Fantasy Football Mock Draft: How many quarterbacks should you draft in a Superflex league?
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our latest Superflex league.
The difference between a two-quarterback league and a Superflex format is you don't have to start two quarterbacks on a weekly basis. But that would be a mistake.
The best approach to a Superflex league is to treat it like a two-quarterback league. That means drafting quarterbacks earlier than expected, especially for us in our analysts' drafts. We always wait on quarterbacks.
We did a 12-team Superflex mock draft Tuesday with members of our CBS Sports staff, and 13 quarterbacks were selected in the first seven rounds. It started with Patrick Mahomes with the first pick in Round 2, and the run ended with Jameis Winston with the last pick in Round 7.
Meron Berkson was the first manager to draft two quarterbacks with Aaron Rodgers in Round 4 and Baker Mayfield in Round 5, and let's see how his team turned out. Picking at No. 5 overall, Berkson's first three picks were Ezekiel Elliott, Mike Evans and Josh Jacobs before going after the quarterbacks.
His running back corps is Elliott, Jacobs, Rashaad Penny, Jordan Howard, Tony Pollard and Adrian Peterson, and I like that he handcuffed Elliott and Pollard since Elliott is still away from the Cowboys because of his contract holdout. This is an excellent group given that he went heavy at quarterback early in the draft.
We start three receivers in this league, and he has Evans, Robby Anderson, Mike Williams, Emmanuel Sanders, Golden Tate and Albert Wilson. Another solid position group for Berkson, who also got Jared Cook at tight end.
I love this team, and Berkson should be one of the favorites coming out of the draft. He's loaded with talent, especially at quarterback, and this is a good team to model your draft after if you pick in the middle of Round 1.
The last team to draft a quarterback was Tommy Tran, who waited until Round 8 to get Jimmy Garoppolo and then Kirk Cousins in Round 9. Now, prior to getting those two quarterbacks, Tran stacked his team.
Picking at No. 2 overall, Tran went with Alvin Kamara, Antonio Brown, Zach Ertz, Kenny Golladay, D.J. Moore, Will Fuller and Phillip Lindsay. That's impressive.
The rest of his running backs with Kamara and Lindsay include Jaylen Samuels, Kareem Hunt and Charcandrick West, who signed with the Colts on Monday. And his receivers along with Brown, Golladay, Moore and Fuller are Mohamed Sanu and Zay Jones. He also has David Njoku as a second tight end with Ertz.
I don't love some of the backups on Tran's roster, but his starting lineup should be great, depending on the quarterbacks. If Garoppolo and Cousins are at least competent -- say top 15 type of guys -- this team should be competitive.
I would have liked Tran to take a third quarterback. Instead of Hunt in Round 11, Tran could have had Matthew Stafford to add depth to a weak position on his roster.
As for me, I picked at No. 6 overall, and I took two of my three quarterbacks in the first seven rounds with Cam Newton in Round 6 and Andrew Luck in Round 7. Prior to that, I started with Davante Adams, Joe Mixon, Julian Edelman, Devonta Freeman and Evan Engram, and I love how this team came together.
I drafted a third quarterback in Mitchell Trubisky in Round 9 to cover myself in case Luck is out to start the season, but he's trending in the right direction with his injured calf/ankle. It also doesn't hurt to have a third quarterback in this format.
The rest of my running backs with Mixon and Freeman are Latavius Murray, Justice Hill and C.J. Anderson. At receiver, I have Adams, Edelman, Marvin Jones, Geronimo Allison, Anthony Miller and Marquise Goodwin. My top two receivers are great, and Jones isn't a bad third receiver given how I built my team.
When you invest in three quarterbacks and a tight end before taking your third receiver, getting guys like Jones, Allison, Miller and Goodwin should work out well. I expect this team to be competitive all season.
In this league, passing touchdowns are worth five points (minus-2 for interceptions), while all other touchdowns are worth six points. We award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), Superflex (QB/RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 17-round draft.
Our draft order is as follows:
- Michael Kiser, Director, Video Production
- Tommy Tran, CBS Sports HQ Producer
- Adam Aizer, Podcast Host
- Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
- Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
- Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
- Matthew Coca, CBS Sports HQ Producer
- Ben Gretch, Fantasy Editor
- Andrew Baumhor, CBS Sports HQ Producer
- Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
- Jack Capotorto, CBS Sports HQ Producer
- R.J. White, NFL Editor
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Michael Kiser
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|2
|Tommy Tran
|A. Kamara RB NO
|3
|Adam Aizer
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|4
|Dave Richard
|D. Hopkins WR HOU
|5
|Meron Berkson
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|6
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Adams WR GB
|7
|Matthew Coca
|J. Conner RB PIT
|8
|Ben Gretch
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|9
|Andrew Baumhor
|J. Jones WR ATL
|10
|Heath Cummings
|M. Thomas WR NO
|11
|Jack Capotorto
|T. Kelce TE KC
|12
|R.J. White
|O. Beckham WR CLE
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|R.J. White
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|14
|Jack Capotorto
|L. Bell RB NYJ
|15
|Heath Cummings
|T. Hill WR KC
|16
|Andrew Baumhor
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|17
|Ben Gretch
|D. Johnson RB ARI
|18
|Matthew Coca
|T. Gurley RB LAR
|19
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|20
|Meron Berkson
|M. Evans WR TB
|21
|Dave Richard
|G. Kittle TE SF
|22
|Adam Aizer
|K. Allen WR LAC
|23
|Tommy Tran
|A. Brown WR OAK
|24
|Michael Kiser
|K. Johnson RB DET
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Michael Kiser
|D. Cook RB MIN
|26
|Tommy Tran
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|27
|Adam Aizer
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|28
|Dave Richard
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|29
|Meron Berkson
|J. Jacobs RB OAK
|30
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Edelman WR NE
|31
|Matthew Coca
|M. Gordon RB LAC
|32
|Ben Gretch
|D. Williams RB KC
|33
|Andrew Baumhor
|A. Cooper WR DAL
|34
|Heath Cummings
|D. Watson QB HOU
|35
|Jack Capotorto
|S. Diggs WR MIN
|36
|R.J. White
|T. Hilton WR IND
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|R.J. White
|M. Mack RB IND
|38
|Jack Capotorto
|C. Carson RB SEA
|39
|Heath Cummings
|B. Cooks WR LAR
|40
|Andrew Baumhor
|R. Woods WR LAR
|41
|Ben Gretch
|C. Godwin WR TB
|42
|Matthew Coca
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|43
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Freeman RB ATL
|44
|Meron Berkson
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|45
|Dave Richard
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|46
|Adam Aizer
|A. Jones RB GB
|47
|Tommy Tran
|K. Golladay WR DET
|48
|Michael Kiser
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Michael Kiser
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|50
|Tommy Tran
|D. Moore WR CAR
|51
|Adam Aizer
|A. Green WR CIN
|52
|Dave Richard
|J. Gordon WR NE
|53
|Meron Berkson
|B. Mayfield QB CLE
|54
|Jamey Eisenberg
|E. Engram TE NYG
|55
|Matthew Coca
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|56
|Ben Gretch
|C. Kirk WR ARI
|57
|Andrew Baumhor
|M. Ingram RB BAL
|58
|Heath Cummings
|T. Coleman RB SF
|59
|Jack Capotorto
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|60
|R.J. White
|D. Henry RB TEN
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|R.J. White
|J. White RB NE
|62
|Jack Capotorto
|D. Westbrook WR JAC
|63
|Heath Cummings
|H. Henry TE LAC
|64
|Andrew Baumhor
|O. Howard TE TB
|65
|Ben Gretch
|C. Samuel WR CAR
|66
|Matthew Coca
|J. Landry WR CLE
|67
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Newton QB CAR
|68
|Meron Berkson
|M. Williams WR LAC
|69
|Dave Richard
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|70
|Adam Aizer
|J. Goff QB LAR
|71
|Tommy Tran
|W. Fuller WR HOU
|72
|Michael Kiser
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Michael Kiser
|C. Wentz QB PHI
|74
|Tommy Tran
|P. Lindsay RB DEN
|75
|Adam Aizer
|A. Jeffery WR PHI
|76
|Dave Richard
|S. Michel RB NE
|77
|Meron Berkson
|R. Anderson WR NYJ
|78
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Luck QB IND
|79
|Matthew Coca
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|80
|Ben Gretch
|K. Murray QB ARI
|81
|Andrew Baumhor
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|82
|Heath Cummings
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|83
|Jack Capotorto
|J. Winston QB TB
|84
|R.J. White
|C. Davis WR TEN
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|R.J. White
|D. Pettis WR SF
|86
|Jack Capotorto
|B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
|87
|Heath Cummings
|K. Drake RB MIA
|88
|Andrew Baumhor
|D. Brees QB NO
|89
|Ben Gretch
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|90
|Matthew Coca
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|91
|Jamey Eisenberg
|L. Murray RB NO
|92
|Meron Berkson
|J. Cook TE NO
|93
|Dave Richard
|P. Rivers QB LAC
|94
|Adam Aizer
|L. Miller RB HOU
|95
|Tommy Tran
|J. Garoppolo QB SF
|96
|Michael Kiser
|S. Darnold QB NYJ
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Michael Kiser
|S. Watkins WR KC
|98
|Tommy Tran
|K. Cousins QB MIN
|99
|Adam Aizer
|T. Brady QB NE
|100
|Dave Richard
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|101
|Meron Berkson
|R. Penny RB SEA
|102
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Trubisky QB CHI
|103
|Matthew Coca
|J. Washington WR PIT
|104
|Ben Gretch
|J. Allen QB BUF
|105
|Andrew Baumhor
|M. Valdes-Scantling WR GB
|106
|Heath Cummings
|D. Carr QB OAK
|107
|Jack Capotorto
|D. Moncrief WR PIT
|108
|R.J. White
|K. Ballage RB MIA
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|R.J. White
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|110
|Jack Capotorto
|T. Williams WR OAK
|111
|Heath Cummings
|A. Dalton QB CIN
|112
|Andrew Baumhor
|L. McCoy RB BUF
|113
|Ben Gretch
|R. Jones RB TB
|114
|Matthew Coca
|N. Foles QB JAC
|115
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Jones WR DET
|116
|Meron Berkson
|J. Howard RB PHI
|117
|Dave Richard
|R. Freeman RB DEN
|118
|Adam Aizer
|D. Thompson RB KC
|119
|Tommy Tran
|J. Samuels RB PIT
|120
|Michael Kiser
|L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Michael Kiser
|J. Crowder WR NYJ
|122
|Tommy Tran
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|123
|Adam Aizer
|M. Stafford QB DET
|124
|Dave Richard
|J. Jackson RB LAC
|125
|Meron Berkson
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|126
|Jamey Eisenberg
|G. Allison WR GB
|127
|Matthew Coca
|E. Ebron TE IND
|128
|Ben Gretch
|M. Breida RB SF
|129
|Andrew Baumhor
|M. Mariota QB TEN
|130
|Heath Cummings
|D. Guice RB WAS
|131
|Jack Capotorto
|D. Lewis RB TEN
|132
|R.J. White
|V. McDonald TE PIT
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|R.J. White
|R. Fitzpatrick QB MIA
|134
|Jack Capotorto
|P. Barber RB TB
|135
|Heath Cummings
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|136
|Andrew Baumhor
|D. Johnson RB HOU
|137
|Ben Gretch
|J. Reed TE WAS
|138
|Matthew Coca
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|139
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Hill RB BAL
|140
|Meron Berkson
|E. Sanders WR DEN
|141
|Dave Richard
|D. Harris RB NE
|142
|Adam Aizer
|D. Walker TE TEN
|143
|Tommy Tran
|M. Sanu WR ATL
|144
|Michael Kiser
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Michael Kiser
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|146
|Tommy Tran
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|147
|Adam Aizer
|J. Williams RB GB
|148
|Dave Richard
|D. Jackson WR PHI
|149
|Meron Berkson
|G. Tate WR NYG
|150
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Miller WR CHI
|151
|Matthew Coca
|N. Harry WR NE
|152
|Ben Gretch
|K. Coutee WR HOU
|153
|Andrew Baumhor
|J. Brown WR BUF
|154
|Heath Cummings
|I. Smith RB ATL
|155
|Jack Capotorto
|D. Funchess WR IND
|156
|R.J. White
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|R.J. White
|M. Davis RB CHI
|158
|Jack Capotorto
|Bears DST CHI
|159
|Heath Cummings
|M. Boykin WR BAL
|160
|Andrew Baumhor
|K. Stills WR MIA
|161
|Ben Gretch
|N. Hines RB IND
|162
|Matthew Coca
|C. Hyde RB KC
|163
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Anderson RB DET
|164
|Meron Berkson
|A. Wilson WR MIA
|165
|Dave Richard
|D. Waller TE OAK
|166
|Adam Aizer
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|167
|Tommy Tran
|Z. Jones WR BUF
|168
|Michael Kiser
|A. Hooper TE ATL
|Round 15
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|169
|Michael Kiser
|Jaguars DST JAC
|170
|Tommy Tran
|Bills DST BUF
|171
|Adam Aizer
|G. Zuerlein K LAR
|172
|Dave Richard
|D. Hamilton WR DEN
|173
|Meron Berkson
|A. Peterson RB WAS
|174
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Goodwin WR SF
|175
|Matthew Coca
|Ravens DST BAL
|176
|Ben Gretch
|Cowboys DST DAL
|177
|Andrew Baumhor
|M. Brown WR BAL
|178
|Heath Cummings
|Vikings DST MIN
|179
|Jack Capotorto
|J. Flacco QB DEN
|180
|R.J. White
|Saints DST NO
|Round 16
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|181
|R.J. White
|J. Tucker K BAL
|182
|Jack Capotorto
|D. Moore WR SEA
|183
|Heath Cummings
|S. Gostkowski K NE
|184
|Andrew Baumhor
|Chargers DST LAC
|185
|Ben Gretch
|H. Butker K KC
|186
|Matthew Coca
|W. Lutz K NO
|187
|Jamey Eisenberg
|K. Fairbairn K HOU
|188
|Meron Berkson
|Rams DST LAR
|189
|Dave Richard
|Patriots DST NE
|190
|Adam Aizer
|D. Samuel WR SF
|191
|Tommy Tran
|C. West RB KC
|192
|Michael Kiser
|R. Gould K SF
|Round 17
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|193
|Michael Kiser
|A. Humphries WR TEN
|194
|Tommy Tran
|T. Bertolet K NYJ
|195
|Adam Aizer
|Eagles DST PHI
|196
|Dave Richard
|J. Elliott K PHI
|197
|Meron Berkson
|M. Badgley K LAC
|198
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Broncos DST DEN
|199
|Matthew Coca
|P. Campbell WR IND
|200
|Ben Gretch
|J. Richard RB OAK
|201
|Andrew Baumhor
|A. Vinatieri K IND
|202
|Heath Cummings
|C. Thompson RB WAS
|203
|Jack Capotorto
|M. Gay K TB
|204
|R.J. White
|D. Haskins QB WAS
|Michael Kiser
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|2
|24
|K. Johnson RB DET
|3
|25
|D. Cook RB MIN
|4
|48
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|5
|49
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|6
|72
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|7
|73
|C. Wentz QB PHI
|8
|96
|S. Darnold QB NYJ
|9
|97
|S. Watkins WR KC
|10
|120
|L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
|11
|121
|J. Crowder WR NYJ
|12
|144
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|13
|145
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|14
|168
|A. Hooper TE ATL
|15
|169
|Jaguars DST JAC
|16
|192
|R. Gould K SF
|17
|193
|A. Humphries WR TEN
|Tommy Tran
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|A. Kamara RB NO
|2
|23
|A. Brown WR OAK
|3
|26
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|4
|47
|K. Golladay WR DET
|5
|50
|D. Moore WR CAR
|6
|71
|W. Fuller WR HOU
|7
|74
|P. Lindsay RB DEN
|8
|95
|J. Garoppolo QB SF
|9
|98
|K. Cousins QB MIN
|10
|119
|J. Samuels RB PIT
|11
|122
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|12
|143
|M. Sanu WR ATL
|13
|146
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|14
|167
|Z. Jones WR BUF
|15
|170
|Bills DST BUF
|16
|191
|C. West RB KC
|17
|194
|T. Bertolet K NYJ
|Adam Aizer
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|2
|22
|K. Allen WR LAC
|3
|27
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|4
|46
|A. Jones RB GB
|5
|51
|A. Green WR CIN
|6
|70
|J. Goff QB LAR
|7
|75
|A. Jeffery WR PHI
|8
|94
|L. Miller RB HOU
|9
|99
|T. Brady QB NE
|10
|118
|D. Thompson RB KC
|11
|123
|M. Stafford QB DET
|12
|142
|D. Walker TE TEN
|13
|147
|J. Williams RB GB
|14
|166
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|15
|171
|G. Zuerlein K LAR
|16
|190
|D. Samuel WR SF
|17
|195
|Eagles DST PHI
|Dave Richard
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|D. Hopkins WR HOU
|2
|21
|G. Kittle TE SF
|3
|28
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|4
|45
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|5
|52
|J. Gordon WR NE
|6
|69
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|7
|76
|S. Michel RB NE
|8
|93
|P. Rivers QB LAC
|9
|100
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|10
|117
|R. Freeman RB DEN
|11
|124
|J. Jackson RB LAC
|12
|141
|D. Harris RB NE
|13
|148
|D. Jackson WR PHI
|14
|165
|D. Waller TE OAK
|15
|172
|D. Hamilton WR DEN
|16
|189
|Patriots DST NE
|17
|196
|J. Elliott K PHI
|Meron Berkson
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|2
|20
|M. Evans WR TB
|3
|29
|J. Jacobs RB OAK
|4
|44
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|5
|53
|B. Mayfield QB CLE
|6
|68
|M. Williams WR LAC
|7
|77
|R. Anderson WR NYJ
|8
|92
|J. Cook TE NO
|9
|101
|R. Penny RB SEA
|10
|116
|J. Howard RB PHI
|11
|125
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|12
|140
|E. Sanders WR DEN
|13
|149
|G. Tate WR NYG
|14
|164
|A. Wilson WR MIA
|15
|173
|A. Peterson RB WAS
|16
|188
|Rams DST LAR
|17
|197
|M. Badgley K LAC
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|D. Adams WR GB
|2
|19
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|3
|30
|J. Edelman WR NE
|4
|43
|D. Freeman RB ATL
|5
|54
|E. Engram TE NYG
|6
|67
|C. Newton QB CAR
|7
|78
|A. Luck QB IND
|8
|91
|L. Murray RB NO
|9
|102
|M. Trubisky QB CHI
|10
|115
|M. Jones WR DET
|11
|126
|G. Allison WR GB
|12
|139
|J. Hill RB BAL
|13
|150
|A. Miller WR CHI
|14
|163
|C. Anderson RB DET
|15
|174
|M. Goodwin WR SF
|16
|187
|K. Fairbairn K HOU
|17
|198
|Broncos DST DEN
|Matthew Coca
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|J. Conner RB PIT
|2
|18
|T. Gurley RB LAR
|3
|31
|M. Gordon RB LAC
|4
|42
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|5
|55
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|6
|66
|J. Landry WR CLE
|7
|79
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|8
|90
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|9
|103
|J. Washington WR PIT
|10
|114
|N. Foles QB JAC
|11
|127
|E. Ebron TE IND
|12
|138
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|13
|151
|N. Harry WR NE
|14
|162
|C. Hyde RB KC
|15
|175
|Ravens DST BAL
|16
|186
|W. Lutz K NO
|17
|199
|P. Campbell WR IND
|Ben Gretch
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|2
|17
|D. Johnson RB ARI
|3
|32
|D. Williams RB KC
|4
|41
|C. Godwin WR TB
|5
|56
|C. Kirk WR ARI
|6
|65
|C. Samuel WR CAR
|7
|80
|K. Murray QB ARI
|8
|89
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|9
|104
|J. Allen QB BUF
|10
|113
|R. Jones RB TB
|11
|128
|M. Breida RB SF
|12
|137
|J. Reed TE WAS
|13
|152
|K. Coutee WR HOU
|14
|161
|N. Hines RB IND
|15
|176
|Cowboys DST DAL
|16
|185
|H. Butker K KC
|17
|200
|J. Richard RB OAK
|Andrew Baumhor
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|J. Jones WR ATL
|2
|16
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|3
|33
|A. Cooper WR DAL
|4
|40
|R. Woods WR LAR
|5
|57
|M. Ingram RB BAL
|6
|64
|O. Howard TE TB
|7
|81
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|8
|88
|D. Brees QB NO
|9
|105
|M. Valdes-Scantling WR GB
|10
|112
|L. McCoy RB BUF
|11
|129
|M. Mariota QB TEN
|12
|136
|D. Johnson RB HOU
|13
|153
|J. Brown WR BUF
|14
|160
|K. Stills WR MIA
|15
|177
|M. Brown WR BAL
|16
|184
|Chargers DST LAC
|17
|201
|A. Vinatieri K IND
|Heath Cummings
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|M. Thomas WR NO
|2
|15
|T. Hill WR KC
|3
|34
|D. Watson QB HOU
|4
|39
|B. Cooks WR LAR
|5
|58
|T. Coleman RB SF
|6
|63
|H. Henry TE LAC
|7
|82
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|8
|87
|K. Drake RB MIA
|9
|106
|D. Carr QB OAK
|10
|111
|A. Dalton QB CIN
|11
|130
|D. Guice RB WAS
|12
|135
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|13
|154
|I. Smith RB ATL
|14
|159
|M. Boykin WR BAL
|15
|178
|Vikings DST MIN
|16
|183
|S. Gostkowski K NE
|17
|202
|C. Thompson RB WAS
|Jack Capotorto
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|T. Kelce TE KC
|2
|14
|L. Bell RB NYJ
|3
|35
|S. Diggs WR MIN
|4
|38
|C. Carson RB SEA
|5
|59
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|6
|62
|D. Westbrook WR JAC
|7
|83
|J. Winston QB TB
|8
|86
|B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
|9
|107
|D. Moncrief WR PIT
|10
|110
|T. Williams WR OAK
|11
|131
|D. Lewis RB TEN
|12
|134
|P. Barber RB TB
|13
|155
|D. Funchess WR IND
|14
|158
|Bears DST CHI
|15
|179
|J. Flacco QB DEN
|16
|182
|D. Moore WR SEA
|17
|203
|M. Gay K TB
|R.J. White
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|O. Beckham WR CLE
|2
|13
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|3
|36
|T. Hilton WR IND
|4
|37
|M. Mack RB IND
|5
|60
|D. Henry RB TEN
|6
|61
|J. White RB NE
|7
|84
|C. Davis WR TEN
|8
|85
|D. Pettis WR SF
|9
|108
|K. Ballage RB MIA
|10
|109
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|11
|132
|V. McDonald TE PIT
|12
|133
|R. Fitzpatrick QB MIA
|13
|156
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|14
|157
|M. Davis RB CHI
|15
|180
|Saints DST NO
|16
|181
|J. Tucker K BAL
|17
|204
|D. Haskins QB WAS
