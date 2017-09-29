Fantasy Football Instant Reaction: Aaron Jones replaced an injured Ty Montgomery in Week 4, but it may not be a long-term situation

In a Fantasy season that's already been defined by the play of rookie running backs, it looked as if another would emerge in Week 4: Aaron Jones in Green Bay.

But it might not happen so soon.

A day after Ty Montgomery was knocked out of his matchup against the Bears with broken ribs, Packers coach Mike McCarthy admitted Friday he didn't know the severity of the injury but suggested that his starting running back is "preparing to play" in Week 5 against the Cowboys based on conversations he's had with the team's training staff.

It's far from a lock that Montgomery will start and get what's been a pretty hefty workload in Dallas. Less than two weeks ago, McCarthy said he was aware of how much time Montgomery was getting on the field and said they'd evaluate it. Then they played the Bengals in Week 3 and Montgomery worked 94 percent of the snaps in an overtime win.

Now he's hurt following Week 4, and it might be enough to make the Packers change their tune -- especially after Jones' first showing wasn't so bad given the circumstances.

Aaron Jones RB / Packers (Week 4 stats) ATT: 13 YDS: 49 TD: 1

Getting the chance to play over 30 snaps after fellow rookie Jamaal Williams sprained his knee in the same game, Jones handled 13 carries for 49 yards and a touchdown. He also ran 12 routes per Pro Football Focus, but wasn't targeted. Not a bad debut.

"I thought he played well," the coach said of Jones. "Instinctive runner, young, still has some work to do. I thought he made some good decisions. ... Kept me confident in the run game, that's important."

Jones' skill-set is very much like Montgomery's. Last year at UTEP he totaled 2,000 yards and 20 total touchdowns thanks to his receiving prowess. Neither one is a bullying force worth plowing in-between the tackles on a regular basis -- Williams would, ideally, provide this element to the offense -- but both can catch and have good speed and quickness to hit the edges. Jones' best runs on Thursday specifically were edge runs.

Of course, Montgomery's injury isn't believed to be long-term, which means Jones' run as a lead back for the Pack won't be long-term either. Heck, if Montgomery makes the kind of comeback McCarthy is suggesting, Jones won't get the ball much, period -- at least until and unless Montgomery misses more playing time.

Unless you have Montgomery on your roster and are thin on bench running backs, don't fall in love with this rookie. Jones is fine as a bench player with the potential to be helpful if/when Montgomery misses time, but breaking the bank for him with a top waiver claim or a huge FAAB bid could really backfire. What Thursday might have done, more than anything else, is pull him closer to even with Williams as the handcuff.