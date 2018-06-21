Fantasy Football Instant Reaction: Jameis Winston reportedly facing three-game suspension

What sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And what big-name running back could ruin your season? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Alvin Kamara's huge breakout last season and find out.

Jameis Winston is expected to join Mark Ingram and Julian Edelman as prominent offensive players facing a suspension to open the year. According to ESPN, Winston is set to be suspended for the first three games of the season for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

If the suspension is upheld, Winston would potentially miss games at NO, vs. PHI and vs. PIT. He would return for Week 4 at CHI.

However, the ESPN report says the NFL "still has not notified Winston of its official decision," and "the circumstances surrounding it still could lead to an increase or decrease of the three games." The planned suspension stems from an alleged incident with an Uber driver in Scottsdale, Arizona, in March 2016.

As it stands following the news Thursday, Fantasy owners should prepare to be without Winston to open the year. And this severely dampens what could be a potential breakout campaign.

View Profile Jameis Winston TB • QB • 3 2017 stats - 13 games CMP % 6,380.0 YDS 3,504 TD 19 INT 11 RUSH YDS 135 RUSH TD 1

He could still post quality production in the 13 games he will be eligible to play, and he performed well last year when he was healthy. But missing three games certainly lowers his ceiling.

Winston was the No. 20 Fantasy quarterback in 2017, but that's not a good indication of the way he performed when he was healthy. He attempted at least 27 passes in the 11 healthy games he played, and he scored at least 20 Fantasy points in six of those outings, including eight with at least 18 points.

In those 11 games, he averaged 307 passing yards per game, a pace that comes out to to 4,910 yards over a full season. He would have easily led the NFL with that total – Tom Brady was No. 1 with 4,577.

That's the upside you're talking about with Winston, and now you're going to draft him with a late-round pick as a No. 2 quarterback. When he returns in Week 4, if the suspension holds, you can still get a No. 1 passer for the rest of the season.

With Winston out, the Buccaneers will turn to Ryan Fitzpatrick as their starter, and we saw how that worked out last season when Fitzpatrick started three games and appeared in two others with Winston dealing with the shoulder injury. Fitzpatrick had 26 Fantasy points at Arizona in Week 6 when he took over for an injured Winston, and Fitzpatrick scored 23 Fantasy points at Miami in Week 11 when Winston was out. In three other appearances, Fitzpatrick scored 13 Fantasy points or less.

No one is going to draft Fitzpatrick outside of the deepest of two-quarterback or superflex leagues. Even then, he has minimal Fantasy value in tough matchups against the Saints, Eagles and Steelers.

The bigger impact will be for the receiving corps in Tampa Bay, as the Buccaneers have several prominent options with Mike Evans, DeSean Jackson, Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard. I'm not going to downgrade Evans at all; he remains No. 9 in my rankings with a second-round grade.

Evans only appeared in four games with Fitzpatrick because he was out for Week 10 with a suspension of his own. In those four games, Evans had 15 catches for 278 yards and one touchdown on 36 targets. Fitzpatrick isn't going to ignore Evans – or anyone else in the passing game.

With Fitzpatrick, Jackson had 21 catches for 233 yards and two touchdowns in five games. Brate had 10 catches for 113 yards and a touchdown on 20 targets in those outings, and Howard had eight catches for 125 yards and one touchdown on 13 targets. Jackson, Brate and Howard are only worth late-round selections in the majority of leagues, but that was the case when Winston was scheduled to play 16 games as well.

In the absence of Winston, we could see Tampa Bay lean more on the run game, and the Buccaneers just spent a second-round pick in the NFL Draft on rookie running back Ronald Jones. His value shouldn't be impacted much with Winston out, and he remains a low-end No. 2 running back worth drafting in Round 4 or 5 in the majority of leagues.

We'll see what happens with Winston and a potential appeal or reduction of the suspension, but his Fantasy value takes a hit with this news. Just like Ingram and Edelman, who are both facing four-game suspensions for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs, Fantasy owners are now down another potential star with Winston out.