It's always interesting to do mock drafts after news happens in the NFL to see the impact on the players involved. For example, two backfields recently had significant changes in Washington and New England, and that altered the outlook for several running backs.
Let's start with Washington, which released Derrius Guice after he was arrested for alleged domestic violence. The team is now going with a backfield headlined by Adrian Peterson, Antonio Gibson and Bryce Love -- at least from a Fantasy perspective.
In our latest 0.5, PPR mock draft, Gibson was drafted in Round 8, Peterson went in Round 9 and Love was selected in Round 10. I was glad to see that Gibson wasn't overvalued, and Round 8 is a good spot for him.
As a converted wide receiver from Memphis, the rookie is expected to play on passing downs and likely be a gadget player. We'll see how many carries he gets -- he had 33 in 2019 -- but he could have a similar role to what we see from guys like Tarik Cohen or James White, albeit on a lesser scale.
Being optimistic, I'm hopeful for 45-50 catches and 100 total touches. He could be a flex, and Andrew Baumhor drafted him as the fourth running back on his roster. This was a solid pick and great value for his team.
I didn't like the Peterson pick for R.J. White. Peterson was drafted ahead of guys like Phillip Lindsay, Chase Edmonds and Latavius Murray, among others, and I'd rather have those other running backs.
At 35, Peterson doesn't have much upside, even if he's the starter heading into Week 1. I'd rather have Love in Round 10, and I was upset when Chris Towers drafted him.
The hope is Washington leans more on the younger running backs in Gibson and Love, and Peterson plays in a secondary role. It would be great if Love leads the team in carries after he essentially had a redshirt season in 2019 following a torn ACL at Stanford in 2018. Following Guice's release, Love is one of my favorite sleepers this season.
For the Patriots, they signed Lamar Miller to an already crowded backfield with Sony Michel, White, Damien Harris and Rex Burkhead. Miller, who missed last season with a torn ACL and MCL, was placed on the PUP list upon signing.
We'll see how long Miller is out, but one of the reasons he was likely signed is because Michel is also on the PUP list following foot surgery in May. The Athletic reported that Michel could miss Week 1, and he could stay on the PUP list to open the season, meaning he's out for at least six weeks.
It's a fluid situation, and it's one you might want to avoid altogether -- aside from White. Here, White was selected in Round 8, which is fair value in 0.5 PPR. In full PPR, I can see White being drafted as early as Round 6.
Jeremy Bache drafted White, and he also took a flier on Michel in Round 11. If Michel is fine for Week 1, he should be the lead rusher for the Patriots, but he will likely share carries with Miller, Harris and White, who we know will play on passing downs.
James White RB
NE New England • #28
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Miller and Harris were both drafted in Round 14, and it's fine to take a chance on them if Michel is out. If Michel plays, I wouldn't have high expectations for either, especially in any leagues that reward points for receptions.
Now that training camp is ramping up with more action on the field, we'll continue to see more news and reports about players. It's exciting, and it definitely makes for more interesting mock drafts.
We're doing plenty of them as we get closer to the real Draft Day in most of our leagues. So continue to pay attention as things change when it comes to player's values.
In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 16-round draft.
Our draft order is as follows:
1. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
2. Adam Aizer, Fantasy Football Podcast Host
3. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
4. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy
5. Frank Stampfl, Fantasy Baseball Podcast Host
6. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
7. R.J. White, NFL Editor
8. Andrew Baumhor, CBS Sports HQ Producer
9. Ben Schragger, Podcast Producer
10. Ben Gretch, Fantasy Editor
11. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
12. Jeremy Bache, Fantasy Sales Coordinator
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Dave Richard
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|2
|Adam Aizer
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|3
|Heath Cummings
|A. Kamara RB NO
|4
|Chris Towers
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|5
|Frank Stampfl
|D. Cook RB MIN
|6
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
|7
|R.J. White
|M. Thomas WR NO
|8
|Andrew Baumhor
|D. Adams WR GB
|9
|Ben Schragger
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|10
|Ben Gretch
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|11
|Meron Berkson
|J. Jones WR ATL
|12
|Jeremy Bache
|T. Hill WR KC
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|Jeremy Bache
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|14
|Meron Berkson
|D. Henry RB TEN
|15
|Ben Gretch
|T. Kelce TE KC
|16
|Ben Schragger
|J. Jacobs RB LV
|17
|Andrew Baumhor
|K. Drake RB ARI
|18
|R.J. White
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|19
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Jones RB GB
|20
|Frank Stampfl
|G. Kittle TE SF
|21
|Chris Towers
|D. Moore WR CAR
|22
|Heath Cummings
|C. Godwin WR TB
|23
|Adam Aizer
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|24
|Dave Richard
|D. Hopkins WR ARI
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Dave Richard
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|26
|Adam Aizer
|K. Golladay WR DET
|27
|Heath Cummings
|J. Conner RB PIT
|28
|Chris Towers
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|29
|Frank Stampfl
|C. Carson RB SEA
|30
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Evans WR TB
|31
|R.J. White
|T. Gurley RB ATL
|32
|Andrew Baumhor
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|33
|Ben Schragger
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|34
|Ben Gretch
|A. Brown WR TEN
|35
|Meron Berkson
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|36
|Jeremy Bache
|M. Gordon RB DEN
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|Jeremy Bache
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|38
|Meron Berkson
|L. Bell RB NYJ
|39
|Ben Gretch
|O. Beckham WR CLE
|40
|Ben Schragger
|R. Woods WR LAR
|41
|Andrew Baumhor
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|42
|R.J. White
|A. Cooper WR DAL
|43
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|44
|Frank Stampfl
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|45
|Chris Towers
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|46
|Heath Cummings
|J. Taylor RB IND
|47
|Adam Aizer
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|48
|Dave Richard
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Dave Richard
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|50
|Adam Aizer
|R. Jones RB TB
|51
|Heath Cummings
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|52
|Chris Towers
|K. Allen WR LAC
|53
|Frank Stampfl
|D. Chark WR JAC
|54
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Johnson RB HOU
|55
|R.J. White
|S. Diggs WR BUF
|56
|Andrew Baumhor
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|57
|Ben Schragger
|A. Green WR CIN
|58
|Ben Gretch
|W. Fuller WR HOU
|59
|Meron Berkson
|T. Hilton WR IND
|60
|Jeremy Bache
|D. Parker WR MIA
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Jeremy Bache
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|62
|Meron Berkson
|M. Brown WR BAL
|63
|Ben Gretch
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|64
|Ben Schragger
|M. Ingram RB BAL
|65
|Andrew Baumhor
|B. Cooks WR HOU
|66
|R.J. White
|R. Mostert RB SF
|67
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|68
|Frank Stampfl
|J. Landry WR CLE
|69
|Chris Towers
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|70
|Heath Cummings
|D. Waller TE LV
|71
|Adam Aizer
|D. Swift RB DET
|72
|Dave Richard
|C. Akers RB LAR
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Dave Richard
|D. Slayton WR NYG
|74
|Adam Aizer
|K. Murray QB ARI
|75
|Heath Cummings
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|76
|Chris Towers
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|77
|Frank Stampfl
|D. Watson QB HOU
|78
|Jamey Eisenberg
|E. Engram TE NYG
|79
|R.J. White
|M. Breida RB MIA
|80
|Andrew Baumhor
|H. Henry TE LAC
|81
|Ben Schragger
|M. Jones WR DET
|82
|Ben Gretch
|J. Dobbins RB BAL
|83
|Meron Berkson
|J. Edelman WR NE
|84
|Jeremy Bache
|T. Higbee TE LAR
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|Jeremy Bache
|J. White RB NE
|86
|Meron Berkson
|M. Mack RB IND
|87
|Ben Gretch
|C. Kirk WR ARI
|88
|Ben Schragger
|H. Hurst TE ATL
|89
|Andrew Baumhor
|A. Gibson RB WAS
|90
|R.J. White
|J. Crowder WR NYJ
|91
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Johnson WR PIT
|92
|Frank Stampfl
|J. Howard RB MIA
|93
|Chris Towers
|A. Lazard WR GB
|94
|Heath Cummings
|K. Johnson RB DET
|95
|Adam Aizer
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|96
|Dave Richard
|Z. Moss RB BUF
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Dave Richard
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|98
|Adam Aizer
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|99
|Heath Cummings
|P. Williams WR MIA
|100
|Chris Towers
|A. Miller WR CHI
|101
|Frank Stampfl
|T. Coleman RB SF
|102
|Jamey Eisenberg
|H. Ruggs III WR LV
|103
|R.J. White
|A. Peterson RB WAS
|104
|Andrew Baumhor
|J. Jeudy WR DEN
|105
|Ben Schragger
|J. Reagor WR PHI
|106
|Ben Gretch
|P. Lindsay RB DEN
|107
|Meron Berkson
|R. Gronkowski TE TB
|108
|Jeremy Bache
|J. Brown WR BUF
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|Jeremy Bache
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|110
|Meron Berkson
|J. Allen QB BUF
|111
|Ben Gretch
|B. Scott RB PHI
|112
|Ben Schragger
|M. Hardman WR KC
|113
|Andrew Baumhor
|C. Edmonds RB ARI
|114
|R.J. White
|N. Hines RB IND
|115
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Samuel WR SF
|116
|Frank Stampfl
|L. Murray RB NO
|117
|Chris Towers
|B. Love RB WAS
|118
|Heath Cummings
|M. Williams WR LAC
|119
|Adam Aizer
|S. Sims WR WAS
|120
|Dave Richard
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Dave Richard
|D. Washington RB KC
|122
|Adam Aizer
|P. Campbell WR IND
|123
|Heath Cummings
|L. Shenault Jr. WR JAC
|124
|Chris Towers
|J. Kelley RB LAC
|125
|Frank Stampfl
|G. Tate WR NYG
|126
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Dillon RB GB
|127
|R.J. White
|D. Brees QB NO
|128
|Andrew Baumhor
|C. Wentz QB PHI
|129
|Ben Schragger
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|130
|Ben Gretch
|D. Evans RB TEN
|131
|Meron Berkson
|D. Johnson RB HOU
|132
|Jeremy Bache
|S. Michel RB NE
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|Jeremy Bache
|C. Samuel WR CAR
|134
|Meron Berkson
|T. Brady QB TB
|135
|Ben Gretch
|N. Harry WR NE
|136
|Ben Schragger
|A. Hooper TE CLE
|137
|Andrew Baumhor
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|138
|R.J. White
|M. Stafford QB DET
|139
|Jamey Eisenberg
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|140
|Frank Stampfl
|B. Perriman WR NYJ
|141
|Chris Towers
|B. Edwards WR LV
|142
|Heath Cummings
|D. Jackson WR PHI
|143
|Adam Aizer
|N. Fant TE DEN
|144
|Dave Richard
|R. Anderson WR CAR
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Dave Richard
|E. Sanders WR NO
|146
|Adam Aizer
|J. Washington WR PIT
|147
|Heath Cummings
|D. Mims WR NYJ
|148
|Chris Towers
|F. Gore RB NYJ
|149
|Frank Stampfl
|K. Vaughn RB TB
|150
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Gesicki TE MIA
|151
|R.J. White
|J. Smith TE TEN
|152
|Andrew Baumhor
|R. Armstead RB JAC
|153
|Ben Schragger
|D. Jones QB NYG
|154
|Ben Gretch
|C. Newton QB NE
|155
|Meron Berkson
|J. Jackson RB LAC
|156
|Jeremy Bache
|A. Gandy-Golden WR WAS
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|Jeremy Bache
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|158
|Meron Berkson
|A. McFarland RB PIT
|159
|Ben Gretch
|C. Hyde RB SEA
|160
|Ben Schragger
|M. Brown RB LAR
|161
|Andrew Baumhor
|A. Jeffery WR PHI
|162
|R.J. White
|Steelers DST PIT
|163
|Jamey Eisenberg
|B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
|164
|Frank Stampfl
|S. Watkins WR KC
|165
|Chris Towers
|L. Miller RB NE
|166
|Heath Cummings
|L. McCoy RB TB
|167
|Adam Aizer
|Ravens DST BAL
|168
|Dave Richard
|D. Harris RB NE
|Round 15
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|169
|Dave Richard
|49ers DST SF
|170
|Adam Aizer
|J. Cook TE NO
|171
|Heath Cummings
|Colts DST IND
|172
|Chris Towers
|Bills DST BUF
|173
|Frank Stampfl
|Chargers DST LAC
|174
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Tucker K BAL
|175
|R.J. White
|H. Butker K KC
|176
|Andrew Baumhor
|Eagles DST PHI
|177
|Ben Schragger
|W. Lutz K NO
|178
|Ben Gretch
|Patriots DST NE
|179
|Meron Berkson
|Rams DST LAR
|180
|Jeremy Bache
|Chiefs DST KC
|Round 16
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|181
|Jeremy Bache
|G. Zuerlein K DAL
|182
|Meron Berkson
|R. Gould K SF
|183
|Ben Gretch
|J. Elliott K PHI
|184
|Ben Schragger
|Saints DST NO
|185
|Andrew Baumhor
|M. Prater K DET
|186
|R.J. White
|M. Pittman WR IND
|187
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Buccaneers DST TB
|188
|Frank Stampfl
|D. Bailey K MIN
|189
|Chris Towers
|Y. Koo K ATL
|190
|Heath Cummings
|K. Fairbairn K HOU
|191
|Adam Aizer
|B. McManus K DEN
|192
|Dave Richard
|J. Myers K SEA
|Dave Richard
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|2
|24
|D. Hopkins WR ARI
|3
|25
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|4
|48
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|5
|49
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|6
|72
|C. Akers RB LAR
|7
|73
|D. Slayton WR NYG
|8
|96
|Z. Moss RB BUF
|9
|97
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|10
|120
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|11
|121
|D. Washington RB KC
|12
|144
|R. Anderson WR CAR
|13
|145
|E. Sanders WR NO
|14
|168
|D. Harris RB NE
|15
|169
|49ers DST SF
|16
|192
|J. Myers K SEA
|Adam Aizer
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|2
|23
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|3
|26
|K. Golladay WR DET
|4
|47
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|5
|50
|R. Jones RB TB
|6
|71
|D. Swift RB DET
|7
|74
|K. Murray QB ARI
|8
|95
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|9
|98
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|10
|119
|S. Sims WR WAS
|11
|122
|P. Campbell WR IND
|12
|143
|N. Fant TE DEN
|13
|146
|J. Washington WR PIT
|14
|167
|Ravens DST BAL
|15
|170
|J. Cook TE NO
|16
|191
|B. McManus K DEN
|Heath Cummings
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|A. Kamara RB NO
|2
|22
|C. Godwin WR TB
|3
|27
|J. Conner RB PIT
|4
|46
|J. Taylor RB IND
|5
|51
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|6
|70
|D. Waller TE LV
|7
|75
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|8
|94
|K. Johnson RB DET
|9
|99
|P. Williams WR MIA
|10
|118
|M. Williams WR LAC
|11
|123
|L. Shenault Jr. WR JAC
|12
|142
|D. Jackson WR PHI
|13
|147
|D. Mims WR NYJ
|14
|166
|L. McCoy RB TB
|15
|171
|Colts DST IND
|16
|190
|K. Fairbairn K HOU
|Chris Towers
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|2
|21
|D. Moore WR CAR
|3
|28
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|4
|45
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|5
|52
|K. Allen WR LAC
|6
|69
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|7
|76
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|8
|93
|A. Lazard WR GB
|9
|100
|A. Miller WR CHI
|10
|117
|B. Love RB WAS
|11
|124
|J. Kelley RB LAC
|12
|141
|B. Edwards WR LV
|13
|148
|F. Gore RB NYJ
|14
|165
|L. Miller RB NE
|15
|172
|Bills DST BUF
|16
|189
|Y. Koo K ATL
|Frank Stampfl
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|D. Cook RB MIN
|2
|20
|G. Kittle TE SF
|3
|29
|C. Carson RB SEA
|4
|44
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|5
|53
|D. Chark WR JAC
|6
|68
|J. Landry WR CLE
|7
|77
|D. Watson QB HOU
|8
|92
|J. Howard RB MIA
|9
|101
|T. Coleman RB SF
|10
|116
|L. Murray RB NO
|11
|125
|G. Tate WR NYG
|12
|140
|B. Perriman WR NYJ
|13
|149
|K. Vaughn RB TB
|14
|164
|S. Watkins WR KC
|15
|173
|Chargers DST LAC
|16
|188
|D. Bailey K MIN
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
|2
|19
|A. Jones RB GB
|3
|30
|M. Evans WR TB
|4
|43
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|5
|54
|D. Johnson RB HOU
|6
|67
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|7
|78
|E. Engram TE NYG
|8
|91
|D. Johnson WR PIT
|9
|102
|H. Ruggs III WR LV
|10
|115
|D. Samuel WR SF
|11
|126
|A. Dillon RB GB
|12
|139
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|13
|150
|M. Gesicki TE MIA
|14
|163
|B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
|15
|174
|J. Tucker K BAL
|16
|187
|Buccaneers DST TB
|R.J. White
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|M. Thomas WR NO
|2
|18
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|3
|31
|T. Gurley RB ATL
|4
|42
|A. Cooper WR DAL
|5
|55
|S. Diggs WR BUF
|6
|66
|R. Mostert RB SF
|7
|79
|M. Breida RB MIA
|8
|90
|J. Crowder WR NYJ
|9
|103
|A. Peterson RB WAS
|10
|114
|N. Hines RB IND
|11
|127
|D. Brees QB NO
|12
|138
|M. Stafford QB DET
|13
|151
|J. Smith TE TEN
|14
|162
|Steelers DST PIT
|15
|175
|H. Butker K KC
|16
|186
|M. Pittman WR IND
|Andrew Baumhor
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|D. Adams WR GB
|2
|17
|K. Drake RB ARI
|3
|32
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|4
|41
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|5
|56
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|6
|65
|B. Cooks WR HOU
|7
|80
|H. Henry TE LAC
|8
|89
|A. Gibson RB WAS
|9
|104
|J. Jeudy WR DEN
|10
|113
|C. Edmonds RB ARI
|11
|128
|C. Wentz QB PHI
|12
|137
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|13
|152
|R. Armstead RB JAC
|14
|161
|A. Jeffery WR PHI
|15
|176
|Eagles DST PHI
|16
|185
|M. Prater K DET
|Ben Schragger
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|2
|16
|J. Jacobs RB LV
|3
|33
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|4
|40
|R. Woods WR LAR
|5
|57
|A. Green WR CIN
|6
|64
|M. Ingram RB BAL
|7
|81
|M. Jones WR DET
|8
|88
|H. Hurst TE ATL
|9
|105
|J. Reagor WR PHI
|10
|112
|M. Hardman WR KC
|11
|129
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|12
|136
|A. Hooper TE CLE
|13
|153
|D. Jones QB NYG
|14
|160
|M. Brown RB LAR
|15
|177
|W. Lutz K NO
|16
|184
|Saints DST NO
|Ben Gretch
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|2
|15
|T. Kelce TE KC
|3
|34
|A. Brown WR TEN
|4
|39
|O. Beckham WR CLE
|5
|58
|W. Fuller WR HOU
|6
|63
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|7
|82
|J. Dobbins RB BAL
|8
|87
|C. Kirk WR ARI
|9
|106
|P. Lindsay RB DEN
|10
|111
|B. Scott RB PHI
|11
|130
|D. Evans RB TEN
|12
|135
|N. Harry WR NE
|13
|154
|C. Newton QB NE
|14
|159
|C. Hyde RB SEA
|15
|178
|Patriots DST NE
|16
|183
|J. Elliott K PHI
|Meron Berkson
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|J. Jones WR ATL
|2
|14
|D. Henry RB TEN
|3
|35
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|4
|38
|L. Bell RB NYJ
|5
|59
|T. Hilton WR IND
|6
|62
|M. Brown WR BAL
|7
|83
|J. Edelman WR NE
|8
|86
|M. Mack RB IND
|9
|107
|R. Gronkowski TE TB
|10
|110
|J. Allen QB BUF
|11
|131
|D. Johnson RB HOU
|12
|134
|T. Brady QB TB
|13
|155
|J. Jackson RB LAC
|14
|158
|A. McFarland RB PIT
|15
|179
|Rams DST LAR
|16
|182
|R. Gould K SF
|Jeremy Bache
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|T. Hill WR KC
|2
|13
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|3
|36
|M. Gordon RB DEN
|4
|37
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|5
|60
|D. Parker WR MIA
|6
|61
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|7
|84
|T. Higbee TE LAR
|8
|85
|J. White RB NE
|9
|108
|J. Brown WR BUF
|10
|109
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|11
|132
|S. Michel RB NE
|12
|133
|C. Samuel WR CAR
|13
|156
|A. Gandy-Golden WR WAS
|14
|157
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|15
|180
|Chiefs DST KC
|16
|181
|G. Zuerlein K DAL
