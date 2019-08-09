Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Grading the experts in our 14-team PPR mock

Jamey Eisenberg reviews our latest 14-team PPR mock draft and hands out letter grades to his fellow analysts.

It's not easy drafting in a 14-team league. You find out quickly how soon the talent pool dries up compared to 10- and 12-team formats. 

We recently held a 14-team PPR mock draft with members of our CBS Sports staff, and it was a challenge to build a great roster. You really have to hit on several players in the middle and later rounds for your team to be successful.

For this mock draft review, I want to focus on how three of my colleagues -- Adam Aizer, Heath Cummings and Dave Richard -- built their teams. All three did a great job; we'll start with Adam, who picked No. 1 overall. 

Adam made the easy selection of Saquon Barkley first, and he followed that up with T.Y. Hilton and Julian Edelman. This is a solid start in PPR, especially since we start three receivers in this league. 

On his next turn, he added two running backs with James White and Tevin Coleman, and Coleman will be his flex going into the season. So far, so good for Adam. 

He drafted Marvin Jones in Round 6 and followed that with Eric Ebron in Round 7. I might have selected Andrew Luck over Ebron here, but Adam said he wanted the potential standout tight end compared to the quarterback, which is understandable given how deep quarterback is this year. 

Adam now had his core of Barkley, White and Coleman at running back, Hilton, Edelman and Jones at receiver and Ebron at tight end. He took a swing for the fences next with the Bills running back duo of LeSean McCoy and Devin Singletary, and maybe one of those guys will pay big dividends by the end of the season. I still like McCoy better than Singletary for now, but I'd love to see Singletary get a crack at the starting job. 

Adam was able to wait on quarterback and get Jared Goff in Round 10, and he finished his team off with reserves in Mike Davis, Jamaal Williams, D.K. Metcalf and Danny Amendola. I give this team a B-plus. 

Heath picked at No. 4 overall, and he took the potential risk of drafting Ezekiel Elliott, who is still holding out because of his contract. We all hope Elliott is on the field for Dallas in Week 1 against the Giants, and if that happens then Elliott is great in this spot. But any missed time during the regular season could cause Heath to regret this pick. 

Heath started his team with five excellent picks of Elliott, Dalvin Cook, Adam Thielen, Hunter Henry and Tarik Cohen, and he continued to take players he loved next in Corey Davis, Tyrell Williams and Dion Lewis. Heath has always been excited about Williams for this year, and his value could improve the longer Antonio Brown (feet) is out. The same could be said for Lewis the longer Derrick Henry (calf) is out. 

Like Adam, Heath waited on a quarterback, landing Ben Roethlisberger in Round 12, which is solid. And he rounded out his team with Mitchell Trubisky, Marquise Brown, D.J. Chark, Devin Funchess and Kenny Stills. I give this team a B. 

Dave picked at No. 13 overall, and he went with Travis Kelce in Round 1. I think that's too soon, but Dave now has an advantage at a thin position. 

He drafted Mike Evans in Round 2, and I knew it wouldn't take long before Dave started looking for running backs. Sure enough, in Rounds 3 and 4 he drafted Josh Jacobs and Chris Carson, which is a great start. 

It got even better with Rashaad Penny in Round 6, and Dave was able to lock up Seattle's backfield, which could work out just fine, even in PPR. The rest of Dave's team is Matt Ryan at quarterback, who he got in Round 10, with Damien Harris, C.J. Anderson, Alfred Morris and Doug Martin at running back. Morris is an intriguing pick given Elliott's holdout with the Cowboys

Dave also has Dede Westbrook, DeSean Jackson and Keke Coutee at receiver, and he drafted a backup tight end in Hockenson. This team also gets a B on my report card. 

As for my team, I was picking at No. 7 overall, and I went with the best player available in the first six rounds, including Davante Adams, Kerryon Johnson, Robert Woods, Mark Ingram, David Montgomery and Alshon Jeffery. I love this start. 

Now, I struggled with Woods vs. Devonta Freeman in Round 3, but I went with Woods given the three-receiver lineup. I expect Freeman to have a big year in 2019, but Woods should as well. 

I also debated Jeffery vs. Latavius Murray in Round 6 because I knew running back talent was running out, but Jeffery made more sense for my roster. It worked out well that Murray was still there in Round 7. 

I was able to wait on tight end (Delanie Walker in Round 9) and quarterback (Jameis Winston in Round 12), and I love the value for those players. The rest of my guys include Alexander Mattison at running back and Anthony Miller, Trey Quinn, Ted Ginn and David Moore at receiver. 

I'm tempted to give myself an A, but I'll refrain and lower it to a B-plus. This is one of my favorite teams that I drafted to so far this season, especially in a 14-team league. 

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 16-round draft. 

Our draft order is as follows:

  1. Adam Aizer, Podcast Host
  2. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
  3. Michael Kiser, Director, Video Production
  4. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
  5. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy
  6. Will Brinson, Senior NFL Writer
  7. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
  8. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
  9. R.J. White, NFL Editor
  10. Matthew Coca, CBS Sports HQ Producer
  11. Ben Gretch, Fantasy Editor
  12. Andrew Baumhor, CBS Sports HQ Producer
  13. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
  14. Jack Capotorto, CBS Sports HQ Producer
Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Adam Aizer S. Barkley RB NYG
2 Meron Berkson C. McCaffrey RB CAR
3 Michael Kiser A. Kamara RB NO
4 Heath Cummings E. Elliott RB DAL
5 Chris Towers D. Hopkins WR HOU
6 Will Brinson D. Johnson RB ARI
7 Jamey Eisenberg D. Adams WR GB
8 George Maselli J. Jones WR ATL
9 R.J. White M. Thomas WR NO
10 Matthew Coca L. Bell RB NYJ
11 Ben Gretch J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
12 Andrew Baumhor O. Beckham WR CLE
13 Dave Richard T. Kelce TE KC
14 Jack Capotorto J. Conner RB PIT
Round 2
Pos Team Player
15 Jack Capotorto T. Hill WR KC
16 Dave Richard M. Evans WR TB
17 Andrew Baumhor A. Brown WR OAK
18 Ben Gretch J. Mixon RB CIN
19 Matthew Coca K. Allen WR LAC
20 R.J. White N. Chubb RB CLE
21 George Maselli L. Fournette RB JAC
22 Jamey Eisenberg K. Johnson RB DET
23 Will Brinson G. Kittle TE SF
24 Chris Towers Z. Ertz TE PHI
25 Heath Cummings D. Cook RB MIN
26 Michael Kiser T. Gurley RB LAR
27 Meron Berkson A. Cooper WR DAL
28 Adam Aizer T. Hilton WR IND
Round 3
Pos Team Player
29 Adam Aizer J. Edelman WR NE
30 Meron Berkson D. Williams RB KC
31 Michael Kiser S. Diggs WR MIN
32 Heath Cummings A. Thielen WR MIN
33 Chris Towers M. Gordon RB LAC
34 Will Brinson B. Cooks WR LAR
35 Jamey Eisenberg R. Woods WR LAR
36 George Maselli D. Freeman RB ATL
37 R.J. White M. Mack RB IND
38 Matthew Coca E. Engram TE NYG
39 Ben Gretch K. Golladay WR DET
40 Andrew Baumhor O. Howard TE TB
41 Dave Richard J. Jacobs RB OAK
42 Jack Capotorto C. Godwin WR TB
Round 4
Pos Team Player
43 Jack Capotorto P. Mahomes QB KC
44 Dave Richard C. Carson RB SEA
45 Andrew Baumhor A. Jones RB GB
46 Ben Gretch D. Moore WR CAR
47 Matthew Coca T. Boyd WR CIN
48 R.J. White T. Lockett WR SEA
49 George Maselli C. Kupp WR LAR
50 Jamey Eisenberg M. Ingram RB BAL
51 Will Brinson C. Ridley WR ATL
52 Chris Towers A. Green WR CIN
53 Heath Cummings H. Henry TE LAC
54 Michael Kiser K. Drake RB MIA
55 Meron Berkson P. Lindsay RB DEN
56 Adam Aizer J. White RB NE
Round 5
Pos Team Player
57 Adam Aizer T. Coleman RB SF
58 Meron Berkson J. Landry WR CLE
59 Michael Kiser A. Rodgers QB GB
60 Heath Cummings T. Cohen RB CHI
61 Chris Towers D. Watson QB HOU
62 Will Brinson C. Samuel WR CAR
63 Jamey Eisenberg D. Montgomery RB CHI
64 George Maselli D. Henry RB TEN
65 R.J. White L. Miller RB HOU
66 Matthew Coca A. Robinson WR CHI
67 Ben Gretch C. Kirk WR ARI
68 Andrew Baumhor R. Anderson WR NYJ
69 Dave Richard D. Westbrook WR JAC
70 Jack Capotorto S. Michel RB NE
Round 6
Pos Team Player
71 Jack Capotorto W. Fuller WR HOU
72 Dave Richard R. Penny RB SEA
73 Andrew Baumhor A. Ekeler RB LAC
74 Ben Gretch M. Williams WR LAC
75 Matthew Coca M. Sanders RB PHI
76 R.J. White D. Pettis WR SF
77 George Maselli S. Shepard WR NYG
78 Jamey Eisenberg A. Jeffery WR PHI
79 Will Brinson D. Henderson RB LAR
80 Chris Towers S. Watkins WR KC
81 Heath Cummings C. Davis WR TEN
82 Michael Kiser M. Valdes-Scantling WR GB
83 Meron Berkson J. Cook TE NO
84 Adam Aizer M. Jones WR DET
Round 7
Pos Team Player
85 Adam Aizer E. Ebron TE IND
86 Meron Berkson B. Mayfield QB CLE
87 Michael Kiser D. Moncrief WR PIT
88 Heath Cummings T. Williams WR OAK
89 Chris Towers D. Guice RB WAS
90 Will Brinson R. Freeman RB DEN
91 Jamey Eisenberg L. Murray RB NO
92 George Maselli C. Wentz QB PHI
93 R.J. White A. Luck QB IND
94 Matthew Coca M. Andrews TE BAL
95 Ben Gretch R. Jones RB TB
96 Andrew Baumhor J. Howard RB PHI
97 Dave Richard D. Jackson WR PHI
98 Jack Capotorto P. Barber RB TB
Round 8
Pos Team Player
99 Jack Capotorto J. Samuels RB PIT
100 Dave Richard K. Coutee WR HOU
101 Andrew Baumhor K. Ballage RB MIA
102 Ben Gretch M. Breida RB SF
103 Matthew Coca R. Wilson QB SEA
104 R.J. White V. McDonald TE PIT
105 George Maselli J. Brown WR BUF
106 Jamey Eisenberg A. Miller WR CHI
107 Will Brinson C. Newton QB CAR
108 Chris Towers E. Sanders WR DEN
109 Heath Cummings D. Lewis RB TEN
110 Michael Kiser C. Sutton WR DEN
111 Meron Berkson L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
112 Adam Aizer L. McCoy RB BUF
Round 9
Pos Team Player
113 Adam Aizer D. Singletary RB BUF
114 Meron Berkson G. Allison WR GB
115 Michael Kiser J. Jackson RB LAC
116 Heath Cummings D. Funchess WR IND
117 Chris Towers C. Hyde RB KC
118 Will Brinson N. Hines RB IND
119 Jamey Eisenberg D. Walker TE TEN
120 George Maselli C. Thompson RB WAS
121 R.J. White G. Tate WR NYG
122 Matthew Coca N. Harry WR NE
123 Ben Gretch K. Murray QB ARI
124 Andrew Baumhor D. Hamilton WR DEN
125 Dave Richard D. Harris RB NE
126 Jack Capotorto D. Njoku TE CLE
Round 10
Pos Team Player
127 Jack Capotorto J. Washington WR PIT
128 Dave Richard M. Ryan QB ATL
129 Andrew Baumhor J. Hill RB BAL
130 Ben Gretch D. Thompson RB KC
131 Matthew Coca J. McKinnon RB SF
132 R.J. White I. Smith RB ATL
133 George Maselli J. Reed TE WAS
134 Jamey Eisenberg A. Mattison RB MIN
135 Will Brinson J. Gordon WR NE
136 Chris Towers T. Pollard RB DAL
137 Heath Cummings K. Stills WR MIA
138 Michael Kiser J. Crowder WR NYJ
139 Meron Berkson A. Wilson WR MIA
140 Adam Aizer D. Metcalf WR SEA
Round 11
Pos Team Player
141 Adam Aizer J. Goff QB LAR
142 Meron Berkson K. Hunt RB CLE
143 Michael Kiser A. Hooper TE ATL
144 Heath Cummings M. Brown WR BAL
145 Chris Towers M. Boykin WR BAL
146 Will Brinson M. Goodwin WR SF
147 Jamey Eisenberg T. Quinn WR WAS
148 George Maselli J. Richard RB OAK
149 R.J. White D. Johnson RB HOU
150 Matthew Coca D. Samuel WR SF
151 Ben Gretch A. Isabella WR ARI
152 Andrew Baumhor P. Campbell WR IND
153 Dave Richard A. Morris RB DAL
154 Jack Capotorto M. Gallup WR DAL
Round 12
Pos Team Player
155 Jack Capotorto A. Peterson RB WAS
156 Dave Richard C. Anderson RB DET
157 Andrew Baumhor D. Brees QB NO
158 Ben Gretch G. Bernard RB CIN
159 Matthew Coca T. Riddick RB DEN
160 R.J. White R. Cobb WR DAL
161 George Maselli A. Humphries WR TEN
162 Jamey Eisenberg J. Winston QB TB
163 Will Brinson L. Jackson QB BAL
164 Chris Towers K. Johnson WR ARI
165 Heath Cummings B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
166 Michael Kiser M. Sanu WR ATL
167 Meron Berkson D. Parker WR MIA
168 Adam Aizer J. Williams RB GB
Round 13
Pos Team Player
169 Adam Aizer M. Davis RB CHI
170 Meron Berkson H. Renfrow WR OAK
171 Michael Kiser R. Armstead RB JAC
172 Heath Cummings Bears DST CHI
173 Chris Towers T. Smith WR NO
174 Will Brinson D. Goedert TE PHI
175 Jamey Eisenberg T. Ginn WR NO
176 George Maselli B. Anderson RB TB
177 R.J. White F. Gore RB IND
178 Matthew Coca Chargers DST LAC
179 Ben Gretch K. Rudolph TE MIN
180 Andrew Baumhor P. Rivers QB LAC
181 Dave Richard Jaguars DST JAC
182 Jack Capotorto Ravens DST BAL
Round 14
Pos Team Player
183 Jack Capotorto M. Brown RB LAR
184 Dave Richard T. Hockenson TE DET
185 Andrew Baumhor Vikings DST MIN
186 Ben Gretch C. Edmonds RB ARI
187 Matthew Coca J. Graham TE GB
188 R.J. White W. Snead WR BAL
189 George Maselli J. Meyers WR NE
190 Jamey Eisenberg D. Moore WR SEA
191 Will Brinson Cowboys DST DAL
192 Chris Towers T. Montgomery RB NYJ
193 Heath Cummings M. Trubisky QB CHI
194 Michael Kiser J. Garoppolo QB SF
195 Meron Berkson T. McLaurin WR WAS
196 Adam Aizer D. Amendola WR DET
Round 15
Pos Team Player
197 Adam Aizer Bills DST BUF
198 Meron Berkson Texans DST HOU
199 Michael Kiser Saints DST NO
200 Heath Cummings J. Tucker K BAL
201 Chris Towers Broncos DST DEN
202 Will Brinson B. Snell RB PIT
203 Jamey Eisenberg G. Zuerlein K LAR
204 George Maselli Patriots DST NE
205 R.J. White Rams DST LAR
206 Matthew Coca H. Butker K KC
207 Ben Gretch Eagles DST PHI
208 Andrew Baumhor R. Foster WR BUF
209 Dave Richard S. Gostkowski K NE
210 Jack Capotorto M. Lee WR JAC
Round 16
Pos Team Player
211 Jack Capotorto R. Gould K SF
212 Dave Richard D. Martin RB OAK
213 Andrew Baumhor J. Elliott K PHI
214 Ben Gretch K. Fairbairn K HOU
215 Matthew Coca T. Brady QB NE
216 R.J. White W. Lutz K NO
217 George Maselli J. Myers K SEA
218 Jamey Eisenberg Browns DST CLE
219 Will Brinson C. Catanzaro K NYJ
220 Chris Towers M. Prater K DET
221 Heath Cummings D. Chark WR JAC
222 Michael Kiser A. Vinatieri K IND
223 Meron Berkson M. Badgley K LAC
224 Adam Aizer G. Joseph K CLE
Team by Team
Adam Aizer
Rd Pk Player
1 1 S. Barkley RB NYG
2 28 T. Hilton WR IND
3 29 J. Edelman WR NE
4 56 J. White RB NE
5 57 T. Coleman RB SF
6 84 M. Jones WR DET
7 85 E. Ebron TE IND
8 112 L. McCoy RB BUF
9 113 D. Singletary RB BUF
10 140 D. Metcalf WR SEA
11 141 J. Goff QB LAR
12 168 J. Williams RB GB
13 169 M. Davis RB CHI
14 196 D. Amendola WR DET
15 197 Bills DST BUF
16 224 G. Joseph K CLE
Meron Berkson
Rd Pk Player
1 2 C. McCaffrey RB CAR
2 27 A. Cooper WR DAL
3 30 D. Williams RB KC
4 55 P. Lindsay RB DEN
5 58 J. Landry WR CLE
6 83 J. Cook TE NO
7 86 B. Mayfield QB CLE
8 111 L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
9 114 G. Allison WR GB
10 139 A. Wilson WR MIA
11 142 K. Hunt RB CLE
12 167 D. Parker WR MIA
13 170 H. Renfrow WR OAK
14 195 T. McLaurin WR WAS
15 198 Texans DST HOU
16 223 M. Badgley K LAC
Michael Kiser
Rd Pk Player
1 3 A. Kamara RB NO
2 26 T. Gurley RB LAR
3 31 S. Diggs WR MIN
4 54 K. Drake RB MIA
5 59 A. Rodgers QB GB
6 82 M. Valdes-Scantling WR GB
7 87 D. Moncrief WR PIT
8 110 C. Sutton WR DEN
9 115 J. Jackson RB LAC
10 138 J. Crowder WR NYJ
11 143 A. Hooper TE ATL
12 166 M. Sanu WR ATL
13 171 R. Armstead RB JAC
14 194 J. Garoppolo QB SF
15 199 Saints DST NO
16 222 A. Vinatieri K IND
Heath Cummings
Rd Pk Player
1 4 E. Elliott RB DAL
2 25 D. Cook RB MIN
3 32 A. Thielen WR MIN
4 53 H. Henry TE LAC
5 60 T. Cohen RB CHI
6 81 C. Davis WR TEN
7 88 T. Williams WR OAK
8 109 D. Lewis RB TEN
9 116 D. Funchess WR IND
10 137 K. Stills WR MIA
11 144 M. Brown WR BAL
12 165 B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
13 172 Bears DST CHI
14 193 M. Trubisky QB CHI
15 200 J. Tucker K BAL
16 221 D. Chark WR JAC
Chris Towers
Rd Pk Player
1 5 D. Hopkins WR HOU
2 24 Z. Ertz TE PHI
3 33 M. Gordon RB LAC
4 52 A. Green WR CIN
5 61 D. Watson QB HOU
6 80 S. Watkins WR KC
7 89 D. Guice RB WAS
8 108 E. Sanders WR DEN
9 117 C. Hyde RB KC
10 136 T. Pollard RB DAL
11 145 M. Boykin WR BAL
12 164 K. Johnson WR ARI
13 173 T. Smith WR NO
14 192 T. Montgomery RB NYJ
15 201 Broncos DST DEN
16 220 M. Prater K DET
Will Brinson
Rd Pk Player
1 6 D. Johnson RB ARI
2 23 G. Kittle TE SF
3 34 B. Cooks WR LAR
4 51 C. Ridley WR ATL
5 62 C. Samuel WR CAR
6 79 D. Henderson RB LAR
7 90 R. Freeman RB DEN
8 107 C. Newton QB CAR
9 118 N. Hines RB IND
10 135 J. Gordon WR NE
11 146 M. Goodwin WR SF
12 163 L. Jackson QB BAL
13 174 D. Goedert TE PHI
14 191 Cowboys DST DAL
15 202 B. Snell RB PIT
16 219 C. Catanzaro K NYJ
Jamey Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 7 D. Adams WR GB
2 22 K. Johnson RB DET
3 35 R. Woods WR LAR
4 50 M. Ingram RB BAL
5 63 D. Montgomery RB CHI
6 78 A. Jeffery WR PHI
7 91 L. Murray RB NO
8 106 A. Miller WR CHI
9 119 D. Walker TE TEN
10 134 A. Mattison RB MIN
11 147 T. Quinn WR WAS
12 162 J. Winston QB TB
13 175 T. Ginn WR NO
14 190 D. Moore WR SEA
15 203 G. Zuerlein K LAR
16 218 Browns DST CLE
George Maselli
Rd Pk Player
1 8 J. Jones WR ATL
2 21 L. Fournette RB JAC
3 36 D. Freeman RB ATL
4 49 C. Kupp WR LAR
5 64 D. Henry RB TEN
6 77 S. Shepard WR NYG
7 92 C. Wentz QB PHI
8 105 J. Brown WR BUF
9 120 C. Thompson RB WAS
10 133 J. Reed TE WAS
11 148 J. Richard RB OAK
12 161 A. Humphries WR TEN
13 176 B. Anderson RB TB
14 189 J. Meyers WR NE
15 204 Patriots DST NE
16 217 J. Myers K SEA
R.J. White
Rd Pk Player
1 9 M. Thomas WR NO
2 20 N. Chubb RB CLE
3 37 M. Mack RB IND
4 48 T. Lockett WR SEA
5 65 L. Miller RB HOU
6 76 D. Pettis WR SF
7 93 A. Luck QB IND
8 104 V. McDonald TE PIT
9 121 G. Tate WR NYG
10 132 I. Smith RB ATL
11 149 D. Johnson RB HOU
12 160 R. Cobb WR DAL
13 177 F. Gore RB IND
14 188 W. Snead WR BAL
15 205 Rams DST LAR
16 216 W. Lutz K NO
Matthew Coca
Rd Pk Player
1 10 L. Bell RB NYJ
2 19 K. Allen WR LAC
3 38 E. Engram TE NYG
4 47 T. Boyd WR CIN
5 66 A. Robinson WR CHI
6 75 M. Sanders RB PHI
7 94 M. Andrews TE BAL
8 103 R. Wilson QB SEA
9 122 N. Harry WR NE
10 131 J. McKinnon RB SF
11 150 D. Samuel WR SF
12 159 T. Riddick RB DEN
13 178 Chargers DST LAC
14 187 J. Graham TE GB
15 206 H. Butker K KC
16 215 T. Brady QB NE
Ben Gretch
Rd Pk Player
1 11 J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
2 18 J. Mixon RB CIN
3 39 K. Golladay WR DET
4 46 D. Moore WR CAR
5 67 C. Kirk WR ARI
6 74 M. Williams WR LAC
7 95 R. Jones RB TB
8 102 M. Breida RB SF
9 123 K. Murray QB ARI
10 130 D. Thompson RB KC
11 151 A. Isabella WR ARI
12 158 G. Bernard RB CIN
13 179 K. Rudolph TE MIN
14 186 C. Edmonds RB ARI
15 207 Eagles DST PHI
16 214 K. Fairbairn K HOU
Andrew Baumhor
Rd Pk Player
1 12 O. Beckham WR CLE
2 17 A. Brown WR OAK
3 40 O. Howard TE TB
4 45 A. Jones RB GB
5 68 R. Anderson WR NYJ
6 73 A. Ekeler RB LAC
7 96 J. Howard RB PHI
8 101 K. Ballage RB MIA
9 124 D. Hamilton WR DEN
10 129 J. Hill RB BAL
11 152 P. Campbell WR IND
12 157 D. Brees QB NO
13 180 P. Rivers QB LAC
14 185 Vikings DST MIN
15 208 R. Foster WR BUF
16 213 J. Elliott K PHI
Dave Richard
Rd Pk Player
1 13 T. Kelce TE KC
2 16 M. Evans WR TB
3 41 J. Jacobs RB OAK
4 44 C. Carson RB SEA
5 69 D. Westbrook WR JAC
6 72 R. Penny RB SEA
7 97 D. Jackson WR PHI
8 100 K. Coutee WR HOU
9 125 D. Harris RB NE
10 128 M. Ryan QB ATL
11 153 A. Morris RB DAL
12 156 C. Anderson RB DET
13 181 Jaguars DST JAC
14 184 T. Hockenson TE DET
15 209 S. Gostkowski K NE
16 212 D. Martin RB OAK
Jack Capotorto
Rd Pk Player
1 14 J. Conner RB PIT
2 15 T. Hill WR KC
3 42 C. Godwin WR TB
4 43 P. Mahomes QB KC
5 70 S. Michel RB NE
6 71 W. Fuller WR HOU
7 98 P. Barber RB TB
8 99 J. Samuels RB PIT
9 126 D. Njoku TE CLE
10 127 J. Washington WR PIT
11 154 M. Gallup WR DAL
12 155 A. Peterson RB WAS
13 182 Ravens DST BAL
14 183 M. Brown RB LAR
15 210 M. Lee WR JAC
16 211 R. Gould K SF
