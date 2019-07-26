Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Should you invest heavily in quarterbacks in a Superflex league?

The more Superflex mock drafts I do, the more I like them. I highly recommend you trying to play in one of these leagues this season if you can.

For those of you unfamiliar with Superflex leagues, it's a format where you can play a quarterback in a flex spot. It's similar to a two-quarterback league, but the difference is you aren't forced to start two quarterbacks.

However, it's generally in your best interest to rely on quarterbacks as much as you can. And that's where strategy comes into play on Draft Day.

In this 12-team mock draft featuring CBS Sports staff members, we have two flex spots, with one of them being a Superflex position. Passing touchdowns are worth five points in this league instead of six (it's still minus-2 for interceptions), and it's also PPR. We start three receivers as well.

It was interesting to see the approach Fantasy managers took in this mock draft with quarterbacks. We usually advise you to wait on passers in one-quarterback leagues, but that changes in leagues where you can start two of them.

Patrick Mahomes, as expected, was the first quarterback selected in Round 1, but it wasn't until Round 3 when Aaron Rodgers, Andrew Luck and Deshaun Watson came off the board. Matt Ryan and Baker Mayfield went in Round 4, followed by Carson Wentz, Cam Newton and Kyler Murray in Round 5. And on it went with the quarterbacks from there.

Matthew Coca was the first manager to draft two quarterbacks with Mahomes and Ryan, and let's see how his team turned out. His running backs are Melvin Gordon, Mark Ingram, Derrius Guice and Duke Johnson. His receivers are Mike Evans, Sammy Watkins, Allen Robinson, James Washington, D.K. Metcalf and Robert Foster. And he has Jordan Reed, Mark Andrews and Ian Thomas at tight end. Coca did not draft a third quarterback.

Coca has the best quarterback duo in this league, with Jack Capotorto (Aaron Rodgers and Jameis Winston), Adam Aizer (Cam Newton and Drew Brees) and Meron Berkson (Carson Wentz and Jared Goff) right behind him. But as you can see with Coca's roster, he's lacking in some key spots, especially depth at running back, which could be a problem given Gordon's holdout and Guice coming back from last year's torn ACL.

His receivers are fine, and I like two of his tight ends in Andrews and Reed. But when you invest heavily in quarterbacks in this format, you're going to sacrifice talent at other positions, which is the trade-off you might have to make.

On the other hand, George Maselli was the last manager to draft a quarterback with Tom Brady in Round 10. He took Sam Darnold in Round 11 and Nick Foles in Round 12. It's not a bad trio of quarterbacks, especially when you see the rest of his roster.

His running backs are Le'Veon Bell, Marlon Mack, Derrick Henry and Sony Michel. His receivers are JuJu Smith-Schuster, Adam Thielen, Corey Davis, Devin Funchess, Andy Isabella, N'Keal Harry and John Brown. He has Evan Engram at tight end, and he also drafted the Bears DST. This team has the chance to be incredible, especially if two of his quarterbacks finish in the top 15 at the position.

I took a more balanced approach with my roster. Picking at No. 6 overall, I started with DeAndre Hopkins, Keenan Allen and Damien Williams before selecting Mayfield in Round 4.

I waited until Round 10 to get my second quarterback in Josh Allen, and I also drafted Ryan Fitzpatrick in Round 15. I'm excited about Mayfield and Allen, and Fitzpatrick could be a pleasant surprise in this format depending on how long he holds onto the starting job in Miami.

I filled out my running back corps behind Williams with David Montgomery, Latavius Murray, D'Onta Foreman, Justice Hill and Carlos Hyde. I love my receivers with Calvin Ridley, Dante Pettis and Curtis Samuel along with Hopkins and Allen. And I drafted Vance McDonald at tight end.

I love this roster. And I love this format. I hope you get a chance to play in this type of league this season.

In this league, all rushing and receiving touchdowns are worth six points, and passing touchdowns are worth five points. We award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point per reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, SUPER FLEX (QB/RB/WR/TE), FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 17-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

