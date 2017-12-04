Fantasy Football Instant Reaction: Rob Gronkowski suspended for Week 14; here's who could help his owners
Rob Gronkowski has been suspended for Week 14, so what should his Fantasy owners do?
The NFL announced Monday it is suspending Rob Gronkowski one game for a late hit on Tre'Davious White.
While the suspension seems justified in light of the fact that White suffered a concussion on the wholly unnecessary hit, it couldn't come at a worse time for Fantasy owners. Week 14 is the start of the Fantasy playoffs for a majority of leagues and Gronkowski is quite obviously one of the most impactful players in the game. He has appealed the suspension, but for now you need to proceed as if he won't play in Week 14.
Here's what it means:
Tom Brady should be fine and there are a lot of targets to go around in New England
Brady faces the Miami Dolphins, who have been a prime matchup for quarterbacks. Even with this being a road division game and Brady missing one of his top targets, you're going to start him. I can't speak for everyone, but I would also assume he'll be ranked as a consensus top-five quarterback.
As for the rest of the Patriots, there is certainly a void to fill. Since Week 10, Gronkowski has accounted for 22 percent of Brady's targets. Dwayne Allen will be his replacement, but I wouldn't expect anywhere close to that for him. Allen has struggled to mesh with the Patriots system and has only caught five passes all season. He is a potential replacement for the Gronkowski owner, but I'll have better options below.
Expect the running backs and Danny Amendola to be the main beneficiaries in Week 14. When Gronkowski missed Week 5, we saw nine targets for James White and another eight for Amendola. And that was when Chris Hogan was healthy. Rex Burkhead, White and Amendola all figure to carry a larger than normal role in the passing game.
But what do I do if I'm a Gronkowski owner?
This is a problem, and there is not a good answer. Tight end has been a wasteland this season, with only five averaging even seven Fantasy points per game. There is not a magic bullet that's going to make this okay. But here are three options that may at least take the sting out of this loss and a bonus option that could become relevant later in the week.
|1
Ricky Seals-Jones Arizona Cardinals TE
|Ricky Seals-Jones has scored 34 Fantasy points over his last three games, and is still available in 56 percent of leagues. He also has a matchup against a Titans defense that has given up huge games in back-to-back weeks to Jack Doyle and Stephen Anderson.
|2
Cameron Brate Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE
|Cameron Brate has been pretty awesome this season when Jameis Winston has been healthy, but he's available in 45 percent of leagues due to the fact that Ryan Fitzpatrick ignored him while Winston was out. I also like his matchup this week against the Lions.
|3
Stephen Anderson Houston Texans TE
|If those two aren't available you don't get to be picky anymore. Stephen Anderson was heavily targeted by Tom Savage last week and should get plenty of opportunities if C.J. Fiedorowicz is out after another concussion.
|4
Trey Burton Philadelphia Eagles TE
|Trey Burton could be the diamond in the rough for Gronkowski owners. He filled in for Zach Ertz after Ertz was concussed on Sunday night, and it was clear that Carson Wentz isn't afraid to target him over the middle. Of course, the only problem is that Burton will be useless if Ertz is ready to play in Week 14.
-
Count on Gordon, Smith, Lynch?
Heath Cummings looks into whether you can trust Alex Smith, Marshawn Lynch and Josh Gordon...
-
Early Week 14 Waiver Wire
Doug Martin has been a disappointment all season, and his injury may have opened up an opportunity...
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 13 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 13 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says you're probably going to want some Chargers in your lineup this week in...
-
Jamey's top sleepers for Week 13
With just one week left until the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg targets some sleepers to...
Add a Comment