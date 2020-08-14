Watch Now: Jamey's WR Breakouts ( 2:14 )

It's always interesting to do mock drafts after news happens in the NFL to see the impact on the players involved. For example, two backfields recently had significant changes in Washington and New England, and that altered the outlook for several running backs.

Let's start with Washington, which released Derrius Guice after he was arrested for alleged domestic violence. The team is now going with a backfield headlined by Adrian Peterson, Antonio Gibson and Bryce Love -- at least from a Fantasy perspective.

In our latest 0.5, PPR mock draft, Gibson was drafted in Round 8, Peterson went in Round 9 and Love was selected in Round 10. I was glad to see that Gibson wasn't overvalued, and Round 8 is a good spot for him.

As a converted wide receiver from Memphis, the rookie is expected to play on passing downs and likely be a gadget player. We'll see how many carries he gets -- he had 33 in 2019 -- but he could have a similar role to what we see from guys like Tarik Cohen or James White, albeit on a lesser scale.

Being optimistic, I'm hopeful for 45-50 catches and 100 total touches. He could be a flex, and Andrew Baumhor drafted him as the fourth running back on his roster. This was a solid pick and great value for his team.

I didn't like the Peterson pick for R.J. White. Peterson was drafted ahead of guys like Phillip Lindsay, Chase Edmonds and Latavius Murray, among others, and I'd rather have those other running backs.

At 35, Peterson doesn't have much upside, even if he's the starter heading into Week 1. I'd rather have Love in Round 10, and I was upset when Chris Towers drafted him.

The hope is Washington leans more on the younger running backs in Gibson and Love, and Peterson plays in a secondary role. It would be great if Love leads the team in carries after he essentially had a redshirt season in 2019 following a torn ACL at Stanford in 2018. Following Guice's release, Love is one of my favorite sleepers this season.

For the Patriots, they signed Lamar Miller to an already crowded backfield with Sony Michel, White, Damien Harris and Rex Burkhead. Miller, who missed last season with a torn ACL and MCL, was placed on the PUP list upon signing.

We'll see how long Miller is out, but one of the reasons he was likely signed is because Michel is also on the PUP list following foot surgery in May. The Athletic reported that Michel could miss Week 1, and he could stay on the PUP list to open the season, meaning he's out for at least six weeks.

It's a fluid situation, and it's one you might want to avoid altogether -- aside from White. Here, White was selected in Round 8, which is fair value in 0.5 PPR. In full PPR, I can see White being drafted as early as Round 6.

Jeremy Bache drafted White, and he also took a flier on Michel in Round 11. If Michel is fine for Week 1, he should be the lead rusher for the Patriots, but he will likely share carries with Miller, Harris and White, who we know will play on passing downs.

James White RB NE New England • #28

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. 2019 Stats RUYDS 263 REC 72 REYDS 645 TD 6 FPTS/G 13.3

Miller and Harris were both drafted in Round 14, and it's fine to take a chance on them if Michel is out. If Michel plays, I wouldn't have high expectations for either, especially in any leagues that reward points for receptions.

Now that training camp is ramping up with more action on the field, we'll continue to see more news and reports about players. It's exciting, and it definitely makes for more interesting mock drafts.

We're doing plenty of them as we get closer to the real Draft Day in most of our leagues. So continue to pay attention as things change when it comes to player's values.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 16-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer

2. Adam Aizer, Fantasy Football Podcast Host

3. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer

4. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy

5. Frank Stampfl, Fantasy Baseball Podcast Host

6. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer

7. R.J. White, NFL Editor

8. Andrew Baumhor, CBS Sports HQ Producer

9. Ben Schragger, Podcast Producer

10. Ben Gretch, Fantasy Editor

11. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer

12. Jeremy Bache, Fantasy Sales Coordinator

Round By Round Round 1 Pos Team Player 1 Dave Richard C. McCaffrey RB CAR 2 Adam Aizer S. Barkley RB NYG 3 Heath Cummings A. Kamara RB NO 4 Chris Towers E. Elliott RB DAL 5 Frank Stampfl D. Cook RB MIN 6 Jamey Eisenberg C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC 7 R.J. White M. Thomas WR NO 8 Andrew Baumhor D. Adams WR GB 9 Ben Schragger J. Mixon RB CIN 10 Ben Gretch M. Sanders RB PHI 11 Meron Berkson J. Jones WR ATL 12 Jeremy Bache T. Hill WR KC Round 2 Pos Team Player 13 Jeremy Bache A. Ekeler RB LAC 14 Meron Berkson D. Henry RB TEN 15 Ben Gretch T. Kelce TE KC 16 Ben Schragger J. Jacobs RB LV 17 Andrew Baumhor K. Drake RB ARI 18 R.J. White N. Chubb RB CLE 19 Jamey Eisenberg A. Jones RB GB 20 Frank Stampfl G. Kittle TE SF 21 Chris Towers D. Moore WR CAR 22 Heath Cummings C. Godwin WR TB 23 Adam Aizer J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT 24 Dave Richard D. Hopkins WR ARI Round 3 Pos Team Player 25 Dave Richard P. Mahomes QB KC 26 Adam Aizer K. Golladay WR DET 27 Heath Cummings J. Conner RB PIT 28 Chris Towers C. Ridley WR ATL 29 Frank Stampfl C. Carson RB SEA 30 Jamey Eisenberg M. Evans WR TB 31 R.J. White T. Gurley RB ATL 32 Andrew Baumhor C. Kupp WR LAR 33 Ben Schragger A. Robinson WR CHI 34 Ben Gretch A. Brown WR TEN 35 Meron Berkson A. Thielen WR MIN 36 Jeremy Bache M. Gordon RB DEN Round 4 Pos Team Player 37 Jeremy Bache L. Jackson QB BAL 38 Meron Berkson L. Bell RB NYJ 39 Ben Gretch O. Beckham WR CLE 40 Ben Schragger R. Woods WR LAR 41 Andrew Baumhor L. Fournette RB JAC 42 R.J. White A. Cooper WR DAL 43 Jamey Eisenberg T. Lockett WR SEA 44 Frank Stampfl T. McLaurin WR WAS 45 Chris Towers M. Andrews TE BAL 46 Heath Cummings J. Taylor RB IND 47 Adam Aizer D. Singletary RB BUF 48 Dave Richard D. Metcalf WR SEA Round 5 Pos Team Player 49 Dave Richard Z. Ertz TE PHI 50 Adam Aizer R. Jones RB TB 51 Heath Cummings C. Sutton WR DEN 52 Chris Towers K. Allen WR LAC 53 Frank Stampfl D. Chark WR JAC 54 Jamey Eisenberg D. Johnson RB HOU 55 R.J. White S. Diggs WR BUF 56 Andrew Baumhor K. Hunt RB CLE 57 Ben Schragger A. Green WR CIN 58 Ben Gretch W. Fuller WR HOU 59 Meron Berkson T. Hilton WR IND 60 Jeremy Bache D. Parker WR MIA Round 6 Pos Team Player 61 Jeremy Bache T. Boyd WR CIN 62 Meron Berkson M. Brown WR BAL 63 Ben Gretch M. Gallup WR DAL 64 Ben Schragger M. Ingram RB BAL 65 Andrew Baumhor B. Cooks WR HOU 66 R.J. White R. Mostert RB SF 67 Jamey Eisenberg D. Montgomery RB CHI 68 Frank Stampfl J. Landry WR CLE 69 Chris Towers D. Prescott QB DAL 70 Heath Cummings D. Waller TE LV 71 Adam Aizer D. Swift RB DET 72 Dave Richard C. Akers RB LAR Round 7 Pos Team Player 73 Dave Richard D. Slayton WR NYG 74 Adam Aizer K. Murray QB ARI 75 Heath Cummings R. Wilson QB SEA 76 Chris Towers T. Cohen RB CHI 77 Frank Stampfl D. Watson QB HOU 78 Jamey Eisenberg E. Engram TE NYG 79 R.J. White M. Breida RB MIA 80 Andrew Baumhor H. Henry TE LAC 81 Ben Schragger M. Jones WR DET 82 Ben Gretch J. Dobbins RB BAL 83 Meron Berkson J. Edelman WR NE 84 Jeremy Bache T. Higbee TE LAR Round 8 Pos Team Player 85 Jeremy Bache J. White RB NE 86 Meron Berkson M. Mack RB IND 87 Ben Gretch C. Kirk WR ARI 88 Ben Schragger H. Hurst TE ATL 89 Andrew Baumhor A. Gibson RB WAS 90 R.J. White J. Crowder WR NYJ 91 Jamey Eisenberg D. Johnson WR PIT 92 Frank Stampfl J. Howard RB MIA 93 Chris Towers A. Lazard WR GB 94 Heath Cummings K. Johnson RB DET 95 Adam Aizer S. Shepard WR NYG 96 Dave Richard Z. Moss RB BUF Round 9 Pos Team Player 97 Dave Richard D. Henderson RB LAR 98 Adam Aizer A. Mattison RB MIN 99 Heath Cummings P. Williams WR MIA 100 Chris Towers A. Miller WR CHI 101 Frank Stampfl T. Coleman RB SF 102 Jamey Eisenberg H. Ruggs III WR LV 103 R.J. White A. Peterson RB WAS 104 Andrew Baumhor J. Jeudy WR DEN 105 Ben Schragger J. Reagor WR PHI 106 Ben Gretch P. Lindsay RB DEN 107 Meron Berkson R. Gronkowski TE TB 108 Jeremy Bache J. Brown WR BUF Round 10 Pos Team Player 109 Jeremy Bache C. Lamb WR DAL 110 Meron Berkson J. Allen QB BUF 111 Ben Gretch B. Scott RB PHI 112 Ben Schragger M. Hardman WR KC 113 Andrew Baumhor C. Edmonds RB ARI 114 R.J. White N. Hines RB IND 115 Jamey Eisenberg D. Samuel WR SF 116 Frank Stampfl L. Murray RB NO 117 Chris Towers B. Love RB WAS 118 Heath Cummings M. Williams WR LAC 119 Adam Aizer S. Sims WR WAS 120 Dave Richard T. Pollard RB DAL Round 11 Pos Team Player 121 Dave Richard D. Washington RB KC 122 Adam Aizer P. Campbell WR IND 123 Heath Cummings L. Shenault Jr. WR JAC 124 Chris Towers J. Kelley RB LAC 125 Frank Stampfl G. Tate WR NYG 126 Jamey Eisenberg A. Dillon RB GB 127 R.J. White D. Brees QB NO 128 Andrew Baumhor C. Wentz QB PHI 129 Ben Schragger M. Ryan QB ATL 130 Ben Gretch D. Evans RB TEN 131 Meron Berkson D. Johnson RB HOU 132 Jeremy Bache S. Michel RB NE Round 12 Pos Team Player 133 Jeremy Bache C. Samuel WR CAR 134 Meron Berkson T. Brady QB TB 135 Ben Gretch N. Harry WR NE 136 Ben Schragger A. Hooper TE CLE 137 Andrew Baumhor J. Jefferson WR MIN 138 R.J. White M. Stafford QB DET 139 Jamey Eisenberg B. Aiyuk WR SF 140 Frank Stampfl B. Perriman WR NYJ 141 Chris Towers B. Edwards WR LV 142 Heath Cummings D. Jackson WR PHI 143 Adam Aizer N. Fant TE DEN 144 Dave Richard R. Anderson WR CAR Round 13 Pos Team Player 145 Dave Richard E. Sanders WR NO 146 Adam Aizer J. Washington WR PIT 147 Heath Cummings D. Mims WR NYJ 148 Chris Towers F. Gore RB NYJ 149 Frank Stampfl K. Vaughn RB TB 150 Jamey Eisenberg M. Gesicki TE MIA 151 R.J. White J. Smith TE TEN 152 Andrew Baumhor R. Armstead RB JAC 153 Ben Schragger D. Jones QB NYG 154 Ben Gretch C. Newton QB NE 155 Meron Berkson J. Jackson RB LAC 156 Jeremy Bache A. Gandy-Golden WR WAS Round 14 Pos Team Player 157 Jeremy Bache A. Rodgers QB GB 158 Meron Berkson A. McFarland RB PIT 159 Ben Gretch C. Hyde RB SEA 160 Ben Schragger M. Brown RB LAR 161 Andrew Baumhor A. Jeffery WR PHI 162 R.J. White Steelers DST PIT 163 Jamey Eisenberg B. Roethlisberger QB PIT 164 Frank Stampfl S. Watkins WR KC 165 Chris Towers L. Miller RB NE 166 Heath Cummings L. McCoy RB TB 167 Adam Aizer Ravens DST BAL 168 Dave Richard D. Harris RB NE Round 15 Pos Team Player 169 Dave Richard 49ers DST SF 170 Adam Aizer J. Cook TE NO 171 Heath Cummings Colts DST IND 172 Chris Towers Bills DST BUF 173 Frank Stampfl Chargers DST LAC 174 Jamey Eisenberg J. Tucker K BAL 175 R.J. White H. Butker K KC 176 Andrew Baumhor Eagles DST PHI 177 Ben Schragger W. Lutz K NO 178 Ben Gretch Patriots DST NE 179 Meron Berkson Rams DST LAR 180 Jeremy Bache Chiefs DST KC Round 16 Pos Team Player 181 Jeremy Bache G. Zuerlein K DAL 182 Meron Berkson R. Gould K SF 183 Ben Gretch J. Elliott K PHI 184 Ben Schragger Saints DST NO 185 Andrew Baumhor M. Prater K DET 186 R.J. White M. Pittman WR IND 187 Jamey Eisenberg Buccaneers DST TB 188 Frank Stampfl D. Bailey K MIN 189 Chris Towers Y. Koo K ATL 190 Heath Cummings K. Fairbairn K HOU 191 Adam Aizer B. McManus K DEN 192 Dave Richard J. Myers K SEA Team by Team Dave Richard Rd Pk Player 1 1 C. McCaffrey RB CAR 2 24 D. Hopkins WR ARI 3 25 P. Mahomes QB KC 4 48 D. Metcalf WR SEA 5 49 Z. Ertz TE PHI 6 72 C. Akers RB LAR 7 73 D. Slayton WR NYG 8 96 Z. Moss RB BUF 9 97 D. Henderson RB LAR 10 120 T. Pollard RB DAL 11 121 D. Washington RB KC 12 144 R. Anderson WR CAR 13 145 E. Sanders WR NO 14 168 D. Harris RB NE 15 169 49ers DST SF 16 192 J. Myers K SEA Adam Aizer Rd Pk Player 1 2 S. Barkley RB NYG 2 23 J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT 3 26 K. Golladay WR DET 4 47 D. Singletary RB BUF 5 50 R. Jones RB TB 6 71 D. Swift RB DET 7 74 K. Murray QB ARI 8 95 S. Shepard WR NYG 9 98 A. Mattison RB MIN 10 119 S. Sims WR WAS 11 122 P. Campbell WR IND 12 143 N. Fant TE DEN 13 146 J. Washington WR PIT 14 167 Ravens DST BAL 15 170 J. Cook TE NO 16 191 B. McManus K DEN Heath Cummings Rd Pk Player 1 3 A. Kamara RB NO 2 22 C. Godwin WR TB 3 27 J. Conner RB PIT 4 46 J. Taylor RB IND 5 51 C. Sutton WR DEN 6 70 D. Waller TE LV 7 75 R. Wilson QB SEA 8 94 K. Johnson RB DET 9 99 P. Williams WR MIA 10 118 M. Williams WR LAC 11 123 L. Shenault Jr. WR JAC 12 142 D. Jackson WR PHI 13 147 D. Mims WR NYJ 14 166 L. McCoy RB TB 15 171 Colts DST IND 16 190 K. Fairbairn K HOU Chris Towers Rd Pk Player 1 4 E. Elliott RB DAL 2 21 D. Moore WR CAR 3 28 C. Ridley WR ATL 4 45 M. Andrews TE BAL 5 52 K. Allen WR LAC 6 69 D. Prescott QB DAL 7 76 T. Cohen RB CHI 8 93 A. Lazard WR GB 9 100 A. Miller WR CHI 10 117 B. Love RB WAS 11 124 J. Kelley RB LAC 12 141 B. Edwards WR LV 13 148 F. Gore RB NYJ 14 165 L. Miller RB NE 15 172 Bills DST BUF 16 189 Y. Koo K ATL Frank Stampfl Rd Pk Player 1 5 D. Cook RB MIN 2 20 G. Kittle TE SF 3 29 C. Carson RB SEA 4 44 T. McLaurin WR WAS 5 53 D. Chark WR JAC 6 68 J. Landry WR CLE 7 77 D. Watson QB HOU 8 92 J. Howard RB MIA 9 101 T. Coleman RB SF 10 116 L. Murray RB NO 11 125 G. Tate WR NYG 12 140 B. Perriman WR NYJ 13 149 K. Vaughn RB TB 14 164 S. Watkins WR KC 15 173 Chargers DST LAC 16 188 D. Bailey K MIN Jamey Eisenberg Rd Pk Player 1 6 C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC 2 19 A. Jones RB GB 3 30 M. Evans WR TB 4 43 T. Lockett WR SEA 5 54 D. Johnson RB HOU 6 67 D. Montgomery RB CHI 7 78 E. Engram TE NYG 8 91 D. Johnson WR PIT 9 102 H. Ruggs III WR LV 10 115 D. Samuel WR SF 11 126 A. Dillon RB GB 12 139 B. Aiyuk WR SF 13 150 M. Gesicki TE MIA 14 163 B. Roethlisberger QB PIT 15 174 J. Tucker K BAL 16 187 Buccaneers DST TB R.J. White Rd Pk Player 1 7 M. Thomas WR NO 2 18 N. Chubb RB CLE 3 31 T. Gurley RB ATL 4 42 A. Cooper WR DAL 5 55 S. Diggs WR BUF 6 66 R. Mostert RB SF 7 79 M. Breida RB MIA 8 90 J. Crowder WR NYJ 9 103 A. Peterson RB WAS 10 114 N. Hines RB IND 11 127 D. Brees QB NO 12 138 M. Stafford QB DET 13 151 J. Smith TE TEN 14 162 Steelers DST PIT 15 175 H. Butker K KC 16 186 M. Pittman WR IND Andrew Baumhor Rd Pk Player 1 8 D. Adams WR GB 2 17 K. Drake RB ARI 3 32 C. Kupp WR LAR 4 41 L. Fournette RB JAC 5 56 K. Hunt RB CLE 6 65 B. Cooks WR HOU 7 80 H. Henry TE LAC 8 89 A. Gibson RB WAS 9 104 J. Jeudy WR DEN 10 113 C. Edmonds RB ARI 11 128 C. Wentz QB PHI 12 137 J. Jefferson WR MIN 13 152 R. Armstead RB JAC 14 161 A. Jeffery WR PHI 15 176 Eagles DST PHI 16 185 M. Prater K DET Ben Schragger Rd Pk Player 1 9 J. Mixon RB CIN 2 16 J. Jacobs RB LV 3 33 A. Robinson WR CHI 4 40 R. Woods WR LAR 5 57 A. Green WR CIN 6 64 M. Ingram RB BAL 7 81 M. Jones WR DET 8 88 H. Hurst TE ATL 9 105 J. Reagor WR PHI 10 112 M. Hardman WR KC 11 129 M. Ryan QB ATL 12 136 A. Hooper TE CLE 13 153 D. Jones QB NYG 14 160 M. Brown RB LAR 15 177 W. Lutz K NO 16 184 Saints DST NO Ben Gretch Rd Pk Player 1 10 M. Sanders RB PHI 2 15 T. Kelce TE KC 3 34 A. Brown WR TEN 4 39 O. Beckham WR CLE 5 58 W. Fuller WR HOU 6 63 M. Gallup WR DAL 7 82 J. Dobbins RB BAL 8 87 C. Kirk WR ARI 9 106 P. Lindsay RB DEN 10 111 B. Scott RB PHI 11 130 D. Evans RB TEN 12 135 N. Harry WR NE 13 154 C. Newton QB NE 14 159 C. Hyde RB SEA 15 178 Patriots DST NE 16 183 J. Elliott K PHI Meron Berkson Rd Pk Player 1 11 J. Jones WR ATL 2 14 D. Henry RB TEN 3 35 A. Thielen WR MIN 4 38 L. Bell RB NYJ 5 59 T. Hilton WR IND 6 62 M. Brown WR BAL 7 83 J. Edelman WR NE 8 86 M. Mack RB IND 9 107 R. Gronkowski TE TB 10 110 J. Allen QB BUF 11 131 D. Johnson RB HOU 12 134 T. Brady QB TB 13 155 J. Jackson RB LAC 14 158 A. McFarland RB PIT 15 179 Rams DST LAR 16 182 R. Gould K SF Jeremy Bache Rd Pk Player 1 12 T. Hill WR KC 2 13 A. Ekeler RB LAC 3 36 M. Gordon RB DEN 4 37 L. Jackson QB BAL 5 60 D. Parker WR MIA 6 61 T. Boyd WR CIN 7 84 T. Higbee TE LAR 8 85 J. White RB NE 9 108 J. Brown WR BUF 10 109 C. Lamb WR DAL 11 132 S. Michel RB NE 12 133 C. Samuel WR CAR 13 156 A. Gandy-Golden WR WAS 14 157 A. Rodgers QB GB 15 180 Chiefs DST KC 16 181 G. Zuerlein K DAL

