Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Running backs still lead the way in three-receiver league

Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our latest 12-team PPR mock draft, which has three receivers in the starting lineup. Despite that, one manager drafted Christian McCaffrey, Nick Chubb and Leonard Fournette with his first three picks.

As Fantasy players, we all love running backs. But how much should you love that position in a PPR league where you start three receivers?

We recently held a 12-team PPR mock draft with members of our CBS Sports staff, and one manager, Michael Kiser, leaned on running backs in a big way to start his team. Picking at No. 3 overall, Michael started with Christian McCaffrey, Nick Chubb and Leonard Fournette with his first three selections. 

He drafted his first receiver in Round 4 with Chris Godwin, but Michael then went away from receiver again with his next two picks in Evan Engram and Aaron Rodgers. He finalized his starting receivers in Round 7 and 8 with Alshon Jeffery and Geronimo Allison, and this was an interesting strategy to use in this format.

We start a flex spot (RB/WR/TE) in this league, so Michael can have McCaffrey, Chubb and Fournette in his lineup, which is awesome given the upside of that trio. And Engram and Rodgers are ranked as top-four options at their respective positions, so those guys are potential stars.

I love Godwin this season, but he's more of a No. 2 receiver than a No. 1 option. And Michael did well to draft him in Round 4.

But what will make this roster a championship team will likely be the production of Jeffery and Allison, as well as Godwin, if everyone else produces as expected. I think this strategy can work.

Jeffery is a quality Fantasy receiver, and he's worth drafting in Round 7 in this format. I'm excited for Allison, who was drafted in Round 8, and we'll see what happens with him and Marques Valdez-Scantling this season as the second receiver in Green Bay opposite Davante Adams.

Michael also has some good reserve receivers in Courtland Sutton, Andy Isabella and Jamison Crowder, and I like this roster as a whole. Maybe, hel could have drafted Mike Evans over Chubb in Round 2 to guarantee a better option at receiver. Or T.Y. Hilton, Stefon Diggs or Adam Thielen over Fournette in Round 3.

He also could have passed on Rodgers in Round 6 for Dante Pettis or Mike Williams. One move I would have made is draft Valdez-Scantling in Round 9 over Austin Ekeler to lock up the Packers receivers behind Adams.

But this is the roster Michael drafted, and I expect it to be competitive. We'll see how it compares to my team. 

Picking at No. 9 overall, I had a tough choice between JuJu Smith-Schuster and David Johnson. I went with Smith-Schuster because I didn't expect him, Michael Thomas or Odell Beckham to make it back to me in Round 2 at No. 16 overall. On the other hand, I expected one of Johnson, James Conner, Joe Mixon, Le'Veon Bell or Dalvin Cook to be there in Round 2, and I ended up with Mixon. Thomas went at No. 12 overall, and Beckham was gone at No. 14.

Like Michael, I also went heavy at running back with Mixon, Aaron Jones and Josh Jacobs after drafting Smith-Schuster. I could have drafted Kenny Golladay or Godwin instead of Jacobs in Round 4, but I went with my best player on the board, regardless of position.

I felt lucky to get Robby Anderson in Round 6, and I feel confident in three receivers emerging as my final starting option in Allen Robinson, Curtis Samuel and DaeSean Hamilton. Robinson is the safest of that trio, but I love the upside for Samuel and Hamilton this season. If you've been following our mock drafts, you know I take these two receivers in almost every league.

My tight end is a potential star in O.J. Howard, who I drafted in Round 5. And I was the second-to-last manager to draft a quarterback with Jameis Winston in Round 11, which I consider a steal. I also backed him up with Dak Prescott in Round 15. I'm thrilled with the way this roster turned out.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 16-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

  1. Jeremy Bache, Fantasy Sales Coordinator
  2. Adam Aizer, Podcast Host
  3. Michael Kiser, Director, Video Production
  4. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
  5. Ben Gretch, Fantasy Editor
  6. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
  7. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
  8. Will Brinson, Senior NFL Writer
  9. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
  10. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy
  11. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
  12. Jack Capotorto, CBS Sports HQ Producer
Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Jeremy Bache A. Kamara RB NO
2 Adam Aizer S. Barkley RB NYG
3 Michael Kiser C. McCaffrey RB CAR
4 George Maselli E. Elliott RB DAL
5 Ben Gretch D. Hopkins WR HOU
6 Dave Richard M. Gordon RB LAC
7 Heath Cummings J. Jones WR ATL
8 Will Brinson D. Adams WR GB
9 Jamey Eisenberg J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
10 Chris Towers D. Johnson RB ARI
11 Meron Berkson J. Conner RB PIT
12 Jack Capotorto M. Thomas WR NO
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 Jack Capotorto L. Bell RB NYJ
14 Meron Berkson O. Beckham WR CLE
15 Chris Towers T. Kelce TE KC
16 Jamey Eisenberg J. Mixon RB CIN
17 Will Brinson D. Cook RB MIN
18 Heath Cummings K. Allen WR LAC
19 Dave Richard G. Kittle TE SF
20 Ben Gretch Z. Ertz TE PHI
21 George Maselli A. Brown WR OAK
22 Michael Kiser N. Chubb RB CLE
23 Adam Aizer M. Evans WR TB
24 Jeremy Bache A. Green WR CIN
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Jeremy Bache A. Cooper WR DAL
26 Adam Aizer T. Gurley RB LAR
27 Michael Kiser L. Fournette RB JAC
28 George Maselli T. Hilton WR IND
29 Ben Gretch D. Williams RB KC
30 Dave Richard S. Diggs WR MIN
31 Heath Cummings K. Johnson RB DET
32 Will Brinson A. Thielen WR MIN
33 Jamey Eisenberg A. Jones RB GB
34 Chris Towers B. Cooks WR LAR
35 Meron Berkson J. Edelman WR NE
36 Jack Capotorto P. Mahomes QB KC
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 Jack Capotorto P. Lindsay RB DEN
38 Meron Berkson D. Freeman RB ATL
39 Chris Towers R. Woods WR LAR
40 Jamey Eisenberg J. Jacobs RB OAK
41 Will Brinson M. Mack RB IND
42 Heath Cummings K. Drake RB MIA
43 Dave Richard J. White RB NE
44 Ben Gretch K. Golladay WR DET
45 George Maselli D. Henry RB TEN
46 Michael Kiser C. Godwin WR TB
47 Adam Aizer C. Kupp WR LAR
48 Jeremy Bache D. Montgomery RB CHI
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Jeremy Bache C. Carson RB SEA
50 Adam Aizer T. Hill WR KC
51 Michael Kiser E. Engram TE NYG
52 George Maselli T. Cohen RB CHI
53 Ben Gretch D. Moore WR CAR
54 Dave Richard C. Ridley WR ATL
55 Heath Cummings D. Watson QB HOU
56 Will Brinson H. Henry TE LAC
57 Jamey Eisenberg O. Howard TE TB
58 Chris Towers T. Boyd WR CIN
59 Meron Berkson M. Ingram RB BAL
60 Jack Capotorto L. Miller RB HOU
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 Jack Capotorto J. Landry WR CLE
62 Meron Berkson T. Lockett WR SEA
63 Chris Towers S. Watkins WR KC
64 Jamey Eisenberg R. Anderson WR NYJ
65 Will Brinson S. Michel RB NE
66 Heath Cummings T. Coleman RB SF
67 Dave Richard A. Luck QB IND
68 Ben Gretch C. Kirk WR ARI
69 George Maselli B. Mayfield QB CLE
70 Michael Kiser A. Rodgers QB GB
71 Adam Aizer D. Pettis WR SF
72 Jeremy Bache M. Sanders RB PHI
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Jeremy Bache M. Williams WR LAC
74 Adam Aizer D. Henderson RB LAR
75 Michael Kiser A. Jeffery WR PHI
76 George Maselli R. Penny RB SEA
77 Ben Gretch R. Jones RB TB
78 Dave Richard W. Fuller WR HOU
79 Heath Cummings L. Murray RB NO
80 Will Brinson C. Davis WR TEN
81 Jamey Eisenberg A. Robinson WR CHI
82 Chris Towers M. Jones WR DET
83 Meron Berkson J. Cook TE NO
84 Jack Capotorto D. Lewis RB TEN
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 Jack Capotorto G. Tate WR NYG
86 Meron Berkson I. Smith RB ATL
87 Chris Towers D. Guice RB WAS
88 Jamey Eisenberg C. Samuel WR CAR
89 Will Brinson M. Ryan QB ATL
90 Heath Cummings D. Westbrook WR JAC
91 Dave Richard J. Howard RB PHI
92 Ben Gretch R. Freeman RB DEN
93 George Maselli E. Ebron TE IND
94 Michael Kiser G. Allison WR GB
95 Adam Aizer C. Hyde RB KC
96 Jeremy Bache S. Shepard WR NYG
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Jeremy Bache C. Newton QB CAR
98 Adam Aizer D. Foreman RB HOU
99 Michael Kiser A. Ekeler RB LAC
100 George Maselli D. Harris RB NE
101 Ben Gretch K. Murray QB ARI
102 Dave Richard P. Barber RB TB
103 Heath Cummings T. Williams WR OAK
104 Will Brinson N. Hines RB IND
105 Jamey Eisenberg D. Hamilton WR DEN
106 Chris Towers J. McKinnon RB SF
107 Meron Berkson P. Campbell WR IND
108 Jack Capotorto D. Njoku TE CLE
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 Jack Capotorto L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
110 Meron Berkson C. Wentz QB PHI
111 Chris Towers D. Moncrief WR PIT
112 Jamey Eisenberg L. McCoy RB BUF
113 Will Brinson M. Valdes-Scantling WR GB
114 Heath Cummings J. Reed TE WAS
115 Dave Richard A. Miller WR CHI
116 Ben Gretch M. Breida RB SF
117 George Maselli K. Coutee WR HOU
118 Michael Kiser C. Sutton WR DEN
119 Adam Aizer J. Washington WR PIT
120 Jeremy Bache K. Ballage RB MIA
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Jeremy Bache C. Herndon TE NYJ
122 Adam Aizer J. Goff QB LAR
123 Michael Kiser K. Hunt RB CLE
124 George Maselli D. Thompson RB KC
125 Ben Gretch N. Harry WR NE
126 Dave Richard A. Mattison RB MIN
127 Heath Cummings J. Williams RB GB
128 Will Brinson J. Samuels RB PIT
129 Jamey Eisenberg J. Winston QB TB
130 Chris Towers D. Singletary RB BUF
131 Meron Berkson D. Brees QB NO
132 Jack Capotorto D. Johnson RB CLE
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 Jack Capotorto D. Jackson WR PHI
134 Meron Berkson D. Metcalf WR SEA
135 Chris Towers C. Anderson RB DET
136 Jamey Eisenberg Bears DST CHI
137 Will Brinson C. Thompson RB WAS
138 Heath Cummings K. Stills WR MIA
139 Dave Richard J. Hill RB BAL
140 Ben Gretch G. Bernard RB CIN
141 George Maselli D. Funchess WR IND
142 Michael Kiser J. Crowder WR NYJ
143 Adam Aizer J. Richard RB OAK
144 Jeremy Bache D. Samuel WR SF
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Jeremy Bache A. Wilson WR MIA
146 Adam Aizer M. Brown WR BAL
147 Michael Kiser A. Isabella WR ARI
148 George Maselli T. Hockenson TE DET
149 Ben Gretch M. Lee WR JAC
150 Dave Richard J. Brown WR BUF
151 Heath Cummings K. Cole WR JAC
152 Will Brinson V. McDonald TE PIT
153 Jamey Eisenberg M. Davis RB CHI
154 Chris Towers C. Edmonds RB ARI
155 Meron Berkson A. Hooper TE ATL
156 Jack Capotorto D. Moore WR SEA
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 Jack Capotorto J. Graham TE GB
158 Meron Berkson E. Sanders WR DEN
159 Chris Towers B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
160 Jamey Eisenberg M. Goodwin WR SF
161 Will Brinson Ravens DST BAL
162 Heath Cummings J. Gordon WR NE
163 Dave Richard Jaguars DST JAC
164 Ben Gretch R. Wilson QB SEA
165 George Maselli T. Quinn WR WAS
166 Michael Kiser Bills DST BUF
167 Adam Aizer G. Olsen TE CAR
168 Jeremy Bache Vikings DST MIN
Round 15
Pos Team Player
169 Jeremy Bache N. Fant TE DEN
170 Adam Aizer G. Zuerlein K LAR
171 Michael Kiser J. Garoppolo QB SF
172 George Maselli Chargers DST LAC
173 Ben Gretch Rams DST LAR
174 Dave Richard S. Gostkowski K NE
175 Heath Cummings Texans DST HOU
176 Will Brinson M. Sanu WR ATL
177 Jamey Eisenberg D. Prescott QB DAL
178 Chris Towers Browns DST CLE
179 Meron Berkson Saints DST NO
180 Jack Capotorto Cowboys DST DAL
Round 16
Pos Team Player
181 Jack Capotorto J. Tucker K BAL
182 Meron Berkson K. Fairbairn K HOU
183 Chris Towers H. Butker K KC
184 Jamey Eisenberg W. Lutz K NO
185 Will Brinson R. Gould K SF
186 Heath Cummings J. Myers K SEA
187 Dave Richard M. Brown RB LAR
188 Ben Gretch J. Elliott K PHI
189 George Maselli M. Prater K DET
190 Michael Kiser C. Catanzaro K NYJ
191 Adam Aizer Falcons DST ATL
192 Jeremy Bache M. Crosby K GB
Team by Team
Jeremy Bache
Rd Pk Player
1 1 A. Kamara RB NO
2 24 A. Green WR CIN
3 25 A. Cooper WR DAL
4 48 D. Montgomery RB CHI
5 49 C. Carson RB SEA
6 72 M. Sanders RB PHI
7 73 M. Williams WR LAC
8 96 S. Shepard WR NYG
9 97 C. Newton QB CAR
10 120 K. Ballage RB MIA
11 121 C. Herndon TE NYJ
12 144 D. Samuel WR SF
13 145 A. Wilson WR MIA
14 168 Vikings DST MIN
15 169 N. Fant TE DEN
16 192 M. Crosby K GB
Adam Aizer
Rd Pk Player
1 2 S. Barkley RB NYG
2 23 M. Evans WR TB
3 26 T. Gurley RB LAR
4 47 C. Kupp WR LAR
5 50 T. Hill WR KC
6 71 D. Pettis WR SF
7 74 D. Henderson RB LAR
8 95 C. Hyde RB KC
9 98 D. Foreman RB HOU
10 119 J. Washington WR PIT
11 122 J. Goff QB LAR
12 143 J. Richard RB OAK
13 146 M. Brown WR BAL
14 167 G. Olsen TE CAR
15 170 G. Zuerlein K LAR
16 191 Falcons DST ATL
Michael Kiser
Rd Pk Player
1 3 C. McCaffrey RB CAR
2 22 N. Chubb RB CLE
3 27 L. Fournette RB JAC
4 46 C. Godwin WR TB
5 51 E. Engram TE NYG
6 70 A. Rodgers QB GB
7 75 A. Jeffery WR PHI
8 94 G. Allison WR GB
9 99 A. Ekeler RB LAC
10 118 C. Sutton WR DEN
11 123 K. Hunt RB CLE
12 142 J. Crowder WR NYJ
13 147 A. Isabella WR ARI
14 166 Bills DST BUF
15 171 J. Garoppolo QB SF
16 190 C. Catanzaro K NYJ
George Maselli
Rd Pk Player
1 4 E. Elliott RB DAL
2 21 A. Brown WR OAK
3 28 T. Hilton WR IND
4 45 D. Henry RB TEN
5 52 T. Cohen RB CHI
6 69 B. Mayfield QB CLE
7 76 R. Penny RB SEA
8 93 E. Ebron TE IND
9 100 D. Harris RB NE
10 117 K. Coutee WR HOU
11 124 D. Thompson RB KC
12 141 D. Funchess WR IND
13 148 T. Hockenson TE DET
14 165 T. Quinn WR WAS
15 172 Chargers DST LAC
16 189 M. Prater K DET
Ben Gretch
Rd Pk Player
1 5 D. Hopkins WR HOU
2 20 Z. Ertz TE PHI
3 29 D. Williams RB KC
4 44 K. Golladay WR DET
5 53 D. Moore WR CAR
6 68 C. Kirk WR ARI
7 77 R. Jones RB TB
8 92 R. Freeman RB DEN
9 101 K. Murray QB ARI
10 116 M. Breida RB SF
11 125 N. Harry WR NE
12 140 G. Bernard RB CIN
13 149 M. Lee WR JAC
14 164 R. Wilson QB SEA
15 173 Rams DST LAR
16 188 J. Elliott K PHI
Dave Richard
Rd Pk Player
1 6 M. Gordon RB LAC
2 19 G. Kittle TE SF
3 30 S. Diggs WR MIN
4 43 J. White RB NE
5 54 C. Ridley WR ATL
6 67 A. Luck QB IND
7 78 W. Fuller WR HOU
8 91 J. Howard RB PHI
9 102 P. Barber RB TB
10 115 A. Miller WR CHI
11 126 A. Mattison RB MIN
12 139 J. Hill RB BAL
13 150 J. Brown WR BUF
14 163 Jaguars DST JAC
15 174 S. Gostkowski K NE
16 187 M. Brown RB LAR
Heath Cummings
Rd Pk Player
1 7 J. Jones WR ATL
2 18 K. Allen WR LAC
3 31 K. Johnson RB DET
4 42 K. Drake RB MIA
5 55 D. Watson QB HOU
6 66 T. Coleman RB SF
7 79 L. Murray RB NO
8 90 D. Westbrook WR JAC
9 103 T. Williams WR OAK
10 114 J. Reed TE WAS
11 127 J. Williams RB GB
12 138 K. Stills WR MIA
13 151 K. Cole WR JAC
14 162 J. Gordon WR NE
15 175 Texans DST HOU
16 186 J. Myers K SEA
Will Brinson
Rd Pk Player
1 8 D. Adams WR GB
2 17 D. Cook RB MIN
3 32 A. Thielen WR MIN
4 41 M. Mack RB IND
5 56 H. Henry TE LAC
6 65 S. Michel RB NE
7 80 C. Davis WR TEN
8 89 M. Ryan QB ATL
9 104 N. Hines RB IND
10 113 M. Valdes-Scantling WR GB
11 128 J. Samuels RB PIT
12 137 C. Thompson RB WAS
13 152 V. McDonald TE PIT
14 161 Ravens DST BAL
15 176 M. Sanu WR ATL
16 185 R. Gould K SF
Jamey Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 9 J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
2 16 J. Mixon RB CIN
3 33 A. Jones RB GB
4 40 J. Jacobs RB OAK
5 57 O. Howard TE TB
6 64 R. Anderson WR NYJ
7 81 A. Robinson WR CHI
8 88 C. Samuel WR CAR
9 105 D. Hamilton WR DEN
10 112 L. McCoy RB BUF
11 129 J. Winston QB TB
12 136 Bears DST CHI
13 153 M. Davis RB CHI
14 160 M. Goodwin WR SF
15 177 D. Prescott QB DAL
16 184 W. Lutz K NO
Chris Towers
Rd Pk Player
1 10 D. Johnson RB ARI
2 15 T. Kelce TE KC
3 34 B. Cooks WR LAR
4 39 R. Woods WR LAR
5 58 T. Boyd WR CIN
6 63 S. Watkins WR KC
7 82 M. Jones WR DET
8 87 D. Guice RB WAS
9 106 J. McKinnon RB SF
10 111 D. Moncrief WR PIT
11 130 D. Singletary RB BUF
12 135 C. Anderson RB DET
13 154 C. Edmonds RB ARI
14 159 B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
15 178 Browns DST CLE
16 183 H. Butker K KC
Meron Berkson
Rd Pk Player
1 11 J. Conner RB PIT
2 14 O. Beckham WR CLE
3 35 J. Edelman WR NE
4 38 D. Freeman RB ATL
5 59 M. Ingram RB BAL
6 62 T. Lockett WR SEA
7 83 J. Cook TE NO
8 86 I. Smith RB ATL
9 107 P. Campbell WR IND
10 110 C. Wentz QB PHI
11 131 D. Brees QB NO
12 134 D. Metcalf WR SEA
13 155 A. Hooper TE ATL
14 158 E. Sanders WR DEN
15 179 Saints DST NO
16 182 K. Fairbairn K HOU
Jack Capotorto
Rd Pk Player
1 12 M. Thomas WR NO
2 13 L. Bell RB NYJ
3 36 P. Mahomes QB KC
4 37 P. Lindsay RB DEN
5 60 L. Miller RB HOU
6 61 J. Landry WR CLE
7 84 D. Lewis RB TEN
8 85 G. Tate WR NYG
9 108 D. Njoku TE CLE
10 109 L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
11 132 D. Johnson RB CLE
12 133 D. Jackson WR PHI
13 156 D. Moore WR SEA
14 157 J. Graham TE GB
15 180 Cowboys DST DAL
16 181 J. Tucker K BAL
