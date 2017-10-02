Fantasy Football Instant Reaction: Déjà vu, as Derek Carr, Marcus Mariota go down with injuries on the same day – again

It was a familiar scene Sunday in the NFL, as stud young quarterbacks Marcus Mariota and Derek Carr were forced to leave their games with injuries. After suffering season-ending injuries on the same day last season, let's just hope the outcomes for both are better this time around.

We don't have many details on Carr's back injury or Mariota's hamstring injury, but let's look at what both might mean for their teams and Fantasy players if they must miss time moving forward.

Carr suffers a back injury in the second half

Carr was taken down awkwardly on a third-quarter sack, with replays showing Carr received an inadvertent knee to the back from Shelby Harris of the Denver Broncos . He was initially considered questionable to return, but never made it back to the field after going to the locker room.

The good news is, Carr was able to walk off the field under his own power. That's no guarantee he will have a quick recovery, but absent other details, it's certainly better than the alternative. Carr finished the game 10 for 18 for 143 yards and a touchdown, and was replaced by EJ Manuel ; Manuel went 10 for 17 for 106 yards and an interception.

Obviously, the loss of Carr would be a big blow for the Oakland Raiders . They've been a bit up-and-down so far this season, dropping 45 points on the hapless New York Jets in Week 2, but combining for just 20 points over the last two games. Of course, Carr at his worst is a lot better than Manuel, whose career-best passer rating for a season is just 80.3 in 2014, when he had five touchdowns on 131 pass attempts.

A lingering Carr injury – or even a diminished Carr battling through injury – would obviously hurt the Raiders offense. Michael Crabtree is dealing with a painful bruised lung injury of his own that kept him out of Week 4, while Amari Cooper has had a serious case of the drops – seven in four games – and has been a major disappointment to date. Both stand to lose quite a bit without Carr, if that is the case.

The running game would likely see more of a focus if Carr misses time, though Marshawn Lynch has hardly impressed, rushing for 3.4 yards per carry in his return from retirement. DeAndre Washington and Jalen Richard are more dynamic options, especially in the passing game, but we haven't seen them lean on either enough to think they'll have much more than bench appeal.

If Carr really does have to miss time, it might be tough to rely on anyone in Oakland. The offensive line remains one of the best in football, and we've seen guys like T.Y. Hilton and Stefon Diggs succeed despite quarterback injuries, however both have struggled with consistency. Cooper and Crabtree would likely struggle as well, and would be more like No. 3 WR's moving forward.

Let's hope Carr doesn't miss much time, because things could get ugly.

Mariota suffers a hamstring injury in the second half

Things could also get ugly in Tennessee if Mariota has to sit out. He was the only effective player in Sunday's blowout loss to the Houston Texans , rushing for a team-high 39 yards and a pair of scores, however he also tossed two interceptions before leaving with a hamstring injury.

It's possible Mariota's departure was more of a precaution than anything else, as the Tennessee Titans went into halftime down 23 and Mariota never returned to the field. However, he is set to have an MRI on the hamstring Monday, so it's clear this isn't nothing; the extent of the injury is what remains to be seen.

If Matt Cassel has to play significant time for the Titans, it's hard to see how Rishard Matthews , Eric Decker or Corey Davis – recovering from his own back injury – would remain Fantasy relevant. Cassel has 10 touchdowns and 13 interceptions on 326 pass attempts over the last three seasons, and threw for just 150 yards on 26 attempts in his lone start for the Titans last season. Delanie Walker would likely remain Fantasy relevant, though he would drop into that range of wholly unreliable tight ends in the 10-15 range at the position.

DeMarco Murray and Derrick Henry would likely see even more work if Mariota missed time, though it obviously wouldn't be all good news. Mariota's passing ability puts the team into position to get those guys touchdowns, but his rushing also opens things up, as defense have to account for his ability to tuck it in the read-option, as he did on his long touchdown run Sunday. Murray would still be a solid RB2, while Henry would be a flex option, but their collective upside should be lower with Cassel than Mariota.

We'll find out more about Mariota and Carr's status as the week moves forward, but if either should miss time, it could be catastrophic for Fantasy players. Keep a close eye on this as we head into Week 5.