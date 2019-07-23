Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Reviewing our 12-team PPR experts draft

Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our 12-team PPR experts draft, featuring analysts from ESPN, Yahoo, NFL Media and the Athletic, among others.

We do a lot of mock drafts. Some of you might think we do too many. But hey, it's our job, so it comes with the territory.

Every now and then, we take part in really cool mock drafts, including this one with other Fantasy analysts in the industry. Joining me, Dave Richard, Heath Cummings and Adam Aizer in this recent 12-team PPR mock draft were eight of the best Fantasy prognosticators you will find.

I'll just jump right to the draft order so you can see this all-star group:

  1. Adam Aizer, CBS Sports
  2. Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports
  3. Mike Tagliere, Fantasy Pros
  4. Evan Silva, Establish the Run
  5. Mike Clay, ESPN
  6. Heath Cummings, CBS Sports
  7. Chris Harris, Harris Football
  8. Michael Fabiano, NFL Media
  9. Brad Evans, Yahoo Sports
  10. Scott Fish, Scott Fish Bowl
  11. Dave Richard, CBS Sports
  12. Jake Ciely, The Athletic

First off, I swear, no matter what Ciely says, the draft order was done randomly on CBS Sports. And second, you're going to enjoy these results.

The starting lineup for this mock draft is QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), DST and K. There are six reserves for a 16-round mock draft, and it was interesting to see which analysts prioritized receiver in the early rounds given the lineup requirements.

Through the first five rounds, four analysts had three receivers (Clay, Fabiano, Evans and Richard), while two others only had one (Silva and Fish). Fish actually took three running backs among his first four picks, drafting Joe Mixon, Derrick Henry and David Montgomery after selecting Odell Beckham in Round 1.

His running back corps is solid (he also has Darrell Henderson and Tony Pollard on his bench), and he has Baker Mayfield at quarterback and Hunter Henry at tight end. But aside from Beckham, his receivers have plenty of question marks, including Corey Davis, Courtland Sutton, Anthony Miller, Robert Foster and Josh Gordon.

He could be in great shape if Miller and Sutton are sophomore sensations, which is certainly possible, and Davis finally thrives in his third year. Foster is a good late-round flier, and Gordon could be a significant asset if he plays this year, although he remains suspended indefinitely at the start of training camp.

Clay was the first team with three receivers after drafting Le'Veon Bell in Round 1. He followed that with Keenan Allen, Amari Cooper and Brandin Cooks, and then he drafted Sony Michel in Round 5.

Drafting Bell in Round 1 at No. 5 overall is likely going to be polarizing (I prefer him in Round 2), but Clay has an amazing receiving corps. He added to it with D.J. Moore, James Washington, Keke Coutee and Michael Gallup, which is exceptional.

But his running backs could be his weak spot with Bell, Michel, Derrius Guice and Nyheim Hines, especially if Guice suffers a setback in his recovery from last year's torn ACL. Clay also has Drew Brees at quarterback and Jimmy Graham at tight end.

Evans took a more balanced approach with his first five picks, drafting Davante Adams, Dalvin Cook, Julian Edelman, Devonta Freeman and Tyler Boyd to start his team. He has a solid mix of running backs (Cook, Freeman, Royce Freeman, Jaylen Samuels and Ryquell Armstead) and receivers (Adams, Edelman, Boyd, Christian Kirk, Andy Isabella and Ted Ginn). Evans has Kyler Murray at quarterback and a combination of Eric Ebron and Austin Hooper at tight end.

Of these three teams, I like Evans' roster the best, but all three should be competitive. Evans just built his roster in a similar fashion to mine, so maybe I'm a little biased.

For my first five picks, I started with Saquon Barkley, Mike Evans, Leonard Fournette, Cooper Kupp and Evan Engram.  I rounded out my running backs with Tevin Coleman, Ito Smith, Damien Harris and Justice Hill, and the rest of my receivers include Dante Pettis, Curtis Samuel, DaeSean Hamilton and Marquise Goodwin. I also have Cam Newton at quarterback.

One of the interesting aspects of this draft was seeing where some of these analysts selected a few of the buzz-worthy players. It started with Clay drafting Bell at No. 5 overall, and Melvin Gordon went to Ciely at No. 13 overall. That could be a great pick if Gordon doesn't hold out because of his contract.

Fabiano took Todd Gurley in Round 2, which could be amazing if he doesn't have any issues with his knee. And Ciely drafted the first rookie with Josh Jacobs in Round 3.

I was surprised to see Damien Williams fall to Chris Harris in Round 3, and Harris also drafted the first quarterback with Patrick Mahomes in Round 5. I would have expected Williams to go sooner given the love for him as the Chiefs' starting running back, but seeing Mahomes fall to the fifth round of an analysts' draft wasn't a shock.

This was a slow draft, meaning we made picks over several days, and the Tyreek Hill news happened after the draft already started. As a result, Richard was able to get Hill in Round 3, which ended up as a steal since he's not going to be suspended.

It's worth studying this draft in depth, and I encourage you to use it as a guide on your Draft Day. We have plenty of more mock drafts coming, but this one could be our best given the caliber of analysts who joined us.

In terms of scoring for this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also give one point per reception.

Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Adam Aizer - CBS A. Kamara RB NO
2 Jamey Eisenberg - CBS S. Barkley RB NYG
3 Mike Tagliere - FantasyPros E. Elliott RB DAL
4 Evan Silva - Establish The Run C. McCaffrey RB CAR
5 Mike Clay - ESPN L. Bell RB NYJ
6 Heath Cummings - CBS D. Hopkins WR HOU
7 Chris Harris - Harris Football J. Jones WR ATL
8 Michael Fabiano - NFL D. Johnson RB ARI
9 Brad Evans - Yahoo D. Adams WR GB
10 Scott Fish O. Beckham WR CLE
11 Dave Richard - CBS T. Kelce TE KC
12 Jake Ciely - Athletic J. Conner RB PIT
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 Jake Ciely - Athletic M. Gordon RB LAC
14 Dave Richard - CBS M. Thomas WR NO
15 Scott Fish J. Mixon RB CIN
16 Brad Evans - Yahoo D. Cook RB MIN
17 Michael Fabiano - NFL T. Gurley RB LAR
18 Chris Harris - Harris Football A. Brown WR OAK
19 Heath Cummings - CBS J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
20 Mike Clay - ESPN K. Allen WR LAC
21 Evan Silva - Establish The Run N. Chubb RB CLE
22 Mike Tagliere - FantasyPros A. Green WR CIN
23 Jamey Eisenberg - CBS M. Evans WR TB
24 Adam Aizer - CBS T. Hilton WR IND
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Adam Aizer - CBS S. Diggs WR MIN
26 Jamey Eisenberg - CBS L. Fournette RB JAC
27 Mike Tagliere - FantasyPros A. Jones RB GB
28 Evan Silva - Establish The Run G. Kittle TE SF
29 Mike Clay - ESPN A. Cooper WR DAL
30 Heath Cummings - CBS Z. Ertz TE PHI
31 Chris Harris - Harris Football D. Williams RB KC
32 Michael Fabiano - NFL A. Thielen WR MIN
33 Brad Evans - Yahoo J. Edelman WR NE
34 Scott Fish D. Henry RB TEN
35 Dave Richard - CBS T. Hill WR KC
36 Jake Ciely - Athletic J. Jacobs RB OAK
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 Jake Ciely - Athletic K. Golladay WR DET
38 Dave Richard - CBS M. Mack RB IND
39 Scott Fish D. Montgomery RB CHI
40 Brad Evans - Yahoo D. Freeman RB ATL
41 Michael Fabiano - NFL R. Woods WR LAR
42 Chris Harris - Harris Football K. Johnson RB DET
43 Heath Cummings - CBS K. Drake RB MIA
44 Mike Clay - ESPN B. Cooks WR LAR
45 Evan Silva - Establish The Run T. Lockett WR SEA
46 Mike Tagliere - FantasyPros C. Godwin WR TB
47 Jamey Eisenberg - CBS C. Kupp WR LAR
48 Adam Aizer - CBS P. Lindsay RB DEN
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Adam Aizer - CBS J. White RB NE
50 Jamey Eisenberg - CBS E. Engram TE NYG
51 Mike Tagliere - FantasyPros O. Howard TE TB
52 Evan Silva - Establish The Run C. Carson RB SEA
53 Mike Clay - ESPN S. Michel RB NE
54 Heath Cummings - CBS T. Cohen RB CHI
55 Chris Harris - Harris Football P. Mahomes QB KC
56 Michael Fabiano - NFL A. Jeffery WR PHI
57 Brad Evans - Yahoo T. Boyd WR CIN
58 Scott Fish H. Henry TE LAC
59 Dave Richard - CBS C. Ridley WR ATL
60 Jake Ciely - Athletic S. Watkins WR KC
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 Jake Ciely - Athletic R. Anderson WR NYJ
62 Dave Richard - CBS M. Ingram RB BAL
63 Scott Fish D. Henderson RB LAR
64 Brad Evans - Yahoo C. Kirk WR ARI
65 Michael Fabiano - NFL L. Miller RB HOU
66 Chris Harris - Harris Football M. Williams WR LAC
67 Heath Cummings - CBS D. Watson QB HOU
68 Mike Clay - ESPN D. Moore WR CAR
69 Evan Silva - Establish The Run A. Robinson WR CHI
70 Mike Tagliere - FantasyPros J. Landry WR CLE
71 Jamey Eisenberg - CBS D. Pettis WR SF
72 Adam Aizer - CBS A. Rodgers QB GB
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Adam Aizer - CBS W. Fuller WR HOU
74 Jamey Eisenberg - CBS T. Coleman RB SF
75 Mike Tagliere - FantasyPros A. Luck QB IND
76 Evan Silva - Establish The Run L. Murray RB NO
77 Mike Clay - ESPN D. Guice RB WAS
78 Heath Cummings - CBS R. Penny RB SEA
79 Chris Harris - Harris Football M. Sanders RB PHI
80 Michael Fabiano - NFL A. Ekeler RB LAC
81 Brad Evans - Yahoo R. Freeman RB DEN
82 Scott Fish C. Davis WR TEN
83 Dave Richard - CBS D. Westbrook WR JAC
84 Jake Ciely - Athletic J. Cook TE NO
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 Jake Ciely - Athletic S. Shepard WR NYG
86 Dave Richard - CBS J. Howard RB PHI
87 Scott Fish C. Sutton WR DEN
88 Brad Evans - Yahoo E. Ebron TE IND
89 Michael Fabiano - NFL M. Jones WR DET
90 Chris Harris - Harris Football D. Njoku TE CLE
91 Heath Cummings - CBS G. Tate WR NYG
92 Mike Clay - ESPN K. Coutee WR HOU
93 Evan Silva - Establish The Run L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
94 Mike Tagliere - FantasyPros R. Jones RB TB
95 Jamey Eisenberg - CBS C. Samuel WR CAR
96 Adam Aizer - CBS G. Allison WR GB
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Adam Aizer - CBS D. Foreman RB HOU
98 Jamey Eisenberg - CBS D. Harris RB NE
99 Mike Tagliere - FantasyPros J. McKinnon RB SF
100 Evan Silva - Establish The Run D. Moncrief WR PIT
101 Mike Clay - ESPN J. Washington WR PIT
102 Heath Cummings - CBS M. Valdes-Scantling WR GB
103 Chris Harris - Harris Football E. Sanders WR DEN
104 Michael Fabiano - NFL D. Walker TE TEN
105 Brad Evans - Yahoo K. Murray QB ARI
106 Scott Fish A. Miller WR CHI
107 Dave Richard - CBS P. Barber RB TB
108 Jake Ciely - Athletic L. McCoy RB BUF
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 Jake Ciely - Athletic C. Wentz QB PHI
110 Dave Richard - CBS M. Ryan QB ATL
111 Scott Fish B. Mayfield QB CLE
112 Brad Evans - Yahoo J. Samuels RB PIT
113 Michael Fabiano - NFL V. McDonald TE PIT
114 Chris Harris - Harris Football D. Lewis RB TEN
115 Heath Cummings - CBS T. Williams WR OAK
116 Mike Clay - ESPN N. Hines RB IND
117 Evan Silva - Establish The Run N. Harry WR NE
118 Mike Tagliere - FantasyPros D. Funchess WR IND
119 Jamey Eisenberg - CBS I. Smith RB ATL
120 Adam Aizer - CBS C. Thompson RB WAS
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Adam Aizer - CBS D. Metcalf WR SEA
122 Jamey Eisenberg - CBS C. Newton QB CAR
123 Mike Tagliere - FantasyPros C. Hyde RB KC
124 Evan Silva - Establish The Run R. Wilson QB SEA
125 Mike Clay - ESPN D. Brees QB NO
126 Heath Cummings - CBS K. Ballage RB MIA
127 Chris Harris - Harris Football K. Hunt RB CLE
128 Michael Fabiano - NFL J. Goff QB LAR
129 Brad Evans - Yahoo A. Hooper TE ATL
130 Scott Fish J. Gordon WR NE
131 Dave Richard - CBS J. Jackson RB LAC
132 Jake Ciely - Athletic A. Peterson RB WAS
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 Jake Ciely - Athletic D. Jackson WR PHI
134 Dave Richard - CBS D. Thompson RB KC
135 Scott Fish M. Andrews TE BAL
136 Brad Evans - Yahoo R. Armstead RB JAC
137 Michael Fabiano - NFL L. Jackson QB BAL
138 Chris Harris - Harris Football J. Crowder WR NYJ
139 Heath Cummings - CBS J. Williams RB GB
140 Mike Clay - ESPN M. Gallup WR DAL
141 Evan Silva - Establish The Run B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
142 Mike Tagliere - FantasyPros D. Parker WR MIA
143 Jamey Eisenberg - CBS J. Hill RB BAL
144 Adam Aizer - CBS J. Reed TE WAS
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Adam Aizer - CBS Bears DST CHI
146 Jamey Eisenberg - CBS D. Hamilton WR DEN
147 Mike Tagliere - FantasyPros D. Johnson RB CLE
148 Evan Silva - Establish The Run Ravens DST BAL
149 Mike Clay - ESPN J. Graham TE GB
150 Heath Cummings - CBS A. Mattison RB MIN
151 Chris Harris - Harris Football M. Breida RB SF
152 Michael Fabiano - NFL M. Sanu WR ATL
153 Brad Evans - Yahoo A. Isabella WR ARI
154 Scott Fish T. Pollard RB DAL
155 Dave Richard - CBS D. Singletary RB BUF
156 Jake Ciely - Athletic P. Campbell WR IND
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 Jake Ciely - Athletic D. Samuel WR SF
158 Dave Richard - CBS K. Stills WR MIA
159 Scott Fish R. Foster WR BUF
160 Brad Evans - Yahoo T. Ginn WR NO
161 Michael Fabiano - NFL J. Richard RB OAK
162 Chris Harris - Harris Football M. Hardman WR KC
163 Heath Cummings - CBS B. Anderson RB TB
164 Mike Clay - ESPN M. Brown WR BAL
165 Evan Silva - Establish The Run T. Hockenson TE DET
166 Mike Tagliere - FantasyPros G. Zuerlein K LAR
167 Jamey Eisenberg - CBS M. Goodwin WR SF
168 Adam Aizer - CBS T. Burton TE CHI
Round 15
Pos Team Player
169 Adam Aizer - CBS M. Davis RB CHI
170 Jamey Eisenberg - CBS Jaguars DST JAC
171 Mike Tagliere - FantasyPros Chargers DST LAC
172 Evan Silva - Establish The Run M. Lee WR JAC
173 Mike Clay - ESPN J. Tucker K BAL
174 Heath Cummings - CBS Vikings DST MIN
175 Chris Harris - Harris Football Rams DST LAR
176 Michael Fabiano - NFL Patriots DST NE
177 Brad Evans - Yahoo Saints DST NO
178 Scott Fish Texans DST HOU
179 Dave Richard - CBS S. Gostkowski K NE
180 Jake Ciely - Athletic Broncos DST DEN
Round 16
Pos Team Player
181 Jake Ciely - Athletic E. Pineiro K CHI
182 Dave Richard - CBS Cowboys DST DAL
183 Scott Fish H. Butker K KC
184 Brad Evans - Yahoo R. Gould K SF
185 Michael Fabiano - NFL W. Lutz K NO
186 Chris Harris - Harris Football K. Fairbairn K HOU
187 Heath Cummings - CBS J. Myers K SEA
188 Mike Clay - ESPN Bills DST BUF
189 Evan Silva - Establish The Run C. Catanzaro K NYJ
190 Mike Tagliere - FantasyPros D. Moore WR SEA
191 Jamey Eisenberg - CBS M. Crosby K GB
192 Adam Aizer - CBS M. Badgley K LAC
Team by Team
Adam Aizer - CBS
Rd Pk Player
1 1 A. Kamara RB NO
2 24 T. Hilton WR IND
3 25 S. Diggs WR MIN
4 48 P. Lindsay RB DEN
5 49 J. White RB NE
6 72 A. Rodgers QB GB
7 73 W. Fuller WR HOU
8 96 G. Allison WR GB
9 97 D. Foreman RB HOU
10 120 C. Thompson RB WAS
11 121 D. Metcalf WR SEA
12 144 J. Reed TE WAS
13 145 Bears DST CHI
14 168 T. Burton TE CHI
15 169 M. Davis RB CHI
16 192 M. Badgley K LAC
Jamey Eisenberg - CBS
Rd Pk Player
1 2 S. Barkley RB NYG
2 23 M. Evans WR TB
3 26 L. Fournette RB JAC
4 47 C. Kupp WR LAR
5 50 E. Engram TE NYG
6 71 D. Pettis WR SF
7 74 T. Coleman RB SF
8 95 C. Samuel WR CAR
9 98 D. Harris RB NE
10 119 I. Smith RB ATL
11 122 C. Newton QB CAR
12 143 J. Hill RB BAL
13 146 D. Hamilton WR DEN
14 167 M. Goodwin WR SF
15 170 Jaguars DST JAC
16 191 M. Crosby K GB
Mike Tagliere - FantasyPros
Rd Pk Player
1 3 E. Elliott RB DAL
2 22 A. Green WR CIN
3 27 A. Jones RB GB
4 46 C. Godwin WR TB
5 51 O. Howard TE TB
6 70 J. Landry WR CLE
7 75 A. Luck QB IND
8 94 R. Jones RB TB
9 99 J. McKinnon RB SF
10 118 D. Funchess WR IND
11 123 C. Hyde RB KC
12 142 D. Parker WR MIA
13 147 D. Johnson RB CLE
14 166 G. Zuerlein K LAR
15 171 Chargers DST LAC
16 190 D. Moore WR SEA
Evan Silva - Establish The Run
Rd Pk Player
1 4 C. McCaffrey RB CAR
2 21 N. Chubb RB CLE
3 28 G. Kittle TE SF
4 45 T. Lockett WR SEA
5 52 C. Carson RB SEA
6 69 A. Robinson WR CHI
7 76 L. Murray RB NO
8 93 L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
9 100 D. Moncrief WR PIT
10 117 N. Harry WR NE
11 124 R. Wilson QB SEA
12 141 B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
13 148 Ravens DST BAL
14 165 T. Hockenson TE DET
15 172 M. Lee WR JAC
16 189 C. Catanzaro K NYJ
Mike Clay - ESPN
Rd Pk Player
1 5 L. Bell RB NYJ
2 20 K. Allen WR LAC
3 29 A. Cooper WR DAL
4 44 B. Cooks WR LAR
5 53 S. Michel RB NE
6 68 D. Moore WR CAR
7 77 D. Guice RB WAS
8 92 K. Coutee WR HOU
9 101 J. Washington WR PIT
10 116 N. Hines RB IND
11 125 D. Brees QB NO
12 140 M. Gallup WR DAL
13 149 J. Graham TE GB
14 164 M. Brown WR BAL
15 173 J. Tucker K BAL
16 188 Bills DST BUF
Heath Cummings - CBS
Rd Pk Player
1 6 D. Hopkins WR HOU
2 19 J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
3 30 Z. Ertz TE PHI
4 43 K. Drake RB MIA
5 54 T. Cohen RB CHI
6 67 D. Watson QB HOU
7 78 R. Penny RB SEA
8 91 G. Tate WR NYG
9 102 M. Valdes-Scantling WR GB
10 115 T. Williams WR OAK
11 126 K. Ballage RB MIA
12 139 J. Williams RB GB
13 150 A. Mattison RB MIN
14 163 B. Anderson RB TB
15 174 Vikings DST MIN
16 187 J. Myers K SEA
Chris Harris - Harris Football
Rd Pk Player
1 7 J. Jones WR ATL
2 18 A. Brown WR OAK
3 31 D. Williams RB KC
4 42 K. Johnson RB DET
5 55 P. Mahomes QB KC
6 66 M. Williams WR LAC
7 79 M. Sanders RB PHI
8 90 D. Njoku TE CLE
9 103 E. Sanders WR DEN
10 114 D. Lewis RB TEN
11 127 K. Hunt RB CLE
12 138 J. Crowder WR NYJ
13 151 M. Breida RB SF
14 162 M. Hardman WR KC
15 175 Rams DST LAR
16 186 K. Fairbairn K HOU
Michael Fabiano - NFL
Rd Pk Player
1 8 D. Johnson RB ARI
2 17 T. Gurley RB LAR
3 32 A. Thielen WR MIN
4 41 R. Woods WR LAR
5 56 A. Jeffery WR PHI
6 65 L. Miller RB HOU
7 80 A. Ekeler RB LAC
8 89 M. Jones WR DET
9 104 D. Walker TE TEN
10 113 V. McDonald TE PIT
11 128 J. Goff QB LAR
12 137 L. Jackson QB BAL
13 152 M. Sanu WR ATL
14 161 J. Richard RB OAK
15 176 Patriots DST NE
16 185 W. Lutz K NO
Brad Evans - Yahoo
Rd Pk Player
1 9 D. Adams WR GB
2 16 D. Cook RB MIN
3 33 J. Edelman WR NE
4 40 D. Freeman RB ATL
5 57 T. Boyd WR CIN
6 64 C. Kirk WR ARI
7 81 R. Freeman RB DEN
8 88 E. Ebron TE IND
9 105 K. Murray QB ARI
10 112 J. Samuels RB PIT
11 129 A. Hooper TE ATL
12 136 R. Armstead RB JAC
13 153 A. Isabella WR ARI
14 160 T. Ginn WR NO
15 177 Saints DST NO
16 184 R. Gould K SF
Scott Fish
Rd Pk Player
1 10 O. Beckham WR CLE
2 15 J. Mixon RB CIN
3 34 D. Henry RB TEN
4 39 D. Montgomery RB CHI
5 58 H. Henry TE LAC
6 63 D. Henderson RB LAR
7 82 C. Davis WR TEN
8 87 C. Sutton WR DEN
9 106 A. Miller WR CHI
10 111 B. Mayfield QB CLE
11 130 J. Gordon WR NE
12 135 M. Andrews TE BAL
13 154 T. Pollard RB DAL
14 159 R. Foster WR BUF
15 178 Texans DST HOU
16 183 H. Butker K KC
Dave Richard - CBS
Rd Pk Player
1 11 T. Kelce TE KC
2 14 M. Thomas WR NO
3 35 T. Hill WR KC
4 38 M. Mack RB IND
5 59 C. Ridley WR ATL
6 62 M. Ingram RB BAL
7 83 D. Westbrook WR JAC
8 86 J. Howard RB PHI
9 107 P. Barber RB TB
10 110 M. Ryan QB ATL
11 131 J. Jackson RB LAC
12 134 D. Thompson RB KC
13 155 D. Singletary RB BUF
14 158 K. Stills WR MIA
15 179 S. Gostkowski K NE
16 182 Cowboys DST DAL
Jake Ciely - Athletic
Rd Pk Player
1 12 J. Conner RB PIT
2 13 M. Gordon RB LAC
3 36 J. Jacobs RB OAK
4 37 K. Golladay WR DET
5 60 S. Watkins WR KC
6 61 R. Anderson WR NYJ
7 84 J. Cook TE NO
8 85 S. Shepard WR NYG
9 108 L. McCoy RB BUF
10 109 C. Wentz QB PHI
11 132 A. Peterson RB WAS
12 133 D. Jackson WR PHI
13 156 P. Campbell WR IND
14 157 D. Samuel WR SF
15 180 Broncos DST DEN
16 181 E. Pineiro K CHI
