Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Great teams all around in our 10-team, 0.5 PPR mock

Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 10-team, 0.5 PPR mock draft, which features several great rosters.

There might not be anything more fun than playing in a 10-team league. The only problem, as my colleague Heath Cummings said, is trying to set your lineup each week.

Every team is loaded with talent.

Unless you completely butcher your draft, you should have plenty of standout options at running back and receiver. You should also have a good starter at quarterback and tight end as well.

In this 10-team, 0.5 PPR mock draft featuring members of our CBS Sports staff, you can see that every team is stacked. But my favorite team might be Will Brinson's squad.

Picking at No. 6 overall, Brinson started his team with Davante Adams and Odell Beckham with his first two picks, which is awesome in a three-receiver league. He took his first running back with Marlon Mack in Round 3, but he rounded out his receiving corps in Round 4 with Robert Woods. I love this start.

Josh Jacobs, who he drafted in Round 5, is his other starting running back, and he has Cam Newton and Hunter Henry as his starters at quarterback and tight end. His flex as of now is Curtis Samuel, but he also has Rashaad Penny, Royce Freeman, LeSean McCoy, Jaylen Samuels, Nyheim Hines and Mark Andrews on the bench.

I love this team, although Brinson stole Samuel from me in Round 7. But as you'll see below, this is one of many outstanding teams in this league.

I picked right after Brinson at No. 7 overall, and I took a similar approach with three receivers (Julio Jones, Tyreek Hill and Stefon Diggs) and a running back (Devonta Freeman) with my first four picks. Unlike Cummings, I would love setting my lineup in this league each week because of that receiving corps. 

The rest of my running backs are Aaron Jones, Tevin Coleman, Austin Ekeler, Justin Jackson, Carlos Hyde and Justice Hill. And I have Dede Westbrook and Marquez Valdez-Scantling as reserve receivers.

I waited on quarterback but still managed to get Jared Goff in Round 13. I also waited on tight end and got Vance McDonald in Round 12. I'm thrilled with both of those picks -- and this entire roster.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award 0.5 points for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 16-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows: 

  1. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
  2. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
  3. Adam Aizer, Podcast Host
  4. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy
  5. R.J. White, NFL Editor
  6. Will Brinson, Senior NFL Writer
  7. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
  8. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
  9. Adam Silverstein, Assistant Managing Editor
  10. J. Darin Darst, Product Manager
Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Heath Cummings S. Barkley RB NYG
2 Dave Richard A. Kamara RB NO
3 Adam Aizer C. McCaffrey RB CAR
4 Chris Towers E. Elliott RB DAL
5 R.J. White D. Hopkins WR HOU
6 Will Brinson D. Adams WR GB
7 Jamey Eisenberg J. Jones WR ATL
8 George Maselli D. Johnson RB ARI
9 Adam Silverstein J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
10 J. Darin Darst J. Conner RB PIT
Round 2
Pos Team Player
11 J. Darin Darst T. Kelce TE KC
12 Adam Silverstein N. Chubb RB CLE
13 George Maselli M. Thomas WR NO
14 Jamey Eisenberg T. Hill WR KC
15 Will Brinson O. Beckham WR CLE
16 R.J. White L. Bell RB NYJ
17 Chris Towers J. Mixon RB CIN
18 Adam Aizer M. Evans WR TB
19 Dave Richard G. Kittle TE SF
20 Heath Cummings K. Allen WR LAC
Round 3
Pos Team Player
21 Heath Cummings K. Johnson RB DET
22 Dave Richard L. Fournette RB JAC
23 Adam Aizer T. Gurley RB LAR
24 Chris Towers D. Cook RB MIN
25 R.J. White Z. Ertz TE PHI
26 Will Brinson M. Mack RB IND
27 Jamey Eisenberg D. Freeman RB ATL
28 George Maselli A. Thielen WR MIN
29 Adam Silverstein P. Mahomes QB KC
30 J. Darin Darst A. Cooper WR DAL
Round 4
Pos Team Player
31 J. Darin Darst T. Hilton WR IND
32 Adam Silverstein A. Brown WR OAK
33 George Maselli J. Edelman WR NE
34 Jamey Eisenberg S. Diggs WR MIN
35 Will Brinson R. Woods WR LAR
36 R.J. White B. Cooks WR LAR
37 Chris Towers C. Godwin WR TB
38 Adam Aizer M. Gordon RB LAC
39 Dave Richard C. Kupp WR LAR
40 Heath Cummings A. Green WR CIN
Round 5
Pos Team Player
41 Heath Cummings D. Williams RB KC
42 Dave Richard K. Golladay WR DET
43 Adam Aizer O. Howard TE TB
44 Chris Towers E. Engram TE NYG
45 R.J. White T. Lockett WR SEA
46 Will Brinson J. Jacobs RB OAK
47 Jamey Eisenberg A. Jones RB GB
48 George Maselli C. Carson RB SEA
49 Adam Silverstein D. Montgomery RB CHI
50 J. Darin Darst M. Ingram RB BAL
Round 6
Pos Team Player
51 J. Darin Darst C. Ridley WR ATL
52 Adam Silverstein K. Drake RB MIA
53 George Maselli D. Watson QB HOU
54 Jamey Eisenberg T. Coleman RB SF
55 Will Brinson H. Henry TE LAC
56 R.J. White D. Henry RB TEN
57 Chris Towers T. Boyd WR CIN
58 Adam Aizer A. Rodgers QB GB
59 Dave Richard S. Michel RB NE
60 Heath Cummings D. Moore WR CAR
Round 7
Pos Team Player
61 Heath Cummings T. Cohen RB CHI
62 Dave Richard R. Anderson WR NYJ
63 Adam Aizer W. Fuller WR HOU
64 Chris Towers C. Kirk WR ARI
65 R.J. White P. Lindsay RB DEN
66 Will Brinson C. Samuel WR CAR
67 Jamey Eisenberg A. Ekeler RB LAC
68 George Maselli J. White RB NE
69 Adam Silverstein A. Jeffery WR PHI
70 J. Darin Darst M. Williams WR LAC
Round 8
Pos Team Player
71 J. Darin Darst L. Miller RB HOU
72 Adam Silverstein E. Ebron TE IND
73 George Maselli L. Murray RB NO
74 Jamey Eisenberg D. Westbrook WR JAC
75 Will Brinson R. Penny RB SEA
76 R.J. White B. Mayfield QB CLE
77 Chris Towers A. Robinson WR CHI
78 Adam Aizer D. Henderson RB LAR
79 Dave Richard S. Shepard WR NYG
80 Heath Cummings S. Watkins WR KC
Round 9
Pos Team Player
81 Heath Cummings C. Davis WR TEN
82 Dave Richard M. Sanders RB PHI
83 Adam Aizer J. Landry WR CLE
84 Chris Towers M. Jones WR DET
85 R.J. White D. Pettis WR SF
86 Will Brinson R. Freeman RB DEN
87 Jamey Eisenberg M. Valdes-Scantling WR GB
88 George Maselli J. Cook TE NO
89 Adam Silverstein L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
90 J. Darin Darst P. Barber RB TB
Round 10
Pos Team Player
91 J. Darin Darst M. Ryan QB ATL
92 Adam Silverstein K. Ballage RB MIA
93 George Maselli K. Murray QB ARI
94 Jamey Eisenberg C. Hyde RB KC
95 Will Brinson C. Newton QB CAR
96 R.J. White J. Howard RB PHI
97 Chris Towers D. Moncrief WR PIT
98 Adam Aizer R. Jones RB TB
99 Dave Richard C. Wentz QB PHI
100 Heath Cummings D. Guice RB WAS
Round 11
Pos Team Player
101 Heath Cummings T. Williams WR OAK
102 Dave Richard D. Harris RB NE
103 Adam Aizer G. Allison WR GB
104 Chris Towers M. Breida RB SF
105 R.J. White C. Sutton WR DEN
106 Will Brinson J. Samuels RB PIT
107 Jamey Eisenberg J. Jackson RB LAC
108 George Maselli D. Jackson WR PHI
109 Adam Silverstein D. Brees QB NO
110 J. Darin Darst A. Miller WR CHI
Round 12
Pos Team Player
111 J. Darin Darst D. Thompson RB KC
112 Adam Silverstein J. Washington WR PIT
113 George Maselli D. Johnson RB HOU
114 Jamey Eisenberg V. McDonald TE PIT
115 Will Brinson M. Andrews TE BAL
116 R.J. White I. Smith RB ATL
117 Chris Towers A. Luck QB IND
118 Adam Aizer E. Sanders WR DEN
119 Dave Richard J. Crowder WR NYJ
120 Heath Cummings J. Winston QB TB
Round 13
Pos Team Player
121 Heath Cummings J. Reed TE WAS
122 Dave Richard D. Singletary RB BUF
123 Adam Aizer K. Coutee WR HOU
124 Chris Towers J. Brown WR BUF
125 R.J. White G. Tate WR NYG
126 Will Brinson L. McCoy RB BUF
127 Jamey Eisenberg J. Goff QB LAR
128 George Maselli T. Pollard RB DAL
129 Adam Silverstein M. Brown WR BAL
130 J. Darin Darst D. Lewis RB TEN
Round 14
Pos Team Player
131 J. Darin Darst B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
132 Adam Silverstein Bears DST CHI
133 George Maselli J. Gordon WR NE
134 Jamey Eisenberg J. Hill RB BAL
135 Will Brinson N. Hines RB IND
136 R.J. White M. Davis RB CHI
137 Chris Towers L. Jackson QB BAL
138 Adam Aizer D. Metcalf WR SEA
139 Dave Richard D. Walker TE TEN
140 Heath Cummings Vikings DST MIN
Round 15
Pos Team Player
141 Heath Cummings J. Tucker K BAL
142 Dave Richard Jaguars DST JAC
143 Adam Aizer G. Zuerlein K LAR
144 Chris Towers Cowboys DST DAL
145 R.J. White Ravens DST BAL
146 Will Brinson Bills DST BUF
147 Jamey Eisenberg Chargers DST LAC
148 George Maselli Patriots DST NE
149 Adam Silverstein H. Butker K KC
150 J. Darin Darst Rams DST LAR
Round 16
Pos Team Player
151 J. Darin Darst S. Gostkowski K NE
152 Adam Silverstein T. Burton TE CHI
153 George Maselli R. Gould K SF
154 Jamey Eisenberg W. Lutz K NO
155 Will Brinson T. Bertolet K NYJ
156 R.J. White K. Vedvik K BAL
157 Chris Towers K. Fairbairn K HOU
158 Adam Aizer Eagles DST PHI
159 Dave Richard J. Lambo K JAC
160 Heath Cummings A. Mattison RB MIN
Team by Team
Heath Cummings
Rd Pk Player
1 1 S. Barkley RB NYG
2 20 K. Allen WR LAC
3 21 K. Johnson RB DET
4 40 A. Green WR CIN
5 41 D. Williams RB KC
6 60 D. Moore WR CAR
7 61 T. Cohen RB CHI
8 80 S. Watkins WR KC
9 81 C. Davis WR TEN
10 100 D. Guice RB WAS
11 101 T. Williams WR OAK
12 120 J. Winston QB TB
13 121 J. Reed TE WAS
14 140 Vikings DST MIN
15 141 J. Tucker K BAL
16 160 A. Mattison RB MIN
Dave Richard
Rd Pk Player
1 2 A. Kamara RB NO
2 19 G. Kittle TE SF
3 22 L. Fournette RB JAC
4 39 C. Kupp WR LAR
5 42 K. Golladay WR DET
6 59 S. Michel RB NE
7 62 R. Anderson WR NYJ
8 79 S. Shepard WR NYG
9 82 M. Sanders RB PHI
10 99 C. Wentz QB PHI
11 102 D. Harris RB NE
12 119 J. Crowder WR NYJ
13 122 D. Singletary RB BUF
14 139 D. Walker TE TEN
15 142 Jaguars DST JAC
16 159 J. Lambo K JAC
Adam Aizer
Rd Pk Player
1 3 C. McCaffrey RB CAR
2 18 M. Evans WR TB
3 23 T. Gurley RB LAR
4 38 M. Gordon RB LAC
5 43 O. Howard TE TB
6 58 A. Rodgers QB GB
7 63 W. Fuller WR HOU
8 78 D. Henderson RB LAR
9 83 J. Landry WR CLE
10 98 R. Jones RB TB
11 103 G. Allison WR GB
12 118 E. Sanders WR DEN
13 123 K. Coutee WR HOU
14 138 D. Metcalf WR SEA
15 143 G. Zuerlein K LAR
16 158 Eagles DST PHI
Chris Towers
Rd Pk Player
1 4 E. Elliott RB DAL
2 17 J. Mixon RB CIN
3 24 D. Cook RB MIN
4 37 C. Godwin WR TB
5 44 E. Engram TE NYG
6 57 T. Boyd WR CIN
7 64 C. Kirk WR ARI
8 77 A. Robinson WR CHI
9 84 M. Jones WR DET
10 97 D. Moncrief WR PIT
11 104 M. Breida RB SF
12 117 A. Luck QB IND
13 124 J. Brown WR BUF
14 137 L. Jackson QB BAL
15 144 Cowboys DST DAL
16 157 K. Fairbairn K HOU
R.J. White
Rd Pk Player
1 5 D. Hopkins WR HOU
2 16 L. Bell RB NYJ
3 25 Z. Ertz TE PHI
4 36 B. Cooks WR LAR
5 45 T. Lockett WR SEA
6 56 D. Henry RB TEN
7 65 P. Lindsay RB DEN
8 76 B. Mayfield QB CLE
9 85 D. Pettis WR SF
10 96 J. Howard RB PHI
11 105 C. Sutton WR DEN
12 116 I. Smith RB ATL
13 125 G. Tate WR NYG
14 136 M. Davis RB CHI
15 145 Ravens DST BAL
16 156 K. Vedvik K BAL
Will Brinson
Rd Pk Player
1 6 D. Adams WR GB
2 15 O. Beckham WR CLE
3 26 M. Mack RB IND
4 35 R. Woods WR LAR
5 46 J. Jacobs RB OAK
6 55 H. Henry TE LAC
7 66 C. Samuel WR CAR
8 75 R. Penny RB SEA
9 86 R. Freeman RB DEN
10 95 C. Newton QB CAR
11 106 J. Samuels RB PIT
12 115 M. Andrews TE BAL
13 126 L. McCoy RB BUF
14 135 N. Hines RB IND
15 146 Bills DST BUF
16 155 T. Bertolet K NYJ
Jamey Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 7 J. Jones WR ATL
2 14 T. Hill WR KC
3 27 D. Freeman RB ATL
4 34 S. Diggs WR MIN
5 47 A. Jones RB GB
6 54 T. Coleman RB SF
7 67 A. Ekeler RB LAC
8 74 D. Westbrook WR JAC
9 87 M. Valdes-Scantling WR GB
10 94 C. Hyde RB KC
11 107 J. Jackson RB LAC
12 114 V. McDonald TE PIT
13 127 J. Goff QB LAR
14 134 J. Hill RB BAL
15 147 Chargers DST LAC
16 154 W. Lutz K NO
George Maselli
Rd Pk Player
1 8 D. Johnson RB ARI
2 13 M. Thomas WR NO
3 28 A. Thielen WR MIN
4 33 J. Edelman WR NE
5 48 C. Carson RB SEA
6 53 D. Watson QB HOU
7 68 J. White RB NE
8 73 L. Murray RB NO
9 88 J. Cook TE NO
10 93 K. Murray QB ARI
11 108 D. Jackson WR PHI
12 113 D. Johnson RB HOU
13 128 T. Pollard RB DAL
14 133 J. Gordon WR NE
15 148 Patriots DST NE
16 153 R. Gould K SF
Adam Silverstein
Rd Pk Player
1 9 J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
2 12 N. Chubb RB CLE
3 29 P. Mahomes QB KC
4 32 A. Brown WR OAK
5 49 D. Montgomery RB CHI
6 52 K. Drake RB MIA
7 69 A. Jeffery WR PHI
8 72 E. Ebron TE IND
9 89 L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
10 92 K. Ballage RB MIA
11 109 D. Brees QB NO
12 112 J. Washington WR PIT
13 129 M. Brown WR BAL
14 132 Bears DST CHI
15 149 H. Butker K KC
16 152 T. Burton TE CHI
J. Darin Darst
Rd Pk Player
1 10 J. Conner RB PIT
2 11 T. Kelce TE KC
3 30 A. Cooper WR DAL
4 31 T. Hilton WR IND
5 50 M. Ingram RB BAL
6 51 C. Ridley WR ATL
7 70 M. Williams WR LAC
8 71 L. Miller RB HOU
9 90 P. Barber RB TB
10 91 M. Ryan QB ATL
11 110 A. Miller WR CHI
12 111 D. Thompson RB KC
13 130 D. Lewis RB TEN
14 131 B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
15 150 Rams DST LAR
16 151 S. Gostkowski K NE
