We've still got a ways to go before the 2025 NFL season kicks off but with mandatory minicamps and OTAs in full swing for the spring, we're getting the gears going ahead of the 2025 Fantasy Football season here at Fantasy Football Today. Training camp is on the horizon and it's vital that we develop a strong feel for which players to target and which round they should be selected. In the next two months, most of you will have already drafted in all of your leagues. We've taken the time to break down every single draft-eligible player in our CBS Sports FFT outlooks that you can find on your league's draft page. Jacob Gibbs broke down the 2025 rookie class for our outlooks. Today, we'll take a look at five rookies that Gibbs has pinpointed as players you'll want to target -- and not leave your drafts without -- in the final rounds of your drafts.

*All of the following player outlooks were researched and written by Jacob Gibbs.

Without further ado, let's jump right in:

1. Tahj Brooks, RB, Bengals

A no-nonsense back who played at nearly 230 pounds at Texas Tech and provided some of the best pass-protection film of any incoming rookie, Brooks feels like a perfect complement to Chase Brown's explosive play creation. Brooks certainly offers creativity of his own as an excellent processor and block-setter, but he simply lacks the top-end speed that Brown offers. However, Brown's big-play hunting sometimes comes at the expense of negative plays. Brooks was one of the most consistently successful down-to-down runners in the 2025 class and may prove to be the better option at keeping the Cincinnati Bengals run game on track. Brooks also has experience and highly efficient data as a man/gap runner, and the Bengals used man/gap-scheme blocking at the fifth-highest rate in the NFL in 2024. The fit feels perfect, and Brooks makes a lot of sense as a priority bench stash for Fantasy football drafters.

2. Jarquez Hunter, RB, Rams

Backing up raw production with great peripherals against the highest level of collegiate competition is noteworthy, as is an early breakout. Hunter's profile offers a lot to like. Sean McVay liked that profile, as he was a driving force in the Rams trading up to make the selection. Many film analysts can be cited as noticing Hunter's "stiff hips," and overall, his game does lack some creativity and fluidity that many top NFL backs display. He makes up for it with power and burst. The question will be how effectively he will be able to win in that way against the best of the best. Even if Hunter never becomes one of the league's premier backs, he offers a clear stylistic complement to Kyren Williams in a Rams backfield in need of an explosive play threat. He's a high-upside RB stash for the final rounds of your drafts.

3. Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Jaguars

Pairing Bucky Irving's talent with Liam Coen's offensive design (and Tampa's mauling offensive line) created something special in 2024. Tuten posted a higher career avoided tackle rate and yardage after contact per rush rate than Irving, and Irving's advanced data profile was spectacular. Tuten also outweighs Irving by 14 pounds and brings game-changing speed to quickly turn open space into Fantasy points. Creating space is Coen's specialty. The Bucs had the most effective screen game in the NFL in 2025. Rachaad White ranked third in the NFL in screen targets, and Irving also ranked top 10. The only offense that used pre-snap motion to boost the run game more effectively than the Bucs was the Rams. Irving averaged 4.8 yards per static rush, compared to 5.8 on rushes involving pre-snap motion. His explosive run rate fell from 11.4% on motion runs to 6.9% on static runs. Tuten's outlook is not a 1-for-1 comparison to Irving's rookie season -- the surrounding infrastructure in Tampa Bay clearly was better. And Tuten's rookie profile is more volatile -- featuring more fumbles, more stuffed runs, and less receiving production. Tuten is a high-upside dart throw starting Round 10 of your drafts that you may have to cut from your roster before the midseason point.

4. Pat Bryant, WR, Broncos

Sean Payton on Denver's surprise Round 3 selection: "There were so many things about his game that reminded me of Mike Thomas ... really explosive off the line of scrimmage, he's very competitive, very tough ... His size and his hands are outstanding." Courtland Sutton is one of the NFL's best X receivers, so it's tough to envision what the role might be early during Bryant's career. It's probably best to temper expectations. Bryant was great in 2024, scoring 10 touchdowns and recording a stellar 3.07yard per route run rate. It wasn't until his fourth season that he showed that kind of ability, though. He doesn't have overwhelming athletic traits, and receivers of the "field-stretcher" archetype often are better for real-life than Fantasy. Bryant's potential path to early playing time makes him a worthwhile target in the final rounds of your drafts.

5. Devin Neal, RB, Saints

The offensive centerpiece at Kansas, Neal's career totals rivaled any running back from the 2025 class. The underlying efficiency metrics did not jump off the page, though, and while Neal's film showcased a well-rounded skill, no elite trait showed up. Neal's best trait is probably smoothness as a route-runner and catch-and-run threat, but if pass protection is a problem, then the Round 6 selection may never receive an opportunity to showcase his talent as a pass-catcher. Alvin Kamara will be 30 years old in 2025; if the veteran misses time, Neal could fill in on passing downs or even take lead back duties over Kendre Miller. The new coaching staff in New Orleans chose Neal. He's worth stashing in deep leagues, but Neal is probably just a low-tier lottery ticket for Fantasy.