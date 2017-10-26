Fantasy Football Midseason Dynasty Rankings Update: Kareem Hunt climbing, Demarco Murray falling at running back

Heath Cummings talks about the incredible rookie running back class of 2017 and how fast the top four are moving up his rankings.

We're approaching the midway point in the 2017 season, so it seems like as good a time as any to update the dynasty rankings. I don't update them on a weekly basis because I don't think they should change very much on a weekly basis. I'm generally viewed as the slowest to react here at CBS and that definitely extends to dynasty. Even more so. If this season has taught us anything, it's to not overreact to a couple of weeks of football.

But one thing there can be no doubt about is that this rookie class has been as good as even the most optimistic of us thought it would be. Leonard Fournette, Kareem Hunt and Christian McCaffrey are all top-10 backs in their rookie year (all of my Dynasty rankings are based on PPR scoring) and Dalvin Cook looked like arguably the best of the group before his injury.

That injury puts Cook's value in a strange place. He has the talent to be ranked among the top-five backs, if not higher. And medical advancements have certainly limited the impact of an ACL injury on a player's future but haven't completely mitigated them. We're hoping that Cook is a full go at the start of camp next season and that he returns asefore. There's just no guarantee that's the case. 

Since these rankings are based on the PPR format, you're going to see guys like McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara a little bit higher than you may have expected. I do still believe that McCaffrey could be more of a feature back in the future, which is why he is in the top 10 and Kamara is not. 

DeMarco Murray was the biggest faller in the top 30 since the start of the season. Murray, who turns 30 in February, is at the age where an instant dropoff would not be surprising, and he's being pushed hard for carries by Derrick Henry. Even if Murray is back in Tennessee in 2018, I would expect it to be in a more complementary role. If I owned Murray, I'd be seeing if he has any value to the running back-thirsty team in your league.

Dynasty Running Back Rankings
Rank Player Name Team
1Ezekiel ElliottDAL
2Le'Veon BellPIT
3David JohnsonARI
4Leonard FournetteJAC
5Todd GurleyLAR
6Christian McCaffreyCAR
7Kareem HuntKC
8Devonta FreemanATL
9Melvin GordonLAC
10Jordan HowardCHI
11Derrick HenryTEN
12Carlos HydeSF
13Dalvin CookMIN
14Joe MixonCIN
15Jay AjayiMIA
16LeSean McCoyBUF
17Alvin KamaraNO
18Tevin ColemanATL
19Mark IngramNO
20Doug MartinTB
21Lamar MillerHOU
22C.J. AndersonDEN
23DeMarco MurrayTEN
24D'Onta ForemanHOU
25Duke JohnsonCLE
26Ameer AbdullahDET
27Aaron JonesGB
28Ty MontgomeryGB
29Marlon MackIND
30Jalen RichardOAK
31Isaiah CrowellCLE
32Jerick McKinnonMIN
33Tarik CohenCHI
34C.J. ProsiseSEA
35Chris ThompsonWAS
36Robert KelleyWAS
37Samaje PerineWAS
38Wendell SmallwoodPHI
39James WhiteNE
40Giovani BernardCIN
41Theo RiddickDET
42Dion LewisNE
43Jamaal WilliamsGB
44Bilal PowellNYJ
45Latavius MurrayMIN
46James ConnerPIT
47DeAndre WashingtonOAK
48Javorius AllenBAL
49Kenneth DixonBAL
50Elijah McGuireNYJ
