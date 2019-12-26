Fantasy Football: Latest news and notes including Josh Jacobs undergoing surgery and who is playing Week 17

Week 17 is always a tricky one, as there is plenty of playing time uncertainty both for teams who have locked in playoff spots and want to keep their guys fresh for the postseason, and for those that are done for the year and might want to give younger players a little bit of extra playing time. We are also contending with the holidays coming midweek, which means updates at this point are sparse. But let's lay the groundwork for what you should be watching as we move toward Week 17.

Teams with locked in playoff spots

Dave Richard did a longer look at the playoff implications for each team this week, but the three teams who have nothing to play for in Week 17 are the Ravens, Bills and Vikings. Each is locked into a playoff spot, and nothing in Week 17 can move them.

The Texans are another team that could fall into this category by the time their game kicks off, as the are locked into a home playoff game on Wild Card weekend. But whether they have a chance to improve to the 3 seed from their current standing as the 4 seed depends on whether the Chiefs lose to the Chargers, and that game will be decided at 1 p.m. ET, while the Texans don't play until 4 p.m. ET.

Both Will Fuller and DeAndre Hopkins were listed as nonparticipants Wednesday, and while Fuller is almost certainly out, Hopkins will be one to watch. Bill O'Brien has said his team will play to win, but if Kansas City locks up the 3 seed, it wouldn't be surprising to see him change course or perhaps have a quick trigger with his starters.

We know the Ravens will rest Lamar Jackson and Mark Ingram, who picked up a calf injury in Week 16. Mark Andrews was listed as a nonparticipant on Wednesday's practice report with an ankle injury, indicating he could also be held out. The Steelers have plenty to play for, so the Ravens offense might find things difficult with Robert Griffin under center. Expect a low-scoring AFC North classic, which isn't conducive to much Fantasy success.

As for the Bills and Vikings, things are a little less clear. Dalvin Cook looks unlikely to play, and if Alexander Mattison isn't ready we might be looking at another Mike Boone and Ameer Abdullah backfield. But we haven't heard much suggesting Minnesota will sit their other starters, while Sean McDermott has said the Bills will play their starters but hasn't committed to the full game. Keep an eye on updates from both of these teams, but at this stage I'd be making other arrangements for Week 17.

More players to keep an eye on

Here are some more situations to monitor for Week 17: