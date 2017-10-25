Fantasy Football Midseason Dynasty Rankings Update: Zach Ertz now a top-three tight end, Austin Seferian-Jenkins resurfaces

Zach Ertz has made quite a move this season at tight end, but he's not No. 1 yet in Heath Cummings' rankings.

We're approaching the midway point in the 2017 season, so it seems like as good a time as any to update the dynasty rankings. I don't update them on a weekly basis because I don't think they should change much on a weekly basis.

I'm generally viewed as the slowest to react here at CBS, and that definitely extends to dynasty. Even more so. If this season has taught us anything, it's to not overreact to a couple of weeks of football.

Then again, not everyone agrees. That was made evident by a couple of polls I ran on Twitter as I updated my rankings.

The results of this weren't the most shocking part of this to me. It was that some people felt very certain that Zach Ertz was the right answer. This pains me, because I've always been a big believer of Ertz and I'm enjoying the breakout. I've moved him all the way up to No. 3 in my tight end rankings. But shouldn't we see one full year of elite production before he passes Gronk? 

But Ertz wasn't the biggest mover in my rankings since the start of the season. That's because Austin Seferian-Jenkins is relevant again. We've always loved his talent, but Seferian-Jenkins seems to have figured some things out personally as well and is having success in New York. If he keeps this up in the second half, he'll be in my top 10 by the end of the season. 

Here are the rest of the tight end Dynasty rankings:

Dynasty TE Rankings
Rank Player Name Team
1 Rob Gronkowski NE
2 Travis Kelce KC
3 Zach Ertz PHI
4 Hunter Henry LAC
5 Evan Engram NYG
6 Jordan Reed WAS
7 Kyle Rudolph MIN
8 O.J. Howard TB
9 Jimmy Graham SEA
10 David Njoku CLE
11 Greg Olsen CAR
12 Cameron Brate TB
13 Austin Hooper ATL
14 Austin Seferian-Jenkins NYJ
15 George Kittle SF
16 Tyler Eifert CIN
17 Jack Doyle IND
18 Jonnu Smith TEN
19 Gerald Everett LAR
20 Tyler Higbee LAR
21 Eric Ebron DET
22 Delanie Walker TEN
23 Martellus Bennett GB
24 Adam Shaheen CHI
25 Jake Butt DEN
26 C.J. Fiedorowicz HOU
27 Jared Cook OAK
28 Jason Witten DAL
29 Coby Fleener NO
29 Ryan GriffinHOU
