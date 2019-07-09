Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Running backs still lead the way in three-receiver league

As Fantasy players, we all love running backs. But how much should you love that position in a PPR league where you start three receivers?



We recently held a 12-team PPR mock draft with members of our CBS Sports staff, and one manager, Michael Kiser, leaned on running backs in a big way to start his team. Picking at No. 3 overall, Michael started with Christian McCaffrey, Nick Chubb and Leonard Fournette with his first three selections.

He drafted his first receiver in Round 4 with Chris Godwin, but Michael then went away from receiver again with his next two picks in Evan Engram and Aaron Rodgers. He finalized his starting receivers in Round 7 and 8 with Alshon Jeffery and Geronimo Allison, and this was an interesting strategy to use in this format.



We start a flex spot (RB/WR/TE) in this league, so Michael can have McCaffrey, Chubb and Fournette in his lineup, which is awesome given the upside of that trio. And Engram and Rodgers are ranked as top-four options at their respective positions, so those guys are potential stars.



I love Godwin this season, but he's more of a No. 2 receiver than a No. 1 option. And Michael did well to draft him in Round 4.



But what will make this roster a championship team will likely be the production of Jeffery and Allison, as well as Godwin, if everyone else produces as expected. I think this strategy can work.



Jeffery is a quality Fantasy receiver, and he's worth drafting in Round 7 in this format. I'm excited for Allison, who was drafted in Round 8, and we'll see what happens with him and Marques Valdez-Scantling this season as the second receiver in Green Bay opposite Davante Adams.



Michael also has some good reserve receivers in Courtland Sutton, Andy Isabella and Jamison Crowder, and I like this roster as a whole. Maybe, hel could have drafted Mike Evans over Chubb in Round 2 to guarantee a better option at receiver. Or T.Y. Hilton, Stefon Diggs or Adam Thielen over Fournette in Round 3.



He also could have passed on Rodgers in Round 6 for Dante Pettis or Mike Williams. One move I would have made is draft Valdez-Scantling in Round 9 over Austin Ekeler to lock up the Packers receivers behind Adams.



But this is the roster Michael drafted, and I expect it to be competitive. We'll see how it compares to my team.

Picking at No. 9 overall, I had a tough choice between JuJu Smith-Schuster and David Johnson. I went with Smith-Schuster because I didn't expect him, Michael Thomas or Odell Beckham to make it back to me in Round 2 at No. 16 overall. On the other hand, I expected one of Johnson, James Conner, Joe Mixon, Le'Veon Bell or Dalvin Cook to be there in Round 2, and I ended up with Mixon. Thomas went at No. 12 overall, and Beckham was gone at No. 14.



Like Michael, I also went heavy at running back with Mixon, Aaron Jones and Josh Jacobs after drafting Smith-Schuster. I could have drafted Kenny Golladay or Godwin instead of Jacobs in Round 4, but I went with my best player on the board, regardless of position.



I felt lucky to get Robby Anderson in Round 6, and I feel confident in three receivers emerging as my final starting option in Allen Robinson, Curtis Samuel and DaeSean Hamilton. Robinson is the safest of that trio, but I love the upside for Samuel and Hamilton this season. If you've been following our mock drafts, you know I take these two receivers in almost every league.



My tight end is a potential star in O.J. Howard, who I drafted in Round 5. And I was the second-to-last manager to draft a quarterback with Jameis Winston in Round 11, which I consider a steal. I also backed him up with Dak Prescott in Round 15. I'm thrilled with the way this roster turned out.



In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 16-round draft.



Our draft order is as follows:

Jeremy Bache, Fantasy Sales Coordinator Adam Aizer, Podcast Host Michael Kiser, Director, Video Production George Maselli, Fantasy Editor Ben Gretch, Fantasy Editor Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer Will Brinson, Senior NFL Writer Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer Jack Capotorto, CBS Sports HQ Producer