Fantasy Football Instant Reaction: Tyrell Williams, Darren Waller gain value following Antonio Brown's release

After a tumultuous two months, the Raiders have released receiver Antonio Brown. It opens the door for Tyrell Williams to be the Raiders' new No. 1 receiver with speedy veteran J.J. Nelson playing opposite him and either Ryan Grant or rookie Hunter Renfrow working the slot. The Raiders also have a budding young tight end in Darren Waller and a rookie running back in Josh Jacobs who should see increased opportunities.

Tyrell Williams WR OAK Oakland • #16

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. 2018 Stats REC 41 TAR 65 REYDS 653 TD 5 FPTS/G 8.6

Williams is the most interesting for Fantasy purposes. It was only three seasons ago when Williams stepped in as the top wideout for the Chargers amid Keenan Allen's injury-shortened season. Not only did he finish with over 1,000 yards and seven touchdowns, he finished 18th among receivers in PPR and 12th among receivers in non-PPR. He had at least 10 non-PPR points in half of his games and 15-plus PPR points in seven outings and 12-to-14 PPR points in three others. Known for his work downfield, Williams finished among the top-10 receivers in Pro Football Focus' deep-ball receiving metric in 2018.

For what it's worth, Derek Carr was among the league's most efficient deep-ball passers a season ago, but only 51 of his 553 pass attempts went 20-plus yards through the air (only Cam Newton threw fewer deep passes among qualifying quarterbacks). The Raiders prefer short, quick passes to deep lobs, but it's not like Williams can't catch passes from inside 15 yards, either.

Check if Williams is on your league's waiver wire -- as of this writing, he was out there in 32% of CBS Sports leagues. He's worth using as a No. 3 or flex option as soon as Week 1.

Darren Waller TE OAK Oakland • #83

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.

Waller is the next-most interesting player. Already considered a deep Fantasy sleeper because of his prominent role, there's a chance he becomes a good contributor for the Raiders. After a rough start to his career that you may have learned about on HBO's Hard Knocks, Waller has developed into a tight end with good all-around skills. His blocking was impressive as recently as this preseason when he washed Terrell Suggs out of running plays. His route-running seems to be effective. But it's his size (6-foot-6) and speed (4.4 range) that truly makes him stand out. Tack on Carr's propensity to check down and look for short-area targets and Waller is a convincing top-12 Fantasy tight end to begin the season.

You'll find Waller in roughly half of CBS Sports' Fantasy leagues. He's worth stashing, if not starting. Vets like Delanie Walker and Jared Cook make sense to go with ahead of Waller, but the upside the Raiders tight end provides gives him a nudge over Eric Ebron, Vance McDonald, Austin Hooper and others in Week 1.

Nelson is small and speedy but has never put together a solid season (34-568-6 in 2016 with the Cardinals). He's a wait-and-see stash in the deepest of leagues on the hope he can somehow deliver occasional success as an outside receiver. The slot job in Oakland isn't necessarily settled but veteran Ryan Grant played nearly exclusively in the slot this preseason including with the starting unit in the second preseason game. Renfrow might take more time to find the field.

Josh Jacobs RB OAK Oakland • #28

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie

I have to admit, part of the allure to Jacobs was having him run versus defenses that accounted for Brown. That's out the window. While that means more seven- and eight-man fronts in Jacobs' future (starting as soon as this Monday), it also means he could make a larger impact as a receiver out of the backfield.

Brown's absence will make it harder for Jacobs to have a fantastic season, but as No. 2 running back expectations go, he should be fine. We still don't know for sure how many targets Jalen Richard will take away over the course of the year, but my guess is that it's not a ton and certainly less and less as the season moves forward. He's still in the top-24 mix for Week 1 versus Denver and probably won't be a trade-away candidate anytime soon.

Derek Carr QB OAK Oakland • #4

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. 2018 Stats PAYDS 4049 RUYDS 47 TD 20 INT 10 FPTS/G 15.9

Carr's Fantasy popularity will slide even further than where it was at when he had Brown. Almost no one was starting him in typical leagues, and he was a borderline starter as a No. 2 quarterback. That's certainly not going to improve now.

Antonio Brown WR OAK Oakland • #84

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. 2018 Stats REC 104 TAR 168 REYDS 1297 TD 15 FPTS/G 21.5

We've speculated a bunch on Brown over the last week, the last month, and the last six months. It's proven to be fruitless. While he'll no longer play in Oakland and won't ever step foot in Pittsburgh again for more than a day or two, it's probably likely that many of the other 30 NFL teams are considering him. Despite all of the off-field issues, he shouldn't command a massive salary and is a very talented wide receiver. Everyone who's played Fantasy before 2019 knows this.

That's why those people who drafted Brown shouldn't cut him until there's clear evidence that he won't play again this season. Keep him rostered.

What about a trade? Savvy Fantasy managers might try to get him for an end-of-bench player, which is a risk worth taking. People who have Brown shouldn't move him unless it's for a player who helps their starting lineup right now. Some examples:

There's probably still a chapter or two to go in the Antonio Brown story, so don't expect this to be the last word on him. But it is the end of his time with the Raiders, making several of their players worth rostering, if not starting.