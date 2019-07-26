Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Should you invest heavily in quarterbacks in a Superflex league?
Jamey Eisenberg reviews our latest 12-team Superflex mock draft, including one team that went big at quarterback, while another waited on the position and built a stacked roster.
The more Superflex mock drafts I do, the more I like them. I highly recommend you trying to play in one of these leagues this season if you can.
For those of you unfamiliar with Superflex leagues, it's a format where you can play a quarterback in a flex spot. It's similar to a two-quarterback league, but the difference is you aren't forced to start two quarterbacks.
However, it's generally in your best interest to rely on quarterbacks as much as you can. And that's where strategy comes into play on Draft Day.
In this 12-team mock draft featuring CBS Sports staff members, we have two flex spots, with one of them being a Superflex position. Passing touchdowns are worth five points in this league instead of six (it's still minus-2 for interceptions), and it's also PPR. We start three receivers as well.
It was interesting to see the approach Fantasy managers took in this mock draft with quarterbacks. We usually advise you to wait on passers in one-quarterback leagues, but that changes in leagues where you can start two of them.
Patrick Mahomes, as expected, was the first quarterback selected in Round 1, but it wasn't until Round 3 when Aaron Rodgers, Andrew Luck and Deshaun Watson came off the board. Matt Ryan and Baker Mayfield went in Round 4, followed by Carson Wentz, Cam Newton and Kyler Murray in Round 5. And on it went with the quarterbacks from there.
Matthew Coca was the first manager to draft two quarterbacks with Mahomes and Ryan, and let's see how his team turned out. His running backs are Melvin Gordon, Mark Ingram, Derrius Guice and Duke Johnson. His receivers are Mike Evans, Sammy Watkins, Allen Robinson, James Washington, D.K. Metcalf and Robert Foster. And he has Jordan Reed, Mark Andrews and Ian Thomas at tight end. Coca did not draft a third quarterback.
Coca has the best quarterback duo in this league, with Jack Capotorto (Aaron Rodgers and Jameis Winston), Adam Aizer (Cam Newton and Drew Brees) and Meron Berkson (Carson Wentz and Jared Goff) right behind him. But as you can see with Coca's roster, he's lacking in some key spots, especially depth at running back, which could be a problem given Gordon's holdout and Guice coming back from last year's torn ACL.
His receivers are fine, and I like two of his tight ends in Andrews and Reed. But when you invest heavily in quarterbacks in this format, you're going to sacrifice talent at other positions, which is the trade-off you might have to make.
On the other hand, George Maselli was the last manager to draft a quarterback with Tom Brady in Round 10. He took Sam Darnold in Round 11 and Nick Foles in Round 12. It's not a bad trio of quarterbacks, especially when you see the rest of his roster.
His running backs are Le'Veon Bell, Marlon Mack, Derrick Henry and Sony Michel. His receivers are JuJu Smith-Schuster, Adam Thielen, Corey Davis, Devin Funchess, Andy Isabella, N'Keal Harry and John Brown. He has Evan Engram at tight end, and he also drafted the Bears DST. This team has the chance to be incredible, especially if two of his quarterbacks finish in the top 15 at the position.
I took a more balanced approach with my roster. Picking at No. 6 overall, I started with DeAndre Hopkins, Keenan Allen and Damien Williams before selecting Mayfield in Round 4.
I waited until Round 10 to get my second quarterback in Josh Allen, and I also drafted Ryan Fitzpatrick in Round 15. I'm excited about Mayfield and Allen, and Fitzpatrick could be a pleasant surprise in this format depending on how long he holds onto the starting job in Miami.
I filled out my running back corps behind Williams with David Montgomery, Latavius Murray, D'Onta Foreman, Justice Hill and Carlos Hyde. I love my receivers with Calvin Ridley, Dante Pettis and Curtis Samuel along with Hopkins and Allen. And I drafted Vance McDonald at tight end.
I love this roster. And I love this format. I hope you get a chance to play in this type of league this season.
In this league, all rushing and receiving touchdowns are worth six points, and passing touchdowns are worth five points. We award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point per reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, SUPER FLEX (QB/RB/WR/TE), FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 17-round draft.
Our draft order is as follows:
- Will Brinson, Senior NFL Writer
- Jack Capotorto, CBS Sports HQ Producer
- Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
- Michael Kiser, Director, Video Production
- Adam Aizer, Podcast Host
- Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
- R.J. White, NFL Editor
- George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
- Matthew Coca, CBS Sports HQ Producer
- Ben Gretch, Fantasy Editor
- Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
- Andrew Baumhor, CBS Sports HQ Producer
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Will Brinson
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|2
|Jack Capotorto
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|3
|Meron Berkson
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|4
|Michael Kiser
|A. Kamara RB NO
|5
|Adam Aizer
|D. Adams WR GB
|6
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Hopkins WR HOU
|7
|R.J. White
|J. Jones WR ATL
|8
|George Maselli
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|9
|Matthew Coca
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|10
|Ben Gretch
|D. Johnson RB ARI
|11
|Heath Cummings
|T. Hill WR KC
|12
|Andrew Baumhor
|J. Conner RB PIT
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|Andrew Baumhor
|M. Thomas WR NO
|14
|Heath Cummings
|T. Kelce TE KC
|15
|Ben Gretch
|O. Beckham WR CLE
|16
|Matthew Coca
|M. Evans WR TB
|17
|George Maselli
|L. Bell RB NYJ
|18
|R.J. White
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|19
|Jamey Eisenberg
|K. Allen WR LAC
|20
|Adam Aizer
|D. Cook RB MIN
|21
|Michael Kiser
|A. Brown WR OAK
|22
|Meron Berkson
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|23
|Jack Capotorto
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|24
|Will Brinson
|G. Kittle TE SF
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Will Brinson
|A. Green WR CIN
|26
|Jack Capotorto
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|27
|Meron Berkson
|A. Cooper WR DAL
|28
|Michael Kiser
|A. Luck QB IND
|29
|Adam Aizer
|T. Gurley RB LAR
|30
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Williams RB KC
|31
|R.J. White
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|32
|George Maselli
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|33
|Matthew Coca
|M. Gordon RB LAC
|34
|Ben Gretch
|D. Watson QB HOU
|35
|Heath Cummings
|K. Johnson RB DET
|36
|Andrew Baumhor
|A. Jones RB GB
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|Andrew Baumhor
|T. Hilton WR IND
|38
|Heath Cummings
|B. Cooks WR LAR
|39
|Ben Gretch
|S. Diggs WR MIN
|40
|Matthew Coca
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|41
|George Maselli
|M. Mack RB IND
|42
|R.J. White
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|43
|Jamey Eisenberg
|B. Mayfield QB CLE
|44
|Adam Aizer
|J. Edelman WR NE
|45
|Michael Kiser
|J. Jacobs RB OAK
|46
|Meron Berkson
|R. Woods WR LAR
|47
|Jack Capotorto
|C. Godwin WR TB
|48
|Will Brinson
|D. Freeman RB ATL
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Will Brinson
|K. Golladay WR DET
|50
|Jack Capotorto
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|51
|Meron Berkson
|C. Wentz QB PHI
|52
|Michael Kiser
|J. White RB NE
|53
|Adam Aizer
|C. Newton QB CAR
|54
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|55
|R.J. White
|C. Carson RB SEA
|56
|George Maselli
|E. Engram TE NYG
|57
|Matthew Coca
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|58
|Ben Gretch
|D. Moore WR CAR
|59
|Heath Cummings
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|60
|Andrew Baumhor
|K. Murray QB ARI
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Andrew Baumhor
|P. Lindsay RB DEN
|62
|Heath Cummings
|K. Drake RB MIA
|63
|Ben Gretch
|O. Howard TE TB
|64
|Matthew Coca
|M. Ingram RB BAL
|65
|George Maselli
|D. Henry RB TEN
|66
|R.J. White
|H. Henry TE LAC
|67
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|68
|Adam Aizer
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|69
|Michael Kiser
|C. Kirk WR ARI
|70
|Meron Berkson
|R. Anderson WR NYJ
|71
|Jack Capotorto
|J. Winston QB TB
|72
|Will Brinson
|B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Will Brinson
|G. Allison WR GB
|74
|Jack Capotorto
|L. Miller RB HOU
|75
|Meron Berkson
|J. Landry WR CLE
|76
|Michael Kiser
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|77
|Adam Aizer
|T. Coleman RB SF
|78
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Pettis WR SF
|79
|R.J. White
|A. Jeffery WR PHI
|80
|George Maselli
|S. Michel RB NE
|81
|Matthew Coca
|S. Watkins WR KC
|82
|Ben Gretch
|W. Fuller WR HOU
|83
|Heath Cummings
|R. Penny RB SEA
|84
|Andrew Baumhor
|M. Williams WR LAC
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|Andrew Baumhor
|E. Ebron TE IND
|86
|Heath Cummings
|D. Westbrook WR JAC
|87
|Ben Gretch
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|88
|Matthew Coca
|D. Guice RB WAS
|89
|George Maselli
|C. Davis WR TEN
|90
|R.J. White
|M. Jones WR DET
|91
|Jamey Eisenberg
|L. Murray RB NO
|92
|Adam Aizer
|J. Cook TE NO
|93
|Michael Kiser
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|94
|Meron Berkson
|J. Goff QB LAR
|95
|Jack Capotorto
|P. Barber RB TB
|96
|Will Brinson
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Will Brinson
|L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
|98
|Jack Capotorto
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|99
|Meron Berkson
|J. Howard RB PHI
|100
|Michael Kiser
|J. Garoppolo QB SF
|101
|Adam Aizer
|D. Brees QB NO
|102
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Samuel WR CAR
|103
|R.J. White
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|104
|George Maselli
|N. Harry WR NE
|105
|Matthew Coca
|J. Washington WR PIT
|106
|Ben Gretch
|R. Jones RB TB
|107
|Heath Cummings
|M. Trubisky QB CHI
|108
|Andrew Baumhor
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|Andrew Baumhor
|I. Smith RB ATL
|110
|Heath Cummings
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|111
|Ben Gretch
|R. Freeman RB DEN
|112
|Matthew Coca
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|113
|George Maselli
|T. Brady QB NE
|114
|R.J. White
|P. Rivers QB LAC
|115
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Allen QB BUF
|116
|Adam Aizer
|G. Tate WR NYG
|117
|Michael Kiser
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|118
|Meron Berkson
|D. Harris RB NE
|119
|Jack Capotorto
|T. Williams WR OAK
|120
|Will Brinson
|K. Cousins QB MIN
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Will Brinson
|N. Hines RB IND
|122
|Jack Capotorto
|E. Sanders WR DEN
|123
|Meron Berkson
|M. Valdes-Scantling WR GB
|124
|Michael Kiser
|P. Campbell WR IND
|125
|Adam Aizer
|A. Dalton QB CIN
|126
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Foreman RB HOU
|127
|R.J. White
|D. Lewis RB TEN
|128
|George Maselli
|S. Darnold QB NYJ
|129
|Matthew Coca
|J. Reed TE WAS
|130
|Ben Gretch
|M. Mariota QB TEN
|131
|Heath Cummings
|K. Ballage RB MIA
|132
|Andrew Baumhor
|J. Jackson RB LAC
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|Andrew Baumhor
|D. Jackson WR PHI
|134
|Heath Cummings
|L. McCoy RB BUF
|135
|Ben Gretch
|D. Carr QB OAK
|136
|Matthew Coca
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|137
|George Maselli
|N. Foles QB JAC
|138
|R.J. White
|M. Stafford QB DET
|139
|Jamey Eisenberg
|V. McDonald TE PIT
|140
|Adam Aizer
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|141
|Michael Kiser
|M. Sanu WR ATL
|142
|Meron Berkson
|A. Wilson WR MIA
|143
|Jack Capotorto
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|144
|Will Brinson
|K. Coutee WR HOU
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Will Brinson
|J. Samuels RB PIT
|146
|Jack Capotorto
|J. Flacco QB DEN
|147
|Meron Berkson
|J. McKinnon RB SF
|148
|Michael Kiser
|D. Samuel WR SF
|149
|Adam Aizer
|A. Miller WR CHI
|150
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Hill RB BAL
|151
|R.J. White
|D. Moncrief WR PIT
|152
|George Maselli
|D. Funchess WR IND
|153
|Matthew Coca
|R. Foster WR BUF
|154
|Ben Gretch
|M. Breida RB SF
|155
|Heath Cummings
|E. Manning QB NYG
|156
|Andrew Baumhor
|D. Hamilton WR DEN
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|Andrew Baumhor
|D. Haskins QB WAS
|158
|Heath Cummings
|J. Gordon WR NE
|159
|Ben Gretch
|M. Lee WR JAC
|160
|Matthew Coca
|D. Johnson RB CLE
|161
|George Maselli
|Bears DST CHI
|162
|R.J. White
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|163
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Hyde RB KC
|164
|Adam Aizer
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|165
|Michael Kiser
|Jaguars DST JAC
|166
|Meron Berkson
|A. Hooper TE ATL
|167
|Jack Capotorto
|Ravens DST BAL
|168
|Will Brinson
|C. Thompson RB WAS
|Round 15
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|169
|Will Brinson
|A. Callaway WR CLE
|170
|Jack Capotorto
|J. Williams RB GB
|171
|Meron Berkson
|K. Stills WR MIA
|172
|Michael Kiser
|D. Thompson RB KC
|173
|Adam Aizer
|A. Brown WR TEN
|174
|Jamey Eisenberg
|R. Fitzpatrick QB MIA
|175
|R.J. White
|A. Peterson RB WAS
|176
|George Maselli
|A. Isabella WR ARI
|177
|Matthew Coca
|Chargers DST LAC
|178
|Ben Gretch
|J. Crowder WR NYJ
|179
|Heath Cummings
|M. Brown WR BAL
|180
|Andrew Baumhor
|M. Goodwin WR SF
|Round 16
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|181
|Andrew Baumhor
|Vikings DST MIN
|182
|Heath Cummings
|Rams DST LAR
|183
|Ben Gretch
|Texans DST HOU
|184
|Matthew Coca
|J. Tucker K BAL
|185
|George Maselli
|J. Brown WR BUF
|186
|R.J. White
|G. Zuerlein K LAR
|187
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Saints DST NO
|188
|Adam Aizer
|Bills DST BUF
|189
|Michael Kiser
|S. Gostkowski K NE
|190
|Meron Berkson
|Browns DST CLE
|191
|Jack Capotorto
|J. Graham TE GB
|192
|Will Brinson
|Patriots DST NE
|Round 17
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|193
|Will Brinson
|R. Gould K SF
|194
|Jack Capotorto
|K. Fairbairn K HOU
|195
|Meron Berkson
|W. Lutz K NO
|196
|Michael Kiser
|D. Walker TE TEN
|197
|Adam Aizer
|H. Butker K KC
|198
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Elliott K PHI
|199
|R.J. White
|Cowboys DST DAL
|200
|George Maselli
|J. Myers K SEA
|201
|Matthew Coca
|I. Thomas TE CAR
|202
|Ben Gretch
|M. Crosby K GB
|203
|Heath Cummings
|M. Badgley K LAC
|204
|Andrew Baumhor
|A. Vinatieri K IND
|Will Brinson
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|2
|24
|G. Kittle TE SF
|3
|25
|A. Green WR CIN
|4
|48
|D. Freeman RB ATL
|5
|49
|K. Golladay WR DET
|6
|72
|B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
|7
|73
|G. Allison WR GB
|8
|96
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|9
|97
|L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
|10
|120
|K. Cousins QB MIN
|11
|121
|N. Hines RB IND
|12
|144
|K. Coutee WR HOU
|13
|145
|J. Samuels RB PIT
|14
|168
|C. Thompson RB WAS
|15
|169
|A. Callaway WR CLE
|16
|192
|Patriots DST NE
|17
|193
|R. Gould K SF
|Jack Capotorto
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|2
|23
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|3
|26
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|4
|47
|C. Godwin WR TB
|5
|50
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|6
|71
|J. Winston QB TB
|7
|74
|L. Miller RB HOU
|8
|95
|P. Barber RB TB
|9
|98
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|10
|119
|T. Williams WR OAK
|11
|122
|E. Sanders WR DEN
|12
|143
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|13
|146
|J. Flacco QB DEN
|14
|167
|Ravens DST BAL
|15
|170
|J. Williams RB GB
|16
|191
|J. Graham TE GB
|17
|194
|K. Fairbairn K HOU
|Meron Berkson
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|2
|22
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|3
|27
|A. Cooper WR DAL
|4
|46
|R. Woods WR LAR
|5
|51
|C. Wentz QB PHI
|6
|70
|R. Anderson WR NYJ
|7
|75
|J. Landry WR CLE
|8
|94
|J. Goff QB LAR
|9
|99
|J. Howard RB PHI
|10
|118
|D. Harris RB NE
|11
|123
|M. Valdes-Scantling WR GB
|12
|142
|A. Wilson WR MIA
|13
|147
|J. McKinnon RB SF
|14
|166
|A. Hooper TE ATL
|15
|171
|K. Stills WR MIA
|16
|190
|Browns DST CLE
|17
|195
|W. Lutz K NO
|Michael Kiser
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|A. Kamara RB NO
|2
|21
|A. Brown WR OAK
|3
|28
|A. Luck QB IND
|4
|45
|J. Jacobs RB OAK
|5
|52
|J. White RB NE
|6
|69
|C. Kirk WR ARI
|7
|76
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|8
|93
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|9
|100
|J. Garoppolo QB SF
|10
|117
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|11
|124
|P. Campbell WR IND
|12
|141
|M. Sanu WR ATL
|13
|148
|D. Samuel WR SF
|14
|165
|Jaguars DST JAC
|15
|172
|D. Thompson RB KC
|16
|189
|S. Gostkowski K NE
|17
|196
|D. Walker TE TEN
|Adam Aizer
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|D. Adams WR GB
|2
|20
|D. Cook RB MIN
|3
|29
|T. Gurley RB LAR
|4
|44
|J. Edelman WR NE
|5
|53
|C. Newton QB CAR
|6
|68
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|7
|77
|T. Coleman RB SF
|8
|92
|J. Cook TE NO
|9
|101
|D. Brees QB NO
|10
|116
|G. Tate WR NYG
|11
|125
|A. Dalton QB CIN
|12
|140
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|13
|149
|A. Miller WR CHI
|14
|164
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|15
|173
|A. Brown WR TEN
|16
|188
|Bills DST BUF
|17
|197
|H. Butker K KC
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|D. Hopkins WR HOU
|2
|19
|K. Allen WR LAC
|3
|30
|D. Williams RB KC
|4
|43
|B. Mayfield QB CLE
|5
|54
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|6
|67
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|7
|78
|D. Pettis WR SF
|8
|91
|L. Murray RB NO
|9
|102
|C. Samuel WR CAR
|10
|115
|J. Allen QB BUF
|11
|126
|D. Foreman RB HOU
|12
|139
|V. McDonald TE PIT
|13
|150
|J. Hill RB BAL
|14
|163
|C. Hyde RB KC
|15
|174
|R. Fitzpatrick QB MIA
|16
|187
|Saints DST NO
|17
|198
|J. Elliott K PHI
|R.J. White
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|J. Jones WR ATL
|2
|18
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|3
|31
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|4
|42
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|5
|55
|C. Carson RB SEA
|6
|66
|H. Henry TE LAC
|7
|79
|A. Jeffery WR PHI
|8
|90
|M. Jones WR DET
|9
|103
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|10
|114
|P. Rivers QB LAC
|11
|127
|D. Lewis RB TEN
|12
|138
|M. Stafford QB DET
|13
|151
|D. Moncrief WR PIT
|14
|162
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|15
|175
|A. Peterson RB WAS
|16
|186
|G. Zuerlein K LAR
|17
|199
|Cowboys DST DAL
|George Maselli
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|2
|17
|L. Bell RB NYJ
|3
|32
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|4
|41
|M. Mack RB IND
|5
|56
|E. Engram TE NYG
|6
|65
|D. Henry RB TEN
|7
|80
|S. Michel RB NE
|8
|89
|C. Davis WR TEN
|9
|104
|N. Harry WR NE
|10
|113
|T. Brady QB NE
|11
|128
|S. Darnold QB NYJ
|12
|137
|N. Foles QB JAC
|13
|152
|D. Funchess WR IND
|14
|161
|Bears DST CHI
|15
|176
|A. Isabella WR ARI
|16
|185
|J. Brown WR BUF
|17
|200
|J. Myers K SEA
|Matthew Coca
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|2
|16
|M. Evans WR TB
|3
|33
|M. Gordon RB LAC
|4
|40
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|5
|57
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|6
|64
|M. Ingram RB BAL
|7
|81
|S. Watkins WR KC
|8
|88
|D. Guice RB WAS
|9
|105
|J. Washington WR PIT
|10
|112
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|11
|129
|J. Reed TE WAS
|12
|136
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|13
|153
|R. Foster WR BUF
|14
|160
|D. Johnson RB CLE
|15
|177
|Chargers DST LAC
|16
|184
|J. Tucker K BAL
|17
|201
|I. Thomas TE CAR
|Ben Gretch
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|D. Johnson RB ARI
|2
|15
|O. Beckham WR CLE
|3
|34
|D. Watson QB HOU
|4
|39
|S. Diggs WR MIN
|5
|58
|D. Moore WR CAR
|6
|63
|O. Howard TE TB
|7
|82
|W. Fuller WR HOU
|8
|87
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|9
|106
|R. Jones RB TB
|10
|111
|R. Freeman RB DEN
|11
|130
|M. Mariota QB TEN
|12
|135
|D. Carr QB OAK
|13
|154
|M. Breida RB SF
|14
|159
|M. Lee WR JAC
|15
|178
|J. Crowder WR NYJ
|16
|183
|Texans DST HOU
|17
|202
|M. Crosby K GB
|Heath Cummings
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|T. Hill WR KC
|2
|14
|T. Kelce TE KC
|3
|35
|K. Johnson RB DET
|4
|38
|B. Cooks WR LAR
|5
|59
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|6
|62
|K. Drake RB MIA
|7
|83
|R. Penny RB SEA
|8
|86
|D. Westbrook WR JAC
|9
|107
|M. Trubisky QB CHI
|10
|110
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|11
|131
|K. Ballage RB MIA
|12
|134
|L. McCoy RB BUF
|13
|155
|E. Manning QB NYG
|14
|158
|J. Gordon WR NE
|15
|179
|M. Brown WR BAL
|16
|182
|Rams DST LAR
|17
|203
|M. Badgley K LAC
|Andrew Baumhor
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|J. Conner RB PIT
|2
|13
|M. Thomas WR NO
|3
|36
|A. Jones RB GB
|4
|37
|T. Hilton WR IND
|5
|60
|K. Murray QB ARI
|6
|61
|P. Lindsay RB DEN
|7
|84
|M. Williams WR LAC
|8
|85
|E. Ebron TE IND
|9
|108
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|10
|109
|I. Smith RB ATL
|11
|132
|J. Jackson RB LAC
|12
|133
|D. Jackson WR PHI
|13
|156
|D. Hamilton WR DEN
|14
|157
|D. Haskins QB WAS
|15
|180
|M. Goodwin WR SF
|16
|181
|Vikings DST MIN
|17
|204
|A. Vinatieri K IND
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
ADP Risers and Fallers
Chances are, you aren't drafting for a few weeks. That's good, you've got time. Get a sense...
-
2019 Fantasy Strength of Schedule
Who's got an easy schedule in 2019? Whose September might make you rethink putting your trust...
-
Fantasy Six Pack: ADP
Our team of analysts takes on six big questions about Average Draft Position data, highlighting...
-
Fantasy FB breakouts: Winston, Mattison
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
Camp News: Shepard out with thumb injury
Sterling Shepard fractured his thumb on the first day of practice for the Giants. Chris Towers...
-
Who to draft in every slot in PPR
How should you start your draft? We've got you covered with a team-building strategy from slots...