Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Star-studded 12-team PPR draft features Ezekiel Elliott first overall

Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest 12-team PPR mock draft, which featured analysts from other sites and was done as part of our Fantasy Football Today telethon on CBS Sports HQ to benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

One of the great things about the Fantasy Football industry is, for the most part, that all the analysts support and root for each other, no matter where you work. While there's a competition for clicks and trying to be the best at what we do, it's better when everyone has success. 

With that in mind, I couldn't be more appreciative of the analysts who joined us for this 12-team PPR mock draft. This draft was done as part of our content for the CBS Sports Fantasy Football telethon to benefit the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. It's for a great cause to help in whatever way we can to defeat childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. 

Before we look at the results, I just want to thank Nando Di Fino and Jake Ciely of the Athletic, Andy Holloway of the Fantasy Footballers, Nathan Zegura from the Cleveland Browns and Chris Harris of Harris Football for helping out. We also had WWE superstar Eric Young, who moonlights as a Fantasy analyst, in this draft, as well as CBS Sports personalities Bryant McFadden (a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Steelers), Will Brinson, Adam Aizer, Dave Richard, Heath Cummings and myself. 

This was a stellar mock draft heading into the third week of preseason action. And I think you'll benefit by studying many of the picks by these esteemed Fantasy Football minds.

For example, Di Fino went off script and drafted Ezekiel Elliott at No. 1 overall. He also drafted two tight ends by the fifth round (O.J. Howard and Evan Engram) and waited until Round 14 for his only quarterback, which was Mitchell Trubisky

Ciely wasn't afraid to take the plunge on Todd Gurley in Round 2, as well as loading up on rookie running backs with Josh Jacobs (Round 3) and David Montgomery (Round 4). Despite going big at running back early, Ciely still has an excellent receiving corps. He also stole Jamison Crowder from me in Round 11. 

Holloway wasn't afraid to draft A.J. Green (ankle) in Round 5, which could end up being a steal. And he drafted some of my favorite players in Devonta Freeman, Chris Carson, Chris Godwin and Robby Anderson. I really like this roster. 

Harris was likely the biggest risk taker in the draft by selecting guys like Andrew Luck and Antonio Brown. He got Brown in Round 3, which is fine, but Luck could be amazing value in Round 11 if he's healthy. If both produce like they have in the past, Harris could have an incredible roster. He also drafted Russell Wilson in Round 12 to cover himself with Luck. 

Young started his team with three consecutive running backs with Saquon Barkley, Kerryon Johnson and Damien Williams, which is exceptional. He still managed to draft Tyler Lockett, Cooper Kupp, Christian Kirk and Corey Davis at receiver, and this is a stacked roster. His lone question mark could be Kyler Murray at quarterback, but that's something he can address later if needed. 

Zegura, who is the senior media broadcaster for the Browns, was thrilled to get Baker Mayfield in Round 10. He also doubled up on the Dolphins running backs of Kenyan Drake and Kalen Ballage and built a balanced roster. Zegura, like Di Fino, used to be a Fantasy analyst with us at CBS Sports, so he knows his stuff. 

McFadden told me he loves his team, and you can see why with the all the stars on his roster, including Aaron Rodgers, James Conner, Leonard Fournette, Melvin Gordon, Amari Cooper, Jarvis Landry, Emmanuel Sanders and Eric Ebron. He took Gordon in Round 4, and that pick could make or break his roster depending on when he eventually plays for the Chargers this season. 

You can see the rest of the results for the CBS guys below. As for me, I picked at No. 10 overall, and I leaned on receivers early with JuJu Smith-Schuster, Julian Edelman and Robert Woods with three of my first four picks, along with Nick Chubb in Round 2. 

My biggest question mark could be Lamar Jackson, who I drafted as my only quarterback in Round 14. But I'm thrilled with that value for Jackson, who has the potential to be a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in 2019. 

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 16-round draft. 

Our draft order is as follows:

  1. Nando Di Fino, The Athletic
  2. Eric Young, WWE
  3. Nathan Zegura, Cleveland Browns
  4. Andy Holloway, Fantasy Footballers
  5. Chris Harris, Harris Football
  6. Bryant McFadden, CBS Sports
  7. Jake Ciely, The Athletic
  8. Adam Aizer, CBS Sports
  9. Will Brinson, CBS Sports
  10. Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports
  11. Dave Richard, CBS Sports
  12. Heath Cummings, CBS Sports
Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Nando Di Fino - The Athletic E. Elliott RB DAL
2 Eric Young - WWE S. Barkley RB NYG
3 World’s Team A. Kamara RB NO
4 Fantasy Footballers C. McCaffrey RB CAR
5 Chris Harris (Harris Football) D. Hopkins WR HOU
6 Bryant McFadden J. Conner RB PIT
7 Jake Ciely - The Athletic D. Adams WR GB
8 Adam Aizer J. Jones WR ATL
9 Will Brinson M. Thomas WR NO
10 Jamey Eisenberg J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
11 Dave Richard O. Beckham WR CLE
12 Heath Cummings T. Hill WR KC
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 Heath Cummings T. Kelce TE KC
14 Dave Richard D. Johnson RB ARI
15 Jamey Eisenberg N. Chubb RB CLE
16 Will Brinson D. Cook RB MIN
17 Adam Aizer L. Bell RB NYJ
18 Jake Ciely - The Athletic T. Gurley RB LAR
19 Bryant McFadden L. Fournette RB JAC
20 Chris Harris (Harris Football) J. Mixon RB CIN
21 Fantasy Footballers D. Freeman RB ATL
22 World’s Team A. Thielen WR MIN
23 Eric Young - WWE K. Johnson RB DET
24 Nando Di Fino - The Athletic M. Evans WR TB
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Nando Di Fino - The Athletic A. Jones RB GB
26 Eric Young - WWE D. Williams RB KC
27 World’s Team Z. Ertz TE PHI
28 Fantasy Footballers C. Carson RB SEA
29 Chris Harris (Harris Football) A. Brown WR OAK
30 Bryant McFadden A. Cooper WR DAL
31 Jake Ciely - The Athletic J. Jacobs RB OAK
32 Adam Aizer K. Allen WR LAC
33 Will Brinson G. Kittle TE SF
34 Jamey Eisenberg J. Edelman WR NE
35 Dave Richard B. Cooks WR LAR
36 Heath Cummings S. Diggs WR MIN
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 Heath Cummings P. Mahomes QB KC
38 Dave Richard T. Hilton WR IND
39 Jamey Eisenberg R. Woods WR LAR
40 Will Brinson M. Mack RB IND
41 Adam Aizer K. Golladay WR DET
42 Jake Ciely - The Athletic D. Montgomery RB CHI
43 Bryant McFadden M. Gordon RB LAC
44 Chris Harris (Harris Football) M. Ingram RB BAL
45 Fantasy Footballers C. Godwin WR TB
46 World’s Team T. Boyd WR CIN
47 Eric Young - WWE T. Lockett WR SEA
48 Nando Di Fino - The Athletic O. Howard TE TB
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Nando Di Fino - The Athletic E. Engram TE NYG
50 Eric Young - WWE C. Kupp WR LAR
51 World’s Team T. Coleman RB SF
52 Fantasy Footballers A. Green WR CIN
53 Chris Harris (Harris Football) T. Cohen RB CHI
54 Bryant McFadden E. Sanders WR DEN
55 Jake Ciely - The Athletic C. Ridley WR ATL
56 Adam Aizer J. Gordon WR NE
57 Will Brinson D. Moore WR CAR
58 Jamey Eisenberg H. Henry TE LAC
59 Dave Richard S. Michel RB NE
60 Heath Cummings P. Lindsay RB DEN
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 Heath Cummings A. Ekeler RB LAC
62 Dave Richard J. White RB NE
63 Jamey Eisenberg D. Henry RB TEN
64 Will Brinson D. Watson QB HOU
65 Adam Aizer L. Miller RB HOU
66 Jake Ciely - The Athletic M. Williams WR LAC
67 Bryant McFadden J. Landry WR CLE
68 Chris Harris (Harris Football) M. Sanders RB PHI
69 Fantasy Footballers R. Anderson WR NYJ
70 World’s Team A. Robinson WR CHI
71 Eric Young - WWE C. Kirk WR ARI
72 Nando Di Fino - The Athletic D. Westbrook WR JAC
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Nando Di Fino - The Athletic W. Fuller WR HOU
74 Eric Young - WWE C. Davis WR TEN
75 World’s Team K. Drake RB MIA
76 Fantasy Footballers A. Jeffery WR PHI
77 Chris Harris (Harris Football) D. Pettis WR SF
78 Bryant McFadden A. Rodgers QB GB
79 Jake Ciely - The Athletic V. McDonald TE PIT
80 Adam Aizer L. Murray RB NO
81 Will Brinson C. Samuel WR CAR
82 Jamey Eisenberg R. Penny RB SEA
83 Dave Richard S. Shepard WR NYG
84 Heath Cummings S. Watkins WR KC
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 Heath Cummings R. Freeman RB DEN
86 Dave Richard J. Cook TE NO
87 Jamey Eisenberg J. Jackson RB LAC
88 Will Brinson J. Samuels RB PIT
89 Adam Aizer R. Jones RB TB
90 Jake Ciely - The Athletic D. Guice RB WAS
91 Bryant McFadden E. Ebron TE IND
92 Chris Harris (Harris Football) D. Henderson RB LAR
93 Fantasy Footballers M. Jones WR DET
94 World’s Team K. Ballage RB MIA
95 Eric Young - WWE J. Reed TE WAS
96 Nando Di Fino - The Athletic L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Nando Di Fino - The Athletic A. Peterson RB WAS
98 Eric Young - WWE K. Coutee WR HOU
99 World’s Team M. Valdes-Scantling WR GB
100 Fantasy Footballers D. Lewis RB TEN
101 Chris Harris (Harris Football) C. Sutton WR DEN
102 Bryant McFadden T. Williams WR OAK
103 Jake Ciely - The Athletic J. Brown WR BUF
104 Adam Aizer P. Barber RB TB
105 Will Brinson D. Jackson WR PHI
106 Jamey Eisenberg D. Thompson RB KC
107 Dave Richard T. Pollard RB DAL
108 Heath Cummings M. Breida RB SF
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 Heath Cummings L. McCoy RB BUF
110 Dave Richard D. Harris RB NE
111 Jamey Eisenberg D. Moncrief WR PIT
112 Will Brinson G. Allison WR GB
113 Adam Aizer D. Walker TE TEN
114 Jake Ciely - The Athletic C. Wentz QB PHI
115 Bryant McFadden C. Thompson RB WAS
116 Chris Harris (Harris Football) D. Njoku TE CLE
117 Fantasy Footballers D. Johnson RB HOU
118 World’s Team B. Mayfield QB CLE
119 Eric Young - WWE A. Miller WR CHI
120 Nando Di Fino - The Athletic J. Howard RB PHI
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Nando Di Fino - The Athletic C. Hyde RB KC
122 Eric Young - WWE J. Hill RB BAL
123 World’s Team G. Tate WR NYG
124 Fantasy Footballers M. Ryan QB ATL
125 Chris Harris (Harris Football) A. Luck QB IND
126 Bryant McFadden G. Zuerlein K LAR
127 Jake Ciely - The Athletic J. Crowder WR NYJ
128 Adam Aizer C. Newton QB CAR
129 Will Brinson J. Washington WR PIT
130 Jamey Eisenberg D. Singletary RB BUF
131 Dave Richard Bears DST CHI
132 Heath Cummings I. Smith RB ATL
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 Heath Cummings A. Mattison RB MIN
134 Dave Richard J. Goff QB LAR
135 Jamey Eisenberg D. Funchess WR IND
136 Will Brinson N. Hines RB IND
137 Adam Aizer K. Stills WR MIA
138 Jake Ciely - The Athletic M. Boykin WR BAL
139 Bryant McFadden Vikings DST MIN
140 Chris Harris (Harris Football) R. Wilson QB SEA
141 Fantasy Footballers M. Gallup WR DAL
142 World’s Team K. Hunt RB CLE
143 Eric Young - WWE K. Murray QB ARI
144 Nando Di Fino - The Athletic M. Hardman WR KC
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Nando Di Fino - The Athletic C. Conley WR JAC
146 Eric Young - WWE M. Brown RB LAR
147 World’s Team P. Campbell WR IND
148 Fantasy Footballers M. Andrews TE BAL
149 Chris Harris (Harris Football) D. Metcalf WR SEA
150 Bryant McFadden Q. Enunwa WR NYJ
151 Jake Ciely - The Athletic A. Hooper TE ATL
152 Adam Aizer J. Williams RB GB
153 Will Brinson Bills DST BUF
154 Jamey Eisenberg D. Hamilton WR DEN
155 Dave Richard C. Anderson RB DET
156 Heath Cummings M. Sanu WR ATL
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 Heath Cummings Ravens DST BAL
158 Dave Richard J. Winston QB TB
159 Jamey Eisenberg L. Jackson QB BAL
160 Will Brinson M. Davis RB CHI
161 Adam Aizer J. Tucker K BAL
162 Jake Ciely - The Athletic Cowboys DST DAL
163 Bryant McFadden N. Fant TE DEN
164 Chris Harris (Harris Football) T. Burton TE CHI
165 Fantasy Footballers K. Johnson WR ARI
166 World’s Team J. Richard RB OAK
167 Eric Young - WWE P. Williams WR MIA
168 Nando Di Fino - The Athletic M. Trubisky QB CHI
Round 15
Pos Team Player
169 Nando Di Fino - The Athletic Jaguars DST JAC
170 Eric Young - WWE Rams DST LAR
171 World’s Team H. Butker K KC
172 Fantasy Footballers Saints DST NO
173 Chris Harris (Harris Football) Chargers DST LAC
174 Bryant McFadden B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
175 Jake Ciely - The Athletic T. Montgomery RB NYJ
176 Adam Aizer D. Samuel WR SF
177 Will Brinson D. Moore WR SEA
178 Jamey Eisenberg Broncos DST DEN
179 Dave Richard S. Gostkowski K NE
180 Heath Cummings M. Brown WR BAL
Round 16
Pos Team Player
181 Heath Cummings W. Lutz K NO
182 Dave Richard D. Waller TE OAK
183 Jamey Eisenberg K. Fairbairn K HOU
184 Will Brinson R. Gould K SF
185 Adam Aizer Eagles DST PHI
186 Jake Ciely - The Athletic T. Bertolet K NYJ
187 Bryant McFadden G. Bernard RB CIN
188 Chris Harris (Harris Football) M. Prater K DET
189 Fantasy Footballers M. Badgley K LAC
190 World’s Team Browns DST CLE
191 Eric Young - WWE M. Crosby K GB
192 Nando Di Fino - The Athletic G. Tavecchio K ATL
Team by Team
Nando Di Fino - The Athletic
Rd Pk Player
1 1 E. Elliott RB DAL
2 24 M. Evans WR TB
3 25 A. Jones RB GB
4 48 O. Howard TE TB
5 49 E. Engram TE NYG
6 72 D. Westbrook WR JAC
7 73 W. Fuller WR HOU
8 96 L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
9 97 A. Peterson RB WAS
10 120 J. Howard RB PHI
11 121 C. Hyde RB KC
12 144 M. Hardman WR KC
13 145 C. Conley WR JAC
14 168 M. Trubisky QB CHI
15 169 Jaguars DST JAC
16 192 G. Tavecchio K ATL
Eric Young - WWE
Rd Pk Player
1 2 S. Barkley RB NYG
2 23 K. Johnson RB DET
3 26 D. Williams RB KC
4 47 T. Lockett WR SEA
5 50 C. Kupp WR LAR
6 71 C. Kirk WR ARI
7 74 C. Davis WR TEN
8 95 J. Reed TE WAS
9 98 K. Coutee WR HOU
10 119 A. Miller WR CHI
11 122 J. Hill RB BAL
12 143 K. Murray QB ARI
13 146 M. Brown RB LAR
14 167 P. Williams WR MIA
15 170 Rams DST LAR
16 191 M. Crosby K GB
World’s Team
Rd Pk Player
1 3 A. Kamara RB NO
2 22 A. Thielen WR MIN
3 27 Z. Ertz TE PHI
4 46 T. Boyd WR CIN
5 51 T. Coleman RB SF
6 70 A. Robinson WR CHI
7 75 K. Drake RB MIA
8 94 K. Ballage RB MIA
9 99 M. Valdes-Scantling WR GB
10 118 B. Mayfield QB CLE
11 123 G. Tate WR NYG
12 142 K. Hunt RB CLE
13 147 P. Campbell WR IND
14 166 J. Richard RB OAK
15 171 H. Butker K KC
16 190 Browns DST CLE
Fantasy Footballers
Rd Pk Player
1 4 C. McCaffrey RB CAR
2 21 D. Freeman RB ATL
3 28 C. Carson RB SEA
4 45 C. Godwin WR TB
5 52 A. Green WR CIN
6 69 R. Anderson WR NYJ
7 76 A. Jeffery WR PHI
8 93 M. Jones WR DET
9 100 D. Lewis RB TEN
10 117 D. Johnson RB HOU
11 124 M. Ryan QB ATL
12 141 M. Gallup WR DAL
13 148 M. Andrews TE BAL
14 165 K. Johnson WR ARI
15 172 Saints DST NO
16 189 M. Badgley K LAC
Chris Harris (Harris Football)
Rd Pk Player
1 5 D. Hopkins WR HOU
2 20 J. Mixon RB CIN
3 29 A. Brown WR OAK
4 44 M. Ingram RB BAL
5 53 T. Cohen RB CHI
6 68 M. Sanders RB PHI
7 77 D. Pettis WR SF
8 92 D. Henderson RB LAR
9 101 C. Sutton WR DEN
10 116 D. Njoku TE CLE
11 125 A. Luck QB IND
12 140 R. Wilson QB SEA
13 149 D. Metcalf WR SEA
14 164 T. Burton TE CHI
15 173 Chargers DST LAC
16 188 M. Prater K DET
Bryant McFadden
Rd Pk Player
1 6 J. Conner RB PIT
2 19 L. Fournette RB JAC
3 30 A. Cooper WR DAL
4 43 M. Gordon RB LAC
5 54 E. Sanders WR DEN
6 67 J. Landry WR CLE
7 78 A. Rodgers QB GB
8 91 E. Ebron TE IND
9 102 T. Williams WR OAK
10 115 C. Thompson RB WAS
11 126 G. Zuerlein K LAR
12 139 Vikings DST MIN
13 150 Q. Enunwa WR NYJ
14 163 N. Fant TE DEN
15 174 B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
16 187 G. Bernard RB CIN
Jake Ciely - The Athletic
Rd Pk Player
1 7 D. Adams WR GB
2 18 T. Gurley RB LAR
3 31 J. Jacobs RB OAK
4 42 D. Montgomery RB CHI
5 55 C. Ridley WR ATL
6 66 M. Williams WR LAC
7 79 V. McDonald TE PIT
8 90 D. Guice RB WAS
9 103 J. Brown WR BUF
10 114 C. Wentz QB PHI
11 127 J. Crowder WR NYJ
12 138 M. Boykin WR BAL
13 151 A. Hooper TE ATL
14 162 Cowboys DST DAL
15 175 T. Montgomery RB NYJ
16 186 T. Bertolet K NYJ
Adam Aizer
Rd Pk Player
1 8 J. Jones WR ATL
2 17 L. Bell RB NYJ
3 32 K. Allen WR LAC
4 41 K. Golladay WR DET
5 56 J. Gordon WR NE
6 65 L. Miller RB HOU
7 80 L. Murray RB NO
8 89 R. Jones RB TB
9 104 P. Barber RB TB
10 113 D. Walker TE TEN
11 128 C. Newton QB CAR
12 137 K. Stills WR MIA
13 152 J. Williams RB GB
14 161 J. Tucker K BAL
15 176 D. Samuel WR SF
16 185 Eagles DST PHI
Will Brinson
Rd Pk Player
1 9 M. Thomas WR NO
2 16 D. Cook RB MIN
3 33 G. Kittle TE SF
4 40 M. Mack RB IND
5 57 D. Moore WR CAR
6 64 D. Watson QB HOU
7 81 C. Samuel WR CAR
8 88 J. Samuels RB PIT
9 105 D. Jackson WR PHI
10 112 G. Allison WR GB
11 129 J. Washington WR PIT
12 136 N. Hines RB IND
13 153 Bills DST BUF
14 160 M. Davis RB CHI
15 177 D. Moore WR SEA
16 184 R. Gould K SF
Jamey Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 10 J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
2 15 N. Chubb RB CLE
3 34 J. Edelman WR NE
4 39 R. Woods WR LAR
5 58 H. Henry TE LAC
6 63 D. Henry RB TEN
7 82 R. Penny RB SEA
8 87 J. Jackson RB LAC
9 106 D. Thompson RB KC
10 111 D. Moncrief WR PIT
11 130 D. Singletary RB BUF
12 135 D. Funchess WR IND
13 154 D. Hamilton WR DEN
14 159 L. Jackson QB BAL
15 178 Broncos DST DEN
16 183 K. Fairbairn K HOU
Dave Richard
Rd Pk Player
1 11 O. Beckham WR CLE
2 14 D. Johnson RB ARI
3 35 B. Cooks WR LAR
4 38 T. Hilton WR IND
5 59 S. Michel RB NE
6 62 J. White RB NE
7 83 S. Shepard WR NYG
8 86 J. Cook TE NO
9 107 T. Pollard RB DAL
10 110 D. Harris RB NE
11 131 Bears DST CHI
12 134 J. Goff QB LAR
13 155 C. Anderson RB DET
14 158 J. Winston QB TB
15 179 S. Gostkowski K NE
16 182 D. Waller TE OAK
Heath Cummings
Rd Pk Player
1 12 T. Hill WR KC
2 13 T. Kelce TE KC
3 36 S. Diggs WR MIN
4 37 P. Mahomes QB KC
5 60 P. Lindsay RB DEN
6 61 A. Ekeler RB LAC
7 84 S. Watkins WR KC
8 85 R. Freeman RB DEN
9 108 M. Breida RB SF
10 109 L. McCoy RB BUF
11 132 I. Smith RB ATL
12 133 A. Mattison RB MIN
13 156 M. Sanu WR ATL
14 157 Ravens DST BAL
15 180 M. Brown WR BAL
16 181 W. Lutz K NO
