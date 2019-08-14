Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Great teams all around in our 10-team, 0.5 PPR mock

There might not be anything more fun than playing in a 10-team league. The only problem, as my colleague Heath Cummings said, is trying to set your lineup each week.



Every team is loaded with talent.

Unless you completely butcher your draft, you should have plenty of standout options at running back and receiver. You should also have a good starter at quarterback and tight end as well.



In this 10-team, 0.5 PPR mock draft featuring members of our CBS Sports staff, you can see that every team is stacked. But my favorite team might be Will Brinson's squad.



Picking at No. 6 overall, Brinson started his team with Davante Adams and Odell Beckham with his first two picks, which is awesome in a three-receiver league. He took his first running back with Marlon Mack in Round 3, but he rounded out his receiving corps in Round 4 with Robert Woods. I love this start.



Josh Jacobs, who he drafted in Round 5, is his other starting running back, and he has Cam Newton and Hunter Henry as his starters at quarterback and tight end. His flex as of now is Curtis Samuel, but he also has Rashaad Penny, Royce Freeman, LeSean McCoy, Jaylen Samuels, Nyheim Hines and Mark Andrews on the bench.



I love this team, although Brinson stole Samuel from me in Round 7. But as you'll see below, this is one of many outstanding teams in this league.



I picked right after Brinson at No. 7 overall, and I took a similar approach with three receivers (Julio Jones, Tyreek Hill and Stefon Diggs) and a running back (Devonta Freeman) with my first four picks. Unlike Cummings, I would love setting my lineup in this league each week because of that receiving corps.

The rest of my running backs are Aaron Jones, Tevin Coleman, Austin Ekeler, Justin Jackson, Carlos Hyde and Justice Hill. And I have Dede Westbrook and Marquez Valdez-Scantling as reserve receivers.



I waited on quarterback but still managed to get Jared Goff in Round 13. I also waited on tight end and got Vance McDonald in Round 12. I'm thrilled with both of those picks -- and this entire roster.



In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award 0.5 points for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 16-round draft.



Our draft order is as follows:

