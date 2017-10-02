Fantasy Football Instant Reaction: Deshaun Watson's ascendance continues, and he looks like a star on the waiver wire

A week after nearly pulling off a huge upset over the Patriots with 301 passing yards, 41 rush yards and a couple of touchdowns in Week 3, Texans rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson returned to Houston and thumped the division-rival Titans in Week 4 with five total touchdowns.

It was a fantastic follow-up to his Week 3 breakout. Two minutes into the game he nailed a 35-yard dart between two defenders to Bruce Ellington after stepping up in the pocket, a play that set up a Lamar Miller read-option rushing touchdown – Watson doesn't get points for that, but you Miller owners can give him some thanks there too. Watson's first score also came on a read-option play, though he pulled back on the handoff and fired a laser to DeAndre Hopkins from eight yards out.

Things got silly after that. Off play-action, Watson sat back in the pocket and went to his second read and hit Will Fuller on a crossing route in the front right of the end zone for a 16-yard score. He cashed in again when he ran in from a yard out. By this point it was halftime and the Texans were up 31-14 thanks to scoring on each of their five first-half possessions.

But Houston coach Bill O'Brien didn't take his foot off the gas and go to a boring run-heavy approach. Watson poured it on in the second half, connecting with Fuller on a fade route from 10 yards out, and then lobbing a red-zone flare pass to Miller for six more.

Watson became the first rookie since Fran Tarkenton to throw four scores and run for a fifth in a single game, tying a record for most total touchdowns in a game by a rookie quarterback. His only mistake was a sloppy red-zone interception late in the second quarter. In a standard-scoring league, Watson pulled in 41 Fantasy points.

It's such a breath of fresh air. Quarterbacks like Matt Ryan and Ben Roethlisberger have been underwhelming and Andrew Luck is still out of action. Watson was a big-time playmaker in college and has translated that tangible into the pros, using his arm as well as his mobility to rack up plenty of stats. He's also turned the Texans into one of the most exciting teams to watch and expect numbers from.

His first big test comes in Week 5 at home against the Chiefs, but then three of his next four matchups are against some weak-sauce secondaries, including the Browns and Colts in two of his next three games. His late-season slate also sets up nicely for him.

It goes without saying that Watson will get claimed off waivers in the 50 percent of CBS Sports leagues he's still available in. But at a time where big-stat quarterbacks aren't quite as prevalent as first believed, Watson appears as a claim-and-trade player for anyone who's been unlucky on the scoreboard but set at quarterback.

Fantasy owners anticipating the No. 1 waiver claim this week should start negotiating a trade for Watson with a passer-needy leaguemate ASAP -- unless you could use Watson on your own squad. He looks certain to help any way you need him.