Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Andrew Luck's injury causes drop in latest 10-team, PPR mock

Jamey Eisenberg looks at Andrew Luck's injury status and the impact it has for him in our latest 10-team, PPR mock draft.

It's becoming harder to trust Andrew Luck as a starting Fantasy quarterback. And he's going to continue to fall in drafts, especially those of you drafting now.

We held a 10-team PPR mock draft with members of our CBS Sports staff Tuesday, and Luck fell to me in Round 13. He was the No. 8 quarterback off the board.

Luck was previously being selected as one of the top four quarterbacks in a select group featuring Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson. But his injury status has Fantasy managers concerned, which is understandable.

The latest update on Luck is the injury he's dealing with has to do with his "high ankle area" on his left leg, according to Colts general manager Chris Ballard. This was after we've been told since May that he's been sidelined with a calf strain.

"The calf has become a high ankle issue," Ballard told the media Tuesday.

Ballard said the team is being cautious with Luck and has altered his rehab. Surgery isn't needed, and Luck isn't going to play in the preseason. But Ballard didn't guarantee Luck would be ready for Week 1.

Ballard did, however, make it clear that Luck will play this season. We all remember 2017 when Luck was out for the year because of his right shoulder, but Ballard insisted this is different.

"This is not 2017," Ballard said.

Ballard said what Luck is dealing with right now is "the side-to-side stuff, kind of rolling of the ankle. Anything back-and-forth, he's pretty good. Standing there throwing, he's good. It's the moving in the pocket, those are the kind of things we've got to get him better at."

Ballard said Luck could play if he was less than 100 percent, adding "if he can function, yes." But Ballard said the team will obviously be cautious with their franchise quarterback.

"We won't as an organization put any player out there that can't perform at a high level," Ballard said. "I'm just not. I'm not going to put players at risk. If we feel comfortable -- Frank (Reich) and I and our staff -- that he can play, then he'll play."

Jacoby Brissett would start in Luck's place if he misses any time, which would be a downgrade for T.Y. Hilton, Marlon Mack, Eric Ebron and Devin Funchess. But let's not go there yet, and hopefully Luck is ready for Week 1.

But given his injury status now, his Fantasy value has changed. He's fallen from a top-four quarterback to someone just inside the top 10. And he might continue to slide.

Remember, quarterback is a deep position this year, and you don't have to settle for Luck if you're concerned. But also, if he falls to a good spot and becomes a value pick, then you can take a chance on him, as well as draft a quality backup.

I did that in this mock draft, getting Jared Goff in Round 15 as Luck's backup. Now, this is a 10-team league, so you're probably not going to get someone as good as Goff in a larger format if you wait until the double digit rounds.

But you can still get a good quarterback to pair with Luck and build a solid roster. I did that here.

Picking at No. 2 overall, my running backs are Christian McCaffrey, Kerryon Johnson, Devonta Freeman, David Montgomery and Rashaad Penny. I love that group, and McCaffrey, Johnson and Freeman were three of my first four picks.

My receiving corps features Keenan Allen, Chris Godwin, Sterling Shepard, Geronimo Allison, Jamison Crowder and Larry Fitzgerald. My starters should be great if Godwin has a breakout season as expected and Shepard takes advantage of Odell Beckham being gone.

I also wouldn't be surprised if Crowder and Fitzgerald are the best receivers on their teams. And Allison could be the No. 2 receiver in Green Bay behind Davante Adams, although I like Marquez Valdes-Scantling better than Allison coming into the year.

I wanted one of the top six tight ends, and I got lucky with Hunter Henry in Round 7. And then there's my quarterbacks.

If Luck is fine for Week 1, this team has the chance to be exceptional. If Luck is out, Goff is more than a suitable replacement. 

So right now, don't reach for Luck in your draft. Let him fall to you in the right spot, and he could pay big dividends. We just hope he's healthy soon -- and this doesn't become 2017 all over again.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 16-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

  1. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
  2. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
  3. Matthew Coca, CBS Sports HQ Producer
  4. Tommy Tran, CBS Sports HQ Host
  5. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
  6. Andrew Baumhor, CBS Sports HQ Producer
  7. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
  8. Ben Gretch, Fantasy Editor
  9. Adam Aizer, Podcast Host
  10. Jack Capotorto, CBS Sports HQ Producer
Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Heath Cummings S. Barkley RB NYG
2 Jamey Eisenberg C. McCaffrey RB CAR
3 Matthew Coca A. Kamara RB NO
4 Tommy Tran D. Hopkins WR HOU
5 Meron Berkson E. Elliott RB DAL
6 Andrew Baumhor D. Adams WR GB
7 Dave Richard D. Johnson RB ARI
8 Ben Gretch J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
9 Adam Aizer J. Jones WR ATL
10 Jack Capotorto M. Thomas WR NO
Round 2
Pos Team Player
11 Jack Capotorto T. Kelce TE KC
12 Adam Aizer O. Beckham WR CLE
13 Ben Gretch T. Hill WR KC
14 Dave Richard J. Conner RB PIT
15 Andrew Baumhor N. Chubb RB CLE
16 Meron Berkson L. Bell RB NYJ
17 Tommy Tran J. Mixon RB CIN
18 Matthew Coca M. Evans WR TB
19 Jamey Eisenberg K. Allen WR LAC
20 Heath Cummings T. Gurley RB LAR
Round 3
Pos Team Player
21 Heath Cummings Z. Ertz TE PHI
22 Jamey Eisenberg K. Johnson RB DET
23 Matthew Coca A. Brown WR OAK
24 Tommy Tran D. Cook RB MIN
25 Meron Berkson G. Kittle TE SF
26 Andrew Baumhor L. Fournette RB JAC
27 Dave Richard A. Cooper WR DAL
28 Ben Gretch D. Williams RB KC
29 Adam Aizer T. Hilton WR IND
30 Jack Capotorto J. Jacobs RB OAK
Round 4
Pos Team Player
31 Jack Capotorto P. Mahomes QB KC
32 Adam Aizer J. Edelman WR NE
33 Ben Gretch S. Diggs WR MIN
34 Dave Richard A. Thielen WR MIN
35 Andrew Baumhor B. Cooks WR LAR
36 Meron Berkson R. Woods WR LAR
37 Tommy Tran C. Kupp WR LAR
38 Matthew Coca T. Lockett WR SEA
39 Jamey Eisenberg C. Godwin WR TB
40 Heath Cummings M. Gordon RB LAC
Round 5
Pos Team Player
41 Heath Cummings A. Green WR CIN
42 Jamey Eisenberg D. Freeman RB ATL
43 Matthew Coca E. Engram TE NYG
44 Tommy Tran K. Drake RB MIA
45 Meron Berkson K. Golladay WR DET
46 Andrew Baumhor O. Howard TE TB
47 Dave Richard C. Ridley WR ATL
48 Ben Gretch A. Jones RB GB
49 Adam Aizer M. Mack RB IND
50 Jack Capotorto C. Carson RB SEA
Round 6
Pos Team Player
51 Jack Capotorto D. Moore WR CAR
52 Adam Aizer M. Ingram RB BAL
53 Ben Gretch T. Boyd WR CIN
54 Dave Richard T. Coleman RB SF
55 Andrew Baumhor C. Kirk WR ARI
56 Meron Berkson P. Lindsay RB DEN
57 Tommy Tran J. Landry WR CLE
58 Matthew Coca C. Samuel WR CAR
59 Jamey Eisenberg D. Montgomery RB CHI
60 Heath Cummings D. Watson QB HOU
Round 7
Pos Team Player
61 Heath Cummings D. Westbrook WR JAC
62 Jamey Eisenberg H. Henry TE LAC
63 Matthew Coca T. Cohen RB CHI
64 Tommy Tran A. Rodgers QB GB
65 Meron Berkson R. Anderson WR NYJ
66 Andrew Baumhor A. Ekeler RB LAC
67 Dave Richard A. Robinson WR CHI
68 Ben Gretch M. Williams WR LAC
69 Adam Aizer J. White RB NE
70 Jack Capotorto S. Michel RB NE
Round 8
Pos Team Player
71 Jack Capotorto M. Sanders RB PHI
72 Adam Aizer L. Miller RB HOU
73 Ben Gretch W. Fuller WR HOU
74 Dave Richard D. Henry RB TEN
75 Andrew Baumhor B. Mayfield QB CLE
76 Meron Berkson A. Jeffery WR PHI
77 Tommy Tran J. Cook TE NO
78 Matthew Coca M. Breida RB SF
79 Jamey Eisenberg S. Shepard WR NYG
80 Heath Cummings S. Watkins WR KC
Round 9
Pos Team Player
81 Heath Cummings L. Murray RB NO
82 Jamey Eisenberg R. Penny RB SEA
83 Matthew Coca D. Pettis WR SF
84 Tommy Tran M. Jones WR DET
85 Meron Berkson R. Freeman RB DEN
86 Andrew Baumhor M. Valdes-Scantling WR GB
87 Dave Richard C. Davis WR TEN
88 Ben Gretch D. Henderson RB LAR
89 Adam Aizer C. Newton QB CAR
90 Jack Capotorto D. Moncrief WR PIT
Round 10
Pos Team Player
91 Jack Capotorto T. Williams WR OAK
92 Adam Aizer R. Jones RB TB
93 Ben Gretch V. McDonald TE PIT
94 Dave Richard M. Ryan QB ATL
95 Andrew Baumhor D. Guice RB WAS
96 Meron Berkson C. Wentz QB PHI
97 Tommy Tran C. Thompson RB WAS
98 Matthew Coca D. Johnson RB HOU
99 Jamey Eisenberg L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
100 Heath Cummings J. Brown WR BUF
Round 11
Pos Team Player
101 Heath Cummings E. Sanders WR DEN
102 Jamey Eisenberg G. Allison WR GB
103 Matthew Coca J. Washington WR PIT
104 Tommy Tran J. Howard RB PHI
105 Meron Berkson J. Samuels RB PIT
106 Andrew Baumhor A. Miller WR CHI
107 Dave Richard C. Hyde RB KC
108 Ben Gretch N. Hines RB IND
109 Adam Aizer P. Barber RB TB
110 Jack Capotorto D. Lewis RB TEN
Round 12
Pos Team Player
111 Jack Capotorto D. Funchess WR IND
112 Adam Aizer C. Sutton WR DEN
113 Ben Gretch D. Thompson RB KC
114 Dave Richard J. Jackson RB LAC
115 Andrew Baumhor D. Jackson WR PHI
116 Meron Berkson T. Pollard RB DAL
117 Tommy Tran K. Coutee WR HOU
118 Matthew Coca M. Andrews TE BAL
119 Jamey Eisenberg J. Crowder WR NYJ
120 Heath Cummings L. McCoy RB BUF
Round 13
Pos Team Player
121 Heath Cummings G. Tate WR NYG
122 Jamey Eisenberg A. Luck QB IND
123 Matthew Coca K. Ballage RB MIA
124 Tommy Tran K. Murray QB ARI
125 Meron Berkson K. Stills WR MIA
126 Andrew Baumhor Chargers DST LAC
127 Dave Richard Bears DST CHI
128 Ben Gretch J. Winston QB TB
129 Adam Aizer E. Ebron TE IND
130 Jack Capotorto K. Hunt RB CLE
Round 14
Pos Team Player
131 Jack Capotorto Ravens DST BAL
132 Adam Aizer J. Gordon WR NE
133 Ben Gretch J. Hill RB BAL
134 Dave Richard D. Harris RB NE
135 Andrew Baumhor D. Singletary RB BUF
136 Meron Berkson N. Harry WR NE
137 Tommy Tran M. Lee WR JAC
138 Matthew Coca Vikings DST MIN
139 Jamey Eisenberg Jaguars DST JAC
140 Heath Cummings Broncos DST DEN
Round 15
Pos Team Player
141 Heath Cummings J. Tucker K BAL
142 Jamey Eisenberg J. Goff QB LAR
143 Matthew Coca H. Butker K KC
144 Tommy Tran Bills DST BUF
145 Meron Berkson Rams DST LAR
146 Andrew Baumhor D. Hamilton WR DEN
147 Dave Richard S. Gostkowski K NE
148 Ben Gretch Cowboys DST DAL
149 Adam Aizer Eagles DST PHI
150 Jack Capotorto G. Zuerlein K LAR
Round 16
Pos Team Player
151 Jack Capotorto P. Campbell WR IND
152 Adam Aizer W. Lutz K NO
153 Ben Gretch K. Fairbairn K HOU
154 Dave Richard J. Reed TE WAS
155 Andrew Baumhor J. Elliott K PHI
156 Meron Berkson R. Gould K SF
157 Tommy Tran K. Vedvik K BAL
158 Matthew Coca R. Wilson QB SEA
159 Jamey Eisenberg A. Vinatieri K IND
160 Heath Cummings M. Boykin WR BAL
Team by Team
Heath Cummings
Rd Pk Player
1 1 S. Barkley RB NYG
2 20 T. Gurley RB LAR
3 21 Z. Ertz TE PHI
4 40 M. Gordon RB LAC
5 41 A. Green WR CIN
6 60 D. Watson QB HOU
7 61 D. Westbrook WR JAC
8 80 S. Watkins WR KC
9 81 L. Murray RB NO
10 100 J. Brown WR BUF
11 101 E. Sanders WR DEN
12 120 L. McCoy RB BUF
13 121 G. Tate WR NYG
14 140 Broncos DST DEN
15 141 J. Tucker K BAL
16 160 M. Boykin WR BAL
Jamey Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 2 C. McCaffrey RB CAR
2 19 K. Allen WR LAC
3 22 K. Johnson RB DET
4 39 C. Godwin WR TB
5 42 D. Freeman RB ATL
6 59 D. Montgomery RB CHI
7 62 H. Henry TE LAC
8 79 S. Shepard WR NYG
9 82 R. Penny RB SEA
10 99 L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
11 102 G. Allison WR GB
12 119 J. Crowder WR NYJ
13 122 A. Luck QB IND
14 139 Jaguars DST JAC
15 142 J. Goff QB LAR
16 159 A. Vinatieri K IND
Matthew Coca
Rd Pk Player
1 3 A. Kamara RB NO
2 18 M. Evans WR TB
3 23 A. Brown WR OAK
4 38 T. Lockett WR SEA
5 43 E. Engram TE NYG
6 58 C. Samuel WR CAR
7 63 T. Cohen RB CHI
8 78 M. Breida RB SF
9 83 D. Pettis WR SF
10 98 D. Johnson RB HOU
11 103 J. Washington WR PIT
12 118 M. Andrews TE BAL
13 123 K. Ballage RB MIA
14 138 Vikings DST MIN
15 143 H. Butker K KC
16 158 R. Wilson QB SEA
Tommy Tran
Rd Pk Player
1 4 D. Hopkins WR HOU
2 17 J. Mixon RB CIN
3 24 D. Cook RB MIN
4 37 C. Kupp WR LAR
5 44 K. Drake RB MIA
6 57 J. Landry WR CLE
7 64 A. Rodgers QB GB
8 77 J. Cook TE NO
9 84 M. Jones WR DET
10 97 C. Thompson RB WAS
11 104 J. Howard RB PHI
12 117 K. Coutee WR HOU
13 124 K. Murray QB ARI
14 137 M. Lee WR JAC
15 144 Bills DST BUF
16 157 K. Vedvik K BAL
Meron Berkson
Rd Pk Player
1 5 E. Elliott RB DAL
2 16 L. Bell RB NYJ
3 25 G. Kittle TE SF
4 36 R. Woods WR LAR
5 45 K. Golladay WR DET
6 56 P. Lindsay RB DEN
7 65 R. Anderson WR NYJ
8 76 A. Jeffery WR PHI
9 85 R. Freeman RB DEN
10 96 C. Wentz QB PHI
11 105 J. Samuels RB PIT
12 116 T. Pollard RB DAL
13 125 K. Stills WR MIA
14 136 N. Harry WR NE
15 145 Rams DST LAR
16 156 R. Gould K SF
Andrew Baumhor
Rd Pk Player
1 6 D. Adams WR GB
2 15 N. Chubb RB CLE
3 26 L. Fournette RB JAC
4 35 B. Cooks WR LAR
5 46 O. Howard TE TB
6 55 C. Kirk WR ARI
7 66 A. Ekeler RB LAC
8 75 B. Mayfield QB CLE
9 86 M. Valdes-Scantling WR GB
10 95 D. Guice RB WAS
11 106 A. Miller WR CHI
12 115 D. Jackson WR PHI
13 126 Chargers DST LAC
14 135 D. Singletary RB BUF
15 146 D. Hamilton WR DEN
16 155 J. Elliott K PHI
Dave Richard
Rd Pk Player
1 7 D. Johnson RB ARI
2 14 J. Conner RB PIT
3 27 A. Cooper WR DAL
4 34 A. Thielen WR MIN
5 47 C. Ridley WR ATL
6 54 T. Coleman RB SF
7 67 A. Robinson WR CHI
8 74 D. Henry RB TEN
9 87 C. Davis WR TEN
10 94 M. Ryan QB ATL
11 107 C. Hyde RB KC
12 114 J. Jackson RB LAC
13 127 Bears DST CHI
14 134 D. Harris RB NE
15 147 S. Gostkowski K NE
16 154 J. Reed TE WAS
Ben Gretch
Rd Pk Player
1 8 J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
2 13 T. Hill WR KC
3 28 D. Williams RB KC
4 33 S. Diggs WR MIN
5 48 A. Jones RB GB
6 53 T. Boyd WR CIN
7 68 M. Williams WR LAC
8 73 W. Fuller WR HOU
9 88 D. Henderson RB LAR
10 93 V. McDonald TE PIT
11 108 N. Hines RB IND
12 113 D. Thompson RB KC
13 128 J. Winston QB TB
14 133 J. Hill RB BAL
15 148 Cowboys DST DAL
16 153 K. Fairbairn K HOU
Adam Aizer
Rd Pk Player
1 9 J. Jones WR ATL
2 12 O. Beckham WR CLE
3 29 T. Hilton WR IND
4 32 J. Edelman WR NE
5 49 M. Mack RB IND
6 52 M. Ingram RB BAL
7 69 J. White RB NE
8 72 L. Miller RB HOU
9 89 C. Newton QB CAR
10 92 R. Jones RB TB
11 109 P. Barber RB TB
12 112 C. Sutton WR DEN
13 129 E. Ebron TE IND
14 132 J. Gordon WR NE
15 149 Eagles DST PHI
16 152 W. Lutz K NO
Jack Capotorto
Rd Pk Player
1 10 M. Thomas WR NO
2 11 T. Kelce TE KC
3 30 J. Jacobs RB OAK
4 31 P. Mahomes QB KC
5 50 C. Carson RB SEA
6 51 D. Moore WR CAR
7 70 S. Michel RB NE
8 71 M. Sanders RB PHI
9 90 D. Moncrief WR PIT
10 91 T. Williams WR OAK
11 110 D. Lewis RB TEN
12 111 D. Funchess WR IND
13 130 K. Hunt RB CLE
14 131 Ravens DST BAL
15 150 G. Zuerlein K LAR
16 151 P. Campbell WR IND
