Our Fantasy Football Today Draft-A-Thon to raise money for the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital isn't over yet, but we surpassed our goal and could set a new record. We aimed to raise at least $100,000, but as of August 15, we have surpassed $159,000 and are still counting.

Thank you so much to everyone who donated, and we greatly appreciate your generosity. You can continue to donate by visiting this link.

Part of the donations were participating in mock drafts with us, and we held our fourth 12-team, PPR mock draft this week. This draft had some interesting selections, including Josh Jacobs at No. 8 overall and Justin Jefferson falling to No. 11.

We know not every draft will follow the same blueprint, so I encourage you to check out the results. And three managers stood out with either their strategy or some intriguing selections.

For example, Billy Ward had the No. 12 spot, and he built a very balanced roster, including Nico Collins, Derrick Henry, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Omarion Hampton with his first four picks. But Ward waited on a tight end and ended up with Dallas Goedert with his last pick in Round 13. 

Ward indicated he liked how this worked out, and I agree. Goedert can be a serviceable starter, and Ward is loaded at running back and wide receiver, along with Bo Nix at quarterback.

"My strategy was to remain flexible and adapt to the players available at each pick," Ward said. "While I did ultimately select Dallas Goedert with my final pick, this wasn't a predetermined decision. My selections were primarily driven by the overall board and the best available players at the time."

Adam Hawn had the No. 9 pick, and he took a modified Zero-RB approach with Malik Nabers, Brian Thomas Jr., Davante Adams and Joe Burrow with his first four picks. I like this start a lot, although I would have preferred Jefferson over Nabers in Round 1.

Hawn then started collecting his running backs with Aaron Jones in Round 5, Najee Harris in Round 7, Zach Charbonnet in Round 8, Jaydon Blue in Round 10, Ray Davis in Round 11 and Jarquez Hunter in Round 13. I didn't love Jones in Round 5 with Isiah Pacheco and David Montgomery on the board, but that's not a bad selection.

Hawn got great value with George Pickens in Round 6, but he might have been better off with Montgomery in that spot. And settling for Harris (eye) as the No. 2 running back isn't ideal, especially while he's injured, although I like the bench options with Charbonnet, Blue, Davis and Hunter.

"Aaron Jones is not cooked yet and is still the starting running back for a great offense, and Najee will have his share of the massive ground game that (Jim) Harbaugh loves to use," Hawn said. "I also really like my depth at running back while being strong at the other positions."

Finally, let's look at what Jose Martinez did at the No. 11 spot, and he got a gift with Jefferson in Round 1. Martinez followed that up with Puka Nacua in Round 2, Alvin Kamara in Round 3, James Cook in Round 4 and Jakobi Meyers in Round 5.

In Round 6, Martinez went with Joe Mixon (foot), who could be a huge difference maker if healthy. We don't know when he'll be cleared to return, but that could be a league-winning selection if Mixon is able to play in Week 1.

"I hope he can get back to his former self," Martinez said, who added he had Mixon on one of his Fantasy teams last year. "My hope is that he'll become his dominant force (as the season goes on)." 

I encourage you to check out all of the rosters in this league. And, again, thank you to everyone who has donated -- and hopefully will continue to donate -- to our Draft-A-Thon to benefit St. Jude.

As a reference point for this mock draft, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, TE and FLEX (RB/WR/TE) with six reserves for a 13-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Ryan Van Sickle

2. Vincent Giovannoni

3. Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports Senior Fantasy Writer

4. Geoffrey Braden

5. Chandler Burke

6. Christian Castillo

7. Jeffrey Cooperman

8. Marty Shapiro

9. Adam Hawn

10. Irvin Robles

11. Jose Martinez

12. Billy Ward

Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Ryan Van Sickle J. Chase WR CIN
2 Vincent Giovannoni B. Robinson RB ATL
3 Jamey Eisenberg C. Lamb WR DAL
4 Geoffrey Braden J. Gibbs RB DET
5 Chandler Burke D. Achane RB MIA
6 Christian Castillo A. Jeanty RB LV
7 Jeffrey Cooperman S. Barkley RB PHI
8 Marty Shapiro J. Jacobs RB GB
9 Adam Hawn M. Nabers WR NYG
10 Irvin Robles C. McCaffrey RB SF
11 Jose Martinez J. Jefferson WR MIN
12 Billy Ward N. Collins WR HOU
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 Billy Ward D. Henry RB BAL
14 Jose Martinez P. Nacua WR LAR
15 Irvin Robles A. St. Brown WR DET
16 Adam Hawn B. Thomas Jr. WR JAC
17 Marty Shapiro D. London WR ATL
18 Jeffrey Cooperman B. Bowers TE LV
19 Christian Castillo T. McBride TE ARI
20 Chandler Burke C. Brown RB CIN
21 Geoffrey Braden A. Brown WR PHI
22 Jamey Eisenberg B. Irving RB TB
23 Vincent Giovannoni J. Allen QB BUF
24 Ryan Van Sickle J. Taylor RB IND
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Ryan Van Sickle K. Williams RB LAR
26 Vincent Giovannoni T. Higgins WR CIN
27 Jamey Eisenberg T. Hill WR MIA
28 Geoffrey Braden L. Jackson QB BAL
29 Chandler Burke G. Kittle TE SF
30 Christian Castillo J. Daniels QB WAS
31 Jeffrey Cooperman L. McConkey WR LAC
32 Marty Shapiro J. Hurts QB PHI
33 Adam Hawn D. Adams WR LAR
34 Irvin Robles K. Walker III RB SEA
35 Jose Martinez A. Kamara RB NO
36 Billy Ward J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 Billy Ward O. Hampton RB LAC
38 Jose Martinez J. Cook RB BUF
39 Irvin Robles T. Henderson RB NE
40 Adam Hawn J. Burrow QB CIN
41 Marty Shapiro M. Evans WR TB
42 Jeffrey Cooperman C. Sutton WR DEN
43 Christian Castillo B. Hall RB NYJ
44 Chandler Burke X. Worthy WR KC
45 Geoffrey Braden J. Conner RB ARI
46 Jamey Eisenberg G. Wilson WR NYJ
47 Vincent Giovannoni R. Harvey RB DEN
48 Ryan Van Sickle M. Harrison Jr. WR ARI
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Ryan Van Sickle D. Metcalf WR PIT
50 Vincent Giovannoni D. Swift RB CHI
51 Jamey Eisenberg C. Hubbard RB CAR
52 Geoffrey Braden D. Smith WR PHI
53 Chandler Burke T. Hunter WR JAC
54 Christian Castillo T. McLaurin WR WAS
55 Jeffrey Cooperman T. Pollard RB TEN
56 Marty Shapiro D. Moore WR CHI
57 Adam Hawn A. Jones RB MIN
58 Irvin Robles T. McMillan WR CAR
59 Jose Martinez J. Meyers WR LV
60 Billy Ward I. Pacheco RB KC
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 Billy Ward J. Williams WR DET
62 Jose Martinez J. Mixon RB HOU
63 Irvin Robles P. Mahomes QB KC
64 Adam Hawn G. Pickens WR DAL
65 Marty Shapiro D. Montgomery RB DET
66 Jeffrey Cooperman R. Rice WR KC
67 Christian Castillo C. Ridley WR TEN
68 Chandler Burke J. Waddle WR MIA
69 Geoffrey Braden S. LaPorta TE DET
70 Jamey Eisenberg J. Jeudy WR CLE
71 Vincent Giovannoni R. Odunze WR CHI
72 Ryan Van Sickle Z. Flowers WR BAL
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Ryan Van Sickle T. Kelce TE KC
74 Vincent Giovannoni M. Golden WR GB
75 Jamey Eisenberg J. Warren RB PIT
76 Geoffrey Braden C. Kupp WR SEA
77 Chandler Burke B. Mayfield QB TB
78 Christian Castillo S. Diggs WR NE
79 Jeffrey Cooperman T. Tracy Jr. RB NYG
80 Marty Shapiro C. Olave WR NO
81 Adam Hawn N. Harris RB LAC
82 Irvin Robles R. Pearsall WR SF
83 Jose Martinez D. Samuel WR WAS
84 Billy Ward E. Egbuka WR TB
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 Billy Ward B. Nix QB DEN
86 Jose Martinez D. Njoku TE CLE
87 Irvin Robles R. Stevenson RB NE
88 Adam Hawn Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
89 Marty Shapiro K. Johnson RB PIT
90 Jeffrey Cooperman D. Prescott QB DAL
91 Christian Castillo B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
92 Chandler Burke J. Jennings WR SF
93 Geoffrey Braden T. Etienne RB JAC
94 Jamey Eisenberg T. Hockenson TE MIN
95 Vincent Giovannoni J. Addison WR MIN
96 Ryan Van Sickle J. Mason RB MIN
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Ryan Van Sickle K. Murray QB ARI
98 Vincent Giovannoni T. Bigsby RB JAC
99 Jamey Eisenberg C. Godwin WR TB
100 Geoffrey Braden D. Mooney WR ATL
101 Chandler Burke J. Williams RB DAL
102 Christian Castillo J. Reed WR GB
103 Jeffrey Cooperman J. Dobbins RB DEN
104 Marty Shapiro M. Andrews TE BAL
105 Adam Hawn E. Engram TE DEN
106 Irvin Robles T. Warren TE IND
107 Jose Martinez C. Skattebo RB NYG
108 Billy Ward K. Coleman WR BUF
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 Billy Ward J. Ford RB CLE
110 Jose Martinez B. Tuten RB JAC
111 Irvin Robles C. Loveland TE CHI
112 Adam Hawn J. Blue RB DAL
113 Marty Shapiro K. Shakir WR BUF
114 Jeffrey Cooperman M. Pittman WR IND
115 Christian Castillo B. Aiyuk WR SF
116 Chandler Burke J. Downs WR IND
117 Geoffrey Braden R. White RB TB
118 Jamey Eisenberg J. Fields QB NYJ
119 Vincent Giovannoni L. Burden III WR CHI
120 Ryan Van Sickle B. Allen RB NYJ
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Ryan Van Sickle J. Higgins WR HOU
122 Vincent Giovannoni Q. Judkins RB CLE
123 Jamey Eisenberg T. Benson RB ARI
124 Geoffrey Braden W. Robinson WR NYG
125 Chandler Burke R. Doubs WR GB
126 Christian Castillo I. Guerendo RB SF
127 Jeffrey Cooperman D. Maye QB NE
128 Marty Shapiro T. Spears RB TEN
129 Adam Hawn R. Davis RB BUF
130 Irvin Robles C. Kirk WR HOU
131 Jose Martinez B. Purdy QB SF
132 Billy Ward D. Sampson RB CLE
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 Billy Ward D. Douglas WR NE
134 Jose Martinez G. Tate WR TEN
135 Irvin Robles J. Croskey-Merritt RB WAS
136 Adam Hawn K. Allen WR LAC
137 Marty Shapiro C. Williams QB CHI
138 Jeffrey Cooperman C. Tillman WR CLE
139 Christian Castillo R. Shaheed WR NO
140 Chandler Burke T. Kraft TE GB
141 Geoffrey Braden J. Goff QB DET
142 Jamey Eisenberg A. Ekeler RB WAS
143 Vincent Giovannoni K. Pitts TE ATL
144 Ryan Van Sickle S. Perine RB CIN
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Ryan Van Sickle Z. Ertz TE WAS
146 Vincent Giovannoni J. Ferguson TE DAL
147 Jamey Eisenberg T. Allgeier RB ATL
148 Geoffrey Braden R. Dowdle RB CAR
149 Chandler Burke W. Shipley RB PHI
150 Christian Castillo K. Monangai RB CHI
151 Jeffrey Cooperman D. Kincaid TE BUF
152 Marty Shapiro K. Williams WR NE
153 Adam Hawn J. Hunter RB LAR
154 Irvin Robles J. Wilson RB SF
155 Jose Martinez D. Waller TE MIA
156 Billy Ward D. Goedert TE PHI
Team by Team
Ryan Van Sickle
Rd Pk Player
1 1 J. Chase WR CIN
2 24 J. Taylor RB IND
3 25 K. Williams RB LAR
4 48 M. Harrison Jr. WR ARI
5 49 D. Metcalf WR PIT
6 72 Z. Flowers WR BAL
7 73 T. Kelce TE KC
8 96 J. Mason RB MIN
9 97 K. Murray QB ARI
10 120 B. Allen RB NYJ
11 121 J. Higgins WR HOU
12 144 S. Perine RB CIN
13 145 Z. Ertz TE WAS
Vincent Giovannoni
Rd Pk Player
1 2 B. Robinson RB ATL
2 23 J. Allen QB BUF
3 26 T. Higgins WR CIN
4 47 R. Harvey RB DEN
5 50 D. Swift RB CHI
6 71 R. Odunze WR CHI
7 74 M. Golden WR GB
8 95 J. Addison WR MIN
9 98 T. Bigsby RB JAC
10 119 L. Burden III WR CHI
11 122 Q. Judkins RB CLE
12 143 K. Pitts TE ATL
13 146 J. Ferguson TE DAL
Jamey Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 3 C. Lamb WR DAL
2 22 B. Irving RB TB
3 27 T. Hill WR MIA
4 46 G. Wilson WR NYJ
5 51 C. Hubbard RB CAR
6 70 J. Jeudy WR CLE
7 75 J. Warren RB PIT
8 94 T. Hockenson TE MIN
9 99 C. Godwin WR TB
10 118 J. Fields QB NYJ
11 123 T. Benson RB ARI
12 142 A. Ekeler RB WAS
13 147 T. Allgeier RB ATL
Geoffrey Braden
Rd Pk Player
1 4 J. Gibbs RB DET
2 21 A. Brown WR PHI
3 28 L. Jackson QB BAL
4 45 J. Conner RB ARI
5 52 D. Smith WR PHI
6 69 S. LaPorta TE DET
7 76 C. Kupp WR SEA
8 93 T. Etienne RB JAC
9 100 D. Mooney WR ATL
10 117 R. White RB TB
11 124 W. Robinson WR NYG
12 141 J. Goff QB DET
13 148 R. Dowdle RB CAR
Chandler Burke
Rd Pk Player
1 5 D. Achane RB MIA
2 20 C. Brown RB CIN
3 29 G. Kittle TE SF
4 44 X. Worthy WR KC
5 53 T. Hunter WR JAC
6 68 J. Waddle WR MIA
7 77 B. Mayfield QB TB
8 92 J. Jennings WR SF
9 101 J. Williams RB DAL
10 116 J. Downs WR IND
11 125 R. Doubs WR GB
12 140 T. Kraft TE GB
13 149 W. Shipley RB PHI
Christian Castillo
Rd Pk Player
1 6 A. Jeanty RB LV
2 19 T. McBride TE ARI
3 30 J. Daniels QB WAS
4 43 B. Hall RB NYJ
5 54 T. McLaurin WR WAS
6 67 C. Ridley WR TEN
7 78 S. Diggs WR NE
8 91 B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
9 102 J. Reed WR GB
10 115 B. Aiyuk WR SF
11 126 I. Guerendo RB SF
12 139 R. Shaheed WR NO
13 150 K. Monangai RB CHI
Jeffrey Cooperman
Rd Pk Player
1 7 S. Barkley RB PHI
2 18 B. Bowers TE LV
3 31 L. McConkey WR LAC
4 42 C. Sutton WR DEN
5 55 T. Pollard RB TEN
6 66 R. Rice WR KC
7 79 T. Tracy Jr. RB NYG
8 90 D. Prescott QB DAL
9 103 J. Dobbins RB DEN
10 114 M. Pittman WR IND
11 127 D. Maye QB NE
12 138 C. Tillman WR CLE
13 151 D. Kincaid TE BUF
Marty Shapiro
Rd Pk Player
1 8 J. Jacobs RB GB
2 17 D. London WR ATL
3 32 J. Hurts QB PHI
4 41 M. Evans WR TB
5 56 D. Moore WR CHI
6 65 D. Montgomery RB DET
7 80 C. Olave WR NO
8 89 K. Johnson RB PIT
9 104 M. Andrews TE BAL
10 113 K. Shakir WR BUF
11 128 T. Spears RB TEN
12 137 C. Williams QB CHI
13 152 K. Williams WR NE
Adam Hawn
Rd Pk Player
1 9 M. Nabers WR NYG
2 16 B. Thomas Jr. WR JAC
3 33 D. Adams WR LAR
4 40 J. Burrow QB CIN
5 57 A. Jones RB MIN
6 64 G. Pickens WR DAL
7 81 N. Harris RB LAC
8 88 Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
9 105 E. Engram TE DEN
10 112 J. Blue RB DAL
11 129 R. Davis RB BUF
12 136 K. Allen WR LAC
13 153 J. Hunter RB LAR
Irvin Robles
Rd Pk Player
1 10 C. McCaffrey RB SF
2 15 A. St. Brown WR DET
3 34 K. Walker III RB SEA
4 39 T. Henderson RB NE
5 58 T. McMillan WR CAR
6 63 P. Mahomes QB KC
7 82 R. Pearsall WR SF
8 87 R. Stevenson RB NE
9 106 T. Warren TE IND
10 111 C. Loveland TE CHI
11 130 C. Kirk WR HOU
12 135 J. Croskey-Merritt RB WAS
13 154 J. Wilson RB SF
Jose Martinez
Rd Pk Player
1 11 J. Jefferson WR MIN
2 14 P. Nacua WR LAR
3 35 A. Kamara RB NO
4 38 J. Cook RB BUF
5 59 J. Meyers WR LV
6 62 J. Mixon RB HOU
7 83 D. Samuel WR WAS
8 86 D. Njoku TE CLE
9 107 C. Skattebo RB NYG
10 110 B. Tuten RB JAC
11 131 B. Purdy QB SF
12 134 G. Tate WR TEN
13 155 D. Waller TE MIA
Billy Ward
Rd Pk Player
1 12 N. Collins WR HOU
2 13 D. Henry RB BAL
3 36 J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
4 37 O. Hampton RB LAC
5 60 I. Pacheco RB KC
6 61 J. Williams WR DET
7 84 E. Egbuka WR TB
8 85 B. Nix QB DEN
9 108 K. Coleman WR BUF
10 109 J. Ford RB CLE
11 132 D. Sampson RB CLE
12 133 D. Douglas WR NE
13 156 D. Goedert TE PHI