We don't like to wait. Maybe we're impatient. Or maybe we just love doing Fantasy football drafts. Is there really anything wrong with that?

Right after the regular season ended in Week 17, we held our first PPR mock draft for 2021. We know a lot will change between now and August, including free agency and the NFL Draft, but we wanted to see what a Fantasy draft would look like following what took place this past season.

Hopefully, by reading this you can learn something for the 2021 campaign, or this will give you some things to think about. For example, in Round 1, Derrick Henry and Nick Chubb were drafted ahead of Davante Adams. You might agree with those selections, but I would rather have Adams, especially in a three-receiver, PPR league.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire was also a first-round selection at No. 12 overall, and it's hard to validate that pick. I'm not sure I would draft him even in Round 2, and we'll find out if Damien Williams will return to the Chiefs in 2021 after opting out in 2020 because of concerns over COVID-19, which could be a huge problem for Edwards-Helaire.

Some other picks that surprised me included DeAndre Hopkins, DK Metcalf and Calvin Ridley being drafted ahead of Stefon Diggs in Round 2, and Josh Jacobs going before Aaron Jones in that same round. In Round 3, Keenan Allen went after Mike Evans, Allen Robinson, Justin Jefferson and Chris Godwin, and I'd rather have Allen.

Julio Jones and Terry McLaurin fell to Round 4, which could be incredible steals, and D.J. Moore wasn't picked until Round 5. Jeff Wilson was drafted ahead of Raheem Mostert, and veteran running backs like Melvin Gordon, David Johnson and Kenyan Drake fell to Round 6.

A few picks that I loved that stood out to me included D.J. Chark in Round 5, A.J. Dillon in Round 6 and Mecole Hardman in Round 9. Chark and Laviska Shenault (Round 9) could benefit in a huge way with the Jaguars expected to select Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft. Dillon could be the starting running back for the Packers if Aaron Jones leaves as a free agent. And Hardman could be a starting receiver for the Chiefs if Sammy Watkins leaves as a free agent.

We start with discussing our favorite picks from the 2021 PPR mock draft plus news and notes and 2020 Fantasy Awards on the Fantasy Football Today podcast. Listen below and subscribe at Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts:

For my team, I had the No. 10 overall selection, and I actually started my team with three running backs in a row with Austin Ekeler, James Robinson and J.K. Dobbins. I might regret passing on Julio Jones or McLaurin to draft Dobbins, but I like my top two receivers in Kenny Golladay and Brandon Aiyuk. Golladay could end being a steal in Round 4.

Gordon is my fourth running back, and I also drafted Benny Snell in Round 10, which could be incredible value if he ends up as the starting running back for the Steelers since James Conner is a free agent. And the rest of my receiving corps is Jerry Jeudy, Robby Anderson, Michael Pittman and Jakobi Meyers. There's a lot of potential in that group, especially Jeudy and Pittman, and Anderson is an excellent No. 3 receiver for this lineup.

I went for upside at tight end (Irv Smith and Cole Kmet) and quarterback (Joe Burrow), and Smith and Burrow are going to be two of my favorite breakout players in 2021. Burrow has top-10 upside based on how he played before his knee injury in Week 11, and Smith could be a star if Kyle Rudolph leaves Minnesota this offseason.

We have a lot of time to revisit these picks over the next few months, but this is the start of our draft prep for 2021 -- with plenty more to come.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE)  and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 15-round draft. 

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
2. Frank Stampfl, Baseball Podcast Host
3. Andrew Baumhor, CBS Sports HQ Producer
4. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
5. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
6. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
7. R.J. White, Managing Editor, SportsLine and CBS Fantasy
8. Jacob Gibbs, SportsLine Staff Writer
9. Adam Aizer, Podcast Host
10. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
11. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy  
12. Dan Schneier, NFL Editor

Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Heath Cummings C. McCaffrey RB CAR
2 Frank Stampfl D. Cook RB MIN
3 Andrew Baumhor A. Kamara RB NO
4 Dave Richard D. Henry RB TEN
5 Meron Berkson N. Chubb RB CLE
6 George Maselli D. Adams WR GB
7 R.J. White S. Barkley RB NYG
8 Jacob Gibbs J. Taylor RB IND
9 Adam Aizer T. Kelce TE KC
10 Jamey Eisenberg A. Ekeler RB LAC
11 Chris Towers E. Elliott RB DAL
12 Dan Schneier C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 Dan Schneier T. Hill WR KC
14 Chris Towers G. Kittle TE SF
15 Jamey Eisenberg J. Robinson RB JAC
16 Adam Aizer D. Hopkins WR ARI
17 Jacob Gibbs D. Metcalf WR SEA
18 R.J. White D. Waller TE LV
19 George Maselli C. Ridley WR ATL
20 Meron Berkson J. Jacobs RB LV
21 Dave Richard A. Jones RB GB
22 Andrew Baumhor S. Diggs WR BUF
23 Frank Stampfl M. Thomas WR NO
24 Heath Cummings A. Brown WR TEN
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Heath Cummings M. Evans WR TB
26 Frank Stampfl D. Swift RB DET
27 Andrew Baumhor J. Mixon RB CIN
28 Dave Richard A. Robinson WR CHI
29 Meron Berkson J. Jefferson WR MIN
30 George Maselli C. Godwin WR TB
31 R.J. White M. Sanders RB PHI
32 Jacob Gibbs A. Gibson RB WAS
33 Adam Aizer K. Allen WR LAC
34 Jamey Eisenberg J. Dobbins RB BAL
35 Chris Towers D. Montgomery RB CHI
36 Dan Schneier C. Akers RB LAR
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 Dan Schneier J. Jones WR ATL
38 Chris Towers T. McLaurin WR WAS
39 Jamey Eisenberg K. Golladay WR DET
40 Adam Aizer C. Carson RB SEA
41 Jacob Gibbs R. Jones RB TB
42 R.J. White A. Thielen WR MIN
43 George Maselli P. Mahomes QB KC
44 Meron Berkson R. Woods WR LAR
45 Dave Richard T. Higgins WR CIN
46 Andrew Baumhor D. Johnson WR PIT
47 Frank Stampfl A. Cooper WR DAL
48 Heath Cummings T. Lockett WR SEA
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Heath Cummings D. Moore WR CAR
50 Frank Stampfl K. Hunt RB CLE
51 Andrew Baumhor M. Andrews TE BAL
52 Dave Richard W. Fuller WR HOU
53 Meron Berkson C. Lamb WR DAL
54 George Maselli J. Wilson RB SF
55 R.J. White C. Kupp WR LAR
56 Jacob Gibbs C. Claypool WR PIT
57 Adam Aizer M. Gaskin RB MIA
58 Jamey Eisenberg B. Aiyuk WR SF
59 Chris Towers C. Sutton WR DEN
60 Dan Schneier D. Chark WR JAC
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 Dan Schneier R. Mostert RB SF
62 Chris Towers B. Cooks WR HOU
63 Jamey Eisenberg M. Gordon RB DEN
64 Adam Aizer D. Johnson RB HOU
65 Jacob Gibbs C. Davis WR TEN
66 R.J. White J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
67 George Maselli K. Drake RB ARI
68 Meron Berkson J. Allen QB BUF
69 Dave Richard K. Murray QB ARI
70 Andrew Baumhor A. Dillon RB GB
71 Frank Stampfl T. Boyd WR CIN
72 Heath Cummings D. Watson QB HOU
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Heath Cummings J. Conner RB PIT
74 Frank Stampfl D. Prescott QB DAL
75 Andrew Baumhor O. Beckham WR CLE
76 Dave Richard D. Harris RB NE
77 Meron Berkson M. Brown WR BAL
78 George Maselli N. Fant TE DEN
79 R.J. White Z. Moss RB BUF
80 Jacob Gibbs D. Samuel WR SF
81 Adam Aizer L. Jackson QB BAL
82 Jamey Eisenberg J. Jeudy WR DEN
83 Chris Towers A. Rodgers QB GB
84 Dan Schneier J. Herbert QB LAC
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 Dan Schneier D. Goedert TE PHI
86 Chris Towers A. Brown WR TB
87 Jamey Eisenberg R. Anderson WR CAR
88 Adam Aizer J. Brown WR BUF
89 Jacob Gibbs R. Wilson QB SEA
90 R.J. White C. Edmonds RB ARI
91 George Maselli J. Landry WR CLE
92 Meron Berkson J. McKissic RB WAS
93 Dave Richard T. Hockenson TE DET
94 Andrew Baumhor J. Reagor WR PHI
95 Frank Stampfl H. Henry TE LAC
96 Heath Cummings N. Hines RB IND
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Heath Cummings T. Cohen RB CHI
98 Frank Stampfl D. Singletary RB BUF
99 Andrew Baumhor J. Hurts QB PHI
100 Dave Richard T. Pollard RB DAL
101 Meron Berkson D. Parker WR MIA
102 George Maselli D. Williams RB KC
103 R.J. White M. Gallup WR DAL
104 Jacob Gibbs M. Hardman WR KC
105 Adam Aizer L. Shenault Jr. WR JAC
106 Jamey Eisenberg I. Smith TE MIN
107 Chris Towers L. Fournette RB TB
108 Dan Schneier H. Ruggs III WR LV
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 Dan Schneier C. Samuel WR CAR
110 Chris Towers M. Williams WR LAC
111 Jamey Eisenberg B. Snell RB PIT
112 Adam Aizer J. White RB NE
113 Jacob Gibbs K. Coutee WR HOU
114 R.J. White B. Scott RB PHI
115 George Maselli T. Hilton WR IND
116 Meron Berkson J. Crowder WR NYJ
117 Dave Richard R. Penny RB SEA
118 Andrew Baumhor L. Perine RB NYJ
119 Frank Stampfl S. Shepard WR NYG
120 Heath Cummings A. McFarland RB PIT
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Heath Cummings G. Edwards RB BAL
122 Frank Stampfl A. Mattison RB MIN
123 Andrew Baumhor M. Jones WR DET
124 Dave Richard D. Henderson RB LAR
125 Meron Berkson L. Thomas TE WAS
126 George Maselli S. Michel RB NE
127 R.J. White R. Tannehill QB TEN
128 Jacob Gibbs R. Tonyan TE GB
129 Adam Aizer N. Agholor WR LV
130 Jamey Eisenberg J. Burrow QB CIN
131 Chris Towers C. Beasley WR BUF
132 Dan Schneier T. Gurley RB ATL
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 Dan Schneier K. Vaughn RB TB
134 Chris Towers D. Mooney WR CHI
135 Jamey Eisenberg M. Pittman WR IND
136 Adam Aizer T. Brady QB TB
137 Jacob Gibbs G. Davis WR BUF
138 R.J. White C. Kirk WR ARI
139 George Maselli S. Ahmed RB MIA
140 Meron Berkson R. Gage WR ATL
141 Dave Richard M. Gesicki TE MIA
142 Andrew Baumhor D. Mims WR NYJ
143 Frank Stampfl P. Campbell WR IND
144 Heath Cummings J. Smith TE TEN
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Heath Cummings Z. Ertz TE PHI
146 Frank Stampfl E. Engram TE NYG
147 Andrew Baumhor L. Murray RB NO
148 Dave Richard J. Kelley RB LAC
149 Meron Berkson A. Green WR CIN
150 George Maselli T. Hill QB NO
151 R.J. White L. Bell RB KC
152 Jacob Gibbs M. Davis RB CAR
153 Adam Aizer B. Jarwin TE DAL
154 Jamey Eisenberg J. Meyers WR NE
155 Chris Towers M. Mack RB IND
156 Dan Schneier D. Slayton WR NYG
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 Dan Schneier B. Edwards WR LV
158 Chris Towers D. Evans RB TEN
159 Jamey Eisenberg C. Kmet TE CHI
160 Adam Aizer B. Perriman WR NYJ
161 Jacob Gibbs L. Bowden RB MIA
162 R.J. White P. Lindsay RB DEN
163 George Maselli Steelers DST PIT
164 Meron Berkson P. Williams WR MIA
165 Dave Richard Rams DST LAR
166 Andrew Baumhor 49ers DST SF
167 Frank Stampfl Football Team DST WAS
168 Heath Cummings D. Dallas RB SEA
Round 15
Pos Team Player
169 Heath Cummings Ravens DST BAL
170 Frank Stampfl V. Jefferson WR LAR
171 Andrew Baumhor J. Williams RB GB
172 Dave Richard K. Hamler WR DEN
173 Meron Berkson Dolphins DST MIA
174 George Maselli D. Williams RB KC
175 R.J. White Saints DST NO
176 Jacob Gibbs Buccaneers DST TB
177 Adam Aizer Colts DST IND
178 Jamey Eisenberg Bills DST BUF
179 Chris Towers Chiefs DST KC
180 Dan Schneier Seahawks DST SEA
Team by Team
Heath Cummings
Rd Pk Player
1 1 C. McCaffrey RB CAR
2 24 A. Brown WR TEN
3 25 M. Evans WR TB
4 48 T. Lockett WR SEA
5 49 D. Moore WR CAR
6 72 D. Watson QB HOU
7 73 J. Conner RB PIT
8 96 N. Hines RB IND
9 97 T. Cohen RB CHI
10 120 A. McFarland RB PIT
11 121 G. Edwards RB BAL
12 144 J. Smith TE TEN
13 145 Z. Ertz TE PHI
14 168 D. Dallas RB SEA
15 169 Ravens DST BAL
Frank Stampfl
Rd Pk Player
1 2 D. Cook RB MIN
2 23 M. Thomas WR NO
3 26 D. Swift RB DET
4 47 A. Cooper WR DAL
5 50 K. Hunt RB CLE
6 71 T. Boyd WR CIN
7 74 D. Prescott QB DAL
8 95 H. Henry TE LAC
9 98 D. Singletary RB BUF
10 119 S. Shepard WR NYG
11 122 A. Mattison RB MIN
12 143 P. Campbell WR IND
13 146 E. Engram TE NYG
14 167 Football Team DST WAS
15 170 V. Jefferson WR LAR
Andrew Baumhor
Rd Pk Player
1 3 A. Kamara RB NO
2 22 S. Diggs WR BUF
3 27 J. Mixon RB CIN
4 46 D. Johnson WR PIT
5 51 M. Andrews TE BAL
6 70 A. Dillon RB GB
7 75 O. Beckham WR CLE
8 94 J. Reagor WR PHI
9 99 J. Hurts QB PHI
10 118 L. Perine RB NYJ
11 123 M. Jones WR DET
12 142 D. Mims WR NYJ
13 147 L. Murray RB NO
14 166 49ers DST SF
15 171 J. Williams RB GB
Dave Richard
Rd Pk Player
1 4 D. Henry RB TEN
2 21 A. Jones RB GB
3 28 A. Robinson WR CHI
4 45 T. Higgins WR CIN
5 52 W. Fuller WR HOU
6 69 K. Murray QB ARI
7 76 D. Harris RB NE
8 93 T. Hockenson TE DET
9 100 T. Pollard RB DAL
10 117 R. Penny RB SEA
11 124 D. Henderson RB LAR
12 141 M. Gesicki TE MIA
13 148 J. Kelley RB LAC
14 165 Rams DST LAR
15 172 K. Hamler WR DEN
Meron Berkson
Rd Pk Player
1 5 N. Chubb RB CLE
2 20 J. Jacobs RB LV
3 29 J. Jefferson WR MIN
4 44 R. Woods WR LAR
5 53 C. Lamb WR DAL
6 68 J. Allen QB BUF
7 77 M. Brown WR BAL
8 92 J. McKissic RB WAS
9 101 D. Parker WR MIA
10 116 J. Crowder WR NYJ
11 125 L. Thomas TE WAS
12 140 R. Gage WR ATL
13 149 A. Green WR CIN
14 164 P. Williams WR MIA
15 173 Dolphins DST MIA
George Maselli
Rd Pk Player
1 6 D. Adams WR GB
2 19 C. Ridley WR ATL
3 30 C. Godwin WR TB
4 43 P. Mahomes QB KC
5 54 J. Wilson RB SF
6 67 K. Drake RB ARI
7 78 N. Fant TE DEN
8 91 J. Landry WR CLE
9 102 D. Williams RB KC
10 115 T. Hilton WR IND
11 126 S. Michel RB NE
12 139 S. Ahmed RB MIA
13 150 T. Hill QB NO
14 163 Steelers DST PIT
15 174 D. Williams RB KC
R.J. White
Rd Pk Player
1 7 S. Barkley RB NYG
2 18 D. Waller TE LV
3 31 M. Sanders RB PHI
4 42 A. Thielen WR MIN
5 55 C. Kupp WR LAR
6 66 J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
7 79 Z. Moss RB BUF
8 90 C. Edmonds RB ARI
9 103 M. Gallup WR DAL
10 114 B. Scott RB PHI
11 127 R. Tannehill QB TEN
12 138 C. Kirk WR ARI
13 151 L. Bell RB KC
14 162 P. Lindsay RB DEN
15 175 Saints DST NO
Jacob Gibbs
Rd Pk Player
1 8 J. Taylor RB IND
2 17 D. Metcalf WR SEA
3 32 A. Gibson RB WAS
4 41 R. Jones RB TB
5 56 C. Claypool WR PIT
6 65 C. Davis WR TEN
7 80 D. Samuel WR SF
8 89 R. Wilson QB SEA
9 104 M. Hardman WR KC
10 113 K. Coutee WR HOU
11 128 R. Tonyan TE GB
12 137 G. Davis WR BUF
13 152 M. Davis RB CAR
14 161 L. Bowden RB MIA
15 176 Buccaneers DST TB
Adam Aizer
Rd Pk Player
1 9 T. Kelce TE KC
2 16 D. Hopkins WR ARI
3 33 K. Allen WR LAC
4 40 C. Carson RB SEA
5 57 M. Gaskin RB MIA
6 64 D. Johnson RB HOU
7 81 L. Jackson QB BAL
8 88 J. Brown WR BUF
9 105 L. Shenault Jr. WR JAC
10 112 J. White RB NE
11 129 N. Agholor WR LV
12 136 T. Brady QB TB
13 153 B. Jarwin TE DAL
14 160 B. Perriman WR NYJ
15 177 Colts DST IND
Jamey Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 10 A. Ekeler RB LAC
2 15 J. Robinson RB JAC
3 34 J. Dobbins RB BAL
4 39 K. Golladay WR DET
5 58 B. Aiyuk WR SF
6 63 M. Gordon RB DEN
7 82 J. Jeudy WR DEN
8 87 R. Anderson WR CAR
9 106 I. Smith TE MIN
10 111 B. Snell RB PIT
11 130 J. Burrow QB CIN
12 135 M. Pittman WR IND
13 154 J. Meyers WR NE
14 159 C. Kmet TE CHI
15 178 Bills DST BUF
Chris Towers
Rd Pk Player
1 11 E. Elliott RB DAL
2 14 G. Kittle TE SF
3 35 D. Montgomery RB CHI
4 38 T. McLaurin WR WAS
5 59 C. Sutton WR DEN
6 62 B. Cooks WR HOU
7 83 A. Rodgers QB GB
8 86 A. Brown WR TB
9 107 L. Fournette RB TB
10 110 M. Williams WR LAC
11 131 C. Beasley WR BUF
12 134 D. Mooney WR CHI
13 155 M. Mack RB IND
14 158 D. Evans RB TEN
15 179 Chiefs DST KC
Dan Schneier
Rd Pk Player
1 12 C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
2 13 T. Hill WR KC
3 36 C. Akers RB LAR
4 37 J. Jones WR ATL
5 60 D. Chark WR JAC
6 61 R. Mostert RB SF
7 84 J. Herbert QB LAC
8 85 D. Goedert TE PHI
9 108 H. Ruggs III WR LV
10 109 C. Samuel WR CAR
11 132 T. Gurley RB ATL
12 133 K. Vaughn RB TB
13 156 D. Slayton WR NYG
14 157 B. Edwards WR LV
15 180 Seahawks DST SEA