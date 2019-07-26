Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Should you invest heavily in quarterbacks in a Superflex league?

Jamey Eisenberg reviews our latest 12-team Superflex mock draft, including one team that went big at quarterback, while another waited on the position and built a stacked roster.

The more Superflex mock drafts I do, the more I like them. I highly recommend you trying to play in one of these leagues this season if you can. 

For those of you unfamiliar with Superflex leagues, it's a format where you can play a quarterback in a flex spot. It's similar to a two-quarterback league, but the difference is you aren't forced to start two quarterbacks. 

However, it's generally in your best interest to rely on quarterbacks as much as you can. And that's where strategy comes into play on Draft Day. 

In this 12-team mock draft featuring CBS Sports staff members, we have two flex spots, with one of them being a Superflex position. Passing touchdowns are worth five points in this league instead of six (it's still minus-2 for interceptions), and it's also PPR. We start three receivers as well. 

It was interesting to see the approach Fantasy managers took in this mock draft with quarterbacks. We usually advise you to wait on passers in one-quarterback leagues, but that changes in leagues where you can start two of them. 

Patrick Mahomes, as expected, was the first quarterback selected in Round 1, but it wasn't until Round 3 when Aaron Rodgers, Andrew Luck and Deshaun Watson came off the board. Matt Ryan and Baker Mayfield went in Round 4, followed by Carson Wentz, Cam Newton and Kyler Murray in Round 5. And on it went with the quarterbacks from there.

Matthew Coca was the first manager to draft two quarterbacks with Mahomes and Ryan, and let's see how his team turned out. His running backs are Melvin Gordon, Mark Ingram, Derrius Guice and Duke Johnson. His receivers are Mike Evans, Sammy Watkins, Allen Robinson, James Washington, D.K. Metcalf and Robert Foster. And he has Jordan Reed, Mark Andrews and Ian Thomas at tight end. Coca did not draft a third quarterback. 

Coca has the best quarterback duo in this league, with Jack Capotorto (Aaron Rodgers and Jameis Winston), Adam Aizer (Cam Newton and Drew Brees) and Meron Berkson (Carson Wentz and Jared Goff) right behind him. But as you can see with Coca's roster, he's lacking in some key spots, especially depth at running back, which could be a problem given Gordon's holdout and Guice coming back from last year's torn ACL. 

His receivers are fine, and I like two of his tight ends in Andrews and Reed. But when you invest heavily in quarterbacks in this format, you're going to sacrifice talent at other positions, which is the trade-off you might have to make. 

On the other hand, George Maselli was the last manager to draft a quarterback with Tom Brady in Round 10. He took Sam Darnold in Round 11 and Nick Foles in Round 12. It's not a bad trio of quarterbacks, especially when you see the rest of his roster. 

His running backs are Le'Veon Bell, Marlon Mack, Derrick Henry and Sony Michel. His receivers are JuJu Smith-Schuster, Adam Thielen, Corey Davis, Devin Funchess, Andy Isabella, N'Keal Harry and John Brown. He has Evan Engram at tight end, and he also drafted the Bears DST. This team has the chance to be incredible, especially if two of his quarterbacks finish in the top 15 at the position. 

I took a more balanced approach with my roster. Picking at No. 6 overall, I started with DeAndre Hopkins, Keenan Allen and Damien Williams before selecting Mayfield in Round 4. 

I waited until Round 10 to get my second quarterback in Josh Allen, and I also drafted Ryan Fitzpatrick in Round 15. I'm excited about Mayfield and Allen, and Fitzpatrick could be a pleasant surprise in this format depending on how long he holds onto the starting job in Miami. 

I filled out my running back corps behind Williams with David Montgomery, Latavius Murray, D'Onta Foreman, Justice Hill and Carlos Hyde. I love my receivers with Calvin Ridley, Dante Pettis and Curtis Samuel along with Hopkins and Allen. And I drafted Vance McDonald at tight end. 

I love this roster. And I love this format. I hope you get a chance to play in this type of league this season. 

In this league, all rushing and receiving touchdowns are worth six points, and passing touchdowns are worth five points. We award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point per reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, SUPER FLEX (QB/RB/WR/TE), FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 17-round draft. 

Our draft order is as follows:

  1. Will Brinson, Senior NFL Writer 
  2. Jack Capotorto, CBS Sports HQ Producer 
  3. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer 
  4. Michael Kiser, Director, Video Production 
  5. Adam Aizer, Podcast Host 
  6. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer 
  7. R.J. White, NFL Editor 
  8. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor 
  9. Matthew Coca, CBS Sports HQ Producer 
  10. Ben Gretch, Fantasy Editor 
  11. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer 
  12. Andrew Baumhor, CBS Sports HQ Producer 
Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Will Brinson S. Barkley RB NYG
2 Jack Capotorto E. Elliott RB DAL
3 Meron Berkson C. McCaffrey RB CAR
4 Michael Kiser A. Kamara RB NO
5 Adam Aizer D. Adams WR GB
6 Jamey Eisenberg D. Hopkins WR HOU
7 R.J. White J. Jones WR ATL
8 George Maselli J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
9 Matthew Coca P. Mahomes QB KC
10 Ben Gretch D. Johnson RB ARI
11 Heath Cummings T. Hill WR KC
12 Andrew Baumhor J. Conner RB PIT
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 Andrew Baumhor M. Thomas WR NO
14 Heath Cummings T. Kelce TE KC
15 Ben Gretch O. Beckham WR CLE
16 Matthew Coca M. Evans WR TB
17 George Maselli L. Bell RB NYJ
18 R.J. White J. Mixon RB CIN
19 Jamey Eisenberg K. Allen WR LAC
20 Adam Aizer D. Cook RB MIN
21 Michael Kiser A. Brown WR OAK
22 Meron Berkson L. Fournette RB JAC
23 Jack Capotorto Z. Ertz TE PHI
24 Will Brinson G. Kittle TE SF
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Will Brinson A. Green WR CIN
26 Jack Capotorto A. Rodgers QB GB
27 Meron Berkson A. Cooper WR DAL
28 Michael Kiser A. Luck QB IND
29 Adam Aizer T. Gurley RB LAR
30 Jamey Eisenberg D. Williams RB KC
31 R.J. White N. Chubb RB CLE
32 George Maselli A. Thielen WR MIN
33 Matthew Coca M. Gordon RB LAC
34 Ben Gretch D. Watson QB HOU
35 Heath Cummings K. Johnson RB DET
36 Andrew Baumhor A. Jones RB GB
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 Andrew Baumhor T. Hilton WR IND
38 Heath Cummings B. Cooks WR LAR
39 Ben Gretch S. Diggs WR MIN
40 Matthew Coca M. Ryan QB ATL
41 George Maselli M. Mack RB IND
42 R.J. White T. Lockett WR SEA
43 Jamey Eisenberg B. Mayfield QB CLE
44 Adam Aizer J. Edelman WR NE
45 Michael Kiser J. Jacobs RB OAK
46 Meron Berkson R. Woods WR LAR
47 Jack Capotorto C. Godwin WR TB
48 Will Brinson D. Freeman RB ATL
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Will Brinson K. Golladay WR DET
50 Jack Capotorto C. Kupp WR LAR
51 Meron Berkson C. Wentz QB PHI
52 Michael Kiser J. White RB NE
53 Adam Aizer C. Newton QB CAR
54 Jamey Eisenberg C. Ridley WR ATL
55 R.J. White C. Carson RB SEA
56 George Maselli E. Engram TE NYG
57 Matthew Coca A. Robinson WR CHI
58 Ben Gretch D. Moore WR CAR
59 Heath Cummings T. Boyd WR CIN
60 Andrew Baumhor K. Murray QB ARI
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 Andrew Baumhor P. Lindsay RB DEN
62 Heath Cummings K. Drake RB MIA
63 Ben Gretch O. Howard TE TB
64 Matthew Coca M. Ingram RB BAL
65 George Maselli D. Henry RB TEN
66 R.J. White H. Henry TE LAC
67 Jamey Eisenberg D. Montgomery RB CHI
68 Adam Aizer T. Cohen RB CHI
69 Michael Kiser C. Kirk WR ARI
70 Meron Berkson R. Anderson WR NYJ
71 Jack Capotorto J. Winston QB TB
72 Will Brinson B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Will Brinson G. Allison WR GB
74 Jack Capotorto L. Miller RB HOU
75 Meron Berkson J. Landry WR CLE
76 Michael Kiser A. Ekeler RB LAC
77 Adam Aizer T. Coleman RB SF
78 Jamey Eisenberg D. Pettis WR SF
79 R.J. White A. Jeffery WR PHI
80 George Maselli S. Michel RB NE
81 Matthew Coca S. Watkins WR KC
82 Ben Gretch W. Fuller WR HOU
83 Heath Cummings R. Penny RB SEA
84 Andrew Baumhor M. Williams WR LAC
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 Andrew Baumhor E. Ebron TE IND
86 Heath Cummings D. Westbrook WR JAC
87 Ben Gretch D. Henderson RB LAR
88 Matthew Coca D. Guice RB WAS
89 George Maselli C. Davis WR TEN
90 R.J. White M. Jones WR DET
91 Jamey Eisenberg L. Murray RB NO
92 Adam Aizer J. Cook TE NO
93 Michael Kiser C. Sutton WR DEN
94 Meron Berkson J. Goff QB LAR
95 Jack Capotorto P. Barber RB TB
96 Will Brinson S. Shepard WR NYG
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Will Brinson L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
98 Jack Capotorto M. Sanders RB PHI
99 Meron Berkson J. Howard RB PHI
100 Michael Kiser J. Garoppolo QB SF
101 Adam Aizer D. Brees QB NO
102 Jamey Eisenberg C. Samuel WR CAR
103 R.J. White R. Wilson QB SEA
104 George Maselli N. Harry WR NE
105 Matthew Coca J. Washington WR PIT
106 Ben Gretch R. Jones RB TB
107 Heath Cummings M. Trubisky QB CHI
108 Andrew Baumhor L. Jackson QB BAL
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 Andrew Baumhor I. Smith RB ATL
110 Heath Cummings D. Prescott QB DAL
111 Ben Gretch R. Freeman RB DEN
112 Matthew Coca M. Andrews TE BAL
113 George Maselli T. Brady QB NE
114 R.J. White P. Rivers QB LAC
115 Jamey Eisenberg J. Allen QB BUF
116 Adam Aizer G. Tate WR NYG
117 Michael Kiser D. Njoku TE CLE
118 Meron Berkson D. Harris RB NE
119 Jack Capotorto T. Williams WR OAK
120 Will Brinson K. Cousins QB MIN
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Will Brinson N. Hines RB IND
122 Jack Capotorto E. Sanders WR DEN
123 Meron Berkson M. Valdes-Scantling WR GB
124 Michael Kiser P. Campbell WR IND
125 Adam Aizer A. Dalton QB CIN
126 Jamey Eisenberg D. Foreman RB HOU
127 R.J. White D. Lewis RB TEN
128 George Maselli S. Darnold QB NYJ
129 Matthew Coca J. Reed TE WAS
130 Ben Gretch M. Mariota QB TEN
131 Heath Cummings K. Ballage RB MIA
132 Andrew Baumhor J. Jackson RB LAC
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 Andrew Baumhor D. Jackson WR PHI
134 Heath Cummings L. McCoy RB BUF
135 Ben Gretch D. Carr QB OAK
136 Matthew Coca D. Metcalf WR SEA
137 George Maselli N. Foles QB JAC
138 R.J. White M. Stafford QB DET
139 Jamey Eisenberg V. McDonald TE PIT
140 Adam Aizer A. Mattison RB MIN
141 Michael Kiser M. Sanu WR ATL
142 Meron Berkson A. Wilson WR MIA
143 Jack Capotorto K. Hunt RB CLE
144 Will Brinson K. Coutee WR HOU
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Will Brinson J. Samuels RB PIT
146 Jack Capotorto J. Flacco QB DEN
147 Meron Berkson J. McKinnon RB SF
148 Michael Kiser D. Samuel WR SF
149 Adam Aizer A. Miller WR CHI
150 Jamey Eisenberg J. Hill RB BAL
151 R.J. White D. Moncrief WR PIT
152 George Maselli D. Funchess WR IND
153 Matthew Coca R. Foster WR BUF
154 Ben Gretch M. Breida RB SF
155 Heath Cummings E. Manning QB NYG
156 Andrew Baumhor D. Hamilton WR DEN
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 Andrew Baumhor D. Haskins QB WAS
158 Heath Cummings J. Gordon WR NE
159 Ben Gretch M. Lee WR JAC
160 Matthew Coca D. Johnson RB CLE
161 George Maselli Bears DST CHI
162 R.J. White M. Gallup WR DAL
163 Jamey Eisenberg C. Hyde RB KC
164 Adam Aizer D. Singletary RB BUF
165 Michael Kiser Jaguars DST JAC
166 Meron Berkson A. Hooper TE ATL
167 Jack Capotorto Ravens DST BAL
168 Will Brinson C. Thompson RB WAS
Round 15
Pos Team Player
169 Will Brinson A. Callaway WR CLE
170 Jack Capotorto J. Williams RB GB
171 Meron Berkson K. Stills WR MIA
172 Michael Kiser D. Thompson RB KC
173 Adam Aizer A. Brown WR TEN
174 Jamey Eisenberg R. Fitzpatrick QB MIA
175 R.J. White A. Peterson RB WAS
176 George Maselli A. Isabella WR ARI
177 Matthew Coca Chargers DST LAC
178 Ben Gretch J. Crowder WR NYJ
179 Heath Cummings M. Brown WR BAL
180 Andrew Baumhor M. Goodwin WR SF
Round 16
Pos Team Player
181 Andrew Baumhor Vikings DST MIN
182 Heath Cummings Rams DST LAR
183 Ben Gretch Texans DST HOU
184 Matthew Coca J. Tucker K BAL
185 George Maselli J. Brown WR BUF
186 R.J. White G. Zuerlein K LAR
187 Jamey Eisenberg Saints DST NO
188 Adam Aizer Bills DST BUF
189 Michael Kiser S. Gostkowski K NE
190 Meron Berkson Browns DST CLE
191 Jack Capotorto J. Graham TE GB
192 Will Brinson Patriots DST NE
Round 17
Pos Team Player
193 Will Brinson R. Gould K SF
194 Jack Capotorto K. Fairbairn K HOU
195 Meron Berkson W. Lutz K NO
196 Michael Kiser D. Walker TE TEN
197 Adam Aizer H. Butker K KC
198 Jamey Eisenberg J. Elliott K PHI
199 R.J. White Cowboys DST DAL
200 George Maselli J. Myers K SEA
201 Matthew Coca I. Thomas TE CAR
202 Ben Gretch M. Crosby K GB
203 Heath Cummings M. Badgley K LAC
204 Andrew Baumhor A. Vinatieri K IND
Team by Team
Will Brinson
Rd Pk Player
1 1 S. Barkley RB NYG
2 24 G. Kittle TE SF
3 25 A. Green WR CIN
4 48 D. Freeman RB ATL
5 49 K. Golladay WR DET
6 72 B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
7 73 G. Allison WR GB
8 96 S. Shepard WR NYG
9 97 L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
10 120 K. Cousins QB MIN
11 121 N. Hines RB IND
12 144 K. Coutee WR HOU
13 145 J. Samuels RB PIT
14 168 C. Thompson RB WAS
15 169 A. Callaway WR CLE
16 192 Patriots DST NE
17 193 R. Gould K SF
Jack Capotorto
Rd Pk Player
1 2 E. Elliott RB DAL
2 23 Z. Ertz TE PHI
3 26 A. Rodgers QB GB
4 47 C. Godwin WR TB
5 50 C. Kupp WR LAR
6 71 J. Winston QB TB
7 74 L. Miller RB HOU
8 95 P. Barber RB TB
9 98 M. Sanders RB PHI
10 119 T. Williams WR OAK
11 122 E. Sanders WR DEN
12 143 K. Hunt RB CLE
13 146 J. Flacco QB DEN
14 167 Ravens DST BAL
15 170 J. Williams RB GB
16 191 J. Graham TE GB
17 194 K. Fairbairn K HOU
Meron Berkson
Rd Pk Player
1 3 C. McCaffrey RB CAR
2 22 L. Fournette RB JAC
3 27 A. Cooper WR DAL
4 46 R. Woods WR LAR
5 51 C. Wentz QB PHI
6 70 R. Anderson WR NYJ
7 75 J. Landry WR CLE
8 94 J. Goff QB LAR
9 99 J. Howard RB PHI
10 118 D. Harris RB NE
11 123 M. Valdes-Scantling WR GB
12 142 A. Wilson WR MIA
13 147 J. McKinnon RB SF
14 166 A. Hooper TE ATL
15 171 K. Stills WR MIA
16 190 Browns DST CLE
17 195 W. Lutz K NO
Michael Kiser
Rd Pk Player
1 4 A. Kamara RB NO
2 21 A. Brown WR OAK
3 28 A. Luck QB IND
4 45 J. Jacobs RB OAK
5 52 J. White RB NE
6 69 C. Kirk WR ARI
7 76 A. Ekeler RB LAC
8 93 C. Sutton WR DEN
9 100 J. Garoppolo QB SF
10 117 D. Njoku TE CLE
11 124 P. Campbell WR IND
12 141 M. Sanu WR ATL
13 148 D. Samuel WR SF
14 165 Jaguars DST JAC
15 172 D. Thompson RB KC
16 189 S. Gostkowski K NE
17 196 D. Walker TE TEN
Adam Aizer
Rd Pk Player
1 5 D. Adams WR GB
2 20 D. Cook RB MIN
3 29 T. Gurley RB LAR
4 44 J. Edelman WR NE
5 53 C. Newton QB CAR
6 68 T. Cohen RB CHI
7 77 T. Coleman RB SF
8 92 J. Cook TE NO
9 101 D. Brees QB NO
10 116 G. Tate WR NYG
11 125 A. Dalton QB CIN
12 140 A. Mattison RB MIN
13 149 A. Miller WR CHI
14 164 D. Singletary RB BUF
15 173 A. Brown WR TEN
16 188 Bills DST BUF
17 197 H. Butker K KC
Jamey Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 6 D. Hopkins WR HOU
2 19 K. Allen WR LAC
3 30 D. Williams RB KC
4 43 B. Mayfield QB CLE
5 54 C. Ridley WR ATL
6 67 D. Montgomery RB CHI
7 78 D. Pettis WR SF
8 91 L. Murray RB NO
9 102 C. Samuel WR CAR
10 115 J. Allen QB BUF
11 126 D. Foreman RB HOU
12 139 V. McDonald TE PIT
13 150 J. Hill RB BAL
14 163 C. Hyde RB KC
15 174 R. Fitzpatrick QB MIA
16 187 Saints DST NO
17 198 J. Elliott K PHI
R.J. White
Rd Pk Player
1 7 J. Jones WR ATL
2 18 J. Mixon RB CIN
3 31 N. Chubb RB CLE
4 42 T. Lockett WR SEA
5 55 C. Carson RB SEA
6 66 H. Henry TE LAC
7 79 A. Jeffery WR PHI
8 90 M. Jones WR DET
9 103 R. Wilson QB SEA
10 114 P. Rivers QB LAC
11 127 D. Lewis RB TEN
12 138 M. Stafford QB DET
13 151 D. Moncrief WR PIT
14 162 M. Gallup WR DAL
15 175 A. Peterson RB WAS
16 186 G. Zuerlein K LAR
17 199 Cowboys DST DAL
George Maselli
Rd Pk Player
1 8 J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
2 17 L. Bell RB NYJ
3 32 A. Thielen WR MIN
4 41 M. Mack RB IND
5 56 E. Engram TE NYG
6 65 D. Henry RB TEN
7 80 S. Michel RB NE
8 89 C. Davis WR TEN
9 104 N. Harry WR NE
10 113 T. Brady QB NE
11 128 S. Darnold QB NYJ
12 137 N. Foles QB JAC
13 152 D. Funchess WR IND
14 161 Bears DST CHI
15 176 A. Isabella WR ARI
16 185 J. Brown WR BUF
17 200 J. Myers K SEA
Matthew Coca
Rd Pk Player
1 9 P. Mahomes QB KC
2 16 M. Evans WR TB
3 33 M. Gordon RB LAC
4 40 M. Ryan QB ATL
5 57 A. Robinson WR CHI
6 64 M. Ingram RB BAL
7 81 S. Watkins WR KC
8 88 D. Guice RB WAS
9 105 J. Washington WR PIT
10 112 M. Andrews TE BAL
11 129 J. Reed TE WAS
12 136 D. Metcalf WR SEA
13 153 R. Foster WR BUF
14 160 D. Johnson RB CLE
15 177 Chargers DST LAC
16 184 J. Tucker K BAL
17 201 I. Thomas TE CAR
Ben Gretch
Rd Pk Player
1 10 D. Johnson RB ARI
2 15 O. Beckham WR CLE
3 34 D. Watson QB HOU
4 39 S. Diggs WR MIN
5 58 D. Moore WR CAR
6 63 O. Howard TE TB
7 82 W. Fuller WR HOU
8 87 D. Henderson RB LAR
9 106 R. Jones RB TB
10 111 R. Freeman RB DEN
11 130 M. Mariota QB TEN
12 135 D. Carr QB OAK
13 154 M. Breida RB SF
14 159 M. Lee WR JAC
15 178 J. Crowder WR NYJ
16 183 Texans DST HOU
17 202 M. Crosby K GB
Heath Cummings
Rd Pk Player
1 11 T. Hill WR KC
2 14 T. Kelce TE KC
3 35 K. Johnson RB DET
4 38 B. Cooks WR LAR
5 59 T. Boyd WR CIN
6 62 K. Drake RB MIA
7 83 R. Penny RB SEA
8 86 D. Westbrook WR JAC
9 107 M. Trubisky QB CHI
10 110 D. Prescott QB DAL
11 131 K. Ballage RB MIA
12 134 L. McCoy RB BUF
13 155 E. Manning QB NYG
14 158 J. Gordon WR NE
15 179 M. Brown WR BAL
16 182 Rams DST LAR
17 203 M. Badgley K LAC
Andrew Baumhor
Rd Pk Player
1 12 J. Conner RB PIT
2 13 M. Thomas WR NO
3 36 A. Jones RB GB
4 37 T. Hilton WR IND
5 60 K. Murray QB ARI
6 61 P. Lindsay RB DEN
7 84 M. Williams WR LAC
8 85 E. Ebron TE IND
9 108 L. Jackson QB BAL
10 109 I. Smith RB ATL
11 132 J. Jackson RB LAC
12 133 D. Jackson WR PHI
13 156 D. Hamilton WR DEN
14 157 D. Haskins QB WAS
15 180 M. Goodwin WR SF
16 181 Vikings DST MIN
17 204 A. Vinatieri K IND
