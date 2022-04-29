The Ravens had to make a choice on Marquise Brown: continue to deal with the nagging injuries he kept incurring, along with the occasional mistakes he would make on the field, or move on from him.

They chose the latter. Brown is headed to the Cardinals as part of a draft-night deal that included Arizona's first-round selection.

And Fantasy managers should actually be much happier for it.

Brown has had two great halves of seasons. In the back-half of 2020, including the playoffs, he caught 37 passes for 534 yards and six scores on an average target depth of 11.1. Then in the first nine games of the 2021 season, he caught 52 passes for 719 yards and six scores on an average target depth of 13.4.

The other halves of those seasons? Not nearly as good. His early 2020 had him deployed as a deep threat more often and he struggled, then his late 2021 saw him see plenty of targets but deal with a bunch of bad quarterbacks for much of those games along with a minuscule average target depth (8.16).

The Cardinals have consistently been in the bottom-half of the league in average throw depth since Kyler Murray arrived, so shorter throws that Brown can catch and run with figure to help his efficiency. And there will be deeper throws mixed in -- Murray ranked fifth in deep-ball pass attempt rate (14.8% of his throws last year). But landing in Arizona means sharing targets with a bunch of other players, especially DeAndre Hopkins, who has been a red-zone fixture for Murray since 2020.

I can't get into Brown as anything more than a high-end No. 4 Fantasy receiver who will take target opportunities away from everyone else in the offense, especially Rondale Moore and Zach Ertz. His arrival hurts the upside of those two quite a bit, basically turning Moore into a late-round flier and Ertz into a low-end starter to begin the year.

But there are serious opportunities available in Baltimore. Mark Andrews was already presumed to be the squad's top target-getter. That's definitely not changing now. But what is changing is Rashod Bateman's role as their Ravens' top wideout. With Brown gone, Bateman could see as many as 100 targets in what figures to be the Ravens' run-first offense. It's a step up for him, putting him into the same No. 4 receiver conversation as Brown.