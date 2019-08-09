Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Grading the experts in our 14-team PPR mock

It's not easy drafting in a 14-team league. You find out quickly how soon the talent pool dries up compared to 10- and 12-team formats.

We recently held a 14-team PPR mock draft with members of our CBS Sports staff, and it was a challenge to build a great roster. You really have to hit on several players in the middle and later rounds for your team to be successful.

For this mock draft review, I want to focus on how three of my colleagues -- Adam Aizer, Heath Cummings and Dave Richard -- built their teams. All three did a great job; we'll start with Adam, who picked No. 1 overall.

Adam made the easy selection of Saquon Barkley first, and he followed that up with T.Y. Hilton and Julian Edelman. This is a solid start in PPR, especially since we start three receivers in this league.

On his next turn, he added two running backs with James White and Tevin Coleman, and Coleman will be his flex going into the season. So far, so good for Adam.

He drafted Marvin Jones in Round 6 and followed that with Eric Ebron in Round 7. I might have selected Andrew Luck over Ebron here, but Adam said he wanted the potential standout tight end compared to the quarterback, which is understandable given how deep quarterback is this year.

Adam now had his core of Barkley, White and Coleman at running back, Hilton, Edelman and Jones at receiver and Ebron at tight end. He took a swing for the fences next with the Bills running back duo of LeSean McCoy and Devin Singletary, and maybe one of those guys will pay big dividends by the end of the season. I still like McCoy better than Singletary for now, but I'd love to see Singletary get a crack at the starting job.

Adam was able to wait on quarterback and get Jared Goff in Round 10, and he finished his team off with reserves in Mike Davis, Jamaal Williams, D.K. Metcalf and Danny Amendola. I give this team a B-plus.

Heath picked at No. 4 overall, and he took the potential risk of drafting Ezekiel Elliott, who is still holding out because of his contract. We all hope Elliott is on the field for Dallas in Week 1 against the Giants, and if that happens then Elliott is great in this spot. But any missed time during the regular season could cause Heath to regret this pick.

Heath started his team with five excellent picks of Elliott, Dalvin Cook, Adam Thielen, Hunter Henry and Tarik Cohen, and he continued to take players he loved next in Corey Davis, Tyrell Williams and Dion Lewis. Heath has always been excited about Williams for this year, and his value could improve the longer Antonio Brown (feet) is out. The same could be said for Lewis the longer Derrick Henry (calf) is out.

Like Adam, Heath waited on a quarterback, landing Ben Roethlisberger in Round 12, which is solid. And he rounded out his team with Mitchell Trubisky, Marquise Brown, D.J. Chark, Devin Funchess and Kenny Stills. I give this team a B.

Dave picked at No. 13 overall, and he went with Travis Kelce in Round 1. I think that's too soon, but Dave now has an advantage at a thin position.

He drafted Mike Evans in Round 2, and I knew it wouldn't take long before Dave started looking for running backs. Sure enough, in Rounds 3 and 4 he drafted Josh Jacobs and Chris Carson, which is a great start.

It got even better with Rashaad Penny in Round 6, and Dave was able to lock up Seattle's backfield, which could work out just fine, even in PPR. The rest of Dave's team is Matt Ryan at quarterback, who he got in Round 10, with Damien Harris, C.J. Anderson, Alfred Morris and Doug Martin at running back. Morris is an intriguing pick given Elliott's holdout with the Cowboys.

Dave also has Dede Westbrook, DeSean Jackson and Keke Coutee at receiver, and he drafted a backup tight end in Hockenson. This team also gets a B on my report card.

As for my team, I was picking at No. 7 overall, and I went with the best player available in the first six rounds, including Davante Adams, Kerryon Johnson, Robert Woods, Mark Ingram, David Montgomery and Alshon Jeffery. I love this start.

Now, I struggled with Woods vs. Devonta Freeman in Round 3, but I went with Woods given the three-receiver lineup. I expect Freeman to have a big year in 2019, but Woods should as well.

I also debated Jeffery vs. Latavius Murray in Round 6 because I knew running back talent was running out, but Jeffery made more sense for my roster. It worked out well that Murray was still there in Round 7.

I was able to wait on tight end (Delanie Walker in Round 9) and quarterback (Jameis Winston in Round 12), and I love the value for those players. The rest of my guys include Alexander Mattison at running back and Anthony Miller, Trey Quinn, Ted Ginn and David Moore at receiver.

I'm tempted to give myself an A, but I'll refrain and lower it to a B-plus. This is one of my favorite teams that I drafted to so far this season, especially in a 14-team league.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 16-round draft.

