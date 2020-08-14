Watch Now: Jamey's WR Breakouts (2:14)

It's always interesting to do mock drafts after news happens in the NFL to see the impact on the players involved. For example, two backfields recently had significant changes in Washington and New England, and that altered the outlook for several running backs.

Let's start with Washington, which released Derrius Guice after he was arrested for alleged domestic violence. The team is now going with a backfield headlined by Adrian Peterson, Antonio Gibson and Bryce Love -- at least from a Fantasy perspective.

In our latest 0.5, PPR mock draft, Gibson was drafted in Round 8, Peterson went in Round 9 and Love was selected in Round 10. I was glad to see that Gibson wasn't overvalued, and Round 8 is a good spot for him.

As a converted wide receiver from Memphis, the rookie is expected to play on passing downs and likely be a gadget player. We'll see how many carries he gets -- he had 33 in 2019 -- but he could have a similar role to what we see from guys like Tarik Cohen or James White, albeit on a lesser scale. 

Being optimistic, I'm hopeful for 45-50 catches and 100 total touches. He could be a flex, and Andrew Baumhor drafted him as the fourth running back on his roster. This was a solid pick and great value for his team.

I didn't like the Peterson pick for R.J. White. Peterson was drafted ahead of guys like Phillip Lindsay, Chase Edmonds and Latavius Murray, among others, and I'd rather have those other running backs.

At 35, Peterson doesn't have much upside, even if he's the starter heading into Week 1. I'd rather have Love in Round 10, and I was upset when Chris Towers drafted him.

The hope is Washington leans more on the younger running backs in Gibson and Love, and Peterson plays in a secondary role. It would be great if Love leads the team in carries after he essentially had a redshirt season in 2019 following a torn ACL at Stanford in 2018. Following Guice's release, Love is one of my favorite sleepers this season.

For the Patriots, they signed Lamar Miller to an already crowded backfield with Sony Michel, White, Damien Harris and Rex Burkhead. Miller, who missed last season with a torn ACL and MCL, was placed on the PUP list upon signing.

We'll see how long Miller is out, but one of the reasons he was likely signed is because Michel is also on the PUP list following foot surgery in May. The Athletic reported that Michel could miss Week 1, and he could stay on the PUP list to open the season, meaning he's out for at least six weeks.

It's a fluid situation, and it's one you might want to avoid altogether -- aside from White. Here, White was selected in Round 8, which is fair value in 0.5 PPR. In full PPR, I can see White being drafted as early as Round 6.

Jeremy Bache drafted White, and he also took a flier on Michel in Round 11. If Michel is fine for Week 1, he should be the lead rusher for the Patriots, but he will likely share carries with Miller, Harris and White, who we know will play on passing downs.

James White RB
NE New England • #28
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
2019 Stats
RUYDS
263
REC
72
REYDS
645
TD
6
FPTS/G
13.3

Miller and Harris were both drafted in Round 14, and it's fine to take a chance on them if Michel is out. If Michel plays, I wouldn't have high expectations for either, especially in any leagues that reward points for receptions.

Now that training camp is ramping up with more action on the field, we'll continue to see more news and reports about players. It's exciting, and it definitely makes for more interesting mock drafts.

We're doing plenty of them as we get closer to the real Draft Day in most of our leagues. So continue to pay attention as things change when it comes to player's values.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 16-round draft. 

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
2. Adam Aizer, Fantasy Football Podcast Host
3. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
4. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy  
5. Frank Stampfl, Fantasy Baseball Podcast Host
6. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
7. R.J. White, NFL Editor
8. Andrew Baumhor, CBS Sports HQ Producer
9. Ben Schragger, Podcast Producer
10. Ben Gretch, Fantasy Editor
11. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
12. Jeremy Bache, Fantasy Sales Coordinator

Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Dave Richard C. McCaffrey RB CAR
2 Adam Aizer S. Barkley RB NYG
3 Heath Cummings A. Kamara RB NO
4 Chris Towers E. Elliott RB DAL
5 Frank Stampfl D. Cook RB MIN
6 Jamey Eisenberg C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
7 R.J. White M. Thomas WR NO
8 Andrew Baumhor D. Adams WR GB
9 Ben Schragger J. Mixon RB CIN
10 Ben Gretch M. Sanders RB PHI
11 Meron Berkson J. Jones WR ATL
12 Jeremy Bache T. Hill WR KC
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 Jeremy Bache A. Ekeler RB LAC
14 Meron Berkson D. Henry RB TEN
15 Ben Gretch T. Kelce TE KC
16 Ben Schragger J. Jacobs RB LV
17 Andrew Baumhor K. Drake RB ARI
18 R.J. White N. Chubb RB CLE
19 Jamey Eisenberg A. Jones RB GB
20 Frank Stampfl G. Kittle TE SF
21 Chris Towers D. Moore WR CAR
22 Heath Cummings C. Godwin WR TB
23 Adam Aizer J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
24 Dave Richard D. Hopkins WR ARI
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Dave Richard P. Mahomes QB KC
26 Adam Aizer K. Golladay WR DET
27 Heath Cummings J. Conner RB PIT
28 Chris Towers C. Ridley WR ATL
29 Frank Stampfl C. Carson RB SEA
30 Jamey Eisenberg M. Evans WR TB
31 R.J. White T. Gurley RB ATL
32 Andrew Baumhor C. Kupp WR LAR
33 Ben Schragger A. Robinson WR CHI
34 Ben Gretch A. Brown WR TEN
35 Meron Berkson A. Thielen WR MIN
36 Jeremy Bache M. Gordon RB DEN
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 Jeremy Bache L. Jackson QB BAL
38 Meron Berkson L. Bell RB NYJ
39 Ben Gretch O. Beckham WR CLE
40 Ben Schragger R. Woods WR LAR
41 Andrew Baumhor L. Fournette RB JAC
42 R.J. White A. Cooper WR DAL
43 Jamey Eisenberg T. Lockett WR SEA
44 Frank Stampfl T. McLaurin WR WAS
45 Chris Towers M. Andrews TE BAL
46 Heath Cummings J. Taylor RB IND
47 Adam Aizer D. Singletary RB BUF
48 Dave Richard D. Metcalf WR SEA
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Dave Richard Z. Ertz TE PHI
50 Adam Aizer R. Jones RB TB
51 Heath Cummings C. Sutton WR DEN
52 Chris Towers K. Allen WR LAC
53 Frank Stampfl D. Chark WR JAC
54 Jamey Eisenberg D. Johnson RB HOU
55 R.J. White S. Diggs WR BUF
56 Andrew Baumhor K. Hunt RB CLE
57 Ben Schragger A. Green WR CIN
58 Ben Gretch W. Fuller WR HOU
59 Meron Berkson T. Hilton WR IND
60 Jeremy Bache D. Parker WR MIA
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 Jeremy Bache T. Boyd WR CIN
62 Meron Berkson M. Brown WR BAL
63 Ben Gretch M. Gallup WR DAL
64 Ben Schragger M. Ingram RB BAL
65 Andrew Baumhor B. Cooks WR HOU
66 R.J. White R. Mostert RB SF
67 Jamey Eisenberg D. Montgomery RB CHI
68 Frank Stampfl J. Landry WR CLE
69 Chris Towers D. Prescott QB DAL
70 Heath Cummings D. Waller TE LV
71 Adam Aizer D. Swift RB DET
72 Dave Richard C. Akers RB LAR
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Dave Richard D. Slayton WR NYG
74 Adam Aizer K. Murray QB ARI
75 Heath Cummings R. Wilson QB SEA
76 Chris Towers T. Cohen RB CHI
77 Frank Stampfl D. Watson QB HOU
78 Jamey Eisenberg E. Engram TE NYG
79 R.J. White M. Breida RB MIA
80 Andrew Baumhor H. Henry TE LAC
81 Ben Schragger M. Jones WR DET
82 Ben Gretch J. Dobbins RB BAL
83 Meron Berkson J. Edelman WR NE
84 Jeremy Bache T. Higbee TE LAR
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 Jeremy Bache J. White RB NE
86 Meron Berkson M. Mack RB IND
87 Ben Gretch C. Kirk WR ARI
88 Ben Schragger H. Hurst TE ATL
89 Andrew Baumhor A. Gibson RB WAS
90 R.J. White J. Crowder WR NYJ
91 Jamey Eisenberg D. Johnson WR PIT
92 Frank Stampfl J. Howard RB MIA
93 Chris Towers A. Lazard WR GB
94 Heath Cummings K. Johnson RB DET
95 Adam Aizer S. Shepard WR NYG
96 Dave Richard Z. Moss RB BUF
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Dave Richard D. Henderson RB LAR
98 Adam Aizer A. Mattison RB MIN
99 Heath Cummings P. Williams WR MIA
100 Chris Towers A. Miller WR CHI
101 Frank Stampfl T. Coleman RB SF
102 Jamey Eisenberg H. Ruggs III WR LV
103 R.J. White A. Peterson RB WAS
104 Andrew Baumhor J. Jeudy WR DEN
105 Ben Schragger J. Reagor WR PHI
106 Ben Gretch P. Lindsay RB DEN
107 Meron Berkson R. Gronkowski TE TB
108 Jeremy Bache J. Brown WR BUF
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 Jeremy Bache C. Lamb WR DAL
110 Meron Berkson J. Allen QB BUF
111 Ben Gretch B. Scott RB PHI
112 Ben Schragger M. Hardman WR KC
113 Andrew Baumhor C. Edmonds RB ARI
114 R.J. White N. Hines RB IND
115 Jamey Eisenberg D. Samuel WR SF
116 Frank Stampfl L. Murray RB NO
117 Chris Towers B. Love RB WAS
118 Heath Cummings M. Williams WR LAC
119 Adam Aizer S. Sims WR WAS
120 Dave Richard T. Pollard RB DAL
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Dave Richard D. Washington RB KC
122 Adam Aizer P. Campbell WR IND
123 Heath Cummings L. Shenault Jr. WR JAC
124 Chris Towers J. Kelley RB LAC
125 Frank Stampfl G. Tate WR NYG
126 Jamey Eisenberg A. Dillon RB GB
127 R.J. White D. Brees QB NO
128 Andrew Baumhor C. Wentz QB PHI
129 Ben Schragger M. Ryan QB ATL
130 Ben Gretch D. Evans RB TEN
131 Meron Berkson D. Johnson RB HOU
132 Jeremy Bache S. Michel RB NE
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 Jeremy Bache C. Samuel WR CAR
134 Meron Berkson T. Brady QB TB
135 Ben Gretch N. Harry WR NE
136 Ben Schragger A. Hooper TE CLE
137 Andrew Baumhor J. Jefferson WR MIN
138 R.J. White M. Stafford QB DET
139 Jamey Eisenberg B. Aiyuk WR SF
140 Frank Stampfl B. Perriman WR NYJ
141 Chris Towers B. Edwards WR LV
142 Heath Cummings D. Jackson WR PHI
143 Adam Aizer N. Fant TE DEN
144 Dave Richard R. Anderson WR CAR
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Dave Richard E. Sanders WR NO
146 Adam Aizer J. Washington WR PIT
147 Heath Cummings D. Mims WR NYJ
148 Chris Towers F. Gore RB NYJ
149 Frank Stampfl K. Vaughn RB TB
150 Jamey Eisenberg M. Gesicki TE MIA
151 R.J. White J. Smith TE TEN
152 Andrew Baumhor R. Armstead RB JAC
153 Ben Schragger D. Jones QB NYG
154 Ben Gretch C. Newton QB NE
155 Meron Berkson J. Jackson RB LAC
156 Jeremy Bache A. Gandy-Golden WR WAS
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 Jeremy Bache A. Rodgers QB GB
158 Meron Berkson A. McFarland RB PIT
159 Ben Gretch C. Hyde RB SEA
160 Ben Schragger M. Brown RB LAR
161 Andrew Baumhor A. Jeffery WR PHI
162 R.J. White Steelers DST PIT
163 Jamey Eisenberg B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
164 Frank Stampfl S. Watkins WR KC
165 Chris Towers L. Miller RB NE
166 Heath Cummings L. McCoy RB TB
167 Adam Aizer Ravens DST BAL
168 Dave Richard D. Harris RB NE
Round 15
Pos Team Player
169 Dave Richard 49ers DST SF
170 Adam Aizer J. Cook TE NO
171 Heath Cummings Colts DST IND
172 Chris Towers Bills DST BUF
173 Frank Stampfl Chargers DST LAC
174 Jamey Eisenberg J. Tucker K BAL
175 R.J. White H. Butker K KC
176 Andrew Baumhor Eagles DST PHI
177 Ben Schragger W. Lutz K NO
178 Ben Gretch Patriots DST NE
179 Meron Berkson Rams DST LAR
180 Jeremy Bache Chiefs DST KC
Round 16
Pos Team Player
181 Jeremy Bache G. Zuerlein K DAL
182 Meron Berkson R. Gould K SF
183 Ben Gretch J. Elliott K PHI
184 Ben Schragger Saints DST NO
185 Andrew Baumhor M. Prater K DET
186 R.J. White M. Pittman WR IND
187 Jamey Eisenberg Buccaneers DST TB
188 Frank Stampfl D. Bailey K MIN
189 Chris Towers Y. Koo K ATL
190 Heath Cummings K. Fairbairn K HOU
191 Adam Aizer B. McManus K DEN
192 Dave Richard J. Myers K SEA
Team by Team
Dave Richard
Rd Pk Player
1 1 C. McCaffrey RB CAR
2 24 D. Hopkins WR ARI
3 25 P. Mahomes QB KC
4 48 D. Metcalf WR SEA
5 49 Z. Ertz TE PHI
6 72 C. Akers RB LAR
7 73 D. Slayton WR NYG
8 96 Z. Moss RB BUF
9 97 D. Henderson RB LAR
10 120 T. Pollard RB DAL
11 121 D. Washington RB KC
12 144 R. Anderson WR CAR
13 145 E. Sanders WR NO
14 168 D. Harris RB NE
15 169 49ers DST SF
16 192 J. Myers K SEA
Adam Aizer
Rd Pk Player
1 2 S. Barkley RB NYG
2 23 J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
3 26 K. Golladay WR DET
4 47 D. Singletary RB BUF
5 50 R. Jones RB TB
6 71 D. Swift RB DET
7 74 K. Murray QB ARI
8 95 S. Shepard WR NYG
9 98 A. Mattison RB MIN
10 119 S. Sims WR WAS
11 122 P. Campbell WR IND
12 143 N. Fant TE DEN
13 146 J. Washington WR PIT
14 167 Ravens DST BAL
15 170 J. Cook TE NO
16 191 B. McManus K DEN
Heath Cummings
Rd Pk Player
1 3 A. Kamara RB NO
2 22 C. Godwin WR TB
3 27 J. Conner RB PIT
4 46 J. Taylor RB IND
5 51 C. Sutton WR DEN
6 70 D. Waller TE LV
7 75 R. Wilson QB SEA
8 94 K. Johnson RB DET
9 99 P. Williams WR MIA
10 118 M. Williams WR LAC
11 123 L. Shenault Jr. WR JAC
12 142 D. Jackson WR PHI
13 147 D. Mims WR NYJ
14 166 L. McCoy RB TB
15 171 Colts DST IND
16 190 K. Fairbairn K HOU
Chris Towers
Rd Pk Player
1 4 E. Elliott RB DAL
2 21 D. Moore WR CAR
3 28 C. Ridley WR ATL
4 45 M. Andrews TE BAL
5 52 K. Allen WR LAC
6 69 D. Prescott QB DAL
7 76 T. Cohen RB CHI
8 93 A. Lazard WR GB
9 100 A. Miller WR CHI
10 117 B. Love RB WAS
11 124 J. Kelley RB LAC
12 141 B. Edwards WR LV
13 148 F. Gore RB NYJ
14 165 L. Miller RB NE
15 172 Bills DST BUF
16 189 Y. Koo K ATL
Frank Stampfl
Rd Pk Player
1 5 D. Cook RB MIN
2 20 G. Kittle TE SF
3 29 C. Carson RB SEA
4 44 T. McLaurin WR WAS
5 53 D. Chark WR JAC
6 68 J. Landry WR CLE
7 77 D. Watson QB HOU
8 92 J. Howard RB MIA
9 101 T. Coleman RB SF
10 116 L. Murray RB NO
11 125 G. Tate WR NYG
12 140 B. Perriman WR NYJ
13 149 K. Vaughn RB TB
14 164 S. Watkins WR KC
15 173 Chargers DST LAC
16 188 D. Bailey K MIN
Jamey Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 6 C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
2 19 A. Jones RB GB
3 30 M. Evans WR TB
4 43 T. Lockett WR SEA
5 54 D. Johnson RB HOU
6 67 D. Montgomery RB CHI
7 78 E. Engram TE NYG
8 91 D. Johnson WR PIT
9 102 H. Ruggs III WR LV
10 115 D. Samuel WR SF
11 126 A. Dillon RB GB
12 139 B. Aiyuk WR SF
13 150 M. Gesicki TE MIA
14 163 B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
15 174 J. Tucker K BAL
16 187 Buccaneers DST TB
R.J. White
Rd Pk Player
1 7 M. Thomas WR NO
2 18 N. Chubb RB CLE
3 31 T. Gurley RB ATL
4 42 A. Cooper WR DAL
5 55 S. Diggs WR BUF
6 66 R. Mostert RB SF
7 79 M. Breida RB MIA
8 90 J. Crowder WR NYJ
9 103 A. Peterson RB WAS
10 114 N. Hines RB IND
11 127 D. Brees QB NO
12 138 M. Stafford QB DET
13 151 J. Smith TE TEN
14 162 Steelers DST PIT
15 175 H. Butker K KC
16 186 M. Pittman WR IND
Andrew Baumhor
Rd Pk Player
1 8 D. Adams WR GB
2 17 K. Drake RB ARI
3 32 C. Kupp WR LAR
4 41 L. Fournette RB JAC
5 56 K. Hunt RB CLE
6 65 B. Cooks WR HOU
7 80 H. Henry TE LAC
8 89 A. Gibson RB WAS
9 104 J. Jeudy WR DEN
10 113 C. Edmonds RB ARI
11 128 C. Wentz QB PHI
12 137 J. Jefferson WR MIN
13 152 R. Armstead RB JAC
14 161 A. Jeffery WR PHI
15 176 Eagles DST PHI
16 185 M. Prater K DET
Ben Schragger
Rd Pk Player
1 9 J. Mixon RB CIN
2 16 J. Jacobs RB LV
3 33 A. Robinson WR CHI
4 40 R. Woods WR LAR
5 57 A. Green WR CIN
6 64 M. Ingram RB BAL
7 81 M. Jones WR DET
8 88 H. Hurst TE ATL
9 105 J. Reagor WR PHI
10 112 M. Hardman WR KC
11 129 M. Ryan QB ATL
12 136 A. Hooper TE CLE
13 153 D. Jones QB NYG
14 160 M. Brown RB LAR
15 177 W. Lutz K NO
16 184 Saints DST NO
Ben Gretch
Rd Pk Player
1 10 M. Sanders RB PHI
2 15 T. Kelce TE KC
3 34 A. Brown WR TEN
4 39 O. Beckham WR CLE
5 58 W. Fuller WR HOU
6 63 M. Gallup WR DAL
7 82 J. Dobbins RB BAL
8 87 C. Kirk WR ARI
9 106 P. Lindsay RB DEN
10 111 B. Scott RB PHI
11 130 D. Evans RB TEN
12 135 N. Harry WR NE
13 154 C. Newton QB NE
14 159 C. Hyde RB SEA
15 178 Patriots DST NE
16 183 J. Elliott K PHI
Meron Berkson
Rd Pk Player
1 11 J. Jones WR ATL
2 14 D. Henry RB TEN
3 35 A. Thielen WR MIN
4 38 L. Bell RB NYJ
5 59 T. Hilton WR IND
6 62 M. Brown WR BAL
7 83 J. Edelman WR NE
8 86 M. Mack RB IND
9 107 R. Gronkowski TE TB
10 110 J. Allen QB BUF
11 131 D. Johnson RB HOU
12 134 T. Brady QB TB
13 155 J. Jackson RB LAC
14 158 A. McFarland RB PIT
15 179 Rams DST LAR
16 182 R. Gould K SF
Jeremy Bache
Rd Pk Player
1 12 T. Hill WR KC
2 13 A. Ekeler RB LAC
3 36 M. Gordon RB DEN
4 37 L. Jackson QB BAL
5 60 D. Parker WR MIA
6 61 T. Boyd WR CIN
7 84 T. Higbee TE LAR
8 85 J. White RB NE
9 108 J. Brown WR BUF
10 109 C. Lamb WR DAL
11 132 S. Michel RB NE
12 133 C. Samuel WR CAR
13 156 A. Gandy-Golden WR WAS
14 157 A. Rodgers QB GB
15 180 Chiefs DST KC
16 181 G. Zuerlein K DAL

