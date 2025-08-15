Fantasy Football mock draft results, recap: 12-team PPR format led off by a shocking first-round pick
This PPR mock got off to a wild and unexpected start in Round 1
Our Fantasy Football Today Draft-A-Thon to raise money for the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital isn't over yet, but we surpassed our goal and could set a new record. We aimed to raise at least $100,000, but as of August 15, we have surpassed $159,000 and are still counting.
Thank you so much to everyone who donated, and we greatly appreciate your generosity. You can continue to donate by visiting this link.
Part of the donations were participating in mock drafts with us, and we held our fourth 12-team, PPR mock draft this week. This draft had some interesting selections, including Josh Jacobs at No. 8 overall and Justin Jefferson falling to No. 11.
We know not every draft will follow the same blueprint, so I encourage you to check out the results. And three managers stood out with either their strategy or some intriguing selections.
For example, Billy Ward had the No. 12 spot, and he built a very balanced roster, including Nico Collins, Derrick Henry, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Omarion Hampton with his first four picks. But Ward waited on a tight end and ended up with Dallas Goedert with his last pick in Round 13.
Ward indicated he liked how this worked out, and I agree. Goedert can be a serviceable starter, and Ward is loaded at running back and wide receiver, along with Bo Nix at quarterback.
"My strategy was to remain flexible and adapt to the players available at each pick," Ward said. "While I did ultimately select Dallas Goedert with my final pick, this wasn't a predetermined decision. My selections were primarily driven by the overall board and the best available players at the time."
Adam Hawn had the No. 9 pick, and he took a modified Zero-RB approach with Malik Nabers, Brian Thomas Jr., Davante Adams and Joe Burrow with his first four picks. I like this start a lot, although I would have preferred Jefferson over Nabers in Round 1.
Hawn then started collecting his running backs with Aaron Jones in Round 5, Najee Harris in Round 7, Zach Charbonnet in Round 8, Jaydon Blue in Round 10, Ray Davis in Round 11 and Jarquez Hunter in Round 13. I didn't love Jones in Round 5 with Isiah Pacheco and David Montgomery on the board, but that's not a bad selection.
Hawn got great value with George Pickens in Round 6, but he might have been better off with Montgomery in that spot. And settling for Harris (eye) as the No. 2 running back isn't ideal, especially while he's injured, although I like the bench options with Charbonnet, Blue, Davis and Hunter.
"Aaron Jones is not cooked yet and is still the starting running back for a great offense, and Najee will have his share of the massive ground game that (Jim) Harbaugh loves to use," Hawn said. "I also really like my depth at running back while being strong at the other positions."
Finally, let's look at what Jose Martinez did at the No. 11 spot, and he got a gift with Jefferson in Round 1. Martinez followed that up with Puka Nacua in Round 2, Alvin Kamara in Round 3, James Cook in Round 4 and Jakobi Meyers in Round 5.
In Round 6, Martinez went with Joe Mixon (foot), who could be a huge difference maker if healthy. We don't know when he'll be cleared to return, but that could be a league-winning selection if Mixon is able to play in Week 1.
"I hope he can get back to his former self," Martinez said, who added he had Mixon on one of his Fantasy teams last year. "My hope is that he'll become his dominant force (as the season goes on)."
I encourage you to check out all of the rosters in this league. And, again, thank you to everyone who has donated -- and hopefully will continue to donate -- to our Draft-A-Thon to benefit St. Jude.
As a reference point for this mock draft, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, TE and FLEX (RB/WR/TE) with six reserves for a 13-round draft.
Our draft order is as follows:
1. Ryan Van Sickle
2. Vincent Giovannoni
3. Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports Senior Fantasy Writer
4. Geoffrey Braden
5. Chandler Burke
6. Christian Castillo
7. Jeffrey Cooperman
8. Marty Shapiro
9. Adam Hawn
10. Irvin Robles
11. Jose Martinez
12. Billy Ward
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Ryan Van Sickle
|J. Chase WR CIN
|2
|Vincent Giovannoni
|B. Robinson RB ATL
|3
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|4
|Geoffrey Braden
|J. Gibbs RB DET
|5
|Chandler Burke
|D. Achane RB MIA
|6
|Christian Castillo
|A. Jeanty RB LV
|7
|Jeffrey Cooperman
|S. Barkley RB PHI
|8
|Marty Shapiro
|J. Jacobs RB GB
|9
|Adam Hawn
|M. Nabers WR NYG
|10
|Irvin Robles
|C. McCaffrey RB SF
|11
|Jose Martinez
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|12
|Billy Ward
|N. Collins WR HOU
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|Billy Ward
|D. Henry RB BAL
|14
|Jose Martinez
|P. Nacua WR LAR
|15
|Irvin Robles
|A. St. Brown WR DET
|16
|Adam Hawn
|B. Thomas Jr. WR JAC
|17
|Marty Shapiro
|D. London WR ATL
|18
|Jeffrey Cooperman
|B. Bowers TE LV
|19
|Christian Castillo
|T. McBride TE ARI
|20
|Chandler Burke
|C. Brown RB CIN
|21
|Geoffrey Braden
|A. Brown WR PHI
|22
|Jamey Eisenberg
|B. Irving RB TB
|23
|Vincent Giovannoni
|J. Allen QB BUF
|24
|Ryan Van Sickle
|J. Taylor RB IND
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Ryan Van Sickle
|K. Williams RB LAR
|26
|Vincent Giovannoni
|T. Higgins WR CIN
|27
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Hill WR MIA
|28
|Geoffrey Braden
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|29
|Chandler Burke
|G. Kittle TE SF
|30
|Christian Castillo
|J. Daniels QB WAS
|31
|Jeffrey Cooperman
|L. McConkey WR LAC
|32
|Marty Shapiro
|J. Hurts QB PHI
|33
|Adam Hawn
|D. Adams WR LAR
|34
|Irvin Robles
|K. Walker III RB SEA
|35
|Jose Martinez
|A. Kamara RB NO
|36
|Billy Ward
|J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|Billy Ward
|O. Hampton RB LAC
|38
|Jose Martinez
|J. Cook RB BUF
|39
|Irvin Robles
|T. Henderson RB NE
|40
|Adam Hawn
|J. Burrow QB CIN
|41
|Marty Shapiro
|M. Evans WR TB
|42
|Jeffrey Cooperman
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|43
|Christian Castillo
|B. Hall RB NYJ
|44
|Chandler Burke
|X. Worthy WR KC
|45
|Geoffrey Braden
|J. Conner RB ARI
|46
|Jamey Eisenberg
|G. Wilson WR NYJ
|47
|Vincent Giovannoni
|R. Harvey RB DEN
|48
|Ryan Van Sickle
|M. Harrison Jr. WR ARI
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Ryan Van Sickle
|D. Metcalf WR PIT
|50
|Vincent Giovannoni
|D. Swift RB CHI
|51
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Hubbard RB CAR
|52
|Geoffrey Braden
|D. Smith WR PHI
|53
|Chandler Burke
|T. Hunter WR JAC
|54
|Christian Castillo
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|55
|Jeffrey Cooperman
|T. Pollard RB TEN
|56
|Marty Shapiro
|D. Moore WR CHI
|57
|Adam Hawn
|A. Jones RB MIN
|58
|Irvin Robles
|T. McMillan WR CAR
|59
|Jose Martinez
|J. Meyers WR LV
|60
|Billy Ward
|I. Pacheco RB KC
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Billy Ward
|J. Williams WR DET
|62
|Jose Martinez
|J. Mixon RB HOU
|63
|Irvin Robles
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|64
|Adam Hawn
|G. Pickens WR DAL
|65
|Marty Shapiro
|D. Montgomery RB DET
|66
|Jeffrey Cooperman
|R. Rice WR KC
|67
|Christian Castillo
|C. Ridley WR TEN
|68
|Chandler Burke
|J. Waddle WR MIA
|69
|Geoffrey Braden
|S. LaPorta TE DET
|70
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Jeudy WR CLE
|71
|Vincent Giovannoni
|R. Odunze WR CHI
|72
|Ryan Van Sickle
|Z. Flowers WR BAL
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Ryan Van Sickle
|T. Kelce TE KC
|74
|Vincent Giovannoni
|M. Golden WR GB
|75
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Warren RB PIT
|76
|Geoffrey Braden
|C. Kupp WR SEA
|77
|Chandler Burke
|B. Mayfield QB TB
|78
|Christian Castillo
|S. Diggs WR NE
|79
|Jeffrey Cooperman
|T. Tracy Jr. RB NYG
|80
|Marty Shapiro
|C. Olave WR NO
|81
|Adam Hawn
|N. Harris RB LAC
|82
|Irvin Robles
|R. Pearsall WR SF
|83
|Jose Martinez
|D. Samuel WR WAS
|84
|Billy Ward
|E. Egbuka WR TB
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|Billy Ward
|B. Nix QB DEN
|86
|Jose Martinez
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|87
|Irvin Robles
|R. Stevenson RB NE
|88
|Adam Hawn
|Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
|89
|Marty Shapiro
|K. Johnson RB PIT
|90
|Jeffrey Cooperman
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|91
|Christian Castillo
|B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
|92
|Chandler Burke
|J. Jennings WR SF
|93
|Geoffrey Braden
|T. Etienne RB JAC
|94
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Hockenson TE MIN
|95
|Vincent Giovannoni
|J. Addison WR MIN
|96
|Ryan Van Sickle
|J. Mason RB MIN
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Ryan Van Sickle
|K. Murray QB ARI
|98
|Vincent Giovannoni
|T. Bigsby RB JAC
|99
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Godwin WR TB
|100
|Geoffrey Braden
|D. Mooney WR ATL
|101
|Chandler Burke
|J. Williams RB DAL
|102
|Christian Castillo
|J. Reed WR GB
|103
|Jeffrey Cooperman
|J. Dobbins RB DEN
|104
|Marty Shapiro
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|105
|Adam Hawn
|E. Engram TE DEN
|106
|Irvin Robles
|T. Warren TE IND
|107
|Jose Martinez
|C. Skattebo RB NYG
|108
|Billy Ward
|K. Coleman WR BUF
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|Billy Ward
|J. Ford RB CLE
|110
|Jose Martinez
|B. Tuten RB JAC
|111
|Irvin Robles
|C. Loveland TE CHI
|112
|Adam Hawn
|J. Blue RB DAL
|113
|Marty Shapiro
|K. Shakir WR BUF
|114
|Jeffrey Cooperman
|M. Pittman WR IND
|115
|Christian Castillo
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|116
|Chandler Burke
|J. Downs WR IND
|117
|Geoffrey Braden
|R. White RB TB
|118
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Fields QB NYJ
|119
|Vincent Giovannoni
|L. Burden III WR CHI
|120
|Ryan Van Sickle
|B. Allen RB NYJ
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Ryan Van Sickle
|J. Higgins WR HOU
|122
|Vincent Giovannoni
|Q. Judkins RB CLE
|123
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Benson RB ARI
|124
|Geoffrey Braden
|W. Robinson WR NYG
|125
|Chandler Burke
|R. Doubs WR GB
|126
|Christian Castillo
|I. Guerendo RB SF
|127
|Jeffrey Cooperman
|D. Maye QB NE
|128
|Marty Shapiro
|T. Spears RB TEN
|129
|Adam Hawn
|R. Davis RB BUF
|130
|Irvin Robles
|C. Kirk WR HOU
|131
|Jose Martinez
|B. Purdy QB SF
|132
|Billy Ward
|D. Sampson RB CLE
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|Billy Ward
|D. Douglas WR NE
|134
|Jose Martinez
|G. Tate WR TEN
|135
|Irvin Robles
|J. Croskey-Merritt RB WAS
|136
|Adam Hawn
|K. Allen WR LAC
|137
|Marty Shapiro
|C. Williams QB CHI
|138
|Jeffrey Cooperman
|C. Tillman WR CLE
|139
|Christian Castillo
|R. Shaheed WR NO
|140
|Chandler Burke
|T. Kraft TE GB
|141
|Geoffrey Braden
|J. Goff QB DET
|142
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Ekeler RB WAS
|143
|Vincent Giovannoni
|K. Pitts TE ATL
|144
|Ryan Van Sickle
|S. Perine RB CIN
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Ryan Van Sickle
|Z. Ertz TE WAS
|146
|Vincent Giovannoni
|J. Ferguson TE DAL
|147
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Allgeier RB ATL
|148
|Geoffrey Braden
|R. Dowdle RB CAR
|149
|Chandler Burke
|W. Shipley RB PHI
|150
|Christian Castillo
|K. Monangai RB CHI
|151
|Jeffrey Cooperman
|D. Kincaid TE BUF
|152
|Marty Shapiro
|K. Williams WR NE
|153
|Adam Hawn
|J. Hunter RB LAR
|154
|Irvin Robles
|J. Wilson RB SF
|155
|Jose Martinez
|D. Waller TE MIA
|156
|Billy Ward
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|Ryan Van Sickle
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|J. Chase WR CIN
|2
|24
|J. Taylor RB IND
|3
|25
|K. Williams RB LAR
|4
|48
|M. Harrison Jr. WR ARI
|5
|49
|D. Metcalf WR PIT
|6
|72
|Z. Flowers WR BAL
|7
|73
|T. Kelce TE KC
|8
|96
|J. Mason RB MIN
|9
|97
|K. Murray QB ARI
|10
|120
|B. Allen RB NYJ
|11
|121
|J. Higgins WR HOU
|12
|144
|S. Perine RB CIN
|13
|145
|Z. Ertz TE WAS
|Vincent Giovannoni
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|B. Robinson RB ATL
|2
|23
|J. Allen QB BUF
|3
|26
|T. Higgins WR CIN
|4
|47
|R. Harvey RB DEN
|5
|50
|D. Swift RB CHI
|6
|71
|R. Odunze WR CHI
|7
|74
|M. Golden WR GB
|8
|95
|J. Addison WR MIN
|9
|98
|T. Bigsby RB JAC
|10
|119
|L. Burden III WR CHI
|11
|122
|Q. Judkins RB CLE
|12
|143
|K. Pitts TE ATL
|13
|146
|J. Ferguson TE DAL
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|2
|22
|B. Irving RB TB
|3
|27
|T. Hill WR MIA
|4
|46
|G. Wilson WR NYJ
|5
|51
|C. Hubbard RB CAR
|6
|70
|J. Jeudy WR CLE
|7
|75
|J. Warren RB PIT
|8
|94
|T. Hockenson TE MIN
|9
|99
|C. Godwin WR TB
|10
|118
|J. Fields QB NYJ
|11
|123
|T. Benson RB ARI
|12
|142
|A. Ekeler RB WAS
|13
|147
|T. Allgeier RB ATL
|Geoffrey Braden
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|J. Gibbs RB DET
|2
|21
|A. Brown WR PHI
|3
|28
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|4
|45
|J. Conner RB ARI
|5
|52
|D. Smith WR PHI
|6
|69
|S. LaPorta TE DET
|7
|76
|C. Kupp WR SEA
|8
|93
|T. Etienne RB JAC
|9
|100
|D. Mooney WR ATL
|10
|117
|R. White RB TB
|11
|124
|W. Robinson WR NYG
|12
|141
|J. Goff QB DET
|13
|148
|R. Dowdle RB CAR
|Chandler Burke
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|D. Achane RB MIA
|2
|20
|C. Brown RB CIN
|3
|29
|G. Kittle TE SF
|4
|44
|X. Worthy WR KC
|5
|53
|T. Hunter WR JAC
|6
|68
|J. Waddle WR MIA
|7
|77
|B. Mayfield QB TB
|8
|92
|J. Jennings WR SF
|9
|101
|J. Williams RB DAL
|10
|116
|J. Downs WR IND
|11
|125
|R. Doubs WR GB
|12
|140
|T. Kraft TE GB
|13
|149
|W. Shipley RB PHI
|Christian Castillo
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|A. Jeanty RB LV
|2
|19
|T. McBride TE ARI
|3
|30
|J. Daniels QB WAS
|4
|43
|B. Hall RB NYJ
|5
|54
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|6
|67
|C. Ridley WR TEN
|7
|78
|S. Diggs WR NE
|8
|91
|B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
|9
|102
|J. Reed WR GB
|10
|115
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|11
|126
|I. Guerendo RB SF
|12
|139
|R. Shaheed WR NO
|13
|150
|K. Monangai RB CHI
|Jeffrey Cooperman
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|S. Barkley RB PHI
|2
|18
|B. Bowers TE LV
|3
|31
|L. McConkey WR LAC
|4
|42
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|5
|55
|T. Pollard RB TEN
|6
|66
|R. Rice WR KC
|7
|79
|T. Tracy Jr. RB NYG
|8
|90
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|9
|103
|J. Dobbins RB DEN
|10
|114
|M. Pittman WR IND
|11
|127
|D. Maye QB NE
|12
|138
|C. Tillman WR CLE
|13
|151
|D. Kincaid TE BUF
|Marty Shapiro
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|J. Jacobs RB GB
|2
|17
|D. London WR ATL
|3
|32
|J. Hurts QB PHI
|4
|41
|M. Evans WR TB
|5
|56
|D. Moore WR CHI
|6
|65
|D. Montgomery RB DET
|7
|80
|C. Olave WR NO
|8
|89
|K. Johnson RB PIT
|9
|104
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|10
|113
|K. Shakir WR BUF
|11
|128
|T. Spears RB TEN
|12
|137
|C. Williams QB CHI
|13
|152
|K. Williams WR NE
|Adam Hawn
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|M. Nabers WR NYG
|2
|16
|B. Thomas Jr. WR JAC
|3
|33
|D. Adams WR LAR
|4
|40
|J. Burrow QB CIN
|5
|57
|A. Jones RB MIN
|6
|64
|G. Pickens WR DAL
|7
|81
|N. Harris RB LAC
|8
|88
|Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
|9
|105
|E. Engram TE DEN
|10
|112
|J. Blue RB DAL
|11
|129
|R. Davis RB BUF
|12
|136
|K. Allen WR LAC
|13
|153
|J. Hunter RB LAR
|Irvin Robles
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|C. McCaffrey RB SF
|2
|15
|A. St. Brown WR DET
|3
|34
|K. Walker III RB SEA
|4
|39
|T. Henderson RB NE
|5
|58
|T. McMillan WR CAR
|6
|63
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|7
|82
|R. Pearsall WR SF
|8
|87
|R. Stevenson RB NE
|9
|106
|T. Warren TE IND
|10
|111
|C. Loveland TE CHI
|11
|130
|C. Kirk WR HOU
|12
|135
|J. Croskey-Merritt RB WAS
|13
|154
|J. Wilson RB SF
|Jose Martinez
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|2
|14
|P. Nacua WR LAR
|3
|35
|A. Kamara RB NO
|4
|38
|J. Cook RB BUF
|5
|59
|J. Meyers WR LV
|6
|62
|J. Mixon RB HOU
|7
|83
|D. Samuel WR WAS
|8
|86
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|9
|107
|C. Skattebo RB NYG
|10
|110
|B. Tuten RB JAC
|11
|131
|B. Purdy QB SF
|12
|134
|G. Tate WR TEN
|13
|155
|D. Waller TE MIA
|Billy Ward
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|N. Collins WR HOU
|2
|13
|D. Henry RB BAL
|3
|36
|J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
|4
|37
|O. Hampton RB LAC
|5
|60
|I. Pacheco RB KC
|6
|61
|J. Williams WR DET
|7
|84
|E. Egbuka WR TB
|8
|85
|B. Nix QB DEN
|9
|108
|K. Coleman WR BUF
|10
|109
|J. Ford RB CLE
|11
|132
|D. Sampson RB CLE
|12
|133
|D. Douglas WR NE
|13
|156
|D. Goedert TE PHI