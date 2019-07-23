Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Reviewing our 12-team PPR experts draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our 12-team PPR experts draft, featuring analysts from ESPN, Yahoo, NFL Media and the Athletic, among others.
We do a lot of mock drafts. Some of you might think we do too many. But hey, it's our job, so it comes with the territory.
Every now and then, we take part in really cool mock drafts, including this one with other Fantasy analysts in the industry. Joining me, Dave Richard, Heath Cummings and Adam Aizer in this recent 12-team PPR mock draft were eight of the best Fantasy prognosticators you will find.
I'll just jump right to the draft order so you can see this all-star group:
- Adam Aizer, CBS Sports
- Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports
- Mike Tagliere, Fantasy Pros
- Evan Silva, Establish the Run
- Mike Clay, ESPN
- Heath Cummings, CBS Sports
- Chris Harris, Harris Football
- Michael Fabiano, NFL Media
- Brad Evans, Yahoo Sports
- Scott Fish, Scott Fish Bowl
- Dave Richard, CBS Sports
- Jake Ciely, The Athletic
First off, I swear, no matter what Ciely says, the draft order was done randomly on CBS Sports. And second, you're going to enjoy these results.
The starting lineup for this mock draft is QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), DST and K. There are six reserves for a 16-round mock draft, and it was interesting to see which analysts prioritized receiver in the early rounds given the lineup requirements.
Through the first five rounds, four analysts had three receivers (Clay, Fabiano, Evans and Richard), while two others only had one (Silva and Fish). Fish actually took three running backs among his first four picks, drafting Joe Mixon, Derrick Henry and David Montgomery after selecting Odell Beckham in Round 1.
His running back corps is solid (he also has Darrell Henderson and Tony Pollard on his bench), and he has Baker Mayfield at quarterback and Hunter Henry at tight end. But aside from Beckham, his receivers have plenty of question marks, including Corey Davis, Courtland Sutton, Anthony Miller, Robert Foster and Josh Gordon.
He could be in great shape if Miller and Sutton are sophomore sensations, which is certainly possible, and Davis finally thrives in his third year. Foster is a good late-round flier, and Gordon could be a significant asset if he plays this year, although he remains suspended indefinitely at the start of training camp.
Clay was the first team with three receivers after drafting Le'Veon Bell in Round 1. He followed that with Keenan Allen, Amari Cooper and Brandin Cooks, and then he drafted Sony Michel in Round 5.
Drafting Bell in Round 1 at No. 5 overall is likely going to be polarizing (I prefer him in Round 2), but Clay has an amazing receiving corps. He added to it with D.J. Moore, James Washington, Keke Coutee and Michael Gallup, which is exceptional.
But his running backs could be his weak spot with Bell, Michel, Derrius Guice and Nyheim Hines, especially if Guice suffers a setback in his recovery from last year's torn ACL. Clay also has Drew Brees at quarterback and Jimmy Graham at tight end.
Evans took a more balanced approach with his first five picks, drafting Davante Adams, Dalvin Cook, Julian Edelman, Devonta Freeman and Tyler Boyd to start his team. He has a solid mix of running backs (Cook, Freeman, Royce Freeman, Jaylen Samuels and Ryquell Armstead) and receivers (Adams, Edelman, Boyd, Christian Kirk, Andy Isabella and Ted Ginn). Evans has Kyler Murray at quarterback and a combination of Eric Ebron and Austin Hooper at tight end.
Of these three teams, I like Evans' roster the best, but all three should be competitive. Evans just built his roster in a similar fashion to mine, so maybe I'm a little biased.
For my first five picks, I started with Saquon Barkley, Mike Evans, Leonard Fournette, Cooper Kupp and Evan Engram. I rounded out my running backs with Tevin Coleman, Ito Smith, Damien Harris and Justice Hill, and the rest of my receivers include Dante Pettis, Curtis Samuel, DaeSean Hamilton and Marquise Goodwin. I also have Cam Newton at quarterback.
One of the interesting aspects of this draft was seeing where some of these analysts selected a few of the buzz-worthy players. It started with Clay drafting Bell at No. 5 overall, and Melvin Gordon went to Ciely at No. 13 overall. That could be a great pick if Gordon doesn't hold out because of his contract.
Fabiano took Todd Gurley in Round 2, which could be amazing if he doesn't have any issues with his knee. And Ciely drafted the first rookie with Josh Jacobs in Round 3.
I was surprised to see Damien Williams fall to Chris Harris in Round 3, and Harris also drafted the first quarterback with Patrick Mahomes in Round 5. I would have expected Williams to go sooner given the love for him as the Chiefs' starting running back, but seeing Mahomes fall to the fifth round of an analysts' draft wasn't a shock.
This was a slow draft, meaning we made picks over several days, and the Tyreek Hill news happened after the draft already started. As a result, Richard was able to get Hill in Round 3, which ended up as a steal since he's not going to be suspended.
It's worth studying this draft in depth, and I encourage you to use it as a guide on your Draft Day. We have plenty of more mock drafts coming, but this one could be our best given the caliber of analysts who joined us.
In terms of scoring for this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also give one point per reception.
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Adam Aizer - CBS
|A. Kamara RB NO
|2
|Jamey Eisenberg - CBS
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|3
|Mike Tagliere - FantasyPros
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|4
|Evan Silva - Establish The Run
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|5
|Mike Clay - ESPN
|L. Bell RB NYJ
|6
|Heath Cummings - CBS
|D. Hopkins WR HOU
|7
|Chris Harris - Harris Football
|J. Jones WR ATL
|8
|Michael Fabiano - NFL
|D. Johnson RB ARI
|9
|Brad Evans - Yahoo
|D. Adams WR GB
|10
|Scott Fish
|O. Beckham WR CLE
|11
|Dave Richard - CBS
|T. Kelce TE KC
|12
|Jake Ciely - Athletic
|J. Conner RB PIT
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|Jake Ciely - Athletic
|M. Gordon RB LAC
|14
|Dave Richard - CBS
|M. Thomas WR NO
|15
|Scott Fish
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|16
|Brad Evans - Yahoo
|D. Cook RB MIN
|17
|Michael Fabiano - NFL
|T. Gurley RB LAR
|18
|Chris Harris - Harris Football
|A. Brown WR OAK
|19
|Heath Cummings - CBS
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|20
|Mike Clay - ESPN
|K. Allen WR LAC
|21
|Evan Silva - Establish The Run
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|22
|Mike Tagliere - FantasyPros
|A. Green WR CIN
|23
|Jamey Eisenberg - CBS
|M. Evans WR TB
|24
|Adam Aizer - CBS
|T. Hilton WR IND
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Adam Aizer - CBS
|S. Diggs WR MIN
|26
|Jamey Eisenberg - CBS
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|27
|Mike Tagliere - FantasyPros
|A. Jones RB GB
|28
|Evan Silva - Establish The Run
|G. Kittle TE SF
|29
|Mike Clay - ESPN
|A. Cooper WR DAL
|30
|Heath Cummings - CBS
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|31
|Chris Harris - Harris Football
|D. Williams RB KC
|32
|Michael Fabiano - NFL
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|33
|Brad Evans - Yahoo
|J. Edelman WR NE
|34
|Scott Fish
|D. Henry RB TEN
|35
|Dave Richard - CBS
|T. Hill WR KC
|36
|Jake Ciely - Athletic
|J. Jacobs RB OAK
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|Jake Ciely - Athletic
|K. Golladay WR DET
|38
|Dave Richard - CBS
|M. Mack RB IND
|39
|Scott Fish
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|40
|Brad Evans - Yahoo
|D. Freeman RB ATL
|41
|Michael Fabiano - NFL
|R. Woods WR LAR
|42
|Chris Harris - Harris Football
|K. Johnson RB DET
|43
|Heath Cummings - CBS
|K. Drake RB MIA
|44
|Mike Clay - ESPN
|B. Cooks WR LAR
|45
|Evan Silva - Establish The Run
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|46
|Mike Tagliere - FantasyPros
|C. Godwin WR TB
|47
|Jamey Eisenberg - CBS
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|48
|Adam Aizer - CBS
|P. Lindsay RB DEN
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Adam Aizer - CBS
|J. White RB NE
|50
|Jamey Eisenberg - CBS
|E. Engram TE NYG
|51
|Mike Tagliere - FantasyPros
|O. Howard TE TB
|52
|Evan Silva - Establish The Run
|C. Carson RB SEA
|53
|Mike Clay - ESPN
|S. Michel RB NE
|54
|Heath Cummings - CBS
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|55
|Chris Harris - Harris Football
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|56
|Michael Fabiano - NFL
|A. Jeffery WR PHI
|57
|Brad Evans - Yahoo
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|58
|Scott Fish
|H. Henry TE LAC
|59
|Dave Richard - CBS
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|60
|Jake Ciely - Athletic
|S. Watkins WR KC
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Jake Ciely - Athletic
|R. Anderson WR NYJ
|62
|Dave Richard - CBS
|M. Ingram RB BAL
|63
|Scott Fish
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|64
|Brad Evans - Yahoo
|C. Kirk WR ARI
|65
|Michael Fabiano - NFL
|L. Miller RB HOU
|66
|Chris Harris - Harris Football
|M. Williams WR LAC
|67
|Heath Cummings - CBS
|D. Watson QB HOU
|68
|Mike Clay - ESPN
|D. Moore WR CAR
|69
|Evan Silva - Establish The Run
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|70
|Mike Tagliere - FantasyPros
|J. Landry WR CLE
|71
|Jamey Eisenberg - CBS
|D. Pettis WR SF
|72
|Adam Aizer - CBS
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Adam Aizer - CBS
|W. Fuller WR HOU
|74
|Jamey Eisenberg - CBS
|T. Coleman RB SF
|75
|Mike Tagliere - FantasyPros
|A. Luck QB IND
|76
|Evan Silva - Establish The Run
|L. Murray RB NO
|77
|Mike Clay - ESPN
|D. Guice RB WAS
|78
|Heath Cummings - CBS
|R. Penny RB SEA
|79
|Chris Harris - Harris Football
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|80
|Michael Fabiano - NFL
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|81
|Brad Evans - Yahoo
|R. Freeman RB DEN
|82
|Scott Fish
|C. Davis WR TEN
|83
|Dave Richard - CBS
|D. Westbrook WR JAC
|84
|Jake Ciely - Athletic
|J. Cook TE NO
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|Jake Ciely - Athletic
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|86
|Dave Richard - CBS
|J. Howard RB PHI
|87
|Scott Fish
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|88
|Brad Evans - Yahoo
|E. Ebron TE IND
|89
|Michael Fabiano - NFL
|M. Jones WR DET
|90
|Chris Harris - Harris Football
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|91
|Heath Cummings - CBS
|G. Tate WR NYG
|92
|Mike Clay - ESPN
|K. Coutee WR HOU
|93
|Evan Silva - Establish The Run
|L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
|94
|Mike Tagliere - FantasyPros
|R. Jones RB TB
|95
|Jamey Eisenberg - CBS
|C. Samuel WR CAR
|96
|Adam Aizer - CBS
|G. Allison WR GB
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Adam Aizer - CBS
|D. Foreman RB HOU
|98
|Jamey Eisenberg - CBS
|D. Harris RB NE
|99
|Mike Tagliere - FantasyPros
|J. McKinnon RB SF
|100
|Evan Silva - Establish The Run
|D. Moncrief WR PIT
|101
|Mike Clay - ESPN
|J. Washington WR PIT
|102
|Heath Cummings - CBS
|M. Valdes-Scantling WR GB
|103
|Chris Harris - Harris Football
|E. Sanders WR DEN
|104
|Michael Fabiano - NFL
|D. Walker TE TEN
|105
|Brad Evans - Yahoo
|K. Murray QB ARI
|106
|Scott Fish
|A. Miller WR CHI
|107
|Dave Richard - CBS
|P. Barber RB TB
|108
|Jake Ciely - Athletic
|L. McCoy RB BUF
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|Jake Ciely - Athletic
|C. Wentz QB PHI
|110
|Dave Richard - CBS
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|111
|Scott Fish
|B. Mayfield QB CLE
|112
|Brad Evans - Yahoo
|J. Samuels RB PIT
|113
|Michael Fabiano - NFL
|V. McDonald TE PIT
|114
|Chris Harris - Harris Football
|D. Lewis RB TEN
|115
|Heath Cummings - CBS
|T. Williams WR OAK
|116
|Mike Clay - ESPN
|N. Hines RB IND
|117
|Evan Silva - Establish The Run
|N. Harry WR NE
|118
|Mike Tagliere - FantasyPros
|D. Funchess WR IND
|119
|Jamey Eisenberg - CBS
|I. Smith RB ATL
|120
|Adam Aizer - CBS
|C. Thompson RB WAS
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Adam Aizer - CBS
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|122
|Jamey Eisenberg - CBS
|C. Newton QB CAR
|123
|Mike Tagliere - FantasyPros
|C. Hyde RB KC
|124
|Evan Silva - Establish The Run
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|125
|Mike Clay - ESPN
|D. Brees QB NO
|126
|Heath Cummings - CBS
|K. Ballage RB MIA
|127
|Chris Harris - Harris Football
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|128
|Michael Fabiano - NFL
|J. Goff QB LAR
|129
|Brad Evans - Yahoo
|A. Hooper TE ATL
|130
|Scott Fish
|J. Gordon WR NE
|131
|Dave Richard - CBS
|J. Jackson RB LAC
|132
|Jake Ciely - Athletic
|A. Peterson RB WAS
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|Jake Ciely - Athletic
|D. Jackson WR PHI
|134
|Dave Richard - CBS
|D. Thompson RB KC
|135
|Scott Fish
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|136
|Brad Evans - Yahoo
|R. Armstead RB JAC
|137
|Michael Fabiano - NFL
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|138
|Chris Harris - Harris Football
|J. Crowder WR NYJ
|139
|Heath Cummings - CBS
|J. Williams RB GB
|140
|Mike Clay - ESPN
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|141
|Evan Silva - Establish The Run
|B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
|142
|Mike Tagliere - FantasyPros
|D. Parker WR MIA
|143
|Jamey Eisenberg - CBS
|J. Hill RB BAL
|144
|Adam Aizer - CBS
|J. Reed TE WAS
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Adam Aizer - CBS
|Bears DST CHI
|146
|Jamey Eisenberg - CBS
|D. Hamilton WR DEN
|147
|Mike Tagliere - FantasyPros
|D. Johnson RB CLE
|148
|Evan Silva - Establish The Run
|Ravens DST BAL
|149
|Mike Clay - ESPN
|J. Graham TE GB
|150
|Heath Cummings - CBS
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|151
|Chris Harris - Harris Football
|M. Breida RB SF
|152
|Michael Fabiano - NFL
|M. Sanu WR ATL
|153
|Brad Evans - Yahoo
|A. Isabella WR ARI
|154
|Scott Fish
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|155
|Dave Richard - CBS
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|156
|Jake Ciely - Athletic
|P. Campbell WR IND
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|Jake Ciely - Athletic
|D. Samuel WR SF
|158
|Dave Richard - CBS
|K. Stills WR MIA
|159
|Scott Fish
|R. Foster WR BUF
|160
|Brad Evans - Yahoo
|T. Ginn WR NO
|161
|Michael Fabiano - NFL
|J. Richard RB OAK
|162
|Chris Harris - Harris Football
|M. Hardman WR KC
|163
|Heath Cummings - CBS
|B. Anderson RB TB
|164
|Mike Clay - ESPN
|M. Brown WR BAL
|165
|Evan Silva - Establish The Run
|T. Hockenson TE DET
|166
|Mike Tagliere - FantasyPros
|G. Zuerlein K LAR
|167
|Jamey Eisenberg - CBS
|M. Goodwin WR SF
|168
|Adam Aizer - CBS
|T. Burton TE CHI
|Round 15
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|169
|Adam Aizer - CBS
|M. Davis RB CHI
|170
|Jamey Eisenberg - CBS
|Jaguars DST JAC
|171
|Mike Tagliere - FantasyPros
|Chargers DST LAC
|172
|Evan Silva - Establish The Run
|M. Lee WR JAC
|173
|Mike Clay - ESPN
|J. Tucker K BAL
|174
|Heath Cummings - CBS
|Vikings DST MIN
|175
|Chris Harris - Harris Football
|Rams DST LAR
|176
|Michael Fabiano - NFL
|Patriots DST NE
|177
|Brad Evans - Yahoo
|Saints DST NO
|178
|Scott Fish
|Texans DST HOU
|179
|Dave Richard - CBS
|S. Gostkowski K NE
|180
|Jake Ciely - Athletic
|Broncos DST DEN
|Round 16
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|181
|Jake Ciely - Athletic
|E. Pineiro K CHI
|182
|Dave Richard - CBS
|Cowboys DST DAL
|183
|Scott Fish
|H. Butker K KC
|184
|Brad Evans - Yahoo
|R. Gould K SF
|185
|Michael Fabiano - NFL
|W. Lutz K NO
|186
|Chris Harris - Harris Football
|K. Fairbairn K HOU
|187
|Heath Cummings - CBS
|J. Myers K SEA
|188
|Mike Clay - ESPN
|Bills DST BUF
|189
|Evan Silva - Establish The Run
|C. Catanzaro K NYJ
|190
|Mike Tagliere - FantasyPros
|D. Moore WR SEA
|191
|Jamey Eisenberg - CBS
|M. Crosby K GB
|192
|Adam Aizer - CBS
|M. Badgley K LAC
