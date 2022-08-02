The best way to determine sleepers is using Average Draft Position data, and we're not going to get a true representation of that for redraft leagues until the end of August. But there are some early sources of ADP that give us an outline, and we can start there for Sleepers 3.0.

Using the FantasyPros ADP as of July 29, the sleepers listed here are being drafted after pick No. 100. We'll see if that changes over the next month through training camp and the preseason games, but right now these are guys you can select after Round 8 in a 12-team PPR league.

There are players in this range who are going to rise quickly, including breakout candidates like Trey Lance, Rhamondre Stevenson, Allen Lazard, Kadarius Toney and Treylon Burks, among others. But I'll focus on the players I expect to stay in this range, and many of these guys will be on my Fantasy rosters this year.

Quarterbacks Projections powered by Sportsline Justin Fields QB CHI Chicago • #1

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 147th QB RNK 17th PROJ PTS 274.7 SOS 25 ADP 174 2021 Stats PAYDS 1870 RUYDS 420 TD 9 INT 10 FPTS/G 11.7 The Bears didn't do Fields any favors this offseason with only a limited investment in their receiving corps. It's hard to expect guys like Byron Pringle, N'Keal Harry and Velus Jones Jr. to make Fields dramatically better as enhancements to Darnelly Mooney, Cole Kmet and David Montgomery. But Fields is the type of quarterback Fantasy managers should love, especially at his cost (FantasyPros ADP of 121 overall as QB17), because of his running potential. He averaged 56.3 rushing yards per game over his final six healthy outings, and that would put him on pace for 957.7 rushing yards for the season over 17 games. If he can pass for over 4,000 yards -- he averaged 221.2 passing yards per game in that same six-game sample size, a pace of 3,776.8 yards for 17 games -- then we have a potential superstar. I'm excited to see what Fields can do, and he's a No. 2 quarterback to target in all leagues. Trevor Lawrence QB JAC Jacksonville • #16

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 177th QB RNK 20th PROJ PTS 298.4 SOS 32 ADP 189 2021 Stats PAYDS 3641 RUYDS 334 TD 14 INT 17 FPTS/G 13.1 Unlike Fields, the Jaguars made sure to help Lawrence this offseason with new weapons in Christian Kirk, Zay Jones and Evan Engram. Along with Travis Etienne (foot) back healthy -- and swapping out Urban Meyer for Doug Pederson -- there's a lot to like about Lawrence this year. He should start to look like the No. 1 overall pick from 2021, and Fantasy managers should benefit. Lawrence only had three games last year with at least 21 Fantasy points, but hopefully that becomes the norm with a fresh start. Lawrence isn't going to be a dynamic rushing quarterback, but he did have 73 attempts for 334 yards and two touchdowns last year. And at Clemson, he ran for 766 yards and 17 touchdowns over his final two seasons in 25 games. Like Fields, Lawrence is a good No. 2 quarterback to target at his price (FantasyPros ADP of 132 overall as QB18).

Other sleeper quarterbacks to consider: Tua Tagovailoa, Jameis Winston, Daniel Jones.

Running Backs Projections powered by Sportsline Kenneth Gainwell RB PHI Philadelphia • #14

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 107th RB RNK 43rd PROJ PTS 140.6 SOS 16 ADP 116 2021 Stats RUYDS 291 REC 33 REYDS 253 TD 6 FPTS/G 7.7 I'm hesitant to call Gainwell a breakout candidate because I want Miles Sanders to succeed, but if Sanders misses any time then Gainwell could be a lottery ticket. He's an easy target on Draft Day given his price in late July (FantasyPros ADP of 143 overall as RB51), and he should shatter that ADP, even if Sanders is healthy. The Eagles' offense should greatly improve with the addition of A.J. Brown, and I'm excited about Jalen Hurts and the passing game. I'm optimistic for Sanders also, but we know Sanders has struggled to stay healthy in his career, missing four games in each of the past two seasons. Gainwell is now No. 2 on the depth chart, and he should also have a role in tandem with Sanders, especially in the passing game. Last season, despite Sanders and Jordan Howard on the roster, Gainwell still had three games with at least 12 carries, and he scored at least 17 PPR points in two of them. He could be special if Sanders gets hurt again, and I plan to have a lot of exposure to Gainwell this season. Dameon Pierce RB HOU Houston • #31

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 96th RB RNK 37th PROJ PTS 175.2 SOS 12 ADP 83 2021 Stats RUYDS 0 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 The Texans depth chart at running back features Marlon Mack, Rex Burkhead and Pierce as the top three options, and Pierce clearly has the most upside. He could emerge as a weekly starter in all leagues, and his price is right as of now (FantasyPros ADP of 124 overall as RB44). Houston's offense should improve this season after a dismal year in 2021 as long as Davis Mills takes a step forward in his sophomore campaign, which is something I expect to happen. Pierce was never a full-time running back at Florida, but he did average more than 5.6 yards per carry in three of four seasons. He also had 19 catches for 216 yards and three touchdowns in a part-time role in 2021. The key for Pierce will be dominating the workload over Mack and Burkhead and getting a hefty amount of touches. You might have to be patient with Pierce, but he should reward you with solid production in his rookie campaign. Tyler Allgeier RB ATL Atlanta • #25

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 100th RB RNK 39th PROJ PTS 174.7 SOS 2 ADP 96 2021 Stats RUYDS 0 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Allgeier is in an interesting spot with the Falcons this season, especially if Cordarelle Patterson returns to more of a receiving role. But even in tandem with Patterson in the backfield, we could see Allgeier emerge as the best running back in Atlanta. At BYU, Allgeier averaged 6.4 yards per carry in his four-year career, and he had 276 carries for 1,601 yards and 23 touchdowns in 2021, as well as 28 catches for 199 yards. He was a physical presence in college and led all running backs in rushing yards after contact over the past two seasons (1,847), as well as finishing second in rushing touchdowns (36) over that span. Patterson was a standout running back for the Falcons and Fantasy managers last season, but he struggled down the stretch. Mike Davis failed to prove he was better than Patterson, but Allgeier might not have that same problem. I plan to draft Allgeier by Round 8 in all leagues, but he's going later than that as of now (FantasyPros ADP of 142 overall as RB50). Brian Robinson Jr. RB WAS Washington • #8

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 145th RB RNK 52nd PROJ PTS 94.9 SOS 22 ADP 154 2021 Stats RUYDS 0 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Antonio Gibson (hamstring) was already hurt at the start of training camp, and Robinson was getting first-team reps in Gibson's place. Reports are that even when Gibson is healthy, Robinson will handle short-yardage work, which could lead to some easy production. Last year, Gibson had 12 carries inside the 5-yard line and scored five touchdowns. He also handled 25 carries inside the 10-yard line. Robinson, a third-round pick out of Alabama, was a beast last year with 271 carries for 1,343 yards and 14 touchdowns, and it might surprise you that he had 35 catches for 296 yards and touchdowns. He won't have a huge role in the passing game with Gibson and J.D. McKissic, but he could be a nice surprise if Gibson were to miss time due to injury, especially at his price (FantasyPros ADP of 206 overall as RB63). I plan to draft a lot of Robinson this season in all leagues.

Other sleeper running backs of interest: Isaiah Spiller, Rachaad White, Khalil Herbert, Tyrion Davis-Price and Darrel Williams

Wide Receivers Projections powered by Sportsline Tim Patrick WR DEN Denver • #81

Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 119th WR RNK 51st PROJ PTS 200.8 SOS 5 ADP 104 2021 Stats REC 53 TAR 85 REYDS 734 TD 5 FPTS/G 9.8 For the past two seasons, Patrick has been a quality handcuff receiver whenever Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy have missed time. In 2020, with Sutton out for 15 games with a torn ACL, Patrick had seven games with at least 12 PPR points. And when Jeudy was hurt or out for the first six games with an ankle sprain in 2021, Patrick had at least 12 PPR points in five of those outings. We hope it doesn't take an injury for Patrick to excel, and it will be interesting to see how new coach Nathaniel Hackett uses his top receivers, which also includes K.J. Hamler. Don't be surprised if Patrick is on the field more than Jeudy given the roles for each, and in 2021, Patrick lined up more on the outside than Jeudy, which could continue this year for Hackett and benefit Russell Wilson. I like targeting receivers like Patrick in what should be a high-volume offense. The Broncos and Wilson should be able to support three targets at a high level, and Patrick has shown that he's one injury away from being a weekly starter. He's an easy target to draft at his current price (FantasyPros ADP of 162 overall as WR63). Skyy Moore WR KC Kansas City • #24

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 114th WR RNK 52nd PROJ PTS 144.7 SOS 4 ADP 77 2021 Stats REC 0 TAR 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 The Chiefs have a revamped receiving corps with Tyreek Hill (Dolphins), Byron Pringle (Bears) and Demarcus Robinson (Raiders) gone. That's 260 targets available from last season, and newcomers JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Moore will compete with Mecole Hardman to help fill the void. I like Smith-Schuster the best of this group, and he's worth drafting as early as Round 5. And Valdes-Scantling and Hardman have late-round appeal, especially based on minicamp reports on Valdes-Scantling showing a strong rapport with Patrick Mahomes. But I'm hopeful Moore becomes a prominent weapon for Mahomes, and the second-round pick from Western Michigan should make plenty of plays with his 4.41 speed. He could emerge as the slot receiver for the Chiefs, and Moore had 95 catches for 1,292 yards and 10 touchdowns last season in only 12 games. It could take time for Moore to earn Mahomes' trust, so be patient with him early in the season. But the upside is obvious if he's a prime target for the Chiefs, and I plan to target Moore as early as Round 8 in all leagues. His current price tag is better than that if you're drafting any time soon (FantasyPros ADP of 131 overall as WR55). Josh Palmer WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #5

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 175th WR RNK NR PROJ PTS 101.7 SOS 7 ADP NR 2021 Stats REC 33 TAR 49 REYDS 353 TD 4 FPTS/G 5.5 Palmer is going to be the No. 3 receiver for the Chargers behind Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, and hopefully there's enough targets from Justin Herbert to support Palmer being Fantasy relevant in the majority of leagues, especially when you factor in Austin Ekeler and Gerald Everett. We saw last year that Palmer stepped up when given an increased role, scoring at least 14 PPR points in three of his final five games. He had at least six targets in each of those outings, so when he was involved he produced, which was encouraging. He can hopefully build off that strong finish for a full year in his sophomore campaign, but he also has handcuff appeal should something happen to Allen or Williams. He's free on Draft Day right now (FantasyPros ADP of 214 overall as WR74), but I could see his ADP rise with a strong training camp and preseason since he's attached to an elite quarterback like Herbert. K.J. Osborn WR MIN Minnesota • #17

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 164th WR RNK NR PROJ PTS 187.2 SOS 22 ADP 122 2021 Stats REC 50 TAR 82 REYDS 655 TD 7 FPTS/G 9.3 Osborn will be the No. 3 receiver for the Vikings behind Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen, but Osborn could still be productive in that role. And as we saw in 2021, when Thielen battled injuries, Osborn had huge upside. He had eight games last year with at least five targets, and he scored at least 14 PPR points in seven of them. I plan to have plenty of shares of Osborn this year, especially at his current price (FantasyPros ADP of 232 overall as WR82). His ADP will rise dramatically if he does anything in the preseason, and you want pieces of this Vikings offense with Kevin O'Connell as the new head coach. You know what Kirk Cousins, Dalvin Cook, Jefferson and Thielen are capable of, but Alexander Mattison, Irv Smith and Osborn are three of my favorite sleepers that I plan to draft this season.

Other sleeper wide receivers to consider: Tyler Boyd, Rondale Moore, Jahan Dotson, Jalen Tolbert, George Pickens

Tight Ends Projections powered by Sportsline Gerald Everett TE LAC L.A. Chargers • #7

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 149th TE RNK 12th PROJ PTS 159.9 SOS 6 ADP 158 2021 Stats REC 48 TAR 63 REYDS 478 TD 4 FPTS/G 7.9 If you like drafting two tight ends on your Fantasy roster then make Everett someone to target with a late-round pick in all leagues, especially at his current price (FantasyPros ADP of 177 overall as TE20). Like Palmer, he might not get consistent targets behind Allen, Mike Williams and Ekeler, but there is still the chance for low-end No. 1 Fantasy tight end production in all formats. The Chargers tight ends (Jared Cook, Donald Parham, Stephen Anderson and Tre' McKitty) combined for 137 targets last season, with Cook leading the way with 83. He's gone now, and Everett should prove to be better than Cook at this stage of his career. In 2021 with Seattle, Everett set career highs in catches (48), yards (478), touchdowns (four) and targets (63), and he scored at least 10.0 PPR points in five of his final nine games. I doubt he can make the leap to a top-five Fantasy tight end this season with everyone healthy, but he could emerge as a top-10 option if he becomes a go-to target for Herbert this year. Robert Tonyan TE GB Green Bay • #85

Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK NR TE RNK 25th PROJ PTS 120.6 SOS 7 ADP 209 2021 Stats REC 18 TAR 29 REYDS 204 TD 2 FPTS/G 6.3 The Packers are trying to replace Davante Adams and Valdes-Scantling, and that leaves Green Bay with 224 vacated targets from 2021. Tonyan could help fill the void if healthy, and hopefully he's fine for Week 1 after suffering a torn ACL in Week 8 last year. Aaron Rodgers would love to have Tonyan back at 100 percent, especially the 2020 version when he caught 52 passes for 586 yards and 11 touchdowns on 59 targets. I'm not sure if he can be that efficient again or score that many touchdowns, but if you're willing to chase tight ends like Dawson Knox (49 catches for 587 yards and nine touchdowns on 71 targets) or Pat Freiermuth (60 catches for 497 yards and seven touchdowns on 79 targets) based on their production from last year, Tonyan will be cheaper on Draft Day (FantasyPros ADP of 171 overall as TE17) and might have a similar ceiling. There could even be a spike in targets for Tonyan given the lack of star power in the receiving corps for Green Bay. He's one of my favorite late-round fliers to take at any position, especially if you're inclined to draft multiple tight ends this year.

Other sleeper tight ends to consider: David Njoku, Hunter Henry, Hayden Hurst