The debut of the new-look Buccaneers offense may be delayed to start the season, as wide receiver Mike Evans' status for Week 1 is in question after missing practice Wednesday with an injury. Bruce Arians would only share that Evans is dealing with a "soft tissue" injury, so what the actual nature of the injury is remains to be seen, however that isn't a reassuring first sign. Evans missed the final three games of the 2019 season with a hamstring injury suffered in Week 14 on a 61-yard touchdown.

We'll wait to find out more information on what, exactly, Evans is dealing with, and his status for Week 1 will ultimately come down to whether he can improve enough by Sunday, so it will be worth watching his availability Thursday and Friday to see if he is moving in the right direction. You probably don't need to make a lineup decision yet, though if it came down to it, I would start Will Fuller Thursday night ahead of Evans if we don't get some good news before then.

Beyond that, you hopefully have a wide receiver you can at least rely on for a significant role in Week 1, but if not, it's worth looking at Jamey Eisenberg's waiver-wire column from Monday for help. If Anthony Miller (56% rostered) is available in your league, he makes for a good add even with a somewhat tough matchup against the Packers on the way — he did go for nine receptions, 118 yards, and a touchdown in Week 15 against them last season. Allen Lazard (58%) is also worth checking in on as he's expected to open the season as Green Bay's No. 2 option, and Randall Cobb (15%) is a viable play in PPR with Brandin Cooks potentially out or limited Thursday, if you're desperate and don't have anyone else you trust. What makes Evans' situation a tricky one is that the Bucs play at 4:25 p.m. EST Sunday, which means we may not know his status until most of the schedule has already locked.

As for the impact on the Buccaneers offense, there obviously isn't an easy replacement for Evans if needed — they lost Breshad Perriman in free agency this offseason after he stepped up able in Evans' absence. Scotty Miller earned praise for his work in the preseason and has plenty of speed, so he could be a sleeper option — though one who would be easier to stomach in DFS than year-long Fantasy.

Tom Brady would miss Evans' downfield skills, but with Chris Godwin, Rob Gronkowski, O.J. Howard and a couple of solid pass-catching backs still around, he should produce well enough in a game where he might be needed to pass a bunch to keep up with Drew Brees and the Saints. That shouldn't change your view of Brady much at all — he's still a solid start. Godwin is the only other Bucs skill player you can start with confidence — though Evans missing the game would make it more likely Gronkowski can make an impact in the red zone.

Hopefully we'll find out more about this injury before the any decisions have to be made, so we'll keep a close eye on news out of Tampa this week.