Fantasy Football: Looking at FanDuel, DraftKings lineups for championship weekend

Two weeks ago, one of the must-play daily options we highlighted for FanDuel and DraftKings during the wild-card round was Derrick Henry, and he delivered a tremendous performance in helping Tennessee upset Kansas City.

Last week, for the divisional round, our spotlight was on Stefon Diggs, and we all know how that worked out for Minnesota against New Orleans -- even if it was a little lucky.

This week, we have the AFC and NFC Championship Games, and it's slim pickings when it comes to finding guys to highlight who aren't overtly obvious since only four teams are playing with Jacksonville at New England and Minnesota at Philadelphia. But there's still one player who I like a lot.

Let's go Danny Amendola.

Amendola comes in at a good price at $6,400 on FanDuel and $5,500 on DraftKings. He ranks No. 5 at receiver on FanDuel and No. 4 on DraftKings, but I expect him to be worth it.

The Jaguars have an elite pass defense, and Tom Brady will likely try to get the ball out of his hands quickly. With that in mind, I like Amendola a lot this week, along with Rob Gronkowski, Dion Lewis and James White. All four of those players should be heavily involved in the passing game, which was also the case in the divisional round against Tennessee.

Those four players combined for 30 catches, 301 yards and two touchdowns on 39 targets against the Titans. To put that in perspective, Brady was 35 of 53 passing for 337 yards and three touchdowns.

Amendola had 11 catches for 112 yards on 13 targets in the divisional round, and he's now been featured in the offense for New England's last two playoff games. The previous outing was last year in Super Bowl LI against Atlanta, and Amendola had eight catches for 78 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets in the Patriots' 34-28 comeback victory.

I'm counting on another big game from Amendola this week, and he's in at least two of my lineups, which you can see below.

FanDuel

QB: Tom Brady ($9,000) vs. JAC

RB: Dion Lewis ($7,700) vs. JAC

RB: Latavius Murray ($6,900) at PHI

WR: Stefon Diggs ($6,700) at PHI

WR: Danny Amendola ($6,400) vs. JAC

WR: Dede Westbrook ($5,500) at NE

TE: Rob Gronkowski ($8,400) vs. JAC

K: Josh Lambo ($4,500) at NE

D: Eagles ($4,800) vs. MIN

Brady had gone five games in a row with fewer than 17 FanDuel points before he had 25.68 against the Titans. It might be difficult for him to repeat that type of performance against the Jaguars, but Jacksonville did just allow Ben Roethlisberger to pass for 469 yards, five touchdowns and one interception last week.

Are you going to doubt Brady at home with a Super Bowl on the line? Not me. In his past three AFC Championship Games, Brady is averaging 307 passing yards with seven total touchdowns and three interceptions. He's 2-1 in those games.

Lewis has been exceptional of late, and we hope the expected return of Rex Burkhead (knee) doesn't slow him down. Lewis has scored at least 18.6 FanDuel points three games in a row, and the Jaguars struggled last week against Le'Veon Bell, who ran for 67 yards on 14 carries and a touchdown and nine catches for 88 yards and a touchdown.

Murray should get a lot of work for the Vikings, especially if Minnesota is playing with a lead. He has at least 20 total touches in four games in a row, and he's scored at least 13.7 FanDuel points in three of his past four outings.

At receiver, along with Amendola, I'm going with Diggs and Westbrook. Diggs has scored a touchdown in four games in a row, including last week against the Saints when he had 22.7 FanDuel points. And in Philadelphia's past six games, including the playoffs, at least one receiver has either 80 receiving yards or a touchdown.

Westbrook has struggled of late, but I'm expecting the Jaguars to be throwing in this game and chasing points. And despite scoring fewer than 10 FanDuel points in five games in a row, he still has at least seven targets in three of his past four outings, so hopefully he'll remain involved and find a way to score.

At tight end, there's only Gronkowski for this week. All four teams remaining in the playoffs have done well defending tight ends this season, but Jacksonville was the worst at No. 13 in Fantasy points allowed. And the Jaguars just allowed Vance McDonald to catch 10 passes for 112 yards on 16 targets last week.

Gronkowski has a touchdown or at least 147 receiving yards in five of his past six games, including the playoffs, and he just had 17.1 FanDuel points against the Titans. He's worth the money.

I went cheap at kicker and defense with Lambo and the Eagles, and I wouldn't be surprised if the Eagles defense plays well at home against Case Keenum.

DraftKings

QB: Blake Bortles ($5,000) at NE

RB: Dion Lewis ($8,100) vs. JAC

RB: James White ($4,900) vs. JAC

WR: Adam Thielen ($7,400) at PHI

WR: Danny Amendola ($5,500) vs. JAC

WR: Marqise Lee ($4,400) at NE

TE: Rob Gronkowski ($7,900) vs. JAC

FLEX: Corey Clement ($3,100) vs. MIN

DST: Eagles ($3,000) vs. MIN

As you can see, there's some carryover from my FanDuel lineup to this one with Lewis, Amendola, Gronkowski and the Eagles DST. I like the value and expected production for all four of those options, especially given the limited choices for this slate.

In an effort to switch some things up, I went with Bortles at quarterback over Brady here. It helps that Bortles is $2,700 cheaper than Brady on DraftKings, and Bortles does have at least 16.06 DraftKings points in his two playoff games, which is better than Keenum and Nick Foles in their past two outings.

Like Amendola, White has been excellent in his past two playoff games going back to Super Bowl LI. In those two games, White has 10 carries for 40 yards and three touchdowns and 18 catches for 139 yards and two touchdowns. And White just scored 20.0 DraftKings points against the Titans.

Thielen has taken a backseat to Diggs of late and hasn't scored a touchdown in his past four games, but don't forget about him. He has still scored at least 12.1 DraftKings points in two games in a row, and the same stat for the Eagles secondary above for Diggs clearly applies to Thielen.

Lee was Jacksonville's most involved receiver in the divisional round with a team-high six targets, but he managed just three catches for 28 yards. As I said about Westbrook above, I'm expecting the Jaguars to be chasing points, so Lee is worth the price here.

I was left with limited options at flex because of my money situation, so I went with Clement with the hope that his production from the divisional round against Atlanta can carry over to this week. Clement had one carry for 5 yards and five catches for 31 yards on five targets against the Falcons for 8.6 DraftKings points.