Imagine if you started your Fantasy team in 2020 with Lamar Jackson at quarterback, Joe Mixon and Clyde Edwards-Helaire at running back, Michael Thomas, Julio Jones and Kenny Golladay at wide receiver and Zach Ertz at tight end. You probably would have been thrilled, right? Well, we know that didn't work out so well.

Now, conversely, imagine if I told you that by the end of the season you would have a starting lineup of Jalen Hurts at quarterback, Jeff Wilson and Myles Gaskin at running back, Justin Jefferson, Brandon Aiyuk and Corey Davis at wide receiver and Logan Thomas at tight end, and that lineup would be a potential championship contender. That might have actually happened.

We're looking back at the win percentage data on CBS Sports leagues for 2020. It is based on players rostered in 60 percent or more of leagues on CBS Sports, which came to about 150 players, and shows total wins and not Fantasy titles. Only commissioner leagues were considered with at least eight Fantasy teams or more.

Not all of these players were actually in starting Fantasy lineups. For example, the No. 2 receiver based on win percentage was Houston's Keke Coutee, but he might have been added to many winning rosters after he replaced the suspended Will Fuller. The same could be said for several of the free agent additions picked up later in the year like Hurts, Wilson and Tony Pollard, among others.

In looking at this data, it shows the importance of playing the waiver wire during the season. Of the top 20 running backs listed here, six -- Wilson, Pollard, James Robinson, Gaskin, J.D. McKissic and Mike Davis -- weren't necessarily drafted in the majority of Fantasy leagues in 2020. Hurts and Justin Herbert were two of the top six quarterbacks in win percentage. Some key receiver contributors included Coutee, Jefferson, Aiyuk, Davis and Antonio Brown. And two of the top six tight ends were Thomas and Robert Tonyan.

Those guys, added to quality draft picks, likely led to standout rosters. And that's the key to winning Fantasy titles by the end of the season.

Let's take a look at the win percentage data by position.

Quarterbacks

Jalen Hurts 0.586 Josh Allen 0.554 Kyler Murray 0.553 Aaron Rodgers 0.545 Russell Wilson 0.537 Justin Herbert 0.531 Patrick Mahomes 0.524 Ryan Tannehill 0.518 Deshaun Watson 0.517 Baker Mayfield 0.498 Kirk Cousins 0.498 Tom Brady 0.493 Philip Rivers 0.492 Drew Brees 0.491 Ben Roethlisberger 0.488 Taysom Hill 0.482 Jared Goff 0.476 Derek Carr 0.475 Matthew Stafford 0.471 Lamar Jackson 0.457 Matt Ryan 0.457 Cam Newton 0.449

There were eight quarterbacks who averaged more than 25.0 Fantasy points per game in 2020 with a minimum of at least six starts, and seven of them -- Allen, Murray, Rodgers, Wilson, Herbert, Mahomes and Watson -- had a winning record this season. Only Brady was below .500, but that was probably more about the Fantasy roster he was on compared to his performance.

The biggest disappointments on this list were Jackson, Brees and Ryan since all three were drafted as starting Fantasy options but underperformed, including Brees missing time due to injury. While Jackson finished the season strong, averaging 30.6 Fantasy points per game in his final five outings, he started the year averaging just 20.1 points per game in his first 10 contests.

By comparison, Jackson was the No. 1 quarterback in win percentage in 2019 at 0.608. Hopefully, he gets back to that level again in 2021.

Running backs

Dalvin Cook 0.596 Jeff Wilson 0.587 Alvin Kamara 0.583 Derrick Henry 0.569 Tony Pollard 0.557 James Robinson 0.544 Aaron Jones 0.538 David Montgomery 0.532 Antonio Gibson 0.528 Myles Gaskin 0.524 Jonathan Taylor 0.524 Nick Chubb 0.523 Chris Carson 0.515 Kareem Hunt 0.513 Josh Jacobs 0.511 J.D. McKissic 0.511 D'Andre Swift 0.511 David Johnson 0.507 J.K. Dobbins 0.505 Mike Davis 0.502 Jamaal Williams 0.501 Wayne Gallman 0.499 Cam Akers 0.499 Ronald Jones 0.498 Latavius Murray 0.497 Melvin Gordon 0.494 Kenyan Drake 0.493 Chase Edmonds 0.491 Miles Sanders 0.490 Ezekiel Elliott 0.490 Austin Ekeler 0.489 Leonard Fournette 0.489 Christian McCaffrey 0.489 Nyheim Hines 0.488 Giovani Bernard 0.487 James Conner 0.487 Gus Edwards 0.487 Le'Veon Bell 0.485 Darrell Henderson 0.483 Raheem Mostert 0.480 Zack Moss 0.479 Todd Gurley 0.478 Damien Harris 0.478 Devin Singletary 0.477 Joe Mixon 0.467 Clyde Edwards-Helaire 0.463 Phillip Lindsay 0.454 James White 0.450 Duke Johnson 0.446

If you hit on an early-round running back, your Fantasy team was probably successful. That means you drafted guys like Cook, Kamara, Henry, Aaron Jones, Chubb, Carson and Jacobs.

However, if you ended up with Sanders, Elliott, Ekeler, McCaffrey, Conner, Gurley, Mixon or Edwards-Helaire, it was probably a long season for you. Most of these players missed time due to injury or, like Elliott, were impacted by significant injuries to their NFL team. And that doesn't include Saquon Barkley (ACL), who was a top-three overall pick in most leagues, but was lost for the season in Week 2.

Aside from Edwards-Helaire, the rookie class of 2020 ended up being highly successful. Robinson was the surprise of the group, but Gibson, Taylor, Swift and Dobbins all proved to help Fantasy managers in a positive way this season. The hope is those guys will only improve in 2021.

Wide receivers

Davante Adams 0.580 Keke Coutee 0.563 Tyreek Hill 0.563 DK Metcalf 0.547 Stefon Diggs 0.547 Calvin Ridley 0.545 Adam Thielen 0.532 DeAndre Hopkins 0.531 A.J. Brown 0.529 Allen Robinson 0.526 Justin Jefferson 0.526 Keenan Allen 0.521 Brandon Aiyuk 0.520 Robert Woods 0.513 Corey Davis 0.512 Diontae Johnson 0.512 Terry McLaurin 0.511 T.Y. Hilton 0.510 Antonio Brown 0.509 Mike Evans 0.509 Tyler Lockett 0.507 D.J. Moore 0.506 Brandin Cooks 0.504 Amari Cooper 0.503 Tim Patrick 0.499 Tee Higgins 0.499 Nelson Agholor 0.499 Robby Anderson 0.497 Chris Godwin 0.496 Curtis Samuel 0.496 Cole Beasley 0.496 Allen Lazard 0.495 CeeDee Lamb 0.495 Emmanuel Sanders 0.492 Marvin Jones 0.492 Jamison Crowder 0.490 Tyler Boyd 0.487 Chase Claypool 0.484 Cooper Kupp 0.483 JuJu Smith-Schuster 0.482 DeVante Parker 0.481 D.J. Chark 0.479 Christian Kirk 0.477 Jarvis Landry 0.476 Marquise Brown 0.474 Julio Jones 0.472 Mike Williams 0.471 Jerry Jeudy 0.470 Sammy Watkins 0.470 Kenny Golladay 0.465 Darius Slayton 0.457 Michael Thomas 0.425

If you remove Coutee from the top of the list then a lot of the receivers that we expected to play well in 2020 actually delivered since Adams, Hill, Metcalf, Diggs, Ridley, Thielen, Hopkins, A.J. Brown and Robinson were all drafted in the first five rounds in the majority of leagues. We like it when things work out that way.

The receivers drafted early who struggled were mostly due to injury, including Thomas, Julio Jones and Golladay. The hope would be you replaced those guys in your starting lineup with receivers like Jefferson, Aiyuk and Davis, who ended up being excellent Fantasy options in 2020.

It was interesting to see how certain receivers on the same team finished based on win percentage. For example, Antonio Brown was better than Evans and Godwin in Tampa Bay. In Pittsburgh, the order was Diontae Johnson, Claypool and then Smith-Schuster. And for the Rams, Woods was much better than Kupp.

Some guys that I expect to rebound in 2021 and have a positive win percentage include Thomas, Jones and Golladay when healthy, but I'm also excited about young receivers like Higgins, Lamb, Claypool and Jeudy. All of them have breakout potential next season. I'm also excited about Chark with Trevor Lawrence expected to be the quarterback in Jacksonville, and I expect more from Marquise Brown in his third year in the NFL in 2021.

Tight ends

Travis Kelce 0.575 Darren Waller 0.549 George Kittle 0.544 Logan Thomas 0.531 Mark Andrews 0.517 Robert Tonyan 0.517 T.J. Hockenson 0.513 Dallas Goedert 0.512 Noah Fant 0.497 Mike Gesicki 0.490 Jonnu Smith 0.490 Rob Gronkowski 0.484 Jared Cook 0.481 Eric Ebron 0.478 Hunter Henry 0.477 Evan Engram 0.477 Hayden Hurst 0.474 Zach Ertz 0.464

I wouldn't have been surprised if Kelce was the No. 1 overall player on this list given how successful he was in 2020. He averaged 20.3 PPR points per game, which would have made him the No. 5 overall non-quarterback of players with a minimum of at least five starts, trailing only Adams (25.1 points), Kamara (24.3), Cook (23.4) and Hill (21.1). Kelce is an easy choice as a first-round pick in 2021.

It's no surprise that Waller was the No. 2 tight end based on his dominant campaign in 2020 (16.9 PPR points per game), but Kittle at No. 3 was a little shocking since he missed eight games due to injury. However, what likely happened was that he was added to several successful Fantasy teams off the waiver wire late in the year, which helped his win percentage.

Thomas and Tonyan proved to be excellent waiver wire options during the season, and both should be considered low-end starters heading into 2021. I'm also hopeful for better performances next season from guys like Fant, Henry, Hurst and Ertz, who had sub-.500 win percentages in 2020. Henry and Ertz are free agents, so where they play in 2021 will ultimately determine their Fantasy value.