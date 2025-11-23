Quarterbacks and one particularly prominent running back are in the injury spotlight in Week 12, although we also have several big-name wide receivers whose availability bears monitoring leading up to the first wave of games. With plenty to catch up on, let's jump into the latest as of Sunday morning:

Week 12 Preview Injury Report Update

Quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers Pittsburgh Steelers QB The Steelers' Aaron Rodgers (wrist) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears after finishing the week with consecutive limited practices. As per Saturday night reports, Rodgers is pushing to play, but the team's medical staff is taking a more cautious approach. If the future Hall of Famer is ultimately held out, Mason Rudolph, who completed 12 of 16 passes for 127 yards and a touchdown in relief of Rodgers during the second half of the Week 11 win over the Bengals, will helm Pittsburgh's air attack and arguably won't represent a dramatic downgrade at the position within the context of how coordinator Arthur Smith manages the offense. Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals QB The Bengals' Joe Burrow (toe) wasn't activated from injured reserve Saturday, leaving him sidelined for Sunday's game against the Patriots. Burrow managed to practice in full the first two sessions of the week before participating in limited fashion Friday, and the decision on his status came down to the evaluation head coach Zac Taylor and his staff completed Saturday. Burrow is expected to make his return for a Thanksgiving Night matchup against the Ravens, while Joe Flacco will make one more start versus New England, albeit while operating without Ja'Marr Chase (suspension). Jaxson Dart New York Giants QB The Giants' Jaxson Dart (concussion) remains out for Sunday's game against the Lions after once again missing practice all week. Jameis Winston, who completed 19 of 29 passes for 201 yards with no touchdowns and one interception while adding three carries for 10 yards and a score in the Week 11 loss to the Packers, will make a second consecutive start versus Detroit. Dillon Gabriel Cleveland Browns QB The Browns' Dillon Gabriel (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Raiders after only getting a limited Friday practice in this past week. In his stead versus Las Vegas, Shedeur Sanders, who made his professional regular-season debut in Week 11 against the Ravens and completed just four of 16 passes for 47 yards with no touchdowns and one interception while adding a 3-16 rushing line, will make his first NFL start versus Las Vegas. Michael Penix Jr. Atlanta Falcons QB The Falcons' Michael Penix Jr. (knee) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, and he'll miss the rest of the season with a partially torn ACL. Kirk Cousins, who's completed just 61.5 percent of his passes for 250 yards over three games (one start), will take over starting duties beginning with Sunday's game against the Saints. However, Cousins won't have the benefit of working with Drake London versus New Orleans, as the latter will miss the game due to a knee injury.

Running Backs Josh Jacobs Green Bay Packers RB The Packers' Josh Jacobs (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings after finishing the week with two limited practices following a Wednesday absence. As per Saturday night reports, Jacobs' availability will come down to how he performs when the team tests him out in pregame warmups. If Jacobs ultimately sits out, Emanuel Wilson, who rushed 11 times for 40 yards and added a nine-yard catch in emergency duty in Week 11, will draw the start, while Chris Brooks and Pierre Strong will be available to rotate in behind him. Bucky Irving Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB The Buccaneers' Bucky Irving (foot/shoulder) remains out for Sunday night's game against the Rams despite managing to practice in limited fashion all week. As per Saturday night reports, Irving is expected to return for the Week 13 matchup against the Cardinals. Meanwhile, Sean Tucker and Rachaad White will once again helm Tampa Bay's ground attack versus Los Angeles, with the former slated to work as the No. 1 back after gaining 106 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries and adding a 2-34-1 line through the air in a Week 11 loss to the Bills. Isiah Pacheco Kansas City Chiefs RB The Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco (knee) remains out for Sunday's game against the Colts but managed to practice in full Wednesday before closing out the week with two limited sessions. In his continued absence, Kareem Hunt and Brashard Smith are set to operate as Kansas City's top two backs, with Elijah Mitchell potentially set to serve as the No. 3 option if he's active. Alvin Kamara New Orleans Saints RB The Saints' Alvin Kamara (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons after practicing in limited fashion throughout the week. As per Saturday night reports, Kamara is expected to play. If he were to have any setback, rookie Devin Neal would bump up a notch on the depth chart and serve as the No. 1 back versus Atlanta. Rhamondre Stevenson New England Patriots RB The Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson (toe) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals but closed out the week with a full practice after back-to-back limited sessions. As per Saturday night reports, Stevenson is expected to play. However, what role Stevenson will fill remains to be seen, as rookie TreVeyon Henderson appeared to seize control of the ground attack over the last two games while posting a 33-209-4 rushing tally and 6-34-1 receiving line. Henderson may continue to work in a nominal lead role with Stevenson mixing in behind him, and both backs will draw an excellent matchup against a Cincinnati defense allowing an NFL-high 188.2 rushing yards per home game. Kenneth Walker III Seattle Seahawks RB The Seahawks' Kenneth Walker (lower body) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans after putting in a limited practice Friday. As per Saturday night reports, Walker is expected to play. If he were to have a setback, Zach Charbonnet would be in line to take on a true lead-back role. Justice Hill Baltimore Ravens RB The Ravens' Justice Hill is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Jets after practicing in full all week following a Week 11 absence due to a toe injury. In his return, the veteran should slide back into the No. 2 role behind Derrick Henry and push Keaton Mitchell back to No. 3 on the depth chart. Samaje Perine Cincinnati Bengals RB The Bengals' Samaje Perine (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Patriots after missing practice all week. In his likely absence versus New England, Chase Brown should take on a particularly heavy workload, while Tahj Brooks will be in line to absorb any leftover touches. Emari Demercado Arizona Cardinals RB The Cardinals' Emari Demercado (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after missing practice all week. In his absence, Bam Knight and Michael Carter will serve as the top two backs in Arizona's ground attack. Roschon Johnson Chicago Bears RB The Bears' Roschon Johnson (thumb) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. In his absence beginning with Sunday's game against the Steelers, Brittain Brown will serve as the No. 3 back behind D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai. Travis Homer Chicago Bears RB The Bears' Travis Homer (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Steelers after missing the last two practices of the week. In his absence versus Pittsburgh, Brittain Brown will serve as Chicago's No. 3 back.

Wide Receivers Ja'Marr Chase Cincinnati Bengals WR The Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase is out for Sunday's game against the Patriots due to his one-game suspension for an altercation he had with Steelers defensive back Jalen Ramsey in a Week 11 loss to Pittsburgh. In Chase's absence, Tee Higgins will move up to the No. 1 role, although the absence of his star teammate is likely to earn Higgins plenty of attention from New England's top cornerback, Christian Gonzalez. Meanwhile, Andrei Iosivas and Mitchell Tinsley shape up as the No. 2 and No. 3 receivers, respectively, and both tight end Noah Fant and running back Chase Brown could also be in line for extra targets from Joe Flacco. Marvin Harrison Jr. Arizona Cardinals WR The Cardinals' Marvin Harrison Jr. (appendix) remains out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after once again missing practice all week. In his absence, Michael Wilson will once again be in line to serve as the No. 1 receiver for Arizona after posting a jaw-dropping 15-185-0 line on 18 targets in the Week 11 loss to the 49ers, while Greg Dortch and Xavier Weaver will once again slot into the No. 2 and No. 3 roles. Additionally, Trey McBride should continue to see even more work than usual after drawing 11 targets in his own right versus San Francisco. Drake London Atlanta Falcons WR The Falcons' Drake London is out for Sunday's game against the Saints after missing practice all week. In his absence versus New Orleans, Darnell Mooney, who's had a quiet season to date but posted a 57-873-5 over 15 games last season while working with Kirk Cousins, who's set to operate as Atlanta's starting quarterback the rest of the season due to Michael Penix's season-ending knee injury. Chris Godwin Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR The Buccaneers' Chris Godwin (fibula) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Rams after sandwiching a pair of limited practices around a full session Thursday. As per Saturday night reports, Godwin is expected to play. If the veteran does indeed suit up, he figures to slot into a No. 2 receiver role behind rookie Emeka Egbuka, who's seemingly taken control of the top slot on the depth chart in the ongoing absence of Mike Evans (IR, collarbone). Meanwhile, Sterling Shepard and rookie Tez Johnson should see their roles lessen. Brian Thomas Jr. Jacksonville Jaguars WR The Jaguars' Brian Thomas (ankle) remains out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after practicing in limited fashion all week. In the second-year receiver's second straight absence, Jakobi Meyers, Parker Washington, Tim Patrick and Dyami Brown are set to operate as Trevor Lawrence's top four receivers. Xavier Worthy Kansas City Chiefs WR The Chiefs' Xavier Worthy (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts but went from a missed Wednesday practice to a limited session Thursday and full participation Friday. As per Saturday night reports, Worthy is expected to play. If he suits up as expected, the speedster should operate in his customary No. 2 role alongside Rashee Rice versus Indianapolis. Matthew Golden Green Bay Packers WR The Packers' Matthew Golden (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings after practicing in limited fashion all week If Golden were to sit out again, more downfield work might be available for Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson. Calvin Ridley Tennessee Titans WR The Titans' Calvin Ridley (fibula) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday and will be sidelined the rest of the season. In his absence and that of Elic Ayomanor (hamstring) for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Chimere Dike, Van Jefferson and Mason Kinsey are set to operate as Cam Ward's top three receivers. Darius Slayton New York Giants WR The Giants' Darius Slayton is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Lions after finishing the week with two limited practices following a Week 11 absence due to a hamstring injury. In his return, Slayton should reassume at least a share of the No. 2 role alongside Wan'Dale Robinson while working with a quarterback in Jameis Winston who likes to push the ball downfield. Tory Horton Seattle Seahawks WR The Seahawks' Tory Horton (groin/shin) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next four games at mimimum. In Horton's absence, Jake Bobo and Cody White are likely to share No. 4 receiver snaps behind the top trio of Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp and Rashid Shaheed. Rashod Bateman Baltimore Ravens WR The Ravens' Rashod Bateman (ankle) remains out for Sunday's game against the Jets after missing practice all week. In Bateman's continued absence, DeAndre Hopkins is likely to operate as the No. 2 receiver alongside Zay Flowers, with Tylan Wallace bumping up to the No. 3 role. Dontayvion Wicks Green Bay Packers WR The Packers' Dontayvion Wicks (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Wicks can't suit up, Savion Williams will be in line to operate as the No. 4 receiver if he can play through his foot injury, while Bo Melton would be the next man up if neither receiver is available. Elic Ayomanor Tennessee Titans WR The Titans' Elic Ayomanor (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks after missing practice all week. In his absence, fellow rookie Chimere Dike will be primed for more snaps and a larger downfield role versus Seattle.

Tight Ends Brenton Strange Jacksonville Jaguars TE The Jaguars' Brenton Strange (hip) was activated from injured reserve Saturday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Strange is able to make his return, he'll slot back into his role as the clear-cut No. 1 tight end for Jacksonville, while Johnny Mundt and Quintin Morris would handle snaps at the position if Strange can't suit up. Tyler Higbee Los Angeles Rams TE The Rams' Tyler Higbee (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. In his absence beginning with Sunday night's matchup against the Buccaneers, a combination of Davis Allen, Terrance Ferguson and Colby Parkinson will handle tight-end snaps for Los Angeles. Hunter Long Jacksonville Jaguars TE The Jaguars' Hunter Long (hip) remains out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals despite practicing in limited fashion all week. In his ongoing absence, Johnny Mundt and Quintin Morris are expected to handle reserve snaps if Brenton Strange (hip) is able to suit up.

Kickers

The 49ers' Eddy Pineiro (hamstring) is out for Monday night's game against the Panthers after missing practice Thursday and Friday. In his absence against Carolina, Matt Gay, who was signed to the practice squad Wednesday following his release from the Commanders on Monday, will serve as San Francisco's placekicker. Gay converted all 22 point-after attempts with Washington through 10 games, but he went just 13-for-19 on field goals.

The Packers' Brandon McManus (quadriceps) is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Vikings after practicing in full all week following a one-game absence due to a quadriceps injury. In his return versus Minnesota, McManus is expected to resume placekicking duties in place of Lucas Havrisik, who remains on the active roster.

Key defensive players

Cornerbacks

The Giants' Paulson Adebo (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Lions.

The Buccaneers' Jamel Dean (hip) is out for Sunday night's game against the Rams.

The Falcons' Dee Alford is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Saints after a one-game absence due to a concussion.

The Lions' Terrion Arnold (concussion) is out for Sunday night's game against the Giants.

The Ravens' Marlon Humphrey is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Jets after a one-game absence due to a finger injury.

The Cardinals' Will Johnson (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

The Jaguars' Jourdan Lewis (neck) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

The Steelers' Darius Slay is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Bears after a one-game absence due to a concussion.

Safeties

The Bears' Jaquan Brisker (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

The Giants' Tyler Nubin (neck) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions.

The Titans' Xavier Woods (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

The Lions' Kerby Joseph (knee) remains out for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Defensive Linemen

The Falcons' Leonard Floyd (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints.

The Bengals' Trey Hendrickson (hip) is out for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

The Cowboys' Jadeveon Clowney (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles. As per Saturday night reports, Clowney is expected to play.

The Jets' Will McDonald (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens.

The Jaguars' Travon Walker (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

The Jets' Harrison Phillips (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens.

Linebackers

The 49ers' Tatum Bethune (ankle) is out for Monday night's game against the Panthers.

The Bears' Tremaine Edmunds (groin) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum.

The Bears' T.J. Edwards (hand) remains out for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

The Vikings' Jonathan Greenard (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers.

The Steelers' Alex Highsmith (pectoral) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Bears.

The Seahawks' Ernest Jones (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans.

The Seahawks' Tyrice Knight (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Titans.

The Buccaneers' Haason Reddick (ankle) remains out for Sunday night's game against the Rams.

The Patriots' Harold Landry (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

The Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux (shoulder) remains out for Sunday's game against the Lions.

The Panthers' Christian Rozeboom (hip) is out for Monday night's game against the 49ers.

The Bears' Noah Sewell (elbow) is out for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

The Packers' Quay Walker (neck) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

The Panthers' Trevin Wallace (shoulder) remains out for Monday night's game against the 49ers.