It's time for the Scott Fish Bowl, which means a lot of Fantasy managers -- as many as 3,000 -- are all competing to win one league. That's not a misprint.

This is Year 12 of this awesome league, and you will likely see a lot of #SFB12 trending on Twitter for the next few weeks. Scott Fish, the Fantasy analyst who invented this league, calls it "the largest pro-am league in the Fantasy industry."

Nearly every Fantasy analyst in the industry takes part in the Scott Fish Bowl, as well as celebrities, former athletes and thousands of excited Fantasy managers. Scott says "it's about community, networking, and of course raising money for worthwhile causes."

Scott has helped raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for Toys for Tots through his Fantasy Cares program. As a result of his efforts, Scott has been recognized for numerous awards, including the Fantasy Sports and Gaming Association (FSGA) Humanitarian of the Year in 2019.

The Scott Fish Bowl is a lot of fun, and there are unique rules. Scott expects there to be 3,000 Fantasy teams in 250 different leagues of 12 teams. No trading is allowed, and you don't use a defense.

You have a 22-player roster with a lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, 3 FLEX (RB/WR/TE/K) and one Superflex (QB/RB/WR/TE/K) with 11 players on the bench.

The scoring is fractional, and quarterbacks get six points for passing touchdowns, two points for a 2-point conversion, 0.04 points for passing yards and 0.5 points per completion. But there are also negative points for interceptions (minus-4) and incompletions (minus-1).

Running backs and receivers get six points for a touchdown, two points for a two-point conversion, 0.1 points per yard, 0.5 points per reception and 0.5 points per first down. Tight ends also get an extra 0.5 points per reception and an extra 0.5 points per first down. And any kick or punt return for a touchdown is six points for that player, as well as six points if your player recovers a ball in the end zone for a touchdown. Fumbles lost are minus-2 points for all positions.

Kickers can be used as flex spots in the Scott Fish Bowl, and the scoring for the position is 0.1 for every yard on each field goal. For example, a 37-yard kick is 3.7 points. You also get one point for every extra point.

Fantasy managers get $100 for waivers, and the playoffs start in Week 12. Half the field will make the playoffs, including all teams with 13 or more wins. The remainder are based on points. From there, it is a tournament of all the division winners (team with the best record) and highest-scoring teams competing for the title through Week 17.

The scoring prioritizes quarterbacks and tight ends in a big way. And for the draft, there is a third-round reversal, which means the Fantasy manager drafting at No. 12 overall would now have the first pick in the third round at No. 25 overall.

For those of you taking part in #SFB12, this is a great mock draft to use as a guide. All of the analysts in this mock draft are in the Scott Fish Bowl, including Scott himself.

I had the No. 3 overall pick, and I started my team with Travis Kelce after Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes came off the board. I got lucky to get Jalen Hurts in Round 2, and the rest of my quarterbacks are Trevor Lawrence, Mitchell Trubisky and Desmond Ridder. I'm going to need Hurts and Lawrence to make big leaps in production -- and accuracy -- this year.

I prioritized tight ends (Kelce and Dallas Goedert), quarterbacks (Hurts and Lawrence) and running backs (Leonard Fournette and Nick Chubb) with my first six picks because of the scoring and didn't start looking at receiver until Round 7. That's the weakness on my team, but it's OK in this league.

My top receivers are Michael Thomas, Gabriel Davis, Allen Lazard, Tyler Boyd and K.J. Osborn, and that group should be fine if my other players deliver as expected. I also took chances on league-winning running backs like Tony Pollard and Alexander Mattison, and you want difference makers in a league like this if you want a chance to win it all.

We'll see if I follow the same strategy when #SFB12 is live. And it would be an honor to win the Scott Fish Bowl this year.

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Scott Fish, Scott Fish Bowl

2. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy

3. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer

4. Dennis Esser, The Athletic

5. Tera Roberts, FFT Podcast Contributor

6. Jacob Gibbs, SportsLine Fantasy Analyst

7. Frank Stampfl, Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast Host

8. Dan Schneier, Fantasy Editor

9. Adam Aizer, Fantasy Football Today Podcast Host

10. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer

11. Joe Polito, Social Media Senior Manager

12. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer