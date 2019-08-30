Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Our final PPR draft heading into Labor Day weekend

Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest PPR mock draft heading into a busy time for Fantasy drafts over Labor Day weekend.

This is it. It's the final weekend of Fantasy Football drafts for 2019. Are you ready?

Of course you are.

But just in case you need one final piece of homework to study, here's our latest 12-team PPR mock draft, which took place Thursday and features members of our CBS Sports staff. This is one last guide for you to follow on how you might want to build your team.

You can see some of the key players we've been talking about for the last several weeks and where they were selected. For example, Ezekiel Elliott was still drafted at No. 5 overall, even with his contract holdout. Melvin Gordon, who is also holding out, was drafted in Round 5.

I'm fine with both of these selections, although I wish Will Brinson had drafted Tony Pollard to pair with Elliott. Pollard instead went to Dave Richard in Round 8. However, Jack Capotorto drafted Austin Ekeler in Round 6 to pair with Gordon, which was a smart move.

This was our first mock draft since Andrew Luck retired, and it was interesting to see where the other Colts were selected. Marlon Mack went to Brinson in Round 5, which could be a steal, and I'm still confident in him based on the Indianapolis offensive line.

Brinson also drafted T.Y. Hilton in Round 4 -- he seems to like questionable players -- and I think that's too soon. I would rather have Hilton in Round 5, and Brinson took Hilton ahead of Cooper Kupp, Kenny Golladay and Josh Gordon, which could be a mistake.

Duke Johnson was drafted in Round 5, and that's a good spot for him now that he's the starter in Houston with Lamar Miller (ACL) out. Johnson should have a career year with an increased workload, and he's someone you should covet on Draft Day in this range.

I was actually hoping Johnson made it back to me in Round 5, but I had no such luck. Instead, I settled for Tevin Coleman, who I like a lot and is a key member of my roster.

I had the No. 10 overall selection, and I started my team with Michael Thomas, James Conner, Robert Woods and Josh Jacobs with my first four picks. Then, after taking Coleman, I did something unique for me.

I drafted a quarterback.

I usually wait as long as possible to draft a quarterback, and my typical targets in most drafts have been Cam Newton, Jameis Winston, Lamar Jackson and Jared Goff. I love that group of quarterbacks, but I couldn't pass on Aaron Rodgers in Round 6. If he delivers as he usually does, this team is in great shape.

The rest of my roster features Matt Breida, Jaylen Samuels and C.J. Anderson, and I like having the handcuffs for Conner and Coleman. Breida, however, has standalone value if needed since I expect him to get enough quality touches in tandem with Coleman.

At receiver, I have Marvin Jones, Jamison Crowder, Anthony Miller and Cole Beasley behind Thomas and Woods, and I like this group. Jones or Crowder will be my third starting receiver, and Miller and Beasley should be key contributors on their respective teams.

I waited on tight end and ended up with Austin Hooper, who is underrated this season. He's the No. 13 tight end off the board based on the CBS Sports Average Draft Position despite finishing as the No. 6 PPR tight end last year. I'll gladly take him at this spot.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 16-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

  1. Adam Aizer, Podcast Host
  2. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
  3. Tommy Tran, CBS Sports HQ Host
  4. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
  5. Will Brinson, Senior NFL Writer
  6. Michael Kiser, Director, Video Production
  7. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
  8. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy
  9. Pete Prisco, Senior NFL Writer
  10. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
  11. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
  12. Jack Capotorto, CBS Sports HQ Producer
Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Adam Aizer S. Barkley RB NYG
2 Meron Berkson C. McCaffrey RB CAR
3 Tommy Tran A. Kamara RB NO
4 Dave Richard D. Hopkins WR HOU
5 Will Brinson E. Elliott RB DAL
6 Michael Kiser D. Adams WR GB
7 Heath Cummings J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
8 Chris Towers J. Jones WR ATL
9 Pete Prisco D. Cook RB MIN
10 Jamey Eisenberg M. Thomas WR NO
11 George Maselli T. Hill WR KC
12 Jack Capotorto O. Beckham WR CLE
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 Jack Capotorto T. Kelce TE KC
14 George Maselli L. Bell RB NYJ
15 Jamey Eisenberg J. Conner RB PIT
16 Pete Prisco L. Fournette RB JAC
17 Chris Towers D. Johnson RB ARI
18 Heath Cummings M. Evans WR TB
19 Michael Kiser N. Chubb RB CLE
20 Will Brinson J. Mixon RB CIN
21 Dave Richard G. Kittle TE SF
22 Tommy Tran Z. Ertz TE PHI
23 Meron Berkson A. Brown WR OAK
24 Adam Aizer T. Gurley RB LAR
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Adam Aizer K. Allen WR LAC
26 Meron Berkson K. Johnson RB DET
27 Tommy Tran A. Thielen WR MIN
28 Dave Richard D. Williams RB KC
29 Will Brinson S. Diggs WR MIN
30 Michael Kiser B. Cooks WR LAR
31 Heath Cummings J. Edelman WR NE
32 Chris Towers D. Freeman RB ATL
33 Pete Prisco P. Mahomes QB KC
34 Jamey Eisenberg R. Woods WR LAR
35 George Maselli C. Carson RB SEA
36 Jack Capotorto C. Godwin WR TB
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 Jack Capotorto T. Lockett WR SEA
38 George Maselli E. Engram TE NYG
39 Jamey Eisenberg J. Jacobs RB OAK
40 Pete Prisco C. Ridley WR ATL
41 Chris Towers A. Cooper WR DAL
42 Heath Cummings A. Jones RB GB
43 Michael Kiser M. Ingram RB BAL
44 Will Brinson T. Hilton WR IND
45 Dave Richard C. Kupp WR LAR
46 Tommy Tran K. Golladay WR DET
47 Meron Berkson A. Green WR CIN
48 Adam Aizer O. Howard TE TB
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Adam Aizer J. Gordon WR NE
50 Meron Berkson T. Boyd WR CIN
51 Tommy Tran D. Montgomery RB CHI
52 Dave Richard S. Michel RB NE
53 Will Brinson M. Mack RB IND
54 Michael Kiser D. Johnson RB HOU
55 Heath Cummings H. Henry TE LAC
56 Chris Towers D. Watson QB HOU
57 Pete Prisco J. Cook TE NO
58 Jamey Eisenberg T. Coleman RB SF
59 George Maselli D. Moore WR CAR
60 Jack Capotorto M. Gordon RB LAC
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 Jack Capotorto A. Ekeler RB LAC
62 George Maselli J. White RB NE
63 Jamey Eisenberg A. Rodgers QB GB
64 Pete Prisco L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
65 Chris Towers A. Jeffery WR PHI
66 Heath Cummings K. Drake RB MIA
67 Michael Kiser C. Samuel WR CAR
68 Will Brinson D. Westbrook WR JAC
69 Dave Richard A. Robinson WR CHI
70 Tommy Tran S. Shepard WR NYG
71 Meron Berkson J. Landry WR CLE
72 Adam Aizer P. Lindsay RB DEN
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Adam Aizer W. Fuller WR HOU
74 Meron Berkson T. Cohen RB CHI
75 Tommy Tran M. Sanders RB PHI
76 Dave Richard D. Henry RB TEN
77 Will Brinson M. Valdes-Scantling WR GB
78 Michael Kiser R. Anderson WR NYJ
79 Heath Cummings L. Murray RB NO
80 Chris Towers S. Watkins WR KC
81 Pete Prisco C. Kirk WR ARI
82 Jamey Eisenberg M. Breida RB SF
83 George Maselli M. Williams WR LAC
84 Jack Capotorto D. Guice RB WAS
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 Jack Capotorto E. Sanders WR DEN
86 George Maselli D. Thompson RB KC
87 Jamey Eisenberg M. Jones WR DET
88 Pete Prisco D. Lewis RB TEN
89 Chris Towers C. Davis WR TEN
90 Heath Cummings R. Penny RB SEA
91 Michael Kiser D. Henderson RB LAR
92 Will Brinson V. McDonald TE PIT
93 Dave Richard T. Pollard RB DAL
94 Tommy Tran B. Mayfield QB CLE
95 Meron Berkson D. Walker TE TEN
96 Adam Aizer R. Freeman RB DEN
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Adam Aizer G. Allison WR GB
98 Meron Berkson L. McCoy RB BUF
99 Tommy Tran T. Williams WR OAK
100 Dave Richard J. Brown WR BUF
101 Will Brinson J. Jackson RB LAC
102 Michael Kiser C. Wentz QB PHI
103 Heath Cummings D. Pettis WR SF
104 Chris Towers P. Barber RB TB
105 Pete Prisco Jaguars DST JAC
106 Jamey Eisenberg J. Samuels RB PIT
107 George Maselli J. Hill RB BAL
108 Jack Capotorto R. Jones RB TB
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 Jack Capotorto L. Jackson QB BAL
110 George Maselli C. Newton QB CAR
111 Jamey Eisenberg J. Crowder WR NYJ
112 Pete Prisco M. Gallup WR DAL
113 Chris Towers K. Coutee WR HOU
114 Heath Cummings D. Singletary RB BUF
115 Michael Kiser D. Moncrief WR PIT
116 Will Brinson M. Ryan QB ATL
117 Dave Richard D. Harris RB NE
118 Tommy Tran J. Howard RB PHI
119 Meron Berkson K. Ballage RB MIA
120 Adam Aizer J. Goff QB LAR
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Adam Aizer J. Williams RB GB
122 Meron Berkson C. Sutton WR DEN
123 Tommy Tran A. Mattison RB MIN
124 Dave Richard D. Jackson WR PHI
125 Will Brinson I. Smith RB ATL
126 Michael Kiser D. Hamilton WR DEN
127 Heath Cummings J. Winston QB TB
128 Chris Towers J. Reed TE WAS
129 Pete Prisco M. Brown WR BAL
130 Jamey Eisenberg A. Miller WR CHI
131 George Maselli T. Hockenson TE DET
132 Jack Capotorto A. Peterson RB WAS
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 Jack Capotorto B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
134 George Maselli J. Washington WR PIT
135 Jamey Eisenberg A. Hooper TE ATL
136 Pete Prisco N. Fant TE DEN
137 Chris Towers J. Graham TE GB
138 Heath Cummings G. Tate WR NYG
139 Michael Kiser K. Hunt RB CLE
140 Will Brinson D. Ogunbowale RB TB
141 Dave Richard R. Wilson QB SEA
142 Tommy Tran M. Goodwin WR SF
143 Meron Berkson D. Brees QB NO
144 Adam Aizer D. Metcalf WR SEA
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Adam Aizer M. Brown RB LAR
146 Meron Berkson K. Murray QB ARI
147 Tommy Tran D. Samuel WR SF
148 Dave Richard D. Waller TE OAK
149 Will Brinson N. Hines RB IND
150 Michael Kiser M. Andrews TE BAL
151 Heath Cummings M. Boykin WR BAL
152 Chris Towers M. Lee WR JAC
153 Pete Prisco D. Chark WR JAC
154 Jamey Eisenberg Bears DST CHI
155 George Maselli D. Prescott QB DAL
156 Jack Capotorto Vikings DST MIN
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 Jack Capotorto T. Montgomery RB NYJ
158 George Maselli T. Quinn WR WAS
159 Jamey Eisenberg C. Anderson RB DET
160 Pete Prisco R. Armstead RB JAC
161 Chris Towers C. Hyde RB KC
162 Heath Cummings C. Thompson RB WAS
163 Michael Kiser A. Humphries WR TEN
164 Will Brinson E. Ebron TE IND
165 Dave Richard Patriots DST NE
166 Tommy Tran Chargers DST LAC
167 Meron Berkson A. Wilson WR MIA
168 Adam Aizer J. Garoppolo QB SF
Round 15
Pos Team Player
169 Adam Aizer G. Zuerlein K LAR
170 Meron Berkson Broncos DST DEN
171 Tommy Tran K. Cousins QB MIN
172 Dave Richard S. Gostkowski K NE
173 Will Brinson Ravens DST BAL
174 Michael Kiser Rams DST LAR
175 Heath Cummings Cowboys DST DAL
176 Chris Towers Browns DST CLE
177 Pete Prisco J. Richard RB OAK
178 Jamey Eisenberg C. Beasley WR BUF
179 George Maselli Jets DST NYJ
180 Jack Capotorto J. Tucker K BAL
Round 16
Pos Team Player
181 Jack Capotorto D. Njoku TE CLE
182 George Maselli H. Butker K KC
183 Jamey Eisenberg W. Lutz K NO
184 Pete Prisco J. Lambo K JAC
185 Chris Towers R. Gould K SF
186 Heath Cummings K. Fairbairn K HOU
187 Michael Kiser J. Elliott K PHI
188 Will Brinson M. Prater K DET
189 Dave Richard D. Willis WR CIN
190 Tommy Tran B. Maher K DAL
191 Meron Berkson M. Badgley K LAC
192 Adam Aizer Eagles DST PHI
Team by Team
Adam Aizer
Rd Pk Player
1 1 S. Barkley RB NYG
2 24 T. Gurley RB LAR
3 25 K. Allen WR LAC
4 48 O. Howard TE TB
5 49 J. Gordon WR NE
6 72 P. Lindsay RB DEN
7 73 W. Fuller WR HOU
8 96 R. Freeman RB DEN
9 97 G. Allison WR GB
10 120 J. Goff QB LAR
11 121 J. Williams RB GB
12 144 D. Metcalf WR SEA
13 145 M. Brown RB LAR
14 168 J. Garoppolo QB SF
15 169 G. Zuerlein K LAR
16 192 Eagles DST PHI
Meron Berkson
Rd Pk Player
1 2 C. McCaffrey RB CAR
2 23 A. Brown WR OAK
3 26 K. Johnson RB DET
4 47 A. Green WR CIN
5 50 T. Boyd WR CIN
6 71 J. Landry WR CLE
7 74 T. Cohen RB CHI
8 95 D. Walker TE TEN
9 98 L. McCoy RB BUF
10 119 K. Ballage RB MIA
11 122 C. Sutton WR DEN
12 143 D. Brees QB NO
13 146 K. Murray QB ARI
14 167 A. Wilson WR MIA
15 170 Broncos DST DEN
16 191 M. Badgley K LAC
Tommy Tran
Rd Pk Player
1 3 A. Kamara RB NO
2 22 Z. Ertz TE PHI
3 27 A. Thielen WR MIN
4 46 K. Golladay WR DET
5 51 D. Montgomery RB CHI
6 70 S. Shepard WR NYG
7 75 M. Sanders RB PHI
8 94 B. Mayfield QB CLE
9 99 T. Williams WR OAK
10 118 J. Howard RB PHI
11 123 A. Mattison RB MIN
12 142 M. Goodwin WR SF
13 147 D. Samuel WR SF
14 166 Chargers DST LAC
15 171 K. Cousins QB MIN
16 190 B. Maher K DAL
Dave Richard
Rd Pk Player
1 4 D. Hopkins WR HOU
2 21 G. Kittle TE SF
3 28 D. Williams RB KC
4 45 C. Kupp WR LAR
5 52 S. Michel RB NE
6 69 A. Robinson WR CHI
7 76 D. Henry RB TEN
8 93 T. Pollard RB DAL
9 100 J. Brown WR BUF
10 117 D. Harris RB NE
11 124 D. Jackson WR PHI
12 141 R. Wilson QB SEA
13 148 D. Waller TE OAK
14 165 Patriots DST NE
15 172 S. Gostkowski K NE
16 189 D. Willis WR CIN
Will Brinson
Rd Pk Player
1 5 E. Elliott RB DAL
2 20 J. Mixon RB CIN
3 29 S. Diggs WR MIN
4 44 T. Hilton WR IND
5 53 M. Mack RB IND
6 68 D. Westbrook WR JAC
7 77 M. Valdes-Scantling WR GB
8 92 V. McDonald TE PIT
9 101 J. Jackson RB LAC
10 116 M. Ryan QB ATL
11 125 I. Smith RB ATL
12 140 D. Ogunbowale RB TB
13 149 N. Hines RB IND
14 164 E. Ebron TE IND
15 173 Ravens DST BAL
16 188 M. Prater K DET
Michael Kiser
Rd Pk Player
1 6 D. Adams WR GB
2 19 N. Chubb RB CLE
3 30 B. Cooks WR LAR
4 43 M. Ingram RB BAL
5 54 D. Johnson RB HOU
6 67 C. Samuel WR CAR
7 78 R. Anderson WR NYJ
8 91 D. Henderson RB LAR
9 102 C. Wentz QB PHI
10 115 D. Moncrief WR PIT
11 126 D. Hamilton WR DEN
12 139 K. Hunt RB CLE
13 150 M. Andrews TE BAL
14 163 A. Humphries WR TEN
15 174 Rams DST LAR
16 187 J. Elliott K PHI
Heath Cummings
Rd Pk Player
1 7 J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
2 18 M. Evans WR TB
3 31 J. Edelman WR NE
4 42 A. Jones RB GB
5 55 H. Henry TE LAC
6 66 K. Drake RB MIA
7 79 L. Murray RB NO
8 90 R. Penny RB SEA
9 103 D. Pettis WR SF
10 114 D. Singletary RB BUF
11 127 J. Winston QB TB
12 138 G. Tate WR NYG
13 151 M. Boykin WR BAL
14 162 C. Thompson RB WAS
15 175 Cowboys DST DAL
16 186 K. Fairbairn K HOU
Chris Towers
Rd Pk Player
1 8 J. Jones WR ATL
2 17 D. Johnson RB ARI
3 32 D. Freeman RB ATL
4 41 A. Cooper WR DAL
5 56 D. Watson QB HOU
6 65 A. Jeffery WR PHI
7 80 S. Watkins WR KC
8 89 C. Davis WR TEN
9 104 P. Barber RB TB
10 113 K. Coutee WR HOU
11 128 J. Reed TE WAS
12 137 J. Graham TE GB
13 152 M. Lee WR JAC
14 161 C. Hyde RB KC
15 176 Browns DST CLE
16 185 R. Gould K SF
Pete Prisco
Rd Pk Player
1 9 D. Cook RB MIN
2 16 L. Fournette RB JAC
3 33 P. Mahomes QB KC
4 40 C. Ridley WR ATL
5 57 J. Cook TE NO
6 64 L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
7 81 C. Kirk WR ARI
8 88 D. Lewis RB TEN
9 105 Jaguars DST JAC
10 112 M. Gallup WR DAL
11 129 M. Brown WR BAL
12 136 N. Fant TE DEN
13 153 D. Chark WR JAC
14 160 R. Armstead RB JAC
15 177 J. Richard RB OAK
16 184 J. Lambo K JAC
Jamey Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 10 M. Thomas WR NO
2 15 J. Conner RB PIT
3 34 R. Woods WR LAR
4 39 J. Jacobs RB OAK
5 58 T. Coleman RB SF
6 63 A. Rodgers QB GB
7 82 M. Breida RB SF
8 87 M. Jones WR DET
9 106 J. Samuels RB PIT
10 111 J. Crowder WR NYJ
11 130 A. Miller WR CHI
12 135 A. Hooper TE ATL
13 154 Bears DST CHI
14 159 C. Anderson RB DET
15 178 C. Beasley WR BUF
16 183 W. Lutz K NO
George Maselli
Rd Pk Player
1 11 T. Hill WR KC
2 14 L. Bell RB NYJ
3 35 C. Carson RB SEA
4 38 E. Engram TE NYG
5 59 D. Moore WR CAR
6 62 J. White RB NE
7 83 M. Williams WR LAC
8 86 D. Thompson RB KC
9 107 J. Hill RB BAL
10 110 C. Newton QB CAR
11 131 T. Hockenson TE DET
12 134 J. Washington WR PIT
13 155 D. Prescott QB DAL
14 158 T. Quinn WR WAS
15 179 Jets DST NYJ
16 182 H. Butker K KC
Jack Capotorto
Rd Pk Player
1 12 O. Beckham WR CLE
2 13 T. Kelce TE KC
3 36 C. Godwin WR TB
4 37 T. Lockett WR SEA
5 60 M. Gordon RB LAC
6 61 A. Ekeler RB LAC
7 84 D. Guice RB WAS
8 85 E. Sanders WR DEN
9 108 R. Jones RB TB
10 109 L. Jackson QB BAL
11 132 A. Peterson RB WAS
12 133 B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
13 156 Vikings DST MIN
14 157 T. Montgomery RB NYJ
15 180 J. Tucker K BAL
16 181 D. Njoku TE CLE
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, and quarterbacks. Plus see the top players at each position, complete with winning projections. Get your guide now!
Senior Fantasy Writer

Jamey Eisenberg has been a Senior Fantasy Writer for CBS Sports since 2006 with a focus on Fantasy Football. A University of Florida grad (class of '98), Jamey got his start in the newspaper business and... Full Bio

Fantasy Football Today Podcast

fantasy-football-today.jpg
08/30: Weekend Draft Prep; Favorable ADP on Other Sites (Fantasy Football Podcast)
All Podcasts
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Detroit Lions at Oakland Raiders

    RB Tiers 7.0

    How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...

  • jameis.jpg

    Fantasy football sleepers: Get Duke

    SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    QB Tiers 7.0

    With the preseason almost over, the quarterback tiers and strategies have taken shape. Dave...