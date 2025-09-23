The Giants plan to start Jaxson Dart in Week 4 against the Chargers, sending Russell Wilson to the bench after a 0-3 start. It's the right move for the Giants to make, and hopefully, it will benefit Fantasy managers when it comes to Malik Nabers, Wan'Dale Robinson, and the entire offense in New York.



Dart (18 percent rostered on CBS Sports) should be added in all Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, and he's worth picking up in deep, one-quarterback leagues as well. He looked good in the preseason, completing 32-of-47 passes for 372 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions, and he also rushed six times for 52 yards and a touchdown.



At Ole Miss in 2024, Dart passed for 4,279 yards, 29 touchdowns, and six interceptions, and he also had 124 carries for 495 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games. He's going to make plays with his legs, and that's a boost for his Fantasy value.



It helps that Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas returned to action in Week 3 to help protect Dart. But his main job, at least for Fantasy managers, is to feed Nabers.



Wilson did a good job of that in the first two games of the season against Washington and Dallas when Nabers had 25 targets for 14 catches, 238 yards, and two touchdowns. But Nabers was a non-factor in Week 3 against Kansas City with only seven targets, and he finished with two catches for 13 yards.



Nabers was going to be a must-start Fantasy option no matter who starts at quarterback for the Giants. But hopefully, Dart provides more upside and stability for one of the best receivers in the NFL, and I'm going to view this move as a positive. Hopefully, this quarterback-receiver pairing will be one of the best in the NFL for many years to come, especially when it comes to dynasty leagues.



Robinson also had a down game against the Chiefs with one catch for 26 yards on four targets. Prior to that, he had 14 catches for 197 yards and a touchdown on 18 targets in the first two games of the year against the Commanders and Cowboys.



We know who Robinson is based on his career under Brian Daboll, who is someone who needs high volume, and he had 140 targets in 2024 and finished with 93 receptions. But he only had 699 receiving yards and scored three touchdowns, and he averaged just 10.8 PPR points per game. Dart should continue to feed Robinson, and he remains a low-end starter in all PPR leagues moving forward.



The only other potential Fantasy starter for the Giants is Cam Skattebo, especially with Tyrone Tracy Jr. (shoulder) out for multiple weeks. Skattebo just had a breakout game in Week 3 against the Chiefs. Tracy was injured, and Skattebo finished with 10 carries for 60 yards and a touchdown, along with six catches for 61 yards on eight targets.



I like Skattebo as a borderline No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues while Tracy is out, and we'll see what happens with this backfield when Tracy returns. Dart will hopefully keep Skattebo involved in the passing game, and there could be more touchdown chances for everyone if Dart performs at a high level.



It's not going to be easy for Dart and the Giants in Week 4 against the Chargers, and they have a brutal schedule for the majority of the season with upcoming matchups against the Eagles twice (Week 6 and Week 8), Denver (Week 7), San Francisco (Week 9), Green Bay (Week 11) and Detroit (Week 12). We'll hopefully love the Giants against the Saints (Week 5), Bears (Week 10), and Patriots (Week 13), but we can evaluate everyone on a weekly basis as the season goes on.



For now, we're excited that Dart is the starter. He needs to get Nabers the ball, keep Robinson involved, and help Skattebo continue to improve. And, if he makes plays on his own, Dart could become a potential Fantasy starter in all leagues.