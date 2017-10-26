Fantasy Football Midseason Dynasty rankings update: Uncertain futures add to difficulty of ranking Allen Robinson, Sammy Watkins and Martavis Bryant

It's hard enough to put together Dynasty rankings when you feel confident in a player's future. When that's up in the air as well, all you're left with is talent.

We're approaching the midway point in the 2017 season, so it seems like as good a time as any to update the dynasty rankings. I don't update them on a weekly basis because I don't think they should change very much on a weekly basis. I'm generally viewed as the slowest to react here at CBS, and that definitely extends to dynasty. Even more so.

If this season has taught us anything, it's to not overreact to a few of weeks of football.

Then again, the first seven weeks of the season have been pretty turbulent for Allen Robinson, Sammy Watkins and Martavis Bryant. The trio of young, talented wide receivers now face uncertain futures.

Robinson is recovering from an ACL and is a free agent at the end of this season. There is speculation that Jacksonville would franchise Robinson if it cannot work out a deal, and he says he wants to stay in Jacksonville. Still, we're talking about a receiver recovering from a major knee injury who is not currently under contract for the following season. 

Watkins has actually been healthy this year, but that doesn't matter because his new quarterback doesn't seem to recognize his talents. Watkins has just one game in seven over 58 receiving yards and has gone without a touchdown in six of seven as well. The good news for Watkins is that he can escape Goff and Los Angeles in the offseason, but has his value been hurt enough that he's not viewed as a prize in free agency?

Finally, we've got Bryant. He's recently been benched for demanding the football on social media, and he has absolutely no connection with Ben Roethlisberger right now. I wrote earlier this week about where I wish he'd get traded, but Mike Tomlin has already squashed those rumors. Are the Steelers also going to squash his Dynasty value?

Dynasty WR Rankings
Rank Player Name Team
>1 Odell Beckham Jr. NYG
2 Mike Evans TB
3 Julio Jones ATL
4 Antonio Brown PIT
5 A.J. Green CIN
6 Amari Cooper OAK
7 Michael Thomas NO
8 DeAndre Hopkins HOU
9 Brandin Cooks NE
10 T.Y. Hilton IND
11 Keenan Allen LAC
12 Dez Bryant DAL
13 Corey Davis TEN
14 Tyreek Hill KC
15 Doug Baldwin SEA
16 Allen Robinson JAC
17 Alshon Jeffery PHI
18 Jarvis Landry MIA
19 Stefon Diggs MIN
20 Davante Adams GB
21 Kelvin Benjamin CAR
22 Adam Thielen MIN
23 Sammy Watkins LAR
24 Golden Tate DET
25 Michael Crabtree OAK
26 Demaryius Thomas DEN
27 Mike Williams LAC
28 Jordy Nelson GB
29 Chris Hogan NE
30 Devante Parker MIA
31 Sterling Shepard NYG
32 Devin Funchess CAR
33 Josh Doctson WAS
34 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT
35 Will Fuller HOU
36 Nelson Agholor PHI
37 Martavis Bryant PIT
38 Cooper Kupp LAR
39 Randall Cobb GB
40 Jordan Matthews BUF
41 John Ross CIN
42 Corey Coleman CLE
43 Emmanuel Sanders DEN
44 Pierre Garcon SF
45 DeSean Jackson TB
46 Jamison Crowder WAS
47 John Brown ARI
48 Willie Snead NO
49 Marvin Jones DET
50 Tyler Lockett SEA
51 Kenny Golladay DET
52 Paul Richardson SEA
53 Marqise Lee JAC
54 Allen Hurns JAC
55 Tyrell Williams LAC
56 Terrelle Pryor WAS
57 Chris Godwin TB
58 Curtis Samuel CAR
59 Josh Reynolds LAR
60 ArDarius Stewart NYJ
