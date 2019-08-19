Fantasy Football Mock Draft: How many quarterbacks should you draft in a Superflex league?

The difference between a two-quarterback league and a Superflex format is you don't have to start two quarterbacks on a weekly basis. But that would be a mistake.



The best approach to a Superflex league is to treat it like a two-quarterback league. That means drafting quarterbacks earlier than expected, especially for us in our analysts' drafts. We always wait on quarterbacks.

We did a 12-team Superflex mock draft Tuesday with members of our CBS Sports staff, and 13 quarterbacks were selected in the first seven rounds. It started with Patrick Mahomes with the first pick in Round 2, and the run ended with Jameis Winston with the last pick in Round 7.



Meron Berkson was the first manager to draft two quarterbacks with Aaron Rodgers in Round 4 and Baker Mayfield in Round 5, and let's see how his team turned out. Picking at No. 5 overall, Berkson's first three picks were Ezekiel Elliott, Mike Evans and Josh Jacobs before going after the quarterbacks.



His running back corps is Elliott, Jacobs, Rashaad Penny, Jordan Howard, Tony Pollard and Adrian Peterson, and I like that he handcuffed Elliott and Pollard since Elliott is still away from the Cowboys because of his contract holdout. This is an excellent group given that he went heavy at quarterback early in the draft.



We start three receivers in this league, and he has Evans, Robby Anderson, Mike Williams, Emmanuel Sanders, Golden Tate and Albert Wilson. Another solid position group for Berkson, who also got Jared Cook at tight end.



I love this team, and Berkson should be one of the favorites coming out of the draft. He's loaded with talent, especially at quarterback, and this is a good team to model your draft after if you pick in the middle of Round 1.



The last team to draft a quarterback was Tommy Tran, who waited until Round 8 to get Jimmy Garoppolo and then Kirk Cousins in Round 9. Now, prior to getting those two quarterbacks, Tran stacked his team.



Picking at No. 2 overall, Tran went with Alvin Kamara, Antonio Brown, Zach Ertz, Kenny Golladay, D.J. Moore, Will Fuller and Phillip Lindsay. That's impressive.



The rest of his running backs with Kamara and Lindsay include Jaylen Samuels, Kareem Hunt and Charcandrick West, who signed with the Colts on Monday. And his receivers along with Brown, Golladay, Moore and Fuller are Mohamed Sanu and Zay Jones. He also has David Njoku as a second tight end with Ertz.



I don't love some of the backups on Tran's roster, but his starting lineup should be great, depending on the quarterbacks. If Garoppolo and Cousins are at least competent -- say top 15 type of guys -- this team should be competitive.

I would have liked Tran to take a third quarterback. Instead of Hunt in Round 11, Tran could have had Matthew Stafford to add depth to a weak position on his roster.



As for me, I picked at No. 6 overall, and I took two of my three quarterbacks in the first seven rounds with Cam Newton in Round 6 and Andrew Luck in Round 7. Prior to that, I started with Davante Adams, Joe Mixon, Julian Edelman, Devonta Freeman and Evan Engram, and I love how this team came together.



I drafted a third quarterback in Mitchell Trubisky in Round 9 to cover myself in case Luck is out to start the season, but he's trending in the right direction with his injured calf/ankle. It also doesn't hurt to have a third quarterback in this format.



The rest of my running backs with Mixon and Freeman are Latavius Murray, Justice Hill and C.J. Anderson. At receiver, I have Adams, Edelman, Marvin Jones, Geronimo Allison, Anthony Miller and Marquise Goodwin. My top two receivers are great, and Jones isn't a bad third receiver given how I built my team.



When you invest in three quarterbacks and a tight end before taking your third receiver, getting guys like Jones, Allison, Miller and Goodwin should work out well. I expect this team to be competitive all season.



In this league, passing touchdowns are worth five points (minus-2 for interceptions), while all other touchdowns are worth six points. We award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), Superflex (QB/RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 17-round draft.



Our draft order is as follows:

Michael Kiser, Director, Video Production Tommy Tran, CBS Sports HQ Producer Adam Aizer, Podcast Host Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer Matthew Coca, CBS Sports HQ Producer Ben Gretch, Fantasy Editor Andrew Baumhor, CBS Sports HQ Producer Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer Jack Capotorto, CBS Sports HQ Producer R.J. White, NFL Editor

Round By Round Round 1 Pos Team Player 1 Michael Kiser S. Barkley RB NYG 2 Tommy Tran A. Kamara RB NO 3 Adam Aizer C. McCaffrey RB CAR 4 Dave Richard D. Hopkins WR HOU 5 Meron Berkson E. Elliott RB DAL 6 Jamey Eisenberg D. Adams WR GB 7 Matthew Coca J. Conner RB PIT 8 Ben Gretch J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT 9 Andrew Baumhor J. Jones WR ATL 10 Heath Cummings M. Thomas WR NO 11 Jack Capotorto T. Kelce TE KC 12 R.J. White O. Beckham WR CLE Round 2 Pos Team Player 13 R.J. White P. Mahomes QB KC 14 Jack Capotorto L. Bell RB NYJ 15 Heath Cummings T. Hill WR KC 16 Andrew Baumhor N. Chubb RB CLE 17 Ben Gretch D. Johnson RB ARI 18 Matthew Coca T. Gurley RB LAR 19 Jamey Eisenberg J. Mixon RB CIN 20 Meron Berkson M. Evans WR TB 21 Dave Richard G. Kittle TE SF 22 Adam Aizer K. Allen WR LAC 23 Tommy Tran A. Brown WR OAK 24 Michael Kiser K. Johnson RB DET Round 3 Pos Team Player 25 Michael Kiser D. Cook RB MIN 26 Tommy Tran Z. Ertz TE PHI 27 Adam Aizer A. Thielen WR MIN 28 Dave Richard L. Fournette RB JAC 29 Meron Berkson J. Jacobs RB OAK 30 Jamey Eisenberg J. Edelman WR NE 31 Matthew Coca M. Gordon RB LAC 32 Ben Gretch D. Williams RB KC 33 Andrew Baumhor A. Cooper WR DAL 34 Heath Cummings D. Watson QB HOU 35 Jack Capotorto S. Diggs WR MIN 36 R.J. White T. Hilton WR IND Round 4 Pos Team Player 37 R.J. White M. Mack RB IND 38 Jack Capotorto C. Carson RB SEA 39 Heath Cummings B. Cooks WR LAR 40 Andrew Baumhor R. Woods WR LAR 41 Ben Gretch C. Godwin WR TB 42 Matthew Coca T. Lockett WR SEA 43 Jamey Eisenberg D. Freeman RB ATL 44 Meron Berkson A. Rodgers QB GB 45 Dave Richard C. Kupp WR LAR 46 Adam Aizer A. Jones RB GB 47 Tommy Tran K. Golladay WR DET 48 Michael Kiser C. Ridley WR ATL Round 5 Pos Team Player 49 Michael Kiser T. Boyd WR CIN 50 Tommy Tran D. Moore WR CAR 51 Adam Aizer A. Green WR CIN 52 Dave Richard J. Gordon WR NE 53 Meron Berkson B. Mayfield QB CLE 54 Jamey Eisenberg E. Engram TE NYG 55 Matthew Coca A. Robinson WR CHI 56 Ben Gretch C. Kirk WR ARI 57 Andrew Baumhor M. Ingram RB BAL 58 Heath Cummings T. Coleman RB SF 59 Jack Capotorto D. Montgomery RB CHI 60 R.J. White D. Henry RB TEN Round 6 Pos Team Player 61 R.J. White J. White RB NE 62 Jack Capotorto D. Westbrook WR JAC 63 Heath Cummings H. Henry TE LAC 64 Andrew Baumhor O. Howard TE TB 65 Ben Gretch C. Samuel WR CAR 66 Matthew Coca J. Landry WR CLE 67 Jamey Eisenberg C. Newton QB CAR 68 Meron Berkson M. Williams WR LAC 69 Dave Richard M. Ryan QB ATL 70 Adam Aizer J. Goff QB LAR 71 Tommy Tran W. Fuller WR HOU 72 Michael Kiser A. Ekeler RB LAC Round 7 Pos Team Player 73 Michael Kiser C. Wentz QB PHI 74 Tommy Tran P. Lindsay RB DEN 75 Adam Aizer A. Jeffery WR PHI 76 Dave Richard S. Michel RB NE 77 Meron Berkson R. Anderson WR NYJ 78 Jamey Eisenberg A. Luck QB IND 79 Matthew Coca R. Wilson QB SEA 80 Ben Gretch K. Murray QB ARI 81 Andrew Baumhor L. Jackson QB BAL 82 Heath Cummings T. Cohen RB CHI 83 Jack Capotorto J. Winston QB TB 84 R.J. White C. Davis WR TEN Round 8 Pos Team Player 85 R.J. White D. Pettis WR SF 86 Jack Capotorto B. Roethlisberger QB PIT 87 Heath Cummings K. Drake RB MIA 88 Andrew Baumhor D. Brees QB NO 89 Ben Gretch D. Prescott QB DAL 90 Matthew Coca M. Sanders RB PHI 91 Jamey Eisenberg L. Murray RB NO 92 Meron Berkson J. Cook TE NO 93 Dave Richard P. Rivers QB LAC 94 Adam Aizer L. Miller RB HOU 95 Tommy Tran J. Garoppolo QB SF 96 Michael Kiser S. Darnold QB NYJ Round 9 Pos Team Player 97 Michael Kiser S. Watkins WR KC 98 Tommy Tran K. Cousins QB MIN 99 Adam Aizer T. Brady QB NE 100 Dave Richard S. Shepard WR NYG 101 Meron Berkson R. Penny RB SEA 102 Jamey Eisenberg M. Trubisky QB CHI 103 Matthew Coca J. Washington WR PIT 104 Ben Gretch J. Allen QB BUF 105 Andrew Baumhor M. Valdes-Scantling WR GB 106 Heath Cummings D. Carr QB OAK 107 Jack Capotorto D. Moncrief WR PIT 108 R.J. White K. Ballage RB MIA Round 10 Pos Team Player 109 R.J. White D. Henderson RB LAR 110 Jack Capotorto T. Williams WR OAK 111 Heath Cummings A. Dalton QB CIN 112 Andrew Baumhor L. McCoy RB BUF 113 Ben Gretch R. Jones RB TB 114 Matthew Coca N. Foles QB JAC 115 Jamey Eisenberg M. Jones WR DET 116 Meron Berkson J. Howard RB PHI 117 Dave Richard R. Freeman RB DEN 118 Adam Aizer D. Thompson RB KC 119 Tommy Tran J. Samuels RB PIT 120 Michael Kiser L. Fitzgerald WR ARI Round 11 Pos Team Player 121 Michael Kiser J. Crowder WR NYJ 122 Tommy Tran K. Hunt RB CLE 123 Adam Aizer M. Stafford QB DET 124 Dave Richard J. Jackson RB LAC 125 Meron Berkson T. Pollard RB DAL 126 Jamey Eisenberg G. Allison WR GB 127 Matthew Coca E. Ebron TE IND 128 Ben Gretch M. Breida RB SF 129 Andrew Baumhor M. Mariota QB TEN 130 Heath Cummings D. Guice RB WAS 131 Jack Capotorto D. Lewis RB TEN 132 R.J. White V. McDonald TE PIT Round 12 Pos Team Player 133 R.J. White R. Fitzpatrick QB MIA 134 Jack Capotorto P. Barber RB TB 135 Heath Cummings D. Singletary RB BUF 136 Andrew Baumhor D. Johnson RB HOU 137 Ben Gretch J. Reed TE WAS 138 Matthew Coca M. Andrews TE BAL 139 Jamey Eisenberg J. Hill RB BAL 140 Meron Berkson E. Sanders WR DEN 141 Dave Richard D. Harris RB NE 142 Adam Aizer D. Walker TE TEN 143 Tommy Tran M. Sanu WR ATL 144 Michael Kiser A. Mattison RB MIN Round 13 Pos Team Player 145 Michael Kiser C. Sutton WR DEN 146 Tommy Tran D. Njoku TE CLE 147 Adam Aizer J. Williams RB GB 148 Dave Richard D. Jackson WR PHI 149 Meron Berkson G. Tate WR NYG 150 Jamey Eisenberg A. Miller WR CHI 151 Matthew Coca N. Harry WR NE 152 Ben Gretch K. Coutee WR HOU 153 Andrew Baumhor J. Brown WR BUF 154 Heath Cummings I. Smith RB ATL 155 Jack Capotorto D. Funchess WR IND 156 R.J. White M. Gallup WR DAL Round 14 Pos Team Player 157 R.J. White M. Davis RB CHI 158 Jack Capotorto Bears DST CHI 159 Heath Cummings M. Boykin WR BAL 160 Andrew Baumhor K. Stills WR MIA 161 Ben Gretch N. Hines RB IND 162 Matthew Coca C. Hyde RB KC 163 Jamey Eisenberg C. Anderson RB DET 164 Meron Berkson A. Wilson WR MIA 165 Dave Richard D. Waller TE OAK 166 Adam Aizer D. Metcalf WR SEA 167 Tommy Tran Z. Jones WR BUF 168 Michael Kiser A. Hooper TE ATL Round 15 Pos Team Player 169 Michael Kiser Jaguars DST JAC 170 Tommy Tran Bills DST BUF 171 Adam Aizer G. Zuerlein K LAR 172 Dave Richard D. Hamilton WR DEN 173 Meron Berkson A. Peterson RB WAS 174 Jamey Eisenberg M. Goodwin WR SF 175 Matthew Coca Ravens DST BAL 176 Ben Gretch Cowboys DST DAL 177 Andrew Baumhor M. Brown WR BAL 178 Heath Cummings Vikings DST MIN 179 Jack Capotorto J. Flacco QB DEN 180 R.J. White Saints DST NO Round 16 Pos Team Player 181 R.J. White J. Tucker K BAL 182 Jack Capotorto D. Moore WR SEA 183 Heath Cummings S. Gostkowski K NE 184 Andrew Baumhor Chargers DST LAC 185 Ben Gretch H. Butker K KC 186 Matthew Coca W. Lutz K NO 187 Jamey Eisenberg K. Fairbairn K HOU 188 Meron Berkson Rams DST LAR 189 Dave Richard Patriots DST NE 190 Adam Aizer D. Samuel WR SF 191 Tommy Tran C. West RB KC 192 Michael Kiser R. Gould K SF Round 17 Pos Team Player 193 Michael Kiser A. Humphries WR TEN 194 Tommy Tran T. Bertolet K NYJ 195 Adam Aizer Eagles DST PHI 196 Dave Richard J. Elliott K PHI 197 Meron Berkson M. Badgley K LAC 198 Jamey Eisenberg Broncos DST DEN 199 Matthew Coca P. Campbell WR IND 200 Ben Gretch J. Richard RB OAK 201 Andrew Baumhor A. Vinatieri K IND 202 Heath Cummings C. Thompson RB WAS 203 Jack Capotorto M. Gay K TB 204 R.J. White D. Haskins QB WAS Team by Team Michael Kiser Rd Pk Player 1 1 S. Barkley RB NYG 2 24 K. Johnson RB DET 3 25 D. Cook RB MIN 4 48 C. Ridley WR ATL 5 49 T. Boyd WR CIN 6 72 A. Ekeler RB LAC 7 73 C. Wentz QB PHI 8 96 S. Darnold QB NYJ 9 97 S. Watkins WR KC 10 120 L. Fitzgerald WR ARI 11 121 J. Crowder WR NYJ 12 144 A. Mattison RB MIN 13 145 C. Sutton WR DEN 14 168 A. Hooper TE ATL 15 169 Jaguars DST JAC 16 192 R. Gould K SF 17 193 A. Humphries WR TEN Tommy Tran Rd Pk Player 1 2 A. Kamara RB NO 2 23 A. Brown WR OAK 3 26 Z. Ertz TE PHI 4 47 K. Golladay WR DET 5 50 D. Moore WR CAR 6 71 W. Fuller WR HOU 7 74 P. Lindsay RB DEN 8 95 J. Garoppolo QB SF 9 98 K. Cousins QB MIN 10 119 J. Samuels RB PIT 11 122 K. Hunt RB CLE 12 143 M. Sanu WR ATL 13 146 D. Njoku TE CLE 14 167 Z. Jones WR BUF 15 170 Bills DST BUF 16 191 C. West RB KC 17 194 T. Bertolet K NYJ Adam Aizer Rd Pk Player 1 3 C. McCaffrey RB CAR 2 22 K. Allen WR LAC 3 27 A. Thielen WR MIN 4 46 A. Jones RB GB 5 51 A. Green WR CIN 6 70 J. Goff QB LAR 7 75 A. Jeffery WR PHI 8 94 L. Miller RB HOU 9 99 T. Brady QB NE 10 118 D. Thompson RB KC 11 123 M. Stafford QB DET 12 142 D. Walker TE TEN 13 147 J. Williams RB GB 14 166 D. Metcalf WR SEA 15 171 G. Zuerlein K LAR 16 190 D. Samuel WR SF 17 195 Eagles DST PHI Dave Richard Rd Pk Player 1 4 D. Hopkins WR HOU 2 21 G. Kittle TE SF 3 28 L. Fournette RB JAC 4 45 C. Kupp WR LAR 5 52 J. Gordon WR NE 6 69 M. Ryan QB ATL 7 76 S. Michel RB NE 8 93 P. Rivers QB LAC 9 100 S. Shepard WR NYG 10 117 R. Freeman RB DEN 11 124 J. Jackson RB LAC 12 141 D. Harris RB NE 13 148 D. Jackson WR PHI 14 165 D. Waller TE OAK 15 172 D. Hamilton WR DEN 16 189 Patriots DST NE 17 196 J. Elliott K PHI Meron Berkson Rd Pk Player 1 5 E. Elliott RB DAL 2 20 M. Evans WR TB 3 29 J. Jacobs RB OAK 4 44 A. Rodgers QB GB 5 53 B. Mayfield QB CLE 6 68 M. Williams WR LAC 7 77 R. Anderson WR NYJ 8 92 J. Cook TE NO 9 101 R. Penny RB SEA 10 116 J. Howard RB PHI 11 125 T. Pollard RB DAL 12 140 E. Sanders WR DEN 13 149 G. Tate WR NYG 14 164 A. Wilson WR MIA 15 173 A. Peterson RB WAS 16 188 Rams DST LAR 17 197 M. Badgley K LAC Jamey Eisenberg Rd Pk Player 1 6 D. Adams WR GB 2 19 J. Mixon RB CIN 3 30 J. Edelman WR NE 4 43 D. Freeman RB ATL 5 54 E. Engram TE NYG 6 67 C. Newton QB CAR 7 78 A. Luck QB IND 8 91 L. Murray RB NO 9 102 M. Trubisky QB CHI 10 115 M. Jones WR DET 11 126 G. Allison WR GB 12 139 J. Hill RB BAL 13 150 A. Miller WR CHI 14 163 C. Anderson RB DET 15 174 M. Goodwin WR SF 16 187 K. Fairbairn K HOU 17 198 Broncos DST DEN Matthew Coca Rd Pk Player 1 7 J. Conner RB PIT 2 18 T. Gurley RB LAR 3 31 M. Gordon RB LAC 4 42 T. Lockett WR SEA 5 55 A. Robinson WR CHI 6 66 J. Landry WR CLE 7 79 R. Wilson QB SEA 8 90 M. Sanders RB PHI 9 103 J. Washington WR PIT 10 114 N. Foles QB JAC 11 127 E. Ebron TE IND 12 138 M. Andrews TE BAL 13 151 N. Harry WR NE 14 162 C. Hyde RB KC 15 175 Ravens DST BAL 16 186 W. Lutz K NO 17 199 P. Campbell WR IND Ben Gretch Rd Pk Player 1 8 J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT 2 17 D. Johnson RB ARI 3 32 D. Williams RB KC 4 41 C. Godwin WR TB 5 56 C. Kirk WR ARI 6 65 C. Samuel WR CAR 7 80 K. Murray QB ARI 8 89 D. Prescott QB DAL 9 104 J. Allen QB BUF 10 113 R. Jones RB TB 11 128 M. Breida RB SF 12 137 J. Reed TE WAS 13 152 K. Coutee WR HOU 14 161 N. Hines RB IND 15 176 Cowboys DST DAL 16 185 H. Butker K KC 17 200 J. Richard RB OAK Andrew Baumhor Rd Pk Player 1 9 J. Jones WR ATL 2 16 N. Chubb RB CLE 3 33 A. Cooper WR DAL 4 40 R. Woods WR LAR 5 57 M. Ingram RB BAL 6 64 O. Howard TE TB 7 81 L. Jackson QB BAL 8 88 D. Brees QB NO 9 105 M. Valdes-Scantling WR GB 10 112 L. McCoy RB BUF 11 129 M. Mariota QB TEN 12 136 D. Johnson RB HOU 13 153 J. Brown WR BUF 14 160 K. Stills WR MIA 15 177 M. Brown WR BAL 16 184 Chargers DST LAC 17 201 A. Vinatieri K IND Heath Cummings Rd Pk Player 1 10 M. Thomas WR NO 2 15 T. Hill WR KC 3 34 D. Watson QB HOU 4 39 B. Cooks WR LAR 5 58 T. Coleman RB SF 6 63 H. Henry TE LAC 7 82 T. Cohen RB CHI 8 87 K. Drake RB MIA 9 106 D. Carr QB OAK 10 111 A. Dalton QB CIN 11 130 D. Guice RB WAS 12 135 D. Singletary RB BUF 13 154 I. Smith RB ATL 14 159 M. Boykin WR BAL 15 178 Vikings DST MIN 16 183 S. Gostkowski K NE 17 202 C. Thompson RB WAS Jack Capotorto Rd Pk Player 1 11 T. Kelce TE KC 2 14 L. Bell RB NYJ 3 35 S. Diggs WR MIN 4 38 C. Carson RB SEA 5 59 D. Montgomery RB CHI 6 62 D. Westbrook WR JAC 7 83 J. Winston QB TB 8 86 B. Roethlisberger QB PIT 9 107 D. Moncrief WR PIT 10 110 T. Williams WR OAK 11 131 D. Lewis RB TEN 12 134 P. Barber RB TB 13 155 D. Funchess WR IND 14 158 Bears DST CHI 15 179 J. Flacco QB DEN 16 182 D. Moore WR SEA 17 203 M. Gay K TB R.J. White Rd Pk Player 1 12 O. Beckham WR CLE 2 13 P. Mahomes QB KC 3 36 T. Hilton WR IND 4 37 M. Mack RB IND 5 60 D. Henry RB TEN 6 61 J. White RB NE 7 84 C. Davis WR TEN 8 85 D. Pettis WR SF 9 108 K. Ballage RB MIA 10 109 D. Henderson RB LAR 11 132 V. McDonald TE PIT 12 133 R. Fitzpatrick QB MIA 13 156 M. Gallup WR DAL 14 157 M. Davis RB CHI 15 180 Saints DST NO 16 181 J. Tucker K BAL 17 204 D. Haskins QB WAS