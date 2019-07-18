Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Is waiting on a quarterback worth it?

Jamey Eisenberg drafted his only quarterback -- Jimmy Garoppolo -- with his last pick in Round 15. See if that worked for him in our latest mock draft review.

There's waiting on a quarterback. And then there's really waiting on a quarterback. 

In this recent 12-team non-PPR mock draft with members of our CBS Sports staff, I think I waited too long. We'll find out as the season unfolds. 

Now, before I get into the results and how I ended up with Jimmy Garoppolo as my only quarterback in Round 15, you should know there are about 25 quarterbacks I'd be comfortable using as a starter this season. The position is that deep, especially when guys like Tom Brady, Kirk Cousins, Andy Dalton and Sam Darnold are ranked at No. 20 or later. 

Still, anyone would much rather have someone ranked in the top 10 than in the top 15, myself included. But some picks didn't go as planned, and I took Garoppolo with my last pick. Yes, I even drafted kicker Greg Zuerlein ahead of Garoppolo -- mostly for the purpose of this story. 

Garoppolo has a strong chance to be a top-10 Fantasy quarterback this season now that he's healthy following last year's torn ACL. I'm a believer in San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan, and the 49ers added some quality weapons in the passing game to join George Kittle, Dante Pettis and Marquise Goodwin, including Tevin Coleman, Deebo Samuel and Jalen Hurd

Last year, if you take the combination of Garoppolo, C.J. Beathard and Nick Mullens, that trio combined for nine games with at least 20 Fantasy points for the season. I expect Garoppolo to do better than that if he stays healthy for 16 games. 

The rest of the my team from the No. 1 spot is Ezekiel Elliott, Mark Ingram, James White, Darrell Henderson, D'Onta Foreman and Damien Harris at running back, with Keenan Allen, Amari Cooper, DaeSean Hamilton, Donte Moncrief and Keke Coutee at receiver. I have Evan Engram at tight end, and I also took the Bears DST. 

Where I should have taken a quarterback was at the Round 10-11 swing when I drafted Hamilton and Moncrief. At that point, I could have had three quarterbacks I'm high on with either Kyler Murray, Jameis Winston or Jared Goff, and my team would have looked better.

But I'll make it work with Garoppolo, especially if Elliott doesn't have any issues with his contract. There's a chance he can hold out at the start of training camp with the hopes of getting a contract extension, but I expect him to show up and play in Week 1, which is why I still selected him at No. 1 overall. 

The other player we're keeping an eye on because of his contract is Melvin Gordon. He said he will hold out without a contract extension or demand a trade, and we hope Gordon doesn't become the 2019 version of Le'Veon Bell, who sat out the season in 2018 because he was unhappy with his deal.

In this draft, Gordon was still selected at No. 9 overall. If there weren't any concerns with Gordon, he would likely be the No. 5 overall pick, and hopefully this gets resolved soon.

Should Gordon miss any time in the regular season, then Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson would benefit. Ekeler went in Round 8 here, while Jackson was selected in Round 11. Both would see their draft value rise depending on how long Gordon would be out if he's expected to miss any time in the regular season.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 15-round draft. 

Our draft order is as follows:

  1. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
  2. J. Darin Darst, Fantasy Product Manager
  3. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
  4. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
  5. Jack Capotorto, CBS Sports HQ Producer
  6. Ryan Stryker, CBS Sports HQ Producer
  7. Ruben Palacios, CBS Sports HQ Producer
  8. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
  9. Will Brinson, Senior NFL Writer
  10. Adam Aizer, Podcast Host
  11. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy
  12. Chris Hassel, CBS Sports HQ Host
Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Eisenberg E. Elliott RB DAL
2 Darst S. Barkley RB NYG
3 Cummings A. Kamara RB NO
4 Berkson C. McCaffrey RB CAR
5 Capotorto D. Hopkins WR HOU
6 Stryker D. Johnson RB ARI
7 Palacios L. Bell RB NYJ
8 Richard J. Conner RB PIT
9 Brinson M. Gordon RB LAC
10 Aizer J. Mixon RB CIN
11 Towers J. Jones WR ATL
12 Hassel D. Adams WR GB
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 Hassel T. Kelce TE KC
14 Towers J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
15 Aizer O. Beckham WR CLE
16 Brinson N. Chubb RB CLE
17 Richard M. Thomas WR NO
18 Palacios A. Brown WR OAK
19 Stryker L. Fournette RB JAC
20 Capotorto D. Cook RB MIN
21 Berkson M. Evans WR TB
22 Cummings Z. Ertz TE PHI
23 Darst T. Gurley RB LAR
24 Eisenberg K. Allen WR LAC
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Eisenberg A. Cooper WR DAL
26 Darst T. Hilton WR IND
27 Cummings A. Green WR CIN
28 Berkson A. Jones RB GB
29 Capotorto G. Kittle TE SF
30 Stryker J. Jacobs RB OAK
31 Palacios D. Freeman RB ATL
32 Richard D. Williams RB KC
33 Brinson A. Thielen WR MIN
34 Aizer S. Diggs WR MIN
35 Towers D. Henry RB TEN
36 Hassel K. Johnson RB DET
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 Hassel M. Mack RB IND
38 Towers K. Drake RB MIA
39 Aizer P. Lindsay RB DEN
40 Brinson T. Hill WR KC
41 Richard D. Montgomery RB CHI
42 Palacios J. Edelman WR NE
43 Stryker R. Woods WR LAR
44 Capotorto P. Mahomes QB KC
45 Berkson B. Cooks WR LAR
46 Cummings C. Godwin WR TB
47 Darst C. Carson RB SEA
48 Eisenberg E. Engram TE NYG
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Eisenberg M. Ingram RB BAL
50 Darst K. Golladay WR DET
51 Cummings T. Lockett WR SEA
52 Berkson S. Michel RB NE
53 Capotorto C. Kupp WR LAR
54 Stryker R. Anderson WR NYJ
55 Palacios O. Howard TE TB
56 Richard C. Ridley WR ATL
57 Brinson T. Cohen RB CHI
58 Aizer H. Henry TE LAC
59 Towers D. Watson QB HOU
60 Hassel A. Rodgers QB GB
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 Hassel M. Williams WR LAC
62 Towers L. Miller RB HOU
63 Aizer T. Coleman RB SF
64 Brinson S. Watkins WR KC
65 Richard A. Luck QB IND
66 Palacios M. Ryan QB ATL
67 Stryker J. Landry WR CLE
68 Capotorto M. Sanders RB PHI
69 Berkson B. Mayfield QB CLE
70 Cummings R. Penny RB SEA
71 Darst T. Boyd WR CIN
72 Eisenberg J. White RB NE
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Eisenberg D. Henderson RB LAR
74 Darst R. Jones RB TB
75 Cummings L. Murray RB NO
76 Berkson D. Moore WR CAR
77 Capotorto J. Howard RB PHI
78 Stryker E. Ebron TE IND
79 Palacios A. Robinson WR CHI
80 Richard J. Cook TE NO
81 Brinson C. Newton QB CAR
82 Aizer D. Pettis WR SF
83 Towers C. Kirk WR ARI
84 Hassel W. Fuller WR HOU
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 Hassel A. Ekeler RB LAC
86 Towers L. McCoy RB BUF
87 Aizer R. Freeman RB DEN
88 Brinson D. Guice RB WAS
89 Richard A. Jeffery WR PHI
90 Palacios S. Shepard WR NYG
91 Stryker C. Wentz QB PHI
92 Capotorto P. Barber RB TB
93 Berkson D. Njoku TE CLE
94 Cummings C. Davis WR TEN
95 Darst D. Westbrook WR JAC
96 Eisenberg D. Foreman RB HOU
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Eisenberg D. Harris RB NE
98 Darst I. Smith RB ATL
99 Cummings D. Lewis RB TEN
100 Berkson M. Jones WR DET
101 Capotorto G. Allison WR GB
102 Stryker G. Tate WR NYG
103 Palacios K. Hunt RB CLE
104 Richard J. Samuels RB PIT
105 Brinson C. Sutton WR DEN
106 Aizer J. McKinnon RB SF
107 Towers T. Williams WR OAK
108 Hassel M. Valdes-Scantling WR GB
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 Hassel C. Samuel WR CAR
110 Towers J. Reed TE WAS
111 Aizer D. Metcalf WR SEA
112 Brinson J. Washington WR PIT
113 Richard D. Thompson RB KC
114 Palacios K. Stills WR MIA
115 Stryker N. Harry WR NE
116 Capotorto A. Mattison RB MIN
117 Berkson J. Williams RB GB
118 Cummings K. Ballage RB MIA
119 Darst B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
120 Eisenberg D. Hamilton WR DEN
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Eisenberg D. Moncrief WR PIT
122 Darst A. Wilson WR MIA
123 Cummings C. Hyde RB KC
124 Berkson P. Campbell WR IND
125 Capotorto J. Jackson RB LAC
126 Stryker T. Hockenson TE DET
127 Palacios P. Rivers QB LAC
128 Richard A. Miller WR CHI
129 Brinson J. Gordon WR NE
130 Aizer D. Singletary RB BUF
131 Towers B. Anderson RB TB
132 Hassel D. Jackson WR PHI
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 Hassel J. Hill RB BAL
134 Towers A. Peterson RB WAS
135 Aizer J. Goff QB LAR
136 Brinson V. McDonald TE PIT
137 Richard K. Murray QB ARI
138 Palacios J. Richard RB OAK
139 Stryker M. Breida RB SF
140 Capotorto D. Samuel WR SF
141 Berkson D. Brees QB NO
142 Cummings J. Winston QB TB
143 Darst R. Wilson QB SEA
144 Eisenberg Bears DST CHI
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Eisenberg K. Coutee WR HOU
146 Darst D. Walker TE TEN
147 Cummings K. Dixon RB BAL
148 Berkson C. Anderson RB DET
149 Capotorto M. Brown RB LAR
150 Stryker T. Brady QB NE
151 Palacios L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
152 Richard N. Fant TE DEN
153 Brinson N. Hines RB IND
154 Aizer E. Sanders WR DEN
155 Towers R. Foster WR BUF
156 Hassel Jaguars DST JAC
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 Hassel A. Hooper TE ATL
158 Towers Cowboys DST DAL
159 Aizer Chargers DST LAC
160 Brinson Ravens DST BAL
161 Richard S. Gostkowski K NE
162 Palacios Rams DST LAR
163 Stryker Bills DST BUF
164 Capotorto Vikings DST MIN
165 Berkson Browns DST CLE
166 Cummings Texans DST HOU
167 Darst J. Tucker K BAL
168 Eisenberg G. Zuerlein K LAR
Round 15
Pos Team Player
169 Eisenberg J. Garoppolo QB SF
170 Darst Patriots DST NE
171 Cummings W. Lutz K NO
172 Berkson K. Fairbairn K HOU
173 Capotorto H. Butker K KC
174 Stryker R. Gould K SF
175 Palacios J. Elliott K PHI
176 Richard Saints DST NO
177 Brinson C. Catanzaro K NYJ
178 Aizer A. Rosas K NYG
179 Towers J. Myers K SEA
180 Hassel M. Badgley K LAC
Team by Team
Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 1 E. Elliott RB DAL
2 24 K. Allen WR LAC
3 25 A. Cooper WR DAL
4 48 E. Engram TE NYG
5 49 M. Ingram RB BAL
6 72 J. White RB NE
7 73 D. Henderson RB LAR
8 96 D. Foreman RB HOU
9 97 D. Harris RB NE
10 120 D. Hamilton WR DEN
11 121 D. Moncrief WR PIT
12 144 Bears DST CHI
13 145 K. Coutee WR HOU
14 168 G. Zuerlein K LAR
15 169 J. Garoppolo QB SF
Darst
Rd Pk Player
1 2 S. Barkley RB NYG
2 23 T. Gurley RB LAR
3 26 T. Hilton WR IND
4 47 C. Carson RB SEA
5 50 K. Golladay WR DET
6 71 T. Boyd WR CIN
7 74 R. Jones RB TB
8 95 D. Westbrook WR JAC
9 98 I. Smith RB ATL
10 119 B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
11 122 A. Wilson WR MIA
12 143 R. Wilson QB SEA
13 146 D. Walker TE TEN
14 167 J. Tucker K BAL
15 170 Patriots DST NE
Cummings
Rd Pk Player
1 3 A. Kamara RB NO
2 22 Z. Ertz TE PHI
3 27 A. Green WR CIN
4 46 C. Godwin WR TB
5 51 T. Lockett WR SEA
6 70 R. Penny RB SEA
7 75 L. Murray RB NO
8 94 C. Davis WR TEN
9 99 D. Lewis RB TEN
10 118 K. Ballage RB MIA
11 123 C. Hyde RB KC
12 142 J. Winston QB TB
13 147 K. Dixon RB BAL
14 166 Texans DST HOU
15 171 W. Lutz K NO
Berkson
Rd Pk Player
1 4 C. McCaffrey RB CAR
2 21 M. Evans WR TB
3 28 A. Jones RB GB
4 45 B. Cooks WR LAR
5 52 S. Michel RB NE
6 69 B. Mayfield QB CLE
7 76 D. Moore WR CAR
8 93 D. Njoku TE CLE
9 100 M. Jones WR DET
10 117 J. Williams RB GB
11 124 P. Campbell WR IND
12 141 D. Brees QB NO
13 148 C. Anderson RB DET
14 165 Browns DST CLE
15 172 K. Fairbairn K HOU
Capotorto
Rd Pk Player
1 5 D. Hopkins WR HOU
2 20 D. Cook RB MIN
3 29 G. Kittle TE SF
4 44 P. Mahomes QB KC
5 53 C. Kupp WR LAR
6 68 M. Sanders RB PHI
7 77 J. Howard RB PHI
8 92 P. Barber RB TB
9 101 G. Allison WR GB
10 116 A. Mattison RB MIN
11 125 J. Jackson RB LAC
12 140 D. Samuel WR SF
13 149 M. Brown RB LAR
14 164 Vikings DST MIN
15 173 H. Butker K KC
Stryker
Rd Pk Player
1 6 D. Johnson RB ARI
2 19 L. Fournette RB JAC
3 30 J. Jacobs RB OAK
4 43 R. Woods WR LAR
5 54 R. Anderson WR NYJ
6 67 J. Landry WR CLE
7 78 E. Ebron TE IND
8 91 C. Wentz QB PHI
9 102 G. Tate WR NYG
10 115 N. Harry WR NE
11 126 T. Hockenson TE DET
12 139 M. Breida RB SF
13 150 T. Brady QB NE
14 163 Bills DST BUF
15 174 R. Gould K SF
Palacios
Rd Pk Player
1 7 L. Bell RB NYJ
2 18 A. Brown WR OAK
3 31 D. Freeman RB ATL
4 42 J. Edelman WR NE
5 55 O. Howard TE TB
6 66 M. Ryan QB ATL
7 79 A. Robinson WR CHI
8 90 S. Shepard WR NYG
9 103 K. Hunt RB CLE
10 114 K. Stills WR MIA
11 127 P. Rivers QB LAC
12 138 J. Richard RB OAK
13 151 L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
14 162 Rams DST LAR
15 175 J. Elliott K PHI
Richard
Rd Pk Player
1 8 J. Conner RB PIT
2 17 M. Thomas WR NO
3 32 D. Williams RB KC
4 41 D. Montgomery RB CHI
5 56 C. Ridley WR ATL
6 65 A. Luck QB IND
7 80 J. Cook TE NO
8 89 A. Jeffery WR PHI
9 104 J. Samuels RB PIT
10 113 D. Thompson RB KC
11 128 A. Miller WR CHI
12 137 K. Murray QB ARI
13 152 N. Fant TE DEN
14 161 S. Gostkowski K NE
15 176 Saints DST NO
Brinson
Rd Pk Player
1 9 M. Gordon RB LAC
2 16 N. Chubb RB CLE
3 33 A. Thielen WR MIN
4 40 T. Hill WR KC
5 57 T. Cohen RB CHI
6 64 S. Watkins WR KC
7 81 C. Newton QB CAR
8 88 D. Guice RB WAS
9 105 C. Sutton WR DEN
10 112 J. Washington WR PIT
11 129 J. Gordon WR NE
12 136 V. McDonald TE PIT
13 153 N. Hines RB IND
14 160 Ravens DST BAL
15 177 C. Catanzaro K NYJ
Aizer
Rd Pk Player
1 10 J. Mixon RB CIN
2 15 O. Beckham WR CLE
3 34 S. Diggs WR MIN
4 39 P. Lindsay RB DEN
5 58 H. Henry TE LAC
6 63 T. Coleman RB SF
7 82 D. Pettis WR SF
8 87 R. Freeman RB DEN
9 106 J. McKinnon RB SF
10 111 D. Metcalf WR SEA
11 130 D. Singletary RB BUF
12 135 J. Goff QB LAR
13 154 E. Sanders WR DEN
14 159 Chargers DST LAC
15 178 A. Rosas K NYG
Towers
Rd Pk Player
1 11 J. Jones WR ATL
2 14 J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
3 35 D. Henry RB TEN
4 38 K. Drake RB MIA
5 59 D. Watson QB HOU
6 62 L. Miller RB HOU
7 83 C. Kirk WR ARI
8 86 L. McCoy RB BUF
9 107 T. Williams WR OAK
10 110 J. Reed TE WAS
11 131 B. Anderson RB TB
12 134 A. Peterson RB WAS
13 155 R. Foster WR BUF
14 158 Cowboys DST DAL
15 179 J. Myers K SEA
Hassel
Rd Pk Player
1 12 D. Adams WR GB
2 13 T. Kelce TE KC
3 36 K. Johnson RB DET
4 37 M. Mack RB IND
5 60 A. Rodgers QB GB
6 61 M. Williams WR LAC
7 84 W. Fuller WR HOU
8 85 A. Ekeler RB LAC
9 108 M. Valdes-Scantling WR GB
10 109 C. Samuel WR CAR
11 132 D. Jackson WR PHI
12 133 J. Hill RB BAL
13 156 Jaguars DST JAC
14 157 A. Hooper TE ATL
15 180 M. Badgley K LAC
