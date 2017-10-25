Fantasy Football Midseason Dynasty Rankings Update: Deshaun Watson, Dak Prescott and Carson Wentz moving up at quarterback
Heath Cummings updates his top-30 dynasty quarterbacks and discusses risers and fallers.
We're approaching the midway point in the 2017 season, so it seems like as good a time as any to update the dynasty rankings. I don't update them on a weekly basis because I don't think they should change very much on a weekly basis. I'm generally viewed as the slowest to react here at CBS and that definitely extends to dynasty. Even more so. If this season has taught us anything, it's to not overreact to a couple of weeks of football.
Then again, not everyone agrees. That was made evident by a couple of polls I ran on Twitter as I updated my rankings.
Andrew Luck was a consensus top-two quarterback in Dynasty coming into the season. I know it's frustrating that he's taken longer than expected to recover from his shoulder injury, but I didn't realize people were that frustrated. I also thought I was doing pretty well to move Wentz and Prescott into my top eight quarterbacks. Apparently I'm still behind the reaction curve.
Both quarterbacks have been wildly successful but we probably need to put that success in perspective. Wentz has a 7.2 percent touchdown rate. As Matt Ryan is reminding us this year, no one but Aaron Rodgers maintains that kind of pace. Prescott's is 6.9 percent, so he has some regression coming as well. That's not to put these guys down; they have been phenomenal and they've convinced me they are No. 1 Fantasy quarterbacks moving forward. They just haven't done enough to put themselves in the No. 1 conversation like Luck is. I did drop Luck one spot due to his injury, but I don't expect this shoulder injury to affect him beyond 2017, so I'm not dropping him too far.
As for Deshaun Watson, we're going to have to slow our roll a little bit. I moved Watson from 20th in the preseason to No. 9, but he's going to come back to earth as well. Watson has an 8.6 percent TD rate and he's faced some of the worst pass defenses in the league so far. He may one day earn elite status, but four good Fantasy performances shouldn't be enough to anoint him.
The most notable faller since the start of the season is Ben Roethlisberger. I had already downgraded Roethlisberger coming into this season because of questions about how much longer he wanted to play. Now, the conversation has completely changed. It's about whether Roethlisberger has what it takes to even be a starter for your Fantasy team this season. A 35 year-old, borderline No. 1 quarterback with an uncertain future doesn't hold much value in a Dynasty league.
|Dynasty Quarterback Rankings
|Rank
|Player Name
|Team
|1
|Aaron Rodgers
|GB
|2
|Russell Wilson
|SEA
|3
|Andrew Luck
|IND
|4
|Marcus Mariota
|TEN
|5
|Dak Prescott
|DAL
|6
|Cam Newton
|CAR
|7
|Jameis Winston
|TB
|8
|Carson Wentz
|PHI
|9
|Deshaun Watson
|HOU
|10
|Derek Carr
|OAK
|11
|Tom Brady
|NE
|12
|Drew Brees
|NO
|13
|Matt Ryan
|ATL
|14
|Kirk Cousins
|WAS
|15
|Matthew Stafford
|DET
|16
|Jared Goff
|LAR
|17
|Patrick Mahomes
|KC
|18
|Philip Rivers
|LAC
|19
|Tyrod Taylor
|BUF
|20
|Mitch Trubisky
|CHI
|21
|Andy Dalton
|CIN
|22
|Alex Smith
|KC
|23
|Ben Roethlisberger
|PIT
|24
|Eli Manning
|NYG
|25
|Teddy Bridgewater
|MIN
|26
|DeShone Kizer
|CLE
|27
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|NE
|28
|Ryan Tannehill
|MIA
|29
|Trevor Siemian
|DEN
|30
|Blake Bortles
|JAC
