Fantasy Football Midseason Dynasty rankings update: Uncertain futures add to difficulty of ranking Allen Robinson, Sammy Watkins and Martavis Bryant

We're approaching the midway point in the 2017 season, so it seems like as good a time as any to update the dynasty rankings. I don't update them on a weekly basis because I don't think they should change very much on a weekly basis. I'm generally viewed as the slowest to react here at CBS, and that definitely extends to dynasty. Even more so.

If this season has taught us anything, it's to not overreact to a few of weeks of football.

Then again, the first seven weeks of the season have been pretty turbulent for Allen Robinson, Sammy Watkins and Martavis Bryant. The trio of young, talented wide receivers now face uncertain futures.

Robinson is recovering from an ACL and is a free agent at the end of this season. There is speculation that Jacksonville would franchise Robinson if it cannot work out a deal, and he says he wants to stay in Jacksonville. Still, we're talking about a receiver recovering from a major knee injury who is not currently under contract for the following season.

Watkins has actually been healthy this year, but that doesn't matter because his new quarterback doesn't seem to recognize his talents. Watkins has just one game in seven over 58 receiving yards and has gone without a touchdown in six of seven as well. The good news for Watkins is that he can escape Goff and Los Angeles in the offseason, but has his value been hurt enough that he's not viewed as a prize in free agency?

Finally, we've got Bryant. He's recently been benched for demanding the football on social media, and he has absolutely no connection with Ben Roethlisberger right now. I wrote earlier this week about where I wish he'd get traded, but Mike Tomlin has already squashed those rumors. Are the Steelers also going to squash his Dynasty value?