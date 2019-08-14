Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Great teams all around in our 10-team, 0.5 PPR mock
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 10-team, 0.5 PPR mock draft, which features several great rosters.
There might not be anything more fun than playing in a 10-team league. The only problem, as my colleague Heath Cummings said, is trying to set your lineup each week.
Every team is loaded with talent.
Unless you completely butcher your draft, you should have plenty of standout options at running back and receiver. You should also have a good starter at quarterback and tight end as well.
In this 10-team, 0.5 PPR mock draft featuring members of our CBS Sports staff, you can see that every team is stacked. But my favorite team might be Will Brinson's squad.
Picking at No. 6 overall, Brinson started his team with Davante Adams and Odell Beckham with his first two picks, which is awesome in a three-receiver league. He took his first running back with Marlon Mack in Round 3, but he rounded out his receiving corps in Round 4 with Robert Woods. I love this start.
Josh Jacobs, who he drafted in Round 5, is his other starting running back, and he has Cam Newton and Hunter Henry as his starters at quarterback and tight end. His flex as of now is Curtis Samuel, but he also has Rashaad Penny, Royce Freeman, LeSean McCoy, Jaylen Samuels, Nyheim Hines and Mark Andrews on the bench.
I love this team, although Brinson stole Samuel from me in Round 7. But as you'll see below, this is one of many outstanding teams in this league.
I picked right after Brinson at No. 7 overall, and I took a similar approach with three receivers (Julio Jones, Tyreek Hill and Stefon Diggs) and a running back (Devonta Freeman) with my first four picks. Unlike Cummings, I would love setting my lineup in this league each week because of that receiving corps.
The rest of my running backs are Aaron Jones, Tevin Coleman, Austin Ekeler, Justin Jackson, Carlos Hyde and Justice Hill. And I have Dede Westbrook and Marquez Valdez-Scantling as reserve receivers.
I waited on quarterback but still managed to get Jared Goff in Round 13. I also waited on tight end and got Vance McDonald in Round 12. I'm thrilled with both of those picks -- and this entire roster.
In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award 0.5 points for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 16-round draft.
Our draft order is as follows:
- Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
- Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
- Adam Aizer, Podcast Host
- Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy
- R.J. White, NFL Editor
- Will Brinson, Senior NFL Writer
- Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
- George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
- Adam Silverstein, Assistant Managing Editor
- J. Darin Darst, Product Manager
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Heath Cummings
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|2
|Dave Richard
|A. Kamara RB NO
|3
|Adam Aizer
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|4
|Chris Towers
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|5
|R.J. White
|D. Hopkins WR HOU
|6
|Will Brinson
|D. Adams WR GB
|7
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Jones WR ATL
|8
|George Maselli
|D. Johnson RB ARI
|9
|Adam Silverstein
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|10
|J. Darin Darst
|J. Conner RB PIT
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|11
|J. Darin Darst
|T. Kelce TE KC
|12
|Adam Silverstein
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|13
|George Maselli
|M. Thomas WR NO
|14
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Hill WR KC
|15
|Will Brinson
|O. Beckham WR CLE
|16
|R.J. White
|L. Bell RB NYJ
|17
|Chris Towers
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|18
|Adam Aizer
|M. Evans WR TB
|19
|Dave Richard
|G. Kittle TE SF
|20
|Heath Cummings
|K. Allen WR LAC
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|21
|Heath Cummings
|K. Johnson RB DET
|22
|Dave Richard
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|23
|Adam Aizer
|T. Gurley RB LAR
|24
|Chris Towers
|D. Cook RB MIN
|25
|R.J. White
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|26
|Will Brinson
|M. Mack RB IND
|27
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Freeman RB ATL
|28
|George Maselli
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|29
|Adam Silverstein
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|30
|J. Darin Darst
|A. Cooper WR DAL
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|31
|J. Darin Darst
|T. Hilton WR IND
|32
|Adam Silverstein
|A. Brown WR OAK
|33
|George Maselli
|J. Edelman WR NE
|34
|Jamey Eisenberg
|S. Diggs WR MIN
|35
|Will Brinson
|R. Woods WR LAR
|36
|R.J. White
|B. Cooks WR LAR
|37
|Chris Towers
|C. Godwin WR TB
|38
|Adam Aizer
|M. Gordon RB LAC
|39
|Dave Richard
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|40
|Heath Cummings
|A. Green WR CIN
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|41
|Heath Cummings
|D. Williams RB KC
|42
|Dave Richard
|K. Golladay WR DET
|43
|Adam Aizer
|O. Howard TE TB
|44
|Chris Towers
|E. Engram TE NYG
|45
|R.J. White
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|46
|Will Brinson
|J. Jacobs RB OAK
|47
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Jones RB GB
|48
|George Maselli
|C. Carson RB SEA
|49
|Adam Silverstein
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|50
|J. Darin Darst
|M. Ingram RB BAL
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|51
|J. Darin Darst
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|52
|Adam Silverstein
|K. Drake RB MIA
|53
|George Maselli
|D. Watson QB HOU
|54
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Coleman RB SF
|55
|Will Brinson
|H. Henry TE LAC
|56
|R.J. White
|D. Henry RB TEN
|57
|Chris Towers
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|58
|Adam Aizer
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|59
|Dave Richard
|S. Michel RB NE
|60
|Heath Cummings
|D. Moore WR CAR
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Heath Cummings
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|62
|Dave Richard
|R. Anderson WR NYJ
|63
|Adam Aizer
|W. Fuller WR HOU
|64
|Chris Towers
|C. Kirk WR ARI
|65
|R.J. White
|P. Lindsay RB DEN
|66
|Will Brinson
|C. Samuel WR CAR
|67
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|68
|George Maselli
|J. White RB NE
|69
|Adam Silverstein
|A. Jeffery WR PHI
|70
|J. Darin Darst
|M. Williams WR LAC
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|71
|J. Darin Darst
|L. Miller RB HOU
|72
|Adam Silverstein
|E. Ebron TE IND
|73
|George Maselli
|L. Murray RB NO
|74
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Westbrook WR JAC
|75
|Will Brinson
|R. Penny RB SEA
|76
|R.J. White
|B. Mayfield QB CLE
|77
|Chris Towers
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|78
|Adam Aizer
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|79
|Dave Richard
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|80
|Heath Cummings
|S. Watkins WR KC
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|81
|Heath Cummings
|C. Davis WR TEN
|82
|Dave Richard
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|83
|Adam Aizer
|J. Landry WR CLE
|84
|Chris Towers
|M. Jones WR DET
|85
|R.J. White
|D. Pettis WR SF
|86
|Will Brinson
|R. Freeman RB DEN
|87
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Valdes-Scantling WR GB
|88
|George Maselli
|J. Cook TE NO
|89
|Adam Silverstein
|L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
|90
|J. Darin Darst
|P. Barber RB TB
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|91
|J. Darin Darst
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|92
|Adam Silverstein
|K. Ballage RB MIA
|93
|George Maselli
|K. Murray QB ARI
|94
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Hyde RB KC
|95
|Will Brinson
|C. Newton QB CAR
|96
|R.J. White
|J. Howard RB PHI
|97
|Chris Towers
|D. Moncrief WR PIT
|98
|Adam Aizer
|R. Jones RB TB
|99
|Dave Richard
|C. Wentz QB PHI
|100
|Heath Cummings
|D. Guice RB WAS
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|101
|Heath Cummings
|T. Williams WR OAK
|102
|Dave Richard
|D. Harris RB NE
|103
|Adam Aizer
|G. Allison WR GB
|104
|Chris Towers
|M. Breida RB SF
|105
|R.J. White
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|106
|Will Brinson
|J. Samuels RB PIT
|107
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Jackson RB LAC
|108
|George Maselli
|D. Jackson WR PHI
|109
|Adam Silverstein
|D. Brees QB NO
|110
|J. Darin Darst
|A. Miller WR CHI
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|111
|J. Darin Darst
|D. Thompson RB KC
|112
|Adam Silverstein
|J. Washington WR PIT
|113
|George Maselli
|D. Johnson RB HOU
|114
|Jamey Eisenberg
|V. McDonald TE PIT
|115
|Will Brinson
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|116
|R.J. White
|I. Smith RB ATL
|117
|Chris Towers
|A. Luck QB IND
|118
|Adam Aizer
|E. Sanders WR DEN
|119
|Dave Richard
|J. Crowder WR NYJ
|120
|Heath Cummings
|J. Winston QB TB
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Heath Cummings
|J. Reed TE WAS
|122
|Dave Richard
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|123
|Adam Aizer
|K. Coutee WR HOU
|124
|Chris Towers
|J. Brown WR BUF
|125
|R.J. White
|G. Tate WR NYG
|126
|Will Brinson
|L. McCoy RB BUF
|127
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Goff QB LAR
|128
|George Maselli
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|129
|Adam Silverstein
|M. Brown WR BAL
|130
|J. Darin Darst
|D. Lewis RB TEN
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|131
|J. Darin Darst
|B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
|132
|Adam Silverstein
|Bears DST CHI
|133
|George Maselli
|J. Gordon WR NE
|134
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Hill RB BAL
|135
|Will Brinson
|N. Hines RB IND
|136
|R.J. White
|M. Davis RB CHI
|137
|Chris Towers
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|138
|Adam Aizer
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|139
|Dave Richard
|D. Walker TE TEN
|140
|Heath Cummings
|Vikings DST MIN
|Round 15
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|141
|Heath Cummings
|J. Tucker K BAL
|142
|Dave Richard
|Jaguars DST JAC
|143
|Adam Aizer
|G. Zuerlein K LAR
|144
|Chris Towers
|Cowboys DST DAL
|145
|R.J. White
|Ravens DST BAL
|146
|Will Brinson
|Bills DST BUF
|147
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Chargers DST LAC
|148
|George Maselli
|Patriots DST NE
|149
|Adam Silverstein
|H. Butker K KC
|150
|J. Darin Darst
|Rams DST LAR
|Round 16
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|151
|J. Darin Darst
|S. Gostkowski K NE
|152
|Adam Silverstein
|T. Burton TE CHI
|153
|George Maselli
|R. Gould K SF
|154
|Jamey Eisenberg
|W. Lutz K NO
|155
|Will Brinson
|T. Bertolet K NYJ
|156
|R.J. White
|K. Vedvik K BAL
|157
|Chris Towers
|K. Fairbairn K HOU
|158
|Adam Aizer
|Eagles DST PHI
|159
|Dave Richard
|J. Lambo K JAC
|160
|Heath Cummings
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|Heath Cummings
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|2
|20
|K. Allen WR LAC
|3
|21
|K. Johnson RB DET
|4
|40
|A. Green WR CIN
|5
|41
|D. Williams RB KC
|6
|60
|D. Moore WR CAR
|7
|61
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|8
|80
|S. Watkins WR KC
|9
|81
|C. Davis WR TEN
|10
|100
|D. Guice RB WAS
|11
|101
|T. Williams WR OAK
|12
|120
|J. Winston QB TB
|13
|121
|J. Reed TE WAS
|14
|140
|Vikings DST MIN
|15
|141
|J. Tucker K BAL
|16
|160
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|Dave Richard
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|A. Kamara RB NO
|2
|19
|G. Kittle TE SF
|3
|22
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|4
|39
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|5
|42
|K. Golladay WR DET
|6
|59
|S. Michel RB NE
|7
|62
|R. Anderson WR NYJ
|8
|79
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|9
|82
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|10
|99
|C. Wentz QB PHI
|11
|102
|D. Harris RB NE
|12
|119
|J. Crowder WR NYJ
|13
|122
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|14
|139
|D. Walker TE TEN
|15
|142
|Jaguars DST JAC
|16
|159
|J. Lambo K JAC
|Adam Aizer
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|2
|18
|M. Evans WR TB
|3
|23
|T. Gurley RB LAR
|4
|38
|M. Gordon RB LAC
|5
|43
|O. Howard TE TB
|6
|58
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|7
|63
|W. Fuller WR HOU
|8
|78
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|9
|83
|J. Landry WR CLE
|10
|98
|R. Jones RB TB
|11
|103
|G. Allison WR GB
|12
|118
|E. Sanders WR DEN
|13
|123
|K. Coutee WR HOU
|14
|138
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|15
|143
|G. Zuerlein K LAR
|16
|158
|Eagles DST PHI
|Chris Towers
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|2
|17
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|3
|24
|D. Cook RB MIN
|4
|37
|C. Godwin WR TB
|5
|44
|E. Engram TE NYG
|6
|57
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|7
|64
|C. Kirk WR ARI
|8
|77
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|9
|84
|M. Jones WR DET
|10
|97
|D. Moncrief WR PIT
|11
|104
|M. Breida RB SF
|12
|117
|A. Luck QB IND
|13
|124
|J. Brown WR BUF
|14
|137
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|15
|144
|Cowboys DST DAL
|16
|157
|K. Fairbairn K HOU
|R.J. White
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|D. Hopkins WR HOU
|2
|16
|L. Bell RB NYJ
|3
|25
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|4
|36
|B. Cooks WR LAR
|5
|45
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|6
|56
|D. Henry RB TEN
|7
|65
|P. Lindsay RB DEN
|8
|76
|B. Mayfield QB CLE
|9
|85
|D. Pettis WR SF
|10
|96
|J. Howard RB PHI
|11
|105
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|12
|116
|I. Smith RB ATL
|13
|125
|G. Tate WR NYG
|14
|136
|M. Davis RB CHI
|15
|145
|Ravens DST BAL
|16
|156
|K. Vedvik K BAL
|Will Brinson
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|D. Adams WR GB
|2
|15
|O. Beckham WR CLE
|3
|26
|M. Mack RB IND
|4
|35
|R. Woods WR LAR
|5
|46
|J. Jacobs RB OAK
|6
|55
|H. Henry TE LAC
|7
|66
|C. Samuel WR CAR
|8
|75
|R. Penny RB SEA
|9
|86
|R. Freeman RB DEN
|10
|95
|C. Newton QB CAR
|11
|106
|J. Samuels RB PIT
|12
|115
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|13
|126
|L. McCoy RB BUF
|14
|135
|N. Hines RB IND
|15
|146
|Bills DST BUF
|16
|155
|T. Bertolet K NYJ
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|J. Jones WR ATL
|2
|14
|T. Hill WR KC
|3
|27
|D. Freeman RB ATL
|4
|34
|S. Diggs WR MIN
|5
|47
|A. Jones RB GB
|6
|54
|T. Coleman RB SF
|7
|67
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|8
|74
|D. Westbrook WR JAC
|9
|87
|M. Valdes-Scantling WR GB
|10
|94
|C. Hyde RB KC
|11
|107
|J. Jackson RB LAC
|12
|114
|V. McDonald TE PIT
|13
|127
|J. Goff QB LAR
|14
|134
|J. Hill RB BAL
|15
|147
|Chargers DST LAC
|16
|154
|W. Lutz K NO
|George Maselli
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|D. Johnson RB ARI
|2
|13
|M. Thomas WR NO
|3
|28
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|4
|33
|J. Edelman WR NE
|5
|48
|C. Carson RB SEA
|6
|53
|D. Watson QB HOU
|7
|68
|J. White RB NE
|8
|73
|L. Murray RB NO
|9
|88
|J. Cook TE NO
|10
|93
|K. Murray QB ARI
|11
|108
|D. Jackson WR PHI
|12
|113
|D. Johnson RB HOU
|13
|128
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|14
|133
|J. Gordon WR NE
|15
|148
|Patriots DST NE
|16
|153
|R. Gould K SF
|Adam Silverstein
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|2
|12
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|3
|29
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|4
|32
|A. Brown WR OAK
|5
|49
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|6
|52
|K. Drake RB MIA
|7
|69
|A. Jeffery WR PHI
|8
|72
|E. Ebron TE IND
|9
|89
|L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
|10
|92
|K. Ballage RB MIA
|11
|109
|D. Brees QB NO
|12
|112
|J. Washington WR PIT
|13
|129
|M. Brown WR BAL
|14
|132
|Bears DST CHI
|15
|149
|H. Butker K KC
|16
|152
|T. Burton TE CHI
|J. Darin Darst
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|J. Conner RB PIT
|2
|11
|T. Kelce TE KC
|3
|30
|A. Cooper WR DAL
|4
|31
|T. Hilton WR IND
|5
|50
|M. Ingram RB BAL
|6
|51
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|7
|70
|M. Williams WR LAC
|8
|71
|L. Miller RB HOU
|9
|90
|P. Barber RB TB
|10
|91
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|11
|110
|A. Miller WR CHI
|12
|111
|D. Thompson RB KC
|13
|130
|D. Lewis RB TEN
|14
|131
|B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
|15
|150
|Rams DST LAR
|16
|151
|S. Gostkowski K NE
