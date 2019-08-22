Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Star-studded 12-team PPR draft features Ezekiel Elliott first overall
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest 12-team PPR mock draft, which featured analysts from other sites and was done as part of our Fantasy Football Today telethon on CBS Sports HQ to benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
One of the great things about the Fantasy Football industry is, for the most part, that all the analysts support and root for each other, no matter where you work. While there's a competition for clicks and trying to be the best at what we do, it's better when everyone has success.
With that in mind, I couldn't be more appreciative of the analysts who joined us for this 12-team PPR mock draft. This draft was done as part of our content for the CBS Sports Fantasy Football telethon to benefit the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. It's for a great cause to help in whatever way we can to defeat childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.
Before we look at the results, I just want to thank Nando Di Fino and Jake Ciely of the Athletic, Andy Holloway of the Fantasy Footballers, Nathan Zegura from the Cleveland Browns and Chris Harris of Harris Football for helping out. We also had WWE superstar Eric Young, who moonlights as a Fantasy analyst, in this draft, as well as CBS Sports personalities Bryant McFadden (a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Steelers), Will Brinson, Adam Aizer, Dave Richard, Heath Cummings and myself.
This was a stellar mock draft heading into the third week of preseason action. And I think you'll benefit by studying many of the picks by these esteemed Fantasy Football minds.
For example, Di Fino went off script and drafted Ezekiel Elliott at No. 1 overall. He also drafted two tight ends by the fifth round (O.J. Howard and Evan Engram) and waited until Round 14 for his only quarterback, which was Mitchell Trubisky.
Ciely wasn't afraid to take the plunge on Todd Gurley in Round 2, as well as loading up on rookie running backs with Josh Jacobs (Round 3) and David Montgomery (Round 4). Despite going big at running back early, Ciely still has an excellent receiving corps. He also stole Jamison Crowder from me in Round 11.
Holloway wasn't afraid to draft A.J. Green (ankle) in Round 5, which could end up being a steal. And he drafted some of my favorite players in Devonta Freeman, Chris Carson, Chris Godwin and Robby Anderson. I really like this roster.
Harris was likely the biggest risk taker in the draft by selecting guys like Andrew Luck and Antonio Brown. He got Brown in Round 3, which is fine, but Luck could be amazing value in Round 11 if he's healthy. If both produce like they have in the past, Harris could have an incredible roster. He also drafted Russell Wilson in Round 12 to cover himself with Luck.
Young started his team with three consecutive running backs with Saquon Barkley, Kerryon Johnson and Damien Williams, which is exceptional. He still managed to draft Tyler Lockett, Cooper Kupp, Christian Kirk and Corey Davis at receiver, and this is a stacked roster. His lone question mark could be Kyler Murray at quarterback, but that's something he can address later if needed.
Zegura, who is the senior media broadcaster for the Browns, was thrilled to get Baker Mayfield in Round 10. He also doubled up on the Dolphins running backs of Kenyan Drake and Kalen Ballage and built a balanced roster. Zegura, like Di Fino, used to be a Fantasy analyst with us at CBS Sports, so he knows his stuff.
McFadden told me he loves his team, and you can see why with the all the stars on his roster, including Aaron Rodgers, James Conner, Leonard Fournette, Melvin Gordon, Amari Cooper, Jarvis Landry, Emmanuel Sanders and Eric Ebron. He took Gordon in Round 4, and that pick could make or break his roster depending on when he eventually plays for the Chargers this season.
You can see the rest of the results for the CBS guys below. As for me, I picked at No. 10 overall, and I leaned on receivers early with JuJu Smith-Schuster, Julian Edelman and Robert Woods with three of my first four picks, along with Nick Chubb in Round 2.
My biggest question mark could be Lamar Jackson, who I drafted as my only quarterback in Round 14. But I'm thrilled with that value for Jackson, who has the potential to be a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in 2019.
In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 16-round draft.
Our draft order is as follows:
- Nando Di Fino, The Athletic
- Eric Young, WWE
- Nathan Zegura, Cleveland Browns
- Andy Holloway, Fantasy Footballers
- Chris Harris, Harris Football
- Bryant McFadden, CBS Sports
- Jake Ciely, The Athletic
- Adam Aizer, CBS Sports
- Will Brinson, CBS Sports
- Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports
- Dave Richard, CBS Sports
- Heath Cummings, CBS Sports
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Nando Di Fino - The Athletic
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|2
|Eric Young - WWE
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|3
|World’s Team
|A. Kamara RB NO
|4
|Fantasy Footballers
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|5
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|D. Hopkins WR HOU
|6
|Bryant McFadden
|J. Conner RB PIT
|7
|Jake Ciely - The Athletic
|D. Adams WR GB
|8
|Adam Aizer
|J. Jones WR ATL
|9
|Will Brinson
|M. Thomas WR NO
|10
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|11
|Dave Richard
|O. Beckham WR CLE
|12
|Heath Cummings
|T. Hill WR KC
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|Heath Cummings
|T. Kelce TE KC
|14
|Dave Richard
|D. Johnson RB ARI
|15
|Jamey Eisenberg
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|16
|Will Brinson
|D. Cook RB MIN
|17
|Adam Aizer
|L. Bell RB NYJ
|18
|Jake Ciely - The Athletic
|T. Gurley RB LAR
|19
|Bryant McFadden
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|20
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|21
|Fantasy Footballers
|D. Freeman RB ATL
|22
|World’s Team
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|23
|Eric Young - WWE
|K. Johnson RB DET
|24
|Nando Di Fino - The Athletic
|M. Evans WR TB
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Nando Di Fino - The Athletic
|A. Jones RB GB
|26
|Eric Young - WWE
|D. Williams RB KC
|27
|World’s Team
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|28
|Fantasy Footballers
|C. Carson RB SEA
|29
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|A. Brown WR OAK
|30
|Bryant McFadden
|A. Cooper WR DAL
|31
|Jake Ciely - The Athletic
|J. Jacobs RB OAK
|32
|Adam Aizer
|K. Allen WR LAC
|33
|Will Brinson
|G. Kittle TE SF
|34
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Edelman WR NE
|35
|Dave Richard
|B. Cooks WR LAR
|36
|Heath Cummings
|S. Diggs WR MIN
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|Heath Cummings
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|38
|Dave Richard
|T. Hilton WR IND
|39
|Jamey Eisenberg
|R. Woods WR LAR
|40
|Will Brinson
|M. Mack RB IND
|41
|Adam Aizer
|K. Golladay WR DET
|42
|Jake Ciely - The Athletic
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|43
|Bryant McFadden
|M. Gordon RB LAC
|44
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|M. Ingram RB BAL
|45
|Fantasy Footballers
|C. Godwin WR TB
|46
|World’s Team
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|47
|Eric Young - WWE
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|48
|Nando Di Fino - The Athletic
|O. Howard TE TB
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Nando Di Fino - The Athletic
|E. Engram TE NYG
|50
|Eric Young - WWE
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|51
|World’s Team
|T. Coleman RB SF
|52
|Fantasy Footballers
|A. Green WR CIN
|53
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|54
|Bryant McFadden
|E. Sanders WR DEN
|55
|Jake Ciely - The Athletic
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|56
|Adam Aizer
|J. Gordon WR NE
|57
|Will Brinson
|D. Moore WR CAR
|58
|Jamey Eisenberg
|H. Henry TE LAC
|59
|Dave Richard
|S. Michel RB NE
|60
|Heath Cummings
|P. Lindsay RB DEN
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Heath Cummings
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|62
|Dave Richard
|J. White RB NE
|63
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Henry RB TEN
|64
|Will Brinson
|D. Watson QB HOU
|65
|Adam Aizer
|L. Miller RB HOU
|66
|Jake Ciely - The Athletic
|M. Williams WR LAC
|67
|Bryant McFadden
|J. Landry WR CLE
|68
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|69
|Fantasy Footballers
|R. Anderson WR NYJ
|70
|World’s Team
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|71
|Eric Young - WWE
|C. Kirk WR ARI
|72
|Nando Di Fino - The Athletic
|D. Westbrook WR JAC
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Nando Di Fino - The Athletic
|W. Fuller WR HOU
|74
|Eric Young - WWE
|C. Davis WR TEN
|75
|World’s Team
|K. Drake RB MIA
|76
|Fantasy Footballers
|A. Jeffery WR PHI
|77
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|D. Pettis WR SF
|78
|Bryant McFadden
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|79
|Jake Ciely - The Athletic
|V. McDonald TE PIT
|80
|Adam Aizer
|L. Murray RB NO
|81
|Will Brinson
|C. Samuel WR CAR
|82
|Jamey Eisenberg
|R. Penny RB SEA
|83
|Dave Richard
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|84
|Heath Cummings
|S. Watkins WR KC
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|Heath Cummings
|R. Freeman RB DEN
|86
|Dave Richard
|J. Cook TE NO
|87
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Jackson RB LAC
|88
|Will Brinson
|J. Samuels RB PIT
|89
|Adam Aizer
|R. Jones RB TB
|90
|Jake Ciely - The Athletic
|D. Guice RB WAS
|91
|Bryant McFadden
|E. Ebron TE IND
|92
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|93
|Fantasy Footballers
|M. Jones WR DET
|94
|World’s Team
|K. Ballage RB MIA
|95
|Eric Young - WWE
|J. Reed TE WAS
|96
|Nando Di Fino - The Athletic
|L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Nando Di Fino - The Athletic
|A. Peterson RB WAS
|98
|Eric Young - WWE
|K. Coutee WR HOU
|99
|World’s Team
|M. Valdes-Scantling WR GB
|100
|Fantasy Footballers
|D. Lewis RB TEN
|101
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|102
|Bryant McFadden
|T. Williams WR OAK
|103
|Jake Ciely - The Athletic
|J. Brown WR BUF
|104
|Adam Aizer
|P. Barber RB TB
|105
|Will Brinson
|D. Jackson WR PHI
|106
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Thompson RB KC
|107
|Dave Richard
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|108
|Heath Cummings
|M. Breida RB SF
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|Heath Cummings
|L. McCoy RB BUF
|110
|Dave Richard
|D. Harris RB NE
|111
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Moncrief WR PIT
|112
|Will Brinson
|G. Allison WR GB
|113
|Adam Aizer
|D. Walker TE TEN
|114
|Jake Ciely - The Athletic
|C. Wentz QB PHI
|115
|Bryant McFadden
|C. Thompson RB WAS
|116
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|117
|Fantasy Footballers
|D. Johnson RB HOU
|118
|World’s Team
|B. Mayfield QB CLE
|119
|Eric Young - WWE
|A. Miller WR CHI
|120
|Nando Di Fino - The Athletic
|J. Howard RB PHI
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Nando Di Fino - The Athletic
|C. Hyde RB KC
|122
|Eric Young - WWE
|J. Hill RB BAL
|123
|World’s Team
|G. Tate WR NYG
|124
|Fantasy Footballers
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|125
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|A. Luck QB IND
|126
|Bryant McFadden
|G. Zuerlein K LAR
|127
|Jake Ciely - The Athletic
|J. Crowder WR NYJ
|128
|Adam Aizer
|C. Newton QB CAR
|129
|Will Brinson
|J. Washington WR PIT
|130
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|131
|Dave Richard
|Bears DST CHI
|132
|Heath Cummings
|I. Smith RB ATL
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|Heath Cummings
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|134
|Dave Richard
|J. Goff QB LAR
|135
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Funchess WR IND
|136
|Will Brinson
|N. Hines RB IND
|137
|Adam Aizer
|K. Stills WR MIA
|138
|Jake Ciely - The Athletic
|M. Boykin WR BAL
|139
|Bryant McFadden
|Vikings DST MIN
|140
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|141
|Fantasy Footballers
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|142
|World’s Team
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|143
|Eric Young - WWE
|K. Murray QB ARI
|144
|Nando Di Fino - The Athletic
|M. Hardman WR KC
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Nando Di Fino - The Athletic
|C. Conley WR JAC
|146
|Eric Young - WWE
|M. Brown RB LAR
|147
|World’s Team
|P. Campbell WR IND
|148
|Fantasy Footballers
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|149
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|150
|Bryant McFadden
|Q. Enunwa WR NYJ
|151
|Jake Ciely - The Athletic
|A. Hooper TE ATL
|152
|Adam Aizer
|J. Williams RB GB
|153
|Will Brinson
|Bills DST BUF
|154
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Hamilton WR DEN
|155
|Dave Richard
|C. Anderson RB DET
|156
|Heath Cummings
|M. Sanu WR ATL
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|Heath Cummings
|Ravens DST BAL
|158
|Dave Richard
|J. Winston QB TB
|159
|Jamey Eisenberg
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|160
|Will Brinson
|M. Davis RB CHI
|161
|Adam Aizer
|J. Tucker K BAL
|162
|Jake Ciely - The Athletic
|Cowboys DST DAL
|163
|Bryant McFadden
|N. Fant TE DEN
|164
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|T. Burton TE CHI
|165
|Fantasy Footballers
|K. Johnson WR ARI
|166
|World’s Team
|J. Richard RB OAK
|167
|Eric Young - WWE
|P. Williams WR MIA
|168
|Nando Di Fino - The Athletic
|M. Trubisky QB CHI
|Round 15
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|169
|Nando Di Fino - The Athletic
|Jaguars DST JAC
|170
|Eric Young - WWE
|Rams DST LAR
|171
|World’s Team
|H. Butker K KC
|172
|Fantasy Footballers
|Saints DST NO
|173
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|Chargers DST LAC
|174
|Bryant McFadden
|B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
|175
|Jake Ciely - The Athletic
|T. Montgomery RB NYJ
|176
|Adam Aizer
|D. Samuel WR SF
|177
|Will Brinson
|D. Moore WR SEA
|178
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Broncos DST DEN
|179
|Dave Richard
|S. Gostkowski K NE
|180
|Heath Cummings
|M. Brown WR BAL
|Round 16
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|181
|Heath Cummings
|W. Lutz K NO
|182
|Dave Richard
|D. Waller TE OAK
|183
|Jamey Eisenberg
|K. Fairbairn K HOU
|184
|Will Brinson
|R. Gould K SF
|185
|Adam Aizer
|Eagles DST PHI
|186
|Jake Ciely - The Athletic
|T. Bertolet K NYJ
|187
|Bryant McFadden
|G. Bernard RB CIN
|188
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|M. Prater K DET
|189
|Fantasy Footballers
|M. Badgley K LAC
|190
|World’s Team
|Browns DST CLE
|191
|Eric Young - WWE
|M. Crosby K GB
|192
|Nando Di Fino - The Athletic
|G. Tavecchio K ATL
|Nando Di Fino - The Athletic
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|2
|24
|M. Evans WR TB
|3
|25
|A. Jones RB GB
|4
|48
|O. Howard TE TB
|5
|49
|E. Engram TE NYG
|6
|72
|D. Westbrook WR JAC
|7
|73
|W. Fuller WR HOU
|8
|96
|L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
|9
|97
|A. Peterson RB WAS
|10
|120
|J. Howard RB PHI
|11
|121
|C. Hyde RB KC
|12
|144
|M. Hardman WR KC
|13
|145
|C. Conley WR JAC
|14
|168
|M. Trubisky QB CHI
|15
|169
|Jaguars DST JAC
|16
|192
|G. Tavecchio K ATL
|Eric Young - WWE
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|2
|23
|K. Johnson RB DET
|3
|26
|D. Williams RB KC
|4
|47
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|5
|50
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|6
|71
|C. Kirk WR ARI
|7
|74
|C. Davis WR TEN
|8
|95
|J. Reed TE WAS
|9
|98
|K. Coutee WR HOU
|10
|119
|A. Miller WR CHI
|11
|122
|J. Hill RB BAL
|12
|143
|K. Murray QB ARI
|13
|146
|M. Brown RB LAR
|14
|167
|P. Williams WR MIA
|15
|170
|Rams DST LAR
|16
|191
|M. Crosby K GB
|World’s Team
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|A. Kamara RB NO
|2
|22
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|3
|27
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|4
|46
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|5
|51
|T. Coleman RB SF
|6
|70
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|7
|75
|K. Drake RB MIA
|8
|94
|K. Ballage RB MIA
|9
|99
|M. Valdes-Scantling WR GB
|10
|118
|B. Mayfield QB CLE
|11
|123
|G. Tate WR NYG
|12
|142
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|13
|147
|P. Campbell WR IND
|14
|166
|J. Richard RB OAK
|15
|171
|H. Butker K KC
|16
|190
|Browns DST CLE
|Fantasy Footballers
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|2
|21
|D. Freeman RB ATL
|3
|28
|C. Carson RB SEA
|4
|45
|C. Godwin WR TB
|5
|52
|A. Green WR CIN
|6
|69
|R. Anderson WR NYJ
|7
|76
|A. Jeffery WR PHI
|8
|93
|M. Jones WR DET
|9
|100
|D. Lewis RB TEN
|10
|117
|D. Johnson RB HOU
|11
|124
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|12
|141
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|13
|148
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|14
|165
|K. Johnson WR ARI
|15
|172
|Saints DST NO
|16
|189
|M. Badgley K LAC
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|D. Hopkins WR HOU
|2
|20
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|3
|29
|A. Brown WR OAK
|4
|44
|M. Ingram RB BAL
|5
|53
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|6
|68
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|7
|77
|D. Pettis WR SF
|8
|92
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|9
|101
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|10
|116
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|11
|125
|A. Luck QB IND
|12
|140
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|13
|149
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|14
|164
|T. Burton TE CHI
|15
|173
|Chargers DST LAC
|16
|188
|M. Prater K DET
|Bryant McFadden
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|J. Conner RB PIT
|2
|19
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|3
|30
|A. Cooper WR DAL
|4
|43
|M. Gordon RB LAC
|5
|54
|E. Sanders WR DEN
|6
|67
|J. Landry WR CLE
|7
|78
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|8
|91
|E. Ebron TE IND
|9
|102
|T. Williams WR OAK
|10
|115
|C. Thompson RB WAS
|11
|126
|G. Zuerlein K LAR
|12
|139
|Vikings DST MIN
|13
|150
|Q. Enunwa WR NYJ
|14
|163
|N. Fant TE DEN
|15
|174
|B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
|16
|187
|G. Bernard RB CIN
|Jake Ciely - The Athletic
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|D. Adams WR GB
|2
|18
|T. Gurley RB LAR
|3
|31
|J. Jacobs RB OAK
|4
|42
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|5
|55
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|6
|66
|M. Williams WR LAC
|7
|79
|V. McDonald TE PIT
|8
|90
|D. Guice RB WAS
|9
|103
|J. Brown WR BUF
|10
|114
|C. Wentz QB PHI
|11
|127
|J. Crowder WR NYJ
|12
|138
|M. Boykin WR BAL
|13
|151
|A. Hooper TE ATL
|14
|162
|Cowboys DST DAL
|15
|175
|T. Montgomery RB NYJ
|16
|186
|T. Bertolet K NYJ
|Adam Aizer
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|J. Jones WR ATL
|2
|17
|L. Bell RB NYJ
|3
|32
|K. Allen WR LAC
|4
|41
|K. Golladay WR DET
|5
|56
|J. Gordon WR NE
|6
|65
|L. Miller RB HOU
|7
|80
|L. Murray RB NO
|8
|89
|R. Jones RB TB
|9
|104
|P. Barber RB TB
|10
|113
|D. Walker TE TEN
|11
|128
|C. Newton QB CAR
|12
|137
|K. Stills WR MIA
|13
|152
|J. Williams RB GB
|14
|161
|J. Tucker K BAL
|15
|176
|D. Samuel WR SF
|16
|185
|Eagles DST PHI
|Will Brinson
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|M. Thomas WR NO
|2
|16
|D. Cook RB MIN
|3
|33
|G. Kittle TE SF
|4
|40
|M. Mack RB IND
|5
|57
|D. Moore WR CAR
|6
|64
|D. Watson QB HOU
|7
|81
|C. Samuel WR CAR
|8
|88
|J. Samuels RB PIT
|9
|105
|D. Jackson WR PHI
|10
|112
|G. Allison WR GB
|11
|129
|J. Washington WR PIT
|12
|136
|N. Hines RB IND
|13
|153
|Bills DST BUF
|14
|160
|M. Davis RB CHI
|15
|177
|D. Moore WR SEA
|16
|184
|R. Gould K SF
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|2
|15
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|3
|34
|J. Edelman WR NE
|4
|39
|R. Woods WR LAR
|5
|58
|H. Henry TE LAC
|6
|63
|D. Henry RB TEN
|7
|82
|R. Penny RB SEA
|8
|87
|J. Jackson RB LAC
|9
|106
|D. Thompson RB KC
|10
|111
|D. Moncrief WR PIT
|11
|130
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|12
|135
|D. Funchess WR IND
|13
|154
|D. Hamilton WR DEN
|14
|159
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|15
|178
|Broncos DST DEN
|16
|183
|K. Fairbairn K HOU
|Dave Richard
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|O. Beckham WR CLE
|2
|14
|D. Johnson RB ARI
|3
|35
|B. Cooks WR LAR
|4
|38
|T. Hilton WR IND
|5
|59
|S. Michel RB NE
|6
|62
|J. White RB NE
|7
|83
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|8
|86
|J. Cook TE NO
|9
|107
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|10
|110
|D. Harris RB NE
|11
|131
|Bears DST CHI
|12
|134
|J. Goff QB LAR
|13
|155
|C. Anderson RB DET
|14
|158
|J. Winston QB TB
|15
|179
|S. Gostkowski K NE
|16
|182
|D. Waller TE OAK
|Heath Cummings
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|T. Hill WR KC
|2
|13
|T. Kelce TE KC
|3
|36
|S. Diggs WR MIN
|4
|37
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|5
|60
|P. Lindsay RB DEN
|6
|61
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|7
|84
|S. Watkins WR KC
|8
|85
|R. Freeman RB DEN
|9
|108
|M. Breida RB SF
|10
|109
|L. McCoy RB BUF
|11
|132
|I. Smith RB ATL
|12
|133
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|13
|156
|M. Sanu WR ATL
|14
|157
|Ravens DST BAL
|15
|180
|M. Brown WR BAL
|16
|181
|W. Lutz K NO
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Fantasy Football Today Podcast
-
WR Tiers 6.0
Wide receivers made a big comeback in Fantasy last season. Dave Richard gives you a Draft Day...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Baker down
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Brees down
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Breakouts 3.0
Heading into the busiest draft season, Jamey Eisenberg shares 12 of the upside players he is...
-
Sleepers 3.0: Lamar, Crowder and more
Jamey Eisenberg reveals his third and final list of sleepers for the 2019 Fantasy Football...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Busts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg reshapes his final version of Busts to help you avoid potential hazards in...