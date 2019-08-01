Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Melvin Gordon, A.J. Green still high picks in our latest 0.5 PPR mock

Jamey Eisenberg looks at where several players in questionable situations were selected in our latest 0.5 PPR mock draft, including Melvin Gordon, A.J. Green, Andrew Luck and Kenyan Drake.

A professional wrestler, a two-time Super Bowl champion and 10 Fantasy analysts go into a room. No, that's not the start to a bad joke. It actually happened.

It's a draft room. 

We recently held a 12-team, 0.5 PPR mock draft with analysts from other sites, including members of Pro Football Focus, the Athletic and Fantasy Football Diehards. Also taking part in this mock draft was WWE superstar Eric Young (an avid Fantasy player), as well as former NFL cornerback Bryant McFadden, who won two Super Bowls with the Steelers and now is a NFL analyst for CBS Sports.

It was a fun draft, and it was interesting to see where some of the newsworthy players were selected. Since the start of training camp, we've had guys getting hurt, dealing with contract holdouts and fighting for their spots on the depth chart.

Obviously, those things will impact Fantasy drafts, which happened here with guys like Melvin Gordon and A.J. Green. Gordon, who is holding out from the Chargers, went in Round 3 to McFadden. Green, who is expected to be out for 6-to-8 weeks with an ankle injury, went in Round 5 to Bob Harris of Fantasy Football Diehards.

The value for both of those guys is fair for now. With Gordon, we don't know when he will show up for the Chargers, but if he's on the field for Week 1, he's a steal in the third round. Conversely, if this holdout lingers into the season, then Round 3 is clearly a mistake. McFadden went with the upside play here.

As a result of Gordon's holdout, Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson have seen their value improve. Ekeler went in Round 7 here to Daniel Kelley of Pro Football Focus, and Ekeler could continue to rise the longer Gordon is out. He could creep into Round 5 consideration in any PPR format. Jackson went in Round 10 to Dave Richard, and Jackson also will benefit with Gordon's absence.

Green was a third-round pick before hurting his ankle, which resulted in him having a minor surgical procedure. Harris still made him the No. 21 receiver off the board in this draft. He went ahead of guys like Tyler Lockett and Tyler Boyd, which could be a mistake, but Green also could be fantastic value if he's ready for Week 1.

For Harris, Green will be his No. 2 receiver after starting his team from the No. 1 overall spot with Saquon Barkley, Leonard Fournette, George Kittle and Cooper Kupp. The rest of his receiving corps (we start three receivers in this league) is Sammy Watkins, DaeSean Hamilton and DeVante Parker, and Hamilton or Parker might have to replace Green if he misses games in the regular season.

Harris' running backs are solid with Barkley, Fournette, Sony Michel, LeSean McCoy and Nyheim Hines. And he has great tight ends (Kittle and Jordan Reed) and quarterbacks (Matt Ryan and Kyler Murray). If Green doesn't have an extended absence, Harris' team could be very good.

As for McFadden, he started his team with Julio Jones and Patrick Mahomes before drafting Gordon. His running backs are Gordon, Devonta Freeman, Lamar Miller, Chris Thompson and Kareem Hunt. His receivers are Jones, Alshon Jeffery, Marvin Jones, Jamison Crowder and Marqise Lee. He has Tom Brady as a backup for Mahomes, and Eric Ebron and Jimmy Graham at tight end.

McFadden also drafted the first DST with the Bears in Round 9. Go figure that the former cornerback drafts the first defense -- even in Fantasy.

McFadden will need Gordon to be ready by Week 1, or at least early in the season, for this team to be good. Otherwise, he will likely need another 5,000 passing yards and 50 touchdowns from Mahomes again this season to make the playoffs in this league.

I drafted a couple of players dealing with some questionable scenarios right now in Kenyan Drake and Andrew Luck. Drake is headed for a timeshare with Kalen Ballage, and Luck has missed the start of training camp with a calf strain, which he's been dealing with since May.

I got Drake in Round 5 as the No. 23 running back off the board. I took him ahead of Tevin Coleman, Tarik Cohen, James White, Michel and Chris Carson, and we'll see if that ends up as a mistake.

I thought I could get Ballage in Round 10, but he went right after my pick of Marquez Valdes-Scantling in Round 9. That could end up as a pick that I regret during the season.

As for Luck, he fell to Round 8 in this draft. You'll see with the results that most of the quarterbacks fell -- welcome to any analysts' draft -- but I thought he was a great value pick at this spot. Luck should be fine for Week 1, and I didn't draft a backup quarterback.

The rest of my roster includes Joe Mixon, Rashaad Penny, Damien Harris, Carlos Hyde, Darwin Thompson and Giovani Bernard at running back, with Zack Ertz at tight end. I also have JuJu Smith-Schuster, Chris Godwin, Dante Pettis, Valdes-Scantling and Albert Wilson at receiver.

I love my quarterback, tight end and receiving corps in this league, and my running backs should be OK if Drake gets close to 200 total touches. Even though Ballage should be a factor, I still expect Drake to be the best running back in Miami this year.

This was a great draft with some amazing Fantasy analysts. I encourage you to study the results in-depth to use as a guide for your Draft Day.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award 0.5 points for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 16-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows: 

  1. Bob Harris, Fantasy Football Diehards
  2. Adam Aizer, CBS Sports
  3. Jake Ciely, The Athletic
  4. Jeff Ratcliffe, Pro Football Focus
  5. Heath Cummings, CBS Sports
  6. Bryant McFadden, CBS Sports
  7. Daniel Kelley, Pro Football Focus
  8. Eric Young, WWE
  9. Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports
  10. Chris Towers, CBS Sports
  11. Dave Richard, CBS Sports
  12. Nando Di Fino, The Athletic
Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Bob Harris - FFDiehards S. Barkley RB NYG
2 Adam Aizer - CBS E. Elliott RB DAL
3 Jake Ciely - Athletic C. McCaffrey RB CAR
4 Jeff Ratcliffe - PFF A. Kamara RB NO
5 Heath Cummings - CBS D. Hopkins WR HOU
6 Bryant McFadden - CBS J. Jones WR ATL
7 Daniel Kelley - PFF D. Johnson RB ARI
8 Eric Young - WWE D. Adams WR GB
9 Jamey Eisenberg - CBS J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
10 Chris Towers - CBS M. Thomas WR NO
11 Dave Richard - CBS J. Conner RB PIT
12 Nando Di Fino - Athletic O. Beckham WR CLE
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 Nando Di Fino - Athletic A. Brown WR OAK
14 Dave Richard - CBS T. Kelce TE KC
15 Chris Towers - CBS T. Hill WR KC
16 Jamey Eisenberg - CBS J. Mixon RB CIN
17 Eric Young - WWE N. Chubb RB CLE
18 Daniel Kelley - PFF L. Bell RB NYJ
19 Bryant McFadden - CBS P. Mahomes QB KC
20 Heath Cummings - CBS M. Evans WR TB
21 Jeff Ratcliffe - PFF D. Cook RB MIN
22 Jake Ciely - Athletic T. Gurley RB LAR
23 Adam Aizer - CBS T. Hilton WR IND
24 Bob Harris - FFDiehards L. Fournette RB JAC
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Bob Harris - FFDiehards G. Kittle TE SF
26 Adam Aizer - CBS K. Allen WR LAC
27 Jake Ciely - Athletic D. Williams RB KC
28 Jeff Ratcliffe - PFF A. Cooper WR DAL
29 Heath Cummings - CBS K. Johnson RB DET
30 Bryant McFadden - CBS M. Gordon RB LAC
31 Daniel Kelley - PFF S. Diggs WR MIN
32 Eric Young - WWE A. Jones RB GB
33 Jamey Eisenberg - CBS Z. Ertz TE PHI
34 Chris Towers - CBS B. Cooks WR LAR
35 Dave Richard - CBS A. Thielen WR MIN
36 Nando Di Fino - Athletic J. Jacobs RB OAK
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 Nando Di Fino - Athletic M. Ingram RB BAL
38 Dave Richard - CBS J. Edelman WR NE
39 Chris Towers - CBS R. Woods WR LAR
40 Jamey Eisenberg - CBS C. Godwin WR TB
41 Eric Young - WWE D. Henry RB TEN
42 Daniel Kelley - PFF K. Golladay WR DET
43 Bryant McFadden - CBS D. Freeman RB ATL
44 Heath Cummings - CBS E. Engram TE NYG
45 Jeff Ratcliffe - PFF M. Mack RB IND
46 Jake Ciely - Athletic C. Ridley WR ATL
47 Adam Aizer - CBS P. Lindsay RB DEN
48 Bob Harris - FFDiehards C. Kupp WR LAR
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Bob Harris - FFDiehards A. Green WR CIN
50 Adam Aizer - CBS O. Howard TE TB
51 Jake Ciely - Athletic C. Kirk WR ARI
52 Jeff Ratcliffe - PFF T. Lockett WR SEA
53 Heath Cummings - CBS T. Boyd WR CIN
54 Bryant McFadden - CBS A. Jeffery WR PHI
55 Daniel Kelley - PFF C. Davis WR TEN
56 Eric Young - WWE M. Williams WR LAC
57 Jamey Eisenberg - CBS K. Drake RB MIA
58 Chris Towers - CBS D. Watson QB HOU
59 Dave Richard - CBS R. Anderson WR NYJ
60 Nando Di Fino - Athletic D. Montgomery RB CHI
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 Nando Di Fino - Athletic W. Fuller WR HOU
62 Dave Richard - CBS D. Moore WR CAR
63 Chris Towers - CBS T. Coleman RB SF
64 Jamey Eisenberg - CBS D. Pettis WR SF
65 Eric Young - WWE D. Westbrook WR JAC
66 Daniel Kelley - PFF H. Henry TE LAC
67 Bryant McFadden - CBS E. Ebron TE IND
68 Heath Cummings - CBS T. Cohen RB CHI
69 Jeff Ratcliffe - PFF A. Robinson WR CHI
70 Jake Ciely - Athletic S. Shepard WR NYG
71 Adam Aizer - CBS J. White RB NE
72 Bob Harris - FFDiehards S. Michel RB NE
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Bob Harris - FFDiehards S. Watkins WR KC
74 Adam Aizer - CBS A. Rodgers QB GB
75 Jake Ciely - Athletic V. McDonald TE PIT
76 Jeff Ratcliffe - PFF J. Cook TE NO
77 Heath Cummings - CBS C. Carson RB SEA
78 Bryant McFadden - CBS L. Miller RB HOU
79 Daniel Kelley - PFF A. Ekeler RB LAC
80 Eric Young - WWE K. Coutee WR HOU
81 Jamey Eisenberg - CBS R. Penny RB SEA
82 Chris Towers - CBS D. Guice RB WAS
83 Dave Richard - CBS M. Sanders RB PHI
84 Nando Di Fino - Athletic D. Njoku TE CLE
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 Nando Di Fino - Athletic R. Freeman RB DEN
86 Dave Richard - CBS J. Howard RB PHI
87 Chris Towers - CBS D. Henderson RB LAR
88 Jamey Eisenberg - CBS A. Luck QB IND
89 Eric Young - WWE L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
90 Daniel Kelley - PFF J. Landry WR CLE
91 Bryant McFadden - CBS M. Jones WR DET
92 Heath Cummings - CBS C. Samuel WR CAR
93 Jeff Ratcliffe - PFF L. Murray RB NO
94 Jake Ciely - Athletic C. Sutton WR DEN
95 Adam Aizer - CBS G. Allison WR GB
96 Bob Harris - FFDiehards L. McCoy RB BUF
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Bob Harris - FFDiehards J. Reed TE WAS
98 Adam Aizer - CBS R. Jones RB TB
99 Jake Ciely - Athletic D. Jackson WR PHI
100 Jeff Ratcliffe - PFF D. Funchess WR IND
101 Heath Cummings - CBS T. Williams WR OAK
102 Bryant McFadden - CBS Bears DST CHI
103 Daniel Kelley - PFF D. Foreman RB HOU
104 Eric Young - WWE D. Lewis RB TEN
105 Jamey Eisenberg - CBS M. Valdes-Scantling WR GB
106 Chris Towers - CBS K. Ballage RB MIA
107 Dave Richard - CBS P. Barber RB TB
108 Nando Di Fino - Athletic A. Peterson RB WAS
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 Nando Di Fino - Athletic G. Tate WR NYG
110 Dave Richard - CBS J. Jackson RB LAC
111 Chris Towers - CBS M. Breida RB SF
112 Jamey Eisenberg - CBS D. Harris RB NE
113 Eric Young - WWE A. Miller WR CHI
114 Daniel Kelley - PFF D. Moncrief WR PIT
115 Bryant McFadden - CBS J. Graham TE GB
116 Heath Cummings - CBS C. Wentz QB PHI
117 Jeff Ratcliffe - PFF N. Harry WR NE
118 Jake Ciely - Athletic D. Johnson RB CLE
119 Adam Aizer - CBS E. Sanders WR DEN
120 Bob Harris - FFDiehards M. Ryan QB ATL
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Bob Harris - FFDiehards K. Murray QB ARI
122 Adam Aizer - CBS A. Mattison RB MIN
123 Jake Ciely - Athletic B. Mayfield QB CLE
124 Jeff Ratcliffe - PFF J. Washington WR PIT
125 Heath Cummings - CBS J. Hill RB BAL
126 Bryant McFadden - CBS C. Thompson RB WAS
127 Daniel Kelley - PFF J. Winston QB TB
128 Eric Young - WWE J. Goff QB LAR
129 Jamey Eisenberg - CBS D. Thompson RB KC
130 Chris Towers - CBS I. Smith RB ATL
131 Dave Richard - CBS C. Newton QB CAR
132 Nando Di Fino - Athletic J. McKinnon RB SF
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 Nando Di Fino - Athletic T. Burton TE CHI
134 Dave Richard - CBS J. Samuels RB PIT
135 Chris Towers - CBS J. Brown WR BUF
136 Jamey Eisenberg - CBS C. Hyde RB KC
137 Eric Young - WWE M. Andrews TE BAL
138 Daniel Kelley - PFF D. Walker TE TEN
139 Bryant McFadden - CBS G. Zuerlein K LAR
140 Heath Cummings - CBS D. Singletary RB BUF
141 Jeff Ratcliffe - PFF R. Wilson QB SEA
142 Jake Ciely - Athletic M. Gallup WR DAL
143 Adam Aizer - CBS D. Metcalf WR SEA
144 Bob Harris - FFDiehards N. Hines RB IND
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Bob Harris - FFDiehards D. Hamilton WR DEN
146 Adam Aizer - CBS M. Brown WR BAL
147 Jake Ciely - Athletic P. Campbell WR IND
148 Jeff Ratcliffe - PFF K. Stills WR MIA
149 Heath Cummings - CBS M. Davis RB CHI
150 Bryant McFadden - CBS M. Lee WR JAC
151 Daniel Kelley - PFF C. Edmonds RB ARI
152 Eric Young - WWE J. Williams RB GB
153 Jamey Eisenberg - CBS A. Wilson WR MIA
154 Chris Towers - CBS J. Gordon WR NE
155 Dave Richard - CBS A. Hooper TE ATL
156 Nando Di Fino - Athletic Vikings DST MIN
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 Nando Di Fino - Athletic L. Jackson QB BAL
158 Dave Richard - CBS Jaguars DST JAC
159 Chris Towers - CBS Browns DST CLE
160 Jamey Eisenberg - CBS G. Bernard RB CIN
161 Eric Young - WWE C. Anderson RB DET
162 Daniel Kelley - PFF D. Brees QB NO
163 Bryant McFadden - CBS T. Brady QB NE
164 Heath Cummings - CBS Ravens DST BAL
165 Jeff Ratcliffe - PFF B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
166 Jake Ciely - Athletic T. Johnson RB DET
167 Adam Aizer - CBS J. Tucker K BAL
168 Bob Harris - FFDiehards Chargers DST LAC
Round 15
Pos Team Player
169 Bob Harris - FFDiehards D. Parker WR MIA
170 Adam Aizer - CBS D. Jackson RB DAL
171 Jake Ciely - Athletic Saints DST NO
172 Jeff Ratcliffe - PFF Bills DST BUF
173 Heath Cummings - CBS D. Williams RB GB
174 Bryant McFadden - CBS K. Hunt RB CLE
175 Daniel Kelley - PFF Rams DST LAR
176 Eric Young - WWE Patriots DST NE
177 Jamey Eisenberg - CBS Texans DST HOU
178 Chris Towers - CBS H. Butker K KC
179 Dave Richard - CBS S. Gostkowski K NE
180 Nando Di Fino - Athletic A. Isabella WR ARI
Round 16
Pos Team Player
181 Nando Di Fino - Athletic W. Lutz K NO
182 Dave Richard - CBS M. Boykin WR BAL
183 Chris Towers - CBS D. Goedert TE PHI
184 Jamey Eisenberg - CBS R. Gould K SF
185 Eric Young - WWE K. Fairbairn K HOU
186 Daniel Kelley - PFF M. Badgley K LAC
187 Bryant McFadden - CBS J. Crowder WR NYJ
188 Heath Cummings - CBS J. Myers K SEA
189 Jeff Ratcliffe - PFF B. Maher K DAL
190 Jake Ciely - Athletic E. Fry K CHI
191 Adam Aizer - CBS Cowboys DST DAL
192 Bob Harris - FFDiehards J. Elliott K PHI
Team by Team
Bob Harris - FFDiehards
Rd Pk Player
1 1 S. Barkley RB NYG
2 24 L. Fournette RB JAC
3 25 G. Kittle TE SF
4 48 C. Kupp WR LAR
5 49 A. Green WR CIN
6 72 S. Michel RB NE
7 73 S. Watkins WR KC
8 96 L. McCoy RB BUF
9 97 J. Reed TE WAS
10 120 M. Ryan QB ATL
11 121 K. Murray QB ARI
12 144 N. Hines RB IND
13 145 D. Hamilton WR DEN
14 168 Chargers DST LAC
15 169 D. Parker WR MIA
16 192 J. Elliott K PHI
Adam Aizer - CBS
Rd Pk Player
1 2 E. Elliott RB DAL
2 23 T. Hilton WR IND
3 26 K. Allen WR LAC
4 47 P. Lindsay RB DEN
5 50 O. Howard TE TB
6 71 J. White RB NE
7 74 A. Rodgers QB GB
8 95 G. Allison WR GB
9 98 R. Jones RB TB
10 119 E. Sanders WR DEN
11 122 A. Mattison RB MIN
12 143 D. Metcalf WR SEA
13 146 M. Brown WR BAL
14 167 J. Tucker K BAL
15 170 D. Jackson RB DAL
16 191 Cowboys DST DAL
Jake Ciely - Athletic
Rd Pk Player
1 3 C. McCaffrey RB CAR
2 22 T. Gurley RB LAR
3 27 D. Williams RB KC
4 46 C. Ridley WR ATL
5 51 C. Kirk WR ARI
6 70 S. Shepard WR NYG
7 75 V. McDonald TE PIT
8 94 C. Sutton WR DEN
9 99 D. Jackson WR PHI
10 118 D. Johnson RB CLE
11 123 B. Mayfield QB CLE
12 142 M. Gallup WR DAL
13 147 P. Campbell WR IND
14 166 T. Johnson RB DET
15 171 Saints DST NO
16 190 E. Fry K CHI
Jeff Ratcliffe - PFF
Rd Pk Player
1 4 A. Kamara RB NO
2 21 D. Cook RB MIN
3 28 A. Cooper WR DAL
4 45 M. Mack RB IND
5 52 T. Lockett WR SEA
6 69 A. Robinson WR CHI
7 76 J. Cook TE NO
8 93 L. Murray RB NO
9 100 D. Funchess WR IND
10 117 N. Harry WR NE
11 124 J. Washington WR PIT
12 141 R. Wilson QB SEA
13 148 K. Stills WR MIA
14 165 B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
15 172 Bills DST BUF
16 189 B. Maher K DAL
Heath Cummings - CBS
Rd Pk Player
1 5 D. Hopkins WR HOU
2 20 M. Evans WR TB
3 29 K. Johnson RB DET
4 44 E. Engram TE NYG
5 53 T. Boyd WR CIN
6 68 T. Cohen RB CHI
7 77 C. Carson RB SEA
8 92 C. Samuel WR CAR
9 101 T. Williams WR OAK
10 116 C. Wentz QB PHI
11 125 J. Hill RB BAL
12 140 D. Singletary RB BUF
13 149 M. Davis RB CHI
14 164 Ravens DST BAL
15 173 D. Williams RB GB
16 188 J. Myers K SEA
Bryant McFadden - CBS
Rd Pk Player
1 6 J. Jones WR ATL
2 19 P. Mahomes QB KC
3 30 M. Gordon RB LAC
4 43 D. Freeman RB ATL
5 54 A. Jeffery WR PHI
6 67 E. Ebron TE IND
7 78 L. Miller RB HOU
8 91 M. Jones WR DET
9 102 Bears DST CHI
10 115 J. Graham TE GB
11 126 C. Thompson RB WAS
12 139 G. Zuerlein K LAR
13 150 M. Lee WR JAC
14 163 T. Brady QB NE
15 174 K. Hunt RB CLE
16 187 J. Crowder WR NYJ
Daniel Kelley - PFF
Rd Pk Player
1 7 D. Johnson RB ARI
2 18 L. Bell RB NYJ
3 31 S. Diggs WR MIN
4 42 K. Golladay WR DET
5 55 C. Davis WR TEN
6 66 H. Henry TE LAC
7 79 A. Ekeler RB LAC
8 90 J. Landry WR CLE
9 103 D. Foreman RB HOU
10 114 D. Moncrief WR PIT
11 127 J. Winston QB TB
12 138 D. Walker TE TEN
13 151 C. Edmonds RB ARI
14 162 D. Brees QB NO
15 175 Rams DST LAR
16 186 M. Badgley K LAC
Eric Young - WWE
Rd Pk Player
1 8 D. Adams WR GB
2 17 N. Chubb RB CLE
3 32 A. Jones RB GB
4 41 D. Henry RB TEN
5 56 M. Williams WR LAC
6 65 D. Westbrook WR JAC
7 80 K. Coutee WR HOU
8 89 L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
9 104 D. Lewis RB TEN
10 113 A. Miller WR CHI
11 128 J. Goff QB LAR
12 137 M. Andrews TE BAL
13 152 J. Williams RB GB
14 161 C. Anderson RB DET
15 176 Patriots DST NE
16 185 K. Fairbairn K HOU
Jamey Eisenberg - CBS
Rd Pk Player
1 9 J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
2 16 J. Mixon RB CIN
3 33 Z. Ertz TE PHI
4 40 C. Godwin WR TB
5 57 K. Drake RB MIA
6 64 D. Pettis WR SF
7 81 R. Penny RB SEA
8 88 A. Luck QB IND
9 105 M. Valdes-Scantling WR GB
10 112 D. Harris RB NE
11 129 D. Thompson RB KC
12 136 C. Hyde RB KC
13 153 A. Wilson WR MIA
14 160 G. Bernard RB CIN
15 177 Texans DST HOU
16 184 R. Gould K SF
Chris Towers - CBS
Rd Pk Player
1 10 M. Thomas WR NO
2 15 T. Hill WR KC
3 34 B. Cooks WR LAR
4 39 R. Woods WR LAR
5 58 D. Watson QB HOU
6 63 T. Coleman RB SF
7 82 D. Guice RB WAS
8 87 D. Henderson RB LAR
9 106 K. Ballage RB MIA
10 111 M. Breida RB SF
11 130 I. Smith RB ATL
12 135 J. Brown WR BUF
13 154 J. Gordon WR NE
14 159 Browns DST CLE
15 178 H. Butker K KC
16 183 D. Goedert TE PHI
Dave Richard - CBS
Rd Pk Player
1 11 J. Conner RB PIT
2 14 T. Kelce TE KC
3 35 A. Thielen WR MIN
4 38 J. Edelman WR NE
5 59 R. Anderson WR NYJ
6 62 D. Moore WR CAR
7 83 M. Sanders RB PHI
8 86 J. Howard RB PHI
9 107 P. Barber RB TB
10 110 J. Jackson RB LAC
11 131 C. Newton QB CAR
12 134 J. Samuels RB PIT
13 155 A. Hooper TE ATL
14 158 Jaguars DST JAC
15 179 S. Gostkowski K NE
16 182 M. Boykin WR BAL
Nando Di Fino - Athletic
Rd Pk Player
1 12 O. Beckham WR CLE
2 13 A. Brown WR OAK
3 36 J. Jacobs RB OAK
4 37 M. Ingram RB BAL
5 60 D. Montgomery RB CHI
6 61 W. Fuller WR HOU
7 84 D. Njoku TE CLE
8 85 R. Freeman RB DEN
9 108 A. Peterson RB WAS
10 109 G. Tate WR NYG
11 132 J. McKinnon RB SF
12 133 T. Burton TE CHI
13 156 Vikings DST MIN
14 157 L. Jackson QB BAL
15 180 A. Isabella WR ARI
16 181 W. Lutz K NO
