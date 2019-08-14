Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Andrew Luck's injury causes drop in latest 10-team, PPR mock

It's becoming harder to trust Andrew Luck as a starting Fantasy quarterback. And he's going to continue to fall in drafts, especially those of you drafting now.



We held a 10-team PPR mock draft with members of our CBS Sports staff Tuesday, and Luck fell to me in Round 13. He was the No. 8 quarterback off the board.

Luck was previously being selected as one of the top four quarterbacks in a select group featuring Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson. But his injury status has Fantasy managers concerned, which is understandable.



The latest update on Luck is the injury he's dealing with has to do with his "high ankle area" on his left leg, according to Colts general manager Chris Ballard. This was after we've been told since May that he's been sidelined with a calf strain.



"The calf has become a high ankle issue," Ballard told the media Tuesday.



Ballard said the team is being cautious with Luck and has altered his rehab. Surgery isn't needed, and Luck isn't going to play in the preseason. But Ballard didn't guarantee Luck would be ready for Week 1.



Ballard did, however, make it clear that Luck will play this season. We all remember 2017 when Luck was out for the year because of his right shoulder, but Ballard insisted this is different.



"This is not 2017," Ballard said.



Ballard said what Luck is dealing with right now is "the side-to-side stuff, kind of rolling of the ankle. Anything back-and-forth, he's pretty good. Standing there throwing, he's good. It's the moving in the pocket, those are the kind of things we've got to get him better at."



Ballard said Luck could play if he was less than 100 percent, adding "if he can function, yes." But Ballard said the team will obviously be cautious with their franchise quarterback.



"We won't as an organization put any player out there that can't perform at a high level," Ballard said. "I'm just not. I'm not going to put players at risk. If we feel comfortable -- Frank (Reich) and I and our staff -- that he can play, then he'll play."



Jacoby Brissett would start in Luck's place if he misses any time, which would be a downgrade for T.Y. Hilton, Marlon Mack, Eric Ebron and Devin Funchess. But let's not go there yet, and hopefully Luck is ready for Week 1.



But given his injury status now, his Fantasy value has changed. He's fallen from a top-four quarterback to someone just inside the top 10. And he might continue to slide.



Remember, quarterback is a deep position this year, and you don't have to settle for Luck if you're concerned. But also, if he falls to a good spot and becomes a value pick, then you can take a chance on him, as well as draft a quality backup.



I did that in this mock draft, getting Jared Goff in Round 15 as Luck's backup. Now, this is a 10-team league, so you're probably not going to get someone as good as Goff in a larger format if you wait until the double digit rounds.



But you can still get a good quarterback to pair with Luck and build a solid roster. I did that here.



Picking at No. 2 overall, my running backs are Christian McCaffrey, Kerryon Johnson, Devonta Freeman, David Montgomery and Rashaad Penny. I love that group, and McCaffrey, Johnson and Freeman were three of my first four picks.



My receiving corps features Keenan Allen, Chris Godwin, Sterling Shepard, Geronimo Allison, Jamison Crowder and Larry Fitzgerald. My starters should be great if Godwin has a breakout season as expected and Shepard takes advantage of Odell Beckham being gone.



I also wouldn't be surprised if Crowder and Fitzgerald are the best receivers on their teams. And Allison could be the No. 2 receiver in Green Bay behind Davante Adams, although I like Marquez Valdes-Scantling better than Allison coming into the year.



I wanted one of the top six tight ends, and I got lucky with Hunter Henry in Round 7. And then there's my quarterbacks.



If Luck is fine for Week 1, this team has the chance to be exceptional. If Luck is out, Goff is more than a suitable replacement.

Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, and quarterbacks. Plus see the top players at each position, complete with winning projections. Get your guide now!



So right now, don't reach for Luck in your draft. Let him fall to you in the right spot, and he could pay big dividends. We just hope he's healthy soon -- and this doesn't become 2017 all over again.



In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 16-round draft.



Our draft order is as follows:

Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer Matthew Coca, CBS Sports HQ Producer Tommy Tran, CBS Sports HQ Host Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer Andrew Baumhor, CBS Sports HQ Producer Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer Ben Gretch, Fantasy Editor Adam Aizer, Podcast Host Jack Capotorto, CBS Sports HQ Producer