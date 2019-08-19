Fantasy Football Mock Draft: How many quarterbacks should you draft in a Superflex league?

Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our latest Superflex league.

The difference between a two-quarterback league and a Superflex format is you don't have to start two quarterbacks on a weekly basis. But that would be a mistake.

The best approach to a Superflex league is to treat it like a two-quarterback league. That means drafting quarterbacks earlier than expected, especially for us in our analysts' drafts. We always wait on quarterbacks.

We did a 12-team Superflex mock draft Tuesday with members of our CBS Sports staff, and 13 quarterbacks were selected in the first seven rounds. It started with Patrick Mahomes with the first pick in Round 2, and the run ended with Jameis Winston with the last pick in Round 7.

Meron Berkson was the first manager to draft two quarterbacks with Aaron Rodgers in Round 4 and Baker Mayfield in Round 5, and let's see how his team turned out. Picking at No. 5 overall, Berkson's first three picks were Ezekiel Elliott, Mike Evans and Josh Jacobs before going after the quarterbacks.

His running back corps is Elliott, Jacobs, Rashaad Penny, Jordan Howard, Tony Pollard and Adrian Peterson, and I like that he handcuffed Elliott and Pollard since Elliott is still away from the Cowboys because of his contract holdout. This is an excellent group given that he went heavy at quarterback early in the draft.

We start three receivers in this league, and he has Evans, Robby Anderson, Mike Williams, Emmanuel Sanders, Golden Tate and Albert Wilson. Another solid position group for Berkson, who also got Jared Cook at tight end.

I love this team, and Berkson should be one of the favorites coming out of the draft. He's loaded with talent, especially at quarterback, and this is a good team to model your draft after if you pick in the middle of Round 1.

The last team to draft a quarterback was Tommy Tran, who waited until Round 8 to get Jimmy Garoppolo and then Kirk Cousins in Round 9. Now, prior to getting those two quarterbacks, Tran stacked his team.

Picking at No. 2 overall, Tran went with Alvin Kamara, Antonio Brown, Zach Ertz, Kenny Golladay, D.J. Moore, Will Fuller and Phillip Lindsay. That's impressive.

The rest of his running backs with Kamara and Lindsay include Jaylen Samuels, Kareem Hunt and Charcandrick West, who signed with the Colts on Monday. And his receivers along with Brown, Golladay, Moore and Fuller are Mohamed Sanu and Zay Jones. He also has David Njoku as a second tight end with Ertz.

I don't love some of the backups on Tran's roster, but his starting lineup should be great, depending on the quarterbacks. If Garoppolo and Cousins are at least competent -- say top 15 type of guys -- this team should be competitive. 

I would have liked Tran to take a third quarterback. Instead of Hunt in Round 11, Tran could have had Matthew Stafford to add depth to a weak position on his roster.

As for me, I picked at No. 6 overall, and I took two of my three quarterbacks in the first seven rounds with Cam Newton in Round 6 and Andrew Luck in Round 7. Prior to that, I started with Davante Adams, Joe Mixon, Julian Edelman, Devonta Freeman and Evan Engram, and I love how this team came together.

I drafted a third quarterback in Mitchell Trubisky in Round 9 to cover myself in case Luck is out to start the season, but he's trending in the right direction with his injured calf/ankle. It also doesn't hurt to have a third quarterback in this format.

The rest of my running backs with Mixon and Freeman are Latavius Murray, Justice Hill and C.J. Anderson. At receiver, I have Adams, Edelman, Marvin Jones, Geronimo Allison, Anthony Miller and Marquise Goodwin. My top two receivers are great, and Jones isn't a bad third receiver given how I built my team.

When you invest in three quarterbacks and a tight end before taking your third receiver, getting guys like Jones, Allison, Miller and Goodwin should work out well. I expect this team to be competitive all season. 

In this league, passing touchdowns are worth five points (minus-2 for interceptions), while all other touchdowns are worth six points. We award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), Superflex (QB/RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 17-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows: 

  1. Michael Kiser, Director, Video Production
  2. Tommy Tran, CBS Sports HQ Producer
  3. Adam Aizer, Podcast Host
  4. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
  5. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
  6. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
  7. Matthew Coca, CBS Sports HQ Producer
  8. Ben Gretch, Fantasy Editor
  9. Andrew Baumhor, CBS Sports HQ Producer
  10. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
  11. Jack Capotorto, CBS Sports HQ Producer
  12. R.J. White, NFL Editor
Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Michael Kiser S. Barkley RB NYG
2 Tommy Tran A. Kamara RB NO
3 Adam Aizer C. McCaffrey RB CAR
4 Dave Richard D. Hopkins WR HOU
5 Meron Berkson E. Elliott RB DAL
6 Jamey Eisenberg D. Adams WR GB
7 Matthew Coca J. Conner RB PIT
8 Ben Gretch J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
9 Andrew Baumhor J. Jones WR ATL
10 Heath Cummings M. Thomas WR NO
11 Jack Capotorto T. Kelce TE KC
12 R.J. White O. Beckham WR CLE
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 R.J. White P. Mahomes QB KC
14 Jack Capotorto L. Bell RB NYJ
15 Heath Cummings T. Hill WR KC
16 Andrew Baumhor N. Chubb RB CLE
17 Ben Gretch D. Johnson RB ARI
18 Matthew Coca T. Gurley RB LAR
19 Jamey Eisenberg J. Mixon RB CIN
20 Meron Berkson M. Evans WR TB
21 Dave Richard G. Kittle TE SF
22 Adam Aizer K. Allen WR LAC
23 Tommy Tran A. Brown WR OAK
24 Michael Kiser K. Johnson RB DET
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Michael Kiser D. Cook RB MIN
26 Tommy Tran Z. Ertz TE PHI
27 Adam Aizer A. Thielen WR MIN
28 Dave Richard L. Fournette RB JAC
29 Meron Berkson J. Jacobs RB OAK
30 Jamey Eisenberg J. Edelman WR NE
31 Matthew Coca M. Gordon RB LAC
32 Ben Gretch D. Williams RB KC
33 Andrew Baumhor A. Cooper WR DAL
34 Heath Cummings D. Watson QB HOU
35 Jack Capotorto S. Diggs WR MIN
36 R.J. White T. Hilton WR IND
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 R.J. White M. Mack RB IND
38 Jack Capotorto C. Carson RB SEA
39 Heath Cummings B. Cooks WR LAR
40 Andrew Baumhor R. Woods WR LAR
41 Ben Gretch C. Godwin WR TB
42 Matthew Coca T. Lockett WR SEA
43 Jamey Eisenberg D. Freeman RB ATL
44 Meron Berkson A. Rodgers QB GB
45 Dave Richard C. Kupp WR LAR
46 Adam Aizer A. Jones RB GB
47 Tommy Tran K. Golladay WR DET
48 Michael Kiser C. Ridley WR ATL
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Michael Kiser T. Boyd WR CIN
50 Tommy Tran D. Moore WR CAR
51 Adam Aizer A. Green WR CIN
52 Dave Richard J. Gordon WR NE
53 Meron Berkson B. Mayfield QB CLE
54 Jamey Eisenberg E. Engram TE NYG
55 Matthew Coca A. Robinson WR CHI
56 Ben Gretch C. Kirk WR ARI
57 Andrew Baumhor M. Ingram RB BAL
58 Heath Cummings T. Coleman RB SF
59 Jack Capotorto D. Montgomery RB CHI
60 R.J. White D. Henry RB TEN
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 R.J. White J. White RB NE
62 Jack Capotorto D. Westbrook WR JAC
63 Heath Cummings H. Henry TE LAC
64 Andrew Baumhor O. Howard TE TB
65 Ben Gretch C. Samuel WR CAR
66 Matthew Coca J. Landry WR CLE
67 Jamey Eisenberg C. Newton QB CAR
68 Meron Berkson M. Williams WR LAC
69 Dave Richard M. Ryan QB ATL
70 Adam Aizer J. Goff QB LAR
71 Tommy Tran W. Fuller WR HOU
72 Michael Kiser A. Ekeler RB LAC
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Michael Kiser C. Wentz QB PHI
74 Tommy Tran P. Lindsay RB DEN
75 Adam Aizer A. Jeffery WR PHI
76 Dave Richard S. Michel RB NE
77 Meron Berkson R. Anderson WR NYJ
78 Jamey Eisenberg A. Luck QB IND
79 Matthew Coca R. Wilson QB SEA
80 Ben Gretch K. Murray QB ARI
81 Andrew Baumhor L. Jackson QB BAL
82 Heath Cummings T. Cohen RB CHI
83 Jack Capotorto J. Winston QB TB
84 R.J. White C. Davis WR TEN
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 R.J. White D. Pettis WR SF
86 Jack Capotorto B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
87 Heath Cummings K. Drake RB MIA
88 Andrew Baumhor D. Brees QB NO
89 Ben Gretch D. Prescott QB DAL
90 Matthew Coca M. Sanders RB PHI
91 Jamey Eisenberg L. Murray RB NO
92 Meron Berkson J. Cook TE NO
93 Dave Richard P. Rivers QB LAC
94 Adam Aizer L. Miller RB HOU
95 Tommy Tran J. Garoppolo QB SF
96 Michael Kiser S. Darnold QB NYJ
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Michael Kiser S. Watkins WR KC
98 Tommy Tran K. Cousins QB MIN
99 Adam Aizer T. Brady QB NE
100 Dave Richard S. Shepard WR NYG
101 Meron Berkson R. Penny RB SEA
102 Jamey Eisenberg M. Trubisky QB CHI
103 Matthew Coca J. Washington WR PIT
104 Ben Gretch J. Allen QB BUF
105 Andrew Baumhor M. Valdes-Scantling WR GB
106 Heath Cummings D. Carr QB OAK
107 Jack Capotorto D. Moncrief WR PIT
108 R.J. White K. Ballage RB MIA
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 R.J. White D. Henderson RB LAR
110 Jack Capotorto T. Williams WR OAK
111 Heath Cummings A. Dalton QB CIN
112 Andrew Baumhor L. McCoy RB BUF
113 Ben Gretch R. Jones RB TB
114 Matthew Coca N. Foles QB JAC
115 Jamey Eisenberg M. Jones WR DET
116 Meron Berkson J. Howard RB PHI
117 Dave Richard R. Freeman RB DEN
118 Adam Aizer D. Thompson RB KC
119 Tommy Tran J. Samuels RB PIT
120 Michael Kiser L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Michael Kiser J. Crowder WR NYJ
122 Tommy Tran K. Hunt RB CLE
123 Adam Aizer M. Stafford QB DET
124 Dave Richard J. Jackson RB LAC
125 Meron Berkson T. Pollard RB DAL
126 Jamey Eisenberg G. Allison WR GB
127 Matthew Coca E. Ebron TE IND
128 Ben Gretch M. Breida RB SF
129 Andrew Baumhor M. Mariota QB TEN
130 Heath Cummings D. Guice RB WAS
131 Jack Capotorto D. Lewis RB TEN
132 R.J. White V. McDonald TE PIT
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 R.J. White R. Fitzpatrick QB MIA
134 Jack Capotorto P. Barber RB TB
135 Heath Cummings D. Singletary RB BUF
136 Andrew Baumhor D. Johnson RB HOU
137 Ben Gretch J. Reed TE WAS
138 Matthew Coca M. Andrews TE BAL
139 Jamey Eisenberg J. Hill RB BAL
140 Meron Berkson E. Sanders WR DEN
141 Dave Richard D. Harris RB NE
142 Adam Aizer D. Walker TE TEN
143 Tommy Tran M. Sanu WR ATL
144 Michael Kiser A. Mattison RB MIN
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Michael Kiser C. Sutton WR DEN
146 Tommy Tran D. Njoku TE CLE
147 Adam Aizer J. Williams RB GB
148 Dave Richard D. Jackson WR PHI
149 Meron Berkson G. Tate WR NYG
150 Jamey Eisenberg A. Miller WR CHI
151 Matthew Coca N. Harry WR NE
152 Ben Gretch K. Coutee WR HOU
153 Andrew Baumhor J. Brown WR BUF
154 Heath Cummings I. Smith RB ATL
155 Jack Capotorto D. Funchess WR IND
156 R.J. White M. Gallup WR DAL
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 R.J. White M. Davis RB CHI
158 Jack Capotorto Bears DST CHI
159 Heath Cummings M. Boykin WR BAL
160 Andrew Baumhor K. Stills WR MIA
161 Ben Gretch N. Hines RB IND
162 Matthew Coca C. Hyde RB KC
163 Jamey Eisenberg C. Anderson RB DET
164 Meron Berkson A. Wilson WR MIA
165 Dave Richard D. Waller TE OAK
166 Adam Aizer D. Metcalf WR SEA
167 Tommy Tran Z. Jones WR BUF
168 Michael Kiser A. Hooper TE ATL
Round 15
Pos Team Player
169 Michael Kiser Jaguars DST JAC
170 Tommy Tran Bills DST BUF
171 Adam Aizer G. Zuerlein K LAR
172 Dave Richard D. Hamilton WR DEN
173 Meron Berkson A. Peterson RB WAS
174 Jamey Eisenberg M. Goodwin WR SF
175 Matthew Coca Ravens DST BAL
176 Ben Gretch Cowboys DST DAL
177 Andrew Baumhor M. Brown WR BAL
178 Heath Cummings Vikings DST MIN
179 Jack Capotorto J. Flacco QB DEN
180 R.J. White Saints DST NO
Round 16
Pos Team Player
181 R.J. White J. Tucker K BAL
182 Jack Capotorto D. Moore WR SEA
183 Heath Cummings S. Gostkowski K NE
184 Andrew Baumhor Chargers DST LAC
185 Ben Gretch H. Butker K KC
186 Matthew Coca W. Lutz K NO
187 Jamey Eisenberg K. Fairbairn K HOU
188 Meron Berkson Rams DST LAR
189 Dave Richard Patriots DST NE
190 Adam Aizer D. Samuel WR SF
191 Tommy Tran C. West RB KC
192 Michael Kiser R. Gould K SF
Round 17
Pos Team Player
193 Michael Kiser A. Humphries WR TEN
194 Tommy Tran T. Bertolet K NYJ
195 Adam Aizer Eagles DST PHI
196 Dave Richard J. Elliott K PHI
197 Meron Berkson M. Badgley K LAC
198 Jamey Eisenberg Broncos DST DEN
199 Matthew Coca P. Campbell WR IND
200 Ben Gretch J. Richard RB OAK
201 Andrew Baumhor A. Vinatieri K IND
202 Heath Cummings C. Thompson RB WAS
203 Jack Capotorto M. Gay K TB
204 R.J. White D. Haskins QB WAS
Team by Team
Michael Kiser
Rd Pk Player
1 1 S. Barkley RB NYG
2 24 K. Johnson RB DET
3 25 D. Cook RB MIN
4 48 C. Ridley WR ATL
5 49 T. Boyd WR CIN
6 72 A. Ekeler RB LAC
7 73 C. Wentz QB PHI
8 96 S. Darnold QB NYJ
9 97 S. Watkins WR KC
10 120 L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
11 121 J. Crowder WR NYJ
12 144 A. Mattison RB MIN
13 145 C. Sutton WR DEN
14 168 A. Hooper TE ATL
15 169 Jaguars DST JAC
16 192 R. Gould K SF
17 193 A. Humphries WR TEN
Tommy Tran
Rd Pk Player
1 2 A. Kamara RB NO
2 23 A. Brown WR OAK
3 26 Z. Ertz TE PHI
4 47 K. Golladay WR DET
5 50 D. Moore WR CAR
6 71 W. Fuller WR HOU
7 74 P. Lindsay RB DEN
8 95 J. Garoppolo QB SF
9 98 K. Cousins QB MIN
10 119 J. Samuels RB PIT
11 122 K. Hunt RB CLE
12 143 M. Sanu WR ATL
13 146 D. Njoku TE CLE
14 167 Z. Jones WR BUF
15 170 Bills DST BUF
16 191 C. West RB KC
17 194 T. Bertolet K NYJ
Adam Aizer
Rd Pk Player
1 3 C. McCaffrey RB CAR
2 22 K. Allen WR LAC
3 27 A. Thielen WR MIN
4 46 A. Jones RB GB
5 51 A. Green WR CIN
6 70 J. Goff QB LAR
7 75 A. Jeffery WR PHI
8 94 L. Miller RB HOU
9 99 T. Brady QB NE
10 118 D. Thompson RB KC
11 123 M. Stafford QB DET
12 142 D. Walker TE TEN
13 147 J. Williams RB GB
14 166 D. Metcalf WR SEA
15 171 G. Zuerlein K LAR
16 190 D. Samuel WR SF
17 195 Eagles DST PHI
Dave Richard
Rd Pk Player
1 4 D. Hopkins WR HOU
2 21 G. Kittle TE SF
3 28 L. Fournette RB JAC
4 45 C. Kupp WR LAR
5 52 J. Gordon WR NE
6 69 M. Ryan QB ATL
7 76 S. Michel RB NE
8 93 P. Rivers QB LAC
9 100 S. Shepard WR NYG
10 117 R. Freeman RB DEN
11 124 J. Jackson RB LAC
12 141 D. Harris RB NE
13 148 D. Jackson WR PHI
14 165 D. Waller TE OAK
15 172 D. Hamilton WR DEN
16 189 Patriots DST NE
17 196 J. Elliott K PHI
Meron Berkson
Rd Pk Player
1 5 E. Elliott RB DAL
2 20 M. Evans WR TB
3 29 J. Jacobs RB OAK
4 44 A. Rodgers QB GB
5 53 B. Mayfield QB CLE
6 68 M. Williams WR LAC
7 77 R. Anderson WR NYJ
8 92 J. Cook TE NO
9 101 R. Penny RB SEA
10 116 J. Howard RB PHI
11 125 T. Pollard RB DAL
12 140 E. Sanders WR DEN
13 149 G. Tate WR NYG
14 164 A. Wilson WR MIA
15 173 A. Peterson RB WAS
16 188 Rams DST LAR
17 197 M. Badgley K LAC
Jamey Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 6 D. Adams WR GB
2 19 J. Mixon RB CIN
3 30 J. Edelman WR NE
4 43 D. Freeman RB ATL
5 54 E. Engram TE NYG
6 67 C. Newton QB CAR
7 78 A. Luck QB IND
8 91 L. Murray RB NO
9 102 M. Trubisky QB CHI
10 115 M. Jones WR DET
11 126 G. Allison WR GB
12 139 J. Hill RB BAL
13 150 A. Miller WR CHI
14 163 C. Anderson RB DET
15 174 M. Goodwin WR SF
16 187 K. Fairbairn K HOU
17 198 Broncos DST DEN
Matthew Coca
Rd Pk Player
1 7 J. Conner RB PIT
2 18 T. Gurley RB LAR
3 31 M. Gordon RB LAC
4 42 T. Lockett WR SEA
5 55 A. Robinson WR CHI
6 66 J. Landry WR CLE
7 79 R. Wilson QB SEA
8 90 M. Sanders RB PHI
9 103 J. Washington WR PIT
10 114 N. Foles QB JAC
11 127 E. Ebron TE IND
12 138 M. Andrews TE BAL
13 151 N. Harry WR NE
14 162 C. Hyde RB KC
15 175 Ravens DST BAL
16 186 W. Lutz K NO
17 199 P. Campbell WR IND
Ben Gretch
Rd Pk Player
1 8 J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
2 17 D. Johnson RB ARI
3 32 D. Williams RB KC
4 41 C. Godwin WR TB
5 56 C. Kirk WR ARI
6 65 C. Samuel WR CAR
7 80 K. Murray QB ARI
8 89 D. Prescott QB DAL
9 104 J. Allen QB BUF
10 113 R. Jones RB TB
11 128 M. Breida RB SF
12 137 J. Reed TE WAS
13 152 K. Coutee WR HOU
14 161 N. Hines RB IND
15 176 Cowboys DST DAL
16 185 H. Butker K KC
17 200 J. Richard RB OAK
Andrew Baumhor
Rd Pk Player
1 9 J. Jones WR ATL
2 16 N. Chubb RB CLE
3 33 A. Cooper WR DAL
4 40 R. Woods WR LAR
5 57 M. Ingram RB BAL
6 64 O. Howard TE TB
7 81 L. Jackson QB BAL
8 88 D. Brees QB NO
9 105 M. Valdes-Scantling WR GB
10 112 L. McCoy RB BUF
11 129 M. Mariota QB TEN
12 136 D. Johnson RB HOU
13 153 J. Brown WR BUF
14 160 K. Stills WR MIA
15 177 M. Brown WR BAL
16 184 Chargers DST LAC
17 201 A. Vinatieri K IND
Heath Cummings
Rd Pk Player
1 10 M. Thomas WR NO
2 15 T. Hill WR KC
3 34 D. Watson QB HOU
4 39 B. Cooks WR LAR
5 58 T. Coleman RB SF
6 63 H. Henry TE LAC
7 82 T. Cohen RB CHI
8 87 K. Drake RB MIA
9 106 D. Carr QB OAK
10 111 A. Dalton QB CIN
11 130 D. Guice RB WAS
12 135 D. Singletary RB BUF
13 154 I. Smith RB ATL
14 159 M. Boykin WR BAL
15 178 Vikings DST MIN
16 183 S. Gostkowski K NE
17 202 C. Thompson RB WAS
Jack Capotorto
Rd Pk Player
1 11 T. Kelce TE KC
2 14 L. Bell RB NYJ
3 35 S. Diggs WR MIN
4 38 C. Carson RB SEA
5 59 D. Montgomery RB CHI
6 62 D. Westbrook WR JAC
7 83 J. Winston QB TB
8 86 B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
9 107 D. Moncrief WR PIT
10 110 T. Williams WR OAK
11 131 D. Lewis RB TEN
12 134 P. Barber RB TB
13 155 D. Funchess WR IND
14 158 Bears DST CHI
15 179 J. Flacco QB DEN
16 182 D. Moore WR SEA
17 203 M. Gay K TB
R.J. White
Rd Pk Player
1 12 O. Beckham WR CLE
2 13 P. Mahomes QB KC
3 36 T. Hilton WR IND
4 37 M. Mack RB IND
5 60 D. Henry RB TEN
6 61 J. White RB NE
7 84 C. Davis WR TEN
8 85 D. Pettis WR SF
9 108 K. Ballage RB MIA
10 109 D. Henderson RB LAR
11 132 V. McDonald TE PIT
12 133 R. Fitzpatrick QB MIA
13 156 M. Gallup WR DAL
14 157 M. Davis RB CHI
15 180 Saints DST NO
16 181 J. Tucker K BAL
17 204 D. Haskins QB WAS
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, and quarterbacks. Plus see the top players at each position, complete with winning projections. Get your guide now!
Senior Fantasy Writer

Jamey Eisenberg has been a Senior Fantasy Writer for CBS Sports since 2006 with a focus on Fantasy Football. A University of Florida grad (class of '98), Jamey got his start in the newspaper business and... Full Bio

Fantasy Football Today Podcast

fantasy-football-today.jpg
08/19: Sorting out the Rounds 3-4 RBs; Preseason Winners & Losers (Fantasy Football Podcast)
All Podcasts
Our Latest Stories