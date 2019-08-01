Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Melvin Gordon, A.J. Green still high picks in our latest 0.5 PPR mock
Jamey Eisenberg looks at where several players in questionable situations were selected in our latest 0.5 PPR mock draft, including Melvin Gordon, A.J. Green, Andrew Luck and Kenyan Drake.
A professional wrestler, a two-time Super Bowl champion and 10 Fantasy analysts go into a room. No, that's not the start to a bad joke. It actually happened.
It's a draft room.
We recently held a 12-team, 0.5 PPR mock draft with analysts from other sites, including members of Pro Football Focus, the Athletic and Fantasy Football Diehards. Also taking part in this mock draft was WWE superstar Eric Young (an avid Fantasy player), as well as former NFL cornerback Bryant McFadden, who won two Super Bowls with the Steelers and now is a NFL analyst for CBS Sports.
It was a fun draft, and it was interesting to see where some of the newsworthy players were selected. Since the start of training camp, we've had guys getting hurt, dealing with contract holdouts and fighting for their spots on the depth chart.
Obviously, those things will impact Fantasy drafts, which happened here with guys like Melvin Gordon and A.J. Green. Gordon, who is holding out from the Chargers, went in Round 3 to McFadden. Green, who is expected to be out for 6-to-8 weeks with an ankle injury, went in Round 5 to Bob Harris of Fantasy Football Diehards.
The value for both of those guys is fair for now. With Gordon, we don't know when he will show up for the Chargers, but if he's on the field for Week 1, he's a steal in the third round. Conversely, if this holdout lingers into the season, then Round 3 is clearly a mistake. McFadden went with the upside play here.
As a result of Gordon's holdout, Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson have seen their value improve. Ekeler went in Round 7 here to Daniel Kelley of Pro Football Focus, and Ekeler could continue to rise the longer Gordon is out. He could creep into Round 5 consideration in any PPR format. Jackson went in Round 10 to Dave Richard, and Jackson also will benefit with Gordon's absence.
Green was a third-round pick before hurting his ankle, which resulted in him having a minor surgical procedure. Harris still made him the No. 21 receiver off the board in this draft. He went ahead of guys like Tyler Lockett and Tyler Boyd, which could be a mistake, but Green also could be fantastic value if he's ready for Week 1.
For Harris, Green will be his No. 2 receiver after starting his team from the No. 1 overall spot with Saquon Barkley, Leonard Fournette, George Kittle and Cooper Kupp. The rest of his receiving corps (we start three receivers in this league) is Sammy Watkins, DaeSean Hamilton and DeVante Parker, and Hamilton or Parker might have to replace Green if he misses games in the regular season.
Harris' running backs are solid with Barkley, Fournette, Sony Michel, LeSean McCoy and Nyheim Hines. And he has great tight ends (Kittle and Jordan Reed) and quarterbacks (Matt Ryan and Kyler Murray). If Green doesn't have an extended absence, Harris' team could be very good.
As for McFadden, he started his team with Julio Jones and Patrick Mahomes before drafting Gordon. His running backs are Gordon, Devonta Freeman, Lamar Miller, Chris Thompson and Kareem Hunt. His receivers are Jones, Alshon Jeffery, Marvin Jones, Jamison Crowder and Marqise Lee. He has Tom Brady as a backup for Mahomes, and Eric Ebron and Jimmy Graham at tight end.
McFadden also drafted the first DST with the Bears in Round 9. Go figure that the former cornerback drafts the first defense -- even in Fantasy.
McFadden will need Gordon to be ready by Week 1, or at least early in the season, for this team to be good. Otherwise, he will likely need another 5,000 passing yards and 50 touchdowns from Mahomes again this season to make the playoffs in this league.
I drafted a couple of players dealing with some questionable scenarios right now in Kenyan Drake and Andrew Luck. Drake is headed for a timeshare with Kalen Ballage, and Luck has missed the start of training camp with a calf strain, which he's been dealing with since May.
I got Drake in Round 5 as the No. 23 running back off the board. I took him ahead of Tevin Coleman, Tarik Cohen, James White, Michel and Chris Carson, and we'll see if that ends up as a mistake.
I thought I could get Ballage in Round 10, but he went right after my pick of Marquez Valdes-Scantling in Round 9. That could end up as a pick that I regret during the season.
As for Luck, he fell to Round 8 in this draft. You'll see with the results that most of the quarterbacks fell -- welcome to any analysts' draft -- but I thought he was a great value pick at this spot. Luck should be fine for Week 1, and I didn't draft a backup quarterback.
The rest of my roster includes Joe Mixon, Rashaad Penny, Damien Harris, Carlos Hyde, Darwin Thompson and Giovani Bernard at running back, with Zack Ertz at tight end. I also have JuJu Smith-Schuster, Chris Godwin, Dante Pettis, Valdes-Scantling and Albert Wilson at receiver.
I love my quarterback, tight end and receiving corps in this league, and my running backs should be OK if Drake gets close to 200 total touches. Even though Ballage should be a factor, I still expect Drake to be the best running back in Miami this year.
This was a great draft with some amazing Fantasy analysts. I encourage you to study the results in-depth to use as a guide for your Draft Day.
In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award 0.5 points for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 16-round draft.
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Bob Harris - FFDiehards
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|2
|Adam Aizer - CBS
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|3
|Jake Ciely - Athletic
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|4
|Jeff Ratcliffe - PFF
|A. Kamara RB NO
|5
|Heath Cummings - CBS
|D. Hopkins WR HOU
|6
|Bryant McFadden - CBS
|J. Jones WR ATL
|7
|Daniel Kelley - PFF
|D. Johnson RB ARI
|8
|Eric Young - WWE
|D. Adams WR GB
|9
|Jamey Eisenberg - CBS
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|10
|Chris Towers - CBS
|M. Thomas WR NO
|11
|Dave Richard - CBS
|J. Conner RB PIT
|12
|Nando Di Fino - Athletic
|O. Beckham WR CLE
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|Nando Di Fino - Athletic
|A. Brown WR OAK
|14
|Dave Richard - CBS
|T. Kelce TE KC
|15
|Chris Towers - CBS
|T. Hill WR KC
|16
|Jamey Eisenberg - CBS
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|17
|Eric Young - WWE
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|18
|Daniel Kelley - PFF
|L. Bell RB NYJ
|19
|Bryant McFadden - CBS
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|20
|Heath Cummings - CBS
|M. Evans WR TB
|21
|Jeff Ratcliffe - PFF
|D. Cook RB MIN
|22
|Jake Ciely - Athletic
|T. Gurley RB LAR
|23
|Adam Aizer - CBS
|T. Hilton WR IND
|24
|Bob Harris - FFDiehards
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Bob Harris - FFDiehards
|G. Kittle TE SF
|26
|Adam Aizer - CBS
|K. Allen WR LAC
|27
|Jake Ciely - Athletic
|D. Williams RB KC
|28
|Jeff Ratcliffe - PFF
|A. Cooper WR DAL
|29
|Heath Cummings - CBS
|K. Johnson RB DET
|30
|Bryant McFadden - CBS
|M. Gordon RB LAC
|31
|Daniel Kelley - PFF
|S. Diggs WR MIN
|32
|Eric Young - WWE
|A. Jones RB GB
|33
|Jamey Eisenberg - CBS
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|34
|Chris Towers - CBS
|B. Cooks WR LAR
|35
|Dave Richard - CBS
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|36
|Nando Di Fino - Athletic
|J. Jacobs RB OAK
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|Nando Di Fino - Athletic
|M. Ingram RB BAL
|38
|Dave Richard - CBS
|J. Edelman WR NE
|39
|Chris Towers - CBS
|R. Woods WR LAR
|40
|Jamey Eisenberg - CBS
|C. Godwin WR TB
|41
|Eric Young - WWE
|D. Henry RB TEN
|42
|Daniel Kelley - PFF
|K. Golladay WR DET
|43
|Bryant McFadden - CBS
|D. Freeman RB ATL
|44
|Heath Cummings - CBS
|E. Engram TE NYG
|45
|Jeff Ratcliffe - PFF
|M. Mack RB IND
|46
|Jake Ciely - Athletic
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|47
|Adam Aizer - CBS
|P. Lindsay RB DEN
|48
|Bob Harris - FFDiehards
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Bob Harris - FFDiehards
|A. Green WR CIN
|50
|Adam Aizer - CBS
|O. Howard TE TB
|51
|Jake Ciely - Athletic
|C. Kirk WR ARI
|52
|Jeff Ratcliffe - PFF
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|53
|Heath Cummings - CBS
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|54
|Bryant McFadden - CBS
|A. Jeffery WR PHI
|55
|Daniel Kelley - PFF
|C. Davis WR TEN
|56
|Eric Young - WWE
|M. Williams WR LAC
|57
|Jamey Eisenberg - CBS
|K. Drake RB MIA
|58
|Chris Towers - CBS
|D. Watson QB HOU
|59
|Dave Richard - CBS
|R. Anderson WR NYJ
|60
|Nando Di Fino - Athletic
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Nando Di Fino - Athletic
|W. Fuller WR HOU
|62
|Dave Richard - CBS
|D. Moore WR CAR
|63
|Chris Towers - CBS
|T. Coleman RB SF
|64
|Jamey Eisenberg - CBS
|D. Pettis WR SF
|65
|Eric Young - WWE
|D. Westbrook WR JAC
|66
|Daniel Kelley - PFF
|H. Henry TE LAC
|67
|Bryant McFadden - CBS
|E. Ebron TE IND
|68
|Heath Cummings - CBS
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|69
|Jeff Ratcliffe - PFF
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|70
|Jake Ciely - Athletic
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|71
|Adam Aizer - CBS
|J. White RB NE
|72
|Bob Harris - FFDiehards
|S. Michel RB NE
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Bob Harris - FFDiehards
|S. Watkins WR KC
|74
|Adam Aizer - CBS
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|75
|Jake Ciely - Athletic
|V. McDonald TE PIT
|76
|Jeff Ratcliffe - PFF
|J. Cook TE NO
|77
|Heath Cummings - CBS
|C. Carson RB SEA
|78
|Bryant McFadden - CBS
|L. Miller RB HOU
|79
|Daniel Kelley - PFF
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|80
|Eric Young - WWE
|K. Coutee WR HOU
|81
|Jamey Eisenberg - CBS
|R. Penny RB SEA
|82
|Chris Towers - CBS
|D. Guice RB WAS
|83
|Dave Richard - CBS
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|84
|Nando Di Fino - Athletic
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|Nando Di Fino - Athletic
|R. Freeman RB DEN
|86
|Dave Richard - CBS
|J. Howard RB PHI
|87
|Chris Towers - CBS
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|88
|Jamey Eisenberg - CBS
|A. Luck QB IND
|89
|Eric Young - WWE
|L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
|90
|Daniel Kelley - PFF
|J. Landry WR CLE
|91
|Bryant McFadden - CBS
|M. Jones WR DET
|92
|Heath Cummings - CBS
|C. Samuel WR CAR
|93
|Jeff Ratcliffe - PFF
|L. Murray RB NO
|94
|Jake Ciely - Athletic
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|95
|Adam Aizer - CBS
|G. Allison WR GB
|96
|Bob Harris - FFDiehards
|L. McCoy RB BUF
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Bob Harris - FFDiehards
|J. Reed TE WAS
|98
|Adam Aizer - CBS
|R. Jones RB TB
|99
|Jake Ciely - Athletic
|D. Jackson WR PHI
|100
|Jeff Ratcliffe - PFF
|D. Funchess WR IND
|101
|Heath Cummings - CBS
|T. Williams WR OAK
|102
|Bryant McFadden - CBS
|Bears DST CHI
|103
|Daniel Kelley - PFF
|D. Foreman RB HOU
|104
|Eric Young - WWE
|D. Lewis RB TEN
|105
|Jamey Eisenberg - CBS
|M. Valdes-Scantling WR GB
|106
|Chris Towers - CBS
|K. Ballage RB MIA
|107
|Dave Richard - CBS
|P. Barber RB TB
|108
|Nando Di Fino - Athletic
|A. Peterson RB WAS
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|Nando Di Fino - Athletic
|G. Tate WR NYG
|110
|Dave Richard - CBS
|J. Jackson RB LAC
|111
|Chris Towers - CBS
|M. Breida RB SF
|112
|Jamey Eisenberg - CBS
|D. Harris RB NE
|113
|Eric Young - WWE
|A. Miller WR CHI
|114
|Daniel Kelley - PFF
|D. Moncrief WR PIT
|115
|Bryant McFadden - CBS
|J. Graham TE GB
|116
|Heath Cummings - CBS
|C. Wentz QB PHI
|117
|Jeff Ratcliffe - PFF
|N. Harry WR NE
|118
|Jake Ciely - Athletic
|D. Johnson RB CLE
|119
|Adam Aizer - CBS
|E. Sanders WR DEN
|120
|Bob Harris - FFDiehards
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Bob Harris - FFDiehards
|K. Murray QB ARI
|122
|Adam Aizer - CBS
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|123
|Jake Ciely - Athletic
|B. Mayfield QB CLE
|124
|Jeff Ratcliffe - PFF
|J. Washington WR PIT
|125
|Heath Cummings - CBS
|J. Hill RB BAL
|126
|Bryant McFadden - CBS
|C. Thompson RB WAS
|127
|Daniel Kelley - PFF
|J. Winston QB TB
|128
|Eric Young - WWE
|J. Goff QB LAR
|129
|Jamey Eisenberg - CBS
|D. Thompson RB KC
|130
|Chris Towers - CBS
|I. Smith RB ATL
|131
|Dave Richard - CBS
|C. Newton QB CAR
|132
|Nando Di Fino - Athletic
|J. McKinnon RB SF
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|Nando Di Fino - Athletic
|T. Burton TE CHI
|134
|Dave Richard - CBS
|J. Samuels RB PIT
|135
|Chris Towers - CBS
|J. Brown WR BUF
|136
|Jamey Eisenberg - CBS
|C. Hyde RB KC
|137
|Eric Young - WWE
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|138
|Daniel Kelley - PFF
|D. Walker TE TEN
|139
|Bryant McFadden - CBS
|G. Zuerlein K LAR
|140
|Heath Cummings - CBS
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|141
|Jeff Ratcliffe - PFF
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|142
|Jake Ciely - Athletic
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|143
|Adam Aizer - CBS
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|144
|Bob Harris - FFDiehards
|N. Hines RB IND
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Bob Harris - FFDiehards
|D. Hamilton WR DEN
|146
|Adam Aizer - CBS
|M. Brown WR BAL
|147
|Jake Ciely - Athletic
|P. Campbell WR IND
|148
|Jeff Ratcliffe - PFF
|K. Stills WR MIA
|149
|Heath Cummings - CBS
|M. Davis RB CHI
|150
|Bryant McFadden - CBS
|M. Lee WR JAC
|151
|Daniel Kelley - PFF
|C. Edmonds RB ARI
|152
|Eric Young - WWE
|J. Williams RB GB
|153
|Jamey Eisenberg - CBS
|A. Wilson WR MIA
|154
|Chris Towers - CBS
|J. Gordon WR NE
|155
|Dave Richard - CBS
|A. Hooper TE ATL
|156
|Nando Di Fino - Athletic
|Vikings DST MIN
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|Nando Di Fino - Athletic
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|158
|Dave Richard - CBS
|Jaguars DST JAC
|159
|Chris Towers - CBS
|Browns DST CLE
|160
|Jamey Eisenberg - CBS
|G. Bernard RB CIN
|161
|Eric Young - WWE
|C. Anderson RB DET
|162
|Daniel Kelley - PFF
|D. Brees QB NO
|163
|Bryant McFadden - CBS
|T. Brady QB NE
|164
|Heath Cummings - CBS
|Ravens DST BAL
|165
|Jeff Ratcliffe - PFF
|B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
|166
|Jake Ciely - Athletic
|T. Johnson RB DET
|167
|Adam Aizer - CBS
|J. Tucker K BAL
|168
|Bob Harris - FFDiehards
|Chargers DST LAC
|Round 15
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|169
|Bob Harris - FFDiehards
|D. Parker WR MIA
|170
|Adam Aizer - CBS
|D. Jackson RB DAL
|171
|Jake Ciely - Athletic
|Saints DST NO
|172
|Jeff Ratcliffe - PFF
|Bills DST BUF
|173
|Heath Cummings - CBS
|D. Williams RB GB
|174
|Bryant McFadden - CBS
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|175
|Daniel Kelley - PFF
|Rams DST LAR
|176
|Eric Young - WWE
|Patriots DST NE
|177
|Jamey Eisenberg - CBS
|Texans DST HOU
|178
|Chris Towers - CBS
|H. Butker K KC
|179
|Dave Richard - CBS
|S. Gostkowski K NE
|180
|Nando Di Fino - Athletic
|A. Isabella WR ARI
|Round 16
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|181
|Nando Di Fino - Athletic
|W. Lutz K NO
|182
|Dave Richard - CBS
|M. Boykin WR BAL
|183
|Chris Towers - CBS
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|184
|Jamey Eisenberg - CBS
|R. Gould K SF
|185
|Eric Young - WWE
|K. Fairbairn K HOU
|186
|Daniel Kelley - PFF
|M. Badgley K LAC
|187
|Bryant McFadden - CBS
|J. Crowder WR NYJ
|188
|Heath Cummings - CBS
|J. Myers K SEA
|189
|Jeff Ratcliffe - PFF
|B. Maher K DAL
|190
|Jake Ciely - Athletic
|E. Fry K CHI
|191
|Adam Aizer - CBS
|Cowboys DST DAL
|192
|Bob Harris - FFDiehards
|J. Elliott K PHI
|Bob Harris - FFDiehards
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|2
|24
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|3
|25
|G. Kittle TE SF
|4
|48
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|5
|49
|A. Green WR CIN
|6
|72
|S. Michel RB NE
|7
|73
|S. Watkins WR KC
|8
|96
|L. McCoy RB BUF
|9
|97
|J. Reed TE WAS
|10
|120
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|11
|121
|K. Murray QB ARI
|12
|144
|N. Hines RB IND
|13
|145
|D. Hamilton WR DEN
|14
|168
|Chargers DST LAC
|15
|169
|D. Parker WR MIA
|16
|192
|J. Elliott K PHI
|Adam Aizer - CBS
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|2
|23
|T. Hilton WR IND
|3
|26
|K. Allen WR LAC
|4
|47
|P. Lindsay RB DEN
|5
|50
|O. Howard TE TB
|6
|71
|J. White RB NE
|7
|74
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|8
|95
|G. Allison WR GB
|9
|98
|R. Jones RB TB
|10
|119
|E. Sanders WR DEN
|11
|122
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|12
|143
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|13
|146
|M. Brown WR BAL
|14
|167
|J. Tucker K BAL
|15
|170
|D. Jackson RB DAL
|16
|191
|Cowboys DST DAL
|Jake Ciely - Athletic
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|2
|22
|T. Gurley RB LAR
|3
|27
|D. Williams RB KC
|4
|46
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|5
|51
|C. Kirk WR ARI
|6
|70
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|7
|75
|V. McDonald TE PIT
|8
|94
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|9
|99
|D. Jackson WR PHI
|10
|118
|D. Johnson RB CLE
|11
|123
|B. Mayfield QB CLE
|12
|142
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|13
|147
|P. Campbell WR IND
|14
|166
|T. Johnson RB DET
|15
|171
|Saints DST NO
|16
|190
|E. Fry K CHI
|Jeff Ratcliffe - PFF
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|A. Kamara RB NO
|2
|21
|D. Cook RB MIN
|3
|28
|A. Cooper WR DAL
|4
|45
|M. Mack RB IND
|5
|52
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|6
|69
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|7
|76
|J. Cook TE NO
|8
|93
|L. Murray RB NO
|9
|100
|D. Funchess WR IND
|10
|117
|N. Harry WR NE
|11
|124
|J. Washington WR PIT
|12
|141
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|13
|148
|K. Stills WR MIA
|14
|165
|B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
|15
|172
|Bills DST BUF
|16
|189
|B. Maher K DAL
|Heath Cummings - CBS
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|D. Hopkins WR HOU
|2
|20
|M. Evans WR TB
|3
|29
|K. Johnson RB DET
|4
|44
|E. Engram TE NYG
|5
|53
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|6
|68
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|7
|77
|C. Carson RB SEA
|8
|92
|C. Samuel WR CAR
|9
|101
|T. Williams WR OAK
|10
|116
|C. Wentz QB PHI
|11
|125
|J. Hill RB BAL
|12
|140
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|13
|149
|M. Davis RB CHI
|14
|164
|Ravens DST BAL
|15
|173
|D. Williams RB GB
|16
|188
|J. Myers K SEA
|Bryant McFadden - CBS
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|J. Jones WR ATL
|2
|19
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|3
|30
|M. Gordon RB LAC
|4
|43
|D. Freeman RB ATL
|5
|54
|A. Jeffery WR PHI
|6
|67
|E. Ebron TE IND
|7
|78
|L. Miller RB HOU
|8
|91
|M. Jones WR DET
|9
|102
|Bears DST CHI
|10
|115
|J. Graham TE GB
|11
|126
|C. Thompson RB WAS
|12
|139
|G. Zuerlein K LAR
|13
|150
|M. Lee WR JAC
|14
|163
|T. Brady QB NE
|15
|174
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|16
|187
|J. Crowder WR NYJ
|Daniel Kelley - PFF
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|D. Johnson RB ARI
|2
|18
|L. Bell RB NYJ
|3
|31
|S. Diggs WR MIN
|4
|42
|K. Golladay WR DET
|5
|55
|C. Davis WR TEN
|6
|66
|H. Henry TE LAC
|7
|79
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|8
|90
|J. Landry WR CLE
|9
|103
|D. Foreman RB HOU
|10
|114
|D. Moncrief WR PIT
|11
|127
|J. Winston QB TB
|12
|138
|D. Walker TE TEN
|13
|151
|C. Edmonds RB ARI
|14
|162
|D. Brees QB NO
|15
|175
|Rams DST LAR
|16
|186
|M. Badgley K LAC
|Eric Young - WWE
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|D. Adams WR GB
|2
|17
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|3
|32
|A. Jones RB GB
|4
|41
|D. Henry RB TEN
|5
|56
|M. Williams WR LAC
|6
|65
|D. Westbrook WR JAC
|7
|80
|K. Coutee WR HOU
|8
|89
|L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
|9
|104
|D. Lewis RB TEN
|10
|113
|A. Miller WR CHI
|11
|128
|J. Goff QB LAR
|12
|137
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|13
|152
|J. Williams RB GB
|14
|161
|C. Anderson RB DET
|15
|176
|Patriots DST NE
|16
|185
|K. Fairbairn K HOU
|Jamey Eisenberg - CBS
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|2
|16
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|3
|33
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|4
|40
|C. Godwin WR TB
|5
|57
|K. Drake RB MIA
|6
|64
|D. Pettis WR SF
|7
|81
|R. Penny RB SEA
|8
|88
|A. Luck QB IND
|9
|105
|M. Valdes-Scantling WR GB
|10
|112
|D. Harris RB NE
|11
|129
|D. Thompson RB KC
|12
|136
|C. Hyde RB KC
|13
|153
|A. Wilson WR MIA
|14
|160
|G. Bernard RB CIN
|15
|177
|Texans DST HOU
|16
|184
|R. Gould K SF
|Chris Towers - CBS
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|M. Thomas WR NO
|2
|15
|T. Hill WR KC
|3
|34
|B. Cooks WR LAR
|4
|39
|R. Woods WR LAR
|5
|58
|D. Watson QB HOU
|6
|63
|T. Coleman RB SF
|7
|82
|D. Guice RB WAS
|8
|87
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|9
|106
|K. Ballage RB MIA
|10
|111
|M. Breida RB SF
|11
|130
|I. Smith RB ATL
|12
|135
|J. Brown WR BUF
|13
|154
|J. Gordon WR NE
|14
|159
|Browns DST CLE
|15
|178
|H. Butker K KC
|16
|183
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|Dave Richard - CBS
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|J. Conner RB PIT
|2
|14
|T. Kelce TE KC
|3
|35
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|4
|38
|J. Edelman WR NE
|5
|59
|R. Anderson WR NYJ
|6
|62
|D. Moore WR CAR
|7
|83
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|8
|86
|J. Howard RB PHI
|9
|107
|P. Barber RB TB
|10
|110
|J. Jackson RB LAC
|11
|131
|C. Newton QB CAR
|12
|134
|J. Samuels RB PIT
|13
|155
|A. Hooper TE ATL
|14
|158
|Jaguars DST JAC
|15
|179
|S. Gostkowski K NE
|16
|182
|M. Boykin WR BAL
|Nando Di Fino - Athletic
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|O. Beckham WR CLE
|2
|13
|A. Brown WR OAK
|3
|36
|J. Jacobs RB OAK
|4
|37
|M. Ingram RB BAL
|5
|60
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|6
|61
|W. Fuller WR HOU
|7
|84
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|8
|85
|R. Freeman RB DEN
|9
|108
|A. Peterson RB WAS
|10
|109
|G. Tate WR NYG
|11
|132
|J. McKinnon RB SF
|12
|133
|T. Burton TE CHI
|13
|156
|Vikings DST MIN
|14
|157
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|15
|180
|A. Isabella WR ARI
|16
|181
|W. Lutz K NO
Finding a quarterback on Draft Day is easy. Getting an undervalued quarterback to begin the...