Fantasy Football: Lamar Jackson, Deshaun Watson, Russell Wilson are the present, future of the QB position

Back in Week 6, I wrote about the changing hierarchy at the top of the quarterback position and while some things have changed since then — Dak Prescott and Matt Ryan haven't quite sustained their strong play, while Patrick Mahomes' knee injury kept him from even defending his crown as the best Fantasy quarterback — three things haven't: Lamar Jackson, Deshaun Watson, and Russell Wilson have continued to be absolutely dominant, and they continue to exemplify the future of the quarterback position for Fantasy.

All three were at their best in Week 9, yet again. Wilson outlasted Jameis Winston in a thrilling shootout, passing for 378 yards and five touchdowns, pushing him to a league-high 22 on the season — with just one interception. Wilson is now on pace for 39 passing touchdowns and 4,452 yards, along with six rushing touchdowns and 350-plus yards. That's dominant stuff, made even more impressive due to the fact that he is still on pace for just over 500 pass attempts.

Jackson didn't score quite as many Fantasy points as Wilson did Sunday, but his performance against the Patriots might have been even more impressive. He threw for just 163 yards and one touchdown, but once again dominated with his legs, rushing for 61 yards and a pair of touchdowns. His 30.5 Fantasy points were good for just fourth at the position in Week 9, but they represented 47% of the total the Patriots have allowed to opposing quarterbacks in nine total games.

Watson fell a bit behind in the race Sunday, but not because he wasn't brilliant in his own right, completing 22 of 28 passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for 37 yards of his own. A should-have-been touchdown on the ground that the Texans opted not to review would have pushed him into the top-five at the position, but he had to settle for 23 Fantasy points and an easy win. Ho-hum.

Wilson now leads Jackson and Watson in CBS Fantasy scoring (which rewards six points for passing touchdowns), but all three have established their own tier at the top of the quarterback position — and Mahomes would be right there with them if you only take his first six games, before he left Week 7 with his knee injury. So, call it a Big Four at the position, especially since Mahomes was playing without Tyreek Hill for much of the season.

This crop of athletic quarterbacks who can make plays with their legs and their arms gives them an inherent advantage over their competition, and it's going to be awfully hard to make up for that. Jackson, for instance, gives you a starting-caliber running back's production (637 yards, five touchdowns on the ground) along with whatever he provides as a passer. Wilson and Watson aren't on that level, but Watson is adding 6.4 Fantasy points per game with his legs, while Wilson is adding 4.3 — they wouldn't be so far ahead of the pack without it.

The ability to combine even pretty good passing with production on the ground is such an edge, and while Watson was the No. 2 QB off draft boards this year, both Wilson and Jackson are going to provide huge returns on your investment this season. If you're looking for an edge at quarterback — a position where we stress patience because so few players consistently stand out — targeting these rushing quarterbacks is probably the way to do it.

We've already seen flashes of this kind of potential from Kyler Murray and Josh Allen, and while I think the former is probably closer as a passer and a runner to making the leap to this tier, both are the kind of player who can add this kind of value with their legs. And, if you're looking for a waiver-wire pickup to target, you're probably better off looking at someone who can do something with their legs, like Gardner Minshew did this season, or Mitch Trubisky and Allen did last year. On a related note, Daniel Jones gets to take on the woeful Jets in Week 10.

Call it unsustainable, claim they won't be able to hold up to the beating, or gnash your teeth about defenses eventually figuring them out, but this is where the NFL is now. Every team has installed some option concepts by this point, and having a quarterback who can run those plays while being a threat with his legs or his arm puts the defense in an untenable position. Expect more and more teams to target this kind of player, creating more opportunities for this kind of quarterback to stand out.

If you are a quarterback who can't make plays with your feet, you run the risk of getting left behind. And if you aren't purposefully targeting those rushing threats at the position, you're going to get left behind, too.