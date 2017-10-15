Fantasy Football Instant Reaction: Broken collarbone for Aaron Rodgers puts Packers in dicey situation

Another week, another major injury that impacts Fantasy owners.

Early in the first quarter Sunday, stud quarterback Aaron Rodgers was taken down by Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr after firing off a pass to Martellus Bennett (which was unceremoniously dropped). After landing on his right shoulder, Rodgers laid on the turf and walked off the field with his right arm hanging straight down. He was evaluated in the trainer's tent before taking the cart into the locker room.

It only got worse from there ...

QB Aaron Rodgers suffered a broken collarbone. There's a chance he could miss the rest of the season. — Green Bay Packers (@packers) October 15, 2017

It's the same injury he suffered in 2013 when he broke his left collarbone in a home game against the Bears. He missed seven weeks and came back in Week 17 at Chicago, beating his division rival en route to an NFC North title.

Brett Hundley replaced Rodgers and threw an interception on his first pass, though it came off a tip. Hundley later navigated the Packers into the end zone via a short a touchdown toss to Davante Adams and nearly had another to Ty Montgomery but the running back couldn't hold on to the ball.

We'll have more on this breaking news throughout the day, including the Fantasy implications for all Packers players.