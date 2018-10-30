Fantasy Football Instant Reaction: Ty Montgomery traded to Baltimore; Aaron Jones owners rejoice

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

It's been a rough few days for Ty Montgomery. First he fumbled away a chance at victory in the Packers Week 8 game. Then Mike Silver wrote a piece on NFL.com with anonymous quotes painting Montgomery in a very negative light. Because of the combination of the fumble and the piece, Montgomery and his family began receiving threats on social media.

All of this preceeded a trade on Tuesday between the Green Bay Packers and the Baltimore Ravens. Montgomery joins a backfield in Baltimore that already included Alex Collins, Javorius Allen and Gus Edwards. That situation figures to only get messier. So let's start with the big winner instead.

View Profile Aaron Jones GB • RB • 33 Att 44 Yds 274 TD 2 FL 0

Aaron Jones was set free in Week 8, it seemed. He played more snaps (32) than he had in any game this season ad also saw a season-high 14 touches. He rewarded the Packers with 86 yards and a touchdown, but we still wanted more. Montgomery's departure should all but assure that.

Jones has been remarkably efficient on the ground in his short career, piling up 722 rushing yards on just 125 career carries. With Montgomery out of the mix, it will be a two-headed monster with Jones and Jamaal Williams, who has struggled to match Jones' production. The team has raved about Williams in pass protection, so it seems likely Williams will take on more of the third-down role and Jones will receive most of the early downs work. This should make Jones a solid No. 2 running back with upside moving forward.

The loser in this deal is less clear, but it probably comes from Baltimore's side. Collins has struggled with fumbles in his career and Allen has been a slug in both the running and passing game. It seems unlikely the Ravens would want anything more than a third-down role out of Montgomery with his injury history, which would indicate Allen stands to lose the most.

It is worth noting Montgomery won the starting job in camp for the Packers last season and does have a 4.8 YPC career average. If Harbaugh is fed up with Collins' fumbles and Allen's ineffectiveness, Montgomery could have the opportunity to carve out a bigger role for himself.

For now I'll continue to view Collins as a low-end No. 2 running back or high-end flex. Allen seems droppable if you were still holding on to him, but I would like to add/hold Montgomery until I see what Jim Harbaugh's plan is.

