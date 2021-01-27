jeff-wilson-49ers.jpg

Imagine if you started your Fantasy team in 2020 with Lamar Jackson at quarterback, Joe Mixon and Clyde Edwards-Helaire at running back, Michael Thomas, Julio Jones and Kenny Golladay at wide receiver and Zach Ertz at tight end. You probably would have been thrilled, right? Well, we know that didn't work out so well.

Now, conversely, imagine if I told you that by the end of the season you would have a starting lineup of Jalen Hurts at quarterback, Jeff Wilson and Myles Gaskin at running back, Justin Jefferson, Brandon Aiyuk and Corey Davis at wide receiver and Logan Thomas at tight end, and that lineup would be a potential championship contender. That might have actually happened.

We're looking back at the win percentage data on CBS Sports leagues for 2020. It is based on players rostered in 60 percent or more of leagues on CBS Sports, which came to about 150 players, and shows total wins and not Fantasy titles. Only commissioner leagues were considered with at least eight Fantasy teams or more.

Not all of these players were actually in starting Fantasy lineups. For example, the No. 2 receiver based on win percentage was Houston's Keke Coutee, but he might have been added to many winning rosters after he replaced the suspended Will Fuller. The same could be said for several of the free agent additions picked up later in the year like Hurts, Wilson and Tony Pollard, among others.

In looking at this data, it shows the importance of playing the waiver wire during the season. Of the top 20 running backs listed here, six -- Wilson, Pollard, James Robinson, Gaskin, J.D. McKissic and Mike Davis -- weren't necessarily drafted in the majority of Fantasy leagues in 2020. Hurts and Justin Herbert were two of the top six quarterbacks in win percentage. Some key receiver contributors included Coutee, Jefferson, Aiyuk, Davis and Antonio Brown. And two of the top six tight ends were Thomas and Robert Tonyan.

Those guys, added to quality draft picks, likely led to standout rosters. And that's the key to winning Fantasy titles by the end of the season.

Let's take a look at the win percentage data by position.

Quarterbacks

  1. Jalen Hurts 0.586 
  2. Josh Allen 0.554
  3. Kyler Murray 0.553 
  4. Aaron Rodgers 0.545
  5. Russell Wilson 0.537
  6. Justin Herbert 0.531
  7. Patrick Mahomes 0.524
  8. Ryan Tannehill 0.518
  9. Deshaun Watson 0.517
  10. Baker Mayfield 0.498
  11. Kirk Cousins 0.498
  12. Tom Brady 0.493
  13. Philip Rivers 0.492
  14. Drew Brees 0.491
  15. Ben Roethlisberger 0.488 
  16. Taysom Hill 0.482
  17. Jared Goff 0.476
  18. Derek Carr 0.475
  19. Matthew Stafford 0.471
  20. Lamar Jackson 0.457
  21. Matt Ryan 0.457
  22. Cam Newton 0.449

There were eight quarterbacks who averaged more than 25.0 Fantasy points per game in 2020 with a minimum of at least six starts, and seven of them -- Allen, Murray, Rodgers, Wilson, Herbert, Mahomes and Watson -- had a winning record this season. Only Brady was below .500, but that was probably more about the Fantasy roster he was on compared to his performance.

The biggest disappointments on this list were Jackson, Brees and Ryan since all three were drafted as starting Fantasy options but underperformed, including Brees missing time due to injury. While Jackson finished the season strong, averaging 30.6 Fantasy points per game in his final five outings, he started the year averaging just 20.1 points per game in his first 10 contests.

By comparison, Jackson was the No. 1 quarterback in win percentage in 2019 at 0.608. Hopefully, he gets back to that level again in 2021.

Running backs

  1. Dalvin Cook 0.596 
  2. Jeff Wilson 0.587 
  3. Alvin Kamara 0.583 
  4. Derrick Henry 0.569
  5. Tony Pollard 0.557 
  6. James Robinson 0.544
  7. Aaron Jones 0.538 
  8. David Montgomery 0.532 
  9. Antonio Gibson 0.528 
  10. Myles Gaskin 0.524 
  11. Jonathan Taylor 0.524 
  12. Nick Chubb 0.523 
  13. Chris Carson 0.515 
  14. Kareem Hunt 0.513 
  15. Josh Jacobs 0.511 
  16. J.D. McKissic 0.511 
  17. D'Andre Swift 0.511 
  18. David Johnson 0.507 
  19. J.K. Dobbins 0.505 
  20. Mike Davis 0.502 
  21. Jamaal Williams 0.501 
  22. Wayne Gallman 0.499 
  23. Cam Akers 0.499 
  24. Ronald Jones 0.498 
  25. Latavius Murray 0.497 
  26. Melvin Gordon 0.494 
  27. Kenyan Drake 0.493 
  28. Chase Edmonds 0.491 
  29. Miles Sanders 0.490 
  30. Ezekiel Elliott 0.490 
  31. Austin Ekeler 0.489 
  32. Leonard Fournette 0.489 
  33. Christian McCaffrey 0.489 
  34. Nyheim Hines 0.488 
  35. Giovani Bernard 0.487 
  36. James Conner 0.487 
  37. Gus Edwards 0.487 
  38. Le'Veon Bell 0.485 
  39. Darrell Henderson 0.483 
  40. Raheem Mostert 0.480 
  41. Zack Moss 0.479 
  42. Todd Gurley 0.478 
  43. Damien Harris 0.478 
  44. Devin Singletary 0.477 
  45. Joe Mixon 0.467 
  46. Clyde Edwards-Helaire 0.463 
  47. Phillip Lindsay 0.454 
  48. James White 0.450 
  49. Duke Johnson 0.446

If you hit on an early-round running back, your Fantasy team was probably successful. That means you drafted guys like Cook, Kamara, Henry, Aaron Jones, Chubb, Carson and Jacobs.

However, if you ended up with Sanders, Elliott, Ekeler, McCaffrey, Conner, Gurley, Mixon or Edwards-Helaire, it was probably a long season for you. Most of these players missed time due to injury or, like Elliott, were impacted by significant injuries to their NFL team. And that doesn't include Saquon Barkley (ACL), who was a top-three overall pick in most leagues, but was lost for the season in Week 2.

Aside from Edwards-Helaire, the rookie class of 2020 ended up being highly successful. Robinson was the surprise of the group, but Gibson, Taylor, Swift and Dobbins all proved to help Fantasy managers in a positive way this season. The hope is those guys will only improve in 2021.

Wide receivers

  1. Davante Adams 0.580
  2. Keke Coutee 0.563
  3. Tyreek Hill 0.563
  4. DK Metcalf 0.547
  5. Stefon Diggs 0.547
  6. Calvin Ridley 0.545
  7. Adam Thielen 0.532
  8. DeAndre Hopkins 0.531
  9. A.J. Brown 0.529
  10. Allen Robinson 0.526
  11. Justin Jefferson 0.526
  12. Keenan Allen 0.521
  13. Brandon Aiyuk 0.520
  14. Robert Woods 0.513
  15. Corey Davis 0.512
  16. Diontae Johnson 0.512
  17. Terry McLaurin 0.511
  18. T.Y. Hilton 0.510
  19. Antonio Brown 0.509
  20. Mike Evans 0.509
  21. Tyler Lockett 0.507
  22. D.J. Moore 0.506
  23. Brandin Cooks 0.504
  24. Amari Cooper 0.503
  25. Tim Patrick 0.499
  26. Tee Higgins 0.499
  27. Nelson Agholor 0.499
  28. Robby Anderson 0.497
  29. Chris Godwin 0.496
  30. Curtis Samuel 0.496
  31. Cole Beasley 0.496
  32. Allen Lazard 0.495
  33. CeeDee Lamb 0.495
  34. Emmanuel Sanders 0.492
  35. Marvin Jones 0.492
  36. Jamison Crowder 0.490
  37. Tyler Boyd 0.487
  38. Chase Claypool 0.484
  39. Cooper Kupp 0.483
  40. JuJu Smith-Schuster 0.482
  41. DeVante Parker 0.481
  42. D.J. Chark 0.479
  43. Christian Kirk 0.477
  44. Jarvis Landry 0.476
  45. Marquise Brown 0.474
  46. Julio Jones 0.472
  47. Mike Williams 0.471
  48. Jerry Jeudy 0.470
  49. Sammy Watkins 0.470
  50. Kenny Golladay 0.465
  51. Darius Slayton 0.457
  52. Michael Thomas 0.425

If you remove Coutee from the top of the list then a lot of the receivers that we expected to play well in 2020 actually delivered since Adams, Hill, Metcalf, Diggs, Ridley, Thielen, Hopkins, A.J. Brown and Robinson were all drafted in the first five rounds in the majority of leagues. We like it when things work out that way.

The receivers drafted early who struggled were mostly due to injury, including Thomas, Julio Jones and Golladay. The hope would be you replaced those guys in your starting lineup with receivers like Jefferson, Aiyuk and Davis, who ended up being excellent Fantasy options in 2020.

It was interesting to see how certain receivers on the same team finished based on win percentage. For example, Antonio Brown was better than Evans and Godwin in Tampa Bay. In Pittsburgh, the order was Diontae Johnson, Claypool and then Smith-Schuster. And for the Rams, Woods was much better than Kupp.

Some guys that I expect to rebound in 2021 and have a positive win percentage include Thomas, Jones and Golladay when healthy, but I'm also excited about young receivers like Higgins, Lamb, Claypool and Jeudy. All of them have breakout potential next season. I'm also excited about Chark with Trevor Lawrence expected to be the quarterback in Jacksonville, and I expect more from Marquise Brown in his third year in the NFL in 2021.  

Tight ends

  1. Travis Kelce 0.575
  2. Darren Waller 0.549
  3. George Kittle 0.544
  4. Logan Thomas 0.531
  5. Mark Andrews 0.517
  6. Robert Tonyan 0.517
  7. T.J. Hockenson 0.513
  8. Dallas Goedert 0.512
  9. Noah Fant 0.497
  10. Mike Gesicki 0.490
  11. Jonnu Smith 0.490
  12. Rob Gronkowski 0.484
  13. Jared Cook 0.481
  14. Eric Ebron 0.478
  15. Hunter Henry 0.477
  16. Evan Engram 0.477
  17. Hayden Hurst 0.474
  18. Zach Ertz 0.464

I wouldn't have been surprised if Kelce was the No. 1 overall player on this list given how successful he was in 2020. He averaged 20.3 PPR points per game, which would have made him the No. 5 overall non-quarterback of players with a minimum of at least five starts, trailing only Adams (25.1 points), Kamara (24.3), Cook (23.4) and Hill (21.1). Kelce is an easy choice as a first-round pick in 2021.

It's no surprise that Waller was the No. 2 tight end based on his dominant campaign in 2020 (16.9 PPR points per game), but Kittle at No. 3 was a little shocking since he missed eight games due to injury. However, what likely happened was that he was added to several successful Fantasy teams off the waiver wire late in the year, which helped his win percentage.

Thomas and Tonyan proved to be excellent waiver wire options during the season, and both should be considered low-end starters heading into 2021. I'm also hopeful for better performances next season from guys like Fant, Henry, Hurst and Ertz, who had sub-.500 win percentages in 2020. Henry and Ertz are free agents, so where they play in 2021 will ultimately determine their Fantasy value.