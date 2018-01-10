Fantasy Football: Looking at FanDuel, DraftKings lineups for divisional round

Derrick Henry was the best daily league option in the wild-card round. Now, we need to find that player for the divisional round.

Henry's price ($6,500 on FanDuel) compared to his production at Kansas City (26.1 FanDuel points) was among the best value picks of the season. And he should do well again this week at New England with DeMarco Murray (knee) out again. Henry is $6,700 on FanDuel and $7,300 on DraftKings.

As we look at some favorable plays on FanDuel and DraftKings for the divisional round, one of my favorite options this week is Stefon Diggs, who will face the Saints. Diggs is a good price ($7,300 on FanDuel and $6,200 on DraftKings), and he's been playing well of late.

He had a touchdown in three games in a row to end the regular season, and against New Orleans in Week 1, Diggs had seven catches for 93 yards and two touchdowns on eight targets. While it's unlikely he will do that again, I plan to have plenty of exposure to Diggs this week in several lineups, including on DraftKings, as you'll read below.

I also have Henry on one of my FanDuel lineups, and you can see how I built two teams looking at the playoff slate for the divisional round. Hopefully, these teams do well and bring you some good fortune this weekend. Good luck.

FanDuel

Keenum didn't play in the first matchup against the Saints because Sam Bradford (knee) was healthy then, but Keenum comes into this game with at least 19.4 FanDuel points in three of his past six games. And New Orleans has struggled with its past two opposing quarterbacks in Jameis Winston and Cam Newton.

Henry faces a Patriots defense that has allowed three running backs to score or gain 145 total yards in their past four games, and Bell is looking for revenge against a Jaguars defense that embarrassed the Steelers in Week 5. Bell was limited to 93 total yards in the first meeting with Jacksonville, but he had 10 catches for 46 yards in that game on 10 targets. And the Jaguars just allowed LeSean McCoy to gain 119 total yards in the wild-card game.

I'm expecting a big game from Tom Brady, so I'll buy into Cooks as a top-end receiver. And he has scored a touchdown in four of his final seven games of the regular season.

While I like Diggs better than Thielen this week, I still expect Thielen to do well, which is why I stacked him with Keenum. Thielen also had nine catches for 157 yards on 10 targets against the Saints in Week 1.

Sanu has 11 catches for 146 yards on 15 targets in his past two games, and he's scored at least 9.5 FanDuel points in each game over that span. And Rudolph adds to my Vikings stack, and he scored 10.1 FanDuel points against New Orleans in Week 1 on three catches for 26 yards and a touchdown. The Saints were also just abused by Greg Olsen in the wild-card game for eight catches, 107 yards and a touchdown on 12 targets.

DraftKings

Brady is due for a breakout game since he's been held to fewer than 17 DraftKings points in five games in a row, and I expect recent news stories about the Patriots will motivate him to have a big performance. That's part of the reason I stacked him with Gronkowski, who missed last year's Super Bowl run for the Patriots with a back injury.

Gronkowski has scored at least 17.7 DraftKings points in four of his past five games, and the Titans just allowed Travis Kelce to catch four passes for 66 yards and a touchdown in the wild-card round. I plan to use Gronkowski in a lot of lineups this week.

We'll see what happens with Rex Burkhead (knee), James White (ankle) and Mike Gillislee (knee) for this week, but I'm still expecting Lewis to have a big game. Lewis has more than 130 total yards and two touchdowns in each of his past two games with the rest of New England's backfield dealing with injuries. And a running back has scored or gained 100 total yards against Tennessee in three games in a row.

Ajayi had 14.3 DraftKings points in his last game, which was Week 16 against Oakland. And he had 26 carries for 130 yards against Atlanta in Week 6 when he was with the Dolphins. Hopefully we get a similar performance in the divisional round.

I hope Diggs will keep up his recent level of play against the Saints, and I hope the same goes for Jones with his track record against the Eagles. In his past three games against Philadelphia, Jones has 24 catches for 399 yards and three touchdowns on 32 targets.

Westbrook just led the Jaguars receivers in the wild-card game against Buffalo with five catches for 48 yards on eight targets, and I hope Blake Bortles continues to look for him against the Steelers. And Davis also was heavily involved for the Titans against the Chiefs with four catches for 35 yards on seven targets.

Davis and Westbrook aren't great options, but they are relevant for their respective teams and cheap in price on DraftKings. And sometimes, when you build a stacked roster, you need some inexpensive players to fill out your lineup -- and lead you to greatness.