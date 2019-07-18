Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Is waiting on a quarterback worth it?

There's waiting on a quarterback. And then there's really waiting on a quarterback.

In this recent 12-team non-PPR mock draft with members of our CBS Sports staff, I think I waited too long. We'll find out as the season unfolds.

Now, before I get into the results and how I ended up with Jimmy Garoppolo as my only quarterback in Round 15, you should know there are about 25 quarterbacks I'd be comfortable using as a starter this season. The position is that deep, especially when guys like Tom Brady, Kirk Cousins, Andy Dalton and Sam Darnold are ranked at No. 20 or later.

Still, anyone would much rather have someone ranked in the top 10 than in the top 15, myself included. But some picks didn't go as planned, and I took Garoppolo with my last pick. Yes, I even drafted kicker Greg Zuerlein ahead of Garoppolo -- mostly for the purpose of this story.

Garoppolo has a strong chance to be a top-10 Fantasy quarterback this season now that he's healthy following last year's torn ACL. I'm a believer in San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan, and the 49ers added some quality weapons in the passing game to join George Kittle, Dante Pettis and Marquise Goodwin, including Tevin Coleman, Deebo Samuel and Jalen Hurd.

Last year, if you take the combination of Garoppolo, C.J. Beathard and Nick Mullens, that trio combined for nine games with at least 20 Fantasy points for the season. I expect Garoppolo to do better than that if he stays healthy for 16 games.

The rest of the my team from the No. 1 spot is Ezekiel Elliott, Mark Ingram, James White, Darrell Henderson, D'Onta Foreman and Damien Harris at running back, with Keenan Allen, Amari Cooper, DaeSean Hamilton, Donte Moncrief and Keke Coutee at receiver. I have Evan Engram at tight end, and I also took the Bears DST.

Where I should have taken a quarterback was at the Round 10-11 swing when I drafted Hamilton and Moncrief. At that point, I could have had three quarterbacks I'm high on with either Kyler Murray, Jameis Winston or Jared Goff, and my team would have looked better.

But I'll make it work with Garoppolo, especially if Elliott doesn't have any issues with his contract. There's a chance he can hold out at the start of training camp with the hopes of getting a contract extension, but I expect him to show up and play in Week 1, which is why I still selected him at No. 1 overall.

The other player we're keeping an eye on because of his contract is Melvin Gordon. He said he will hold out without a contract extension or demand a trade, and we hope Gordon doesn't become the 2019 version of Le'Veon Bell, who sat out the season in 2018 because he was unhappy with his deal.



In this draft, Gordon was still selected at No. 9 overall. If there weren't any concerns with Gordon, he would likely be the No. 5 overall pick, and hopefully this gets resolved soon.



Should Gordon miss any time in the regular season, then Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson would benefit. Ekeler went in Round 8 here, while Jackson was selected in Round 11. Both would see their draft value rise depending on how long Gordon would be out if he's expected to miss any time in the regular season.



In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 15-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer J. Darin Darst, Fantasy Product Manager Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer Jack Capotorto, CBS Sports HQ Producer Ryan Stryker, CBS Sports HQ Producer Ruben Palacios, CBS Sports HQ Producer Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer Will Brinson, Senior NFL Writer Adam Aizer, Podcast Host Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy Chris Hassel, CBS Sports HQ Host