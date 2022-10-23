pacheco-getty.jpg
The gap between the Friday injury reports and Sunday morning inactives can often be a time of relative tranquility for Fantasy players, but that hasn't been the case this season. And it definitely isn't the case for Week 7, with a ton of big injuries still being tracked as of this morning.

But it's not just injuries that are going to lead to tough lineup decisions. We've got Christian McCaffrey set to make his 49ers debut just three days after being traded, making both him and Jeff Wilson pretty big question marks for Fantasy without knowing what kind of role they're facing. And then we got a report Sunday morning that Isaiah Pacheco is going to start for the Chiefs ahead of Clyde Edwards-Helaire after getting first-team reps this week during practice. 

My preference would be to avoid the Chiefs backfield if I can, with Rapoport's report noting that Pacheco and Edwards-Helaire will likely split work, "with a splash of [Jerick McKinnon]." In a backfield averaging just 19.5 RB carries per game, I just don't think I'm particularly excited about the prospect of a continued split, whether Pacheco is the lead. He is absolutely a must-add, but he's more like an RB3 this week -- I think I'd start both 49ers back over him. You can check out my latest rankings in today's newsletter to help make those calls. 

Of course, we've got our typically packed injury report to deal with, including the expected return of Gus Edwards -- which comes as J.K. Dobbins is expected to miss 4-6 weeks with a cleanup procedure on his knee. As Heath Cummings said on Twitter, there are "about a dozen mystery box RB situations", which makes setting your lineups even tougher than usual. 

The Fantasy Football Today team is here to help. Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings, and Dave Richard are live on CBS Sports HQ right now going over everything you need from every angle, including the latest up-to-date injury news live until kickoff. 

And if you want more direct answers to your questions, we've got other opportunities to help: Go to Twitter and use the hashtag "#AskFFT", where our whole team will be answering questions all morning; and go to the FFT YouTube channel to chat with Adam Aizer, Frank Stampfl and I starting at 11:30. We'll be there right up until kickoff answering as many questions as we can, so make sure you're in the chat early to get your questions in. 

For more Week 7 help, here's the rest of our preview content to get you ready:

Week 7 Injury Report

Quarterbacks

None of these come as a surprise this week, and it's not clear what kind of timetable we're looking at for Wilson. He's reportedly dealing with a Grade 2 tear, and while it's possible he plays through it in Week 8, the Broncos also have a bye in Week 9, and it might make sense to rest him through that. Brett Rypien is set to start for the Broncos, and I've learned my lesson about saying, "Well, it can't get worse," even with how bad the Broncos offense has been. It's a downgrade for the Broncos pass-catchers, though Courtland Sutton is still a viable WR2/3, I think. 

Jones is questionable, but at this point, it seems like he's going to start -- he got all of the first-team reps in practice Saturday after missing three games with the injury. Jones isn't relevant in most leagues, and he's just a fringe QB2 in this one. If you can avoid using him, that's probably for the best, just in case, there is some kind of unforeseen setback between now and Monday night.

Probable: Dak Prescott (thumb), Tua Tagovailoa (concussion), Kenny Pickett (concussion)

Both Tagovailoa and Pickett cleared the concussion protocol and are expected to start Sunday night, while Prescott is making his return following his five-game absence due to thumb surgery. Tagovailoa and Prescott are top-10 QBs for me, though there is always risk in the first game back from a multi-week absence. 

Running backs

There are all kinds of situations we're watching, but I'll just say this to kick off: I don't really have much interest in the Baltimore backfield. Yes, the Ravens are a very good rushing team and they've got a great matchup against the Browns, but they also spread carries around, and that seems especially true with Gus Edwards (knee) and Justice Hill (hamstring) coming back from injuries. I think I expect Kenyan Drake to be the lead back, but I don't think you can expect much more than a dozen carries or so in a best-case scenario. Drake is a fringe RB3, while Hill and Edwards are in the 40-50 range. I wouldn't be surprised if any of the three ended up being the lead back, and it might just be a hot-hand situation. 

Swift's injury is obviously a big deal, and pre-game reports say he won't play despite having the extra time off from the bye week. I have real concerns about his ability to hold up to the kind of workload we want him to get. He's obviously a talented player, with a top-five upside for Fantasy, but I'm viewing him as more of a top-15 back when he gets back, given those questions. 

Technically, all three of these guys aren't even on the injury report this week, so they're going to play. I expect Taylor to get his typical role, and he's back to being a top-three back in Fantasy. Hines should get a few opportunities in the passing game, and while there's little to get excited about with him, I do think I'd start him over the Ravens, Chiefs, Panthers, and Commanders running backs in PPR. 

Wide receivers

Keenan Allen is probably the biggest question mark at wide receiver heading into Week 7. He practiced on a limited basis all week, but he's going to be a game-time decision -- he wants to test it out before the game, but told reporters earlier in the week he's considering sitting this one out to give himself an opportunity to fully heal in the team's bye next week. I would probably prefer to avoid the headache since we likely won't know Allen's availability until 3 p.m. after most players have already locked. If he plays, he's a high-risk, high-reward WR2. 

The first four are probably the only players you really need to worry about. If Waddle and Lockett are active, you're probably starting them, but there's some risk there; Bateman is more like a WR3, because he typically doesn't play a full snap share even when healthy. However, this Baltimore offense really misses his big-play abilities, and he's got high upside every week playing with Lamar Jackson, even on a snap count. 

Josh Reynolds is a fringe WR3/4 if he plays, with DJ Chark already placed on IR with his own ankle injury. I don't know how much the Lions will lean on Reynolds with a healthy Amon-Ra St. Brown back to full strength, but Reynolds has 269 yards and a touchdown on 19 catches over the past three games so he's not the worst option. 

None of these guys really matter most weeks, which is just fine with me. That means I don't have to write as much. 

Tight ends

It would be a surprise if Andrews were unable to play. The other situation to know about is Pat Freiermuth (concussion), who has been cleared to play Sunday night and should be viewed as a top-12 TE. With Waller out, Foster Moreau is also in the top-12 TE discussion -- he averaged 3.7 catches and 41.3 yards in six games without Waller last season, which somehow puts him in the top-12 TE discussion. 

Rankings Updates

Quarterbacks

  1. Patrick Mahomes @SF
  2. Lamar Jackson vs. CLE
  3. Tom Brady @CAR
  4. Justin Herbert vs. SEA
  5. Joe Burrow vs. ATL
  6. Dak Prescott vs. DET
  7. Derek Carr vs. HOU
  8. Aaron Rodgers @WAS
  9. Tua Tagovailoa vs. PIT
  10. Trevor Lawrence vs. NYG
  11. Geno Smith @LAC
  12. Jared Goff @DAL
  13. Matt Ryan @TEN
  14. Marcus Mariota @CIN
  15. Daniel Jones @JAX
  16. Kenny Pickett @MIA
  17. Taylor Heinicke vs. GB
  18. Ryan Tannehill vs. IND
  19. Justin Fields @NE
  20. Jimmy Garoppolo vs. KC
  21. Mac Jones vs. CHI
  22. Jacoby Brissett @BAL
  23. Zach Wilson @DEN
  24. Davis Mills @LV
  25. Brett Rypien vs. NYJ
  26. P.J. Walker vs. TB

Running backs

  1. Saquon Barkley @JAX
  2. Austin Ekeler vs. SEA
  3. Jonathan Taylor @TEN
  4. Joe Mixon vs. ATL
  5. Leonard Fournette @CAR
  6. Josh Jacobs vs. HOU
  7. Derrick Henry vs. IND
  8. Breece Hall @DEN
  9. Aaron Jones @WAS
  10. Nick Chubb @BAL
  11. Kenneth Walker @LAC
  12. Dameon Pierce @LV
  13. Christian McCaffrey vs. KC
  14. Jamaal Williams @DAL
  15. Ezekiel Elliott vs. DET
  16. Travis Etienne vs. NYG
  17. Rhamondre Stevenson vs. CHI
  18. Raheem Mostert vs. PIT
  19. David Montgomery @NE
  20. Damien Harris vs. CHI
  21. Najee Harris @MIA
  22. Kareem Hunt @BAL
  23. AJ Dillon @WAS
  24. Jeff Wilson vs. KC
  25. Tyler Allgeier @CIN
  26. James Robinson vs. NYG
  27. Nyheim Hines @TEN
  28. Tony Pollard vs. DET
  29. Isaiah Pacheco @SF
  30. Clyde Edwards-Helaire @SF
  31. Chuba Hubbard vs. TB
  32. Khalil Herbert @NE
  33. Kenyan Drake vs. CLE
  34. Sony Michel vs. SEA
  35. Rex Burkhead @LV
  36. Michael Carter @DEN
  37. Dontrell Hilliard vs. IND
  38. Rachaad White @CAR
  39. D'Onta Foreman vs. TB
  40. Melvin Gordon vs. NYJ
  41. Mike Boone @DAL
  42. Brian Robinson Jr. vs. GB
  43. Antonio Gibson vs. GB
  44. J.D. McKissic vs. GB
  45. Jaylen Warren @MIA
  46. Caleb Huntley @CIN
  47. Mike Boone vs. NYJ
  48. Chase Edmonds vs. PIT
  49. Justice Hill vs. CLE
  50. Gus Edwards vs. CLE
  51. Samaje Perine vs. ATL

Wide receivers

  1. Tyreek Hill vs. PIT
  2. Ja'Marr Chase vs. ATL
  3. Davante Adams vs. HOU
  4. Chris Godwin @CAR
  5. Amon-Ra St. Brown @DAL
  6. CeeDee Lamb vs. DET
  7. Deebo Samuel vs. KC
  8. Michael Pittman @TEN
  9. Mike Williams vs. SEA
  10. Tee Higgins vs. ATL
  11. Mike Evans @CAR
  12. Jaylen Waddle vs. PIT
  13. Tyler Lockett @LAC
  14. Amari Cooper @BAL
  15. Jakobi Meyers vs. CHI
  16. Diontae Johnson @MIA
  17. Keenan Allen vs. SEA
  18. Brandin Cooks @LV
  19. DK Metcalf @LAC
  20. JuJu Smith-Schuster @SF
  21. Allen Lazard @WAS
  22. Courtland Sutton vs. NYJ
  23. Michael Gallup vs. DET
  24. Christian Kirk vs. NYG
  25. Rashod Bateman vs. CLE
  26. Curtis Samuel vs. GB
  27. Romeo Doubs @WAS
  28. Brandon Aiyuk vs. KC
  29. Hunter Renfrow vs. HOU
  30. Darnell Mooney @NE
  31. Drake London @CIN
  32. Josh Reynolds @DAL
  33. Garrett Wilson @DEN
  34. Chase Claypool @MIA
  35. Jerry Jeudy vs. NYJ
  36. D.J. Moore vs. TB
  37. Devin Duvernay vs. CLE
  38. Robert Woods vs. IND
  39. George Pickens @MIA
  40. Donovan Peoples-Jones @BAL
  41. Terry McLaurin vs. GB
  42. Darius Slayton @JAX
  43. Corey Davis @DEN
  44. Alec Pierce @TEN
  45. Tyler Boyd vs. ATL
  46. Wan'Dale Robinson @JAX
  47. Nico Collins @LV
  48. Tyquan Thornton vs. CHI
  49. Mecole Hardman @SF
  50. Mack Hollins vs. HOU
  51. Zay Jones vs. NYG
  52. Marquez Valdes-Scantling @SF
  53. DeVante Parker vs. CHI
  54. Richie James @JAX
  55. Trent Sherfield vs. PIT
  56. Kyle Philips vs. IND
  57. Russell Gage @CAR
  58. Noah Brown vs. DET

Tight Ends

  1. Travis Kelce @SF
  2. Mark Andrews vs. CLE
  3. George Kittle vs. KC
  4. David Njoku @BAL
  5. Kyle Pitts @CIN
  6. T.J. Hockenson @DAL
  7. Robert Tonyan @WAS
  8. Gerald Everett vs. SEA
  9. Pat Freiermuth @MIA
  10. Evan Engram vs. NYG
  11. Foster Moreau vs. HOU
  12. Daniel Bellinger @JAX
  13. Hayden Hurst vs. ATL
  14. Mike Gesicki vs. PIT
  15. Cade Otton @CAR
  16. Tyler Conklin @DEN
  17. Kylen Granson @TEN
  18. Hunter Henry vs. CHI
  19. Greg Dulcich vs. NYJ
  20. Cole Kmet @NE
  21. Will Dissly @LAC
  22. Jonnu Smith vs. CHI
  23. Noah Fant @LAC
  24. Harrison Bryant @BAL

Flex

  1. Saquon Barkley @JAX
  2. Austin Ekeler vs. SEA
  3. Jonathan Taylor @TEN
  4. Tyreek Hill vs. PIT
  5. Joe Mixon vs. ATL
  6. Leonard Fournette @CAR
  7. Ja'Marr Chase vs. ATL
  8. Davante Adams vs. HOU
  9. Chris Godwin @CAR
  10. Josh Jacobs vs. HOU
  11. Derrick Henry vs. IND
  12. Amon-Ra St. Brown @DAL
  13. Travis Kelce @SF
  14. CeeDee Lamb vs. DET
  15. Breece Hall @DEN
  16. Aaron Jones @WAS
  17. Nick Chubb @BAL
  18. Deebo Samuel vs. KC
  19. Mark Andrews vs. CLE
  20. Michael Pittman @TEN
  21. Mike Williams vs. SEA
  22. Kenneth Walker @LAC
  23. Tee Higgins vs. ATL
  24. Dameon Pierce @LV
  25. Mike Evans @CAR
  26. Keenan Allen vs. SEA
  27. Christian McCaffrey vs. KC
  28. Jamaal Williams @DAL
  29. Jaylen Waddle vs. PIT
  30. Ezekiel Elliott vs. DET
  31. Tyler Lockett @LAC
  32. Travis Etienne vs. NYG
  33. Amari Cooper @BAL
  34. Jakobi Meyers vs. CHI
  35. Diontae Johnson @MIA
  36. Rhamondre Stevenson vs. CHI
  37. Brandin Cooks @LV
  38. DK Metcalf @LAC
  39. Raheem Mostert vs. PIT
  40. David Montgomery @NE
  41. JuJu Smith-Schuster @SF
  42. Allen Lazard @WAS
  43. Courtland Sutton vs. NYJ
  44. Michael Gallup vs. DET
  45. Damien Harris vs. CHI
  46. Najee Harris @MIA
  47. Christian Kirk vs. NYG
  48. Rashod Bateman vs. CLE
  49. Kareem Hunt @BAL
  50. Curtis Samuel vs. GB
  51. Romeo Doubs @WAS
  52. Brandon Aiyuk vs. KC
  53. Hunter Renfrow vs. HOU
  54. AJ Dillon @WAS
  55. George Kittle vs. KC
  56. Darnell Mooney @NE
  57. David Njoku @BAL
  58. Drake London @CIN
  59. Kyle Pitts @CIN
  60. T.J. Hockenson @DAL
  61. Josh Reynolds @DAL
  62. Garrett Wilson @DEN
  63. Jeff Wilson vs. KC
  64. Chase Claypool @MIA
  65. Jerry Jeudy vs. NYJ
  66. Tyler Allgeier @CIN
  67. D.J. Moore vs. TB
  68. Devin Duvernay vs. CLE
  69. James Robinson vs. NYG
  70. Robert Woods vs. IND
  71. Robert Tonyan @WAS
  72. Gerald Everett vs. SEA
  73. Nyheim Hines @TEN
  74. George Pickens @MIA
  75. Donovan Peoples-Jones @BAL
  76. Evan Engram vs. NYG
  77. Tony Pollard vs. DET
  78. Isaiah Pacheco @SF
  79. Foster Moreau vs. HOU
  80. Clyde Edwards-Helaire @SF
  81. Daniel Bellinger @JAX
  82. Terry McLaurin vs. GB
  83. Darius Slayton @JAX
  84. Corey Davis @DEN
  85. Alec Pierce @TEN
  86. Chuba Hubbard vs. TB
  87. Khalil Herbert @NE
  88. Hayden Hurst vs. ATL
  89. Tyler Boyd vs. ATL
  90. Wan'Dale Robinson @JAX
  91. Mike Gesicki vs. PIT
  92. Kenyan Drake vs. CLE
  93. Josh Palmer vs. SEA
  94. Sony Michel vs. SEA
  95. Cade Otton @CAR
  96. Tyler Conklin @DEN
  97. Rex Burkhead @LV
  98. Michael Carter @DEN
  99. Nico Collins @LV
  100. Dontrell Hilliard vs. IND
  101. Tyquan Thornton vs. CHI
  102. Mecole Hardman @SF
  103. Mack Hollins vs. HOU
  104. Zay Jones vs. NYG
  105. Marquez Valdes-Scantling @SF
  106. DeVante Parker vs. CHI
  107. Rachaad White @CAR
  108. D'Onta Foreman vs. TB
  109. Richie James @JAX
  110. Trent Sherfield vs. PIT
  111. Kyle Philips vs. IND
  112. Melvin Gordon vs. NYJ
  113. Mike Boone @DAL
  114. Brian Robinson Jr. vs. GB
  115. Kylen Granson @TEN
  116. Russell Gage @CAR
  117. Antonio Gibson vs. GB
  118. Hunter Henry vs. CHI
  119. J.D. McKissic vs. GB
  120. Jaylen Warren @MIA
  121. Caleb Huntley @CIN
  122. Noah Brown vs. DET
  123. Mike Boone vs. NYJ
  124. Chase Edmonds vs. PIT
  125. Olamide Zaccheaus @CIN