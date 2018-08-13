Fantasy Football is Even Better with the Flat Screen of Your Dreams
Enter today for your chance to win a 65-inch LG W7 ultrathin OLED TV
Fantasy Football is just around the corner and CBS Sports and CNET are teaming up this season to give you the chance to cheer on your team in front of a brand new TV.
Oh, and by the way, this is not just any TV we're talking about. The lucky winner of our sweepstakes will get a 65-inch LG W7 ultrathin OLED TV that weighs just 18 pounds and is thinner than a pencil! As CNET Editor David Katzmaier said, the "W7 OLED is like no TV you've ever seen."
So, how do you win this perfect teammate for Fantasy Football season? Starting August 13 at 11pm ET, just fill out the form below, agree to the official rules and you'll be entered for the chance to win (residents of the US, Puerto Rico or Canada only). And if one chance isn't good enough, after you enter once you can get more entries by following us on social media and sharing the sweeps with your friends (5 entries per friend who enters!).
Fantasy Football will be here before you know it, so make sure you enter before the sweepstakes ends on August 31, 2018. Good luck in the sweeps and with your fantasy football team (or, probably more like it...teams)!
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
WR Tiers 3.0
The first week of the preseason didn't bring many changes to Dave Richard's Tiers, though the...
-
Running back Tiers 3.0
Rookies! Injuries! Depth charts! The running back landscape has changed after one week of preseason...
-
Podcast: How to draft tight ends
Grab one of the three elite tight ends or wait for the mid-to-late rounds? We’re talking tight...
-
Quarterback Tiers 3.0
Andrew Luck's preseason debut and injuries in Philadelphia highlight changes in Dave Richard's...
-
Tight end Tiers 3.0
An injury to George Kittle didn't sink his spot on the latest version of Dave Richard's tight...
-
Is stacking receivers viable?
Should you consider taking two receivers from the same team? Heath Cummings will tell you.