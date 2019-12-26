Fantasy Football: Latest news and notes including Josh Jacobs undergoing surgery and who is playing Week 17
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 17, including who might be resting.
Week 17 is always a tricky one, as there is plenty of playing time uncertainty both for teams who have locked in playoff spots and want to keep their guys fresh for the postseason, and for those that are done for the year and might want to give younger players a little bit of extra playing time. We are also contending with the holidays coming midweek, which means updates at this point are sparse. But let's lay the groundwork for what you should be watching as we move toward Week 17.
Teams with locked in playoff spots
Dave Richard did a longer look at the playoff implications for each team this week, but the three teams who have nothing to play for in Week 17 are the Ravens, Bills and Vikings. Each is locked into a playoff spot, and nothing in Week 17 can move them.
The Texans are another team that could fall into this category by the time their game kicks off, as the are locked into a home playoff game on Wild Card weekend. But whether they have a chance to improve to the 3 seed from their current standing as the 4 seed depends on whether the Chiefs lose to the Chargers, and that game will be decided at 1 p.m. ET, while the Texans don't play until 4 p.m. ET.
Both Will Fuller and DeAndre Hopkins were listed as nonparticipants Wednesday, and while Fuller is almost certainly out, Hopkins will be one to watch. Bill O'Brien has said his team will play to win, but if Kansas City locks up the 3 seed, it wouldn't be surprising to see him change course or perhaps have a quick trigger with his starters.
We know the Ravens will rest Lamar Jackson and Mark Ingram, who picked up a calf injury in Week 16. Mark Andrews was listed as a nonparticipant on Wednesday's practice report with an ankle injury, indicating he could also be held out. The Steelers have plenty to play for, so the Ravens offense might find things difficult with Robert Griffin under center. Expect a low-scoring AFC North classic, which isn't conducive to much Fantasy success.
As for the Bills and Vikings, things are a little less clear. Dalvin Cook looks unlikely to play, and if Alexander Mattison isn't ready we might be looking at another Mike Boone and Ameer Abdullah backfield. But we haven't heard much suggesting Minnesota will sit their other starters, while Sean McDermott has said the Bills will play their starters but hasn't committed to the full game. Keep an eye on updates from both of these teams, but at this stage I'd be making other arrangements for Week 17.
More players to keep an eye on
Here are some more situations to monitor for Week 17:
- Josh Jacobs did not practice Wednesday, and released a video on social media indicating he underwent surgery instead. The video included a shot of his wrapped lower leg, indicating the surgery may have been unrelated to his ailing shoulder. He seems doubtful for Week 17, which will leave DeAndre Washington in line for another start, with Jalen Richard staying in his passing downs role.
- Derrick Henry missed Week 16, but he was not listed on the Titans' Wednesday injury report, the first time he has practice without limitation since Week 12. Henry should be good to go in a game Tennessee must win to keep playoff hopes alive.
- Spencer Ware was sent to IR. Expect LeSean McCoy to suit up in Week 17 after being a healthy scratch last week. Damien Williams returned in that Week 16 game to play over 50% of the snaps, catch three passes and score a touchdown, putting up a relatively effortless 18.2 PPR points. Williams should again lead the backfield and is a solid Week 17 option.
- After not being on the Week 16 injury report, Leonard Fournette popped up as limited ahead of Week 17 with a neck injury. Fournette has logged the second-most touches in the NFL this season behind only Christian McCaffrey, and he's become dependent on that volume to post usable numbers as the Jaguars offense has limited his touchdown opportunities. It wouldn't be too much of a surprise if Fournette is either deactivated or limited in Week 17, and Jacksonville opts to give their rookie backup Ryquell Armstead a bit more work.
- James Conner missed Wednesday's practice, and Mike Tomlin said his status is "very much in doubt." Conner appears likely to sit, but the Steelers would in that case project to use a committee in what could be a low-scoring game. None are recommended options.
- Jamaal Williams missed Wednesday practice. Whenever Williams has been banged up or left a game early, Aaron Jones has seemingly always answered the bell with big performances. If Williams were to sit, Jones would project to see plenty of work against the Lions in a game the Packers need to win to secure a bye.
- Zach Ertz missed practice as he deals with a rib issue. Ertz mostly played through the ailment in Week 16, and with the Eagles needing to beat the Giants in Week 17 to win the division and advance to the postseason, Ertz will likely tough it out. Nelson Agholor also did not practice, and his return looks less likely. At any rate, Dallas Goedert figures to again be involved after a 12-9-91-1 line in Week 16.
- D.J. Moore and Terry McLaurin both did not practice and are in the concussion protocol. Even if the young No. 1 receivers clear the protocol, neither of their teams have much to play for, so it's not a certainty either would play in Week 17.
