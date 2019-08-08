Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Is Ezekiel Elliott starting to fall because of his holdout?
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest 12-team, non-PPR mock draft and where players like Elliott, Melvin Gordon and A.J. Green ended up.
Anyone doing Fantasy drafts now, at the early part of August, should know the risks involved. And the potential rewards.
There is a lot of uncertainty with plenty of players, especially prior to the third preseason game.
We recently held a 12-team, non-PPR mock draft with members of our CBS Sports staff. And it was interesting to note where the buzz-worthy players were selected, including guys like Ezekiel Elliott, Todd Gurley, Damien Williams, Aaron Jones, Melvin Gordon and A.J. Green.
Prior to his contract holdout, Elliott was a potential option as the No. 1 overall pick in any format, especially non-PPR leagues. He fell to No. 4 overall here, and we'll see if he continues to slide the longer he stays away from the Cowboys. I'm still comfortable with him in the first four overall picks for at least another week, and hopefully his contract situation will be resolved soon.
Gurley, who seems to be trending in the right direction following an offseason of uncertainty with his knee, was selected in Round 2 at No. 22 overall. That's a great spot for him, and I wouldn't be surprised if he starts to get drafted closer to Round 1.
Williams and Jones are both dealing with hamstring injuries and have been out of practice for at least a week. Williams fell in this draft to Round 3, and he was selected two spots ahead of Jones. I thought Jones would fall to Round 4 given his extended absence.
We could see both running backs continue to slide, but hopefully they will return to practice soon. If that happens, both can still be considered breakout candidates, although it's hard to feel extremely confident in them given their injury status and track record of missing time.
Gordon also was selected in Round 3, which was somewhat of a shock. His contract holdout could last into the regular season, and I was expecting him to be drafted toward the end of Round 4 or beginning of Round 5.
Green went in Round 4, and we still don't know how long he will be out with his ankle injury, which required surgery. I'd rather draft Green in Round 5, and it was a surprise to see him get selected ahead of other receivers like Chris Godwin, Kenny Golladay, Cooper Kupp and Calvin Ridley.
If things continue to trend in the wrong direction for those players -- Elliott and Gordon have lengthy holdouts, the negatives for Gurley become a reality and Williams, Jones and Green miss games -- then drafting them in the first four rounds could ruin your Fantasy team. But other players could benefit with any potential absence for those guys, as well as Fantasy managers.
For example, Austin Ekeler went in early Round 6 -- to Will Brinson, who also drafted Gordon -- and Justin Jackson was drafted in Round 9. Both players would see a spike in value if Gordon's holdout lasts into the regular season.
Carlos Hyde was drafted in Round 9, and Darwin Thompson was selected in Round 11. Both running backs are benefiting in Kansas City with Williams missing practice, and I love the value for Hyde here.
Even Alfred Morris was drafted here in Round 13, and he could help replace Elliott if he misses time during the season. It could be messy in Dallas without Elliott, and the other backups for the Cowboys along with Morris are Darius Jackson, Tony Pollard and Mike Weber. Morris seems like the logical handcuff for Elliott, but that's a situation to monitor.
One questionable player I drafted was Josh Gordon in Round 11. He recently applied for reinstatement to the NFL, and we'll see if he can play in 2019 since he's currently suspended indefinitely. I encourage all of you to spend a late-round pick on Gordon now with the hope that he plays this season. He could be a huge difference-maker.
I started my team from the No. 12 spot with two receivers in JuJu Smith-Schuster and Tyreek Hill. Even in this format, I love going this route with my first two picks.
On my next turn, I went with running backs Mark Ingram and Chris Carson. I love Ingram this season with his move to Baltimore, and I'm coming around on Carson now that he's healthy following a minor knee surgery this offseason.
The rest of my running back corps is David Montgomery, Royce Freeman and C.J. Anderson, and I like this group a lot. But my receiving corps is the strength of this team with Smith-Schuster, Hill, Calvin Ridley, Sterling Shepard, Gordon and DaeSean Hamilton. I have no shortage of flex options with this team.
I waited on tight end and quarterback and ended up with Vance McDonald (Round 9) and Jameis Winston (Round 10), and this team has the chance to be excellent. I really like drafting at the end of Round 1, and this is one of my favorite mock draft teams so far this offseason.
In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 15-round draft.
Our draft order is as follows:
- Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
- Jack Capotorto, CBS Sports HQ Producer
- Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
- Adam Aizer, Podcast Host
- Michael Kiser, Director, Video Production
- George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
- Ben Gretch, Fantasy Editor
- Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Editor
- Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy
- R.J. White, NFL Editor
- Will Brinson, Senior NFL Writer
- Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Meron Berkson
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|2
|Jack Capotorto
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|3
|Heath Cummings
|A. Kamara RB NO
|4
|Adam Aizer
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|5
|Michael Kiser
|D. Adams WR GB
|6
|George Maselli
|L. Bell RB NYJ
|7
|Ben Gretch
|D. Johnson RB ARI
|8
|Dave Richard
|J. Conner RB PIT
|9
|Chris Towers
|D. Hopkins WR HOU
|10
|R.J. White
|J. Jones WR ATL
|11
|Will Brinson
|O. Beckham WR CLE
|12
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Hill WR KC
|14
|Will Brinson
|D. Cook RB MIN
|15
|R.J. White
|M. Thomas WR NO
|16
|Chris Towers
|T. Kelce TE KC
|17
|Dave Richard
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|18
|Ben Gretch
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|19
|George Maselli
|K. Johnson RB DET
|20
|Michael Kiser
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|21
|Adam Aizer
|M. Evans WR TB
|22
|Heath Cummings
|T. Gurley RB LAR
|23
|Jack Capotorto
|A. Brown WR OAK
|24
|Meron Berkson
|K. Allen WR LAC
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Meron Berkson
|G. Kittle TE SF
|26
|Jack Capotorto
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|27
|Heath Cummings
|T. Hilton WR IND
|28
|Adam Aizer
|M. Mack RB IND
|29
|Michael Kiser
|D. Freeman RB ATL
|30
|George Maselli
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|31
|Ben Gretch
|D. Williams RB KC
|32
|Dave Richard
|A. Cooper WR DAL
|33
|Chris Towers
|A. Jones RB GB
|34
|R.J. White
|J. Jacobs RB OAK
|35
|Will Brinson
|M. Gordon RB LAC
|36
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Ingram RB BAL
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Carson RB SEA
|38
|Will Brinson
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|39
|R.J. White
|D. Henry RB TEN
|40
|Chris Towers
|B. Cooks WR LAR
|41
|Dave Richard
|S. Diggs WR MIN
|42
|Ben Gretch
|R. Woods WR LAR
|43
|George Maselli
|J. Edelman WR NE
|44
|Michael Kiser
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|45
|Adam Aizer
|A. Green WR CIN
|46
|Heath Cummings
|D. Watson QB HOU
|47
|Jack Capotorto
|L. Miller RB HOU
|48
|Meron Berkson
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Meron Berkson
|C. Godwin WR TB
|50
|Jack Capotorto
|S. Michel RB NE
|51
|Heath Cummings
|K. Golladay WR DET
|52
|Adam Aizer
|O. Howard TE TB
|53
|Michael Kiser
|T. Coleman RB SF
|54
|George Maselli
|E. Engram TE NYG
|55
|Ben Gretch
|D. Moore WR CAR
|56
|Dave Richard
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|57
|Chris Towers
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|58
|R.J. White
|P. Lindsay RB DEN
|59
|Will Brinson
|H. Henry TE LAC
|60
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|62
|Will Brinson
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|63
|R.J. White
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|64
|Chris Towers
|R. Penny RB SEA
|65
|Dave Richard
|R. Anderson WR NYJ
|66
|Ben Gretch
|M. Williams WR LAC
|67
|George Maselli
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|68
|Michael Kiser
|C. Kirk WR ARI
|69
|Adam Aizer
|K. Drake RB MIA
|70
|Heath Cummings
|D. Pettis WR SF
|71
|Jack Capotorto
|J. Landry WR CLE
|72
|Meron Berkson
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Meron Berkson
|J. White RB NE
|74
|Jack Capotorto
|A. Luck QB IND
|75
|Heath Cummings
|L. Murray RB NO
|76
|Adam Aizer
|W. Fuller WR HOU
|77
|Michael Kiser
|D. Westbrook WR JAC
|78
|George Maselli
|C. Davis WR TEN
|79
|Ben Gretch
|C. Samuel WR CAR
|80
|Dave Richard
|J. Cook TE NO
|81
|Chris Towers
|A. Jeffery WR PHI
|82
|R.J. White
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|83
|Will Brinson
|G. Allison WR GB
|84
|Jamey Eisenberg
|R. Freeman RB DEN
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|Jamey Eisenberg
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|86
|Will Brinson
|J. Howard RB PHI
|87
|R.J. White
|B. Mayfield QB CLE
|88
|Chris Towers
|M. Jones WR DET
|89
|Dave Richard
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|90
|Ben Gretch
|C. Newton QB CAR
|91
|George Maselli
|K. Ballage RB MIA
|92
|Michael Kiser
|C. Wentz QB PHI
|93
|Adam Aizer
|R. Jones RB TB
|94
|Heath Cummings
|D. Guice RB WAS
|95
|Jack Capotorto
|S. Watkins WR KC
|96
|Meron Berkson
|P. Barber RB TB
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Meron Berkson
|D. Moncrief WR PIT
|98
|Jack Capotorto
|T. Williams WR OAK
|99
|Heath Cummings
|J. Brown WR BUF
|100
|Adam Aizer
|C. Hyde RB KC
|101
|Michael Kiser
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|102
|George Maselli
|J. Jackson RB LAC
|103
|Ben Gretch
|M. Breida RB SF
|104
|Dave Richard
|D. Harris RB NE
|105
|Chris Towers
|M. Valdes-Scantling WR GB
|106
|R.J. White
|J. McKinnon RB SF
|107
|Will Brinson
|J. Samuels RB PIT
|108
|Jamey Eisenberg
|V. McDonald TE PIT
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Winston QB TB
|110
|Will Brinson
|A. Miller WR CHI
|111
|R.J. White
|G. Tate WR NYG
|112
|Chris Towers
|L. McCoy RB BUF
|113
|Dave Richard
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|114
|Ben Gretch
|I. Smith RB ATL
|115
|George Maselli
|D. Jackson WR PHI
|116
|Michael Kiser
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|117
|Adam Aizer
|J. Goff QB LAR
|118
|Heath Cummings
|D. Lewis RB TEN
|119
|Jack Capotorto
|J. Washington WR PIT
|120
|Meron Berkson
|K. Murray QB ARI
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Meron Berkson
|K. Stills WR MIA
|122
|Jack Capotorto
|J. Williams RB GB
|123
|Heath Cummings
|D. Thompson RB KC
|124
|Adam Aizer
|K. Coutee WR HOU
|125
|Michael Kiser
|E. Ebron TE IND
|126
|George Maselli
|E. Sanders WR DEN
|127
|Ben Gretch
|J. Hill RB BAL
|128
|Dave Richard
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|129
|Chris Towers
|D. Funchess WR IND
|130
|R.J. White
|L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
|131
|Will Brinson
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|132
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Gordon WR NE
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Anderson RB DET
|134
|Will Brinson
|N. Hines RB IND
|135
|R.J. White
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|136
|Chris Towers
|D. Johnson RB HOU
|137
|Dave Richard
|Bears DST CHI
|138
|Ben Gretch
|J. Reed TE WAS
|139
|George Maselli
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|140
|Michael Kiser
|N. Harry WR NE
|141
|Adam Aizer
|M. Davis RB CHI
|142
|Heath Cummings
|M. Brown RB LAR
|143
|Jack Capotorto
|Ravens DST BAL
|144
|Meron Berkson
|A. Wilson WR MIA
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Meron Berkson
|P. Campbell WR IND
|146
|Jack Capotorto
|D. Walker TE TEN
|147
|Heath Cummings
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|148
|Adam Aizer
|M. Brown WR BAL
|149
|Michael Kiser
|J. Garoppolo QB SF
|150
|George Maselli
|T. Hockenson TE DET
|151
|Ben Gretch
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|152
|Dave Richard
|A. Morris RB DAL
|153
|Chris Towers
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|154
|R.J. White
|G. Zuerlein K LAR
|155
|Will Brinson
|C. Thompson RB WAS
|156
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Hamilton WR DEN
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Jaguars DST JAC
|158
|Will Brinson
|Bills DST BUF
|159
|R.J. White
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|160
|Chris Towers
|Browns DST CLE
|161
|Dave Richard
|G. Bernard RB CIN
|162
|Ben Gretch
|Vikings DST MIN
|163
|George Maselli
|Patriots DST NE
|164
|Michael Kiser
|Rams DST LAR
|165
|Adam Aizer
|Chargers DST LAC
|166
|Heath Cummings
|Broncos DST DEN
|167
|Jack Capotorto
|T. Brady QB NE
|168
|Meron Berkson
|Texans DST HOU
|Round 15
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|169
|Meron Berkson
|J. Tucker K BAL
|170
|Jack Capotorto
|K. Fairbairn K HOU
|171
|Heath Cummings
|S. Gostkowski K NE
|172
|Adam Aizer
|H. Butker K KC
|173
|Michael Kiser
|W. Lutz K NO
|174
|George Maselli
|J. Elliott K PHI
|175
|Ben Gretch
|M. Badgley K LAC
|176
|Dave Richard
|R. Gould K SF
|177
|Chris Towers
|J. Myers K SEA
|178
|R.J. White
|Cowboys DST DAL
|179
|Will Brinson
|C. Catanzaro K NYJ
|180
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Vinatieri K IND
|Meron Berkson
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|2
|24
|K. Allen WR LAC
|3
|25
|G. Kittle TE SF
|4
|48
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|5
|49
|C. Godwin WR TB
|6
|72
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|7
|73
|J. White RB NE
|8
|96
|P. Barber RB TB
|9
|97
|D. Moncrief WR PIT
|10
|120
|K. Murray QB ARI
|11
|121
|K. Stills WR MIA
|12
|144
|A. Wilson WR MIA
|13
|145
|P. Campbell WR IND
|14
|168
|Texans DST HOU
|15
|169
|J. Tucker K BAL
|Jack Capotorto
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|2
|23
|A. Brown WR OAK
|3
|26
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|4
|47
|L. Miller RB HOU
|5
|50
|S. Michel RB NE
|6
|71
|J. Landry WR CLE
|7
|74
|A. Luck QB IND
|8
|95
|S. Watkins WR KC
|9
|98
|T. Williams WR OAK
|10
|119
|J. Washington WR PIT
|11
|122
|J. Williams RB GB
|12
|143
|Ravens DST BAL
|13
|146
|D. Walker TE TEN
|14
|167
|T. Brady QB NE
|15
|170
|K. Fairbairn K HOU
|Heath Cummings
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|A. Kamara RB NO
|2
|22
|T. Gurley RB LAR
|3
|27
|T. Hilton WR IND
|4
|46
|D. Watson QB HOU
|5
|51
|K. Golladay WR DET
|6
|70
|D. Pettis WR SF
|7
|75
|L. Murray RB NO
|8
|94
|D. Guice RB WAS
|9
|99
|J. Brown WR BUF
|10
|118
|D. Lewis RB TEN
|11
|123
|D. Thompson RB KC
|12
|142
|M. Brown RB LAR
|13
|147
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|14
|166
|Broncos DST DEN
|15
|171
|S. Gostkowski K NE
|Adam Aizer
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|2
|21
|M. Evans WR TB
|3
|28
|M. Mack RB IND
|4
|45
|A. Green WR CIN
|5
|52
|O. Howard TE TB
|6
|69
|K. Drake RB MIA
|7
|76
|W. Fuller WR HOU
|8
|93
|R. Jones RB TB
|9
|100
|C. Hyde RB KC
|10
|117
|J. Goff QB LAR
|11
|124
|K. Coutee WR HOU
|12
|141
|M. Davis RB CHI
|13
|148
|M. Brown WR BAL
|14
|165
|Chargers DST LAC
|15
|172
|H. Butker K KC
|Michael Kiser
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|D. Adams WR GB
|2
|20
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|3
|29
|D. Freeman RB ATL
|4
|44
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|5
|53
|T. Coleman RB SF
|6
|68
|C. Kirk WR ARI
|7
|77
|D. Westbrook WR JAC
|8
|92
|C. Wentz QB PHI
|9
|101
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|10
|116
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|11
|125
|E. Ebron TE IND
|12
|140
|N. Harry WR NE
|13
|149
|J. Garoppolo QB SF
|14
|164
|Rams DST LAR
|15
|173
|W. Lutz K NO
|George Maselli
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|L. Bell RB NYJ
|2
|19
|K. Johnson RB DET
|3
|30
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|4
|43
|J. Edelman WR NE
|5
|54
|E. Engram TE NYG
|6
|67
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|7
|78
|C. Davis WR TEN
|8
|91
|K. Ballage RB MIA
|9
|102
|J. Jackson RB LAC
|10
|115
|D. Jackson WR PHI
|11
|126
|E. Sanders WR DEN
|12
|139
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|13
|150
|T. Hockenson TE DET
|14
|163
|Patriots DST NE
|15
|174
|J. Elliott K PHI
|Ben Gretch
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|D. Johnson RB ARI
|2
|18
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|3
|31
|D. Williams RB KC
|4
|42
|R. Woods WR LAR
|5
|55
|D. Moore WR CAR
|6
|66
|M. Williams WR LAC
|7
|79
|C. Samuel WR CAR
|8
|90
|C. Newton QB CAR
|9
|103
|M. Breida RB SF
|10
|114
|I. Smith RB ATL
|11
|127
|J. Hill RB BAL
|12
|138
|J. Reed TE WAS
|13
|151
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|14
|162
|Vikings DST MIN
|15
|175
|M. Badgley K LAC
|Dave Richard
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|J. Conner RB PIT
|2
|17
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|3
|32
|A. Cooper WR DAL
|4
|41
|S. Diggs WR MIN
|5
|56
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|6
|65
|R. Anderson WR NYJ
|7
|80
|J. Cook TE NO
|8
|89
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|9
|104
|D. Harris RB NE
|10
|113
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|11
|128
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|12
|137
|Bears DST CHI
|13
|152
|A. Morris RB DAL
|14
|161
|G. Bernard RB CIN
|15
|176
|R. Gould K SF
|Chris Towers
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|D. Hopkins WR HOU
|2
|16
|T. Kelce TE KC
|3
|33
|A. Jones RB GB
|4
|40
|B. Cooks WR LAR
|5
|57
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|6
|64
|R. Penny RB SEA
|7
|81
|A. Jeffery WR PHI
|8
|88
|M. Jones WR DET
|9
|105
|M. Valdes-Scantling WR GB
|10
|112
|L. McCoy RB BUF
|11
|129
|D. Funchess WR IND
|12
|136
|D. Johnson RB HOU
|13
|153
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|14
|160
|Browns DST CLE
|15
|177
|J. Myers K SEA
|R.J. White
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|J. Jones WR ATL
|2
|15
|M. Thomas WR NO
|3
|34
|J. Jacobs RB OAK
|4
|39
|D. Henry RB TEN
|5
|58
|P. Lindsay RB DEN
|6
|63
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|7
|82
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|8
|87
|B. Mayfield QB CLE
|9
|106
|J. McKinnon RB SF
|10
|111
|G. Tate WR NYG
|11
|130
|L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
|12
|135
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|13
|154
|G. Zuerlein K LAR
|14
|159
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|15
|178
|Cowboys DST DAL
|Will Brinson
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|O. Beckham WR CLE
|2
|14
|D. Cook RB MIN
|3
|35
|M. Gordon RB LAC
|4
|38
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|5
|59
|H. Henry TE LAC
|6
|62
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|7
|83
|G. Allison WR GB
|8
|86
|J. Howard RB PHI
|9
|107
|J. Samuels RB PIT
|10
|110
|A. Miller WR CHI
|11
|131
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|12
|134
|N. Hines RB IND
|13
|155
|C. Thompson RB WAS
|14
|158
|Bills DST BUF
|15
|179
|C. Catanzaro K NYJ
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|2
|13
|T. Hill WR KC
|3
|36
|M. Ingram RB BAL
|4
|37
|C. Carson RB SEA
|5
|60
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|6
|61
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|7
|84
|R. Freeman RB DEN
|8
|85
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|9
|108
|V. McDonald TE PIT
|10
|109
|J. Winston QB TB
|11
|132
|J. Gordon WR NE
|12
|133
|C. Anderson RB DET
|13
|156
|D. Hamilton WR DEN
|14
|157
|Jaguars DST JAC
|15
|180
|A. Vinatieri K IND
