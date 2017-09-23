Play

Fantasy Football: Jay Ajayi and A.J. Green top Week 3 DFS rankings for FanDuel and DraftKings

Heath Cummings talks about making the most of ownership estimates and the value of A.J. Green for Week 3.

I realize that for two weeks I've provided ownership estimates but I haven't necessarily told you why. Thankfully, Week 3 brings us an outstanding example.

Antonio Brown is $9,000 on FanDuel this week. He's projected to be the highest owned wide receiver at 23.16 percent. Odell Beckham is $200 cheaper. He's no longer on the injury report. He's projected to be in 3.85 percent of lineups. 

But why do we care?

Let's take the $200K Sunday NFL Drive for example and talk about the best-case scenario for both of these guys. If Brown is this week's No. 1 receiver then you have to hope your lineup is better than the other 54,494 lineups that used him. If Beckham is the No. 1 receiver this week and you play him, you've culled the field from 235,294 to under 10,000 teams with Beckham. In other words, to choose Brown over Beckham in tournaments is to say that you think he is five times more likely to finish as the No. 1 receiver. He is not.

If you want full a ownership estimate from @UFCollective, you can get it here. Here are your top five players at each position for Week 3:

Quarterback
Player NameFD PriceFD OwnershipDK PriceDK Ownership
Kirk Cousins WAS QB
7,6005.9%6,1008.97%
Matthew Stafford DET QB
7,9008.53%6,20011.51%
Aaron Rodgers GB QB
9,30010.09%7,3007.7%
Cam Newton CAR QB
8,10013.96%6,60011.95%
Deshaun Watson HOU QB
7,0000.26%4,7000.12%
Running Back
Player NameFD PriceFD OwnershipDK PriceDK Ownership
Jay Ajayi MIA RB
8,20017.12%7,70015.32%
Ty Montgomery GB RB
7,20026.82%6,90027.45%
Theo Riddick DET RB
5,6001%5,1001.98%
Le'Veon Bell PIT RB
8,70015.69%8,80013.41%
Dalvin Cook MIN RB
6,5006.7%5,9008.94%
Wide Receiver
Player NameFD PriceFD OwnershipDK PriceDK Ownership
A.J. Green CIN WR
7,50016.35%8,10016.83%
Terrelle Pryor WAS WR
6,9005.29%5,9004.51%
Odell Beckham NYG WR
8,8003.85%8,6002.71%
Kelvin Benjamin CAR WR
6,60012.02%6,70016.6%
Antonio Brown PIT WR
9,00023.16%9,00016.28%
Tight End
Player NameFD PriceFD OwnershipDK PriceDK Ownership
Zach Ertz PHI TE
6,5008.035,0006.48%
Travis Kelce KC TE
7,1009.27%6,0006.97%
Eric Ebron DET TE
5,2008.73%3,30014.94%
Martellus Bennett GB TE
5,6002.96%4,0004.14%
Rob Gronkowski NE TE
8,4007.42%6,8005.13%
DST
Team NameFD PriceFD OwnershipDK PriceDK Ownership
MIA
5,1009.71%3,7008.79%
MIN
4,6002.60%3,3001.31%
TB
4,6009.22%3,2004.33%
PHI
4,50015.45%3,00014.87%
CLE
4,4001.85%3,0003.09%
