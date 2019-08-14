Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Andrew Luck's injury causes drop in latest 10-team, PPR mock
Jamey Eisenberg looks at Andrew Luck's injury status and the impact it has for him in our latest 10-team, PPR mock draft.
It's becoming harder to trust Andrew Luck as a starting Fantasy quarterback. And he's going to continue to fall in drafts, especially those of you drafting now.
We held a 10-team PPR mock draft with members of our CBS Sports staff Tuesday, and Luck fell to me in Round 13. He was the No. 8 quarterback off the board.
Luck was previously being selected as one of the top four quarterbacks in a select group featuring Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson. But his injury status has Fantasy managers concerned, which is understandable.
The latest update on Luck is the injury he's dealing with has to do with his "high ankle area" on his left leg, according to Colts general manager Chris Ballard. This was after we've been told since May that he's been sidelined with a calf strain.
"The calf has become a high ankle issue," Ballard told the media Tuesday.
Ballard said the team is being cautious with Luck and has altered his rehab. Surgery isn't needed, and Luck isn't going to play in the preseason. But Ballard didn't guarantee Luck would be ready for Week 1.
Ballard did, however, make it clear that Luck will play this season. We all remember 2017 when Luck was out for the year because of his right shoulder, but Ballard insisted this is different.
"This is not 2017," Ballard said.
Ballard said what Luck is dealing with right now is "the side-to-side stuff, kind of rolling of the ankle. Anything back-and-forth, he's pretty good. Standing there throwing, he's good. It's the moving in the pocket, those are the kind of things we've got to get him better at."
Ballard said Luck could play if he was less than 100 percent, adding "if he can function, yes." But Ballard said the team will obviously be cautious with their franchise quarterback.
"We won't as an organization put any player out there that can't perform at a high level," Ballard said. "I'm just not. I'm not going to put players at risk. If we feel comfortable -- Frank (Reich) and I and our staff -- that he can play, then he'll play."
Jacoby Brissett would start in Luck's place if he misses any time, which would be a downgrade for T.Y. Hilton, Marlon Mack, Eric Ebron and Devin Funchess. But let's not go there yet, and hopefully Luck is ready for Week 1.
But given his injury status now, his Fantasy value has changed. He's fallen from a top-four quarterback to someone just inside the top 10. And he might continue to slide.
Remember, quarterback is a deep position this year, and you don't have to settle for Luck if you're concerned. But also, if he falls to a good spot and becomes a value pick, then you can take a chance on him, as well as draft a quality backup.
I did that in this mock draft, getting Jared Goff in Round 15 as Luck's backup. Now, this is a 10-team league, so you're probably not going to get someone as good as Goff in a larger format if you wait until the double digit rounds.
But you can still get a good quarterback to pair with Luck and build a solid roster. I did that here.
Picking at No. 2 overall, my running backs are Christian McCaffrey, Kerryon Johnson, Devonta Freeman, David Montgomery and Rashaad Penny. I love that group, and McCaffrey, Johnson and Freeman were three of my first four picks.
My receiving corps features Keenan Allen, Chris Godwin, Sterling Shepard, Geronimo Allison, Jamison Crowder and Larry Fitzgerald. My starters should be great if Godwin has a breakout season as expected and Shepard takes advantage of Odell Beckham being gone.
I also wouldn't be surprised if Crowder and Fitzgerald are the best receivers on their teams. And Allison could be the No. 2 receiver in Green Bay behind Davante Adams, although I like Marquez Valdes-Scantling better than Allison coming into the year.
I wanted one of the top six tight ends, and I got lucky with Hunter Henry in Round 7. And then there's my quarterbacks.
If Luck is fine for Week 1, this team has the chance to be exceptional. If Luck is out, Goff is more than a suitable replacement.
So right now, don't reach for Luck in your draft. Let him fall to you in the right spot, and he could pay big dividends. We just hope he's healthy soon -- and this doesn't become 2017 all over again.
In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 16-round draft.
Our draft order is as follows:
- Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
- Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
- Matthew Coca, CBS Sports HQ Producer
- Tommy Tran, CBS Sports HQ Host
- Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
- Andrew Baumhor, CBS Sports HQ Producer
- Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
- Ben Gretch, Fantasy Editor
- Adam Aizer, Podcast Host
- Jack Capotorto, CBS Sports HQ Producer
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Heath Cummings
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|2
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|3
|Matthew Coca
|A. Kamara RB NO
|4
|Tommy Tran
|D. Hopkins WR HOU
|5
|Meron Berkson
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|6
|Andrew Baumhor
|D. Adams WR GB
|7
|Dave Richard
|D. Johnson RB ARI
|8
|Ben Gretch
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|9
|Adam Aizer
|J. Jones WR ATL
|10
|Jack Capotorto
|M. Thomas WR NO
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|11
|Jack Capotorto
|T. Kelce TE KC
|12
|Adam Aizer
|O. Beckham WR CLE
|13
|Ben Gretch
|T. Hill WR KC
|14
|Dave Richard
|J. Conner RB PIT
|15
|Andrew Baumhor
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|16
|Meron Berkson
|L. Bell RB NYJ
|17
|Tommy Tran
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|18
|Matthew Coca
|M. Evans WR TB
|19
|Jamey Eisenberg
|K. Allen WR LAC
|20
|Heath Cummings
|T. Gurley RB LAR
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|21
|Heath Cummings
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|22
|Jamey Eisenberg
|K. Johnson RB DET
|23
|Matthew Coca
|A. Brown WR OAK
|24
|Tommy Tran
|D. Cook RB MIN
|25
|Meron Berkson
|G. Kittle TE SF
|26
|Andrew Baumhor
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|27
|Dave Richard
|A. Cooper WR DAL
|28
|Ben Gretch
|D. Williams RB KC
|29
|Adam Aizer
|T. Hilton WR IND
|30
|Jack Capotorto
|J. Jacobs RB OAK
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|31
|Jack Capotorto
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|32
|Adam Aizer
|J. Edelman WR NE
|33
|Ben Gretch
|S. Diggs WR MIN
|34
|Dave Richard
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|35
|Andrew Baumhor
|B. Cooks WR LAR
|36
|Meron Berkson
|R. Woods WR LAR
|37
|Tommy Tran
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|38
|Matthew Coca
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|39
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Godwin WR TB
|40
|Heath Cummings
|M. Gordon RB LAC
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|41
|Heath Cummings
|A. Green WR CIN
|42
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Freeman RB ATL
|43
|Matthew Coca
|E. Engram TE NYG
|44
|Tommy Tran
|K. Drake RB MIA
|45
|Meron Berkson
|K. Golladay WR DET
|46
|Andrew Baumhor
|O. Howard TE TB
|47
|Dave Richard
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|48
|Ben Gretch
|A. Jones RB GB
|49
|Adam Aizer
|M. Mack RB IND
|50
|Jack Capotorto
|C. Carson RB SEA
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|51
|Jack Capotorto
|D. Moore WR CAR
|52
|Adam Aizer
|M. Ingram RB BAL
|53
|Ben Gretch
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|54
|Dave Richard
|T. Coleman RB SF
|55
|Andrew Baumhor
|C. Kirk WR ARI
|56
|Meron Berkson
|P. Lindsay RB DEN
|57
|Tommy Tran
|J. Landry WR CLE
|58
|Matthew Coca
|C. Samuel WR CAR
|59
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|60
|Heath Cummings
|D. Watson QB HOU
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Heath Cummings
|D. Westbrook WR JAC
|62
|Jamey Eisenberg
|H. Henry TE LAC
|63
|Matthew Coca
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|64
|Tommy Tran
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|65
|Meron Berkson
|R. Anderson WR NYJ
|66
|Andrew Baumhor
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|67
|Dave Richard
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|68
|Ben Gretch
|M. Williams WR LAC
|69
|Adam Aizer
|J. White RB NE
|70
|Jack Capotorto
|S. Michel RB NE
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|71
|Jack Capotorto
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|72
|Adam Aizer
|L. Miller RB HOU
|73
|Ben Gretch
|W. Fuller WR HOU
|74
|Dave Richard
|D. Henry RB TEN
|75
|Andrew Baumhor
|B. Mayfield QB CLE
|76
|Meron Berkson
|A. Jeffery WR PHI
|77
|Tommy Tran
|J. Cook TE NO
|78
|Matthew Coca
|M. Breida RB SF
|79
|Jamey Eisenberg
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|80
|Heath Cummings
|S. Watkins WR KC
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|81
|Heath Cummings
|L. Murray RB NO
|82
|Jamey Eisenberg
|R. Penny RB SEA
|83
|Matthew Coca
|D. Pettis WR SF
|84
|Tommy Tran
|M. Jones WR DET
|85
|Meron Berkson
|R. Freeman RB DEN
|86
|Andrew Baumhor
|M. Valdes-Scantling WR GB
|87
|Dave Richard
|C. Davis WR TEN
|88
|Ben Gretch
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|89
|Adam Aizer
|C. Newton QB CAR
|90
|Jack Capotorto
|D. Moncrief WR PIT
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|91
|Jack Capotorto
|T. Williams WR OAK
|92
|Adam Aizer
|R. Jones RB TB
|93
|Ben Gretch
|V. McDonald TE PIT
|94
|Dave Richard
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|95
|Andrew Baumhor
|D. Guice RB WAS
|96
|Meron Berkson
|C. Wentz QB PHI
|97
|Tommy Tran
|C. Thompson RB WAS
|98
|Matthew Coca
|D. Johnson RB HOU
|99
|Jamey Eisenberg
|L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
|100
|Heath Cummings
|J. Brown WR BUF
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|101
|Heath Cummings
|E. Sanders WR DEN
|102
|Jamey Eisenberg
|G. Allison WR GB
|103
|Matthew Coca
|J. Washington WR PIT
|104
|Tommy Tran
|J. Howard RB PHI
|105
|Meron Berkson
|J. Samuels RB PIT
|106
|Andrew Baumhor
|A. Miller WR CHI
|107
|Dave Richard
|C. Hyde RB KC
|108
|Ben Gretch
|N. Hines RB IND
|109
|Adam Aizer
|P. Barber RB TB
|110
|Jack Capotorto
|D. Lewis RB TEN
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|111
|Jack Capotorto
|D. Funchess WR IND
|112
|Adam Aizer
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|113
|Ben Gretch
|D. Thompson RB KC
|114
|Dave Richard
|J. Jackson RB LAC
|115
|Andrew Baumhor
|D. Jackson WR PHI
|116
|Meron Berkson
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|117
|Tommy Tran
|K. Coutee WR HOU
|118
|Matthew Coca
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|119
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Crowder WR NYJ
|120
|Heath Cummings
|L. McCoy RB BUF
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Heath Cummings
|G. Tate WR NYG
|122
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Luck QB IND
|123
|Matthew Coca
|K. Ballage RB MIA
|124
|Tommy Tran
|K. Murray QB ARI
|125
|Meron Berkson
|K. Stills WR MIA
|126
|Andrew Baumhor
|Chargers DST LAC
|127
|Dave Richard
|Bears DST CHI
|128
|Ben Gretch
|J. Winston QB TB
|129
|Adam Aizer
|E. Ebron TE IND
|130
|Jack Capotorto
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|131
|Jack Capotorto
|Ravens DST BAL
|132
|Adam Aizer
|J. Gordon WR NE
|133
|Ben Gretch
|J. Hill RB BAL
|134
|Dave Richard
|D. Harris RB NE
|135
|Andrew Baumhor
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|136
|Meron Berkson
|N. Harry WR NE
|137
|Tommy Tran
|M. Lee WR JAC
|138
|Matthew Coca
|Vikings DST MIN
|139
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Jaguars DST JAC
|140
|Heath Cummings
|Broncos DST DEN
|Round 15
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|141
|Heath Cummings
|J. Tucker K BAL
|142
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Goff QB LAR
|143
|Matthew Coca
|H. Butker K KC
|144
|Tommy Tran
|Bills DST BUF
|145
|Meron Berkson
|Rams DST LAR
|146
|Andrew Baumhor
|D. Hamilton WR DEN
|147
|Dave Richard
|S. Gostkowski K NE
|148
|Ben Gretch
|Cowboys DST DAL
|149
|Adam Aizer
|Eagles DST PHI
|150
|Jack Capotorto
|G. Zuerlein K LAR
|Round 16
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|151
|Jack Capotorto
|P. Campbell WR IND
|152
|Adam Aizer
|W. Lutz K NO
|153
|Ben Gretch
|K. Fairbairn K HOU
|154
|Dave Richard
|J. Reed TE WAS
|155
|Andrew Baumhor
|J. Elliott K PHI
|156
|Meron Berkson
|R. Gould K SF
|157
|Tommy Tran
|K. Vedvik K BAL
|158
|Matthew Coca
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|159
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Vinatieri K IND
|160
|Heath Cummings
|M. Boykin WR BAL
