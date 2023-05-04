jamarr-chase-2-1400-us.jpg
We knew the NFL Draft would change a lot for Fantasy managers this season, but I didn't expect the No. 1 overall pick in PPR to be impacted. Apparently, I was wrong.

Justin Jefferson remains No. 1 overall for me, and I'm not worried about rookie receiver Jordan Addison significantly hurting Jefferson's production. My colleague, Heath Cummings, thinks otherwise, which is why he selected Ja'Marr Chase ahead of Jefferson in our first 12-team, PPR mock draft following the NFL Draft.

"Chase and Justin Jefferson are in a near dead heat for the first pick," Heath said. "Chase was just 1.1 Fantasy points per game behind Justin Jefferson last year, and I expect Jordan Addison will earn more targets than 32-year-old Adam Thielen did. I also expect a bounceback in yards per target for Chase, who went from 11.4 in 2021 to a mediocre 7.8 in 2022. At his volume, even one more yard per target would make up the 2022 difference between Jefferson and Chase."

It's a solid argument, and Thielen had 107 targets last season for the Vikings, which was second on the team behind Jefferson's 184. Jefferson also has to contend with a full season of T.J. Hockenson, and K.J. Osborn should have a prominent role as the No. 3 receiver.

I'm more of the belief that Jefferson's role won't change, and he was featured exactly how Kevin O'Connell promised when he took over as coach and play caller last season. If Addison gets more than 107 targets, I expect it to come at the expense of Hockenson and Osborn.

Dave Richard said on Monday's Fantasy Football Today podcast that he also dropped Jefferson from No. 1 overall, but he switched to Christian McCaffrey. Adam Aizer said Jefferson remains No. 1 overall for him, and Frank Stampfl was caught off guard in this mock draft when Chase went ahead of Jefferson. Frank had the No. 2 overall pick, and he selected Jefferson.

Aside from Chase going No. 1 overall, the other big change in the first round was rookie running back Bijan Robinson coming off the board at No. 10 overall. I had a tough call between Robinson and Tony Pollard, but I went with the upside of the rookie. Robinson has top-five potential as the lead running back in Atlanta.

I'm going to focus a lot on the rookies and players impacted from the NFL Draft in this mock recap, and I was surprised to see Kenneth Walker III selected in Round 3. The Seahawks surprised us when they drafted rookie Zach Charbonnet in the second round, and Pete Carroll said both running backs will "battle" for the lead role. 

I expect Walker to keep the starting job, but Charbonnet is now a problem for Walker. The earliest I would draft Walker now is Round 4. Charbonnet went in Round 9 here, which is fantastic value.

Jahmyr Gibbs went in Round 4 here, and I expect him to be the best running back in Detroit. David Montgomery will have a prominent role, but Gibbs has more upside in PPR. Montgomery was drafted in Round 6, which is the right spot for him.

D'Andre Swift also went in Round 6, and I love that value for him as the new lead running back for the Eagles. He'll compete with Rashaad Penny and likely Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott for touches, but Swift has the most upside of the group if he can stay healthy. Penny went in Round 9 here, and that's great value for him. Hopefully he can also avoid injuries, and we'll see how Philadelphia rotates Swift and Penny throughout the season.

The other rookie running backs drafted were Devon Achane (Round 9), Tank Bigsby (Round 9), Roschon Johnson (Round 10), Chase Brown (Round 10), Israel Abanikanda (Round 12), Kendre Miller (Round 12), Tyjae Spears (Round 13) and Eric Gray (Round 14). Of these guys, I love the selections of Achane, Johnson and Miller the most.

Achane could be the lead running back in Miami ahead of Jeff Wilson and Raheem Mostert, and he should see his value rise this summer as he gets more buzz from the Dolphins media and Fantasy analysts. Johnson has the chance to compete with Khalil Herbert and D'Onta Foreman for the No. 1 spot in Chicago, and he should turn heads in training camp. And Miller could have a prominent role in New Orleans if Alvin Kamara is suspended, and that's a story to follow for the rest of the offseason.

For the rookie receivers, the first one drafted was Addison in Round 7. He was followed by Zay Flowers (Round 8), Quentin Johnston (Round 9), Jonathan Mingo (Round 9), Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Round 10), Jalin Hyatt (Round 11), Josh Downs (Round 12), Nathaniel Dell (Round 12), Jayden Reed (Round 13), Michael Wilson (Round 14) and Rashee Rice (Round 14).

Addison has the most upside in his rookie campaign, and Round 7 is a good spot for him. We'll see how Flowers competes with Odell Beckham Jr. and Rashod Bateman in Baltimore, but Flowers could be the lead receiver for Lamar Jackson. Johnston could struggle for targets in Los Angeles behind Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, but both of those guys missed a lot of time due to injury in 2022, which could bode well for Johnston this season if that happens again.

I like Mingo's landing spot in Carolina, and he could be the No. 1 receiver for the Panthers by the end of the season. It might seem like a surprise to see Mingo get drafted ahead of Smith-Njigba, but his path to targets is somewhat blocked by DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett in Seattle.

As for the veteran receivers impacted by the NFL Draft, we still saw Keenan Allen and Metcalf get selected in Round 4. Williams went in Round 6, and Lockett fell to Round 7. Beckham went in Round 9, and Bateman was drafted in Round 11.

Allen remains my favorite Chargers receiver, but Williams took a hit with the addition of Johnston. Round 6 is the earliest I would consider drafting him, and Johnston is just a late-round flier for now in redraft leagues.

I'm curious to see how the Seahawks use Smith-Njigba and who loses targets from Metcalf and Lockett. I have more faith in Metcalf because of his age (25) compared to Lockett (30), but Lockett could once again be a tremendous value pick, even with Smith-Njigba on the roster. The rounds for each Seahawks receiver in this mock draft seems appropriate.

In Baltimore, I like Flowers better than Beckham for now, and I'm glad this draft reflected that. Bateman should be the No. 3 Ravens receiver for Fantasy managers as well. But like this mock draft, the earliest I would select a Baltimore receiver is Round 8.

The only other rookie to mention here -- and it's a big one -- is when Anthony Richardson was drafted. And it might surprise you that he went in Round 6 as the No. 7 quarterback off the board.

The first six quarterbacks were, in order, Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Justin Fields and Lamar Jackson. Then Richardson went ahead of Justin Herbert and Trevor Lawrence, which I can't do yet, but he is No. 9 for me. I love his upside with the Colts, and he could be a superstar.

We'll see what changes with all of these players moving forward this offseason, and training camp will likely be the next major event to alter our view of the Fantasy landscape. For now, here is the first mock draft following the NFL Draft, and it was exciting to finally see where the rookies land for Fantasy managers this year.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE and FLEX (RB/WR/TE) with six reserves for a 14-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
2. Frank Stampfl, FBT Podcast Host
3. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
4. Thomas Shafer, FFT Podcast Producer
5. Zach Brook, FFT Social Media Coordinator
6. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy Sports
7. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
8. Daniel Schneier, Fantasy Editor
9. Adam Aizer, FFT Podcast Host
10. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
11. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
12. Jacob Gibbs, SportsLine Fantasy analyst

Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Heath Cummings J. Chase WR CIN
2 Frank Stampfl J. Jefferson WR MIN
3 Dave Richard C. McCaffrey RB SF
4 Thomas Shafer A. Ekeler RB LAC
5 Zach Brook T. Kelce TE KC
6 Chris Towers C. Kupp WR LAR
7 George Maselli T. Hill WR MIA
8 Daniel Schneier S. Barkley RB NYG
9 Adam Aizer J. Taylor RB IND
10 Jamey Eisenberg B. Robinson RB ATL
11 Meron Berkson T. Pollard RB DAL
12 Jacob Gibbs J. Jacobs RB LV
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 Jacob Gibbs B. Hall RB NYJ
14 Meron Berkson S. Diggs WR BUF
15 Jamey Eisenberg C. Lamb WR DAL
16 Adam Aizer D. Adams WR LV
17 Daniel Schneier A. Brown WR PHI
18 George Maselli G. Wilson WR NYJ
19 Chris Towers A. St. Brown WR DET
20 Zach Brook N. Chubb RB CLE
21 Thomas Shafer D. Henry RB TEN
22 Dave Richard J. Waddle WR MIA
23 Frank Stampfl T. Etienne RB JAC
24 Heath Cummings T. Higgins WR CIN
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Heath Cummings M. Andrews TE BAL
26 Frank Stampfl D. Smith WR PHI
27 Dave Richard C. Olave WR NO
28 Thomas Shafer R. Stevenson RB NE
29 Zach Brook J. Hurts QB PHI
30 Chris Towers P. Mahomes QB KC
31 George Maselli K. Walker III RB SEA
32 Daniel Schneier J. Allen QB BUF
33 Adam Aizer J. Burrow QB CIN
34 Jamey Eisenberg N. Harris RB PIT
35 Meron Berkson D. Samuel WR SF
36 Jacob Gibbs C. Watson WR GB
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 Jacob Gibbs K. Allen WR LAC
38 Meron Berkson D. Hopkins WR ARI
39 Jamey Eisenberg C. Ridley WR JAC
40 Adam Aizer A. Jones RB GB
41 Daniel Schneier J. Dobbins RB BAL
42 George Maselli J. Fields QB CHI
43 Chris Towers M. Sanders RB CAR
44 Zach Brook J. Gibbs RB DET
45 Thomas Shafer L. Jackson QB BAL
46 Dave Richard A. Cooper WR CLE
47 Frank Stampfl D. Metcalf WR SEA
48 Heath Cummings D. Moore WR CHI
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Heath Cummings D. Pierce RB HOU
50 Frank Stampfl D. Cook RB MIN
51 Dave Richard J. Mixon RB CIN
52 Thomas Shafer T. Hockenson TE MIN
53 Zach Brook T. McLaurin WR WAS
54 Chris Towers D. London WR ATL
55 George Maselli I. Pacheco RB KC
56 Daniel Schneier J. Jeudy WR DEN
57 Adam Aizer C. Godwin WR TB
58 Jamey Eisenberg K. Pitts TE ATL
59 Meron Berkson R. White RB TB
60 Jacob Gibbs A. Richardson QB IND
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 Jacob Gibbs B. Aiyuk WR SF
62 Meron Berkson J. Herbert QB LAC
63 Jamey Eisenberg C. Akers RB LAR
64 Adam Aizer C. Kirk WR JAC
65 Daniel Schneier G. Kittle TE SF
66 George Maselli D. Montgomery RB DET
67 Chris Towers J. Williams RB DEN
68 Zach Brook G. Pickens WR PIT
69 Thomas Shafer M. Williams WR LAC
70 Dave Richard D. Johnson WR PIT
71 Frank Stampfl D. Swift RB PHI
72 Heath Cummings J. Conner RB ARI
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Heath Cummings T. Burks WR TEN
74 Frank Stampfl T. Lawrence QB JAC
75 Dave Richard D. Goedert TE PHI
76 Thomas Shafer M. Brown WR ARI
77 Zach Brook J. Addison WR MIN
78 Chris Towers T. Lockett WR SEA
79 George Maselli M. Pittman WR IND
80 Daniel Schneier B. Cooks WR DAL
81 Adam Aizer A. Kamara RB NO
82 Jamey Eisenberg M. Evans WR TB
83 Meron Berkson D. Waller TE NYG
84 Jacob Gibbs K. Herbert RB CHI
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 Jacob Gibbs J. Cook RB BUF
86 Meron Berkson A. Dillon RB GB
87 Jamey Eisenberg S. Perine RB DEN
88 Adam Aizer J. Dotson WR WAS
89 Daniel Schneier J. McKinnon RB KC
90 George Maselli K. Toney WR KC
91 Chris Towers J. Smith-Schuster WR NE
92 Zach Brook A. Thielen WR CAR
93 Thomas Shafer M. Thomas WR NO
94 Dave Richard B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
95 Frank Stampfl Z. Flowers WR BAL
96 Heath Cummings D. Achane RB MIA
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Heath Cummings R. Penny RB PHI
98 Frank Stampfl G. Davis WR BUF
99 Dave Richard D. Harris RB BUF
100 Thomas Shafer J. Williams WR DET
101 Zach Brook Q. Johnston WR LAC
102 Chris Towers Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
103 George Maselli J. Wilson RB MIA
104 Daniel Schneier T. Bigsby RB JAC
105 Adam Aizer D. Foreman RB CHI
106 Jamey Eisenberg N. Collins WR HOU
107 Meron Berkson O. Beckham Jr. WR BAL
108 Jacob Gibbs J. Mingo WR CAR
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 Jacob Gibbs C. Okonkwo TE TEN
110 Meron Berkson J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
111 Jamey Eisenberg R. Doubs WR GB
112 Adam Aizer E. Engram TE JAC
113 Daniel Schneier R. Johnson RB CHI
114 George Maselli T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
115 Chris Towers E. Moore WR CLE
116 Zach Brook C. Brown RB CIN
117 Thomas Shafer D. Watson QB CLE
118 Dave Richard A. Rodgers QB NYJ
119 Frank Stampfl A. Gibson RB WAS
120 Heath Cummings J. Williams RB NO
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Heath Cummings A. Mattison RB MIN
122 Frank Stampfl P. Freiermuth TE PIT
123 Dave Richard E. Mitchell RB SF
124 Thomas Shafer C. Sutton WR DEN
125 Zach Brook J. Meyers WR LV
126 Chris Towers S. Moore WR KC
127 George Maselli I. Smith TE CIN
128 Daniel Schneier J. Hyatt WR NYG
129 Adam Aizer D. Singletary RB HOU
130 Jamey Eisenberg D. Prescott QB DAL
131 Meron Berkson A. Lazard WR NYJ
132 Jacob Gibbs R. Bateman WR BAL
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 Jacob Gibbs J. Downs WR IND
134 Meron Berkson R. Mostert RB MIA
135 Jamey Eisenberg T. Allgeier RB ATL
136 Adam Aizer W. Robinson WR NYG
137 Daniel Schneier Z. Jones WR JAC
138 George Maselli N. Dell WR HOU
139 Chris Towers I. Abanikanda RB NYJ
140 Zach Brook J. Metchie III WR HOU
141 Thomas Shafer I. Hodgins WR NYG
142 Dave Richard K. Miller RB NO
143 Frank Stampfl D. Njoku TE CLE
144 Heath Cummings K. Murray QB ARI
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Heath Cummings D. Jones QB NYG
146 Frank Stampfl A. Pierce WR IND
147 Dave Richard D. Schultz TE HOU
148 Thomas Shafer M. Davis RB DAL
149 Zach Brook D. Peoples-Jones WR CLE
150 Chris Towers G. Everett TE LAC
151 George Maselli T. Spears RB TEN
152 Daniel Schneier D. Kincaid TE BUF
153 Adam Aizer T. Atwell WR LAR
154 Jamey Eisenberg J. Warren RB PIT
155 Meron Berkson E. Elliott RB DAL
156 Jacob Gibbs J. Reed WR GB
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 Jacob Gibbs R. Moore WR ARI
158 Meron Berkson M. Wilson WR ARI
159 Jamey Eisenberg K. Philips WR TEN
160 Adam Aizer G. Dulcich TE DEN
161 Daniel Schneier R. Rice WR KC
162 George Maselli K. Shakir WR BUF
163 Chris Towers S. LaPorta TE DET
164 Zach Brook K. Gainwell RB PHI
165 Thomas Shafer E. Gray RB NYG
166 Dave Richard D. Chark WR CAR
167 Frank Stampfl L. Fournette RB TB
168 Heath Cummings D. Mooney WR CHI
Team by Team
Heath Cummings
Rd Pk Player
1 1 J. Chase WR CIN
2 24 T. Higgins WR CIN
3 25 M. Andrews TE BAL
4 48 D. Moore WR CHI
5 49 D. Pierce RB HOU
6 72 J. Conner RB ARI
7 73 T. Burks WR TEN
8 96 D. Achane RB MIA
9 97 R. Penny RB PHI
10 120 J. Williams RB NO
11 121 A. Mattison RB MIN
12 144 K. Murray QB ARI
13 145 D. Jones QB NYG
14 168 D. Mooney WR CHI
Frank Stampfl
Rd Pk Player
1 2 J. Jefferson WR MIN
2 23 T. Etienne RB JAC
3 26 D. Smith WR PHI
4 47 D. Metcalf WR SEA
5 50 D. Cook RB MIN
6 71 D. Swift RB PHI
7 74 T. Lawrence QB JAC
8 95 Z. Flowers WR BAL
9 98 G. Davis WR BUF
10 119 A. Gibson RB WAS
11 122 P. Freiermuth TE PIT
12 143 D. Njoku TE CLE
13 146 A. Pierce WR IND
14 167 L. Fournette RB TB
Dave Richard
Rd Pk Player
1 3 C. McCaffrey RB SF
2 22 J. Waddle WR MIA
3 27 C. Olave WR NO
4 46 A. Cooper WR CLE
5 51 J. Mixon RB CIN
6 70 D. Johnson WR PIT
7 75 D. Goedert TE PHI
8 94 B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
9 99 D. Harris RB BUF
10 118 A. Rodgers QB NYJ
11 123 E. Mitchell RB SF
12 142 K. Miller RB NO
13 147 D. Schultz TE HOU
14 166 D. Chark WR CAR
Thomas Shafer
Rd Pk Player
1 4 A. Ekeler RB LAC
2 21 D. Henry RB TEN
3 28 R. Stevenson RB NE
4 45 L. Jackson QB BAL
5 52 T. Hockenson TE MIN
6 69 M. Williams WR LAC
7 76 M. Brown WR ARI
8 93 M. Thomas WR NO
9 100 J. Williams WR DET
10 117 D. Watson QB CLE
11 124 C. Sutton WR DEN
12 141 I. Hodgins WR NYG
13 148 M. Davis RB DAL
14 165 E. Gray RB NYG
Zach Brook
Rd Pk Player
1 5 T. Kelce TE KC
2 20 N. Chubb RB CLE
3 29 J. Hurts QB PHI
4 44 J. Gibbs RB DET
5 53 T. McLaurin WR WAS
6 68 G. Pickens WR PIT
7 77 J. Addison WR MIN
8 92 A. Thielen WR CAR
9 101 Q. Johnston WR LAC
10 116 C. Brown RB CIN
11 125 J. Meyers WR LV
12 140 J. Metchie III WR HOU
13 149 D. Peoples-Jones WR CLE
14 164 K. Gainwell RB PHI
Chris Towers
Rd Pk Player
1 6 C. Kupp WR LAR
2 19 A. St. Brown WR DET
3 30 P. Mahomes QB KC
4 43 M. Sanders RB CAR
5 54 D. London WR ATL
6 67 J. Williams RB DEN
7 78 T. Lockett WR SEA
8 91 J. Smith-Schuster WR NE
9 102 Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
10 115 E. Moore WR CLE
11 126 S. Moore WR KC
12 139 I. Abanikanda RB NYJ
13 150 G. Everett TE LAC
14 163 S. LaPorta TE DET
George Maselli
Rd Pk Player
1 7 T. Hill WR MIA
2 18 G. Wilson WR NYJ
3 31 K. Walker III RB SEA
4 42 J. Fields QB CHI
5 55 I. Pacheco RB KC
6 66 D. Montgomery RB DET
7 79 M. Pittman WR IND
8 90 K. Toney WR KC
9 103 J. Wilson RB MIA
10 114 T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
11 127 I. Smith TE CIN
12 138 N. Dell WR HOU
13 151 T. Spears RB TEN
14 162 K. Shakir WR BUF
Daniel Schneier
Rd Pk Player
1 8 S. Barkley RB NYG
2 17 A. Brown WR PHI
3 32 J. Allen QB BUF
4 41 J. Dobbins RB BAL
5 56 J. Jeudy WR DEN
6 65 G. Kittle TE SF
7 80 B. Cooks WR DAL
8 89 J. McKinnon RB KC
9 104 T. Bigsby RB JAC
10 113 R. Johnson RB CHI
11 128 J. Hyatt WR NYG
12 137 Z. Jones WR JAC
13 152 D. Kincaid TE BUF
14 161 R. Rice WR KC
Adam Aizer
Rd Pk Player
1 9 J. Taylor RB IND
2 16 D. Adams WR LV
3 33 J. Burrow QB CIN
4 40 A. Jones RB GB
5 57 C. Godwin WR TB
6 64 C. Kirk WR JAC
7 81 A. Kamara RB NO
8 88 J. Dotson WR WAS
9 105 D. Foreman RB CHI
10 112 E. Engram TE JAC
11 129 D. Singletary RB HOU
12 136 W. Robinson WR NYG
13 153 T. Atwell WR LAR
14 160 G. Dulcich TE DEN
Jamey Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 10 B. Robinson RB ATL
2 15 C. Lamb WR DAL
3 34 N. Harris RB PIT
4 39 C. Ridley WR JAC
5 58 K. Pitts TE ATL
6 63 C. Akers RB LAR
7 82 M. Evans WR TB
8 87 S. Perine RB DEN
9 106 N. Collins WR HOU
10 111 R. Doubs WR GB
11 130 D. Prescott QB DAL
12 135 T. Allgeier RB ATL
13 154 J. Warren RB PIT
14 159 K. Philips WR TEN
Meron Berkson
Rd Pk Player
1 11 T. Pollard RB DAL
2 14 S. Diggs WR BUF
3 35 D. Samuel WR SF
4 38 D. Hopkins WR ARI
5 59 R. White RB TB
6 62 J. Herbert QB LAC
7 83 D. Waller TE NYG
8 86 A. Dillon RB GB
9 107 O. Beckham Jr. WR BAL
10 110 J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
11 131 A. Lazard WR NYJ
12 134 R. Mostert RB MIA
13 155 E. Elliott RB DAL
14 158 M. Wilson WR ARI
Jacob Gibbs
Rd Pk Player
1 12 J. Jacobs RB LV
2 13 B. Hall RB NYJ
3 36 C. Watson WR GB
4 37 K. Allen WR LAC
5 60 A. Richardson QB IND
6 61 B. Aiyuk WR SF
7 84 K. Herbert RB CHI
8 85 J. Cook RB BUF
9 108 J. Mingo WR CAR
10 109 C. Okonkwo TE TEN
11 132 R. Bateman WR BAL
12 133 J. Downs WR IND
13 156 J. Reed WR GB
14 157 R. Moore WR ARI