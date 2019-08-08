Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Is Ezekiel Elliott starting to fall because of his holdout?

Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest 12-team, non-PPR mock draft and where players like Elliott, Melvin Gordon and A.J. Green ended up.

Anyone doing Fantasy drafts now, at the early part of August, should know the risks involved. And the potential rewards.

There is a lot of uncertainty with plenty of players, especially prior to the third preseason game.

We recently held a 12-team, non-PPR mock draft with members of our CBS Sports staff. And it was interesting to note where the buzz-worthy players were selected, including guys like Ezekiel Elliott, Todd Gurley, Damien Williams, Aaron Jones, Melvin Gordon and A.J. Green.

Prior to his contract holdout, Elliott was a potential option as the No. 1 overall pick in any format, especially non-PPR leagues. He fell to No. 4 overall here, and we'll see if he continues to slide the longer he stays away from the Cowboys. I'm still comfortable with him in the first four overall picks for at least another week, and hopefully his contract situation will be resolved soon.

Gurley, who seems to be trending in the right direction following an offseason of uncertainty with his knee, was selected in Round 2 at No. 22 overall. That's a great spot for him, and I wouldn't be surprised if he starts to get drafted closer to Round 1.

Williams and Jones are both dealing with hamstring injuries and have been out of practice for at least a week. Williams fell in this draft to Round 3, and he was selected two spots ahead of Jones. I thought Jones would fall to Round 4 given his extended absence.

We could see both running backs continue to slide, but hopefully they will return to practice soon. If that happens, both can still be considered breakout candidates, although it's hard to feel extremely confident in them given their injury status and track record of missing time.

Gordon also was selected in Round 3, which was somewhat of a shock. His contract holdout could last into the regular season, and I was expecting him to be drafted toward the end of Round 4 or beginning of Round 5.

Green went in Round 4, and we still don't know how long he will be out with his ankle injury, which required surgery. I'd rather draft Green in Round 5, and it was a surprise to see him get selected ahead of other receivers like Chris Godwin, Kenny Golladay, Cooper Kupp and Calvin Ridley.

If things continue to trend in the wrong direction for those players -- Elliott and Gordon have lengthy holdouts, the negatives for Gurley become a reality and Williams, Jones and Green miss games -- then drafting them in the first four rounds could ruin your Fantasy team. But other players could benefit with any potential absence for those guys, as well as Fantasy managers.

For example, Austin Ekeler went in early Round 6 -- to Will Brinson, who also drafted Gordon -- and Justin Jackson was drafted in Round 9. Both players would see a spike in value if Gordon's holdout lasts into the regular season.

Carlos Hyde was drafted in Round 9, and Darwin Thompson was selected in Round 11. Both running backs are benefiting in Kansas City with Williams missing practice, and I love the value for Hyde here.

Even Alfred Morris was drafted here in Round 13, and he could help replace Elliott if he misses time during the season. It could be messy in Dallas without Elliott, and the other backups for the Cowboys along with Morris are Darius Jackson, Tony Pollard and Mike Weber. Morris seems like the logical handcuff for Elliott, but that's a situation to monitor.

One questionable player I drafted was Josh Gordon in Round 11. He recently applied for reinstatement to the NFL, and we'll see if he can play in 2019 since he's currently suspended indefinitely. I encourage all of you to spend a late-round pick on Gordon now with the hope that he plays this season. He could be a huge difference-maker.

I started my team from the No. 12 spot with two receivers in JuJu Smith-Schuster and Tyreek Hill. Even in this format, I love going this route with my first two picks.

On my next turn, I went with running backs Mark Ingram and Chris Carson. I love Ingram this season with his move to Baltimore, and I'm coming around on Carson now that he's healthy following a minor knee surgery this offseason.

The rest of my running back corps is David Montgomery, Royce Freeman and C.J. Anderson, and I like this group a lot. But my receiving corps is the strength of this team with Smith-Schuster, Hill, Calvin Ridley, Sterling Shepard, Gordon and DaeSean Hamilton. I have no shortage of flex options with this team.

I waited on tight end and quarterback and ended up with Vance McDonald (Round 9) and Jameis Winston (Round 10), and this team has the chance to be excellent. I really like drafting at the end of Round 1, and this is one of my favorite mock draft teams so far this offseason.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 15-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

  1. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
  2. Jack Capotorto, CBS Sports HQ Producer
  3. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
  4. Adam Aizer, Podcast Host
  5. Michael Kiser, Director, Video Production
  6. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
  7. Ben Gretch, Fantasy Editor
  8. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Editor
  9. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy
  10. R.J. White, NFL Editor
  11. Will Brinson, Senior NFL Writer
  12. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Meron Berkson S. Barkley RB NYG
2 Jack Capotorto C. McCaffrey RB CAR
3 Heath Cummings A. Kamara RB NO
4 Adam Aizer E. Elliott RB DAL
5 Michael Kiser D. Adams WR GB
6 George Maselli L. Bell RB NYJ
7 Ben Gretch D. Johnson RB ARI
8 Dave Richard J. Conner RB PIT
9 Chris Towers D. Hopkins WR HOU
10 R.J. White J. Jones WR ATL
11 Will Brinson O. Beckham WR CLE
12 Jamey Eisenberg J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 Jamey Eisenberg T. Hill WR KC
14 Will Brinson D. Cook RB MIN
15 R.J. White M. Thomas WR NO
16 Chris Towers T. Kelce TE KC
17 Dave Richard J. Mixon RB CIN
18 Ben Gretch N. Chubb RB CLE
19 George Maselli K. Johnson RB DET
20 Michael Kiser L. Fournette RB JAC
21 Adam Aizer M. Evans WR TB
22 Heath Cummings T. Gurley RB LAR
23 Jack Capotorto A. Brown WR OAK
24 Meron Berkson K. Allen WR LAC
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Meron Berkson G. Kittle TE SF
26 Jack Capotorto Z. Ertz TE PHI
27 Heath Cummings T. Hilton WR IND
28 Adam Aizer M. Mack RB IND
29 Michael Kiser D. Freeman RB ATL
30 George Maselli P. Mahomes QB KC
31 Ben Gretch D. Williams RB KC
32 Dave Richard A. Cooper WR DAL
33 Chris Towers A. Jones RB GB
34 R.J. White J. Jacobs RB OAK
35 Will Brinson M. Gordon RB LAC
36 Jamey Eisenberg M. Ingram RB BAL
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 Jamey Eisenberg C. Carson RB SEA
38 Will Brinson A. Thielen WR MIN
39 R.J. White D. Henry RB TEN
40 Chris Towers B. Cooks WR LAR
41 Dave Richard S. Diggs WR MIN
42 Ben Gretch R. Woods WR LAR
43 George Maselli J. Edelman WR NE
44 Michael Kiser T. Lockett WR SEA
45 Adam Aizer A. Green WR CIN
46 Heath Cummings D. Watson QB HOU
47 Jack Capotorto L. Miller RB HOU
48 Meron Berkson A. Rodgers QB GB
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Meron Berkson C. Godwin WR TB
50 Jack Capotorto S. Michel RB NE
51 Heath Cummings K. Golladay WR DET
52 Adam Aizer O. Howard TE TB
53 Michael Kiser T. Coleman RB SF
54 George Maselli E. Engram TE NYG
55 Ben Gretch D. Moore WR CAR
56 Dave Richard C. Kupp WR LAR
57 Chris Towers T. Boyd WR CIN
58 R.J. White P. Lindsay RB DEN
59 Will Brinson H. Henry TE LAC
60 Jamey Eisenberg C. Ridley WR ATL
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 Jamey Eisenberg D. Montgomery RB CHI
62 Will Brinson A. Ekeler RB LAC
63 R.J. White A. Robinson WR CHI
64 Chris Towers R. Penny RB SEA
65 Dave Richard R. Anderson WR NYJ
66 Ben Gretch M. Williams WR LAC
67 George Maselli T. Cohen RB CHI
68 Michael Kiser C. Kirk WR ARI
69 Adam Aizer K. Drake RB MIA
70 Heath Cummings D. Pettis WR SF
71 Jack Capotorto J. Landry WR CLE
72 Meron Berkson M. Sanders RB PHI
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Meron Berkson J. White RB NE
74 Jack Capotorto A. Luck QB IND
75 Heath Cummings L. Murray RB NO
76 Adam Aizer W. Fuller WR HOU
77 Michael Kiser D. Westbrook WR JAC
78 George Maselli C. Davis WR TEN
79 Ben Gretch C. Samuel WR CAR
80 Dave Richard J. Cook TE NO
81 Chris Towers A. Jeffery WR PHI
82 R.J. White D. Henderson RB LAR
83 Will Brinson G. Allison WR GB
84 Jamey Eisenberg R. Freeman RB DEN
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 Jamey Eisenberg S. Shepard WR NYG
86 Will Brinson J. Howard RB PHI
87 R.J. White B. Mayfield QB CLE
88 Chris Towers M. Jones WR DET
89 Dave Richard M. Ryan QB ATL
90 Ben Gretch C. Newton QB CAR
91 George Maselli K. Ballage RB MIA
92 Michael Kiser C. Wentz QB PHI
93 Adam Aizer R. Jones RB TB
94 Heath Cummings D. Guice RB WAS
95 Jack Capotorto S. Watkins WR KC
96 Meron Berkson P. Barber RB TB
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Meron Berkson D. Moncrief WR PIT
98 Jack Capotorto T. Williams WR OAK
99 Heath Cummings J. Brown WR BUF
100 Adam Aizer C. Hyde RB KC
101 Michael Kiser C. Sutton WR DEN
102 George Maselli J. Jackson RB LAC
103 Ben Gretch M. Breida RB SF
104 Dave Richard D. Harris RB NE
105 Chris Towers M. Valdes-Scantling WR GB
106 R.J. White J. McKinnon RB SF
107 Will Brinson J. Samuels RB PIT
108 Jamey Eisenberg V. McDonald TE PIT
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 Jamey Eisenberg J. Winston QB TB
110 Will Brinson A. Miller WR CHI
111 R.J. White G. Tate WR NYG
112 Chris Towers L. McCoy RB BUF
113 Dave Richard D. Singletary RB BUF
114 Ben Gretch I. Smith RB ATL
115 George Maselli D. Jackson WR PHI
116 Michael Kiser K. Hunt RB CLE
117 Adam Aizer J. Goff QB LAR
118 Heath Cummings D. Lewis RB TEN
119 Jack Capotorto J. Washington WR PIT
120 Meron Berkson K. Murray QB ARI
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Meron Berkson K. Stills WR MIA
122 Jack Capotorto J. Williams RB GB
123 Heath Cummings D. Thompson RB KC
124 Adam Aizer K. Coutee WR HOU
125 Michael Kiser E. Ebron TE IND
126 George Maselli E. Sanders WR DEN
127 Ben Gretch J. Hill RB BAL
128 Dave Richard A. Mattison RB MIN
129 Chris Towers D. Funchess WR IND
130 R.J. White L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
131 Will Brinson L. Jackson QB BAL
132 Jamey Eisenberg J. Gordon WR NE
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 Jamey Eisenberg C. Anderson RB DET
134 Will Brinson N. Hines RB IND
135 R.J. White D. Njoku TE CLE
136 Chris Towers D. Johnson RB HOU
137 Dave Richard Bears DST CHI
138 Ben Gretch J. Reed TE WAS
139 George Maselli D. Metcalf WR SEA
140 Michael Kiser N. Harry WR NE
141 Adam Aizer M. Davis RB CHI
142 Heath Cummings M. Brown RB LAR
143 Jack Capotorto Ravens DST BAL
144 Meron Berkson A. Wilson WR MIA
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Meron Berkson P. Campbell WR IND
146 Jack Capotorto D. Walker TE TEN
147 Heath Cummings M. Andrews TE BAL
148 Adam Aizer M. Brown WR BAL
149 Michael Kiser J. Garoppolo QB SF
150 George Maselli T. Hockenson TE DET
151 Ben Gretch T. Pollard RB DAL
152 Dave Richard A. Morris RB DAL
153 Chris Towers D. Prescott QB DAL
154 R.J. White G. Zuerlein K LAR
155 Will Brinson C. Thompson RB WAS
156 Jamey Eisenberg D. Hamilton WR DEN
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 Jamey Eisenberg Jaguars DST JAC
158 Will Brinson Bills DST BUF
159 R.J. White R. Wilson QB SEA
160 Chris Towers Browns DST CLE
161 Dave Richard G. Bernard RB CIN
162 Ben Gretch Vikings DST MIN
163 George Maselli Patriots DST NE
164 Michael Kiser Rams DST LAR
165 Adam Aizer Chargers DST LAC
166 Heath Cummings Broncos DST DEN
167 Jack Capotorto T. Brady QB NE
168 Meron Berkson Texans DST HOU
Round 15
Pos Team Player
169 Meron Berkson J. Tucker K BAL
170 Jack Capotorto K. Fairbairn K HOU
171 Heath Cummings S. Gostkowski K NE
172 Adam Aizer H. Butker K KC
173 Michael Kiser W. Lutz K NO
174 George Maselli J. Elliott K PHI
175 Ben Gretch M. Badgley K LAC
176 Dave Richard R. Gould K SF
177 Chris Towers J. Myers K SEA
178 R.J. White Cowboys DST DAL
179 Will Brinson C. Catanzaro K NYJ
180 Jamey Eisenberg A. Vinatieri K IND
Team by Team
Meron Berkson
Rd Pk Player
1 1 S. Barkley RB NYG
2 24 K. Allen WR LAC
3 25 G. Kittle TE SF
4 48 A. Rodgers QB GB
5 49 C. Godwin WR TB
6 72 M. Sanders RB PHI
7 73 J. White RB NE
8 96 P. Barber RB TB
9 97 D. Moncrief WR PIT
10 120 K. Murray QB ARI
11 121 K. Stills WR MIA
12 144 A. Wilson WR MIA
13 145 P. Campbell WR IND
14 168 Texans DST HOU
15 169 J. Tucker K BAL
Jack Capotorto
Rd Pk Player
1 2 C. McCaffrey RB CAR
2 23 A. Brown WR OAK
3 26 Z. Ertz TE PHI
4 47 L. Miller RB HOU
5 50 S. Michel RB NE
6 71 J. Landry WR CLE
7 74 A. Luck QB IND
8 95 S. Watkins WR KC
9 98 T. Williams WR OAK
10 119 J. Washington WR PIT
11 122 J. Williams RB GB
12 143 Ravens DST BAL
13 146 D. Walker TE TEN
14 167 T. Brady QB NE
15 170 K. Fairbairn K HOU
Heath Cummings
Rd Pk Player
1 3 A. Kamara RB NO
2 22 T. Gurley RB LAR
3 27 T. Hilton WR IND
4 46 D. Watson QB HOU
5 51 K. Golladay WR DET
6 70 D. Pettis WR SF
7 75 L. Murray RB NO
8 94 D. Guice RB WAS
9 99 J. Brown WR BUF
10 118 D. Lewis RB TEN
11 123 D. Thompson RB KC
12 142 M. Brown RB LAR
13 147 M. Andrews TE BAL
14 166 Broncos DST DEN
15 171 S. Gostkowski K NE
Adam Aizer
Rd Pk Player
1 4 E. Elliott RB DAL
2 21 M. Evans WR TB
3 28 M. Mack RB IND
4 45 A. Green WR CIN
5 52 O. Howard TE TB
6 69 K. Drake RB MIA
7 76 W. Fuller WR HOU
8 93 R. Jones RB TB
9 100 C. Hyde RB KC
10 117 J. Goff QB LAR
11 124 K. Coutee WR HOU
12 141 M. Davis RB CHI
13 148 M. Brown WR BAL
14 165 Chargers DST LAC
15 172 H. Butker K KC
Michael Kiser
Rd Pk Player
1 5 D. Adams WR GB
2 20 L. Fournette RB JAC
3 29 D. Freeman RB ATL
4 44 T. Lockett WR SEA
5 53 T. Coleman RB SF
6 68 C. Kirk WR ARI
7 77 D. Westbrook WR JAC
8 92 C. Wentz QB PHI
9 101 C. Sutton WR DEN
10 116 K. Hunt RB CLE
11 125 E. Ebron TE IND
12 140 N. Harry WR NE
13 149 J. Garoppolo QB SF
14 164 Rams DST LAR
15 173 W. Lutz K NO
George Maselli
Rd Pk Player
1 6 L. Bell RB NYJ
2 19 K. Johnson RB DET
3 30 P. Mahomes QB KC
4 43 J. Edelman WR NE
5 54 E. Engram TE NYG
6 67 T. Cohen RB CHI
7 78 C. Davis WR TEN
8 91 K. Ballage RB MIA
9 102 J. Jackson RB LAC
10 115 D. Jackson WR PHI
11 126 E. Sanders WR DEN
12 139 D. Metcalf WR SEA
13 150 T. Hockenson TE DET
14 163 Patriots DST NE
15 174 J. Elliott K PHI
Ben Gretch
Rd Pk Player
1 7 D. Johnson RB ARI
2 18 N. Chubb RB CLE
3 31 D. Williams RB KC
4 42 R. Woods WR LAR
5 55 D. Moore WR CAR
6 66 M. Williams WR LAC
7 79 C. Samuel WR CAR
8 90 C. Newton QB CAR
9 103 M. Breida RB SF
10 114 I. Smith RB ATL
11 127 J. Hill RB BAL
12 138 J. Reed TE WAS
13 151 T. Pollard RB DAL
14 162 Vikings DST MIN
15 175 M. Badgley K LAC
Dave Richard
Rd Pk Player
1 8 J. Conner RB PIT
2 17 J. Mixon RB CIN
3 32 A. Cooper WR DAL
4 41 S. Diggs WR MIN
5 56 C. Kupp WR LAR
6 65 R. Anderson WR NYJ
7 80 J. Cook TE NO
8 89 M. Ryan QB ATL
9 104 D. Harris RB NE
10 113 D. Singletary RB BUF
11 128 A. Mattison RB MIN
12 137 Bears DST CHI
13 152 A. Morris RB DAL
14 161 G. Bernard RB CIN
15 176 R. Gould K SF
Chris Towers
Rd Pk Player
1 9 D. Hopkins WR HOU
2 16 T. Kelce TE KC
3 33 A. Jones RB GB
4 40 B. Cooks WR LAR
5 57 T. Boyd WR CIN
6 64 R. Penny RB SEA
7 81 A. Jeffery WR PHI
8 88 M. Jones WR DET
9 105 M. Valdes-Scantling WR GB
10 112 L. McCoy RB BUF
11 129 D. Funchess WR IND
12 136 D. Johnson RB HOU
13 153 D. Prescott QB DAL
14 160 Browns DST CLE
15 177 J. Myers K SEA
R.J. White
Rd Pk Player
1 10 J. Jones WR ATL
2 15 M. Thomas WR NO
3 34 J. Jacobs RB OAK
4 39 D. Henry RB TEN
5 58 P. Lindsay RB DEN
6 63 A. Robinson WR CHI
7 82 D. Henderson RB LAR
8 87 B. Mayfield QB CLE
9 106 J. McKinnon RB SF
10 111 G. Tate WR NYG
11 130 L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
12 135 D. Njoku TE CLE
13 154 G. Zuerlein K LAR
14 159 R. Wilson QB SEA
15 178 Cowboys DST DAL
Will Brinson
Rd Pk Player
1 11 O. Beckham WR CLE
2 14 D. Cook RB MIN
3 35 M. Gordon RB LAC
4 38 A. Thielen WR MIN
5 59 H. Henry TE LAC
6 62 A. Ekeler RB LAC
7 83 G. Allison WR GB
8 86 J. Howard RB PHI
9 107 J. Samuels RB PIT
10 110 A. Miller WR CHI
11 131 L. Jackson QB BAL
12 134 N. Hines RB IND
13 155 C. Thompson RB WAS
14 158 Bills DST BUF
15 179 C. Catanzaro K NYJ
Jamey Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 12 J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
2 13 T. Hill WR KC
3 36 M. Ingram RB BAL
4 37 C. Carson RB SEA
5 60 C. Ridley WR ATL
6 61 D. Montgomery RB CHI
7 84 R. Freeman RB DEN
8 85 S. Shepard WR NYG
9 108 V. McDonald TE PIT
10 109 J. Winston QB TB
11 132 J. Gordon WR NE
12 133 C. Anderson RB DET
13 156 D. Hamilton WR DEN
14 157 Jaguars DST JAC
15 180 A. Vinatieri K IND
