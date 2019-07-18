Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Is waiting on a quarterback worth it?
Jamey Eisenberg drafted his only quarterback -- Jimmy Garoppolo -- with his last pick in Round 15. See if that worked for him in our latest mock draft review.
There's waiting on a quarterback. And then there's really waiting on a quarterback.
In this recent 12-team non-PPR mock draft with members of our CBS Sports staff, I think I waited too long. We'll find out as the season unfolds.
Now, before I get into the results and how I ended up with Jimmy Garoppolo as my only quarterback in Round 15, you should know there are about 25 quarterbacks I'd be comfortable using as a starter this season. The position is that deep, especially when guys like Tom Brady, Kirk Cousins, Andy Dalton and Sam Darnold are ranked at No. 20 or later.
Still, anyone would much rather have someone ranked in the top 10 than in the top 15, myself included. But some picks didn't go as planned, and I took Garoppolo with my last pick. Yes, I even drafted kicker Greg Zuerlein ahead of Garoppolo -- mostly for the purpose of this story.
Garoppolo has a strong chance to be a top-10 Fantasy quarterback this season now that he's healthy following last year's torn ACL. I'm a believer in San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan, and the 49ers added some quality weapons in the passing game to join George Kittle, Dante Pettis and Marquise Goodwin, including Tevin Coleman, Deebo Samuel and Jalen Hurd.
Last year, if you take the combination of Garoppolo, C.J. Beathard and Nick Mullens, that trio combined for nine games with at least 20 Fantasy points for the season. I expect Garoppolo to do better than that if he stays healthy for 16 games.
The rest of the my team from the No. 1 spot is Ezekiel Elliott, Mark Ingram, James White, Darrell Henderson, D'Onta Foreman and Damien Harris at running back, with Keenan Allen, Amari Cooper, DaeSean Hamilton, Donte Moncrief and Keke Coutee at receiver. I have Evan Engram at tight end, and I also took the Bears DST.
Where I should have taken a quarterback was at the Round 10-11 swing when I drafted Hamilton and Moncrief. At that point, I could have had three quarterbacks I'm high on with either Kyler Murray, Jameis Winston or Jared Goff, and my team would have looked better.
But I'll make it work with Garoppolo, especially if Elliott doesn't have any issues with his contract. There's a chance he can hold out at the start of training camp with the hopes of getting a contract extension, but I expect him to show up and play in Week 1, which is why I still selected him at No. 1 overall.
The other player we're keeping an eye on because of his contract is Melvin Gordon. He said he will hold out without a contract extension or demand a trade, and we hope Gordon doesn't become the 2019 version of Le'Veon Bell, who sat out the season in 2018 because he was unhappy with his deal.
In this draft, Gordon was still selected at No. 9 overall. If there weren't any concerns with Gordon, he would likely be the No. 5 overall pick, and hopefully this gets resolved soon.
Should Gordon miss any time in the regular season, then Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson would benefit. Ekeler went in Round 8 here, while Jackson was selected in Round 11. Both would see their draft value rise depending on how long Gordon would be out if he's expected to miss any time in the regular season.
In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 15-round draft.
Our draft order is as follows:
- Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
- J. Darin Darst, Fantasy Product Manager
- Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
- Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
- Jack Capotorto, CBS Sports HQ Producer
- Ryan Stryker, CBS Sports HQ Producer
- Ruben Palacios, CBS Sports HQ Producer
- Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
- Will Brinson, Senior NFL Writer
- Adam Aizer, Podcast Host
- Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy
- Chris Hassel, CBS Sports HQ Host
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Eisenberg
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|2
|Darst
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|3
|Cummings
|A. Kamara RB NO
|4
|Berkson
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|5
|Capotorto
|D. Hopkins WR HOU
|6
|Stryker
|D. Johnson RB ARI
|7
|Palacios
|L. Bell RB NYJ
|8
|Richard
|J. Conner RB PIT
|9
|Brinson
|M. Gordon RB LAC
|10
|Aizer
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|11
|Towers
|J. Jones WR ATL
|12
|Hassel
|D. Adams WR GB
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|Hassel
|T. Kelce TE KC
|14
|Towers
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|15
|Aizer
|O. Beckham WR CLE
|16
|Brinson
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|17
|Richard
|M. Thomas WR NO
|18
|Palacios
|A. Brown WR OAK
|19
|Stryker
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|20
|Capotorto
|D. Cook RB MIN
|21
|Berkson
|M. Evans WR TB
|22
|Cummings
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|23
|Darst
|T. Gurley RB LAR
|24
|Eisenberg
|K. Allen WR LAC
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Eisenberg
|A. Cooper WR DAL
|26
|Darst
|T. Hilton WR IND
|27
|Cummings
|A. Green WR CIN
|28
|Berkson
|A. Jones RB GB
|29
|Capotorto
|G. Kittle TE SF
|30
|Stryker
|J. Jacobs RB OAK
|31
|Palacios
|D. Freeman RB ATL
|32
|Richard
|D. Williams RB KC
|33
|Brinson
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|34
|Aizer
|S. Diggs WR MIN
|35
|Towers
|D. Henry RB TEN
|36
|Hassel
|K. Johnson RB DET
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|Hassel
|M. Mack RB IND
|38
|Towers
|K. Drake RB MIA
|39
|Aizer
|P. Lindsay RB DEN
|40
|Brinson
|T. Hill WR KC
|41
|Richard
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|42
|Palacios
|J. Edelman WR NE
|43
|Stryker
|R. Woods WR LAR
|44
|Capotorto
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|45
|Berkson
|B. Cooks WR LAR
|46
|Cummings
|C. Godwin WR TB
|47
|Darst
|C. Carson RB SEA
|48
|Eisenberg
|E. Engram TE NYG
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Eisenberg
|M. Ingram RB BAL
|50
|Darst
|K. Golladay WR DET
|51
|Cummings
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|52
|Berkson
|S. Michel RB NE
|53
|Capotorto
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|54
|Stryker
|R. Anderson WR NYJ
|55
|Palacios
|O. Howard TE TB
|56
|Richard
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|57
|Brinson
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|58
|Aizer
|H. Henry TE LAC
|59
|Towers
|D. Watson QB HOU
|60
|Hassel
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Hassel
|M. Williams WR LAC
|62
|Towers
|L. Miller RB HOU
|63
|Aizer
|T. Coleman RB SF
|64
|Brinson
|S. Watkins WR KC
|65
|Richard
|A. Luck QB IND
|66
|Palacios
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|67
|Stryker
|J. Landry WR CLE
|68
|Capotorto
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|69
|Berkson
|B. Mayfield QB CLE
|70
|Cummings
|R. Penny RB SEA
|71
|Darst
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|72
|Eisenberg
|J. White RB NE
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Eisenberg
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|74
|Darst
|R. Jones RB TB
|75
|Cummings
|L. Murray RB NO
|76
|Berkson
|D. Moore WR CAR
|77
|Capotorto
|J. Howard RB PHI
|78
|Stryker
|E. Ebron TE IND
|79
|Palacios
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|80
|Richard
|J. Cook TE NO
|81
|Brinson
|C. Newton QB CAR
|82
|Aizer
|D. Pettis WR SF
|83
|Towers
|C. Kirk WR ARI
|84
|Hassel
|W. Fuller WR HOU
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|Hassel
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|86
|Towers
|L. McCoy RB BUF
|87
|Aizer
|R. Freeman RB DEN
|88
|Brinson
|D. Guice RB WAS
|89
|Richard
|A. Jeffery WR PHI
|90
|Palacios
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|91
|Stryker
|C. Wentz QB PHI
|92
|Capotorto
|P. Barber RB TB
|93
|Berkson
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|94
|Cummings
|C. Davis WR TEN
|95
|Darst
|D. Westbrook WR JAC
|96
|Eisenberg
|D. Foreman RB HOU
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Eisenberg
|D. Harris RB NE
|98
|Darst
|I. Smith RB ATL
|99
|Cummings
|D. Lewis RB TEN
|100
|Berkson
|M. Jones WR DET
|101
|Capotorto
|G. Allison WR GB
|102
|Stryker
|G. Tate WR NYG
|103
|Palacios
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|104
|Richard
|J. Samuels RB PIT
|105
|Brinson
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|106
|Aizer
|J. McKinnon RB SF
|107
|Towers
|T. Williams WR OAK
|108
|Hassel
|M. Valdes-Scantling WR GB
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|Hassel
|C. Samuel WR CAR
|110
|Towers
|J. Reed TE WAS
|111
|Aizer
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|112
|Brinson
|J. Washington WR PIT
|113
|Richard
|D. Thompson RB KC
|114
|Palacios
|K. Stills WR MIA
|115
|Stryker
|N. Harry WR NE
|116
|Capotorto
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|117
|Berkson
|J. Williams RB GB
|118
|Cummings
|K. Ballage RB MIA
|119
|Darst
|B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
|120
|Eisenberg
|D. Hamilton WR DEN
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Eisenberg
|D. Moncrief WR PIT
|122
|Darst
|A. Wilson WR MIA
|123
|Cummings
|C. Hyde RB KC
|124
|Berkson
|P. Campbell WR IND
|125
|Capotorto
|J. Jackson RB LAC
|126
|Stryker
|T. Hockenson TE DET
|127
|Palacios
|P. Rivers QB LAC
|128
|Richard
|A. Miller WR CHI
|129
|Brinson
|J. Gordon WR NE
|130
|Aizer
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|131
|Towers
|B. Anderson RB TB
|132
|Hassel
|D. Jackson WR PHI
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|Hassel
|J. Hill RB BAL
|134
|Towers
|A. Peterson RB WAS
|135
|Aizer
|J. Goff QB LAR
|136
|Brinson
|V. McDonald TE PIT
|137
|Richard
|K. Murray QB ARI
|138
|Palacios
|J. Richard RB OAK
|139
|Stryker
|M. Breida RB SF
|140
|Capotorto
|D. Samuel WR SF
|141
|Berkson
|D. Brees QB NO
|142
|Cummings
|J. Winston QB TB
|143
|Darst
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|144
|Eisenberg
|Bears DST CHI
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Eisenberg
|K. Coutee WR HOU
|146
|Darst
|D. Walker TE TEN
|147
|Cummings
|K. Dixon RB BAL
|148
|Berkson
|C. Anderson RB DET
|149
|Capotorto
|M. Brown RB LAR
|150
|Stryker
|T. Brady QB NE
|151
|Palacios
|L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
|152
|Richard
|N. Fant TE DEN
|153
|Brinson
|N. Hines RB IND
|154
|Aizer
|E. Sanders WR DEN
|155
|Towers
|R. Foster WR BUF
|156
|Hassel
|Jaguars DST JAC
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|Hassel
|A. Hooper TE ATL
|158
|Towers
|Cowboys DST DAL
|159
|Aizer
|Chargers DST LAC
|160
|Brinson
|Ravens DST BAL
|161
|Richard
|S. Gostkowski K NE
|162
|Palacios
|Rams DST LAR
|163
|Stryker
|Bills DST BUF
|164
|Capotorto
|Vikings DST MIN
|165
|Berkson
|Browns DST CLE
|166
|Cummings
|Texans DST HOU
|167
|Darst
|J. Tucker K BAL
|168
|Eisenberg
|G. Zuerlein K LAR
|Round 15
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|169
|Eisenberg
|J. Garoppolo QB SF
|170
|Darst
|Patriots DST NE
|171
|Cummings
|W. Lutz K NO
|172
|Berkson
|K. Fairbairn K HOU
|173
|Capotorto
|H. Butker K KC
|174
|Stryker
|R. Gould K SF
|175
|Palacios
|J. Elliott K PHI
|176
|Richard
|Saints DST NO
|177
|Brinson
|C. Catanzaro K NYJ
|178
|Aizer
|A. Rosas K NYG
|179
|Towers
|J. Myers K SEA
|180
|Hassel
|M. Badgley K LAC
|Eisenberg
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|2
|24
|K. Allen WR LAC
|3
|25
|A. Cooper WR DAL
|4
|48
|E. Engram TE NYG
|5
|49
|M. Ingram RB BAL
|6
|72
|J. White RB NE
|7
|73
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|8
|96
|D. Foreman RB HOU
|9
|97
|D. Harris RB NE
|10
|120
|D. Hamilton WR DEN
|11
|121
|D. Moncrief WR PIT
|12
|144
|Bears DST CHI
|13
|145
|K. Coutee WR HOU
|14
|168
|G. Zuerlein K LAR
|15
|169
|J. Garoppolo QB SF
|Darst
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|2
|23
|T. Gurley RB LAR
|3
|26
|T. Hilton WR IND
|4
|47
|C. Carson RB SEA
|5
|50
|K. Golladay WR DET
|6
|71
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|7
|74
|R. Jones RB TB
|8
|95
|D. Westbrook WR JAC
|9
|98
|I. Smith RB ATL
|10
|119
|B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
|11
|122
|A. Wilson WR MIA
|12
|143
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|13
|146
|D. Walker TE TEN
|14
|167
|J. Tucker K BAL
|15
|170
|Patriots DST NE
|Cummings
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|A. Kamara RB NO
|2
|22
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|3
|27
|A. Green WR CIN
|4
|46
|C. Godwin WR TB
|5
|51
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|6
|70
|R. Penny RB SEA
|7
|75
|L. Murray RB NO
|8
|94
|C. Davis WR TEN
|9
|99
|D. Lewis RB TEN
|10
|118
|K. Ballage RB MIA
|11
|123
|C. Hyde RB KC
|12
|142
|J. Winston QB TB
|13
|147
|K. Dixon RB BAL
|14
|166
|Texans DST HOU
|15
|171
|W. Lutz K NO
|Berkson
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|2
|21
|M. Evans WR TB
|3
|28
|A. Jones RB GB
|4
|45
|B. Cooks WR LAR
|5
|52
|S. Michel RB NE
|6
|69
|B. Mayfield QB CLE
|7
|76
|D. Moore WR CAR
|8
|93
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|9
|100
|M. Jones WR DET
|10
|117
|J. Williams RB GB
|11
|124
|P. Campbell WR IND
|12
|141
|D. Brees QB NO
|13
|148
|C. Anderson RB DET
|14
|165
|Browns DST CLE
|15
|172
|K. Fairbairn K HOU
|Capotorto
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|D. Hopkins WR HOU
|2
|20
|D. Cook RB MIN
|3
|29
|G. Kittle TE SF
|4
|44
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|5
|53
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|6
|68
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|7
|77
|J. Howard RB PHI
|8
|92
|P. Barber RB TB
|9
|101
|G. Allison WR GB
|10
|116
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|11
|125
|J. Jackson RB LAC
|12
|140
|D. Samuel WR SF
|13
|149
|M. Brown RB LAR
|14
|164
|Vikings DST MIN
|15
|173
|H. Butker K KC
|Stryker
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|D. Johnson RB ARI
|2
|19
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|3
|30
|J. Jacobs RB OAK
|4
|43
|R. Woods WR LAR
|5
|54
|R. Anderson WR NYJ
|6
|67
|J. Landry WR CLE
|7
|78
|E. Ebron TE IND
|8
|91
|C. Wentz QB PHI
|9
|102
|G. Tate WR NYG
|10
|115
|N. Harry WR NE
|11
|126
|T. Hockenson TE DET
|12
|139
|M. Breida RB SF
|13
|150
|T. Brady QB NE
|14
|163
|Bills DST BUF
|15
|174
|R. Gould K SF
|Palacios
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|L. Bell RB NYJ
|2
|18
|A. Brown WR OAK
|3
|31
|D. Freeman RB ATL
|4
|42
|J. Edelman WR NE
|5
|55
|O. Howard TE TB
|6
|66
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|7
|79
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|8
|90
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|9
|103
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|10
|114
|K. Stills WR MIA
|11
|127
|P. Rivers QB LAC
|12
|138
|J. Richard RB OAK
|13
|151
|L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
|14
|162
|Rams DST LAR
|15
|175
|J. Elliott K PHI
|Richard
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|J. Conner RB PIT
|2
|17
|M. Thomas WR NO
|3
|32
|D. Williams RB KC
|4
|41
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|5
|56
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|6
|65
|A. Luck QB IND
|7
|80
|J. Cook TE NO
|8
|89
|A. Jeffery WR PHI
|9
|104
|J. Samuels RB PIT
|10
|113
|D. Thompson RB KC
|11
|128
|A. Miller WR CHI
|12
|137
|K. Murray QB ARI
|13
|152
|N. Fant TE DEN
|14
|161
|S. Gostkowski K NE
|15
|176
|Saints DST NO
|Brinson
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|M. Gordon RB LAC
|2
|16
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|3
|33
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|4
|40
|T. Hill WR KC
|5
|57
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|6
|64
|S. Watkins WR KC
|7
|81
|C. Newton QB CAR
|8
|88
|D. Guice RB WAS
|9
|105
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|10
|112
|J. Washington WR PIT
|11
|129
|J. Gordon WR NE
|12
|136
|V. McDonald TE PIT
|13
|153
|N. Hines RB IND
|14
|160
|Ravens DST BAL
|15
|177
|C. Catanzaro K NYJ
|Aizer
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|2
|15
|O. Beckham WR CLE
|3
|34
|S. Diggs WR MIN
|4
|39
|P. Lindsay RB DEN
|5
|58
|H. Henry TE LAC
|6
|63
|T. Coleman RB SF
|7
|82
|D. Pettis WR SF
|8
|87
|R. Freeman RB DEN
|9
|106
|J. McKinnon RB SF
|10
|111
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|11
|130
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|12
|135
|J. Goff QB LAR
|13
|154
|E. Sanders WR DEN
|14
|159
|Chargers DST LAC
|15
|178
|A. Rosas K NYG
|Towers
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|J. Jones WR ATL
|2
|14
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|3
|35
|D. Henry RB TEN
|4
|38
|K. Drake RB MIA
|5
|59
|D. Watson QB HOU
|6
|62
|L. Miller RB HOU
|7
|83
|C. Kirk WR ARI
|8
|86
|L. McCoy RB BUF
|9
|107
|T. Williams WR OAK
|10
|110
|J. Reed TE WAS
|11
|131
|B. Anderson RB TB
|12
|134
|A. Peterson RB WAS
|13
|155
|R. Foster WR BUF
|14
|158
|Cowboys DST DAL
|15
|179
|J. Myers K SEA
|Hassel
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|D. Adams WR GB
|2
|13
|T. Kelce TE KC
|3
|36
|K. Johnson RB DET
|4
|37
|M. Mack RB IND
|5
|60
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|6
|61
|M. Williams WR LAC
|7
|84
|W. Fuller WR HOU
|8
|85
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|9
|108
|M. Valdes-Scantling WR GB
|10
|109
|C. Samuel WR CAR
|11
|132
|D. Jackson WR PHI
|12
|133
|J. Hill RB BAL
|13
|156
|Jaguars DST JAC
|14
|157
|A. Hooper TE ATL
|15
|180
|M. Badgley K LAC
