Fantasy Football Instant Reaction: Odell Beckham's Week 5 injury leaves Fantasy owners scrambling with few options on the waiver wire or trade to replace him

The New York Giants couldn't notch their first victory against the visiting Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5, but they ultimately lost so much more than the game.

After Eli Manning lost Sterling Shepard and Brandon Marshall to ankle injuries within a span of four plays in the second quarter, Manning watched Odell Beckham get carted off the field after a gruesome ankle injury with four minutes left in the game. The Giants announced after the game that Beckham fractured his ankle and he might need surgery.

One would imagine that his 2017 season is over.

Veteran Fantasy Football owners know that there's no replacing a star player like Beckham. Guys with 100-yard, multiple-touchdown potential week in and week out can't be found on the waiver wire.

But the best Fantasy Football owners know that there's always a way to fix a problem. Streaming receivers is obviously part of the plan, but a couple of buy-low trade targets are worth pursuing, too:

Don't turn to Big Blue

How will the Giants replace Odell? Hahaha, that's funny. They're not. They can't! His amazing skill-set just isn't replicated so easily.

The bigger issue right now is we don't know who will be available to catch passes for them in Week 6. The extent of the injuries to Shepard and Marshall aren't known, but both were ruled out pretty early in the second half, and Marshall was carted from the sideline to the locker room.

Roger Lewis Jr. is the only healthy receiver left on the Giants roster. They have three practice squad guys -- Ed Eagan , Marquis Bundy and Travis Rudolph , the last of whom had a pretty good preseason for the G-Men, averaging 17.4 yards per grab.

Complicating matters is the fact that Evan Engram , who might be the most talented receiver left standing on the team, was held without a catch on four targets Sunday.

In the immediate future, it won't matter: The Giants play at Denver in Week 6 against a Denver Broncos team coming off the bye. these players wouldn't be good options even if they did play.

Between a depleted receiving corps and a tattered offensive line, don't expect the Giants offense to offer reliable Fantasy options. Even guys like Engram and Wayne Gallman figure to go through some lapses in production, and can't be viewed as potential week-in, week-out starters.

It leaves Giants fans, and Fantasy owners, feeling blue.

Trade targets

While Chris Hogan and Randall Cobb will probably cost you a pretty penny in a swap, they still might come at a slight discount compared to other receivers who have posted numbers like they have. That's because neither one was drafted as a No. 1 wideout. Hogan will undoubtedly force more in a deal than Cobb, but both work with great quarterbacks and should remain involved in their offenses.

and will probably cost you a pretty penny in a swap, they still might come at a slight discount compared to other receivers who have posted numbers like they have. That's because neither one was drafted as a No. 1 wideout. Hogan will undoubtedly force more in a deal than Cobb, but both work with great quarterbacks and should remain involved in their offenses. Other receivers who weren't drafted as Fantasy stars and should be available via trade include Jarvis Landry , DeSean Jackson , Devin Funchess and Adam Thielen . Jackson went for over 100 yards in Week 5, while Landry and Funchess both found the end zone. Their values might be a bit inflated if you try and make a trade right now.



, , and . Jackson went for over 100 yards in Week 5, while Landry and Funchess both found the end zone. Their values might be a bit inflated if you try and make a trade right now. Coming off the bye this week are Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders . While their big Fantasy outputs might be erratic, everyone who owns them just played a week without them and could see a scenario where they just deal them off for help elsewhere. Thomas is due for a big game soon.

and . While their big Fantasy outputs might be erratic, everyone who owns them just played a week without them and could see a scenario where they just deal them off for help elsewhere. Thomas is due for a big game soon. Amari Cooper , Sammy Watkins , Terrelle Pryor and Golden Tate have mostly been big-time disappointments through the first five weeks for their owners. Could a turn-around from one or all of them be in the cards? Frankly, their offenses have no choice but to keep them on the field, and targets should remain fairly steady as a result. The all-or-nothing play is to land one (or two?!) of these guys in deals and hope for improvement.

, , and have mostly been big-time disappointments through the first five weeks for their owners. Could a turn-around from one or all of them be in the cards? Frankly, their offenses have no choice but to keep them on the field, and targets should remain fairly steady as a result. The all-or-nothing play is to land one (or two?!) of these guys in deals and hope for improvement. And just in case you have a stacked team and can afford to overpay for a receiver, check into the availability of Julio Jones . He's also coming off of a bye and hasn't played his best football this season, mostly due to an unsustainable lack of touchdowns. That's a target if you're looking to swing for the fences.

Free-agent finds

Sorry, there's not much here during a thin week on the waiver wire...