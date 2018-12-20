Fantasy Football Instant Reaction: What will the Patriots look like without Josh Gordon?

Patriots' wide receiver Josh Gordon announced Thursday morning he will be stepping away from the team, and subsequent reports indicate he is dealing with a possible suspension looming for a violation of the terms of his conditional reinstatement to the NFL. There isn't a clear indication of what this could mean in the long term, but it seems likely we will not see Gordon back on the field this season, at least:

Josh Gordon facing potential suspension for violating terms of his conditional reinstatement under NFL drug policy, per @TomPelissero and @DanGrazianoESPN. Final punishment yet to be decided, but Gordon not expected to play again this season or maybe ever again. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 20, 2018

We won't speculate about what this could mean for Gordon, but the Patriots will have to move on without him for the foreseeable future, and that certainly changes the outlook of their offense. Gordon has appeared in 11 games with the Patriots, averaging 3.6 catches and 65.5 yards on 6.2 targets per game, giving a big-play element after the catch to an offense that sorely lacks it without him. He leads the team in receiving yards, and was tops among wide receivers and tight ends in both air yards per catch and yards after catch.

There isn't an obvious replacement for Gordon in the Patriots' offense, something we saw in the three games earlier this season before he made his debut. In the first three games of the season, the Patriots leaned more heavily on Phillip Dorsett and Chris Hogan, who had 19 and 13 targets, but neither was particularly effective. Dorsett had just 110 yards on his 12 receptions, while Hogan had 84 yards on seven catches. And that was without Julian Edelman, who is second on the team in targets despite missing the first four games of the season.

Still, there has to be some kind of impact from Gordon's absence, and I would guess it will benefit Hogan. He played 90-plus percent of the team's offensive snaps in the first three games, and does have a track record of success in this offense before this season. In a 15-game stretch from the 2016 playoffs through the 2017 playoffs, Hogan had 923 yards and nine touchdowns on 60 catches, and has shown the ability to make plays down the field. Is he going to be the same kind of deep threat Gordon was? Obviously not. But he should at least see a couple more targets over the final few games, and moves into Fantasy relevant territory, if nothing else.

All told, Edelman, Rob Gronkowski, and James White are the only passing game options you'll likely want to rely on in this offense in Week 16 or 17. Hogan is more of a desperation flex play for Week 16; he hasn't had more than three targets in a game since Week 7. Tom Brady probably still has enough weapons to be a Fantasy starter, but he hasn't exactly been an elite Fantasy option this season even with Gordon's big-play ability. He's probably more of a fringe starter at this point.

Beyond that, there probably aren't enough targets to go around here to make much of a difference. White led the team in receptions before the Gordon acquisition, but he's also leading the team in receptions overall. Maybe Gronkowski sees an extra target or two, though he seems to have lost a step or two this season; plus, you're starting him either way. Could we see more of Dorsett or Cordarelle Patterson, who replaced Gordon on some key plays late in Week 15? Possibly, but what have you seen from either that would make you believe they have the ability to make a Fantasy difference?

The Patriots love to spread the ball around, so expect Gordon's targets to get spread around. That probably won't benefit anyone enough to change how you view the pieces on this offense.