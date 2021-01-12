We don't like to wait. Maybe we're impatient. Or maybe we just love doing Fantasy football drafts. Is there really anything wrong with that?
Right after the regular season ended in Week 17, we held our first PPR mock draft for 2021. We know a lot will change between now and August, including free agency and the NFL Draft, but we wanted to see what a Fantasy draft would look like following what took place this past season.
Hopefully, by reading this you can learn something for the 2021 campaign, or this will give you some things to think about. For example, in Round 1, Derrick Henry and Nick Chubb were drafted ahead of Davante Adams. You might agree with those selections, but I would rather have Adams, especially in a three-receiver, PPR league.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire was also a first-round selection at No. 12 overall, and it's hard to validate that pick. I'm not sure I would draft him even in Round 2, and we'll find out if Damien Williams will return to the Chiefs in 2021 after opting out in 2020 because of concerns over COVID-19, which could be a huge problem for Edwards-Helaire.
Some other picks that surprised me included DeAndre Hopkins, DK Metcalf and Calvin Ridley being drafted ahead of Stefon Diggs in Round 2, and Josh Jacobs going before Aaron Jones in that same round. In Round 3, Keenan Allen went after Mike Evans, Allen Robinson, Justin Jefferson and Chris Godwin, and I'd rather have Allen.
Julio Jones and Terry McLaurin fell to Round 4, which could be incredible steals, and D.J. Moore wasn't picked until Round 5. Jeff Wilson was drafted ahead of Raheem Mostert, and veteran running backs like Melvin Gordon, David Johnson and Kenyan Drake fell to Round 6.
A few picks that I loved that stood out to me included D.J. Chark in Round 5, A.J. Dillon in Round 6 and Mecole Hardman in Round 9. Chark and Laviska Shenault (Round 9) could benefit in a huge way with the Jaguars expected to select Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft. Dillon could be the starting running back for the Packers if Aaron Jones leaves as a free agent. And Hardman could be a starting receiver for the Chiefs if Sammy Watkins leaves as a free agent.
We start with discussing our favorite picks from the 2021 PPR mock draft plus news and notes and 2020 Fantasy Awards on the Fantasy Football Today podcast. Listen below and subscribe at Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts:
For my team, I had the No. 10 overall selection, and I actually started my team with three running backs in a row with Austin Ekeler, James Robinson and J.K. Dobbins. I might regret passing on Julio Jones or McLaurin to draft Dobbins, but I like my top two receivers in Kenny Golladay and Brandon Aiyuk. Golladay could end being a steal in Round 4.
Gordon is my fourth running back, and I also drafted Benny Snell in Round 10, which could be incredible value if he ends up as the starting running back for the Steelers since James Conner is a free agent. And the rest of my receiving corps is Jerry Jeudy, Robby Anderson, Michael Pittman and Jakobi Meyers. There's a lot of potential in that group, especially Jeudy and Pittman, and Anderson is an excellent No. 3 receiver for this lineup.
I went for upside at tight end (Irv Smith and Cole Kmet) and quarterback (Joe Burrow), and Smith and Burrow are going to be two of my favorite breakout players in 2021. Burrow has top-10 upside based on how he played before his knee injury in Week 11, and Smith could be a star if Kyle Rudolph leaves Minnesota this offseason.
We have a lot of time to revisit these picks over the next few months, but this is the start of our draft prep for 2021 -- with plenty more to come.
In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE) and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 15-round draft.
Our draft order is as follows:
1. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
2. Frank Stampfl, Baseball Podcast Host
3. Andrew Baumhor, CBS Sports HQ Producer
4. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
5. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
6. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
7. R.J. White, Managing Editor, SportsLine and CBS Fantasy
8. Jacob Gibbs, SportsLine Staff Writer
9. Adam Aizer, Podcast Host
10. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
11. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy
12. Dan Schneier, NFL Editor
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Heath Cummings
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|2
|Frank Stampfl
|D. Cook RB MIN
|3
|Andrew Baumhor
|A. Kamara RB NO
|4
|Dave Richard
|D. Henry RB TEN
|5
|Meron Berkson
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|6
|George Maselli
|D. Adams WR GB
|7
|R.J. White
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|8
|Jacob Gibbs
|J. Taylor RB IND
|9
|Adam Aizer
|T. Kelce TE KC
|10
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|11
|Chris Towers
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|12
|Dan Schneier
|C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|Dan Schneier
|T. Hill WR KC
|14
|Chris Towers
|G. Kittle TE SF
|15
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Robinson RB JAC
|16
|Adam Aizer
|D. Hopkins WR ARI
|17
|Jacob Gibbs
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|18
|R.J. White
|D. Waller TE LV
|19
|George Maselli
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|20
|Meron Berkson
|J. Jacobs RB LV
|21
|Dave Richard
|A. Jones RB GB
|22
|Andrew Baumhor
|S. Diggs WR BUF
|23
|Frank Stampfl
|M. Thomas WR NO
|24
|Heath Cummings
|A. Brown WR TEN
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Heath Cummings
|M. Evans WR TB
|26
|Frank Stampfl
|D. Swift RB DET
|27
|Andrew Baumhor
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|28
|Dave Richard
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|29
|Meron Berkson
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|30
|George Maselli
|C. Godwin WR TB
|31
|R.J. White
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|32
|Jacob Gibbs
|A. Gibson RB WAS
|33
|Adam Aizer
|K. Allen WR LAC
|34
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Dobbins RB BAL
|35
|Chris Towers
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|36
|Dan Schneier
|C. Akers RB LAR
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|Dan Schneier
|J. Jones WR ATL
|38
|Chris Towers
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|39
|Jamey Eisenberg
|K. Golladay WR DET
|40
|Adam Aizer
|C. Carson RB SEA
|41
|Jacob Gibbs
|R. Jones RB TB
|42
|R.J. White
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|43
|George Maselli
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|44
|Meron Berkson
|R. Woods WR LAR
|45
|Dave Richard
|T. Higgins WR CIN
|46
|Andrew Baumhor
|D. Johnson WR PIT
|47
|Frank Stampfl
|A. Cooper WR DAL
|48
|Heath Cummings
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Heath Cummings
|D. Moore WR CAR
|50
|Frank Stampfl
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|51
|Andrew Baumhor
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|52
|Dave Richard
|W. Fuller WR HOU
|53
|Meron Berkson
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|54
|George Maselli
|J. Wilson RB SF
|55
|R.J. White
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|56
|Jacob Gibbs
|C. Claypool WR PIT
|57
|Adam Aizer
|M. Gaskin RB MIA
|58
|Jamey Eisenberg
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|59
|Chris Towers
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|60
|Dan Schneier
|D. Chark WR JAC
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Dan Schneier
|R. Mostert RB SF
|62
|Chris Towers
|B. Cooks WR HOU
|63
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Gordon RB DEN
|64
|Adam Aizer
|D. Johnson RB HOU
|65
|Jacob Gibbs
|C. Davis WR TEN
|66
|R.J. White
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|67
|George Maselli
|K. Drake RB ARI
|68
|Meron Berkson
|J. Allen QB BUF
|69
|Dave Richard
|K. Murray QB ARI
|70
|Andrew Baumhor
|A. Dillon RB GB
|71
|Frank Stampfl
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|72
|Heath Cummings
|D. Watson QB HOU
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Heath Cummings
|J. Conner RB PIT
|74
|Frank Stampfl
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|75
|Andrew Baumhor
|O. Beckham WR CLE
|76
|Dave Richard
|D. Harris RB NE
|77
|Meron Berkson
|M. Brown WR BAL
|78
|George Maselli
|N. Fant TE DEN
|79
|R.J. White
|Z. Moss RB BUF
|80
|Jacob Gibbs
|D. Samuel WR SF
|81
|Adam Aizer
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|82
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Jeudy WR DEN
|83
|Chris Towers
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|84
|Dan Schneier
|J. Herbert QB LAC
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|Dan Schneier
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|86
|Chris Towers
|A. Brown WR TB
|87
|Jamey Eisenberg
|R. Anderson WR CAR
|88
|Adam Aizer
|J. Brown WR BUF
|89
|Jacob Gibbs
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|90
|R.J. White
|C. Edmonds RB ARI
|91
|George Maselli
|J. Landry WR CLE
|92
|Meron Berkson
|J. McKissic RB WAS
|93
|Dave Richard
|T. Hockenson TE DET
|94
|Andrew Baumhor
|J. Reagor WR PHI
|95
|Frank Stampfl
|H. Henry TE LAC
|96
|Heath Cummings
|N. Hines RB IND
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Heath Cummings
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|98
|Frank Stampfl
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|99
|Andrew Baumhor
|J. Hurts QB PHI
|100
|Dave Richard
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|101
|Meron Berkson
|D. Parker WR MIA
|102
|George Maselli
|D. Williams RB KC
|103
|R.J. White
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|104
|Jacob Gibbs
|M. Hardman WR KC
|105
|Adam Aizer
|L. Shenault Jr. WR JAC
|106
|Jamey Eisenberg
|I. Smith TE MIN
|107
|Chris Towers
|L. Fournette RB TB
|108
|Dan Schneier
|H. Ruggs III WR LV
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|Dan Schneier
|C. Samuel WR CAR
|110
|Chris Towers
|M. Williams WR LAC
|111
|Jamey Eisenberg
|B. Snell RB PIT
|112
|Adam Aizer
|J. White RB NE
|113
|Jacob Gibbs
|K. Coutee WR HOU
|114
|R.J. White
|B. Scott RB PHI
|115
|George Maselli
|T. Hilton WR IND
|116
|Meron Berkson
|J. Crowder WR NYJ
|117
|Dave Richard
|R. Penny RB SEA
|118
|Andrew Baumhor
|L. Perine RB NYJ
|119
|Frank Stampfl
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|120
|Heath Cummings
|A. McFarland RB PIT
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Heath Cummings
|G. Edwards RB BAL
|122
|Frank Stampfl
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|123
|Andrew Baumhor
|M. Jones WR DET
|124
|Dave Richard
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|125
|Meron Berkson
|L. Thomas TE WAS
|126
|George Maselli
|S. Michel RB NE
|127
|R.J. White
|R. Tannehill QB TEN
|128
|Jacob Gibbs
|R. Tonyan TE GB
|129
|Adam Aizer
|N. Agholor WR LV
|130
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Burrow QB CIN
|131
|Chris Towers
|C. Beasley WR BUF
|132
|Dan Schneier
|T. Gurley RB ATL
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|Dan Schneier
|K. Vaughn RB TB
|134
|Chris Towers
|D. Mooney WR CHI
|135
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Pittman WR IND
|136
|Adam Aizer
|T. Brady QB TB
|137
|Jacob Gibbs
|G. Davis WR BUF
|138
|R.J. White
|C. Kirk WR ARI
|139
|George Maselli
|S. Ahmed RB MIA
|140
|Meron Berkson
|R. Gage WR ATL
|141
|Dave Richard
|M. Gesicki TE MIA
|142
|Andrew Baumhor
|D. Mims WR NYJ
|143
|Frank Stampfl
|P. Campbell WR IND
|144
|Heath Cummings
|J. Smith TE TEN
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Heath Cummings
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|146
|Frank Stampfl
|E. Engram TE NYG
|147
|Andrew Baumhor
|L. Murray RB NO
|148
|Dave Richard
|J. Kelley RB LAC
|149
|Meron Berkson
|A. Green WR CIN
|150
|George Maselli
|T. Hill QB NO
|151
|R.J. White
|L. Bell RB KC
|152
|Jacob Gibbs
|M. Davis RB CAR
|153
|Adam Aizer
|B. Jarwin TE DAL
|154
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Meyers WR NE
|155
|Chris Towers
|M. Mack RB IND
|156
|Dan Schneier
|D. Slayton WR NYG
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|Dan Schneier
|B. Edwards WR LV
|158
|Chris Towers
|D. Evans RB TEN
|159
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Kmet TE CHI
|160
|Adam Aizer
|B. Perriman WR NYJ
|161
|Jacob Gibbs
|L. Bowden RB MIA
|162
|R.J. White
|P. Lindsay RB DEN
|163
|George Maselli
|Steelers DST PIT
|164
|Meron Berkson
|P. Williams WR MIA
|165
|Dave Richard
|Rams DST LAR
|166
|Andrew Baumhor
|49ers DST SF
|167
|Frank Stampfl
|Football Team DST WAS
|168
|Heath Cummings
|D. Dallas RB SEA
|Round 15
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|169
|Heath Cummings
|Ravens DST BAL
|170
|Frank Stampfl
|V. Jefferson WR LAR
|171
|Andrew Baumhor
|J. Williams RB GB
|172
|Dave Richard
|K. Hamler WR DEN
|173
|Meron Berkson
|Dolphins DST MIA
|174
|George Maselli
|D. Williams RB KC
|175
|R.J. White
|Saints DST NO
|176
|Jacob Gibbs
|Buccaneers DST TB
|177
|Adam Aizer
|Colts DST IND
|178
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Bills DST BUF
|179
|Chris Towers
|Chiefs DST KC
|180
|Dan Schneier
|Seahawks DST SEA
