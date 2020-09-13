Watch Now: Highlights: Colts at Jaguars ( 1:56 )

The Colts' running backs were an interesting bunch on Draft Day, but the excitement for Jonathan Taylor was obvious. His Round 5 ADP made him the most popular pick of the bunch.

No one thought he would rise to a big role as soon as Week 1. And no one thought it would come the way that it did.

The Colts fear incumbent starter Marlon Mack suffered a torn Achilles, per NFL Network. That's a season-ending, if not a career-altering, injury.

And it leaves Taylor as the Colts' best running back, even if Nyheim Hines starred on Sunday with two touchdowns.

You already know Taylor as a bruising rusher with track speed and make-you-miss moves. But perhaps the best part is that Philip Rivers' penchant for throwing to his running backs clearly appears to be in full effect. At one point on Sunday, Taylor led not just the rushers but all Colts players in receiving yards.

If you had the faith in Taylor on Draft Day, the fate of the Fantasy Football Gods rewarded you. He's a must-start rusher from here on out -- especially since the Colts have one of the best early-season schedules in football.

And if Hines is still available in your league (he entered Week 1 rostered in 39% of leagues), he's worth grabbing in half- and full-PPR formats.