So, I guess Cam Akers is definitely the Rams No. 1 RB now, huh? I wanted to believe that coming off his breakout Week 13, but I'll admit I was a bit skeptical, given how the Rams have used their running backs this season. I sat him for Kareem Hunt this week in one league, and yeah, I think I'm gonna regret that one.

Akers was a superstar Thursday night, rushing for 171 yards on 29 carries and adding two catches for 23 yards on three targets, while the other Rams backs had just two carries and one target between them. This is Akers' backfield, and that was the biggest takeaway from the Rams 24-3 win over the Patriots. The Patriots offense continues to struggle and Cam Newton was pulled for Jarrett Stidham in the second half, although Bill Belichick committed to Newton as his starter after the game.

So, that's one game in the books for Week 14, and if you started Akers or Cooper Kupp, it worked out pretty well. Not so much for pretty much everyone else in this game -- Robert Woods led all other players on both sides with a whopping 8.1 PPR points. Not great.

Let's go get that win.

Week 14 Game Previews

All lines from William Hill Sportsbook. For more game-by-game Fantasy advice, check out Dave Richard's Week 14 preview. "The line wants us to believe" analysis from Dave.

Vikings at Buccaneers -- 1 p.m. ET, Sunday

Line: TB -6.5; o/u 51.5

TB -6.5; o/u 51.5 Implied totals: MIN 22.5, TB 29.0

MIN 22.5, TB 29.0 The line wants us to believe: The Bucs' three losses in their past four don't matter. At first glance, this seemed like a lot of points to lay with the Bucs. Kirk Cousins and the Vikings have averaged 27.3 points per game in their past six, five of them wins. But much of those were against bad defenses, and the hunch here is that Tampa Bay's unit will be focused after a bye and a rough stretch. I expect the Tampa Bay defense to play fairly well, leaving the offense to have a field day against Minnesota's shaky defense. The Bucs side, which seems a little strange, is the right side.

At first glance, this seemed like a lot of points to lay with the Bucs. Kirk Cousins and the Vikings have averaged 27.3 points per game in their past six, five of them wins. But much of those were against bad defenses, and the hunch here is that Tampa Bay's unit will be focused after a bye and a rough stretch. I expect the Tampa Bay defense to play fairly well, leaving the offense to have a field day against Minnesota's shaky defense. The Bucs side, which seems a little strange, is the right side. What to watch for: This Buccaneers offense hasn't exactly clicked like we hoped it would since the addition of Antonio Brown , but the Bucs did have a bye week to work out the kinks, so we'll want to see everyone on the same page. That means Ronald Jones avoiding mistakes as well as Tom Brady finding the answer for his struggles with the deep ball. The Vikings are a tough matchup mostly because their offense can keep up; the defense is vulnerable.

This Buccaneers offense hasn't exactly clicked like we hoped it would since the addition of , but the Bucs did have a bye week to work out the kinks, so we'll want to see everyone on the same page. That means avoiding mistakes as well as finding the answer for his struggles with the deep ball. The Vikings are a tough matchup mostly because their offense can keep up; the defense is vulnerable. Toughest lineup dilemma: Antonio Brown -- Start if Mike Evans sits. There have been too many mouths to feed in this offense, and it's led to a lot of disappointment for Fantasy players. However, if Evans is unable to play through his hamstring injury, all of a sudden three receivers' worth of targets should be split between two, which makes Brown much easier to justify starting.

-- Start if sits. There have been too many mouths to feed in this offense, and it's led to a lot of disappointment for Fantasy players. However, if Evans is unable to play through his hamstring injury, all of a sudden three receivers' worth of targets should be split between two, which makes Brown much easier to justify starting. Injuries: Kyle Rudolph (foot) -- Did not practice Wednesday or Thursday, so it looks like he could be out. Irv Smith (back) did return to practice Thursday, so he could be back this weekend. Neither is a must-start option even if they play … Mike Evans (hamstring) -- Did not practice Thursday. There's a real chance he won't play this week … Chris Godwin (finger) -- Full practice Thursday, so he should be good to go without any limitations.

Cardinals at Giants -- 1 p.m. ET, Sunday

Line: NYG +2.5; o/u 45.0

NYG +2.5; o/u 45.0 Implied totals: ARI 23.75, NYG 21.25

ARI 23.75, NYG 21.25 The line wants us to believe: The Giants got lucky last week. Oh yeah? What about the week before? Or the two weeks before that? They have won four straight and aren't getting any home respect at all. That makes me actually think this is a sucker line designed to get people to take the Giants! But guess what? Arizona's defense hasn't played so great, and its offense has taken a step back ever since Kyler Murray hurt his shoulder. I'm a believer in the Giants and I think they'll win, so I guess I'm either caught in a trap or outsmarting the smart oddsmakers.

Oh yeah? What about the week before? Or the two weeks before that? They have won four straight and aren't getting any home respect at all. That makes me actually think this is a sucker line designed to get people to take the Giants! But guess what? Arizona's defense hasn't played so great, and its offense has taken a step back ever since Kyler Murray hurt his shoulder. I'm a believer in the Giants and I think they'll win, so I guess I'm either caught in a trap or outsmarting the smart oddsmakers. What to watch for: Kyler Murray's rushing ability isn't necessarily the key for everything the Cardinals offense does, but it might be the canary in the coal mine. If he's back to running like he was before the last three games, that probably means the shoulder is feeling good enough to expect big things from this offense. If not, it's hard to see things getting much better from here.

rushing ability isn't necessarily the key for everything the Cardinals offense does, but it might be the canary in the coal mine. If he's back to running like he was before the last three games, that probably means the shoulder is feeling good enough to expect big things from this offense. If not, it's hard to see things getting much better from here. Toughest lineup dilemma: Murray is probably the toughest call here, and I would still roll with him even with his struggles. We know how huge the upside is here, and that's enough to make me stick with him despite the recent issues.

Murray is probably the toughest call here, and I would still roll with him even with his struggles. We know how huge the upside is here, and that's enough to make me stick with him despite the recent issues. Injuries: Daniel Jones (hamstring) -- Has been limited in practice all week, but the Giants have sounded more optimistic about his chances of playing than they did at any point last week. He would be just a low-end Fantasy option if he does, however … Kenyan Drake (hip) -- Limited at practice Thursday with a new injury. It's something to keep an eye on moving forward this week, for sure, and Chase Edmonds would be a viable RB2 if Drake were to sit.

How about Cam Akers? We recap Patriots-Rams and then look at the key injuries for Week 14 on the Fantasy Football Today in 5 podcast. Listen below and subscribe at Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts:

Chiefs at Dolphins -- 1 p.m. ET, Sunday

Line: MIA +7.0; o/u 49.5

MIA +7.0; o/u 49.5 Implied totals: KC 28.25, MIA 21.25

KC 28.25, MIA 21.25 The line wants us to believe: The Fish won't get squished. It definitely feels trappy to take the Chiefs giving just a touchdown. Make no mistake, Miami is a good team that will give the Chiefs some trouble. The Dolphins have only lost two games by eight or more, including one in Week 1 against the Patriots. The Chiefs haven't won a game by eight or more since Week 8 against the Jets. Frankly, I don't think the oddsmakers would get much action on the Dolphins if they gave them less than seven points. But I want those points -- in Brian Flores and Tua Tagovailoa I trust to cover, but not win.

It definitely feels trappy to take the Chiefs giving just a touchdown. Make no mistake, Miami is a good team that will give the Chiefs some trouble. The Dolphins have only lost two games by eight or more, including one in Week 1 against the Patriots. The Chiefs haven't won a game by eight or more since Week 8 against the Jets. Frankly, I don't think the oddsmakers would get much action on the Dolphins if they gave them less than seven points. But I want those points -- in Brian Flores and Tua Tagovailoa I trust to cover, but not win. What to watch for: The Dolphins took the training wheels off Tua Tagovailoa last week, and I want to see them keep it up against a much tougher Chiefs defense. It's asking a lot, but Tagovailoa surely has the talent to do it. I still think there's room for DeVante Parker to be a difference-maker, and if Tagovailoa comes out firing this week and manages to find some success, Parker and Mike Gesicki could both help you win a championship down the stretch.

The Dolphins took the training wheels off last week, and I want to see them keep it up against a much tougher Chiefs defense. It's asking a lot, but Tagovailoa surely has the talent to do it. I still think there's room for to be a difference-maker, and if Tagovailoa comes out firing this week and manages to find some success, Parker and could both help you win a championship down the stretch. Toughest lineup dilemma: Clyde Edwards-Helaire -- Sit. Even before Edwards-Helaire was held out of Week 13 due to an illness, he'd hardly done much to get excited about lately. In five games since Le'Veon Bell joined the team, he's averaging 37.4 yards on the ground and 11.4 through the air. He's the lead back, but with the Chiefs doubling down on the passing game, CEH has a pretty low floor.

-- Sit. Even before Edwards-Helaire was held out of Week 13 due to an illness, he'd hardly done much to get excited about lately. In five games since joined the team, he's averaging 37.4 yards on the ground and 11.4 through the air. He's the lead back, but with the Chiefs doubling down on the passing game, CEH has a pretty low floor. Injuries: Tyreek Hill (illness) -- Upgraded to a full participant in practice Thursday after missing Wednesday's, so he should be good to go for Sunday. Lock him in your lineup … Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness) -- Has been a full participant in practice both Wednesday and Thursday, a good sign that he's fully recovered from the issue that held him out of last week's game … Salvon Ahmed (shoulder) -- Has yet to practice this week, and seems likely to miss another game. Myles Gaskin (knee) has been limited both days, but figures to be the starter for the Dolphins again after making his return from IR in Week 13. He's a solid starting Fantasy option, assuming he plays.

Titans at Jaguars -- 1 p.m. ET, Sunday

Line: JAC +7.5; o/u 53.0

JAC +7.5; o/u 53.0 Implied totals: TEN 30.25, JAC 22.75

TEN 30.25, JAC 22.75 The line wants us to believe: Jacksonville isn't as competitive as their past two games suggest. My inclination is that the oddsmakers know they won't get any action on Jacksonville unless they give them at least 7.5 points. Meanwhile, the Titans have just two blowout wins with an 8-4 straight-up record. It's reckless to take Tennessee laying that many points given its track record and poor defense.

My inclination is that the oddsmakers know they won't get any action on Jacksonville unless they give them at least 7.5 points. Meanwhile, the Titans have just two blowout wins with an 8-4 straight-up record. It's reckless to take Tennessee laying that many points given its track record and poor defense. What to watch for: The Titans shouldn't have much trouble winning this one, and there just isn't all that much to keep an eye out for here. I'd love to see the Jaguars offense play well, but with a matchup on the way against the Ravens, I'm not sure there's much that could happen to make me excited about them for next week.

The Titans shouldn't have much trouble winning this one, and there just isn't all that much to keep an eye out for here. I'd love to see the Jaguars offense play well, but with a matchup on the way against the Ravens, I'm not sure there's much that could happen to make me excited about them for next week. Toughest lineup dilemma: DJ Chark -- Sit. It's a good matchup, but I just don't trust a Glennon-led offense. Chark hasn't topped 60 yards since Week 9, and that's the only time he's done it since Week 4. I love the player, but I can't use him as anything more than a high-upside flex at this point.

-- Sit. It's a good matchup, but I just don't trust a Glennon-led offense. Chark hasn't topped 60 yards since Week 9, and that's the only time he's done it since Week 4. I love the player, but I can't use him as anything more than a high-upside flex at this point. Injuries: A.J. Brown (ankle) -- Has yet to practice this week. Brown suffered the injury in Week 13 but was able to play through it, so we figured it was a non-issue. Clearly not. This is two days of practice in a row Brown has missed, and while he's proved he can play at a high level this season with limited practice time, it's not clear at this point if this injury will allow him to play. Start making alternate plans now … Jonnu Smith (knee) -- Upgraded to a full practice Thursday, a good sign he'll be able to return in Week 14. It's a great matchup, but Smith hasn't had more than 40 yards in a game since Week 3, so it's hard to trust him at this point … James Robinson (knee) -- Robinson has been limited both Wednesday and Thursday, but there's no apparent reason to think this is a serious injury -- though the absence of evidence is not the absence of evidence. Proceed as if Robinson is good to go for Week 14 if he practiced without issue Friday, but keep a close eye on any negative reports … Laviska Shenault (thumb) -- Has been limited in both days of practice, so he could go either way this week. Shenault remains an interesting long-term Fantasy option, but he won't be much more than a DFS play for Week 14 even if he plays -- remember, he only scored last week on a deflected ball that happened to fall in his hands.

Cowboys at Bengals -- 1 p.m. ET, Sunday

Line: CIN +3.5; o/u 42.5

CIN +3.5; o/u 42.5 Implied totals: DAL 23.0, CIN 19.5

DAL 23.0, CIN 19.5 The line wants us to believe: The Cowboys are a little less terrible than the Bengals. Dallas will play its second straight road game in a five-day span. There's no way the Cowboys will be in a good place to blow out Cincinnati. So in a game with two sloppy teams, I'll just settle for taking the points.

Dallas will play its second straight road game in a five-day span. There's no way the Cowboys will be in a good place to blow out Cincinnati. So in a game with two sloppy teams, I'll just settle for taking the points. What to watch for: This is one where both offenses should be able to take advantage of the opposing defense, it's just hard to count on either. I want to see the Cowboys absolutely demolish this Bengals defense, especially Ezekiel Elliott , but I think it's just as likely they score 17 points in an ugly win.

This is one where both offenses should be able to take advantage of the opposing defense, it's just hard to count on either. I want to see the Cowboys absolutely demolish this Bengals defense, especially , but I think it's just as likely they score 17 points in an ugly win. Toughest lineup dilemma: Giovani Bernard -- Sit. It's hard to call Bernard a definite sit after watching the Cowboys get absolutely destroyed by the Ravens running game last week, but this isn't the Ravens running game. Bernard has topped out at 12 carries over the past four games, despite the Bengals only losing one game by more than two scores. They've been in close games, and he's averaging just 9.3 carries, 4.3 targets, and just 7.5 PPR points per game in that stretch. Could he have a big game? Of course! Am I willing to bet on it? Absolutely not.

-- Sit. It's hard to call Bernard a definite sit after watching the Cowboys get absolutely destroyed by the Ravens running game last week, but this isn't the Ravens running game. Bernard has topped out at 12 carries over the past four games, despite the Bengals only losing one game by more than two scores. They've been in close games, and he's averaging just 9.3 carries, 4.3 targets, and just 7.5 PPR points per game in that stretch. Could he have a big game? Of course! Am I willing to bet on it? Absolutely not. Injuries: Ezekiel Elliott (calf) -- Limited in practice so far this week, though the Cowboys haven't held a full practice yet -- Thursday's was more like a walkthrough. There doesn't seem to be much of concern about Elliott at this point, but maybe add Tony Pollard just in case he sees a larger role this week … Tee Higgins (hamstring) -- Has been limited both days so far this week. Higgins should be able to play through this injury, but he's more like a borderline option for Week 14 given the state of the Bengals offense at this point.

Texans at Bears -- 1 p.m. ET, Sunday

Line: CHI +1.5; o/u 45.0

CHI +1.5; o/u 45.0 Implied totals: HOU 23.25, CHI 21.75

HOU 23.25, CHI 21.75 The line wants us to believe: Houston is barely better than Chicago. Man, this has sucker line written all over it. Know why the Texans are favored? Because the Bears blew a 10-point lead Anthony Lynn-style last week. Chicago is completely capable of putting up points on a bad Houston defense. The question is whether or not Chicago's defense will bounce back after looking awful against Detroit. It'll be a struggle, but the line is begging you to take the Texans. The oddsmakers do not want you to take the Bears. So take the Bears.

Man, this has sucker line written all over it. Know why the Texans are favored? Because the Bears blew a 10-point lead Anthony Lynn-style last week. Chicago is completely capable of putting up points on a bad Houston defense. The question is whether or not Chicago's defense will bounce back after looking awful against Detroit. It'll be a struggle, but the line is begging you to take the Texans. The oddsmakers do not want you to take the Bears. So take the Bears. What to watch for: The first post- Will Fuller game went pretty well for Houston, which had Keke Coutee and Chad Hansen step up for 100-yard games. Deshaun Watson is an incredible player playing incredibly well, but I'm still at least a little bit skeptical the Texans can just keep rolling.

The first post- game went pretty well for Houston, which had and step up for 100-yard games. is an incredible player playing incredibly well, but I'm still at least a little bit skeptical the Texans can just keep rolling. Toughest lineup dilemma: Keke Coutee -- Start. Here's one where I'm a bit less bull-ish than my colleagues, but I would still start Coutee. My reservations lie in the fact that Coutee had been almost entirely a non-factor for two and a half years, and was a healthy scratch for a long time before injuries pushed him into a larger role. He responded well in Week 13, and his role was enough to make me buy in, but he's more of a flex than a locked-in WR2 for me.

-- Start. Here's one where I'm a bit less bull-ish than my colleagues, but I would still start Coutee. My reservations lie in the fact that Coutee had been almost entirely a non-factor for two and a half years, and was a healthy scratch for a long time before injuries pushed him into a larger role. He responded well in Week 13, and his role was enough to make me buy in, but he's more of a flex than a locked-in WR2 for me. Injuries: Brandin Cooks (foot/neck) -- Cooks has been limited each day at practice this week, which is less than ideal, but there's been no sign he's likely to miss this week's game, so he remains in the WR2 conversation … Keke Coutee (knee) -- Upgraded to a full participant in Thursday's practice, so he should be good to go for Week 14 ... Allen Robinson (knee) -- Has been limited both days so far, but he also played through this injury last week en route to six catches for 75 yards against the Lions. This is arguably an even better matchup, and Robinson is a high-end WR2 for this one.

Broncos at Panthers -- 1 p.m. ET, Sunday

Line: CAR -3.5; o/u 46.5

CAR -3.5; o/u 46.5 Implied totals: DEN 21.5, CAR 25.0

DEN 21.5, CAR 25.0 The line wants us to believe: The Broncos might actually be competitive. This is a bad spot for the Broncos, on the road for the second straight week against a rested Panthers team. Losing A.J. Bouye hurts Denver because its secondary is down to backup cornerbacks. All of Carolina's wins have been by five or more points.

This is a bad spot for the Broncos, on the road for the second straight week against a rested Panthers team. Losing A.J. Bouye hurts Denver because its secondary is down to backup cornerbacks. All of Carolina's wins have been by five or more points. What to watch for: Drew Lock is probably playing for his future at this point. The flashes have been outweighed by the struggles in his sophomore season, and you can't just blame it on injuries. There's talent in this passing game, but Lock has held it back for the most part. If he can start to turn things around, that would be great news for Noah Fant, Tim Patrick and Jerry Jeudy, all of whom could be must-start Fantasy options if he did.

is probably playing for his future at this point. The flashes have been outweighed by the struggles in his sophomore season, and you can't just blame it on injuries. There's talent in this passing game, but Lock has held it back for the most part. If he can start to turn things around, that would be great news for and all of whom could be must-start Fantasy options if he did. Toughest lineup dilemma: Mike Davis -- Start. On the one hand, Davis has more than 11 PPR points in a game just once in his last six games, including five starts. On the other hand, can you really justify sitting a back averaging 16.2 rushes/targets in that same stretch? With Christian McCaffrey and D.J. Moore likely out (and possibly Curtis Samuel as well), Davis should be in line for even more work than usual in what should be a pretty close game.

-- Start. On the one hand, Davis has more than 11 PPR points in a game just once in his last six games, including five starts. On the other hand, can you really justify sitting a back averaging 16.2 rushes/targets in that same stretch? With and likely out (and possibly as well), Davis should be in line for even more work than usual in what should be a pretty close game. Injuries: Christian McCaffrey (shoulder/thigh) -- McCaffrey is unlikely to play in Week 14 as a result of the quad injury he apparently suffered during the Panthers bye week. Mike Davis will start in his place and is an RB2 for the matchup … D.J. Moore (Reserve/COVID-19) -- Moore reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, so he's unlikely to be cleared in time for Sunday's game. Curtis Samuel is also on the COVID-19 list, but he was a close contact, so if he continues to test negative, he could be cleared in time for Sunday's game -- and would be a very interesting starting option with Moore sidelined.

Jets at Seahawks -- 4:05 p.m. ET, Sunday

Line: SEA -13.5; 47.0

SEA -13.5; 47.0 Implied totals: NYJ 16.75, SEA 30.25

NYJ 16.75, SEA 30.25 The line wants us to believe: The Seahawks will get right in a major way. Yeah, this doesn't feel like a manufactured line at all. The Jets played their hearts out last week and lost a heartbreaker. So of course they need a slew of points on the road against a win-desperate Seattle squad. I'm not sure if 13.5 points is enough -- I fully expect the Seahawks to ravage the Jets and their lowly secondary.

Yeah, this doesn't feel like a manufactured line at all. The Jets played their hearts out last week and lost a heartbreaker. So of course they need a slew of points on the road against a win-desperate Seattle squad. I'm not sure if 13.5 points is enough -- I fully expect the Seahawks to ravage the Jets and their lowly secondary. What to watch for: Do the Seahawks try to rein in Russell Wilson ? That's their natural inclination anyway, and he has nine turnovers over the past five games, so you have to think Pete Carroll is itching to dial up some more runs. Even with nagging injuries to Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde , I'd bet on a run-heavy game plan in what should be a blowout. Not that that's what I want to see, it just feels inevitable.

Do the Seahawks try to rein in ? That's their natural inclination anyway, and he has nine turnovers over the past five games, so you have to think Pete Carroll is itching to dial up some more runs. Even with nagging injuries to and , I'd bet on a run-heavy game plan in what should be a blowout. Not that that's what I want to see, it just feels inevitable. Toughest lineup dilemma: Jamison Crowder -- Start. Crowder hasn't even had 50 yards in a game since Week 3, are we sure we can trust him? You probably should, given the matchups and Denzel Mims' absence, but I'll admit, I'm wary.

-- Start. Crowder hasn't even had 50 yards in a game since Week 3, are we sure we can trust him? You probably should, given the matchups and absence, but I'll admit, I'm wary. Injuries: Denzel Mims (personal) -- Mims won't play this week as he is away from the team dealing with a family matter … Frank Gore (concussion) -- Gore did not practice Thursday, but that seems to have been more of his usual rest day, a sign that he is likely to be back on the field without missing any time Sunday … Jamison Crowder (calf) -- Crowder was added to the injury report Thursday with a new injury, and that's always worrisome. We'll watch this one Friday, but prepare for the possibility that you may not have Crowder available this week. He's in the WR2 discussion if healthy against a great matchup … Chris Carson (foot)/Carlos Hyde (toe) -- Both were limited Thursday as they continue to play through their injuries. Rashaad Penny (knee) has been designated to return from IR and could help ease the burden, but that's unlikely to happen in Week 14. Carson is a viable RB2 if he plays.

Colts at Raiders -- 4:05 p.m. ET, Sunday

Line: LV +3.0; o/u 51.5

LV +3.0; o/u 51.5 Implied totals: IND 27.25, LV 24.25

IND 27.25, LV 24.25 The line wants us to believe: The Raiders aren't that much worse than the Colts. I'm not buying that for a second. The Raiders picked up a miracle win against a Jets team that was beating them handily, while the Colts looked as solid as ever at Houston. I know Indy's on the road for the second straight week, and I know their offensive line has some issues, but the defense should be up to the task of stopping the Raiders' Josh Jacobs-less offense.

I'm not buying that for a second. The Raiders picked up a miracle win against a Jets team that was beating them handily, while the Colts looked as solid as ever at Houston. I know Indy's on the road for the second straight week, and I know their offensive line has some issues, but the defense should be up to the task of stopping the Raiders' Josh Jacobs-less offense. What to watch for: How much more does Jonathan Taylor have to prove at this point? He's rushed for 181 yards and added 68 through the air over the past two weeks, but he played just 44% of the team's snaps in Week 13. Can we get that up to 60% this week? You should be starting him regardless, but if they fully trust him, he could be an RB1 down the stretch.

How much more does have to prove at this point? He's rushed for 181 yards and added 68 through the air over the past two weeks, but he played just 44% of the team's snaps in Week 13. Can we get that up to 60% this week? You should be starting him regardless, but if they fully trust him, he could be an RB1 down the stretch. Toughest lineup dilemma: T.Y. Hilton -- Start. I think I'm more wary of Hilton than my colleagues, but you probably have room for him in your lineup if you have him on the roster. He's no sure thing -- let's not forget he was basically left for dead until about 11 days ago -- but he's looked explosive over the past two games, Philip Rivers has been looking for him down the field, and this is a solid matchup.

-- Start. I think I'm more wary of Hilton than my colleagues, but you probably have room for him in your lineup if you have him on the roster. He's no sure thing -- let's not forget he was basically left for dead until about 11 days ago -- but he's looked explosive over the past two games, has been looking for him down the field, and this is a solid matchup. Injuries: Josh Jacobs (ankle) -- Upgraded to a limited participant in Thursday's session, but that doesn't necessarily mean he'll be back. Jon Gruden told reporters earlier in the week he doesn't expect Jacobs to play this week, so we'll want to see him get a full practice in Friday or some other kind of confirmation before you can rely on him playing.

Washington vs. 49ers -- 4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday

Line: SF -3; o/u 43.5

SF -3; o/u 43.5 Implied totals: WAS 20.25, SF 23.25

WAS 20.25, SF 23.25 The line wants us to believe: So what if Washington beat the undefeated Steelers on Monday? Washington's on the road for a second-straight week, but the Niners are on the road for a fourth straight game since this one will be played in Arizona, not California. Washington's defensive line is great, making the secondary look better than it is on paper. But the 49ers defense is seeing an offense that's a full 180 degrees from what it faced in Week 13, and I'm guessing Washington will get tired and make more mistakes. It's almost a sucker line for the Football Team. Give me the Arizona 49ers.

Washington's on the road for a second-straight week, but the Niners are on the road for a fourth straight game since this one will be played in Arizona, not California. Washington's defensive line is great, making the secondary look better than it is on paper. But the 49ers defense is seeing an offense that's a full 180 degrees from what it faced in Week 13, and I'm guessing Washington will get tired and make more mistakes. It's almost a sucker line for the Football Team. Give me the Arizona 49ers. What to watch for: With Antonio Gibson likely out, will Washington continue its futile efforts to get Peyton Barber going in the running game or consider making the offense more pass oriented. The latter would be good news for J.D. McKissic, who might just be a top-12 back this week, even against a tough 49ers defense.

With likely out, will Washington continue its futile efforts to get going in the running game or consider making the offense more pass oriented. The latter would be good news for who might just be a top-12 back this week, even against a tough 49ers defense. Toughest lineup dilemma: Raheem Mostert -- Sit. Mostert certainly isn't a must-sit, but the 49ers just haven't been using him enough to think he's a must-start back anymore either. Washington isn't a great matchup, and if he's playing around 40% of the 49ers snaps, he's probably a touchdown-or-bust option.

-- Sit. Mostert certainly isn't a must-sit, but the 49ers just haven't been using him enough to think he's a must-start back anymore either. Washington isn't a great matchup, and if he's playing around 40% of the 49ers snaps, he's probably a touchdown-or-bust option. Injuries: Deebo Samuel (foot) -- Upgraded to a limited participant Thursday, a good sign for his chances of playing in Week 14. Samuel's injury is apparently not related to the fracture that cost him the start of the season, so the expectation is he'll be able to play through it … Antonio Gibson (toe) -- Did not practice Thursday. Gibson is dealing with a case of turf toe, so he'll be lucky if it's just a one-week issue. Technically he hasn't been ruled out this week, but it seems all but assured. Peyton Barber should take over his early-down work, but J.D. McKissic is the Washington back to play if you need one … Terry McLaurin (ankle) - McLaurin was upgraded to a full participant in practice Thursday, an improvement over last week. You might be a bit wary of relying on him based on the tough matchup and his production last week, but he's hard to get away from as a WR2.

Saints at Eagles -- 4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday

Line: PHI +7.0; o/u 44.0

PHI +7.0; o/u 44.0 Implied totals: NO 25.5, PHI 18.5

NO 25.5, PHI 18.5 The line wants us to believe: Philadelphia's implosion isn't as bad as it seems. How on earth are the Saints only giving 6.5 points? Taysom Hill has looked like a competent quarterback (last week was his best game), and New Orleans' defense has played phenomenally. Rookie Jalen Hurts could make things interesting for the Eagles, or he could be completely exposed by New Orleans' aggressive unit. Taking the Saints seems easy ... too easy. But I'm doing it.

How on earth are the Saints only giving 6.5 points? Taysom Hill has looked like a competent quarterback (last week was his best game), and New Orleans' defense has played phenomenally. Rookie Jalen Hurts could make things interesting for the Eagles, or he could be completely exposed by New Orleans' aggressive unit. Taking the Saints seems easy ... too easy. But I'm doing it. What to watch for: Jalen Hurts makes his first start, and that's the key storyline. It's unlikely he'll be the cure to what ails the Eagles offense, but it's worth noting that Carson Wentz wasn't just a product of his circumstances. If the Eagles are smart, they'll bake in a ton of easy throws and rushing opportunities, the way the Saints have done with Taysom Hill , but the Saints defense could make it tough for him anyway.

makes his first start, and that's the key storyline. It's unlikely he'll be the cure to what ails the Eagles offense, but it's worth noting that wasn't just a product of his circumstances. If the Eagles are smart, they'll bake in a ton of easy throws and rushing opportunities, the way the Saints have done with , but the Saints defense could make it tough for him anyway. Toughest lineup dilemma: Miles Sanders -- Start. Or sit. I don't know. I still love the talent, and the big-play ability Sanders has shown makes him a threat to turn one play into a good starting Fantasy day. However, this is an incredibly tough matchup with a new QB, one who may use Sanders even less in the passing game than Wentz was. Or Hurts' rushing ability could open up more rushing lanes for Sanders. I have trouble getting away from him, but if you have two backs you can rely on, your best option may to be to sit him.

-- Start. Or sit. I don't know. I still love the talent, and the big-play ability Sanders has shown makes him a threat to turn one play into a good starting Fantasy day. However, this is an incredibly tough matchup with a new QB, one who may use Sanders even less in the passing game than Wentz was. Or Hurts' rushing ability could open up more rushing lanes for Sanders. I have trouble getting away from him, but if you have two backs you can rely on, your best option may to be to sit him. Injuries: Latavius Murray (knee) -- Murray was added to the injury report Thursday, and that's always reason to be alarmed. It's not clear exactly how alarming this is, but if you can avoid Murray for this one, that's probably for the best.

Falcons at Chargers -- 4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday

Line: LAC +2.5; o/u 49.0

LAC +2.5; o/u 49.0 Implied totals: ATL 25.75, LAC 23.25

ATL 25.75, LAC 23.25 The line wants us to believe: One of these teams is good enough to be nearly a field-goal favorite. It figures to be the Falcons, whose defense hung in there as best as it could last week. Los Angeles seems to be suffering from a deteriorating offensive line, a sagging secondary and really bad coaching. It's a trifecta that makes the Chargers hard to trust, even as a home underdog. Maybe the oddsmakers knew that and made the line what it is. Still, the Falcons side seems safer.

It figures to be the Falcons, whose defense hung in there as best as it could last week. Los Angeles seems to be suffering from a deteriorating offensive line, a sagging secondary and really bad coaching. It's a trifecta that makes the Chargers hard to trust, even as a home underdog. Maybe the oddsmakers knew that and made the line what it is. Still, the Falcons side seems safer. What to watch for: With a great matchup on the way, I want to see Justin Herbert right the ship after two disappointing performances. There's been no good explanation for his struggles, so it's entirely possible he pulls out of this skid. Or, he's hit a rookie wall and is no longer a must-start option. I'll start him for at least one more week.

With a great matchup on the way, I want to see right the ship after two disappointing performances. There's been no good explanation for his struggles, so it's entirely possible he pulls out of this skid. Or, he's hit a rookie wall and is no longer a must-start option. I'll start him for at least one more week. Toughest lineup dilemma: Todd Gurley -- Sit. Gurley figures to be the lead back for the Falcons, and he figures to have the best chance to score a touchdown, but he'll need to find the end zone to be worth starting. This is a good matchup, but you probably have someone who is more of a sure thing and has a higher ceiling than someone who probably maxes out at 50% of the team's snaps.

-- Sit. Gurley figures to be the lead back for the Falcons, and he figures to have the best chance to score a touchdown, but he'll need to find the end zone to be worth starting. This is a good matchup, but you probably have someone who is more of a sure thing and has a higher ceiling than someone who probably maxes out at 50% of the team's snaps. Injuries: Julio Jones (hamstring) -- Did not participate in practice either Wednesday or Thursday. We know Jones can play without practicing, but you'd still rather see him out there, all other things being equal. We'll see if he can get out there Friday in some capacity … Todd Gurley (knee) -- Limited participation. He'll likely continue to be limited, including during games -- he was mostly out there on third downs and in the red zone last week, so it'll be hard to use Gurley unless you're desperate.

Packers at Lions -- 4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday

Line: DET +7.5; o/u 55.0

DET +7.5; o/u 55.0 Implied totals: GB 31.25, DET 23.75

GB 31.25, DET 23.75 The line wants us to believe: Nothing's stopping Green Bay. The Lions got really, really lucky to a) score 34 points last week and b) win a game. Their defense is terrible, which should put Aaron Rodgers in a spot to sling four touchdowns, which his implied team total thinks is within reason. It's not too much asking the Packers to win by eight, though I do think the oddsmakers could have gotten away with giving the Lions more points.

The Lions got really, really lucky to a) score 34 points last week and b) win a game. Their defense is terrible, which should put Aaron Rodgers in a spot to sling four touchdowns, which his implied team total thinks is within reason. It's not too much asking the Packers to win by eight, though I do think the oddsmakers could have gotten away with giving the Lions more points. What to watch for: Matthew Stafford didn't just get hot in Week 13; he played way more aggressively than he has all season long. Stafford had been disappointingly conservative this season, but in the first game after Matt Patricia's firing he was pushing the ball down the field, racking up 571 intended air yards on his 42 passes -- his previous season-high was 398, so this was a significant difference. A more downfield-oriented approach fueled Stafford's career-best pace in 2019, and it could fuel a big close to the season.

didn't just get hot in Week 13; he played way more aggressively than he has all season long. Stafford had been disappointingly conservative this season, but in the first game after Matt Patricia's firing he was pushing the ball down the field, racking up 571 intended air yards on his 42 passes -- his previous season-high was 398, so this was a significant difference. A more downfield-oriented approach fueled Stafford's career-best pace in 2019, and it could fuel a big close to the season. Toughest lineup dilemma: D'Andre Swift -- Start, if healthy. But I'm not as confident in that as I wish I could be. Swift looked like a possible league-winner after ascending to the starting role in Week 10, but he hasn't played since due to a concussion and then an illness. It's not clear if he's fully recovered from that illness, so he may not have that every-down role we were hoping for. That said, it's a great matchup and Swift should still be the lead back if he plays, even if he won't dominate touches.

-- Start, if healthy. But I'm not as confident in that as I wish I could be. Swift looked like a possible league-winner after ascending to the starting role in Week 10, but he hasn't played since due to a concussion and then an illness. It's not clear if he's fully recovered from that illness, so he may not have that every-down role we were hoping for. That said, it's a great matchup and Swift should still be the lead back if he plays, even if he won't dominate touches. Injuries: Kenny Golladay (hip) -- Golladay continues to sit out practice, and it would be a big surprise if he was able to return for Week 14. At this point, it's not clear if he'll be able to return at all … D'Andre Swift (illness) -- Swift has been limited in practice each day so far, so it's still not certain he'll be back out there Sunday. If he does return, he may not be able to take back the every-down role he looked like he had locked up before his concussion, making him more of a fringe starting option, even in a good matchup. Kerryon Johnson (knee) was able to practice in full Thursday, so he should be back, at least.

Steelers at Bills -- 8:20 p.m. ET, Sunday

Line: BUF -2.5; o/u 46.5

BUF -2.5; o/u 46.5 Implied totals: PIT 22.0, BUF 24.5

PIT 22.0, BUF 24.5 The line wants us to believe: Josh Allen is great and the Steelers aren't. The line isn't that surprising given how depleted Pittsburgh is on defense. The Bills defensive brain trust is just the kind of group that can devise a blueprint to slow down the Steelers, especially since a scheme just like it beat them on Monday. I really like Buffalo to make a statement win.

The line isn't that surprising given how depleted Pittsburgh is on defense. The Bills defensive brain trust is just the kind of group that can devise a blueprint to slow down the Steelers, especially since a scheme just like it beat them on Monday. I really like Buffalo to make a statement win. What to watch for: The Steelers offense hasn't been working lately, with way too many short passes leading to nothing but short gains and a relaxed defense. Will they be more willing to take shots down the field, or will the return of James Conner lead them to prioritizing the running game again? If the Bills offense is clicking, the Steelers won't have much choice but to chuck it, which isn't as enticing a possibility as it used to be.

The Steelers offense hasn't been working lately, with way too many short passes leading to nothing but short gains and a relaxed defense. Will they be more willing to take shots down the field, or will the return of lead them to prioritizing the running game again? If the Bills offense is clicking, the Steelers won't have much choice but to chuck it, which isn't as enticing a possibility as it used to be. Toughest lineup dilemma: Diontae Johnson -- Start. This one shouldn't be a tough call, but Johnson has been entirely volume dependent this season, and Mike Tomlin hinted that he could be at risk of losing playing time if his struggles with drops continue. That makes him a riskier play, but still one with enough upside to justify.

-- Start. This one shouldn't be a tough call, but Johnson has been entirely volume dependent this season, and Mike Tomlin hinted that he could be at risk of losing playing time if his struggles with drops continue. That makes him a riskier play, but still one with enough upside to justify. Injuries: Chase Claypool (illness) -- Given that we've seen both Swift and Edwards-Helaire miss games due to non-COVID illnesses, we can't just write this off as a non-issue. Claypool is a tough one to trust after he started to lose playing time to James Washington last week. He's a high-upside, high-risk WR3.

Ravens at Browns -- 8:15 p.m. ET, Monday

Line: CLE +1.0; o/u 46.5

CLE +1.0; o/u 46.5 Implied totals: BAL 23.75, CLE 22.75

BAL 23.75, CLE 22.75 The line wants us to believe: Cleveland's good, but not good enough. I had a hard time with this one because I don't think the general public believes in the Browns yet. Baltimore pummeled them back in Week 1 and really has had its way with the Browns through the years. Did either team really make a big statement last week? Maybe the Browns did, but the Ravens defense is just too good to not trust in this spot. It's kinda sucker-ish to take the Ravens, but that's where I think the game ends up.

I had a hard time with this one because I don't think the general public believes in the Browns yet. Baltimore pummeled them back in Week 1 and really has had its way with the Browns through the years. Did either team really make a big statement last week? Maybe the Browns did, but the Ravens defense is just too good to not trust in this spot. It's kinda sucker-ish to take the Ravens, but that's where I think the game ends up. What to watch for: It's really all about the Ravens offense, now back at something like full strength. The running back situation is the primary concern, but the return of Mark Andrews and how that impacts Lamar Jackson's target distribution is a key one to watch as well.

It's really all about the Ravens offense, now back at something like full strength. The running back situation is the primary concern, but the return of and how that impacts target distribution is a key one to watch as well. Toughest lineup dilemma: J.K. Dobbins -- Start. OK, so Dobbins' ascension to the No. 1 RB job didn't go quite as planned in Week 13. Still, he's the lead back in a great rushing offense, and he's been the main pass-catching back for the Ravens, for whatever that's been worth this season (17 catches in 11 games, by the way). Not a must-start, but a viable option who has huge weekly upside.

-- Start. OK, so Dobbins' ascension to the No. 1 RB job didn't go quite as planned in Week 13. Still, he's the lead back in a great rushing offense, and he's been the main pass-catching back for the Ravens, for whatever that's been worth this season (17 catches in 11 games, by the way). Not a must-start, but a viable option who has huge weekly upside. Injuries: As of Thursday, there's no obvious concerns on the health front for either offense.

