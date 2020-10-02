Watch Now: Reaction: Broncos Defeat Jets 37-28 ( 13:04 )

Week 4 got started off Thursday night with something closer to a whimper than a bang, at least for Fantasy purposes. The Broncos and Jets both scored more than I expected, sure, but outside of Melvin Gordon and Jamison Crowder, there probably wasn't much that helped you out last night. However, between a few key injuries and some notable performances, there actually was some stuff you need to know about. Read all about it in my TNF recap today, and then get ready to learn everything you need to know for Week 4 as I go through every game on the schedule, focusing on the toughest start/sit calls and showing what to watch for as you kick back on Sunday.

Plus, there are updates on every injury you need to know about, including the biggest one we learned about Thursday: Allen Lazard needed core muscle surgery and is out indefinitely. This impacts Lazard, a would-be breakout candidate who sure seemed to be and now may not get the chance to. But it could also have ripple effects for a Packers offense that has been the league's best so far. Aaron Rodgers looks confident and willing to take shots he has passed over at times in recent seasons, but with Lazard out and Davante Adams coming back from a hamstring injury, will he trust Marquez Valdes-Scantling and the rest of the bunch? That could be the key for their whole offense — and for many of your Fantasy seasons. We'll get our first look in Week 4.

Read on for my recap of Thursday's game and then get ready to dive deep into the Week 4 schedule. There's a lot in here that will help you make those tough lineup decisions when the time comes. If you have any questions about your lineup for Week 4, send them to Chris.Towers@CBSInteractive.com with the subject line "#AskFFT" and I'll answer them Sunday's pre-game newsletters.

There was a lot more scoring than we expected, but very little of it actually helped Fantasy players.

The big takeaway: The Broncos are beat up. Already without Drew Lock (shoulder), Courtland Sutton (knee), and Phillip Lindsay (toe), they lost wide receiver KJ Hamler with a hamstring injury and then Noah Fant had to be carted to the locker room with an ankle injury. Adam Schefter reported after the game it is a "minor" injury, so hopefully he'll be good to go in Week 5, but it wasn't what you wanted to see. The long week is coming at a good time.

Week 4 Preview: Injury updates, what to watch and more

All lines from William Hill Sportsbook. For more game-by-game Fantasy help, check out Dave Richard's Week 4 preview and Frank Stampfl's matchup notes for every game. Gambling line analysis from Dave Richard.

Line: Cowboys -4.5; o/u 56.0

Cowboys -4.5; o/u 56.0 Implied totals: Browns 24.25-Cowboys 28.25

Browns 24.25-Cowboys 28.25 The line wants us to believe: "The Cowboys aren't that much better than the Browns. I imagine a lot of people will see Dallas giving just 4.5 points and rush to take it. That's what they want you to do! The Browns defensive line should have an edge, and the Browns offense will either focus to win the time of possession battle or go over the top on the Cowboys' sad secondary. Cleveland will keep it close, if not win."—Dave Richard

"The Cowboys aren't that much better than the Browns. I imagine a lot of people will see Dallas giving just 4.5 points and rush to take it. That's what they want you to do! The Browns defensive line should have an edge, and the Browns offense will either focus to win the time of possession battle or go over the top on the Cowboys' sad secondary. Cleveland will keep it close, if not win."—Dave Richard Toughest lineup decision: CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup — Start. They're going to be frustrating all season long, but I think you pretty much have to view both as must-start options. They won't always hit, but the upside is there for them to go off every week. They're playing similar roles, and the Cowboys will throw it a ton.

and — Start. They're going to be frustrating all season long, but I think you pretty much have to view both as must-start options. They won't always hit, but the upside is there for them to go off every week. They're playing similar roles, and the Cowboys will throw it a ton. What we're watching for: I want to see if the Cowboys start to consolidate their passing game at some point. Amari Cooper has 35 targets, and then Ezekiel Elliott , Dalton Schultz , Lamb and Gallup are all between 19 and 22. It would be nice to see less of Elliott and Schultz in the passing game. We'll see what things look like if they aren't forced to pass like the last few weeks.

I want to see if the Cowboys start to consolidate their passing game at some point. has 35 targets, and then , , Lamb and Gallup are all between 19 and 22. It would be nice to see less of Elliott and Schultz in the passing game. We'll see what things look like if they aren't forced to pass like the last few weeks. Injuries: Kareem Hunt (Groin) — This injury isn't considered a serious issue and Hunt will try to play Sunday, but there's no guarantee of that. Be prepared with a fill-in option in case he can't go.

Line: Dolphins +6.0; o/u 54.0

Dolphins +6.0; o/u 54.0 Implied totals: Dolphins 24.0-Seahawks 30.0

Dolphins 24.0-Seahawks 30.0 The line wants us to believe: "The Dolphins won't be pushovers. And they won't be — they've scored at least 28 points each of their past two games. Seattle's secondary is in rough shape and not helped by a pass rush at all. Expect a high-scoring game that the Dolphins could hang around in."—Dave Richard

"The Dolphins won't be pushovers. And they won't be — they've scored at least 28 points each of their past two games. Seattle's secondary is in rough shape and not helped by a pass rush at all. Expect a high-scoring game that the Dolphins could hang around in."—Dave Richard Toughest lineup decision: Mike Gesicki — Start. It's been an up-and-down — or more accurately, down-and-up-and-down-again — start for Gesicki, but you have to like this spot for him as much as anyone on the Dolphins — and we like it quite a bit for Ryan Fitzpatrick and DeVante Parker . If the Dolphins are going to have any chance, they're going to need Gesicki to play a big role.

— Start. It's been an up-and-down — or more accurately, down-and-up-and-down-again — start for Gesicki, but you have to like this spot for him as much as anyone on the Dolphins — and we like it quite a bit for and . If the Dolphins are going to have any chance, they're going to need Gesicki to play a big role. What we're watching for: The intrigue in this one is on the Miami side. We want to see Myles Gaskin continue to dominate work, especially in the passing game — he's a flex starter — and we want to see Preston Williams start to stand out. This is a good spot for both to get going, and Fitzpatrick will have to throw the ball a lot more than the 20 times he did in Week 3.

The intrigue in this one is on the Miami side. We want to see continue to dominate work, especially in the passing game — he's a flex starter — and we want to see start to stand out. This is a good spot for both to get going, and Fitzpatrick will have to throw the ball a lot more than the 20 times he did in Week 3. Injuries: Chris Carson (Knee) — The initial expectation for Carson was that he would miss at least one game with his knee sprain, but he's been present at practice on a limited basis, so keep an eye on his status Friday, but have a replacement ready to go.

Line: Bears +2.5; o/u 43.0

Bears +2.5; o/u 43.0 Implied totals: Colts 22.75-Bears 20.25

Colts 22.75-Bears 20.25 The line wants us to believe: "The Colts are just a little bit better than the Bears. Offering up a 3-0 team as a home underdog is really something. Chicago's the most fraudulent undefeated team in football, but the Bears have posted well more than 20.5 points in two games. And as well as the Colts have played, their decisive wins were against 0-3 teams. Both run games should be effective."—Dave Richard

"The Colts are just a little bit better than the Bears. Offering up a 3-0 team as a home underdog is really something. Chicago's the most fraudulent undefeated team in football, but the Bears have posted well more than 20.5 points in two games. And as well as the Colts have played, their decisive wins were against 0-3 teams. Both run games should be effective."—Dave Richard Toughest lineup decision: T.Y. Hilton — Start. I still have faith in Hilton — call me a Golden Panther homer. He dropped an easy touchdown in Week 2, and drew a pass interference in the end zone in Week 3, so things could look quite a bit better. Sure, the target volume hasn't been what you want, but the Colts also just haven't had to throw the ball much at all the past two games. I'm giving him one more week as a WR3 before I die up.

— Start. I still have faith in Hilton — call me a Golden Panther homer. He dropped an easy touchdown in Week 2, and drew a pass interference in the end zone in Week 3, so things could look quite a bit better. Sure, the target volume hasn't been what you want, but the Colts also just haven't had to throw the ball much at all the past two games. I'm giving him one more week as a WR3 before I die up. What we're watching for: A new starting QB in Chicago means we're looking to see how that offense looks in general. Foles looked for Allen Robinson quite a lot, and that should continue to be the case, but I really want to see how much the Bears involve David Montgomery in the passing game. They've shown a willingness to throw the ball down the field to him, and with Tarik Cohen out for the season and the less-mobile Foles in at QB, Montgomery could be a fixture in the passing game.

A new starting QB in Chicago means we're looking to see how that offense looks in general. Foles looked for quite a lot, and that should continue to be the case, but I really want to see how much the Bears involve in the passing game. They've shown a willingness to throw the ball down the field to him, and with out for the season and the less-mobile Foles in at QB, Montgomery could be a fixture in the passing game. Injuries: Nyheim Hines (Shoulder) — Upgraded to a full participant in practice Thursday and should be good to go. He's a low-end flex option for PPR.

Ravens @ Washington — Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

Line: Washington +13.0; o/u 45.0

Washington +13.0; o/u 45.0 Implied totals: Ravens 29.0-Washington 16.0

Ravens 29.0-Washington 16.0 The line wants us to believe: "Washington can come within two scores of the Ravens. If Baltimore's offensive line is as bad as it was on Monday, then maybe Washington has a flicker of hope. But D.C.'s Football Team has yielded at least 30 points in consecutive weeks, getting run over by Kyler Murray and Nick Chubb in consecutive weeks. This is a big bounce-back spot for Lamar Jackson and his run game."—Dave Richard

"Washington can come within two scores of the Ravens. If Baltimore's offensive line is as bad as it was on Monday, then maybe Washington has a flicker of hope. But D.C.'s Football Team has yielded at least 30 points in consecutive weeks, getting run over by and in consecutive weeks. This is a big bounce-back spot for and his run game."—Dave Richard Toughest lineup decision: Terry McLaurin — Start. Dave Richard has McLaurin as a sit and Jamey Eisenberg has him as a bust candidate, so if you want to listen to them over me, I sure wouldn't blame you. It's a tough situation for McLaurin, but to oversimplify things just a bit … I don't think he's the kind of wide receiver you sit. I don't want to go down with that guy on my bench — assuming he's healthy, which is a new wrinkle from Thursday's practice.

— Start. Dave Richard has McLaurin as a sit and Jamey Eisenberg has him as a bust candidate, so if you want to listen to them over me, I sure wouldn't blame you. It's a tough situation for McLaurin, but to oversimplify things just a bit … I don't think he's the kind of wide receiver you sit. I don't want to go down with that guy on my bench — assuming he's healthy, which is a new wrinkle from Thursday's practice. What we're watching for: We want to see a bounce-back showing from the Ravens offense, especially Jackson, but that seems inevitable, so I'll be watching the same thing I've been watching every time Washington plays: I want to see more of Antonio Gibson . They clearly trust him in the running game, and that was supposed to be the hard part. Even in a bad offense, his value could take off like a rocket if they start including him in the passing game more.

We want to see a bounce-back showing from the Ravens offense, especially Jackson, but that seems inevitable, so I'll be watching the same thing I've been watching every time Washington plays: I want to see more of . They clearly trust him in the running game, and that was supposed to be the hard part. Even in a bad offense, his value could take off like a rocket if they start including him in the passing game more. Injuries: Terry McLaurin (Thigh) — McLaurin popped up on the injury report Thursday for the first time, so that's certainly a concern. You'll really need to watch this one Friday. … Steven Sims (Toe) — He hasn't practiced heading into Friday and seems like a long shot to play, but it's not clear Sims needs to be on anyone's roster anyway.

Line: Buccaneers -7.0; o/u 43.0

Buccaneers -7.0; o/u 43.0 Implied totals: Chargers 18.0-Buccaneers 25.0

Chargers 18.0-Buccaneers 25.0 The line wants us to believe: "The Chargers aren't very good. Maybe that's the assumption after giving a game away against the Panthers last week. It's probably likely that Justin Herbert will turn the ball over a couple of times against this defense, and it's equally likely that the Bucs will find a way to put up more than three scores on the Chargers. Look for the tight ends to help Tom Brady out."—Dave Richard

"The Chargers aren't very good. Maybe that's the assumption after giving a game away against the Panthers last week. It's probably likely that will turn the ball over a couple of times against this defense, and it's equally likely that the Bucs will find a way to put up more than three scores on the Chargers. Look for the tight ends to help out."—Dave Richard Toughest lineup decision: Ronald Jones — Watch the injury report. If Leonard Fournette is out, start Jones, even in a tough matchup. This is too valuable an offense not to play him if he's the main guy. If Fournette is active, I'm still trying to avoid both, but would play Jones as a flex if I'm desperate.

— Watch the injury report. If Leonard Fournette is out, start Jones, even in a tough matchup. This is too valuable an offense not to play him if he's the main guy. If Fournette is active, I'm still trying to avoid both, but would play Jones as a flex if I'm desperate. What we're watching for: For me, I'll be watching Mike Evans closely, because I'm worried. His target share is way down in the early going, and the targets he has been getting have been much shallower than we're used to. With Chris Godwin hurt, will Tom Brady be willing to take those chances with Evans? That's what I want to see.

For me, I'll be watching closely, because I'm worried. His target share is way down in the early going, and the targets he has been getting have been much shallower than we're used to. With hurt, will be willing to take those chances with Evans? That's what I want to see. Injuries: Leonard Fournette (Ankle) — Has yet to practice this week, so this looks like it's something to take seriously. Fournette could probably play with just a limited practice Friday, but if he's not ready to play at full speed, Ronald Jones would be the go-to back for the Buccaneers again, without risk of Fournette sidelining him. … Chris Godwin (Hamstring)/Scott Miller (Hip/groin) — No surprises here, but it looks like Godwin is not going to play this week. The Miller injury is a concern, because he would likely be the starting slot receiver if Godwin doesn't play. The tight ends could play a bigger role this week. … Mike Williams (Hamstring) — Missed practice again Thursday, and seems like he's heading toward an inactive.

Line: Lions +4.0; o/u 54.0

Lions +4.0; o/u 54.0 Implied totals: Saints 29.0-Lions 25.0

Saints 29.0-Lions 25.0 The line wants us to believe: "The Lions aren't that bad. The line is designed for the public to ride with the Saints. Should they? Detroit's win last week was a gift-wrapped three-interception game from Kyler Murray . New Orleans' loss wasn't pretty but the Saints are in a bounce-back spot. I expect the defense to make things a little tough on Matthew Stafford ."—Dave Richard

"The Lions aren't that bad. The line is designed for the public to ride with the Saints. Should they? Detroit's win last week was a gift-wrapped three-interception game from . New Orleans' loss wasn't pretty but the Saints are in a bounce-back spot. I expect the defense to make things a little tough on ."—Dave Richard Toughest lineup decision: Adrian Peterson — Sit. I don't like to be the "overreact every week" guy, so I'm going to stick to my guns on Peterson: He isn't a very good Fantasy option. Sure, maybe you're desperate for an RB, but you'd have to be to start him. And don't give me this "revenge game" narrative; he had four carries for 6 yards the last time he played the Saints in 2018.

— Sit. I don't like to be the "overreact every week" guy, so I'm going to stick to my guns on Peterson: He isn't a very good Fantasy option. Sure, maybe you're desperate for an RB, but you'd have to be to start him. And don't give me this "revenge game" narrative; he had four carries for 6 yards the last time he played the Saints in 2018. What we're watching for: I want to see some order in the Lions' backfield. D'Andre Swift led the backfield in snaps in the first two games and then played just six in Week 3. They've talked about playing him more this week, and given that he has 12 targets to six combined for the other two backs, a shootout might be what he needs to get on the field and earn his spot.

I want to see some order in the Lions' backfield. led the backfield in snaps in the first two games and then played just six in Week 3. They've talked about playing him more this week, and given that he has 12 targets to six combined for the other two backs, a shootout might be what he needs to get on the field and earn his spot. Injuries: Michael Thomas (Ankle) — He got in another limited practice Thursday. Thomas is reportedly aiming to return this week, and it looks like he's trending that way. You would feel better if he practiced fully Friday. … Jared Cook (Groin) — No practice through the first two days. Cook probably doesn't need a full practice to play, but this injury may keep him out this week.

Cardinals @ Panthers — Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

Line: Panthers +3.0; o/u 51.0

Panthers +3.0; o/u 51.0 Implied totals: Cardinals 27.0-Panthers 24.0

Cardinals 27.0-Panthers 24.0 The line wants us to believe: " The Panthers are better than previously believed. Their surprising win last week at the Chargers was helped along by four turnovers against a rookie-led offense. Kyler Murray had a bad outing last week and should bounce back here against an apparently overrated Panthers defense."—Dave Richard

The Panthers are better than previously believed. Their surprising win last week at the Chargers was helped along by four turnovers against a rookie-led offense. had a bad outing last week and should bounce back here against an apparently overrated Panthers defense."—Dave Richard Toughest lineup decision: D.J. Moore — Start. I hope nobody is actually having trouble with this one, but we got an awful lot of questions about him on Thursday's #AskFFT Twitch stream, so just to be clear: Start D.J. Moore. He's really good, he's on pace for nearly 140 targets, and he's getting more deep shots than in the past. Moore is gonna be fine.

— Start. I hope nobody is actually having trouble with this one, but we got an awful lot of questions about him on Thursday's #AskFFT Twitch stream, so just to be clear: Start D.J. Moore. He's really good, he's on pace for nearly 140 targets, and he's getting more deep shots than in the past. Moore is gonna be fine. What we're watching for: It'd be nice to see the Cardinals passing game get going in this one. Kyler Murray has been an elite Fantasy QB, but not because of anything he's doing with his arm. This would be a good matchup for them to take some shots.

It'd be nice to see the Cardinals passing game get going in this one. has been an elite Fantasy QB, but not because of anything he's doing with his arm. This would be a good matchup for them to take some shots. Injuries: DeAndre Hopkins (Ankle) — It could be nothing; the Cardinals have kept Hopkins out of practice from time to time this season, though the ankle injury is new. There doesn't seem to be much concern right now, but a missed practice Friday could change that. … Christian Kirk (Groin) — Kirk practiced again Thursday and seems to be progressing toward making his return, and if Hopkins' injury limits him, Kirk could be a sneaky play for this week.

Line: Texans -4.5; o/u 54.5

Texans -4.5; o/u 54.5 Implied totals: Team-Team

Team-Team The line wants us to believe: "The Texans will finally pull away and win a game. Keep in mind, Minnesota has scored at least 30 points in two of three games and the Texans have allowed a minimum of 28 points every week. So can Houston keep up? The matchup suggests they can (Minnesota is giving up 34 points per game), but the hunch is both defenses facing an 0-4 start to play better than expected — maybe Minnesota's more than Houston's."—Dave Richard

"The Texans will finally pull away and win a game. Keep in mind, Minnesota has scored at least 30 points in two of three games and the Texans have allowed a minimum of 28 points every week. So can Houston keep up? The matchup suggests they can (Minnesota is giving up 34 points per game), but the hunch is both defenses facing an 0-4 start to play better than expected — maybe Minnesota's more than Houston's."—Dave Richard Toughest lineup decision: Justin Jefferson — Sit. I know, he just had the breakout performance, and he looked like an absolute star. But he probably hasn't just completely displaced Adam Thielen as the No. 1 target after one week. Let Jefferson prove he's going to be a go-to guy before putting him in your lineup. If it happens, congratulations, you've got a star.

— Sit. I know, he just had the breakout performance, and he looked like an absolute star. But he probably hasn't just completely displaced as the No. 1 target after one week. Let Jefferson prove he's going to be a go-to guy before putting him in your lineup. If it happens, congratulations, you've got a star. What we're watching for: Do the Vikings start to feel the pressure from their 0-3 and switch up their approach and throw the ball more? Or do they double down, try to avoid mistakes and hope they can get back to the style they won with last season? For Fantasy purposes, we're definitely hoping for the former.

Do the Vikings start to feel the pressure from their 0-3 and switch up their approach and throw the ball more? Or do they double down, try to avoid mistakes and hope they can get back to the style they won with last season? For Fantasy purposes, we're definitely hoping for the former. Injuries: Will Fuller (Hamstring) — Oh, come on! Fuller put together a solid Fantasy effort and played 94% of the snaps in Week 3 after being limited in Week 2, but now he's a mid-week addition to the injury report, which is never a good sign. Given his track record, there's a real risk Fuller doesn't play this week, so keep a close eye out. …

Line: Bengals -3.0; o/u 49.0

Bengals -3.0; o/u 49.0 Implied totals: Jaguars 23.0-Bengals 26.0

Jaguars 23.0-Bengals 26.0 The line wants us to believe: "The 0-3 Bengals are the better team. Don't forget that before their meltdown last Thursday, the Jaguars averaged 28.5 points per game against good defenses within their division. Getting D.J. Chark back could get the Jaguars offense back on track against a Bengals defense that's been lousy (29.0 points per game allowed past two weeks)."—Dave Richard

"The 0-3 Bengals are the better team. Don't forget that before their meltdown last Thursday, the Jaguars averaged 28.5 points per game against good defenses within their division. Getting back could get the Jaguars offense back on track against a Bengals defense that's been lousy (29.0 points per game allowed past two weeks)."—Dave Richard Toughest lineup decision: A.J. Green — Sit. I'm not quite ready to say Green is cooked, but if he was, this is what it would look like. They tried to feed him targets the first two games, and then Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins saw bigger roles than Green in Week 3. It's a good matchup, but Green is absolutely in "prove it" territory for me.

— Sit. I'm not quite ready to say Green is cooked, but if he was, this is what it would look like. They tried to feed him targets the first two games, and then and saw bigger roles than Green in Week 3. It's a good matchup, but Green is absolutely in "prove it" territory for me. What we're watching for: With D.J. Chark hopefully back after missing Week 3, I want to watch how they use him. The Jaguars receiving corps got exposed pretty badly without Chark, so does that spur them to make him the featured option after he had just seven targets the first two games?

With hopefully back after missing Week 3, I want to watch how they use him. The Jaguars receiving corps got exposed pretty badly without Chark, so does that spur them to make him the featured option after he had just seven targets the first two games? Injuries: D.J. Chark (Chest/Back) — Chark was limited yet again Thursday, so we'd like to see him get a full practice in Friday. At this point, however, it looks like he's set to return this week.

Line: Rams -13; o/u 48.0

Rams -13; o/u 48.0 Implied totals: Giants 17.5-Rams 30.5

Giants 17.5-Rams 30.5 The line wants us to believe: "The Giants are completely inferior. Weird how they stayed fairly competitive with the undefeated Steelers and Bears (losing by 10 or fewer points), but not with the injury-depleted 49ers. New York has yet to score more than 16 points in a game this season; Los Angeles has posted at least 32 points in consecutive weeks. Darrell Henderson should have a monster performance to pace the Rams."—Dave Richard

"The Giants are completely inferior. Weird how they stayed fairly competitive with the undefeated Steelers and Bears (losing by 10 or fewer points), but not with the injury-depleted 49ers. New York has yet to score more than 16 points in a game this season; Los Angeles has posted at least 32 points in consecutive weeks. Darrell Henderson should have a monster performance to pace the Rams."—Dave Richard Toughest lineup decision: Tyler Higbee — Start. I'll give him one more week, which might be a weird thing to say about a guy who is a top-five tight end in Fantasy, but he's had just 15 Fantasy points outside of Week 2, and has just 11 targets through three weeks — that's actually four fewer than he had in the first three games last season, when he was a Fantasy afterthought.

— Start. I'll give him one more week, which might be a weird thing to say about a guy who is a top-five tight end in Fantasy, but he's had just 15 Fantasy points outside of Week 2, and has just 11 targets through three weeks — that's actually four fewer than he had in the first three games last season, when he was a Fantasy afterthought. What we're watching for: Can anyone on this Giants offense step up? There's plenty of opportunity available, but they haven't had anyone reach even 50 rushing yards in a game yet, while Darius Slayton in Week 1 is the only receiver to top 65 yards through three games. It's easier said than done, but I'd be trying to avoid everyone in this offense except maybe Evan Engram right now, but hopefully someone proves me wrong.

Can anyone on this Giants offense step up? There's plenty of opportunity available, but they haven't had anyone reach even 50 rushing yards in a game yet, while in Week 1 is the only receiver to top 65 yards through three games. It's easier said than done, but I'd be trying to avoid everyone in this offense except maybe right now, but hopefully someone proves me wrong. Injuries: Cam Akers (Ribs) — Akers missed practice yet again Thursday and figures to miss Week 4. Darrell Henderson will likely remain the go-to back for the Rams with Malcolm Brown splitting time.

Line: Chiefs -6.5; o/u 53.0

Chiefs -6.5; o/u 53.0 Implied totals: Patriots 23.25-Chiefs 29.75

Patriots 23.25-Chiefs 29.75 The line wants us to believe: "The Patriots aren't good enough to stay competitive with the Chiefs. It's an easy line to take the Chiefs on following their blowout win over the Ravens. New England is a competitive, resourceful bunch, though. The Patriots have played Patrick Mahomes close in the past — don't be surprised if they do it again with Cam Newton challenging the Chiefs' depleted defense."—Dave Richard

"The Patriots aren't good enough to stay competitive with the Chiefs. It's an easy line to take the Chiefs on following their blowout win over the Ravens. New England is a competitive, resourceful bunch, though. The Patriots have played close in the past — don't be surprised if they do it again with challenging the Chiefs' depleted defense."—Dave Richard Toughest lineup decision: Rex Burkhead — Sit. Burkhead had a huge Week 3, and his versatility could make him an invaluable weapon. But with James White back and Sony Michel healthy, the more likely outcome we saw late last season: a three-way split with Burkhead seeing just enough targets and carries to be worth rostering, but not enough to start.

— Sit. Burkhead had a huge Week 3, and his versatility could make him an invaluable weapon. But with back and healthy, the more likely outcome we saw late last season: a three-way split with Burkhead seeing just enough targets and carries to be worth rostering, but not enough to start. What we're watching for: Can Mecole Hardman earn a larger role? I would love to be able to get him into my lineup after his 81-yard, one-touchdown game last week, but he was still fourth among Chiefs wide receivers in snaps in Week 3. He probably needs an injury ahead of him to play a full role, but if he can keep making plays, maybe he accelerates the timeline.

Can earn a larger role? I would love to be able to get him into my lineup after his 81-yard, one-touchdown game last week, but he was still fourth among Chiefs wide receivers in snaps in Week 3. He probably needs an injury ahead of him to play a full role, but if he can keep making plays, maybe he accelerates the timeline. Injuries: Sony Michel (Quad) — Michel has been limited through the first two days of prep, so this does bear watching. That he's been out there in practice seems like a good sign, but this is a new injury so it's not like we can look back and say that, like Julian Edelman and his knee, Michel will definitely play despite the limitations.

Line: Raiders +3.0; o/u 52.5

Raiders +3.0; o/u 52.5 Implied totals: Bills 27.75-Raiders 24.75

Bills 27.75-Raiders 24.75 The line wants us to believe: "The Raiders are almost as good as the Bills. What? Really? This is the fishiest line the oddsmakers have put out this year. Las Vegas is going to keep up without two young receivers, its best offensive lineman and with a depleted defense? I just can't see it ... which means I might be getting duped by taking Buffalo."—Dave Richard

"The Raiders are almost as good as the Bills. What? Really? This is the fishiest line the oddsmakers have put out this year. Las Vegas is going to keep up without two young receivers, its best offensive lineman and with a depleted defense? I just can't see it ... which means I might be getting duped by taking Buffalo."—Dave Richard Toughest lineup decision: Darren Waller — Start. I know I said to start Waller last week and he wound up with just two catches for 9 yards — shouts to Dave Richard for nailing that call — but he's too big a part of this offense to be locked out again. They'll make a point of featuring him, and he'll get his point through volume, if nothing else.

Darren Waller — Start. I know I said to start Waller last week and he wound up with just two catches for 9 yards — shouts to Dave Richard for nailing that call — but he's too big a part of this offense to be locked out again. They'll make a point of featuring him, and he'll get his point through volume, if nothing else. What we're watching for: How do the Bills split work in the backfield? It was pretty close to even between Zack Moss and Devin Singletary through two weeks, but Moss wasn't exactly impressing after being the talk of camp. Singletary was in the 55% snap range in the first two games, but can he creep up to the 65% range after his 121-yard game with Moss out?

How do the Bills split work in the backfield? It was pretty close to even between Zack Moss and Devin Singletary through two weeks, but Moss wasn't exactly impressing after being the talk of camp. Singletary was in the 55% snap range in the first two games, but can he creep up to the 65% range after his 121-yard game with Moss out? Injuries: Zack Moss (Toe) — Moss has gotten in two limited practices so far this week and right now, he is expected to play. … John Brown (Calf) — Upgraded to a limited practice after sitting out Wednesday's. A good sign for his chances of playing, but by no means a guarantee. … Henry Ruggs (Hamstring)/Bryan Edwards (Foot/Ankle) — Both missed practice again Thursday, and neither is expected to play. Hunter Renfrow should see a bigger role and is worth considering as a starter.

Eagles @ 49ers — Sunday, 8:20 p.m.

Line: Packers -7.0; o/u 56.5

Packers -7.0; o/u 56.5 Implied totals: Eagles 24.75-31.75

Eagles 24.75-31.75 The line wants us to believe: "Even with all their injuries, the 49ers are significantly better than the Eagles. And it's true. Know why? Because Philadelphia has plenty of significant injuries themselves. The winless Eagles figure to be desperate and dangerous defensively, which is the only element that makes me nervous to lay the points for the Niners."—Dave Richard

"Even with all their injuries, the 49ers are significantly better than the Eagles. And it's true. Know why? Because Philadelphia has plenty of significant injuries themselves. The winless Eagles figure to be desperate and dangerous defensively, which is the only element that makes me nervous to lay the points for the Niners."—Dave Richard Toughest lineup decision: Jeff Wilson — Start. Not with confidence, mind you — he didn't really do much until late last week when Jerick McKinnon was out. But this is such a valuable running game, and he should get a dozen touches or more in it. That's probably worth starting.

— Start. Not with confidence, mind you — he didn't really do much until late last week when was out. But this is such a valuable running game, and he should get a dozen touches or more in it. That's probably worth starting. What we're watching for: How does Brandon Aiyuk get used after his breakout? Surely, he'll see more work in the running game, which will always be a nice bonus, but another game with eight targets would be a great sign with Deebo Samuel on his way back. Aiyuk needs to establish himself as quickly as possible.

How does get used after his breakout? Surely, he'll see more work in the running game, which will always be a nice bonus, but another game with eight targets would be a great sign with on his way back. Aiyuk needs to establish himself as quickly as possible. Injuries: J.J. Arcega Whiteside (Calf)/John Hightower (Illness)/DeSean Jackson (Hamstring)/Alshon Jeffery (Foot) — It would be easier to just tell you which Eagles wide receivers did practice: Greg Ward. Jeffery looked like he was getting close to making his debut, but it looks like that may not happen this week. … Miles Sanders (Glute) — Sanders has been limited each of the first two days, but we haven't been given any indication this is something to be concerned about. We'll have to watch Friday, though. … Raheem Mostert (Knee)/Jerick McKinnon (Ribs) — McKinnon was at practice and is trending toward playing; Mostert was not, and looks like he'll miss his second game. … George Kittle (Knee) — He's practicing in full and all indications are he'll make his return this week. No worries. … Deebo Samuel (Foot) — Still practicing, still not guaranteed to make his 2020 debut in Week 4, but it's coming soon.

