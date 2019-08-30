Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Our final PPR draft heading into Labor Day weekend
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest PPR mock draft heading into a busy time for Fantasy drafts over Labor Day weekend.
This is it. It's the final weekend of Fantasy Football drafts for 2019. Are you ready?
Of course you are.
But just in case you need one final piece of homework to study, here's our latest 12-team PPR mock draft, which took place Thursday and features members of our CBS Sports staff. This is one last guide for you to follow on how you might want to build your team.
You can see some of the key players we've been talking about for the last several weeks and where they were selected. For example, Ezekiel Elliott was still drafted at No. 5 overall, even with his contract holdout. Melvin Gordon, who is also holding out, was drafted in Round 5.
I'm fine with both of these selections, although I wish Will Brinson had drafted Tony Pollard to pair with Elliott. Pollard instead went to Dave Richard in Round 8. However, Jack Capotorto drafted Austin Ekeler in Round 6 to pair with Gordon, which was a smart move.
This was our first mock draft since Andrew Luck retired, and it was interesting to see where the other Colts were selected. Marlon Mack went to Brinson in Round 5, which could be a steal, and I'm still confident in him based on the Indianapolis offensive line.
Brinson also drafted T.Y. Hilton in Round 4 -- he seems to like questionable players -- and I think that's too soon. I would rather have Hilton in Round 5, and Brinson took Hilton ahead of Cooper Kupp, Kenny Golladay and Josh Gordon, which could be a mistake.
Duke Johnson was drafted in Round 5, and that's a good spot for him now that he's the starter in Houston with Lamar Miller (ACL) out. Johnson should have a career year with an increased workload, and he's someone you should covet on Draft Day in this range.
I was actually hoping Johnson made it back to me in Round 5, but I had no such luck. Instead, I settled for Tevin Coleman, who I like a lot and is a key member of my roster.
I had the No. 10 overall selection, and I started my team with Michael Thomas, James Conner, Robert Woods and Josh Jacobs with my first four picks. Then, after taking Coleman, I did something unique for me.
I drafted a quarterback.
I usually wait as long as possible to draft a quarterback, and my typical targets in most drafts have been Cam Newton, Jameis Winston, Lamar Jackson and Jared Goff. I love that group of quarterbacks, but I couldn't pass on Aaron Rodgers in Round 6. If he delivers as he usually does, this team is in great shape.
The rest of my roster features Matt Breida, Jaylen Samuels and C.J. Anderson, and I like having the handcuffs for Conner and Coleman. Breida, however, has standalone value if needed since I expect him to get enough quality touches in tandem with Coleman.
At receiver, I have Marvin Jones, Jamison Crowder, Anthony Miller and Cole Beasley behind Thomas and Woods, and I like this group. Jones or Crowder will be my third starting receiver, and Miller and Beasley should be key contributors on their respective teams.
I waited on tight end and ended up with Austin Hooper, who is underrated this season. He's the No. 13 tight end off the board based on the CBS Sports Average Draft Position despite finishing as the No. 6 PPR tight end last year. I'll gladly take him at this spot.
In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 16-round draft.
Our draft order is as follows:
- Adam Aizer, Podcast Host
- Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
- Tommy Tran, CBS Sports HQ Host
- Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
- Will Brinson, Senior NFL Writer
- Michael Kiser, Director, Video Production
- Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
- Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy
- Pete Prisco, Senior NFL Writer
- Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
- George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
- Jack Capotorto, CBS Sports HQ Producer
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Adam Aizer
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|2
|Meron Berkson
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|3
|Tommy Tran
|A. Kamara RB NO
|4
|Dave Richard
|D. Hopkins WR HOU
|5
|Will Brinson
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|6
|Michael Kiser
|D. Adams WR GB
|7
|Heath Cummings
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|8
|Chris Towers
|J. Jones WR ATL
|9
|Pete Prisco
|D. Cook RB MIN
|10
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Thomas WR NO
|11
|George Maselli
|T. Hill WR KC
|12
|Jack Capotorto
|O. Beckham WR CLE
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|Jack Capotorto
|T. Kelce TE KC
|14
|George Maselli
|L. Bell RB NYJ
|15
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Conner RB PIT
|16
|Pete Prisco
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|17
|Chris Towers
|D. Johnson RB ARI
|18
|Heath Cummings
|M. Evans WR TB
|19
|Michael Kiser
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|20
|Will Brinson
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|21
|Dave Richard
|G. Kittle TE SF
|22
|Tommy Tran
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|23
|Meron Berkson
|A. Brown WR OAK
|24
|Adam Aizer
|T. Gurley RB LAR
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Adam Aizer
|K. Allen WR LAC
|26
|Meron Berkson
|K. Johnson RB DET
|27
|Tommy Tran
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|28
|Dave Richard
|D. Williams RB KC
|29
|Will Brinson
|S. Diggs WR MIN
|30
|Michael Kiser
|B. Cooks WR LAR
|31
|Heath Cummings
|J. Edelman WR NE
|32
|Chris Towers
|D. Freeman RB ATL
|33
|Pete Prisco
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|34
|Jamey Eisenberg
|R. Woods WR LAR
|35
|George Maselli
|C. Carson RB SEA
|36
|Jack Capotorto
|C. Godwin WR TB
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|Jack Capotorto
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|38
|George Maselli
|E. Engram TE NYG
|39
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Jacobs RB OAK
|40
|Pete Prisco
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|41
|Chris Towers
|A. Cooper WR DAL
|42
|Heath Cummings
|A. Jones RB GB
|43
|Michael Kiser
|M. Ingram RB BAL
|44
|Will Brinson
|T. Hilton WR IND
|45
|Dave Richard
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|46
|Tommy Tran
|K. Golladay WR DET
|47
|Meron Berkson
|A. Green WR CIN
|48
|Adam Aizer
|O. Howard TE TB
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Adam Aizer
|J. Gordon WR NE
|50
|Meron Berkson
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|51
|Tommy Tran
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|52
|Dave Richard
|S. Michel RB NE
|53
|Will Brinson
|M. Mack RB IND
|54
|Michael Kiser
|D. Johnson RB HOU
|55
|Heath Cummings
|H. Henry TE LAC
|56
|Chris Towers
|D. Watson QB HOU
|57
|Pete Prisco
|J. Cook TE NO
|58
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Coleman RB SF
|59
|George Maselli
|D. Moore WR CAR
|60
|Jack Capotorto
|M. Gordon RB LAC
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Jack Capotorto
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|62
|George Maselli
|J. White RB NE
|63
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|64
|Pete Prisco
|L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
|65
|Chris Towers
|A. Jeffery WR PHI
|66
|Heath Cummings
|K. Drake RB MIA
|67
|Michael Kiser
|C. Samuel WR CAR
|68
|Will Brinson
|D. Westbrook WR JAC
|69
|Dave Richard
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|70
|Tommy Tran
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|71
|Meron Berkson
|J. Landry WR CLE
|72
|Adam Aizer
|P. Lindsay RB DEN
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Adam Aizer
|W. Fuller WR HOU
|74
|Meron Berkson
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|75
|Tommy Tran
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|76
|Dave Richard
|D. Henry RB TEN
|77
|Will Brinson
|M. Valdes-Scantling WR GB
|78
|Michael Kiser
|R. Anderson WR NYJ
|79
|Heath Cummings
|L. Murray RB NO
|80
|Chris Towers
|S. Watkins WR KC
|81
|Pete Prisco
|C. Kirk WR ARI
|82
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Breida RB SF
|83
|George Maselli
|M. Williams WR LAC
|84
|Jack Capotorto
|D. Guice RB WAS
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|Jack Capotorto
|E. Sanders WR DEN
|86
|George Maselli
|D. Thompson RB KC
|87
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Jones WR DET
|88
|Pete Prisco
|D. Lewis RB TEN
|89
|Chris Towers
|C. Davis WR TEN
|90
|Heath Cummings
|R. Penny RB SEA
|91
|Michael Kiser
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|92
|Will Brinson
|V. McDonald TE PIT
|93
|Dave Richard
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|94
|Tommy Tran
|B. Mayfield QB CLE
|95
|Meron Berkson
|D. Walker TE TEN
|96
|Adam Aizer
|R. Freeman RB DEN
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Adam Aizer
|G. Allison WR GB
|98
|Meron Berkson
|L. McCoy RB BUF
|99
|Tommy Tran
|T. Williams WR OAK
|100
|Dave Richard
|J. Brown WR BUF
|101
|Will Brinson
|J. Jackson RB LAC
|102
|Michael Kiser
|C. Wentz QB PHI
|103
|Heath Cummings
|D. Pettis WR SF
|104
|Chris Towers
|P. Barber RB TB
|105
|Pete Prisco
|Jaguars DST JAC
|106
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Samuels RB PIT
|107
|George Maselli
|J. Hill RB BAL
|108
|Jack Capotorto
|R. Jones RB TB
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|Jack Capotorto
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|110
|George Maselli
|C. Newton QB CAR
|111
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Crowder WR NYJ
|112
|Pete Prisco
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|113
|Chris Towers
|K. Coutee WR HOU
|114
|Heath Cummings
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|115
|Michael Kiser
|D. Moncrief WR PIT
|116
|Will Brinson
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|117
|Dave Richard
|D. Harris RB NE
|118
|Tommy Tran
|J. Howard RB PHI
|119
|Meron Berkson
|K. Ballage RB MIA
|120
|Adam Aizer
|J. Goff QB LAR
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Adam Aizer
|J. Williams RB GB
|122
|Meron Berkson
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|123
|Tommy Tran
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|124
|Dave Richard
|D. Jackson WR PHI
|125
|Will Brinson
|I. Smith RB ATL
|126
|Michael Kiser
|D. Hamilton WR DEN
|127
|Heath Cummings
|J. Winston QB TB
|128
|Chris Towers
|J. Reed TE WAS
|129
|Pete Prisco
|M. Brown WR BAL
|130
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Miller WR CHI
|131
|George Maselli
|T. Hockenson TE DET
|132
|Jack Capotorto
|A. Peterson RB WAS
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|Jack Capotorto
|B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
|134
|George Maselli
|J. Washington WR PIT
|135
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Hooper TE ATL
|136
|Pete Prisco
|N. Fant TE DEN
|137
|Chris Towers
|J. Graham TE GB
|138
|Heath Cummings
|G. Tate WR NYG
|139
|Michael Kiser
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|140
|Will Brinson
|D. Ogunbowale RB TB
|141
|Dave Richard
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|142
|Tommy Tran
|M. Goodwin WR SF
|143
|Meron Berkson
|D. Brees QB NO
|144
|Adam Aizer
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Adam Aizer
|M. Brown RB LAR
|146
|Meron Berkson
|K. Murray QB ARI
|147
|Tommy Tran
|D. Samuel WR SF
|148
|Dave Richard
|D. Waller TE OAK
|149
|Will Brinson
|N. Hines RB IND
|150
|Michael Kiser
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|151
|Heath Cummings
|M. Boykin WR BAL
|152
|Chris Towers
|M. Lee WR JAC
|153
|Pete Prisco
|D. Chark WR JAC
|154
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Bears DST CHI
|155
|George Maselli
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|156
|Jack Capotorto
|Vikings DST MIN
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|Jack Capotorto
|T. Montgomery RB NYJ
|158
|George Maselli
|T. Quinn WR WAS
|159
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Anderson RB DET
|160
|Pete Prisco
|R. Armstead RB JAC
|161
|Chris Towers
|C. Hyde RB KC
|162
|Heath Cummings
|C. Thompson RB WAS
|163
|Michael Kiser
|A. Humphries WR TEN
|164
|Will Brinson
|E. Ebron TE IND
|165
|Dave Richard
|Patriots DST NE
|166
|Tommy Tran
|Chargers DST LAC
|167
|Meron Berkson
|A. Wilson WR MIA
|168
|Adam Aizer
|J. Garoppolo QB SF
|Round 15
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|169
|Adam Aizer
|G. Zuerlein K LAR
|170
|Meron Berkson
|Broncos DST DEN
|171
|Tommy Tran
|K. Cousins QB MIN
|172
|Dave Richard
|S. Gostkowski K NE
|173
|Will Brinson
|Ravens DST BAL
|174
|Michael Kiser
|Rams DST LAR
|175
|Heath Cummings
|Cowboys DST DAL
|176
|Chris Towers
|Browns DST CLE
|177
|Pete Prisco
|J. Richard RB OAK
|178
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Beasley WR BUF
|179
|George Maselli
|Jets DST NYJ
|180
|Jack Capotorto
|J. Tucker K BAL
|Round 16
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|181
|Jack Capotorto
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|182
|George Maselli
|H. Butker K KC
|183
|Jamey Eisenberg
|W. Lutz K NO
|184
|Pete Prisco
|J. Lambo K JAC
|185
|Chris Towers
|R. Gould K SF
|186
|Heath Cummings
|K. Fairbairn K HOU
|187
|Michael Kiser
|J. Elliott K PHI
|188
|Will Brinson
|M. Prater K DET
|189
|Dave Richard
|D. Willis WR CIN
|190
|Tommy Tran
|B. Maher K DAL
|191
|Meron Berkson
|M. Badgley K LAC
|192
|Adam Aizer
|Eagles DST PHI
|Adam Aizer
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|2
|24
|T. Gurley RB LAR
|3
|25
|K. Allen WR LAC
|4
|48
|O. Howard TE TB
|5
|49
|J. Gordon WR NE
|6
|72
|P. Lindsay RB DEN
|7
|73
|W. Fuller WR HOU
|8
|96
|R. Freeman RB DEN
|9
|97
|G. Allison WR GB
|10
|120
|J. Goff QB LAR
|11
|121
|J. Williams RB GB
|12
|144
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|13
|145
|M. Brown RB LAR
|14
|168
|J. Garoppolo QB SF
|15
|169
|G. Zuerlein K LAR
|16
|192
|Eagles DST PHI
|Meron Berkson
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|2
|23
|A. Brown WR OAK
|3
|26
|K. Johnson RB DET
|4
|47
|A. Green WR CIN
|5
|50
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|6
|71
|J. Landry WR CLE
|7
|74
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|8
|95
|D. Walker TE TEN
|9
|98
|L. McCoy RB BUF
|10
|119
|K. Ballage RB MIA
|11
|122
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|12
|143
|D. Brees QB NO
|13
|146
|K. Murray QB ARI
|14
|167
|A. Wilson WR MIA
|15
|170
|Broncos DST DEN
|16
|191
|M. Badgley K LAC
|Tommy Tran
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|A. Kamara RB NO
|2
|22
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|3
|27
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|4
|46
|K. Golladay WR DET
|5
|51
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|6
|70
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|7
|75
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|8
|94
|B. Mayfield QB CLE
|9
|99
|T. Williams WR OAK
|10
|118
|J. Howard RB PHI
|11
|123
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|12
|142
|M. Goodwin WR SF
|13
|147
|D. Samuel WR SF
|14
|166
|Chargers DST LAC
|15
|171
|K. Cousins QB MIN
|16
|190
|B. Maher K DAL
|Dave Richard
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|D. Hopkins WR HOU
|2
|21
|G. Kittle TE SF
|3
|28
|D. Williams RB KC
|4
|45
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|5
|52
|S. Michel RB NE
|6
|69
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|7
|76
|D. Henry RB TEN
|8
|93
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|9
|100
|J. Brown WR BUF
|10
|117
|D. Harris RB NE
|11
|124
|D. Jackson WR PHI
|12
|141
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|13
|148
|D. Waller TE OAK
|14
|165
|Patriots DST NE
|15
|172
|S. Gostkowski K NE
|16
|189
|D. Willis WR CIN
|Will Brinson
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|2
|20
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|3
|29
|S. Diggs WR MIN
|4
|44
|T. Hilton WR IND
|5
|53
|M. Mack RB IND
|6
|68
|D. Westbrook WR JAC
|7
|77
|M. Valdes-Scantling WR GB
|8
|92
|V. McDonald TE PIT
|9
|101
|J. Jackson RB LAC
|10
|116
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|11
|125
|I. Smith RB ATL
|12
|140
|D. Ogunbowale RB TB
|13
|149
|N. Hines RB IND
|14
|164
|E. Ebron TE IND
|15
|173
|Ravens DST BAL
|16
|188
|M. Prater K DET
|Michael Kiser
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|D. Adams WR GB
|2
|19
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|3
|30
|B. Cooks WR LAR
|4
|43
|M. Ingram RB BAL
|5
|54
|D. Johnson RB HOU
|6
|67
|C. Samuel WR CAR
|7
|78
|R. Anderson WR NYJ
|8
|91
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|9
|102
|C. Wentz QB PHI
|10
|115
|D. Moncrief WR PIT
|11
|126
|D. Hamilton WR DEN
|12
|139
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|13
|150
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|14
|163
|A. Humphries WR TEN
|15
|174
|Rams DST LAR
|16
|187
|J. Elliott K PHI
|Heath Cummings
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|2
|18
|M. Evans WR TB
|3
|31
|J. Edelman WR NE
|4
|42
|A. Jones RB GB
|5
|55
|H. Henry TE LAC
|6
|66
|K. Drake RB MIA
|7
|79
|L. Murray RB NO
|8
|90
|R. Penny RB SEA
|9
|103
|D. Pettis WR SF
|10
|114
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|11
|127
|J. Winston QB TB
|12
|138
|G. Tate WR NYG
|13
|151
|M. Boykin WR BAL
|14
|162
|C. Thompson RB WAS
|15
|175
|Cowboys DST DAL
|16
|186
|K. Fairbairn K HOU
|Chris Towers
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|J. Jones WR ATL
|2
|17
|D. Johnson RB ARI
|3
|32
|D. Freeman RB ATL
|4
|41
|A. Cooper WR DAL
|5
|56
|D. Watson QB HOU
|6
|65
|A. Jeffery WR PHI
|7
|80
|S. Watkins WR KC
|8
|89
|C. Davis WR TEN
|9
|104
|P. Barber RB TB
|10
|113
|K. Coutee WR HOU
|11
|128
|J. Reed TE WAS
|12
|137
|J. Graham TE GB
|13
|152
|M. Lee WR JAC
|14
|161
|C. Hyde RB KC
|15
|176
|Browns DST CLE
|16
|185
|R. Gould K SF
|Pete Prisco
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|D. Cook RB MIN
|2
|16
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|3
|33
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|4
|40
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|5
|57
|J. Cook TE NO
|6
|64
|L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
|7
|81
|C. Kirk WR ARI
|8
|88
|D. Lewis RB TEN
|9
|105
|Jaguars DST JAC
|10
|112
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|11
|129
|M. Brown WR BAL
|12
|136
|N. Fant TE DEN
|13
|153
|D. Chark WR JAC
|14
|160
|R. Armstead RB JAC
|15
|177
|J. Richard RB OAK
|16
|184
|J. Lambo K JAC
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|M. Thomas WR NO
|2
|15
|J. Conner RB PIT
|3
|34
|R. Woods WR LAR
|4
|39
|J. Jacobs RB OAK
|5
|58
|T. Coleman RB SF
|6
|63
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|7
|82
|M. Breida RB SF
|8
|87
|M. Jones WR DET
|9
|106
|J. Samuels RB PIT
|10
|111
|J. Crowder WR NYJ
|11
|130
|A. Miller WR CHI
|12
|135
|A. Hooper TE ATL
|13
|154
|Bears DST CHI
|14
|159
|C. Anderson RB DET
|15
|178
|C. Beasley WR BUF
|16
|183
|W. Lutz K NO
|George Maselli
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|T. Hill WR KC
|2
|14
|L. Bell RB NYJ
|3
|35
|C. Carson RB SEA
|4
|38
|E. Engram TE NYG
|5
|59
|D. Moore WR CAR
|6
|62
|J. White RB NE
|7
|83
|M. Williams WR LAC
|8
|86
|D. Thompson RB KC
|9
|107
|J. Hill RB BAL
|10
|110
|C. Newton QB CAR
|11
|131
|T. Hockenson TE DET
|12
|134
|J. Washington WR PIT
|13
|155
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|14
|158
|T. Quinn WR WAS
|15
|179
|Jets DST NYJ
|16
|182
|H. Butker K KC
|Jack Capotorto
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|O. Beckham WR CLE
|2
|13
|T. Kelce TE KC
|3
|36
|C. Godwin WR TB
|4
|37
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|5
|60
|M. Gordon RB LAC
|6
|61
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|7
|84
|D. Guice RB WAS
|8
|85
|E. Sanders WR DEN
|9
|108
|R. Jones RB TB
|10
|109
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|11
|132
|A. Peterson RB WAS
|12
|133
|B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
|13
|156
|Vikings DST MIN
|14
|157
|T. Montgomery RB NYJ
|15
|180
|J. Tucker K BAL
|16
|181
|D. Njoku TE CLE
