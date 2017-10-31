Fantasy Football Instant Reaction: 49ers grab QB of future in trade for Patriots' Jimmy Garoppolo. But will he make an impact in the present?

The NFL trade deadline isn't supposed to be this fun. But we're not complaining.

The Patriots traded Jimmy Garoppolo to the San Francisco 49ers for a second round pick Monday. While there's long been speculation about Garoppolo's trade value, it's shocking to see it happen midseason. It also begs the question whether Garoppolo can have a Fantasy impact in 2017.

Garoppolo was a second round pick for the Patriots in 2014 and threw 94 passes across his three seasons in New England. He started two games at the beginning of 2016, completing more than 70 percent of his passes while throwing four touchdown passes and zero interceptions. There are many smart people who see Garoppolo as a quality starting quarterback, but the fact is we haven't seen enough to know for sure.

What we do know for sure is Kyle Shanahan wants Garoppolo, and the 49ers have no one on their roster who should challenge him once he's up to speed. In fact, they're releasing the second best quarterback on their roster:

And another shoe drops: 49ers are releasing QB Brian Hoyer, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 31, 2017

If you're betting on when Garoppolo may make his 49ers debut, it would make sense for the Garoppolo era in San Francisco to start after the team's Week 10 bye. That would give him almost three weeks to get acclimated to the offense. Of course, it would also set him up for a matchup with the Seattle Seahawks, which isn't great. Getting him ready for Week 9 against the Cardinals seems almost impossible, though it can't be ruled out entirely.

It's probably too much to ask for Garoppolo to join a bad team midseason and have an impact in a standard 12-team league. That doesn't mean he's irrelevant in Fantasy. He should be added in all two-QB leagues and his Dynasty value just got a big boost. This also adds late-season upside to Pierre Garcon, Marquise Goodwin, Carlos Hyde and George Kittle.

We likely won't see Garoppolo in game action for a few weeks, and I wouldn't expect a Fantasy impact until the Fantasy playoffs. But in Week 14 and 15 Garoppolo and the 49ers face the Texans and Titans. By that point in the season he could be comfortable enough to take advantage of a great combination of matchup and game script. We see guys come out of nowhere to win people Fantasy championships every year.

In 2017 we may see an entire team do just that. Don't forget about the 49ers.