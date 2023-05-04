We knew the NFL Draft would change a lot for Fantasy managers this season, but I didn't expect the No. 1 overall pick in PPR to be impacted. Apparently, I was wrong.
Justin Jefferson remains No. 1 overall for me, and I'm not worried about rookie receiver Jordan Addison significantly hurting Jefferson's production. My colleague, Heath Cummings, thinks otherwise, which is why he selected Ja'Marr Chase ahead of Jefferson in our first 12-team, PPR mock draft following the NFL Draft.
"Chase and Justin Jefferson are in a near dead heat for the first pick," Heath said. "Chase was just 1.1 Fantasy points per game behind Justin Jefferson last year, and I expect Jordan Addison will earn more targets than 32-year-old Adam Thielen did. I also expect a bounceback in yards per target for Chase, who went from 11.4 in 2021 to a mediocre 7.8 in 2022. At his volume, even one more yard per target would make up the 2022 difference between Jefferson and Chase."
It's a solid argument, and Thielen had 107 targets last season for the Vikings, which was second on the team behind Jefferson's 184. Jefferson also has to contend with a full season of T.J. Hockenson, and K.J. Osborn should have a prominent role as the No. 3 receiver.
I'm more of the belief that Jefferson's role won't change, and he was featured exactly how Kevin O'Connell promised when he took over as coach and play caller last season. If Addison gets more than 107 targets, I expect it to come at the expense of Hockenson and Osborn.
Dave Richard said on Monday's Fantasy Football Today podcast that he also dropped Jefferson from No. 1 overall, but he switched to Christian McCaffrey. Adam Aizer said Jefferson remains No. 1 overall for him, and Frank Stampfl was caught off guard in this mock draft when Chase went ahead of Jefferson. Frank had the No. 2 overall pick, and he selected Jefferson.
Aside from Chase going No. 1 overall, the other big change in the first round was rookie running back Bijan Robinson coming off the board at No. 10 overall. I had a tough call between Robinson and Tony Pollard, but I went with the upside of the rookie. Robinson has top-five potential as the lead running back in Atlanta.
I'm going to focus a lot on the rookies and players impacted from the NFL Draft in this mock recap, and I was surprised to see Kenneth Walker III selected in Round 3. The Seahawks surprised us when they drafted rookie Zach Charbonnet in the second round, and Pete Carroll said both running backs will "battle" for the lead role.
I expect Walker to keep the starting job, but Charbonnet is now a problem for Walker. The earliest I would draft Walker now is Round 4. Charbonnet went in Round 9 here, which is fantastic value.
Jahmyr Gibbs went in Round 4 here, and I expect him to be the best running back in Detroit. David Montgomery will have a prominent role, but Gibbs has more upside in PPR. Montgomery was drafted in Round 6, which is the right spot for him.
D'Andre Swift also went in Round 6, and I love that value for him as the new lead running back for the Eagles. He'll compete with Rashaad Penny and likely Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott for touches, but Swift has the most upside of the group if he can stay healthy. Penny went in Round 9 here, and that's great value for him. Hopefully he can also avoid injuries, and we'll see how Philadelphia rotates Swift and Penny throughout the season.
The other rookie running backs drafted were Devon Achane (Round 9), Tank Bigsby (Round 9), Roschon Johnson (Round 10), Chase Brown (Round 10), Israel Abanikanda (Round 12), Kendre Miller (Round 12), Tyjae Spears (Round 13) and Eric Gray (Round 14). Of these guys, I love the selections of Achane, Johnson and Miller the most.
Achane could be the lead running back in Miami ahead of Jeff Wilson and Raheem Mostert, and he should see his value rise this summer as he gets more buzz from the Dolphins media and Fantasy analysts. Johnson has the chance to compete with Khalil Herbert and D'Onta Foreman for the No. 1 spot in Chicago, and he should turn heads in training camp. And Miller could have a prominent role in New Orleans if Alvin Kamara is suspended, and that's a story to follow for the rest of the offseason.
For the rookie receivers, the first one drafted was Addison in Round 7. He was followed by Zay Flowers (Round 8), Quentin Johnston (Round 9), Jonathan Mingo (Round 9), Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Round 10), Jalin Hyatt (Round 11), Josh Downs (Round 12), Nathaniel Dell (Round 12), Jayden Reed (Round 13), Michael Wilson (Round 14) and Rashee Rice (Round 14).
Addison has the most upside in his rookie campaign, and Round 7 is a good spot for him. We'll see how Flowers competes with Odell Beckham Jr. and Rashod Bateman in Baltimore, but Flowers could be the lead receiver for Lamar Jackson. Johnston could struggle for targets in Los Angeles behind Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, but both of those guys missed a lot of time due to injury in 2022, which could bode well for Johnston this season if that happens again.
I like Mingo's landing spot in Carolina, and he could be the No. 1 receiver for the Panthers by the end of the season. It might seem like a surprise to see Mingo get drafted ahead of Smith-Njigba, but his path to targets is somewhat blocked by DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett in Seattle.
As for the veteran receivers impacted by the NFL Draft, we still saw Keenan Allen and Metcalf get selected in Round 4. Williams went in Round 6, and Lockett fell to Round 7. Beckham went in Round 9, and Bateman was drafted in Round 11.
Allen remains my favorite Chargers receiver, but Williams took a hit with the addition of Johnston. Round 6 is the earliest I would consider drafting him, and Johnston is just a late-round flier for now in redraft leagues.
I'm curious to see how the Seahawks use Smith-Njigba and who loses targets from Metcalf and Lockett. I have more faith in Metcalf because of his age (25) compared to Lockett (30), but Lockett could once again be a tremendous value pick, even with Smith-Njigba on the roster. The rounds for each Seahawks receiver in this mock draft seems appropriate.
In Baltimore, I like Flowers better than Beckham for now, and I'm glad this draft reflected that. Bateman should be the No. 3 Ravens receiver for Fantasy managers as well. But like this mock draft, the earliest I would select a Baltimore receiver is Round 8.
The only other rookie to mention here -- and it's a big one -- is when Anthony Richardson was drafted. And it might surprise you that he went in Round 6 as the No. 7 quarterback off the board.
The first six quarterbacks were, in order, Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Justin Fields and Lamar Jackson. Then Richardson went ahead of Justin Herbert and Trevor Lawrence, which I can't do yet, but he is No. 9 for me. I love his upside with the Colts, and he could be a superstar.
We'll see what changes with all of these players moving forward this offseason, and training camp will likely be the next major event to alter our view of the Fantasy landscape. For now, here is the first mock draft following the NFL Draft, and it was exciting to finally see where the rookies land for Fantasy managers this year.
In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE and FLEX (RB/WR/TE) with six reserves for a 14-round draft.
Our draft order is as follows:
1. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
2. Frank Stampfl, FBT Podcast Host
3. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
4. Thomas Shafer, FFT Podcast Producer
5. Zach Brook, FFT Social Media Coordinator
6. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy Sports
7. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
8. Daniel Schneier, Fantasy Editor
9. Adam Aizer, FFT Podcast Host
10. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
11. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
12. Jacob Gibbs, SportsLine Fantasy analyst
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Heath Cummings
|J. Chase WR CIN
|2
|Frank Stampfl
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|3
|Dave Richard
|C. McCaffrey RB SF
|4
|Thomas Shafer
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|5
|Zach Brook
|T. Kelce TE KC
|6
|Chris Towers
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|7
|George Maselli
|T. Hill WR MIA
|8
|Daniel Schneier
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|9
|Adam Aizer
|J. Taylor RB IND
|10
|Jamey Eisenberg
|B. Robinson RB ATL
|11
|Meron Berkson
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|12
|Jacob Gibbs
|J. Jacobs RB LV
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|Jacob Gibbs
|B. Hall RB NYJ
|14
|Meron Berkson
|S. Diggs WR BUF
|15
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|16
|Adam Aizer
|D. Adams WR LV
|17
|Daniel Schneier
|A. Brown WR PHI
|18
|George Maselli
|G. Wilson WR NYJ
|19
|Chris Towers
|A. St. Brown WR DET
|20
|Zach Brook
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|21
|Thomas Shafer
|D. Henry RB TEN
|22
|Dave Richard
|J. Waddle WR MIA
|23
|Frank Stampfl
|T. Etienne RB JAC
|24
|Heath Cummings
|T. Higgins WR CIN
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Heath Cummings
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|26
|Frank Stampfl
|D. Smith WR PHI
|27
|Dave Richard
|C. Olave WR NO
|28
|Thomas Shafer
|R. Stevenson RB NE
|29
|Zach Brook
|J. Hurts QB PHI
|30
|Chris Towers
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|31
|George Maselli
|K. Walker III RB SEA
|32
|Daniel Schneier
|J. Allen QB BUF
|33
|Adam Aizer
|J. Burrow QB CIN
|34
|Jamey Eisenberg
|N. Harris RB PIT
|35
|Meron Berkson
|D. Samuel WR SF
|36
|Jacob Gibbs
|C. Watson WR GB
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|Jacob Gibbs
|K. Allen WR LAC
|38
|Meron Berkson
|D. Hopkins WR ARI
|39
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Ridley WR JAC
|40
|Adam Aizer
|A. Jones RB GB
|41
|Daniel Schneier
|J. Dobbins RB BAL
|42
|George Maselli
|J. Fields QB CHI
|43
|Chris Towers
|M. Sanders RB CAR
|44
|Zach Brook
|J. Gibbs RB DET
|45
|Thomas Shafer
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|46
|Dave Richard
|A. Cooper WR CLE
|47
|Frank Stampfl
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|48
|Heath Cummings
|D. Moore WR CHI
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Heath Cummings
|D. Pierce RB HOU
|50
|Frank Stampfl
|D. Cook RB MIN
|51
|Dave Richard
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|52
|Thomas Shafer
|T. Hockenson TE MIN
|53
|Zach Brook
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|54
|Chris Towers
|D. London WR ATL
|55
|George Maselli
|I. Pacheco RB KC
|56
|Daniel Schneier
|J. Jeudy WR DEN
|57
|Adam Aizer
|C. Godwin WR TB
|58
|Jamey Eisenberg
|K. Pitts TE ATL
|59
|Meron Berkson
|R. White RB TB
|60
|Jacob Gibbs
|A. Richardson QB IND
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Jacob Gibbs
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|62
|Meron Berkson
|J. Herbert QB LAC
|63
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Akers RB LAR
|64
|Adam Aizer
|C. Kirk WR JAC
|65
|Daniel Schneier
|G. Kittle TE SF
|66
|George Maselli
|D. Montgomery RB DET
|67
|Chris Towers
|J. Williams RB DEN
|68
|Zach Brook
|G. Pickens WR PIT
|69
|Thomas Shafer
|M. Williams WR LAC
|70
|Dave Richard
|D. Johnson WR PIT
|71
|Frank Stampfl
|D. Swift RB PHI
|72
|Heath Cummings
|J. Conner RB ARI
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Heath Cummings
|T. Burks WR TEN
|74
|Frank Stampfl
|T. Lawrence QB JAC
|75
|Dave Richard
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|76
|Thomas Shafer
|M. Brown WR ARI
|77
|Zach Brook
|J. Addison WR MIN
|78
|Chris Towers
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|79
|George Maselli
|M. Pittman WR IND
|80
|Daniel Schneier
|B. Cooks WR DAL
|81
|Adam Aizer
|A. Kamara RB NO
|82
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Evans WR TB
|83
|Meron Berkson
|D. Waller TE NYG
|84
|Jacob Gibbs
|K. Herbert RB CHI
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|Jacob Gibbs
|J. Cook RB BUF
|86
|Meron Berkson
|A. Dillon RB GB
|87
|Jamey Eisenberg
|S. Perine RB DEN
|88
|Adam Aizer
|J. Dotson WR WAS
|89
|Daniel Schneier
|J. McKinnon RB KC
|90
|George Maselli
|K. Toney WR KC
|91
|Chris Towers
|J. Smith-Schuster WR NE
|92
|Zach Brook
|A. Thielen WR CAR
|93
|Thomas Shafer
|M. Thomas WR NO
|94
|Dave Richard
|B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
|95
|Frank Stampfl
|Z. Flowers WR BAL
|96
|Heath Cummings
|D. Achane RB MIA
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Heath Cummings
|R. Penny RB PHI
|98
|Frank Stampfl
|G. Davis WR BUF
|99
|Dave Richard
|D. Harris RB BUF
|100
|Thomas Shafer
|J. Williams WR DET
|101
|Zach Brook
|Q. Johnston WR LAC
|102
|Chris Towers
|Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
|103
|George Maselli
|J. Wilson RB MIA
|104
|Daniel Schneier
|T. Bigsby RB JAC
|105
|Adam Aizer
|D. Foreman RB CHI
|106
|Jamey Eisenberg
|N. Collins WR HOU
|107
|Meron Berkson
|O. Beckham Jr. WR BAL
|108
|Jacob Gibbs
|J. Mingo WR CAR
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|Jacob Gibbs
|C. Okonkwo TE TEN
|110
|Meron Berkson
|J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
|111
|Jamey Eisenberg
|R. Doubs WR GB
|112
|Adam Aizer
|E. Engram TE JAC
|113
|Daniel Schneier
|R. Johnson RB CHI
|114
|George Maselli
|T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
|115
|Chris Towers
|E. Moore WR CLE
|116
|Zach Brook
|C. Brown RB CIN
|117
|Thomas Shafer
|D. Watson QB CLE
|118
|Dave Richard
|A. Rodgers QB NYJ
|119
|Frank Stampfl
|A. Gibson RB WAS
|120
|Heath Cummings
|J. Williams RB NO
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Heath Cummings
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|122
|Frank Stampfl
|P. Freiermuth TE PIT
|123
|Dave Richard
|E. Mitchell RB SF
|124
|Thomas Shafer
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|125
|Zach Brook
|J. Meyers WR LV
|126
|Chris Towers
|S. Moore WR KC
|127
|George Maselli
|I. Smith TE CIN
|128
|Daniel Schneier
|J. Hyatt WR NYG
|129
|Adam Aizer
|D. Singletary RB HOU
|130
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|131
|Meron Berkson
|A. Lazard WR NYJ
|132
|Jacob Gibbs
|R. Bateman WR BAL
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|Jacob Gibbs
|J. Downs WR IND
|134
|Meron Berkson
|R. Mostert RB MIA
|135
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Allgeier RB ATL
|136
|Adam Aizer
|W. Robinson WR NYG
|137
|Daniel Schneier
|Z. Jones WR JAC
|138
|George Maselli
|N. Dell WR HOU
|139
|Chris Towers
|I. Abanikanda RB NYJ
|140
|Zach Brook
|J. Metchie III WR HOU
|141
|Thomas Shafer
|I. Hodgins WR NYG
|142
|Dave Richard
|K. Miller RB NO
|143
|Frank Stampfl
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|144
|Heath Cummings
|K. Murray QB ARI
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Heath Cummings
|D. Jones QB NYG
|146
|Frank Stampfl
|A. Pierce WR IND
|147
|Dave Richard
|D. Schultz TE HOU
|148
|Thomas Shafer
|M. Davis RB DAL
|149
|Zach Brook
|D. Peoples-Jones WR CLE
|150
|Chris Towers
|G. Everett TE LAC
|151
|George Maselli
|T. Spears RB TEN
|152
|Daniel Schneier
|D. Kincaid TE BUF
|153
|Adam Aizer
|T. Atwell WR LAR
|154
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Warren RB PIT
|155
|Meron Berkson
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|156
|Jacob Gibbs
|J. Reed WR GB
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|Jacob Gibbs
|R. Moore WR ARI
|158
|Meron Berkson
|M. Wilson WR ARI
|159
|Jamey Eisenberg
|K. Philips WR TEN
|160
|Adam Aizer
|G. Dulcich TE DEN
|161
|Daniel Schneier
|R. Rice WR KC
|162
|George Maselli
|K. Shakir WR BUF
|163
|Chris Towers
|S. LaPorta TE DET
|164
|Zach Brook
|K. Gainwell RB PHI
|165
|Thomas Shafer
|E. Gray RB NYG
|166
|Dave Richard
|D. Chark WR CAR
|167
|Frank Stampfl
|L. Fournette RB TB
|168
|Heath Cummings
|D. Mooney WR CHI
