The Patriots have a new starting quarterback this season, and now they might have a new starting running back after Lamar Miller signed a one-year deal with New England on Monday. Could we see Cam Newton handing off to Miller this year?

Miller, 29, could have the chance to start for the Patriots coming off a torn ACL and MCL that kept him out all of last season. Sony Michel (foot) is coming off surgery in June, and he opened training camp on the active/PUP list, which could force him to miss the start of the season as well.

Second-year running back Damien Harris appeared in just two games last year and might not be ready for a featured role either. And New England might want to keep Rex Burkhead in his role as more of a situational back instead of giving him a bigger workload.

We know James White is going to be the passing-downs back, and Miller's signing shouldn't impact him much. White is still worth drafting as a No. 3 running back in PPR with a mid-round pick, with his value lower in non-PPR formats.

As for Miller, we'll see what the Patriots have planned for him. When we last saw him play for the Texans in 2018 he had over 1,000 total yards and six total touchdowns in 14 games, and he averaged 4.6 yards per carry. He had at least 1,000 total yards and six touchdowns in all three seasons in Houston, and he averaged 30 catches a year.

If Michel is out for an extended period of time, Miller could be worth a late-round flier in all leagues, with his value better in non-PPR formats. He would likely be ahead of Harris on the depth chart, though that would be a training camp battle to monitor.

However, once Michel is healthy, things will be messy in New England. It's likely a backfield to avoid aside from White in PPR.

For Michel, he's only worth drafting with a late-round pick, but continue to monitor his health. He's better in non-PPR leagues, but he's trending down even more now that Miller is on the roster.

Harris and Burkhead aren't worth drafting in most leagues unless we get reports that Harris has the chance to start due to a Michel absence. That seems unlikely if Miller is ready to go, and his signing is likely an indication that the Patriots aren't ready to trust Harris.

On top of everything, you have Newton and what he does as a rusher, especially near the goal line. Newton could easily lead the Patriots in rushing touchdowns this year, which takes away appeal from the backs as well.

It's great that Miller is back in the NFL and has chance to compete for a starting job. But this is bad news for Michel and likely Harris as well, and White might be the only Patriots running back to draft in all leagues this season.