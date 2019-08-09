Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Grading the experts in our 14-team PPR mock
Jamey Eisenberg reviews our latest 14-team PPR mock draft and hands out letter grades to his fellow analysts.
It's not easy drafting in a 14-team league. You find out quickly how soon the talent pool dries up compared to 10- and 12-team formats.
We recently held a 14-team PPR mock draft with members of our CBS Sports staff, and it was a challenge to build a great roster. You really have to hit on several players in the middle and later rounds for your team to be successful.
For this mock draft review, I want to focus on how three of my colleagues -- Adam Aizer, Heath Cummings and Dave Richard -- built their teams. All three did a great job; we'll start with Adam, who picked No. 1 overall.
Adam made the easy selection of Saquon Barkley first, and he followed that up with T.Y. Hilton and Julian Edelman. This is a solid start in PPR, especially since we start three receivers in this league.
On his next turn, he added two running backs with James White and Tevin Coleman, and Coleman will be his flex going into the season. So far, so good for Adam.
He drafted Marvin Jones in Round 6 and followed that with Eric Ebron in Round 7. I might have selected Andrew Luck over Ebron here, but Adam said he wanted the potential standout tight end compared to the quarterback, which is understandable given how deep quarterback is this year.
Adam now had his core of Barkley, White and Coleman at running back, Hilton, Edelman and Jones at receiver and Ebron at tight end. He took a swing for the fences next with the Bills running back duo of LeSean McCoy and Devin Singletary, and maybe one of those guys will pay big dividends by the end of the season. I still like McCoy better than Singletary for now, but I'd love to see Singletary get a crack at the starting job.
Adam was able to wait on quarterback and get Jared Goff in Round 10, and he finished his team off with reserves in Mike Davis, Jamaal Williams, D.K. Metcalf and Danny Amendola. I give this team a B-plus.
Heath picked at No. 4 overall, and he took the potential risk of drafting Ezekiel Elliott, who is still holding out because of his contract. We all hope Elliott is on the field for Dallas in Week 1 against the Giants, and if that happens then Elliott is great in this spot. But any missed time during the regular season could cause Heath to regret this pick.
Heath started his team with five excellent picks of Elliott, Dalvin Cook, Adam Thielen, Hunter Henry and Tarik Cohen, and he continued to take players he loved next in Corey Davis, Tyrell Williams and Dion Lewis. Heath has always been excited about Williams for this year, and his value could improve the longer Antonio Brown (feet) is out. The same could be said for Lewis the longer Derrick Henry (calf) is out.
Like Adam, Heath waited on a quarterback, landing Ben Roethlisberger in Round 12, which is solid. And he rounded out his team with Mitchell Trubisky, Marquise Brown, D.J. Chark, Devin Funchess and Kenny Stills. I give this team a B.
Dave picked at No. 13 overall, and he went with Travis Kelce in Round 1. I think that's too soon, but Dave now has an advantage at a thin position.
He drafted Mike Evans in Round 2, and I knew it wouldn't take long before Dave started looking for running backs. Sure enough, in Rounds 3 and 4 he drafted Josh Jacobs and Chris Carson, which is a great start.
It got even better with Rashaad Penny in Round 6, and Dave was able to lock up Seattle's backfield, which could work out just fine, even in PPR. The rest of Dave's team is Matt Ryan at quarterback, who he got in Round 10, with Damien Harris, C.J. Anderson, Alfred Morris and Doug Martin at running back. Morris is an intriguing pick given Elliott's holdout with the Cowboys.
Dave also has Dede Westbrook, DeSean Jackson and Keke Coutee at receiver, and he drafted a backup tight end in Hockenson. This team also gets a B on my report card.
As for my team, I was picking at No. 7 overall, and I went with the best player available in the first six rounds, including Davante Adams, Kerryon Johnson, Robert Woods, Mark Ingram, David Montgomery and Alshon Jeffery. I love this start.
Now, I struggled with Woods vs. Devonta Freeman in Round 3, but I went with Woods given the three-receiver lineup. I expect Freeman to have a big year in 2019, but Woods should as well.
I also debated Jeffery vs. Latavius Murray in Round 6 because I knew running back talent was running out, but Jeffery made more sense for my roster. It worked out well that Murray was still there in Round 7.
I was able to wait on tight end (Delanie Walker in Round 9) and quarterback (Jameis Winston in Round 12), and I love the value for those players. The rest of my guys include Alexander Mattison at running back and Anthony Miller, Trey Quinn, Ted Ginn and David Moore at receiver.
I'm tempted to give myself an A, but I'll refrain and lower it to a B-plus. This is one of my favorite teams that I drafted to so far this season, especially in a 14-team league.
In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 16-round draft.
Our draft order is as follows:
- Adam Aizer, Podcast Host
- Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
- Michael Kiser, Director, Video Production
- Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
- Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy
- Will Brinson, Senior NFL Writer
- Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
- George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
- R.J. White, NFL Editor
- Matthew Coca, CBS Sports HQ Producer
- Ben Gretch, Fantasy Editor
- Andrew Baumhor, CBS Sports HQ Producer
- Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
- Jack Capotorto, CBS Sports HQ Producer
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Adam Aizer
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|2
|Meron Berkson
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|3
|Michael Kiser
|A. Kamara RB NO
|4
|Heath Cummings
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|5
|Chris Towers
|D. Hopkins WR HOU
|6
|Will Brinson
|D. Johnson RB ARI
|7
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Adams WR GB
|8
|George Maselli
|J. Jones WR ATL
|9
|R.J. White
|M. Thomas WR NO
|10
|Matthew Coca
|L. Bell RB NYJ
|11
|Ben Gretch
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|12
|Andrew Baumhor
|O. Beckham WR CLE
|13
|Dave Richard
|T. Kelce TE KC
|14
|Jack Capotorto
|J. Conner RB PIT
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|15
|Jack Capotorto
|T. Hill WR KC
|16
|Dave Richard
|M. Evans WR TB
|17
|Andrew Baumhor
|A. Brown WR OAK
|18
|Ben Gretch
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|19
|Matthew Coca
|K. Allen WR LAC
|20
|R.J. White
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|21
|George Maselli
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|22
|Jamey Eisenberg
|K. Johnson RB DET
|23
|Will Brinson
|G. Kittle TE SF
|24
|Chris Towers
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|25
|Heath Cummings
|D. Cook RB MIN
|26
|Michael Kiser
|T. Gurley RB LAR
|27
|Meron Berkson
|A. Cooper WR DAL
|28
|Adam Aizer
|T. Hilton WR IND
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|29
|Adam Aizer
|J. Edelman WR NE
|30
|Meron Berkson
|D. Williams RB KC
|31
|Michael Kiser
|S. Diggs WR MIN
|32
|Heath Cummings
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|33
|Chris Towers
|M. Gordon RB LAC
|34
|Will Brinson
|B. Cooks WR LAR
|35
|Jamey Eisenberg
|R. Woods WR LAR
|36
|George Maselli
|D. Freeman RB ATL
|37
|R.J. White
|M. Mack RB IND
|38
|Matthew Coca
|E. Engram TE NYG
|39
|Ben Gretch
|K. Golladay WR DET
|40
|Andrew Baumhor
|O. Howard TE TB
|41
|Dave Richard
|J. Jacobs RB OAK
|42
|Jack Capotorto
|C. Godwin WR TB
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|43
|Jack Capotorto
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|44
|Dave Richard
|C. Carson RB SEA
|45
|Andrew Baumhor
|A. Jones RB GB
|46
|Ben Gretch
|D. Moore WR CAR
|47
|Matthew Coca
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|48
|R.J. White
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|49
|George Maselli
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|50
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Ingram RB BAL
|51
|Will Brinson
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|52
|Chris Towers
|A. Green WR CIN
|53
|Heath Cummings
|H. Henry TE LAC
|54
|Michael Kiser
|K. Drake RB MIA
|55
|Meron Berkson
|P. Lindsay RB DEN
|56
|Adam Aizer
|J. White RB NE
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|57
|Adam Aizer
|T. Coleman RB SF
|58
|Meron Berkson
|J. Landry WR CLE
|59
|Michael Kiser
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|60
|Heath Cummings
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|61
|Chris Towers
|D. Watson QB HOU
|62
|Will Brinson
|C. Samuel WR CAR
|63
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|64
|George Maselli
|D. Henry RB TEN
|65
|R.J. White
|L. Miller RB HOU
|66
|Matthew Coca
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|67
|Ben Gretch
|C. Kirk WR ARI
|68
|Andrew Baumhor
|R. Anderson WR NYJ
|69
|Dave Richard
|D. Westbrook WR JAC
|70
|Jack Capotorto
|S. Michel RB NE
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|71
|Jack Capotorto
|W. Fuller WR HOU
|72
|Dave Richard
|R. Penny RB SEA
|73
|Andrew Baumhor
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|74
|Ben Gretch
|M. Williams WR LAC
|75
|Matthew Coca
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|76
|R.J. White
|D. Pettis WR SF
|77
|George Maselli
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|78
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Jeffery WR PHI
|79
|Will Brinson
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|80
|Chris Towers
|S. Watkins WR KC
|81
|Heath Cummings
|C. Davis WR TEN
|82
|Michael Kiser
|M. Valdes-Scantling WR GB
|83
|Meron Berkson
|J. Cook TE NO
|84
|Adam Aizer
|M. Jones WR DET
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|Adam Aizer
|E. Ebron TE IND
|86
|Meron Berkson
|B. Mayfield QB CLE
|87
|Michael Kiser
|D. Moncrief WR PIT
|88
|Heath Cummings
|T. Williams WR OAK
|89
|Chris Towers
|D. Guice RB WAS
|90
|Will Brinson
|R. Freeman RB DEN
|91
|Jamey Eisenberg
|L. Murray RB NO
|92
|George Maselli
|C. Wentz QB PHI
|93
|R.J. White
|A. Luck QB IND
|94
|Matthew Coca
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|95
|Ben Gretch
|R. Jones RB TB
|96
|Andrew Baumhor
|J. Howard RB PHI
|97
|Dave Richard
|D. Jackson WR PHI
|98
|Jack Capotorto
|P. Barber RB TB
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|99
|Jack Capotorto
|J. Samuels RB PIT
|100
|Dave Richard
|K. Coutee WR HOU
|101
|Andrew Baumhor
|K. Ballage RB MIA
|102
|Ben Gretch
|M. Breida RB SF
|103
|Matthew Coca
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|104
|R.J. White
|V. McDonald TE PIT
|105
|George Maselli
|J. Brown WR BUF
|106
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Miller WR CHI
|107
|Will Brinson
|C. Newton QB CAR
|108
|Chris Towers
|E. Sanders WR DEN
|109
|Heath Cummings
|D. Lewis RB TEN
|110
|Michael Kiser
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|111
|Meron Berkson
|L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
|112
|Adam Aizer
|L. McCoy RB BUF
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|113
|Adam Aizer
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|114
|Meron Berkson
|G. Allison WR GB
|115
|Michael Kiser
|J. Jackson RB LAC
|116
|Heath Cummings
|D. Funchess WR IND
|117
|Chris Towers
|C. Hyde RB KC
|118
|Will Brinson
|N. Hines RB IND
|119
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Walker TE TEN
|120
|George Maselli
|C. Thompson RB WAS
|121
|R.J. White
|G. Tate WR NYG
|122
|Matthew Coca
|N. Harry WR NE
|123
|Ben Gretch
|K. Murray QB ARI
|124
|Andrew Baumhor
|D. Hamilton WR DEN
|125
|Dave Richard
|D. Harris RB NE
|126
|Jack Capotorto
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|127
|Jack Capotorto
|J. Washington WR PIT
|128
|Dave Richard
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|129
|Andrew Baumhor
|J. Hill RB BAL
|130
|Ben Gretch
|D. Thompson RB KC
|131
|Matthew Coca
|J. McKinnon RB SF
|132
|R.J. White
|I. Smith RB ATL
|133
|George Maselli
|J. Reed TE WAS
|134
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|135
|Will Brinson
|J. Gordon WR NE
|136
|Chris Towers
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|137
|Heath Cummings
|K. Stills WR MIA
|138
|Michael Kiser
|J. Crowder WR NYJ
|139
|Meron Berkson
|A. Wilson WR MIA
|140
|Adam Aizer
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|141
|Adam Aizer
|J. Goff QB LAR
|142
|Meron Berkson
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|143
|Michael Kiser
|A. Hooper TE ATL
|144
|Heath Cummings
|M. Brown WR BAL
|145
|Chris Towers
|M. Boykin WR BAL
|146
|Will Brinson
|M. Goodwin WR SF
|147
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Quinn WR WAS
|148
|George Maselli
|J. Richard RB OAK
|149
|R.J. White
|D. Johnson RB HOU
|150
|Matthew Coca
|D. Samuel WR SF
|151
|Ben Gretch
|A. Isabella WR ARI
|152
|Andrew Baumhor
|P. Campbell WR IND
|153
|Dave Richard
|A. Morris RB DAL
|154
|Jack Capotorto
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|155
|Jack Capotorto
|A. Peterson RB WAS
|156
|Dave Richard
|C. Anderson RB DET
|157
|Andrew Baumhor
|D. Brees QB NO
|158
|Ben Gretch
|G. Bernard RB CIN
|159
|Matthew Coca
|T. Riddick RB DEN
|160
|R.J. White
|R. Cobb WR DAL
|161
|George Maselli
|A. Humphries WR TEN
|162
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Winston QB TB
|163
|Will Brinson
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|164
|Chris Towers
|K. Johnson WR ARI
|165
|Heath Cummings
|B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
|166
|Michael Kiser
|M. Sanu WR ATL
|167
|Meron Berkson
|D. Parker WR MIA
|168
|Adam Aizer
|J. Williams RB GB
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|169
|Adam Aizer
|M. Davis RB CHI
|170
|Meron Berkson
|H. Renfrow WR OAK
|171
|Michael Kiser
|R. Armstead RB JAC
|172
|Heath Cummings
|Bears DST CHI
|173
|Chris Towers
|T. Smith WR NO
|174
|Will Brinson
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|175
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Ginn WR NO
|176
|George Maselli
|B. Anderson RB TB
|177
|R.J. White
|F. Gore RB IND
|178
|Matthew Coca
|Chargers DST LAC
|179
|Ben Gretch
|K. Rudolph TE MIN
|180
|Andrew Baumhor
|P. Rivers QB LAC
|181
|Dave Richard
|Jaguars DST JAC
|182
|Jack Capotorto
|Ravens DST BAL
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|183
|Jack Capotorto
|M. Brown RB LAR
|184
|Dave Richard
|T. Hockenson TE DET
|185
|Andrew Baumhor
|Vikings DST MIN
|186
|Ben Gretch
|C. Edmonds RB ARI
|187
|Matthew Coca
|J. Graham TE GB
|188
|R.J. White
|W. Snead WR BAL
|189
|George Maselli
|J. Meyers WR NE
|190
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Moore WR SEA
|191
|Will Brinson
|Cowboys DST DAL
|192
|Chris Towers
|T. Montgomery RB NYJ
|193
|Heath Cummings
|M. Trubisky QB CHI
|194
|Michael Kiser
|J. Garoppolo QB SF
|195
|Meron Berkson
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|196
|Adam Aizer
|D. Amendola WR DET
|Round 15
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|197
|Adam Aizer
|Bills DST BUF
|198
|Meron Berkson
|Texans DST HOU
|199
|Michael Kiser
|Saints DST NO
|200
|Heath Cummings
|J. Tucker K BAL
|201
|Chris Towers
|Broncos DST DEN
|202
|Will Brinson
|B. Snell RB PIT
|203
|Jamey Eisenberg
|G. Zuerlein K LAR
|204
|George Maselli
|Patriots DST NE
|205
|R.J. White
|Rams DST LAR
|206
|Matthew Coca
|H. Butker K KC
|207
|Ben Gretch
|Eagles DST PHI
|208
|Andrew Baumhor
|R. Foster WR BUF
|209
|Dave Richard
|S. Gostkowski K NE
|210
|Jack Capotorto
|M. Lee WR JAC
|Round 16
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|211
|Jack Capotorto
|R. Gould K SF
|212
|Dave Richard
|D. Martin RB OAK
|213
|Andrew Baumhor
|J. Elliott K PHI
|214
|Ben Gretch
|K. Fairbairn K HOU
|215
|Matthew Coca
|T. Brady QB NE
|216
|R.J. White
|W. Lutz K NO
|217
|George Maselli
|J. Myers K SEA
|218
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Browns DST CLE
|219
|Will Brinson
|C. Catanzaro K NYJ
|220
|Chris Towers
|M. Prater K DET
|221
|Heath Cummings
|D. Chark WR JAC
|222
|Michael Kiser
|A. Vinatieri K IND
|223
|Meron Berkson
|M. Badgley K LAC
|224
|Adam Aizer
|G. Joseph K CLE
