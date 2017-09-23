Fantasy Football: Jay Ajayi and A.J. Green top Week 3 DFS rankings for FanDuel and DraftKings

I realize that for two weeks I've provided ownership estimates but I haven't necessarily told you why. Thankfully, Week 3 brings us an outstanding example.

Antonio Brown is $9,000 on FanDuel this week. He's projected to be the highest owned wide receiver at 23.16 percent. Odell Beckham is $200 cheaper. He's no longer on the injury report. He's projected to be in 3.85 percent of lineups.

But why do we care?

Let's take the $200K Sunday NFL Drive for example and talk about the best-case scenario for both of these guys. If Brown is this week's No. 1 receiver then you have to hope your lineup is better than the other 54,494 lineups that used him. If Beckham is the No. 1 receiver this week and you play him, you've culled the field from 235,294 to under 10,000 teams with Beckham. In other words, to choose Brown over Beckham in tournaments is to say that you think he is five times more likely to finish as the No. 1 receiver. He is not.

If you want full a ownership estimate from @UFCollective, you can get it here. Here are your top five players at each position for Week 3: