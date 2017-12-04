Fantasy Football Instant Reaction: Rob Gronkowski suspended for Week 14; here's who could help his owners

The NFL announced Monday it is suspending Rob Gronkowski one game for a late hit on Tre'Davious White.

While the suspension seems justified in light of the fact that White suffered a concussion on the wholly unnecessary hit, it couldn't come at a worse time for Fantasy owners. Week 14 is the start of the Fantasy playoffs for a majority of leagues and Gronkowski is quite obviously one of the most impactful players in the game. He has appealed the suspension, but for now you need to proceed as if he won't play in Week 14.

Here's what it means:

Tom Brady should be fine and there are a lot of targets to go around in New England

Brady faces the Miami Dolphins, who have been a prime matchup for quarterbacks. Even with this being a road division game and Brady missing one of his top targets, you're going to start him. I can't speak for everyone, but I would also assume he'll be ranked as a consensus top-five quarterback.

As for the rest of the Patriots, there is certainly a void to fill. Since Week 10, Gronkowski has accounted for 22 percent of Brady's targets. Dwayne Allen will be his replacement, but I wouldn't expect anywhere close to that for him. Allen has struggled to mesh with the Patriots system and has only caught five passes all season. He is a potential replacement for the Gronkowski owner, but I'll have better options below.

Expect the running backs and Danny Amendola to be the main beneficiaries in Week 14. When Gronkowski missed Week 5, we saw nine targets for James White and another eight for Amendola. And that was when Chris Hogan was healthy. Rex Burkhead, White and Amendola all figure to carry a larger than normal role in the passing game.

But what do I do if I'm a Gronkowski owner?

This is a problem, and there is not a good answer. Tight end has been a wasteland this season, with only five averaging even seven Fantasy points per game. There is not a magic bullet that's going to make this okay. But here are three options that may at least take the sting out of this loss and a bonus option that could become relevant later in the week.