Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Running backs still lead the way in three-receiver league
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our latest 12-team PPR mock draft, which has three receivers in the starting lineup. Despite that, one manager drafted Christian McCaffrey, Nick Chubb and Leonard Fournette with his first three picks.
As Fantasy players, we all love running backs. But how much should you love that position in a PPR league where you start three receivers?
We recently held a 12-team PPR mock draft with members of our CBS Sports staff, and one manager, Michael Kiser, leaned on running backs in a big way to start his team. Picking at No. 3 overall, Michael started with Christian McCaffrey, Nick Chubb and Leonard Fournette with his first three selections.
He drafted his first receiver in Round 4 with Chris Godwin, but Michael then went away from receiver again with his next two picks in Evan Engram and Aaron Rodgers. He finalized his starting receivers in Round 7 and 8 with Alshon Jeffery and Geronimo Allison, and this was an interesting strategy to use in this format.
We start a flex spot (RB/WR/TE) in this league, so Michael can have McCaffrey, Chubb and Fournette in his lineup, which is awesome given the upside of that trio. And Engram and Rodgers are ranked as top-four options at their respective positions, so those guys are potential stars.
I love Godwin this season, but he's more of a No. 2 receiver than a No. 1 option. And Michael did well to draft him in Round 4.
But what will make this roster a championship team will likely be the production of Jeffery and Allison, as well as Godwin, if everyone else produces as expected. I think this strategy can work.
Jeffery is a quality Fantasy receiver, and he's worth drafting in Round 7 in this format. I'm excited for Allison, who was drafted in Round 8, and we'll see what happens with him and Marques Valdez-Scantling this season as the second receiver in Green Bay opposite Davante Adams.
Michael also has some good reserve receivers in Courtland Sutton, Andy Isabella and Jamison Crowder, and I like this roster as a whole. Maybe, hel could have drafted Mike Evans over Chubb in Round 2 to guarantee a better option at receiver. Or T.Y. Hilton, Stefon Diggs or Adam Thielen over Fournette in Round 3.
He also could have passed on Rodgers in Round 6 for Dante Pettis or Mike Williams. One move I would have made is draft Valdez-Scantling in Round 9 over Austin Ekeler to lock up the Packers receivers behind Adams.
But this is the roster Michael drafted, and I expect it to be competitive. We'll see how it compares to my team.
Picking at No. 9 overall, I had a tough choice between JuJu Smith-Schuster and David Johnson. I went with Smith-Schuster because I didn't expect him, Michael Thomas or Odell Beckham to make it back to me in Round 2 at No. 16 overall. On the other hand, I expected one of Johnson, James Conner, Joe Mixon, Le'Veon Bell or Dalvin Cook to be there in Round 2, and I ended up with Mixon. Thomas went at No. 12 overall, and Beckham was gone at No. 14.
Like Michael, I also went heavy at running back with Mixon, Aaron Jones and Josh Jacobs after drafting Smith-Schuster. I could have drafted Kenny Golladay or Godwin instead of Jacobs in Round 4, but I went with my best player on the board, regardless of position.
I felt lucky to get Robby Anderson in Round 6, and I feel confident in three receivers emerging as my final starting option in Allen Robinson, Curtis Samuel and DaeSean Hamilton. Robinson is the safest of that trio, but I love the upside for Samuel and Hamilton this season. If you've been following our mock drafts, you know I take these two receivers in almost every league.
My tight end is a potential star in O.J. Howard, who I drafted in Round 5. And I was the second-to-last manager to draft a quarterback with Jameis Winston in Round 11, which I consider a steal. I also backed him up with Dak Prescott in Round 15. I'm thrilled with the way this roster turned out.
In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 16-round draft.
Our draft order is as follows:
- Jeremy Bache, Fantasy Sales Coordinator
- Adam Aizer, Podcast Host
- Michael Kiser, Director, Video Production
- George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
- Ben Gretch, Fantasy Editor
- Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
- Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
- Will Brinson, Senior NFL Writer
- Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
- Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy
- Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
- Jack Capotorto, CBS Sports HQ Producer
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Jeremy Bache
|A. Kamara RB NO
|2
|Adam Aizer
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|3
|Michael Kiser
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|4
|George Maselli
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|5
|Ben Gretch
|D. Hopkins WR HOU
|6
|Dave Richard
|M. Gordon RB LAC
|7
|Heath Cummings
|J. Jones WR ATL
|8
|Will Brinson
|D. Adams WR GB
|9
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|10
|Chris Towers
|D. Johnson RB ARI
|11
|Meron Berkson
|J. Conner RB PIT
|12
|Jack Capotorto
|M. Thomas WR NO
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|Jack Capotorto
|L. Bell RB NYJ
|14
|Meron Berkson
|O. Beckham WR CLE
|15
|Chris Towers
|T. Kelce TE KC
|16
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|17
|Will Brinson
|D. Cook RB MIN
|18
|Heath Cummings
|K. Allen WR LAC
|19
|Dave Richard
|G. Kittle TE SF
|20
|Ben Gretch
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|21
|George Maselli
|A. Brown WR OAK
|22
|Michael Kiser
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|23
|Adam Aizer
|M. Evans WR TB
|24
|Jeremy Bache
|A. Green WR CIN
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Jeremy Bache
|A. Cooper WR DAL
|26
|Adam Aizer
|T. Gurley RB LAR
|27
|Michael Kiser
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|28
|George Maselli
|T. Hilton WR IND
|29
|Ben Gretch
|D. Williams RB KC
|30
|Dave Richard
|S. Diggs WR MIN
|31
|Heath Cummings
|K. Johnson RB DET
|32
|Will Brinson
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|33
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Jones RB GB
|34
|Chris Towers
|B. Cooks WR LAR
|35
|Meron Berkson
|J. Edelman WR NE
|36
|Jack Capotorto
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|Jack Capotorto
|P. Lindsay RB DEN
|38
|Meron Berkson
|D. Freeman RB ATL
|39
|Chris Towers
|R. Woods WR LAR
|40
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Jacobs RB OAK
|41
|Will Brinson
|M. Mack RB IND
|42
|Heath Cummings
|K. Drake RB MIA
|43
|Dave Richard
|J. White RB NE
|44
|Ben Gretch
|K. Golladay WR DET
|45
|George Maselli
|D. Henry RB TEN
|46
|Michael Kiser
|C. Godwin WR TB
|47
|Adam Aizer
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|48
|Jeremy Bache
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Jeremy Bache
|C. Carson RB SEA
|50
|Adam Aizer
|T. Hill WR KC
|51
|Michael Kiser
|E. Engram TE NYG
|52
|George Maselli
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|53
|Ben Gretch
|D. Moore WR CAR
|54
|Dave Richard
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|55
|Heath Cummings
|D. Watson QB HOU
|56
|Will Brinson
|H. Henry TE LAC
|57
|Jamey Eisenberg
|O. Howard TE TB
|58
|Chris Towers
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|59
|Meron Berkson
|M. Ingram RB BAL
|60
|Jack Capotorto
|L. Miller RB HOU
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Jack Capotorto
|J. Landry WR CLE
|62
|Meron Berkson
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|63
|Chris Towers
|S. Watkins WR KC
|64
|Jamey Eisenberg
|R. Anderson WR NYJ
|65
|Will Brinson
|S. Michel RB NE
|66
|Heath Cummings
|T. Coleman RB SF
|67
|Dave Richard
|A. Luck QB IND
|68
|Ben Gretch
|C. Kirk WR ARI
|69
|George Maselli
|B. Mayfield QB CLE
|70
|Michael Kiser
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|71
|Adam Aizer
|D. Pettis WR SF
|72
|Jeremy Bache
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Jeremy Bache
|M. Williams WR LAC
|74
|Adam Aizer
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|75
|Michael Kiser
|A. Jeffery WR PHI
|76
|George Maselli
|R. Penny RB SEA
|77
|Ben Gretch
|R. Jones RB TB
|78
|Dave Richard
|W. Fuller WR HOU
|79
|Heath Cummings
|L. Murray RB NO
|80
|Will Brinson
|C. Davis WR TEN
|81
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|82
|Chris Towers
|M. Jones WR DET
|83
|Meron Berkson
|J. Cook TE NO
|84
|Jack Capotorto
|D. Lewis RB TEN
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|Jack Capotorto
|G. Tate WR NYG
|86
|Meron Berkson
|I. Smith RB ATL
|87
|Chris Towers
|D. Guice RB WAS
|88
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Samuel WR CAR
|89
|Will Brinson
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|90
|Heath Cummings
|D. Westbrook WR JAC
|91
|Dave Richard
|J. Howard RB PHI
|92
|Ben Gretch
|R. Freeman RB DEN
|93
|George Maselli
|E. Ebron TE IND
|94
|Michael Kiser
|G. Allison WR GB
|95
|Adam Aizer
|C. Hyde RB KC
|96
|Jeremy Bache
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Jeremy Bache
|C. Newton QB CAR
|98
|Adam Aizer
|D. Foreman RB HOU
|99
|Michael Kiser
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|100
|George Maselli
|D. Harris RB NE
|101
|Ben Gretch
|K. Murray QB ARI
|102
|Dave Richard
|P. Barber RB TB
|103
|Heath Cummings
|T. Williams WR OAK
|104
|Will Brinson
|N. Hines RB IND
|105
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Hamilton WR DEN
|106
|Chris Towers
|J. McKinnon RB SF
|107
|Meron Berkson
|P. Campbell WR IND
|108
|Jack Capotorto
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|Jack Capotorto
|L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
|110
|Meron Berkson
|C. Wentz QB PHI
|111
|Chris Towers
|D. Moncrief WR PIT
|112
|Jamey Eisenberg
|L. McCoy RB BUF
|113
|Will Brinson
|M. Valdes-Scantling WR GB
|114
|Heath Cummings
|J. Reed TE WAS
|115
|Dave Richard
|A. Miller WR CHI
|116
|Ben Gretch
|M. Breida RB SF
|117
|George Maselli
|K. Coutee WR HOU
|118
|Michael Kiser
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|119
|Adam Aizer
|J. Washington WR PIT
|120
|Jeremy Bache
|K. Ballage RB MIA
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Jeremy Bache
|C. Herndon TE NYJ
|122
|Adam Aizer
|J. Goff QB LAR
|123
|Michael Kiser
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|124
|George Maselli
|D. Thompson RB KC
|125
|Ben Gretch
|N. Harry WR NE
|126
|Dave Richard
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|127
|Heath Cummings
|J. Williams RB GB
|128
|Will Brinson
|J. Samuels RB PIT
|129
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Winston QB TB
|130
|Chris Towers
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|131
|Meron Berkson
|D. Brees QB NO
|132
|Jack Capotorto
|D. Johnson RB CLE
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|Jack Capotorto
|D. Jackson WR PHI
|134
|Meron Berkson
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|135
|Chris Towers
|C. Anderson RB DET
|136
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Bears DST CHI
|137
|Will Brinson
|C. Thompson RB WAS
|138
|Heath Cummings
|K. Stills WR MIA
|139
|Dave Richard
|J. Hill RB BAL
|140
|Ben Gretch
|G. Bernard RB CIN
|141
|George Maselli
|D. Funchess WR IND
|142
|Michael Kiser
|J. Crowder WR NYJ
|143
|Adam Aizer
|J. Richard RB OAK
|144
|Jeremy Bache
|D. Samuel WR SF
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Jeremy Bache
|A. Wilson WR MIA
|146
|Adam Aizer
|M. Brown WR BAL
|147
|Michael Kiser
|A. Isabella WR ARI
|148
|George Maselli
|T. Hockenson TE DET
|149
|Ben Gretch
|M. Lee WR JAC
|150
|Dave Richard
|J. Brown WR BUF
|151
|Heath Cummings
|K. Cole WR JAC
|152
|Will Brinson
|V. McDonald TE PIT
|153
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Davis RB CHI
|154
|Chris Towers
|C. Edmonds RB ARI
|155
|Meron Berkson
|A. Hooper TE ATL
|156
|Jack Capotorto
|D. Moore WR SEA
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|Jack Capotorto
|J. Graham TE GB
|158
|Meron Berkson
|E. Sanders WR DEN
|159
|Chris Towers
|B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
|160
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Goodwin WR SF
|161
|Will Brinson
|Ravens DST BAL
|162
|Heath Cummings
|J. Gordon WR NE
|163
|Dave Richard
|Jaguars DST JAC
|164
|Ben Gretch
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|165
|George Maselli
|T. Quinn WR WAS
|166
|Michael Kiser
|Bills DST BUF
|167
|Adam Aizer
|G. Olsen TE CAR
|168
|Jeremy Bache
|Vikings DST MIN
|Round 15
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|169
|Jeremy Bache
|N. Fant TE DEN
|170
|Adam Aizer
|G. Zuerlein K LAR
|171
|Michael Kiser
|J. Garoppolo QB SF
|172
|George Maselli
|Chargers DST LAC
|173
|Ben Gretch
|Rams DST LAR
|174
|Dave Richard
|S. Gostkowski K NE
|175
|Heath Cummings
|Texans DST HOU
|176
|Will Brinson
|M. Sanu WR ATL
|177
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|178
|Chris Towers
|Browns DST CLE
|179
|Meron Berkson
|Saints DST NO
|180
|Jack Capotorto
|Cowboys DST DAL
|Round 16
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|181
|Jack Capotorto
|J. Tucker K BAL
|182
|Meron Berkson
|K. Fairbairn K HOU
|183
|Chris Towers
|H. Butker K KC
|184
|Jamey Eisenberg
|W. Lutz K NO
|185
|Will Brinson
|R. Gould K SF
|186
|Heath Cummings
|J. Myers K SEA
|187
|Dave Richard
|M. Brown RB LAR
|188
|Ben Gretch
|J. Elliott K PHI
|189
|George Maselli
|M. Prater K DET
|190
|Michael Kiser
|C. Catanzaro K NYJ
|191
|Adam Aizer
|Falcons DST ATL
|192
|Jeremy Bache
|M. Crosby K GB
|Jeremy Bache
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|A. Kamara RB NO
|2
|24
|A. Green WR CIN
|3
|25
|A. Cooper WR DAL
|4
|48
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|5
|49
|C. Carson RB SEA
|6
|72
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|7
|73
|M. Williams WR LAC
|8
|96
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|9
|97
|C. Newton QB CAR
|10
|120
|K. Ballage RB MIA
|11
|121
|C. Herndon TE NYJ
|12
|144
|D. Samuel WR SF
|13
|145
|A. Wilson WR MIA
|14
|168
|Vikings DST MIN
|15
|169
|N. Fant TE DEN
|16
|192
|M. Crosby K GB
|Adam Aizer
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|2
|23
|M. Evans WR TB
|3
|26
|T. Gurley RB LAR
|4
|47
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|5
|50
|T. Hill WR KC
|6
|71
|D. Pettis WR SF
|7
|74
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|8
|95
|C. Hyde RB KC
|9
|98
|D. Foreman RB HOU
|10
|119
|J. Washington WR PIT
|11
|122
|J. Goff QB LAR
|12
|143
|J. Richard RB OAK
|13
|146
|M. Brown WR BAL
|14
|167
|G. Olsen TE CAR
|15
|170
|G. Zuerlein K LAR
|16
|191
|Falcons DST ATL
|Michael Kiser
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|2
|22
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|3
|27
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|4
|46
|C. Godwin WR TB
|5
|51
|E. Engram TE NYG
|6
|70
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|7
|75
|A. Jeffery WR PHI
|8
|94
|G. Allison WR GB
|9
|99
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|10
|118
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|11
|123
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|12
|142
|J. Crowder WR NYJ
|13
|147
|A. Isabella WR ARI
|14
|166
|Bills DST BUF
|15
|171
|J. Garoppolo QB SF
|16
|190
|C. Catanzaro K NYJ
|George Maselli
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|2
|21
|A. Brown WR OAK
|3
|28
|T. Hilton WR IND
|4
|45
|D. Henry RB TEN
|5
|52
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|6
|69
|B. Mayfield QB CLE
|7
|76
|R. Penny RB SEA
|8
|93
|E. Ebron TE IND
|9
|100
|D. Harris RB NE
|10
|117
|K. Coutee WR HOU
|11
|124
|D. Thompson RB KC
|12
|141
|D. Funchess WR IND
|13
|148
|T. Hockenson TE DET
|14
|165
|T. Quinn WR WAS
|15
|172
|Chargers DST LAC
|16
|189
|M. Prater K DET
|Ben Gretch
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|D. Hopkins WR HOU
|2
|20
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|3
|29
|D. Williams RB KC
|4
|44
|K. Golladay WR DET
|5
|53
|D. Moore WR CAR
|6
|68
|C. Kirk WR ARI
|7
|77
|R. Jones RB TB
|8
|92
|R. Freeman RB DEN
|9
|101
|K. Murray QB ARI
|10
|116
|M. Breida RB SF
|11
|125
|N. Harry WR NE
|12
|140
|G. Bernard RB CIN
|13
|149
|M. Lee WR JAC
|14
|164
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|15
|173
|Rams DST LAR
|16
|188
|J. Elliott K PHI
|Dave Richard
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|M. Gordon RB LAC
|2
|19
|G. Kittle TE SF
|3
|30
|S. Diggs WR MIN
|4
|43
|J. White RB NE
|5
|54
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|6
|67
|A. Luck QB IND
|7
|78
|W. Fuller WR HOU
|8
|91
|J. Howard RB PHI
|9
|102
|P. Barber RB TB
|10
|115
|A. Miller WR CHI
|11
|126
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|12
|139
|J. Hill RB BAL
|13
|150
|J. Brown WR BUF
|14
|163
|Jaguars DST JAC
|15
|174
|S. Gostkowski K NE
|16
|187
|M. Brown RB LAR
|Heath Cummings
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|J. Jones WR ATL
|2
|18
|K. Allen WR LAC
|3
|31
|K. Johnson RB DET
|4
|42
|K. Drake RB MIA
|5
|55
|D. Watson QB HOU
|6
|66
|T. Coleman RB SF
|7
|79
|L. Murray RB NO
|8
|90
|D. Westbrook WR JAC
|9
|103
|T. Williams WR OAK
|10
|114
|J. Reed TE WAS
|11
|127
|J. Williams RB GB
|12
|138
|K. Stills WR MIA
|13
|151
|K. Cole WR JAC
|14
|162
|J. Gordon WR NE
|15
|175
|Texans DST HOU
|16
|186
|J. Myers K SEA
|Will Brinson
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|D. Adams WR GB
|2
|17
|D. Cook RB MIN
|3
|32
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|4
|41
|M. Mack RB IND
|5
|56
|H. Henry TE LAC
|6
|65
|S. Michel RB NE
|7
|80
|C. Davis WR TEN
|8
|89
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|9
|104
|N. Hines RB IND
|10
|113
|M. Valdes-Scantling WR GB
|11
|128
|J. Samuels RB PIT
|12
|137
|C. Thompson RB WAS
|13
|152
|V. McDonald TE PIT
|14
|161
|Ravens DST BAL
|15
|176
|M. Sanu WR ATL
|16
|185
|R. Gould K SF
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|2
|16
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|3
|33
|A. Jones RB GB
|4
|40
|J. Jacobs RB OAK
|5
|57
|O. Howard TE TB
|6
|64
|R. Anderson WR NYJ
|7
|81
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|8
|88
|C. Samuel WR CAR
|9
|105
|D. Hamilton WR DEN
|10
|112
|L. McCoy RB BUF
|11
|129
|J. Winston QB TB
|12
|136
|Bears DST CHI
|13
|153
|M. Davis RB CHI
|14
|160
|M. Goodwin WR SF
|15
|177
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|16
|184
|W. Lutz K NO
|Chris Towers
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|D. Johnson RB ARI
|2
|15
|T. Kelce TE KC
|3
|34
|B. Cooks WR LAR
|4
|39
|R. Woods WR LAR
|5
|58
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|6
|63
|S. Watkins WR KC
|7
|82
|M. Jones WR DET
|8
|87
|D. Guice RB WAS
|9
|106
|J. McKinnon RB SF
|10
|111
|D. Moncrief WR PIT
|11
|130
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|12
|135
|C. Anderson RB DET
|13
|154
|C. Edmonds RB ARI
|14
|159
|B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
|15
|178
|Browns DST CLE
|16
|183
|H. Butker K KC
|Meron Berkson
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|J. Conner RB PIT
|2
|14
|O. Beckham WR CLE
|3
|35
|J. Edelman WR NE
|4
|38
|D. Freeman RB ATL
|5
|59
|M. Ingram RB BAL
|6
|62
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|7
|83
|J. Cook TE NO
|8
|86
|I. Smith RB ATL
|9
|107
|P. Campbell WR IND
|10
|110
|C. Wentz QB PHI
|11
|131
|D. Brees QB NO
|12
|134
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|13
|155
|A. Hooper TE ATL
|14
|158
|E. Sanders WR DEN
|15
|179
|Saints DST NO
|16
|182
|K. Fairbairn K HOU
|Jack Capotorto
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|M. Thomas WR NO
|2
|13
|L. Bell RB NYJ
|3
|36
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|4
|37
|P. Lindsay RB DEN
|5
|60
|L. Miller RB HOU
|6
|61
|J. Landry WR CLE
|7
|84
|D. Lewis RB TEN
|8
|85
|G. Tate WR NYG
|9
|108
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|10
|109
|L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
|11
|132
|D. Johnson RB CLE
|12
|133
|D. Jackson WR PHI
|13
|156
|D. Moore WR SEA
|14
|157
|J. Graham TE GB
|15
|180
|Cowboys DST DAL
|16
|181
|J. Tucker K BAL
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 sleepers, rankings: Jump on Jones
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy football breakouts, top targets
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
2019 Fantasy Strength of Schedule
Who's got an easy schedule in 2019? Whose September might make you rethink putting your trust...
-
Fantasy football strategy: Target Lock
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Lose Lockett
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football busts...
-
TE projections tiers
Heath Cummings and Ben Gretch break out their tight end projections into tiers for both PPR...